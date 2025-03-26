President Donald Trump holds an executive order he signed in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 25, 2025, in Washington. | Win McNamee/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s crypto empire set to expand with new stablecoin and investment fund offerings

What Happened: Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures are expanding with the launch of USD1, a dollar-backed stablecoin, and new investment funds tied to digital assets. Trump’s firm, World Liberty Financial, which he co-founded with close allies, will oversee USD1, while Trump Media & Technology Group is partnering with Crypto.com to launch exchange-traded crypto funds.

Why It Matters: Trump's deepening involvement in cryptocurrency is a blatant conflict of interest, with a sitting president poised to profit from financial markets he directly influences. His crypto ventures blur the line between public service and personal gain, especially as his regime pushes policies that could boost the industry—and his own investments.

Source: Associated Press

DOGE Cuts Allow Musk to Cash In With SpaceX and Starlink Contracts, Ex-Workers Warn

What Happened: Former federal employees warn that Musk is steering lucrative contracts toward SpaceX and Starlink while setting the stage to privatize key space and satellite operations. Mass layoffs at NOAA, including its space traffic coordination program, and new Starlink deals with federal agencies like the FAA and Customs and Border Protection reiterate that Musk is consolidating control over U.S. communications, air traffic, and weather forecasting.

Why It Matters: Musk is exploiting his government role to build a state-backed monopoly, prioritizing his profits over national security and public safety. Handing him control over weather forecasting, satellite communications, and space traffic management risks undermining reliability, oversight, and public trust—classic cronyism that puts millions of lives at risk.

Source: The Guardian

Tesla’s Wisconsin Lawsuit, Elon Musk, and Brad Schimel

What Happened: Tesla sued the state of Wisconsin in January, challenging the state's “factory store” law, which bars vehicle manufacturers from directly selling cars. The lawsuit, initially filed in Outagamie County, was recently moved to Milwaukee County.

Why It Matters: Musk has poured over $18 million into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, backing conservative candidate Brad Schimel, who would influence Tesla’s legal fight.

Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Trump and Musk Intensify Efforts in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

What Happened: Trump endorsed conservative candidate Brad Schimel in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, warning that a liberal win would derail his movement. Musk’s PAC has poured $18 million into the race and is offering Wisconsin voters $100 for their contact details and petition signatures—building a direct contact list to mobilize Trump supporters before the April 1 election.

Why It Matters: The court’s balance could determine the future of abortion rights in Wisconsin and redistricting that currently favors Republicans. The unprecedented spending and data-driven voter outreach highlight how Trump and Musk are reshaping political influence tactics.

Source: The Washington Post

Musk Offers $100 to Wisconsin Voters, Reviving Controversial Tactic

What Happened: Musk’s America PAC is offering $100 to Wisconsin voters who sign a petition against "activist judges," aiming to mobilize conservative voters ahead of the April 1 Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Why It Matters: Musk’s cash-for-signatures strategy mirrors his 2024 election efforts, which faced legal challenges over potential election interference. The petition serves as a data-gathering tool to identify likely Republican voters. Additionally, Musk has personal stakes in Wisconsin, with Tesla suing the state over dealership restrictions.

Source: The New York Times

Trump SEC Pick Discloses Family Fortune of More Than $328 Million

What Happened: Paul Atkins, Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has disclosed personal assets exceeding $328 million, with a potential upper bound of $588.8 million. Atkins, a former SEC commissioner and industry consultant, faces Senate confirmation amid concerns over financial conflicts of interest and ongoing SEC staff reductions.

Why It Matters: Atkins' Wall Street ties and massive fortune make him unfit to regulate the markets fairly. His appointment coincides with SEC mass layoffs, gutting oversight and giving corporations free rein. Senator Elizabeth Warren warns his leadership will prioritize big business over investor protections—another win for the wealthy at the expense of the public.

Source: Reuters

Musk’s Super PAC Backs GOP Candidates in Florida Special Elections

What Happened: Musk’s America PAC has started spending in two Republican-held Florida House races ahead of next week’s special elections. The PAC, largely funded by Musk, reported spending $20,000 on “texting services” to support GOP candidates Jimmy Patronis (FL-1) and Randy Fine (FL-6).

Why It Matters: Even in solid Republican districts, GOP leaders are worried about weak fundraising, especially in FL-6. Musk’s growing influence in the party is evident, with his super PAC pouring millions into key races, including Wisconsin’s Supreme Court—cementing his role as a major power broker in GOP politics.

