📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 10

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s “Great Time to Buy” Post Sparks Insider Trading Allegations After Tariff U-Turn

What Happened: After markets plunged from Trump’s April 2 tariff announcement, he abruptly reversed course on April 9, pausing most tariffs for 90 days. Just hours before the reversal, Trump posted on Truth Social: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” and signed it “DJT”—also the ticker for Trump Media. Trump Media stock jumped 20% after the post, and Tesla rose 18%.

Why It Matters: Lawmakers like Adam Schiff and AOC are demanding investigations into possible insider trading after Trump’s market-moving tariff reversal. Schiff has called for a review of Trump team communications with financial firms. Legal experts say there’s enough for an SEC probe.

Source: TIME

Trump Signs Bill Reversing IRS Rule on DeFi Crypto Reporting

What Happened: Trump signed a bill nullifying an IRS rule that expanded the definition of crypto brokers to include decentralized finance (DeFi) exchanges.

Why It Matters: This is blatant corruption and a rollback a major win for the crypto industry. It also highlights Trump’s deepening ties to crypto—an industry he, his allies, and his family are profiting from.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s EPA Plans to Stop Collecting Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data From Most Polluters

What Happened: Trump is gutting the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, slashing reporting requirements from 8,000 facilities down to just 2,300 in select parts of the oil and gas sector. The move was ordered by Trump appointees Abigale Tardif and Aaron Szabo—both former fossil fuel lobbyists.

Why It Matters: The program tracks up to 90% of U.S. emissions and is essential for climate accountability at home and abroad. Gutting it cripples domestic policy, lets polluters like China and India off the hook—and marks a win for fossil fuel interests and their allies.

Source: ProPublica

Tulsi Gabbard Voted in Hawaii After Declaring Texas Residency

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard declared under oath that she was a Texas resident in 2023—then voted in Hawaii in the 2024 general election, raising legal and ethical questions.

Why It Matters: Gabbard’s actions may violate Hawaii’s election laws and Texas tax rules, which restrict voting and homestead exemptions to primary residences. As a senior official who rails against voter fraud, her dual-residency claims reek of hypocrisy.

Source: CNN

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Musk’s DOGE Accused of Spying on Federal Workers with AI

What Happened: Federal employees say Musk’s operatives are secretly recording meetings, scanning messages with AI, and flagging dissent. Staff across agencies report fear and paranoia.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge of the civil service now includes surveillance and AI-driven loyalty tests—tactics that echo authoritarian regimes like Russia. The goal is to silence dissent, instill fear, and consolidate control.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Escalates Use of Presidential Power to Target Former Officials

What Happened: Trump signed orders directing federal investigations into ex-officials Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, accusing them of potential criminal activity under the Espionage Act and treason. He also ordered scrutiny of the law firm Susman Godfrey, which litigated against Trump-aligned media.

Why It Matters: The orders mark an alarming escalation in Trump’s use of state power—formalizing retaliation against perceived “enemies.”

Source: New York Times

Labor Leaders Fear Elon Musk and DOGE Could Gain Access to Whistleblower Files

What Happened: The AFL-CIO and former OSHA officials warn that Musk’s operatives are embedded at the Department of Labor, and may gain access to sensitive whistleblower files. Musk's companies—Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company—have over 50 active OSHA investigations for workplace injuries and safety violations.

Why It Matters: Musk’s operatives inside federal agencies pose a dangerous conflict of interest—especially as whistleblowers from Musk-linked and Trump-aligned companies seek protection. Their confidential files could be weaponized to punish them, turning oversight into retaliation.

Source: WIRED

DOJ Purge: Trump Loyalists Replace Career Lawyers to Defend Radical Agenda

What Happened: The Justice Department is firing veteran attorneys and replacing them with Trump loyalists to defend some of the regime’s most controversial actions in court—on immigration, executive power, and political retaliation. Dozens of inexperienced or ideologically aligned hires are appearing before judges, while career staff who resist or question directives are suspended or forced out.

Why It Matters: Replacing independent civil servants with loyalists guts the department’s credibility, erodes the rule of law, and dismantles internal checks that once shielded justice from political abuse.

Source: Washington Post

Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher Near Deals With White House

What Happened: Four top law firms — Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher, Kirkland & Ellis, and A&O Shearman — are in talks with the Trump White House to deliver $500 million in pro bono work. In return, they avoid sanctions aimed at firms with “DEI” programs or ties to Trump’s opponents.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing executive power to punish dissent and force ideological loyalty from private firms. Some are caving to protect their profits. Others, like Perkins Coie and Jenner & Block, are suing to stop what they call illegal retaliation. This is an authoritarian assault on the rule of law—one that paves the way for escalating attacks on political opponents, who may soon be left without legal representation.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Fired US Federal Trade Commissioners Concerned About DOGE Data Access

What Happened: Recently fired FTC Commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya are sounding the alarm over Musk’s operatives gaining potential access to confidential merger files and nonpublic business data.

