The Facebook and Instagram apps are seen on the screen of an iPhone. | Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Just a quick note—this is yesterday’s tracker (4/9). I’ll be posting today’s later tonight.

🔥 In Corruption News

DOGE Deal With Labor Dept Reveals $1.3M Fee and Expansive Surveillance Role

What Happened: A leaked agreement shows the Department of Labor will pay Musk and his operatives $1.3 million for tech services—including access to sensitive government systems. Despite Musk’s lies that unauthorized FAKE DOGE would cost taxpayers nothing, the deal outlines an 18-month contract and unprecedented access to agency infrastructure.

Why It Matters: This contradicts promises of cost-free “efficiency” and shows Musk's purpose in embedding operatives across agencies under the guise of modernization while wielding access and influence beyond legal or ethical norms. This is not reform. It’s infiltration.

Source: WIRED

Trump’s ‘buy’ tip on social media before his tariffs pause made money for investors who listened

What Happened: Hours before announcing a 90-day tariff pause that sent markets soaring, Trump posted “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT” on Truth Social. The S&P 500 jumped 9.5%, with Trump Media stock skyrocketing 22.7%, netting Trump—via his 53% stake—over $400 million in a day.

Why It Matters: This suggests that Trump used insider knowledge to manipulate markets and enrich himself and his allies. Ethics experts are calling it market manipulation in plain sight. This is the kind of authoritarian power play you’d expect in a kleptocracy, not a democracy.

Source: Associated Press

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Gabbard’s Counterterror Pick Tied to Far-Right Paramilitary Group

What Happened: Joe Kent, Tulsi Gabbard’s choice to lead the National Counterterrorism Center, has a long record of extremist ties—including support for 1st Amendment Praetorian, a paramilitary group linked to January 6 actors. Kent also has a history of promoting conspiracy theories and associating with white nationalists and QAnon-aligned figures.

Why It Matters: Another extremist in a top position showing Trump’s normalization of violent far-right extremist ideology inside national security. Kent is now tasked with monitoring threats—including domestic terrorism—despite deep ties to extremist movements that pose the dangers he’s supposed to protect America against.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Signs Order Targeting Law Firm Behind $787.5M Fox Settlement

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order punishing Susman Godfrey, the firm that helped Dominion Voting Systems win its $787.5 million defamation settlement from Fox News. The order strips the firm of security clearances, federal access, and the ability to represent clients in government matters.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant act of retaliation against lawyers who held Trump sycophants accountable for spreading dangerous 2020 election lies. It’s an assault on the legal system—weaponizing executive power to punish dissent and intimidate those who challenge him and his cronies in court.

Source: The Guardian

Trump and DOGE Are ‘Trying to Get Around’ Privacy Laws to Gather Your Personal Info

What Happened: Musk’s operatives have accessed massive amounts of sensitive personal data across federal agencies—including Social Security, Treasury, and OPM—despite court rulings, privacy laws, and widespread outrage.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk are building a vast surveillance apparatus, violating the Privacy Act to collect data on millions, including judges, immigrants, and political opponents— and using executive orders to crush oversight. A classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: Rolling Stone

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump orders DoJ to investigate duo who debunked claims of election fraud

What Happened: Trump ordered the Department of Justice to investigate 2 former officials—Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs—who publicly refuted his lies about election fraud. Taylor, author of the “Anonymous” op-ed and book criticizing Trump, is accused of “treason” and “leaking” classified info. Krebs, who led election cybersecurity and debunked fraud claims, is accused of “weaponizing” his position. Both had their security clearances revoked.

Why It Matters: This is what happens in Russia. Trump is using the Justice Department to punish dissenters and settle political scores—targeting public servants who told the truth. This isn’t accountability—it’s retribution. The chilling effect on future whistleblowers and government employees is profound and dangerous.

