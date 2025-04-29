Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marlo's avatar
Marlo
4h

We should post the companies associated with El Salvador do we can boycott them. Do you have access to that list? We should post it everywhere!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Midnite's avatar
Midnite
5m

Every line of this reads like a firewall against forgetting.

It’s easy to get tired. Easy to check out. But this tracker doesn’t let you. It doesn't scream—it documents. And that’s power.

These aren’t “headlines.” These are signal flares. Every name. Every order. Every inch of ground we’ve lost and could still reclaim.

Thank you for keeping watch when the rest of the world is being lulled to sleep.

We’re reading. We’re remembering. We won’t go quietly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture