Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, and John Ratcliffe, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, were among the cabinet officials who testified at a hearing held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.Credit...Kenny Holston/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Fend for Yourself: Under Trump, Consumer Protection Bureau’s Probes of Big Tech and Finance Firms Freeze Up

What Happened: Since Trump moved to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency has dropped lawsuits against companies like Capital One and Rocket Homes, and frozen dozens of probes—targeting Meta, Carvana, CareCredit, and more. Internal investigations, including into firms with prior penalties for harming consumers, have stalled under Musk’s direction.

Why It Matters: The enforcement freeze signals a systemic rollback of consumer protections. Major corporations will now dodge accountability for abuses, leaving millions of Americans vulnerable to predatory financial practices. This is corruption—plain and simple—where power shields profit and the public pays the price.

Source: ProPublica

SpaceX Quietly Opens Door to Chinese Investment Through Offshore Secrecy Hubs

What Happened: Court records reveal that Musk’s SpaceX, a major U.S. military contractor, permits Chinese investors to buy into the company—so long as the money flows through offshore secrecy jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands or British Virgin Islands.

Why It Matters: While SpaceX builds spy satellites for the U.S. government, it’s quietly letting Chinese investors in through offshore loopholes. This is a deliberate tactic to hide foreign influence—and potentially puts U.S. defense secrets at risk. This isn’t just corruption—it’s dangerous.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Family Crypto Firm Launches Stablecoin

What Happened: World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto venture, announced the launch of USD1, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar and custodied by BitGo. The firm is led by Trump and his children, including Eric and Don Jr.

Why It Matters: Trump is pushing crypto from the Oval Office while his family cashes in—$550 million raised, and 75% of revenue goes to a Trump-tied firm. He’s governing a volatile industry he profits from, blurring the line between policy and personal gain. It’s a glaring ethics minefield.

Source: The Hill

In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Election Order Faces Major Constitutional Hurdles

What Happened: Trump signed a sweeping executive order mandating proof of citizenship to register to vote and requiring that ballots be received by Election Day to count. The order also threatens to withhold federal funds from states that don’t comply. Legal experts, election officials, and multiple state attorneys general say the order oversteps presidential authority and is likely unconstitutional, warning it violates the Elections Clause, which gives power over election administration to states and Congress—not the president.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to seize control over elections by executive order—a move that oversteps presidential authority and violates the separation of powers. It’s a blatant power grab, and lawsuits are already brewing.

Source: Associated Press

Georgia GOP Pushes Bill to Purge Voters, Force Hand Counts

What Happened: Georgia Republicans advanced a last-minute bill that would allow Trump-aligned state election officials to purge thousands of voters and force poll workers to hand-count ballots. The bill also pushes Georgia to leave ERIC, a bipartisan system used to maintain accurate voter rolls.

Why It Matters: This is a coordinated effort to suppress votes and sow chaos ahead of 2026. Hand-count mandates and voter roll purges will delay results, overwhelm election workers, and increase the risk of disenfranchisement—undermining trust in Georgia’s elections.

Source: Associated Press

DOGE Plotted to Seize Treasury Systems, Cut Off USAID

What Happened: New court documents show Musk and his operatives gained deep access to U.S. Treasury payment systems to halt USAID funding. Marko Elez was granted unprecedented access to federal databases controlling trillions in payments. Musk operatives used this to manually block aid and dismantle USAID contracts, violating internal protocols.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian overreach. Musk’s unvetted team weaponized Treasury systems to sabotage foreign aid and gut USAID—an unprecedented abuse of power that threatens U.S. governance and global humanitarian efforts.

Source: WIRED

Treasury Planning to Lay Off ‘Substantial Number’ of Employees

What Happened: The Treasury Department is preparing major layoffs under Trump’s executive order directing federal agencies to implement Musk’s purge. Affected employees include reinstated probationary workers—recently ordered back after unlawful terminations.

Why It Matters: The cuts could hollow out critical financial institutions like the IRS and Bureau of Fiscal Service, while disproportionately targeting newer, lower-seniority employees. The move reflects Trump’s broader aim to shrink and politicize the civil service.