Source: The Guardian

US intelligence investigating whether FBI involved in 2021 Capitol riot

What Happened: Joseph Kent, chief of staff to DNI Tulsi Gabbard, told lawmakers the intelligence community is investigating whether the FBI planned the January 6 Capitol attack—despite a Justice Department watchdog report already debunking that conspiracy theory.

Why It Matters: This is a lie Trump and his cronies continue to promote. It’s part of a broader campaign to rewrite history, shift blame from violent insurrectionists, and weaponize intelligence agencies for political revenge.

Source: Reuters

DOJ Bars Attorneys from Participating in ABA Events

What Happened: The Justice Department, under Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, has banned its lawyers from attending or speaking at American Bar Association events, accusing the organization of promoting “activist causes” and opposing Trump’s policies in court.

Why It Matters: This is a continued direct attack on the independence of the legal profession. Barring DOJ attorneys from the ABA—long a cornerstone of legal standards and accreditation—reiterates Trump’s agenda of politicizing the justice system and law.

Source: Reuters

DOJ Says Some Pardoned Jan. 6 Defendants Deserve Reimbursement for Capitol Repair Fines

What Happened: The Justice Department told a federal judge it agrees that certain Jan. 6 rioters—pardoned by Trump—should be reimbursed for restitution paid for Capitol damage. The case involves Stacy Hager of Texas, who wants his $500 back after Trump’s sweeping clemency erased his conviction.

Why It Matters: This is sickening. The government is now considering paying reparations to people who attacked the Capitol. Trump not only pardoned them—he wants taxpayers to foot the bill for their crimes. It’s a grotesque reward for domestic terrorism and the attempted overthrowing of an election.

Source: USA Today

House Votes to Limit Judges After Trump Allies Push Back on Court Decisions

What Happened: The Republican-led House passed the "No Rogue Rulings Act," aiming to block district judges from issuing nationwide injunctions—tools that have stopped some of Trump’s most aggressive policies. The vote passed 219-213, with only one Republican opposing.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader assault on judicial independence—punishing or sidelining judges who check his power. It’s a direct response to courts blocking mass deportations, federal firings, and constitutional overreach. With Congress captured, the judiciary remains the last meaningful check.

Source: NBC News

Kari Lake to Be Detailed to State Department to Dismantle VOA Parent Agency

What Happened: Kari Lake is being detailed to the State Department to lead the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for Global Media —the parent agency of Voice of America. Though Trump initially planned to appoint Lake as VOA director, those plans were abandoned following legal roadblocks to shuttering the agency.

Why It Matters: Lake’s reassignment highlights the continued push to gut U.S.-funded international news outlets. This will neuter America’s global soft power and abandon efforts to support press freedom and democracy abroad. About 3,500 journalists would be affected, as Trump seeks to realign U.S. messaging with his authoritarian agenda.

Source: Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

US Intensifies Crackdown on Peaceful Protest Under Trump

What Happened: Since Trump’s return, 41 anti-protest bills have been introduced in 22 states—over 75% of 2024’s total in just three months. Proposals include 20-year felonies for disrupting pipelines, financial aid bans for student protesters, broad mask bans, rising civil penalties, and increased deportations and surveillance.

Why It Matters: Legal experts and civil rights groups warn that Trump and Republican statehouses are weaponizing legislation to criminalize dissent. Inspired by far-right blueprints like Project Esther and ALEC model laws, these measures represent an authoritarian crackdown on First Amendment freedoms—labeling protesters as “terrorists,” expanding deportations, and attempting to chill speech and opposition. In Russia, some people who even mildly oppose the Putin regime are charged with “terrorism.”

Source: The Guardian

Trump to Monitor Immigrants’ Social Media for Antisemitism

What Happened: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it will screen immigrants’ social media for antisemitic content and deny benefits to those deemed “terrorist sympathizers.” The rule targets green card applicants, international students, and people linked to institutions accused of antisemitic activity.