Why It Matters: FTC files contain sensitive corporate data that will be exploited to manipulate markets or benefit Musk’s companies. Musk operatives can access information on pending investigations and rivals, creating grave conflicts of interest and national security risks.

Source: Reuters

Trump is dismantling election security networks. State officials are alarmed

What Happened: Trump has gutted federal election security infrastructure—firing CISA staff, disbanding FBI election threat task forces, and cutting funding for a national information-sharing network that helped protect elections from cyberattacks and foreign interference.

Why It Matters: State and local officials say these cuts leave elections dangerously exposed to hacking, disinformation, and threats—just as foreign adversaries escalate efforts to disrupt U.S. democracy.

Source: CNN

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Alina Habba Announces Investigation Into Democratic Governor: ‘I Want It To Be a Warning for Everybody’

What Happened: Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, a former Trump lawyer, announced on Fox News that she is launching investigations into New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matt Platkin. The probe targets their refusal to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, citing obstruction and concealment.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the Justice Department to target political opponents. This is classic authoritarian behavior—turning prosecution into a blunt tool of political retribution.

Source: Mediaite

Trump Plans to Withhold All Federal Funding From Sanctuary Cities

What Happened: Trump announced plans to cut all federal funding to cities and states that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, commonly referred to as “sanctuary cities.” In a social media post, Trump called such jurisdictions “death traps” that “protect the criminals, not the victims.”

Why It Matters: This is a sweeping abuse of federal power—threatening to cut funds unless states comply with Trump’s extremist agenda. Legal experts warn it sets a dangerous precedent of federal overreach and undermines state and local autonomy.

Source: Wall Street Journal

U.S. Cyber Defenders Shaken by Trump’s Attack on Their Former Boss

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to investigate Chris Krebs, the former CISA chief who rejected Trump’s 2020 election lies. He also revoked Krebs’ security clearance, accusing him of “weaponizing” his position for defending the integrity of the vote. Trump also ordered an investigation into former DHS official Miles Taylor, who publicly criticized him.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating efforts to punish officials who told the truth—starting with Chris Krebs, who simply worked to protect U.S. elections. Morale at CISA has collapsed. Meanwhile, as threats from China and ransomware gangs grow, Trump is gutting the very agency meant to defend America’s infrastructure.

Source: NBC News

US government has revoked more than 600 student visas, data shows

What Happened: Over 600 international students have had their visas revoked or immigration status changed by the Trump regime, with many linked to Gaza protests or minor infractions.

Why It Matters: The AI-powered “Catch and Revoke” program is targeting dissent, expanding surveillance, and punishing student activists—posing a serious threat to civil liberties.

Source: The Guardian

FDIC Brings in Elon Musk’s Staff

What Happened: The FDIC has begun working with Musk’s operatives, focusing on reviewing agency contracts and staffing.

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding Musk’s reach into financial regulation while gutting the federal workforce —raising fears of chaos and disruption at a key banking watchdog. Musk and his unvetted operatives have no business inside critical agencies with access to sensitive financial data.

Source: Reuters

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Wants to Install Federal Oversight of Columbia University

What Happened: Trump is pushing for Columbia University to enter into a consent decree—a legally binding agreement enforced by a federal judge—to compel changes in how the university handles antisemitism. The move comes after Trump cut $400 million in federal grants and contracts and is extorting terms for reinstating that funding.

Why It Matters: A consent decree would give the federal government sweeping, court-enforceable power over Columbia’s internal policies—setting a dangerous precedent for authoritarian-style control over universities. It’s a crackdown on protest, dissent, and academic freedom under the guise of civil rights enforcement.

Source: Wall Street Journal

ICE Pledges to Stop Illegal ‘Ideas’ From Entering U.S. — Then Deletes the Post

What Happened: ICE posted — then deleted — a message pledging to stop “ideas” from crossing the U.S. border illegally, sparking backlash. The agency later claimed it meant “intellectual property,” but critics say it reflects Trump’s widening crackdown on political dissent.

Why It Matters: This slip reveals the authoritarian mindset behind current immigration enforcement—where ideology and disagreement with the regime are grounds for expulsion. This is part of a broader campaign to silence free speech and punish dissent.