Source: The Hill

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Judge Says DOJ Attacked Her to Undermine U.S. Courts

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell denied a Trump push to remove her from a case, blasting the DOJ for launching personal attacks on her to discredit the judiciary. She warned the move was part of a larger strategy to shift blame from weak legal arguments to judges who rule against Trump.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on judicial independence. Trump’s DOJ is smearing judges to try and rig the system in his favor, echoing tactics used by authoritarian regimes to silence courts and consolidate power.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Investigating Portland Schools Over Transgender Athlete

What Happened: The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating Portland Public Schools and the Oregon School Activities Association for allowing a transgender girl to compete in girls’ track events and use the girls’ locker room.

Why It Matters: This marks the latest enforcement action under Trump’s executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women’s sports — a move sharply at odds with Oregon law, which protects trans students' rights.

Source: The Hill

Trump considers killing big energy projects in Dem states

What Happened: Trump is weighing cuts to four hydrogen energy hubs located in Democratic-leaning states—including California, Oregon, and Illinois—while preserving funding for three hubs in Republican states like Texas, West Virginia, and the Dakotas. The projects were part of a $7 billion bipartisan initiative launched under Biden’s infrastructure law.

Why It Matters: This would be political retribution disguised as budget policy. Trump is targeting clean energy projects in blue states while protecting those in red states—punishing regions that didn’t vote for him. It guts climate investment and turns energy funding into a partisan weapon.

Source: Politico

White House Taps Musk to Investigate Signal Chat Mishap

What Happened: Musk and his operatives have been enlisted by the White House to investigate how The Atlantic's editor was accidentally added to a Signal chat containing sensitive military discussions among top Trump officials.

Why It Matters: In a normal world, the FBI or DOJ would investigate a national security breach—not an unelected billionaire with a clear conflict of interest. Handing Musk the job of probing a Signal leak involving war plans is reckless, unethical, and symptomatic of a government captured by cronies.

Source: The Hill

Federal Agents Attempted to Detain Health Worker at D.C. School, Officials Say

What Happened: Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations tried to detain a D.C. Health contractor outside H.D. Cooke Elementary School in Northwest D.C. as children arrived. School staff demanded a warrant and ID—the agents left without making an arrest.

Why It Matters: This was a show of force, not a mistake. Sending federal agents to a school—especially one with a large immigrant population—sends a chilling message. DHS’s vague excuse shows that no place is off-limits. Schools, hospitals, and churches are now targets.

Source: The Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump's voting rights order targets anybody who's 'not white,' advocates say

What Happened: Trump signed a sweeping executive order requiring proof of citizenship to vote, mandating REAL ID or passport documentation, and threatening to withhold funding from states that don’t comply. It also centralizes voter roll purges and bans counting ballots received after Election Day.

Why It Matters: Voting rights groups warn the order could disenfranchise millions—particularly nonwhite, low-income, and elderly citizens—by imposing burdensome ID requirements. Critics say it’s a clear attempt to suppress the vote under the guise of election security while shifting election control to the executive branch.

Source: USA TODAY

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

CIA Director: ‘No Assessment’ U.S. at War With Venezuela Amid Trump’s Deportation Push

What Happened: CIA Director John Ratcliffe testified that the agency has “no assessment” that the U.S. is at war with Venezuela—undermining Trump’s justification for invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants. Trump claims gang members from Tren de Aragua are tied to the Maduro regime.

Why It Matters: The Alien Enemies Act has never been used this way and is intended for wartime. Ratcliffe’s statement could prove pivotal in ongoing court challenges against the deportations.

Source: The Hill

US citizens getting pulled aside: Travelers fear scrutiny at the border is rising

What Happened: U.S. citizens and legal residents are increasingly being flagged for secondary inspection, device searches, and questioning at borders—even when using Global Entry. A wave of detentions and rising enforcement have triggered fears about arbitrary or politically motivated scrutiny.

Why It Matters: The surge in border interrogations is fueling anxiety and deterring international travel, even for U.S. citizens—signaling a shift toward surveillance-heavy, fear-based immigration enforcement that blurs legal protections. A classic tactic of authoritarian regimes.