Source: NBC News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Orders Proof of Citizenship for Federal Elections

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order requiring proof of U.S. citizenship—such as a passport or REAL ID—to vote in federal elections, threatening to withhold funds from states that refuse to comply. The order also targets mail-in ballots, centralizes election authority under the White House, and mandates new voter tracking efforts led by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant power grab to control elections and suppress voters, particularly minorities, seniors, and low-income Americans. Trump is weaponizing baseless fraud lies to shift election authority to the executive branch, override state laws, and erect new barriers to voting. Legal challenges are imminent, but the intent is clear: disenfranchise millions and consolidate power.

Source: USA Today

Trump Signs Executive Order Overhauling U.S. Elections

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order imposing strict new voting requirements including a nationwide ban on counting ballots received after Election Day. The order also threatens to cut federal funding from states that do not comply.

Why It Matters: This is a federal takeover of state-run elections and an attempt to suppress votes. The order signals further efforts to reshape U.S. election laws ahead of 2026.

Source: CBS News

Trump eyes Fed as tariffs, inflation collide

What Happened: Trump is ramping up pressure on the Federal Reserve, urging it to speed up planned interest rate cuts as concerns mount over the economic fallout from his tariff policies. The Fed, led by Jerome Powell, is instead preparing for potential price shocks driven by Trump's tariffs, which could delay rate cuts even if economic growth slows.

Why It Matters: Trump's escalating attacks on the Federal Reserve threaten its independence, raising fears he could push out Powell before his term ends. If Trump interferes with the Fed, it could trigger a global market spiral, shaking investor confidence and destabilizing economies worldwide.

Source: The Hill

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US House Speaker Johnson Says Congress Can 'Eliminate' District Courts

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson threatened Congress could abolish district courts over judges blocking Trump’s policies. House Republicans are pushing to curb nationwide injunctions and have filed impeachment resolutions against 6 judges who ruled against Trump and Musk.

Why It Matters: Johnson’s threats escalate GOP attacks on judicial independence, pushing the U.S. closer to authoritarianism. Gutting district courts and threatening to impeach judges over rulings against Trump is blatant political retaliation, undermining the separation of powers.

Source: Reuters

DOJ Official Told Prosecutor to Shred Notes in Eric Adams Case

What Happened: A senior Justice Department official allegedly told a federal prosecutor to shred notes from a meeting with New York Mayor Eric Adams’ defense team. The DOJ's decision to drop corruption charges against Adams led to seven prosecutors resigning, with one, Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, calling it a "political bargain."

Why It Matters: This is outright political interference in the justice system. The Trump DOJ is abusing its power—shielding allies for political gain while weaponizing prosecutions against opponents. The cover-up and document destruction expose corruption at the highest levels, raising serious concerns about obstruction of justice.

Source: USA Today

Trump Floats Compensation for Jan. 6 Rioters

What Happened: Trump suggested the possibility of financial compensation for Jan. 6 rioters, stating that “a lot of people in government” support the idea. He reiterated his belief that the attackers were “peacefully and patriotically” protesting.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to openly legitimize the insurrection, rewarding those who attacked democracy and the Capitol and encouraging future political violence. His praise and push for compensation highlight the dangerous embrace of extremism.

Source: Politico

Trump’s Executive Orders Target Russia Investigation and Law Firm

What Happened: Trump signed orders declassifying FBI materials related to “Crossfire Hurricane,” the probe into alleged ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia. The memo directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to make the FBI documents public immediately.

Why It Matters: Trump is abusing executive power to rewrite history, discredit investigations into his Russia ties, and punish law firms. This is blatant political retribution and an attempt to erase accountability.

Source: Politico

Bondi: Crockett Must Apologize to Tesla Shareholders ‘Immediately’

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi demanded that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) apologize to Tesla shareholders after she said she wanted to see Musk “taken down” at an event. Bondi “linked” her remarks to three explosive devices found at a Tesla showroom in Austin, though no evidence directly connects the two.

