Credit...Eric Lee/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Tesla May Dodge More Than $1 Billion in Fines Over ‘Full Self-Driving’ Claims

What Happened: A Senate report revealed that Musk’s companies, including Tesla, could avoid more than $1 billion in fines and legal actions due to Musk’s influence over federal agencies. This includes dropped investigations into Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” claims and other regulatory violations.

Why It Matters: Musk’s infiltration of government oversight shields his businesses from accountability and highlights how corporate interests are now entangled with political power, posing serious risks to consumer safety and the rule of law.

At Event with Donald Trump Jr. in Bulgaria, Crypto Firm Nexo Announces U.S. Return

What Happened: At a conference in Bulgaria with Donald Trump Jr., crypto firm Nexo announced plans to re-enter the U.S. market after settling a $45 million regulatory fine resulting from investigations by the SEC, claiming they are having constructive talks with American regulators.

Why It Matters: This underscores how the Trump family is normalizing crypto companies previously investigated by the U.S., highlighting influence-peddling and regulatory favoritism that enriches Trump and his family.

Republicans Consider Unraveling a Key Part of Obamacare in Trump Agenda Bill

What Happened: House Republicans, under pressure to find massive budget savings for Trump’s agenda, are considering slashing the federal government’s 90% funding match for Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act — a move that could strip millions of Americans of their health insurance.

Why It Matters: Gutting Medicaid expansion would devastate health coverage for low-income Americans, shifting massive costs onto states, dismantling a pillar of Obamacare, and advancing Trump’s broader strategy to hollow out the social safety net. All to provide tax cuts to the rich.

Senate Report: Elon Musk’s DOGE Conflicts of Interest Total $2.37 Billion

What Happened: A new Senate Democratic report found Musk faces at least $2.37 billion in potential legal exposure from investigations and regulatory actions, warning that Musk’s role overseeing agencies that regulate his companies could allow him to quash accountability and benefit financially.

Why It Matters: The findings highlight a major ethical crisis, with Musk positioned to shield himself from federal scrutiny while steering government contracts and regulatory decisions for personal gain. This is what unchecked oligarchic power looks like.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump DOJ Appointees Purge Voting Rights Unit, Order Dismissal of Cases

What Happened: Trump officials at the Department of Justice removed senior managers from the voting section, reassigned career attorneys to low-level roles, and ordered the dismissal of all active voting rights cases, drastically shifting the division's mission to align with Trump’s extremist agenda.

Why It Matters: This purge severely undermines federal enforcement of voting rights, dismantles safeguards against political interference, and threatens the integrity and apolitical nature of the Justice Department’s civil rights work.

The New “National Defense Area” at the Southern Border: What You Need to Know

What Happened: Trump declared a national emergency to bypass Congress and create a 170-square-mile military installation along the southern border, transferring federal lands to the Department of Defense and empowering the military to arrest, detain, and enforce immigration laws.

Why It Matters: This militarization of the U.S. border erodes constitutional limits on executive power, blurs the line between military and civilian law enforcement, and threatens environmental protections and congressional authority over federal lands. It appears to be laying the groundwork for the future use of the military against Americans.

All Authors Working on Flagship U.S. Climate Report Are Dismissed

What Happened: Trump purged all the scientists and experts working on the next National Climate Assessment, a congressionally mandated report critical for understanding how global warming affects the U.S., throwing its future into serious doubt.

Why It Matters: The purge represents a direct attack on climate science, crippling vital research used by governments and businesses to prepare for climate disasters, and advancing Trump’s broader extremist agenda to erase environmental protections and sideline scientific evidence.

FBI, National Security Agencies Use Polygraphs to Hunt Leaks, Creating Climate of Fear

What Happened: Current and former officials say Trump’s expanded leak hunts, including new polygraph tests at the FBI and Pentagon, are intimidating employees, firing whistleblowers, and silencing internal dissent.

Why It Matters: The crackdown is undermining national security by promoting fear, discouraging honest analysis, and punishing those who challenge the regime’s narrative or highlight illegalities and threats — identical to tactics used in Russia.

DOGE Employees Granted Accounts on Classified U.S. Nuclear Networks

What Happened: 2 unvetted Musk operatives with no prior nuclear or classified experience were given accounts on highly sensitive nuclear weapons networks.