Source: USA TODAY

Turkish Student at Tufts Detained by Feds, Video Shows Masked People Handcuffing Her

What Happened: Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University, was detained by masked DHS officers Tuesday night without charges. Her lawyer says she was taken without explanation while walking to break her Ramadan fast and is now being held at an ICE detention center in Louisiana.

Why It Matters: This isn’t just about immigration or antisemitism—it’s about punishing dissent. Arresting international students over speech and activism signals a dangerous abuse of power and sets a precedent: speak out, and you will be disappeared. First, it’s foreign students. Next, it’s everyone.

Source: Rolling Stone

Senate Confirms Trump’s Anti-Abortion Pick to Lead the FDA

What Happened: The Senate voted 56–44 to confirm Martin Makary as FDA Commissioner. A known anti-abortion advocate, Makary has spread disinformation about abortion pills and refused to commit to protecting their FDA approval during his confirmation hearing. Three Democrats joined Republicans in supporting his appointment.

Why It Matters: Makary’s confirmation gives Trump a powerful lever to restrict access to abortion pills, which account for more than half of all abortions in the U.S. His leadership could pave the way for revoking FDA approval of the drugs, in line with the Project 2025 agenda—despite overwhelming scientific evidence of their safety and effectiveness. This is part of a broader attack on women’s rights.

Source: Mother Jones

Foreign Aid Cuts Could Cause Millions of HIV Deaths, Study Warns

What Happened: A new Lancet HIV study estimates Trump’s aid cuts—spearheaded by Musk and including the freeze on PEPFAR and USAID HIV/AIDS programs—could cause up to 10.8 million new infections and nearly 3 million deaths by 2030.

Why It Matters: U.S. funding has been vital in fighting HIV globally. Researchers say slashing support now could erase decades of progress and trigger a resurgence of the epidemic worldwide.

Source: CBS News

Student Arrested Amid Trump Crackdown on International Students

What Happened: U.S. immigration agents detained a doctoral student from Iran studying mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama. The arrest occurred off-campus early Tuesday, and the justification remains unclear. ICE and DHS have not commented.

Why It Matters: This isn’t just about immigration or antisemitism—it’s about punishing dissent. Arresting international students over speech and activism signals a dangerous abuse of power and sets a precedent: speak out, and you will be disappeared with no due process. First, it’s foreign students.

Source: The Guardian

Education Dept. Civil Rights Cuts Leave Cases in Disarray

What Happened: Over 200 attorneys were abruptly fired and half the Office for Civil Rights regional offices shuttered amid Trump cuts at the Department of Education. Attorneys say there was no plan to transition thousands of active civil rights cases, many of which are now in limbo.

Why It Matters: The lack of coordination means complainants won’t know who is handling their case—or if it’s being handled at all. Former staff say they were locked out of systems before they could update or transfer case files, risking justice for students facing discrimination.

Source: NOTUS

Trump revokes state and local health funding

What Happened: The Department of Health and Human Services abruptly canceled $11.4 billion in public health grants used for infectious disease tracking, vaccinations, and mental health services. The move targets programs originally funded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why It Matters: While HHS claims the pandemic is over and the funds are no longer needed, health officials warn the grants are critical for addressing ongoing threats like measles outbreaks and modernizing outdated health systems. The regime says the funds will be redirected to Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda “focused” on chronic disease.

Source: The Hill

Trump Cuts U.S. Funding to Global Vaccine Program Gavi

What Happened: The White House is ending U.S. funding for Gavi, a global vaccine alliance that has helped immunize over 1.1 billion children against deadly diseases like COVID-19, Ebola, and malaria. The U.S. was Gavi’s third-largest donor, contributing 12% of its budget.

Why It Matters: Without U.S. support, Gavi warns millions of children could lose access to life-saving vaccines. Public health advocates and legal experts say the cut may be unlawful, as foreign aid decisions rest with Congress.

Source: The Hill

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

NATO clarifies comments that four missing US soldiers had died during training in Lithuania

What Happened: NATO walked back a statement from Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggesting four missing U.S. soldiers had died during a training exercise in Lithuania. The U.S. Army said the soldiers’ armored vehicle was found submerged, but recovery efforts are ongoing. Asked about the situation, Trump said he had not been briefed.