Why It Matters: This isn’t about fighting hate—it’s about silencing dissent. Civil rights and Jewish advocacy groups warn it's a smokescreen for a broader anti-immigrant crackdown, using Jews as cover to advance an authoritarian agenda. Personally, I think the real aim is to condition surveillance and criminalization of political speech—and eventually expand it to anyone who opposes the regime.

Source: The Guardian

Inside the DHS Task Force Scouring Foreign Students’ Social Media

What Happened: A newly created DHS task force is using advanced data tools to scan the social media activity of all 1.5 million international students in the U.S., with an explicit focus on what it labels antisemitic content. This includes potential political speech opposing the war in Gaza. Nearly 300 students have already had their visas revoked. Critics, including CAIR, warn the program resembles McCarthy-era surveillance tactics.

Why It Matters: The Biden-era tools once used to flag violence are now being repurposed under Trump to target political dissent. Legal and advocacy groups say the policy tramples on First Amendment rights and is a backdoor way to deport foreign students for expressing unpopular political views. If left unchecked, it sets a dangerous precedent that mirrors authoritarian regimes like Russia—where dissent is equated with extremism, and criticism of the government leads to surveillance, imprisonment, or exile.

Source: NBC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Ice director wants to run deportations like ‘Amazon Prime for human beings’

What Happened: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said he wants to run deportations like “Amazon Prime for human beings,” describing plans for a business-style model using AI, bed quotas, and private contractors to round up and remove immigrants. At the Border Security Expo, Lyons and other Trump officials praised the use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to justify mass deportations, with Musk’s operatives reportedly involved in targeting via Social Security data.

Why It Matters: This is dystopian and reprehensible. The Trump regime is openly treating immigrants as cargo—outsourcing human removal like logistics work. The fusion of tech, profit, and cruelty reveals the machinery behind mass deportation — dehumanization at an industrial scale.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Refuses to Retrieve Wrongly Deported Maryland Man from Salvadoran Prison

What Happened: Despite admitting it deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia in violation of a judge’s order, Trump is fighting a court mandate to bring him back—arguing courts lack the power to compel a return after removal, even if unlawful.

Why It Matters: If the Supreme Court sides with Trump, it will open the door for the government to disappear anyone—citizen or not—into foreign prisons without legal recourse. This is authoritarian territory.

Source: Mother Jones

University of Florida Student Deported to Colombia Following Traffic Stop

What Happened: Felipe Zapata Velázquez, a 27-year-old Colombian student on a valid F-1 visa, was deported after a routine traffic stop in Gainesville, Florida. Despite being in good academic standing at UF, ICE detained and removed him following minor infractions like an expired license tag and a suspended license.

Why It Matters: His case has sparked outrage from students, lawmakers, and immigrant rights advocates who say Trump’s deportation regime has turned routine stops into mass deportation traps. It’s stoking fear across campuses. A campus protest is planned to demand justice.

Source: NBC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

White House ends funding for key US climate body: ‘No coming back from this’

What Happened: Trump has ended NASA’s contract with ICF International, effectively shutting down the U.S. Global Change Research Program —the federal body responsible for producing the nation’s top climate science report. The Sixth National Climate Assessment, due in 2027, is now in jeopardy.

Why It Matters: This is death to U.S. climate science. By dismantling the federal hub coordinating climate research across 15 agencies, the regime is blinding policymakers, defense officials, and the public just as global temperatures and disasters soar.

Source: The Guardian

US Measles Battle Hindered by Confusion Over Health Secretary Response

What Happened: Amid the largest measles outbreak in decades, pediatricians and disease experts say RFK Jr. is undercutting efforts by promoting conspiracies and unproven treatments while failing to consistently advocate for vaccination.

Why It Matters: Experts warn Kennedy’s mixed messaging is confusing parents and worsening a preventable public health crisis, as U.S. vaccination rates drop below herd immunity thresholds.