Source: Rolling Stone

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

House Republicans Passed a Voter Suppression Bill That Would Disenfranchise Millions

What Happened: The GOP-led House passed the SAVE Act, which would require in-person documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote—potentially disenfranchising tens of millions, especially women, rural voters, and people without easy access to documents.

Why It Matters: Civil rights groups warn it’s the most aggressive federal voter suppression bill in modern history. It’s a MAGA-backed attempt to weaponize lies of noncitizen voting to block lawful Americans from the ballot box.

Source: Mother Jones

Pressed for Evidence Against Mahmoud Khalil, Government Cites Its Power to Deport People for Beliefs

What Happened: Instead of presenting criminal evidence, Trump submitted a memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserting it could deport Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil—a legal U.S. resident—based on his political beliefs and perceived foreign policy impact.

Why It Matters: This case exemplifies Trump’s authoritarian crackdown on dissent, where lawful speech and protest are reframed as national security threats. Legal experts warn it sets a chilling precedent for deporting individuals solely for their political views.

Source: Associated Press

Social Security Lists Thousands of Living Immigrants as Dead to Force Them Out

What Happened: Trump has reclassified over 6,000 living immigrants as deceased, canceling their Social Security numbers in an effort to cut off access to work, banking, and basic services—effectively coercing them to “self-deport.” The move targets immigrants admitted under Biden-era programs, including those who entered using the CBP One app.

Why It Matters: This Orwellian tactic weaponizes federal databases to erase immigrants from legal existence. Experts warn it violates due process, with civil rights groups preparing lawsuits.

Source: Associated Press

States Advance Fetal Rights Measures That Critics Warn Could Lay Groundwork for National Abortion Ban

What Happened: Kansas Republicans overrode the governor’s veto to enact a law granting fetuses child support and tax deduction rights from conception. Florida lawmakers are advancing a bill allowing parents to sue for the wrongful death of a fetus at any stage of pregnancy.

Why It Matters: Legal experts warn this is part of a broader plan to enshrine fetal rights and ban abortion nationwide. Critics say these laws threaten IVF, criminalize miscarriage, and could drive doctors out of states like Florida. It’s an attack on women’s rights that will soon expand.

Source: Associated Press

FBI, Other Criminal Investigators Drafted for Welfare Checks on Migrant Children

What Happened: Trump deployed FBI agents and other federal law enforcement to conduct “welfare checks” on migrant children who arrived in the U.S. unaccompanied—raising alarm among immigration advocates. The operation involves questioning children and their sponsors about smuggling, employment, and legal status, with instructions to notify ICE if children are deemed “in danger.”

Why It Matters: Critics warn these “welfare checks” are a cover for deportation raids. Armed agents showing up unannounced retraumatize vulnerable kids and families. It’s a reprehensible extension of Trump’s family separation playbook—and part of his push to erase humanitarian protections.

Source: Washington Post

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Inside Elon Musk’s Gleeful Destruction of the Government

What Happened: Musk has purged tens of thousands of federal workers, slashed aid, and taken control of government systems—all while enriching himself and mocking the chaos. Courts and whistleblowers are sounding alarms over constitutional violations, mass data access, and conflict-ridden contracts.

Why It Matters: Musk, unelected and unconfirmed, is acting as a shadow head of government—weaponizing federal agencies, silencing dissent, and turning the executive branch into a tool of profit and power. This is governance by oligarchy.

Source: Rolling Stone

GSA Tech Arm Faces More Cuts

What Happened: The General Services Administration is implementing another wave of purges in its tech divisions, targeting staff at Technology Transformation Services, including the Integrated Award Environment and the Office of Regulatory and Oversight Systems. Key programs like FedRAMP and Login.gov are spared, but others risk severe disruption.

Why It Matters: Gutting IAE risks breaking the backbone of federal contracting. Experts warn Trump’s cuts will crash critical digital infrastructure—crippling how the government buys, tracks, and manages billions in contracts.

Source: FedScoop

More than 2,600 US Energy Dept Staffers Accept Second Offer to Resign, Sources Say

What Happened: Over 2,600 employees at the U.S. Department of Energy have accepted a second round of resignation offers—more than double the number from January. Offices critical to power grid maintenance, clean energy deployment, and advanced tech loan programs are impacted.

Why It Matters: Mass resignations gut U.S. energy expertise—undermining power grid stability, clean tech, and national security.

Source: Reuters

Trump Cuts Contracts for National Climate Assessment

What Happened: Trump has slashed contracts supporting the National Climate Assessment and other climate science work. NASA terminated agreements with contractor ICF, which had been helping produce the congressionally mandated report that outlines the impacts of climate change across the U.S.