Why It Matters: Trump’s lack of awareness about missing U.S. troops in a NATO exercise near the Belarus border highlights a disturbing breakdown in national security communication.

Source: Associated Press

‘Reckless and Dangerous’: Hegseth Leaked Sensitive Attack Details, Officials Say

What Happened: Defense Secretary Hegseth shared highly sensitive operational details in a Signal chat about a pending U.S. strike on Houthi targets. The Atlantic published texts showing Hegseth disclosed aircraft types and strike timing — information experts say is typically top secret.

Why It Matters: Current and former Pentagon officials say the leaks could have endangered U.S. troops and violated security protocols. Senator Mark Kelly called it “the most sensitive information we have,” labeling Hegseth’s behavior “reckless and dangerous.”

Source: Politico

🚨DOGE Staffer 'Big Balls' Linked to Cybercrime Ring, Records Show

What Happened: Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old Musk operative known online as “Big Balls,” previously provided technical support to EGodly, a cybercrime group that boasted about hacking law enforcement emails and stalking an FBI agent. Reuters found that Coristine’s company, DiamondCDN, hosted EGodly’s site and was publicly thanked by the group in 2023.

Why It Matters: Someone who recently supported a cybercrime ring that targeted an FBI agent now has access to the State Department, CISA, and critical U.S. government networks. All of our sensitive information, diplomatic cables, infrastructure vulnerabilities, and personal data are now in the hands of a 19-year-old with a history of helping hackers. This is another glaring national security failure.

Source: Reuters

Trump Officials’ Venmo Accounts Expose Security Risks, Ties to Signal Strike Leak

What Happened: National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and other top Trump officials—including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles—left their Venmo friend lists public, exposing hundreds of personal and professional contacts. The accounts were linked to the now-infamous Signal group chat. Following WIRED’s inquiry, the accounts were set to private.

Why It Matters: This is not just digital sloppiness—it’s a national security crisis. Trump’s top officials are revealing sensitive networks to adversaries and making the U.S. more vulnerable to foreign intelligence operations. The same people leaking war plans on Signal are exposing themselves and their contacts on Venmo. It’s reckless, incompetent, and dangerous.

Source: WIRED

USAID’s IT Team Collapses Amid Agency Shutdown

What Happened: USAID’s information technology staff has shrunk from roughly 100 employees to just 5— as Trump dismantles the agency. The cybersecurity team is on administrative leave, contractors have been removed, and coordination with the State Department has stalled after the disbandment of a joint support team. The agency’s website remains offline, and overseas staff still hold devices containing sensitive government data.

Why It Matters: USAID’s collapse poses major national security risks, with critical data left unprotected and technical systems in limbo. The dismantling of the IT team highlights the dangerous chaos and recklessness of Trump’s foreign aid rollback.

Source: FedScoop

Trump Officials Dismiss Signal Breach, But Ex-Intel Officers Say It Endangered Troops

What Happened: Trump is downplaying a group Signal chat in which senior officials shared operational details of a U.S. strike on Yemen. They claim no classified info was leaked. But experts, including former CIA and Pentagon officials, say revealing strike timing and weapon systems could’ve endangered U.S. troops and was “100 percent classified.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s top security team blatantly violated protocols by discussing military operations on an unsecured app—then tried to cover it up. Experts say this failure endangered lives and shows how reckless and unfit the regime is to handle national security.

Source: ABC News

Private Data and Passwords of Senior U.S. Security Officials Found Online

What Happened: Germany’s Der Spiegel uncovered a trove of personal data—phone numbers, emails, even passwords—linked to top Trump officials including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The findings, based on commercial people search engines and leaked data, revealed their Signal, WhatsApp, and social profiles—many still active.

Why It Matters: The breach highlights a stunning failure of operational security. Officials coordinating a Yemen strike in a Signal chat—including CIA Director Ratcliffe and even a Trump envoy in Russia—used unsecured, publicly traceable accounts. Hostile intelligence services could exploit the exposed data to monitor, hack, or blackmail top U.S. leadership.