Why It Matters: The DOJ has no business policing free speech, and Bondi’s attempt to tie political rhetoric to criminal acts sets a dangerous precedent. This also reflects Trump’s ongoing efforts to shield Musk from criticism while using federal power to intimidate opponents.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Law firms refuse to represent Trump opponents in the wake of his attacks

What Happened: Trump’s latest executive order targeted the law firm Jenner & Block, marking the fourth major firm sanctioned by his regime. The order, which strips the firm of government contracts and access to federal buildings, is part of a broader crackdown on legal representation for his opponents. Trump has also directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to sanction individual lawyers engaging in litigation against Trump’s policies.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian rule in action. Trump is systematically dismantling judicial independence by intimidating lawyers, making it harder for opponents to challenge his actions. By choking off legal representation, he’s rigging the system to consolidate power and evade accountability—just as seen in Russia and other authoritarian regimes.

Source: The Washington Post

Violent Threats Against Congress Spiked as Senate Considered Trump’s Nominees

What Happened: New data from the U.S. Capitol Police reveals that violent threats against members of Congress doubled in January and February—the same period Trump and his cronies were strong-arming senators into confirming controversial nominees like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Multiple senators, including Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), received death threats, with the FBI warning Tillis of credible threats as he considered voting against Hegseth.

Why It Matters: This isn’t just political pressure—it’s outright intimidation through violence. Trump’s machine is using threats to enforce loyalty, forcing lawmakers to submit while ramming through his most extreme policies. At the same time, federal judges overseeing lawsuits against Trump’s directives are facing rising threats, fueling concerns that violence—not law—is shaping political decisions.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Says He Wants to End Federal Funding for NPR, PBS

What Happened: Trump stated on Tuesday that he would "love" to see federal funding cut for NPR and PBS, accusing them of bias. The remarks come amid broader attacks on media outlets and government-funded institutions.

Why It Matters: Defunding NPR and PBS would significantly weaken public broadcasting, which provides independent journalism and educational programming to millions of Americans, particularly in rural areas. This is an authoritarian attack on press freedom, aimed at silencing journalists and consolidating media control.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Plans to Freeze Family-Planning Grants

What Happened: Trump is set to freeze $27.5 million in federal family-planning grants, primarily targeting Planned Parenthood affiliates, while investigating whether funds were used for DEI. The freeze affects a portion of the $120 million allocated under Title X, a program that provides contraception, STI treatment, and pregnancy testing to millions.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on women’s healthcare. By freezing funding and targeting “DEI” initiatives, Trump is laying the groundwork to defund Planned Parenthood and slash reproductive healthcare access. This is part of a broader extremist conservative agenda to dismantle women’s rights under the guise of bureaucratic review.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump’s NIH Officially Kills Diversity Statements in Grant Applications

What Happened: The National Institutes of Health quietly eliminated diversity requirements in federal grant applications, instructing reviewers to ignore any submitted diversity plans. The move affects conference funding, training programs, and research grants that previously prioritized underrepresented groups in STEM. The NIH also scrapped progress reports tracking diversity in federally funded research.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on diversity in science. By gutting DEI efforts, Trump is shutting out marginalized groups and engineering a research field that is whiter, wealthier, and more male. Scientists warn this will stifle innovation, limit opportunities, and roll back decades of progress in making research funding more equitable.

Source: Mother Jones

Under Trump’s Pressure, ICE Expands Questionable Arrest Tactics

What Happened: ICE agents are detaining undocumented immigrants in legally questionable operations, violating court settlements that restrict warrantless arrests. In Chicago, three Guatemalan brothers—only one with a deportation order—were arrested in an operation lawyers say violated a 2022 settlement limiting “collateral detentions.” Similar actions are occurring nationwide as Trump escalates mass deportations and uses offshore detention.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation crackdown is openly defying legal limits, with ICE violating court settlements and detaining people without proper warrants. The use of offshore detention sites like Guantanamo Bay and El Salvador’s brutal prisons raises human rights violations and sets a dangerous precedent for unchecked immigration enforcement.

Source: ProPublica

USDA Cuts Hit Food Banks, Risking Hunger for Low-Income Americans

What Happened: Trump has slashed $1 billion in USDA food assistance programs, cutting critical funding for food banks and suspending emergency food aid. The cuts have led to reduced shipments of essential staples like milk, eggs, and produce, leaving millions of Americans—especially seniors and low-income families—at greater risk of hunger.

Why It Matters: Trump’s USDA cuts are fueling a hunger crisis, with food banks facing severe shortages and millions at risk of going without meals. The move doesn’t just harm vulnerable families—it also devastates local farmers who depend on these programs. As demand for food assistance soars, these cuts could force pantries to shut down, worsening food insecurity in America.