Why It Matters: The creation of these accounts raises serious national security concerns about unvetted operatives gaining potential access to restricted nuclear data, escalating fears about reckless misuse or nefarious acts with classified systems.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Defending Jan. 6 Rioters, Investigating Democrats: How Ed Martin Is Weaponizing the DOJ for Trump

What Happened: As interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., Ed Martin has fired career prosecutors, dropped key Jan. 6 cases, aggressively defended Musk, gutted internal oversight mechanisms, and opened partisan investigations into Democratic lawmakers and critics of Trump, triggering bar complaints and fears of politicized prosecutions.

Why It Matters: Martin’s extremist reshaping of the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office marks an alarming politicization of federal law enforcement, turning it into a weapon for Trump’s retribution agenda and eroding the rule of law and constitutional protections.

Trump Launches Race-Based Discrimination Probes of the Harvard Law Review

What Happened: Trump announced federal investigations into Harvard University and the Harvard Law Review, alleging “race-based discrimination” in the journal’s membership and article selection processes.

Why It Matters: The probes weaponize federal agencies to escalate Trump’s war on elite universities, using funding threats to crush campus speech, diversity efforts, and any perceived political opposition. A classic authoritarian tactic.

FCC Chair Says 'All Options' Open in CBS '60 Minutes' News Distortion Review

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr said "all options remain on the table" regarding an investigation into a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris, as Trump demands that regulators punish CBS amid a broader campaign to weaponize federal agencies against media organizations critical of him.

Why It Matters: Trump is hijacking independent agencies like the FCC to try and crush the free press and First Amendment rights, weaponizing censorship and intimidation to silence dissent and control the media like a dictator.

US Says UPenn's Transgender Policy “Illegal,” Demands Return of Athletic Awards

What Happened: The U.S. Education Department ruled that the University of Pennsylvania’s transgender athlete policy “violated” federal law, demanding the school revoke awards from transgender athletes, reassign them to athletes assigned female at birth, and issue formal apologies—or face Justice Department enforcement.

Why It Matters: The action marks a major escalation in Trump’s culture war against transgender rights, using federal funding as leverage to force universities into compliance with discriminatory policies.

Trump Signs 3 Executive Orders, Addressing Immigration and Policing

What Happened: Trump signed executive orders to target “sanctuary cities” by threatening legal action, boost police powers by providing legal shields and military equipment, crack down on undocumented immigrants’ access to higher education, and mandate English proficiency for truck drivers.

Why It Matters: The moves escalate Trump’s authoritarian crackdown on immigrants, local governments, and dissent, weaponizing federal power to punish political opposition and further dismantle civil rights protections and due process.

Trump Signs Executive Orders Targeting Sanctuary Cities and Boosting Police Protections

What Happened: Trump signed 2 new executive orders: one requiring a public list of sanctuary cities and states that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, and another directing legal support for law enforcement officers and sanctioning local officials who obstruct criminal law enforcement.

Why It Matters: The orders escalate Trump's crackdown on immigration and expand federal efforts to punish cities resisting his extremist agenda, while also deepening federal protections for law enforcement amid growing concerns over authoritarian use of executive power.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Declares “I Run the Country and the World”

What Happened: In an Atlantic interview, Trump proclaimed he now "runs the country and the world," defended his aggressive and illegal executive actions during his first 100 days back in office, and reiterated his plans of pursuing an unconstitutional third term.

Why It Matters: Trump’s statements highlight his authoritarian approach to governing, his disregard for constitutional limits, and his consolidation of power both domestically and internationally.

Former Jan. 6 Prosecutor Warns Trump’s Pardons Could Encourage Future Political Violence

What Happened: Michael Romano, a former senior Justice Department official who helped prosecute Jan. 6 rioters and insurrectionists, resigned after Trump’s mass pardons of those convicted in the Capitol attack, warning that the move would embolden right-wing extremists to commit future violence by signaling they will be shielded from accountability.

Why It Matters: The pardons not only erase the largest domestic attack in U.S. history but also encourage political violence by reinforcing a message that loyalty to Trump will shield them.

Trump Rips News Organizations Over Polling: ‘These People Should Be Investigated’

What Happened: As polls show his approval rating sinking near his 100th day, Trump lashed out at major news outlets like The New York Times and ABC, accusing them of "election fraud" and demanding investigations into pollsters who report negative numbers.

Why It Matters: Trump's attacks on independent polling and media further escalate his authoritarian efforts to discredit unfavorable information and weaponize the justice system against critics.

White House Lawn Lined with Mugshot-Style Posters Showing Arrested Immigrants, Alleged Crimes

What Happened: On the eve of his 100th day in office, Trump lined the White House North Lawn with mugshot-style posters of immigrants accused of crimes, part of a propaganda stunt to showcase his immigration crackdown, paired with executive orders targeting sanctuary jurisdictions and emboldening law enforcement.