Source: Der Spiegel

DOGE removes details on canceled USAID contracts from its online "wall of receipts"

What Happened: Musk’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE removed details of 3,214 canceled USAID contracts from its “Wall of Receipts” site, citing “legal reasons” tied to ongoing litigation.

Why It Matters: A federal judge ruled Musk likely violated the Constitution in shuttering USAID. Experts say Musk inflated savings claims, and the data removal signals growing legal pressure on what many see as an unauthorized and unlawful operation. This entire unauthorized DOGE operation is an illegal sham.

Source: CBS News

VA Cuts Put Veterans’ Mental Health at Risk

What Happened: The Department of Veterans Affairs is slashing 72,000 jobs—15% of its workforce—as part of Trump’s federal gutting. Clinics like Houston’s Michael E. DeBakey VA are overwhelmed, with veterans facing up to four-month waits for basic care and therapy.

Why It Matters: Nine million veterans rely on the VA. Advocates warn that reduced staffing and access will worsen already high suicide rates, especially for women veterans.

Source: CBS News

DOGE Shutters Federal Labor Mediation Agency After Trump Order

What Happened: Musk shut down the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, a 79-year-old independent agency that mediated labor disputes. The move follows a Trump executive order targeting seven agencies for closure. FMCS employees were placed on administrative leave with mass firings expected.

Why It Matters: FMCS played a crucial role in resolving major strikes and disputes, saving the U.S. economy an estimated $500 million annually—all while consuming just 0.0014% of the federal budget. Its dismantling will worsen labor unrest and cripple federal dispute resolution.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Officials Working to Strip FEMA’s Role in Disaster Recovery by Oct. 1

What Happened: Trump is planning to sharply diminish FEMA’s disaster recovery role with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem leading talks to shift responsibilities like post-disaster rebuilding and resilience funding to states or private partners. The move could effectively gut FEMA by October 1.

Why It Matters: Stripping FEMA’s authority just before hurricane season will devastate states’ ability to respond to major disasters. The closure will disproportionately harm rural and red states that rely on FEMA aid and leave local governments financially unprepared.

Source: The Washington Post

IRS in Turmoil as Trump Dismantles Agency, Revenue Plummets

What Happened: The IRS is facing a projected $500 billion drop in tax revenue by April 15, as Trump rapidly dismantles the agency’s operations. Officials blame the collapse on shrinking enforcement and audits, leading to widespread noncompliance.

Why It Matters: Trump is reportedly eyeing IRS taxpayer databases to assist in mass deportation efforts, raising grave privacy concerns. Taxpayer trust is eroding, and experts warn the U.S. could face long-term financial instability.

Source: The Washington Post

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US Allies Alarmed by Leaked Group Chat on Houthi Strike Plans

What Happened: A Signal chat between senior Trump officials discussing planned strikes on Houthi rebels triggered outrage and renewed questions about U.S. reliability.

Why It Matters: European officials call the breach a “scary” and “reckless” security failure and undermine trust in intelligence-sharing and joint military operations. Trump’s contempt for allies and chaotic handling of national security is pushing NATO unity to the brink and endangering global partnerships.

Source: Military Times

‘We have to have it’: Trump ups the pressure on Greenland

What Happened: Trump reaffirmed his intent to illegally annex Greenland, calling it vital for “international safety and security.” This comes ahead of an uninvited trip to the island by Vance, who scaled back his visit to a U.S. military base

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to intimidate Greenland into giving up land to the U.S.—an aggressive illegal power grab as Danish officials call it “unacceptable pressure.”

Source: Politico

Denmark breathes sigh of relief (for now) as Trump team scales back Greenland trip

What Happened: A U.S. delegation led by Vance has changed plans for its controversial Greenland trip, limiting the visit to a U.S. military base after fierce backlash from Denmark and Greenlandic leaders.

Why It Matters: Danish officials called the change "wise" and a “positive development,” as concerns grew over U.S. interference in the island’s politics during a political transition. Trump is acting like Putin and interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign countries.

Source: Politico

Europe Confronts Reality That Vance’s Hostility Is More Than Just a Show

What Happened: Vance has expressed open contempt for Europe, both in private and public, including calling EU officials “commissars,” berating Zelenskyy, and opposing U.S. military action he believes benefits Europe more than America. In a leaked Signal chat, he said, “I just hate bailing Europe out again.”