Source: Reuters

Trump Halts Federal Housing Discrimination Cases in Texas

What Happened: Trump shut down two federal housing discrimination cases in Texas, despite years of investigation. One case accused a Dallas HOA of pushing out poor Black residents, while the other found Texas officials diverted $1 billion in Hurricane Harvey relief from communities of color. HUD referred both cases to the DOJ in January but quietly rescinded them weeks later without explanation.

Why It Matters: This is a continued rollback of civil rights enforcement. By shutting down these cases, Trump’s HUD is signaling that housing discrimination will go unchecked, leaving marginalized communities without protection. Critics warn this undermines the Fair Housing Act and Civil Rights Act, reinforcing racial inequities in federal disaster relief and emboldening further discrimination.

Source: ProPublica

Partner of Deported Venezuelan Finds Out He Was Sent to Notorious El Salvador Prison in Video

What Happened: A pregnant woman in the U.S. recognized her partner, Henry Albornoz, in a video showing deported Venezuelans. Trump claims all 200+ deportees were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, but Albornoz’s partner insists he was a hardworking mechanic with no gang ties. CBS News also uncovered that at least one other deportee, a barber seeking asylum, had no criminal record.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant human rights violation. Trump’s mass deportations and imprisonment of Venezuelan migrants without due process are criminalizing asylum seekers with no evidence.

Source: CBS News

Venezuelan Soccer Player Deported Over Tattoo Misidentification

What Happened: Jerce Reyes, a former professional soccer player, was deported to El Salvador’s notorious prison after US authorities claimed his Real Madrid-themed tattoo was linked to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The Department of Homeland Security insisted Reyes’ tattoos and social media indicated gang affiliation.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant human rights violation. Trump’s mass deportations and imprisonment of Venezuelan migrants without due process are criminalizing asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants with no criminal history—without any evidence.

Source: CNN

Trump Pauses Some Green Card Applications in Aggressive Vetting Push

What Happened: Trump has paused green card processing for approved refugees and asylees under stricter immigration vetting. DHS says the move aligns with executive orders targeting fraud, national security, and public safety risks.

Why It Matters: This move traps thousands of refugees and asylees in legal limbo despite years of rigorous vetting, delaying their path to permanent residency. It’s part of Trump’s broader crackdown on immigration signaling an effort to drastically slash legal immigration pathways.

Source: CBS News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Long waits, waves of calls, website crashes: Social Security is breaking down

What Happened: Massive budget cuts and staff reductions at the Social Security Administration led by Musk have thrown the agency into chaos. The SSA’s website has crashed multiple times, phone lines are overwhelmed, and in-person services have been drastically reduced. The acting commissioner, Leland Dudek, has eliminated entire offices and forced out senior officials, while Musk’s operatives scrutinize Social Security data in secretive operations.

Why It Matters: Slashing Social Security services is stranding millions of retirees, disabled Americans, and legal immigrants without reliable access to benefits. This chaos is a deliberate step toward privatization, putting the financial security of the most vulnerable at risk while deepening economic instability.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump Hires Vaccine Skeptic to Lead Federal Autism Study

What Happened: The Department of Health and Human Services has appointed David Geier, a long-discredited vaccine skeptic, to conduct a federal study on the potential link between vaccines and autism. Geier, who has promoted false claims about vaccines despite overwhelming scientific evidence debunking them, was previously disciplined for practicing medicine without a license.

Why It Matters: Appointing a discredited vaccine skeptic to oversee a federal study undermines public health and fuels dangerous disinformation. Scientists warn this will erode trust in vaccines, increase preventable disease outbreaks, and legitimize long-debunked conspiracy theories. This is part of Trump’s broader assault on science and medical expertise.

Source: The Washington Post

Yemen Strike Plans in Signal Group Chat Raises Espionage Act Questions

What Happened: A Signal group chat discussing a U.S. military strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen mistakenly included The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg. The chat contained details about weapons packages, targets, and timing. The revelation has sparked scrutiny over whether discussing such sensitive information on an unsecured platform violates the Espionage Act.

Why It Matters: This is a reckless national security failure. Trump’s team could have exposed sensitive military operations using an unsecured messaging app, raising serious risks of espionage and leaks to foreign adversaries. Democrats are demanding an investigation, as the blunder fuels concerns about the regime’s incompetence in handling classified information.