Why It Matters: The display mirrors authoritarian propaganda tactics—dehumanizing immigrants, bypassing due process, and using public shaming to stoke fear—all to justify sweeping executive power and erode constitutional norms. Another common tactic used in Russia.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Ice seeking out unaccompanied immigrant children to deport or prosecute

What Happened: Immigration and Customs Enforcement is conducting "welfare checks" nationwide on unaccompanied immigrant children, but internal documents reveal these visits are also being used to gather intelligence for deportation and criminal prosecution, raising fears of “backdoor family separation.”

Why It Matters: The operations signal an escalation in Trump’s cruel crackdown on immigrant families, undermining protections for vulnerable children and fueling a climate of fear and trauma across immigrant communities.

Lawyers for Deported U.S. Citizen Kids Say Moms Were ‘Coerced’ Into Taking Them

What Happened: Attorneys for 2 Louisiana families say ICE illegally deported 3 U.S. citizen children alongside their mothers without due process, contradicting claims by Marco Rubio and Tom Homan that the mothers "chose" to take their kids; legal filings allege ICE denied access to lawyers, hearings, or phone calls before forcing the removals.

Why It Matters: The forced deportations highlight Trump’s disregard for the Constitution and expose how American citizen children are being swept up in mass deportations without legal protections.

Trump Recasts Mission of Justice Dept.’s Civil Rights Office, Prompting ‘Exodus’

What Happened: Hundreds of lawyers and staff are fleeing the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division as Trump appointees overhaul its mission, abandoning protections for marginalized communities and instead targeting universities, liberal cities, and political opponents, transforming it into an enforcer of Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: The dismantling of the Civil Rights Division marks a profound attack on decades of bipartisan efforts to uphold constitutional rights, turning the department into a political weapon and eroding the rule of law at its core.

Harvard, Under Pressure, Revamps D.E.I. Office

What Happened: Harvard capitulated to Trump’s demands and renamed its diversity office, reassigning its chief diversity officer just hours after facing the regime in court over charges of federal overreach.

Why It Matters: The forced revamp signals Trump’s expanding authoritarian grip over higher education, using financial coercion and legal threats to dismantle academic independence and suppress dissenting viewpoints.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Job Cuts Delay Pentagon Plans to Expand Work to Prevent Sex Assaults and Suicides

What Happened: Personnel cuts across the Defense Department are delaying efforts to hire at least 1,000 additional civilians tasked with preventing sexual assaults, suicides, and behavioral issues in the military, forcing officials to stretch limited staff and slow expansion plans through 2028.

Why It Matters: The delays undermine decades of progress in combating sexual misconduct and supporting victims within the military, as senators warn even small program cuts could erode trust and accountability.

Exodus at DOJ Civil Rights Division as Official Says 'Over 100' Attorneys Departed

What Happened: More than 100 attorneys have resigned from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division after Trump shifted priorities away from enforcing voting rights and policing reforms toward pursuing culture war issues like targeting transgender athletes and "anti-Christian bias."

Why It Matters: The mass resignations hollow out a critical institution responsible for protecting civil rights, highlighting a dangerous retreat from decades of progress on racial justice, voting access, and constitutional policing.

Already More Than 1,000 Workers Down, EPA Tries to Convince Others to Depart

What Happened: The Environmental Protection Agency sent a second round of offers encouraging employees to accept voluntary retirement or deferred resignation, aiming to further purge its workforce following over 1,000 prior departures.

Why It Matters: The mass exodus threatens the EPA’s ability to fulfill its mission of protecting human health and the environment, while union leaders warn that dismantling the agency’s Environmental Justice office endangers future generations.

Loss of FEMA Program Spells Disaster for Hundreds of Communities and Their Projects

What Happened: FEMA’s elimination of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program has revoked $3.6 billion in disaster prevention funding for hundreds of communities, undermining long-planned projects to fortify infrastructure against extreme weather and climate change.

Why It Matters: The loss of BRIC funding leaves rural and disaster-prone areas vulnerable to future storms and floods, with officials warning that cutting proactive disaster aid will increase long-term costs and suffering for millions of Americans.

After Federal Cuts, Food Banks Scrounge and Scrimp

What Happened: Following $1 billion in food aid cuts by Trump, anti-hunger programs across the U.S. are struggling to feed vulnerable communities, with charities forced to replace nutritious meals with crackers, dried cranberries, and thin soup.