Why It Matters: Vance’s antagonism toward Europe goes beyond Trump’s rhetoric and is reshaping U.S. foreign policy. Allies fear a lasting rupture in the transatlantic alliance and question whether the U.S. still views Europe as a partner.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Bessent opens door to Russian return to major international banking system

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. is open to discussions about letting Russian banks, including Rosselkhozbank, rejoin SWIFT—the global financial messaging system—as part of sham “negotiations” in Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Reopening SWIFT to Russian banks would gut a key sanction without any withdrawal from Ukraine and Bessent’s comments show Trump wants to trade away Ukrainian sovereignty. They’re not defending democracy—they’re doing Putin’s bidding.

Source: Politico

How Trump’s Policies Have Helped Russia and Furthered Putin’s Goals

What Happened: Since returning to office, Trump has pursued a string of policies aligning with Kremlin interests: stalling Ukraine aid, halting U.S. cyber operations targeting Russia, and making public statements accepting Moscow’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian land. Trump has also pulled back from NATO allies, defunded soft-power tools like Voice of America, and floated reopening Russia’s access to SWIFT.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling U.S. alliances and legitimizing Russia’s bloody imperialist land grabs. He’s helping build a world order on Russia’s terms. This isn’t America First. It’s Russia First.

Source: The Washington Post

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Canada Freezes Rebate Payments to Tesla, Bans It from Future Programs Due to Tariffs

What Happened: Canada has frozen C$43 million in rebate payments to Tesla and barred Tesla from future EV rebate programs in response to Trump’s new tariffs on Canadian goods. Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland said all existing rebate claims will be individually reviewed and Tesla will remain ineligible for future programs as long as U.S. “illegitimate and illegal” tariffs remain in place.

Why It Matters: This is a sharp rebuke of Trump and Musk, signaling growing trade retaliation over U.S. protectionist policies. Tesla, already under scrutiny for flooding the rebate system, now faces international backlash hurting sales and its reputation—while Canada positions itself against U.S. economic aggression.

Source: USA TODAY

U.S. Projected to Default This Summer Absent Congressional Action

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office warned that the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills as early as August or September 2025 unless Congress acts to raise or suspend the $36.1 trillion debt limit. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the government is relying on "extraordinary measures" and could exhaust those by late May if revenue falls short.

Why It Matters: A default would trigger catastrophic economic consequences, roiling global markets and risking recession. Trump’s call to abolish the debt ceiling altogether has alarmed economists and lawmakers, while GOP infighting continues to delay action.

Source: ABC News

Trump Announces 25% Tariffs on Foreign-Made Cars

What Happened: Trump announced a 25% tariff on all imported automobiles and light trucks, set to take effect April 2.

Why It Matters: The tariffs escalate Trump’s protectionist economic policy, risking trade wars with key allies and raising consumer prices. Auto industry leaders warn the move could disrupt supply chains and hurt American jobs dependent on global production.

Source: CBS News

Wall Street Job Cuts Loom as Market Turmoil Stalls Deals

What Happened: U.S. investment banks are preparing for more job cuts as Trump’s tariff threats unsettle markets and stall dealmaking. Q1 investment banking fees dropped 6%, with boutique firms especially hit. JPMorgan and Bank of America have started culling underperformers; Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are expected to follow.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aggressive trade stance is fueling economic uncertainty, delaying deals Wall Street hoped would rebound under a pro-business presidency. Analysts warn that if activity doesn’t recover by summer, broader layoffs are likely.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Wartime Deportation Tactic

What Happened: A federal appeals court upheld a lower court order blocking Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The 2-1 ruling sided with plaintiffs represented by the ACLU, saying the deportations violated due process and occurred without hearings or legal protections.

Source: CBS News

Federal Workers Targeted Over DEI File Class Action Complaint

What Happened: A group of federal employees fired under Trump’s DEI purge has filed a class action complaint, alleging that Trump violated anti-discrimination laws and their First Amendment rights. The complaint, backed by the ACLU and Democracy Forward, argues that workers—mostly women and people of color—are being terminated based on perceived political beliefs and past DEI involvement, not current job roles.