Source: Reuters

Trump Plans to Remove All Members of HIV Advisory Council

What Happened: Trump is removing all members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) with no timeline for replacements. The purge follows mass layoffs in HIV/AIDS programs at HHS and the CDC.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented purge of HIV policy leaders, coupled with deep federal cuts, has pushed the U.S. response into “crisis mode.” Experts warn it severely undermines efforts to curb infections and track the epidemic, risking a major setback in the fight against a virus still impacting over 1.2 million Americans.

Source: Reuters

Trump Guts Bird Flu Monitoring Workforce at USDA

What Happened: 3 key employees in the USDA’s National Animal Health Laboratory Network responsible for bird flu testing and lab coordination are leaving at the end of April. These cuts come amid the worst avian flu outbreak in U.S. history.

Why It Matters: The loss of experienced staff will disrupt bird flu testing and monitoring, even as the virus spreads among humans and livestock. Experts warn this weakens public health defenses and compromises the USDA’s ability to contain future outbreaks.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Is on a Quest to Poison Global Political Culture

What Happened: In a blistering opinion piece, Politico Europe details how Trump’s second term is actively exporting authoritarianism, undermining judicial institutions, and legitimizing far-right actors abroad — from France to Romania. Trump praised Marine Le Pen after her ban from public office, framing her conviction as politically motivated. Musk is similarly attacking European democratic institutions while promoting far-right movements.

Why It Matters: Trump’s strategy—amplified by Musk’s platforms—aims to normalize authoritarianism across the West, posing a direct threat to democratic norms and global stability. As Europe increasingly distances itself, it faces a defining choice to recommit to its founding ideals or enable the spread of transatlantic extremism.

Source: Politico Europe

Far-right Influencer Laura Loomer Pitching Opposition Research Firm to White House

What Happened: Far-right conspiracy theorist and extremist Laura Loomer is seeking a contract with Trump for her new opposition research firm, Loomered Strategies. After meeting with Trump at the White House and claiming credit for the firing of several National Security Council officials she labeled disloyal, Loomer is now pitching her firm to vet personnel across government agencies.

Why It Matters: Loomer's growing influence within the Trump White House highlights the dangerous normalization of fringe ideologues in government operations. Her efforts to purge officials seen as insufficiently loyal to Trump mirror authoritarian-style loyalty tests.

Source: The Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

In a Storm of Tariffs, Many Companies See China as the Safest Harbor

What Happened: Trump’s sweeping tariffs on China and other Asian nations are driving U.S. companies to stay in China, not leave. Businesses cite uncertainty, rising costs elsewhere, and China's manufacturing expertise.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is backfiring—deepening U.S. reliance on China instead of reducing it. The chaotic tariff policy is pushing companies away from diversification and into Beijing’s arms.

Source: New York Times

Trump’s tariff retreat leaves lasting US scars

What Happened: Trump abruptly paused his sweeping new tariffs for 90 days after a week of global backlash, economic turmoil, and diplomatic pressure. The 10% baseline tariff on all imports remains, while tariffs on China were increased to 124%. No concessions were extracted from other nations.

Why It Matters: The retreat exposed the instability of Trump’s trade policy. While markets rallied, the damage to global trust and U.S. credibility remains. Cabinet officials lost face defending a chaotic rollout, and trading partners now see the White House as erratic and vulnerable to pressure.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

4/19- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

Democrat Sues Trump Over Illegal EEOC Firing

What Happened: Jocelyn Samuels, a Democratic member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, filed a lawsuit after being fired by Trump before her term ended—an unprecedented move that crippled the agency's quorum and halted much of its work.

Source: USA Today

Protest Planned After Colombian Student Deported Over Traffic Stop

What Happened: Felipe Zapata Velázquez, a University of Florida student, was deported to Colombia after being arrested during a routine traffic stop for expired documents. ICE detained and deported him despite his valid F-1 visa status and ongoing renewal process. Protests are planned in Florida to push back.