Why It Matters: The rollback of vital food assistance threatens the health and dignity of millions of low-income Americans, exposing the cruelty of Trump’s extremist agenda and deepening inequality in already impoverished regions. It also reiterates the hypocrisy of the Republican party, who claim to support the people.

DOGE Targets U.S. Development Finance Corporation in New Government Purge

What Happened: Musk’s operatives began an “assessment” of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, one of the last major foreign aid agencies untouched by Trump’s dismantling of agencies, raising concerns it could soon face cuts or restructuring.

Why It Matters: The DFC is considered a key U.S. tool to counter China’s global influence through development financing, and its potential dismantling would weaken America's strategic competition abroad.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Liberal Mark Carney Poised to Win Canada Election Amid Trump's 51st State Comments

What Happened: Mark Carney led the Liberal Party to victory in Canada’s election, securing continued Liberal control even as Trump attempted to interfere in Canadian elections and again threatened that Canada should become the “51st U.S. state.”

Why It Matters: The victory was a strong rebuke of Trump, with Canadians affirming their sovereignty and rejecting foreign interference in their democracy and country.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin Proposes 3-Day Ceasefire for WWII Anniversary; Ukraine Pushes for Immediate 30-Day Truce

What Happened: Putin proposed a three-day ceasefire starting May 8 for his Victory Day. Ukraine rejected the delay and called for an immediate, month-long ceasefire instead.

Why It Matters: The only reason Putin wants a ceasefire is to avoid drone attacks in Moscow during his Victory Day parade and foreign leaders' visits, not because of Trump. Meanwhile, U.S. media are dangerously giving credence to this Kremlin ploy.

Far-Right Groups Launch "Youth Clubs" to Recruit Boys Into Neo-Nazi Ideologies

What Happened: American neofascist fight clubs, known as “active clubs,” are now promoting “youth clubs” across the U.S., targeting boys under 18 with fitness training and far-right propaganda to groom them into white supremacist movements.

Why It Matters: The expansion of youth recruitment marks a dangerous escalation in organized far-right efforts to radicalize the next generation, using sports and mainstream culture as gateways to extremism. Meanwhile, the FBI has practically dismantled task forces that investigated domestic terrorism.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Empty Shelves, Trucking Layoffs Lead to a Summer Recession in Apollo’s Shocking Trade Fight Timeline

What Happened: Apollo Global Management warned that Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods will trigger empty store shelves, mass layoffs in trucking and retail, and a full-blown recession by summer 2025, as supply chains seize up and consumer shortages emerge within weeks.

Why It Matters: The rapid economic downturn forecast by Apollo highlights the severe risks of Trump’s escalating and erratic trade war, threatening widespread financial pain for American consumers and businesses.

Some Amazon Sellers Are Pulling Out of Prime Day Amid Trump Tariffs

What Happened: Facing 145% tariffs on Chinese imports imposed by Trump, many Amazon third-party sellers are scaling back or withdrawing from Prime Day 2025 to protect their profit margins, threatening to shrink the event’s size and selection.

Why It Matters: The pullback highlights how Trump’s trade war is straining small businesses, disrupting major retail events, and denting Amazon’s revenue, even as economic uncertainty continues to mount.

Tariff War Slows Seattle Port Traffic, Raising Economic Fears

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs have led to a noticeable decline in ship arrivals at the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma, ending a surge of forward buying and beginning a slowdown in imports, exports, and related jobs.

Why It Matters: The drop in trade activity threatens jobs for longshoremen, truckers, and port-dependent businesses, highlighting the broader economic threats of Trump’s escalating trade war with China. Experts warn this will result in empty shelves across America.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1- Next National Day of Action

New York Republican Mike Lawler Faces Jeers and Boos at Town Hall

What Happened: Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., faced boos and jeers at an April 27 town hall in his suburban New York swing district as constituents criticized Trump’s immigration policies, tariffs, and mass deportations. While Lawler emphasized his bipartisan record, many attendees accused him of supporting the regime’s authoritarian agenda.

Judge Questions US Defense Department Role in Venezuelans' Deportations

What Happened: A Boston federal judge ordered Trump to disclose the names of migrants flown from Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador after concerns that the Defense Department helped deport four Venezuelans in possible violation of a court injunction against rapid expulsions.

Ex-Justice Department Prosecutor Challenges His Firing by the White House After Laura Loomer Post

What Happened: Former federal prosecutor Adam Schleifer is challenging his firing by the White House, arguing it was a politically motivated retaliation after right-wing extremist Laura Loomer publicly attacked him for past criticisms of Trump made before his government service.