Source: ABC News

Trump Plans to Cut Team Responsible for Critical Atomic Measurement Data

What Happened: Trump is moving to eliminate the Atomic Spectroscopy Group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which maintains crucial atomic measurement data.

Why It Matters: The data maintained by this group underpins global research in fields like nuclear fusion, astrophysics, and semiconductor manufacturing. Scientists warn that shutting down the program will harm U.S. scientific leadership, disrupt critical research, and cede ground to other nations.

Source: WIRED

‘100% OPSEC’ apparently means texting military plans to a reporter

What Happened: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, accidentally leaked classified military plans for a U.S. airstrike on Houthi rebels in a Signal group chat. Hegseth shared battle plans, target details, and intelligence sources—while declaring “100% OPSEC.”

Why It Matters: This is staggering incompetence at the highest levels of national security. Trump’s top officials planned a military strike in an unsecured chat, oblivious to the fact that a journalist was present. After threatening criminal charges for leaks, they have become the biggest security risk themselves.

Source: Task & Purpose

VA Cuts Under DOGE Eliminate Key Veterans’ Crisis Support Job

What Happened: Carla Nelson, a Marine veteran and office manager at a Wyoming VA crisis center, was fired last month as part of Musk’s mass layoffs across the Department of Veterans Affairs. The center, a critical resource for veterans struggling with mental health issues, serves a state where the veteran suicide rate is 50% higher than the national average. The VA is preparing for up to 80,000 more job cuts.

Why It Matters: Cutting frontline mental health support for veterans is a betrayal of those who served. With suicide rates already alarmingly high, especially in rural areas, eliminating these services leaves countless veterans without critical care.

Source: NBC News

Fired, Reinstated Education Department Employees Speak Out as Agency Is Dismantled

What Happened: Trump has eliminated nearly half of the Department of Education’s workforce, affecting around 2,000 employees. Some employees were briefly reinstated following a federal judge’s ruling, only to be placed on administrative leave or laid off again as entire divisions were shuttered.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting the Department of Education, throwing student loans, special needs services, and federal education programs into chaos. The uncertainty leaves millions of students and families in limbo, as his regime pushes to dismantle public education with no clear plan for what comes next.

Source: ABC News

Chinese Network Targets Fired Federal Workers for Intelligence Gathering

What Happened: A secretive Chinese-linked network of fake consulting and recruiting firms is attempting to hire recently laid-off U.S. government workers, exploiting financial vulnerabilities caused by Trump and Musk’s mass purges. The network, uncovered by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, uses phony job ads and headhunting firms to lure ex-federal employees—many with security clearances—who may be pressured into revealing sensitive information.

Why It Matters: This is a national security crisis in the making. Foreign adversaries like China are exploiting economic instability and Musk’s mass firings to recruit ex-government officials, many of whom left without proper security debriefings. By gutting federal agencies, Trump has created an unprecedented intelligence vulnerability, handing hostile nations a golden opportunity to infiltrate U.S. operations.

Source: USA Today

5 High-Level CDC Officials Resign Amid Trump Turmoil

What Happened: Five senior officials at the CDC announced their departures, following three other recent resignations. The agency is bracing for potential layoffs and a major reorganization.

Why It Matters: With nearly a third of its top leadership gone, the CDC is in crisis at a critical time for public health preparedness. Trump’s efforts to gut the agency will weaken its ability to respond to future health threats, raising concerns about political interference in public health policy.

Source: CBS News

Here's What It Would Take to Privatize the National Weather Service

What Happened: Trump is considering privatizing the National Weather Service, following proposals in Project 2025 that suggest NOAA should be "broken up and downsized" and the NWS should "fully commercialize its forecasting operations."

Why It Matters: Privatizing the NWS would force Americans to pay for critical weather forecasts, including life-saving warnings for hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. Experts warn that dismantling the NWS would compromise public safety, as no private company could match its scale, data collection, and forecasting capabilities.

Source: ABC News

Noem Announces Plan to ‘Eliminate FEMA’ in Televised Cabinet Meeting

What Happened: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday that she intends to eliminate FEMA. While discussing border security, Noem added, “And we’re going to eliminate FEMA”—though she did not provide further details.