Why It Matters: This guts the country’s ability to track and respond to climate change, just as extreme weather worsens. Trump’s denial of climate science is being institutionalized—defunding research and sidelining the U.S. from global climate action.

Source: The Hill

CDC Lays Off Cruise Ship Health Inspectors Amid Norovirus Surge

What Happened: All full-time CDC employees in the Vessel Sanitation Program were laid off, leaving only 12 Public Health Service officers to manage cruise ship inspections and outbreak responses.

Why It Matters: The layoffs hit during a record year for norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships and will severely hinder the CDC’s ability to ensure onboard health and safety, despite the program being industry-funded.

Source: CBS News

CDC Cuts Sickle Cell and Disability Programs Amid Restructuring

What Happened: Nearly half of the CDC's staff working on birth defects and disabilities—including sickle cell research and adult cognitive disability data collection—were fired.

Why It Matters: The cuts halt life-saving public health programs and threaten care for vulnerable communities, especially Black Americans with sickle cell disease and adults with developmental disabilities.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump’s Trade War Is Strengthening China’s Soft Power

What Happened: Trump’s aggressive tariff hikes—now reaching an effective rate of 145% on many Chinese goods—are severely straining both U.S. and Chinese economies. But while China faces rising unemployment and deflation, its global image is improving, with Chinese-made brands and influencers gaining popularity as Trump alienates allies and disrupts supply chains.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic trade war is backfiring—fueling inflation at home and weakening U.S. alliances abroad, while allowing China to fill the soft power vacuum.

Source: WIRED

Danish Shoppers Boycott U.S. Products Over Greenland, Trade Dispute

What Happened: Danish consumers are rejecting American goods in protest of Trump’s push to illegally annex Greenland and his tariffs on EU exports. Supermarkets like Føtex now label EU-made items to guide buyers.

Why It Matters: The boycott reflects deepening resentment in Europe over Trump’s aggressive trade and foreign policies, with ripple effects for U.S. brands like Tesla and McDonald’s across the continent.

Source: CNBC

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US Ambassador to Ukraine to Step Down as “Peace” Talks Stall

What Happened: Bridget Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and a key advocate for military aid, is stepping down after nearly three years in Kyiv. Her departure comes as the Trump pushes for a ceasefire that delivers for Russia.

Why It Matters: Brink’s exit highlights the sharp turn in U.S. Ukraine policy—away from backing Kyiv and toward pressuring it into a surrender to Russia. It highlights deepening unease inside the State Department over Trump’s fealty to Putin.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ Supreme Court Watch

Supreme Court Tells Government to Seek Return of Man Mistakenly Deported to El Salvador Prison

What Happened: The Supreme Court ordered Trump to take steps to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a legal U.S. resident mistakenly disappeared to a Salvadoran prison in violation of a court order protecting him from repatriation. Trump had argued it bore no obligation to correct the error and could not be compelled by the courts.

Source: Wall Street Journal

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Threatens Tariffs and Sanctions on Mexico Over Water Treaty Dispute

What Happened: Trump threatened new tariffs and potential sanctions against Mexico, accusing it of failing to deliver over 1.3 million acre-feet of water owed to the U.S. under a 1944 treaty. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged the shortfall, blaming drought, and offered a proposal to resolve the dispute.

Why It Matters: The escalation threatens U.S.–Mexico trade and worsens tensions as droughts intensify. Water is now a geopolitical flashpoint—with major consequences for U.S. farmers and diplomacy.

Source: New York Times

What Just Happened in the US Treasury Market?

What Happened: Trump’s tariff threats triggered a sharp selloff in the $29 trillion U.S. Treasury market, sending 10-year yields to their biggest weekly spike in over a decade. The panic eased only after Trump paused the tariffs on Wednesday.

Why It Matters: The Treasury market is the backbone of global finance. Surging yields—driven by hedge fund unwinding and fears of erratic policy—pushed up borrowing costs worldwide, roiled mortgage rates, and prompted warnings of a return of the “bond vigilantes” forcing fiscal restraint.

Source: Reuters

Yellen: Trump ‘Has Taken a Wrecking Ball’ to Economy With Trade War

What Happened: Former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen slammed Trump’s handling of the economy, saying he “inherited” strong growth and low unemployment, but “has taken a wrecking ball to it” with chaotic trade policies.

Why It Matters: Yellen’s critique underscores growing alarm among economists over Trump’s erratic economic decisions, particularly the trade war’s damage to global confidence and U.S. financial stability.