Trump Has Lowest 100-Day Approval Rating in 80 Years: POLL

What Happened: A new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows Trump’s job approval at just 39% after 100 days in office, the lowest of any president in 80 years, with widespread disapproval of his economic policies, fears of recession, and concerns about his attacks on the rule of law. The American people are waking up to the dangers Trump poses and his destructive policies.

US Law Firm Jenner Asks Court to Permanently Bar Trump Executive Order

What Happened: Jenner & Block urged a federal judge to permanently block Trump’s executive order punishing the firm over its ties to a prosecutor from the Russia investigation, arguing the order violates constitutional protections and pressures law firms to politically conform.

Democratic Senators Question US Justice Department on Civil Rights Changes

What Happened: 7 Democratic senators sent a letter to the Justice Department demanding answers about Trump’s reassignments and personnel changes in the Civil Rights Division, accusing them of trying to dismantle its traditional civil rights enforcement work.

Democratic Credit Union Officials Sue Trump Over Firings

What Happened: Former National Credit Union Administration board members Todd Harper and Tanya Otsuka sued Trump after being abruptly fired without cause, arguing their removal was unlawful and violated protections for Senate-confirmed officials serving fixed terms.

Former Federal Prosecutors for D.C. Sign Memo Opposing Ed Martin as D.C. U.S. Attorney

What Happened: Nearly 100 former federal prosecutors signed a memo urging the Senate to reject Trump’s nominee Ed Martin as U.S. attorney for D.C., citing his lack of prosecutorial experience, his ties to the "Stop the Steal" movement, and his role in purging the Jan. 6 prosecutors.

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 billion+ — Fines Musk’s companies, like Tesla, may avoid due to influence over federal agencies

$2.37 billion — Total legal exposure Musk faces across 65 investigations and regulatory actions

$45 million — Regulatory fine crypto firm Nexo paid last year. They announced discussions for U.S. re-entry with Trump’s son

170 square miles — Size of the new National Defense Area at the southern border

3 — U.S. citizen children illegally deported, one with cancer, alongside their mothers, without due process

$3.6 billion — Disaster prevention funding lost after Trump’s FEMA program cuts

$1 billion — Food aid slashed, forcing food banks to replace meals with crackers and dried cranberries

100+ — Number of attorneys who fled the DOJ Civil Rights Division since Trump’s capture

36% — Drop in automobile ship arrivals at Seattle ports in April

12% — Decline in container ship arrivals at Seattle-Tacoma ports this month

100+ — Former federal prosecutors who signed a memo urging the Senate to reject Trump’s nominee Ed Martin

7 — Democratic senators who demanded answers on the DOJ Civil Rights Division dismantling

39% — Trump’s approval rating at 100 days, the lowest in 80 years

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Musk is dodging billions in fines while overseeing agencies that regulate him — How much longer before Musk’s power grab fully collapses federal accountability?

Civil Rights Division gutted under Trump — Will anyone in Congress step up to defend voting rights, LGBTQ protections, and anti-discrimination laws?

Trump is dismantling disaster resilience programs — How many communities will be left vulnerable to climate disasters without FEMA’s critical funding?

Anti-hunger programs are collapsing after $1 billion in cuts — How soon before food insecurity spikes across low-income and rural America?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Capture in Plain Sight — From ICE raids to DOJ threats against scientists and the press, Trump’s second term is marked by an effort to eliminate oversight, dismantle civil institutions, criminalize dissent, and consolidate power.

Trump’s ICE Abuses — ICE is now illegally deporting U.S. citizen children alongside their non-citizen mothers, bypassing due process and constitutional protections, creating a human rights crisis, and carrying out grave abuses within the U.S.

Musk’s Government Power Grab — Musk continues to use his role to dodge over $2 billion in fines and investigations while gaining contracts, corrupting federal oversight, and entangling private greed with public authority.

Civil Rights Division Hollowed Out — More than 100 attorneys have resigned from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division as Trump turns it into a weapon against marginalized communities, abandoning decades of civil rights protections.

Trump’s Assault on Disaster Preparedness — FEMA’s elimination of $3.6 billion in infrastructure and resilience funding leaves hundreds of communities exposed to climate disasters, undermining national safety and long-term recovery.

Food Aid Collapse — After Trump’s $1 billion in food assistance cuts, food banks are scrambling to feed vulnerable Americans with drastically reduced resources, accelerating hunger and poverty across the country.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.