Why It Matters: This would dramatically upend federal disaster relief efforts, leaving states to handle emergencies like hurricanes, wildfires, and other crises without federal coordination. Eliminating FEMA would mark a historic shift in disaster management, with catastrophic consequences for communities relying on federal aid.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Countries Update U.S. Travel Advisories in Response to Trump Policies

What Happened: Several countries, including Canada, Germany, the UK, and Finland, have updated their travel advisories for the U.S. due to stricter enforcement of entry rules. These advisories warn travelers about increased detentions, deportations, and risks for transgender and nonbinary visitors under Trump’s executive order recognizing only two sexes.

Why It Matters: These advisories signal a major reputational hit for the U.S., as harsh border policies fuel global concerns about exclusion and hostility. Deterring international travelers will also have severe economic consequences, further damaging the tourism industry and weakening diplomatic ties.

Source: The Washington Post

US Embassies Warn European Visa-Seekers: ‘You Are a Guest’

What Happened: U.S. embassies across Europe issued harsh new warnings to visa applicants, stating that foreign visitors who engage in pro-Palestinian protests, vandalism, or riots could face deportation. The U.S. Embassy in Estonia explicitly told visa holders: “You are a guest.”

Why It Matters: The aggressive messaging continues to strain relations with European allies and will harm U.S. tourism, education, and business ties by deterring visitors.

Source: The Hill

US War Plans Leak Strains Five Eyes Alliance

What Happened: Canadian PM Mark Carney warned allies must “look out for ourselves” after a US military plan leak exposed concerns over the Trump regime’s handling of intelligence. The breach has unsettled the Five Eyes network.

Why It Matters: The blunder threatens Five Eyes cohesion, further fueling doubts about U.S. reliability in global security and intelligence handling. This erosion of trust will weaken intelligence-sharing, isolate the U.S. from key allies, and compromise national security.

Source: The Guardian

JD, Usha Vance to Visit Greenland as Prime Minister Blasts 'Aggressive American Pressure'

What Happened: Usha Vance and J.D. Vance are leading a U.S. delegation to Greenland amid renewed threats from Trump to illegally annex Greenland. Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede denounced the visit as “very aggressive American pressure” and called for international intervention.

Why It Matters: Trump’s renewed threats to annex Greenland escalate tensions with Denmark and other NATO allies. Greenland officials reject the move, warning that U.S. pressure threatens their sovereignty and will destabilize regional diplomacy. Trump is acting like Putin.

Source: ABC News

Trump Officials’ Leaked Chat Insults European Allies, Sparks Outrage

What Happened: A leaked Signal chat revealed contempt for European allies, with JD Vance complaining about “bailing out Europe again” in U.S. strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called Europe’s role “PATHETIC” and accused allies of “free-loading.”

Why It Matters: European officials reacted with shock and anger, with Britain’s former Defense Secretary Grant Shapps reminding the U.S. that the UK actively participated in Red Sea defense. Diplomatic trust between the U.S. and Europe is eroding, with EU officials warning that alliances cannot function without trust.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. Agrees to Help Russia Boost Exports in Ukraine Talks

What Happened: The U.S. agreed to assist Russia in boosting its agricultural exports and restoring access to international payment systems after the Kremlin demanded sanctions relief in exchange for a Black Sea cease-fire. Moscow insists on lifting banking restrictions, including reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, a demand opposed by European allies and Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Trump is once again doing Putin’s bidding, pushing a deal that weakens Western sanctions and props up Russia’s war economy. Zelenskyy warns this is a trap, with Russia using negotiations to manipulate Trump and the West. Any "deal" between Trump and Putin should be seen for what it is—appeasement that sells out Ukraine and strengthens the Kremlin and should be disregarded.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Recession Looms as CFOs Warn of Economic Downturn

What Happened: A CNBC CFO Council Survey found that 60% of chief financial officers expect a recession by the second half of 2025, with another 15% predicting it will hit in 2026. Business leaders cite Trump’s chaotic trade policies, rising tariffs, and inflation as major risks, with 95% saying policy uncertainty is hurting decision-making.

Why It Matters: Corporate America is bracing for a downturn, driven by Trump’s economic instability. His aggressive tariffs and erratic policy shifts are choking business confidence, disrupting markets, and fueling inflation—pushing the U.S. closer to recession.

Source: CNBC

Trump Tariff Fears Drive U.S. Consumer Confidence to Four-Year Low

What Happened: U.S. consumer confidence plunged to its lowest level since 2021, driven by fears over Trump’s tariffs and economic instability. The Conference Board’s expectations index hit a 12-year low, signaling recession risks as businesses struggle with Trump’s unpredictable trade policies.