Source: Associated Press

Federal Judge Targeted by Trump Now Handling Signal Chat Case

What Happened: Chief Judge James Boasberg—already in Trump’s crosshairs for blocking deportations under the Alien Enemies Act—has been assigned a new lawsuit involving the use of the Signal messaging app to coordinate military strikes in Yemen. The legal challenge, over the Signal group chat, was brought by American Oversight

Source: NPR

Voice of America Director Sues Trump Over Outlet’s Closure

What Happened: Michael Abramowitz, director of Voice of America, filed a lawsuit challenging Trump’s executive order dismantling the U.S.-funded global media outlet. This follows Trump’s March 15 order that gutted the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees VOA and others.

Source: Politico

Democrats Move to Force House Vote on Signal Chat Leak

What Happened: House Democrats filed a Resolution of Inquiry demanding that Trump hand over documents, Signal chats, call logs, and meeting notes related to a leaked group chat in which top officials shared sensitive military attack plans.

Source: Reuters

US Judiciary Launches Task Force on Security, Independence After Trump Criticism

What Happened: The federal judiciary has launched a new Judicial Security and Independence Task Force in response to escalating attacks from Trump and Republican allies, who have threatened judges with impeachment and funding cuts for rulings that block Trump’s agenda.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

$500 billion — Projected tax revenue shortfall due to Trump’s dismantling of the IRS.

72,000 — VA employees losing their jobs, risking care for 9 million veterans.

3,214 — Number of canceled USAID contracts Musk deleted from its transparency site.

$550 million — Amount raised by the Trump family’s crypto firm, which sends 75% of revenue to a Trump-linked entity.

$11.4 billion — Public health grants canceled by HHS, impacting infectious disease tracking and mental health services.

10.8 million — Projected new HIV infections by 2030 due to Trump’s foreign aid cuts, according to a Lancet study.

1.1 billion — Number of children vaccinated through Gavi, now defunded by Trump.

200+ — Number of civil rights attorneys fired at the Department of Education, halting thousands of cases.

5 — Number of remaining IT staff at USAID after Trump dismantles the agency.

0.0014% — Federal budget consumed by FMCS, the labor mediation agency Musk shut down.

$300 million — Annual U.S. contribution to Gavi in FY2024 before funding was cut.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts? With major workforce reductions already hitting the Social Security Administration, expect more disruptions.

The Fate of Abortion Pill Access — With an anti-abortion commissioner in charge, is Trump preparing to strip access to mifepristone and misoprostol nationwide?

Mass Layoffs at Federal Agencies — With RIF notices already hitting Education and Treasury, what agencies will be next?

FEMA’s Dismantling Timeline — As Trump moves to dismantle the agency by October 1, how will local governments prepare for hurricanes, wildfires, and floods?

More Arrests of International Students — With ICE detaining international students over activism, will universities become new battlegrounds for civil liberties?

Legal Showdowns Over Election Control — As lawsuits mount, how far can Trump go in overriding state control of elections before the judiciary intervenes?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Institutional Capture in Plain Sight — With Musk and unvetted operatives embedded across government, critical agencies are being gutted or repurposed to serve partisan or financial interests.

Authoritarian Playbook: Normalize, Suppress, Discredit — From attacks on judges and journalists to arresting students and silencing agencies, Trump’s tactics mirror other autocratic regimes.

Foreign Influence Risks Growing — SpaceX’s covert acceptance of Chinese investment and Bessent’s openness to Russia rejoining SWIFT signal a dangerous erosion of national security norms.

Mass Disenfranchisement Underway — Trump’s election order, Georgia’s voter purge bill, and new ID requirements represent a coordinated, multi-front assault on democratic participation.

Veterans & Federal Workers at Risk — Mass layoffs and chaotic restructuring at the V.A. and FEMA will leave vulnerable populations without essential services.

SignalGate Exposes Dangerous Incompetence — Leaked war plans on an unsecured app have rattled allies and revealed deep dysfunction in Trump’s incompetent security team. Officials shared classified info, lied about it, and handed the probe to Musk instead of law enforcement—undermining trust and endangering troops.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.