Source: The Hill

Amazon CEO: Sellers Will Try to Pass Tariff Costs Along to Buyers

What Happened: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned that third-party sellers—many of whom rely on Chinese goods—are likely to pass the cost of Trump’s new tariffs on China directly to consumers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war escalation risks raising prices on everyday goods for Americans, as sellers scramble to offset skyrocketing import costs. Jassy’s remarks signal inflationary pressure ahead.

Source: The Hill

👊🏼 In Resistance News

4/19- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to Deport Half a Million Immigrants with Legal Status

What Happened: A federal judge announced she will halt Trump’s plan to strip humanitarian parole from over 500,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. The policy would have canceled their legal status by April 24, forcing mass deportations despite no wrongdoing. Judge Indira Talwani said the government’s rationale was legally flawed and showed “no reasoned decision.”

Source: Associated Press

States Sue Trump Over Sudden Halt to Pandemic School Relief Funds

What Happened: A coalition of 16 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against Trump for abruptly cutting off access to unspent COVID-19 relief funds intended for schools. The Education Department, under Secretary Linda McMahon, reversed earlier Biden-era extensions that allowed states to use funds through March 2026. The change jeopardizes programs for vulnerable students, including homeless services and tutoring.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

$415 million — Trump’s one-day gain from Trump Media (DJT) stock after the market surged following his “buy” tip and tariff pause.

603 — Number of international students whose U.S. visas were revoked under Trump’s “Catch and Revoke” surveillance initiative.

2,600+ — Department of Energy staff who accepted resignation offers in latest wave of federal purges.

90% — Portion of U.S. emissions tracked by the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program—now set to be dismantled.

2,300 — Facilities that will remain under EPA emissions reporting requirements after Trump’s cuts, down from 8,000—slashing nearly 71% of climate oversight.

50+ — Active OSHA investigations into Musk’s companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company—while Musk operatives gain access to sensitive whistleblower files inside the Department of Labor.

6,000+ — Living immigrants reclassified as “deceased” by Trump, effectively erasing their legal identity and cutting off access to work, banking, and basic services.

$500 million — Value of pro bono work four major law firms are offering to avoid Trump sanctions.

12 — CDC officers left to manage cruise ship outbreaks after full-time staff were laid off amid a norovirus surge.

80% — Share of CISA staff Trump is trying to strip of civil service protections, enabling political purges.

$400 million — Federal funding cut from Columbia University, pending agreement to federal oversight via consent decree.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Student Crackdown Expansion? — With over 600 student visas already revoked, will Trump’s “Catch and Revoke” AI program expand its targeting of foreign students to domestic activists?

Columbia Consent Decree Fallout — Will Columbia University agree to a federal consent decree—and if so, what other schools will be next?

Legal Fights Over Sanctuary City Defunding — Trump’s push to cut all federal funds from sanctuary cities is likely heading to the courts. Will judges block the move—or enable a sweeping federal power grab?

Next Target of Trump’s Loyalty Purge — As agencies are gutted and dissenters pushed out, who’s next? Watch for resignations, leaked memos, and retaliation against anyone refusing to toe the line.

More Law Firms Capitulate to Trump’s Loyalty Demands — As Latham & Watkins and others negotiate pro bono deals to avoid sanctions, will more firms cave to political pressure? Will judicial independence survive? And as Trump expands his list of targets, will those accused even be able to find legal representation?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Climate Crisis Abandonment — Gutting emissions reporting and firing public health experts during climate-fueled health emergencies signals Trump’s war on science continues.

Institutional Collapse — From energy infrastructure to federal contracting systems, the hollowing out of government threatens basic functionality—while Musk operatives gain access to sensitive data.

Rule of Law Undermined — Trump is replacing DOJ career attorneys with loyalists, punishing law firms, and launching retaliatory probes into critics—eroding checks and balances.

Power Grab in Plain Sight — Trump is consolidating power by weaponizing the DOJ, purging civil servants, and installing loyalists. Judicial independence, media freedom, and nonpartisan governance will be under siege.

Criminalizing Dissent — From mass visa revocations to anti-protest legislation, the Trump regime is turning peaceful opposition into a punishable offense. Critics are being labeled enemies— accused of “treason,” immigrants are targeted, and students are deported.

Downfall of the DOJ — Once a pillar of impartial justice, the DOJ is now a tool of political retribution. Under Trump, it’s blacklisting law firms, targeting critics, banning legal forums, and punishing dissent—turning justice into an instrument of authoritarian power.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.