Source: The Guardian

Judges take steps to block removals of 5 Venezuelans held in Texas and New York

What Happened: Federal judges in Texas and New York halted the deportation of five Venezuelan men accused of gang affiliation under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Civil liberties groups say the accusations rely on vague and unreliable profiling methods like tattoos and clothing.

Source: The Guardian

Social Security Abandons DOGE-Led Phone Service Cuts Amid Chaos, Backlash

What Happened: The Social Security Administration has scrapped plans pushed by Musk to eliminate many telephone-based services for retirees, disabled people, and Medicare recipients. The plan caused mass confusion, long wait times, website crashes, and panic among vulnerable beneficiaries. Pressure works!

Source: Washington Post

Adam Schiff Calls for Insider Trading Investigation into Trump Over Tariff Pause

What Happened: Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) has called for a congressional investigation into whether Trump engaged in insider trading or market manipulation after posting “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT” on Truth Social—just hours before announcing a surprise 90-day pause on tariffs that caused markets to surge 9.5%. Trump’s own company, Trump Media (ticker: DJT), gained over 22% in value, adding hundreds of millions to his net worth.

Source: TIME

📊 By the Numbers

4/19 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1.3 million — Department of Labor payment to Musk under a secretive 18-month contract.

$415 million — Trump’s one-day gain from Trump Media (DJT) stock after the market surged following his “buy” tip and tariff pause.

41 — Anti-protest bills introduced in 22 states in just the first three months of Trump’s second term.

3,500 — Journalists at risk of job loss as Trump moves to dismantle Voice of America and affiliated U.S.-funded global media.

300 — International students who have had visas revoked under Trump’s new DHS surveillance task force.

20,000 — HHS planned purge under RFK Jr., impacting HIV/AIDS, vaccine, and public health programs.

9.5% — S&P 500 spike after Trump paused tariffs—amid insider trading suspicions.

70 — Human cases of bird flu in the U.S. so far, including one death, amid USDA cuts to outbreak response staff.

$787.5 million — Amount Dominion Voting Systems won from Fox News, triggering Trump’s executive order targeting their legal team.

3 — Key employees in the USDA’s National Animal Health Laboratory Network responsible for bird flu testing and lab coordination set to leave end of April.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Will the Surveillance State Expand Beyond Immigrants? — With DHS scanning student social media and ICE using AI to run deportation logistics, how long before political opponents, journalists, or judges are swept up in this surveillance dragnet?

Capitol Riot Reparations? — As the DOJ signals support for reimbursing pardoned Jan. 6 rioters, will other insurrectionists seek taxpayer money too? Will this set a precedent for rewarding political violence?

Foreign Policy Fallout — After Trump’s tariff chaos and praise for far-right European leaders, how will U.S. allies respond? How long before the collapse of post-WWII diplomatic norms?

Will Congress Investigate Market Manipulation? — Schiff is calling for an insider trading probe. Will Republicans block it, or could growing public pressure force action on Trump’s Truth Social stock tip scandal?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Power Grab in Plain Sight — Trump is consolidating power by weaponizing the DOJ, purging civil servants, and installing loyalists. Judicial independence, media freedom, and nonpartisan governance are under siege.

Criminalizing Dissent — From mass visa revocations to anti-protest legislation, the Trump regime is turning peaceful opposition into a punishable offense. Critics are being labeled enemies— accused of “treason,” immigrants are targeted, and students are deported.

Downfall of the DOJ — Once a pillar of impartial justice, the DOJ is now a tool of political retribution. Under Trump, it’s blacklisting law firms, targeting critics, banning legal forums, and punishing dissent—turning justice into an instrument of authoritarian power.

The Resistance Is Growing — Protests are spreading, lawsuits are mounting, and whistleblowers are speaking out. Despite the crackdown, Americans are refusing to normalize authoritarianism.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.