Why It Matters: The decline in consumer sentiment suggests growing fears of a recession and rising inflation due to trade instability. With tariffs on imported cars looming and economic policy uncertainty increasing, the fallout will lead to weakened spending, slower job growth, and financial strain for American households.

Source: The Guardian

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Democrat Wins Pennsylvania Special Election, Restoring Party’s Control of State House

What Happened: Democrat Dan Goughnour won the Pennsylvania state House special election, securing the vacant seat left by the late Rep. Matt Gergely (D) and restoring the Democrats’ narrow 102-101 majority in the chamber.

Source: The Hill

Democrat Wins Special State Senate Election in Pennsylvania in Major Upset

What Happened: Democrat James Malone scored a shocking victory in Pennsylvania’s state Senate District 36, flipping a seat in a deep-red district that Trump won by 15 points in 2024. Malone, the mayor of East Petersburg, defeated Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons.

Source: The Hill

Judge Rules Pro-Palestinian Student and Permanent U.S. Resident Cannot Be Detained

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Yunseo Chung, a 21-year-old Korean American Columbia University student and legal permanent U.S. resident, cannot be detained by immigration authorities as she fights Trump’s attempt to revoke her residency and deport her. Chung, who has lived in the U.S. since she was seven, is suing Trump over what her lawyers call a politically motivated effort to punish pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Source: Reuters

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to Shut Down Radio Free Europe

What Happened: A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing Trump from unilaterally shutting down Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). The ruling came after Trump claimed the broadcaster was no longer needed, citing shifting government priorities.

Source: The New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

$18 million — Amount Musk has poured into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race to back conservative candidate Brad Schimel, who could influence Tesla’s legal fight.

$100 — Amount Musk’s America PAC is offering to Wisconsin voters who sign a petition against "activist judges."

$328 million — Personal assets disclosed by Paul Atkins, Trump’s SEC nominee, with a potential upper bound of $588.8 million .

60% — Percentage of CFOs predicting a recession by the second half of 2025.

$1 billion — Amount slashed from USDA food assistance programs, impacting food banks and emergency aid.

$27.5 million — Federal family-planning grants frozen by Trump, primarily targeting Planned Parenthood.

$18 million — Amount Musk’s super PAC has spent on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race.

12 years — Consumer confidence expectations index at its lowest level since 2013, signaling recession fears.

5 — High-level CDC officials who resigned in the latest turmoil.

3 — Guatemalan brothers detained in Chicago in a legally questionable ICE operation violating a court settlement.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts? With major workforce reductions already hitting the Social Security Administration, expect more disruptions.

Judicial Retaliation Escalates — Will House Republicans move forward with their threat to eliminate district courts and impeach judges who rule against Trump? A constitutional showdown looms.

Federal Workforce Purge Continues — More mass layoffs are expected across key agencies like the CDC, EPA, and VA.

FEMA’s Readiness in Jeopardy — With hurricane season approaching and FEMA facing mass layoffs and a potential shutdown, can the agency still respond effectively to major disasters?

Will the Fed Resist Trump’s Pressure? — Trump is pushing the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, but Powell and central bankers are bracing for inflation spikes due to Trump’s tariffs.

Trump’s Expanding Legal Crackdown — With the DOJ targeting law firms challenging his policies, will more firms back down or fight back?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Musk’s Political Power Grab — His influence in elections and government contracts is expanding rapidly, highlighting cronyism and monopolization of critical industries like space and communications.

Legal System Under Siege — Trump’s attacks on law firms, judicial impeachment threats, and DOJ purges highlight a broader agenda to erode legal independence and punish opposition.

Weaponizing Immigration Policy — Trump’s aggressive deportation tactics, green card freezes, and offshore detention sites signal an escalation of human rights violations.

Public Institutions in Crisis — From Social Security to the Department of Education, Trump’s drastic cuts and restructuring are crippling essential government services.

Planned Parenthood Under Attack — Trump’s funding freeze on family-planning grants is a step toward defunding Planned Parenthood, threatening access to contraception, cancer screenings, and reproductive healthcare for millions.

Veterans & Federal Workers at Risk — Mass layoffs and chaotic restructuring at the V.A. and FEMA will leave vulnerable populations without essential services.

