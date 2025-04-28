Supporters of Judge Hannah Dugan hold a rally in Milwaukee at the U.S. Courthouse in Milwaukee on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Lee Matz/Milwaukee Independent via AP)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 26-27 Weekend Recap

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump-Aligned Club for the Ultra Rich Launches in Washington

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr., Omeed Malik, and other Trump allies are launching “Executive Branch,” a $500K invite-only private club in Georgetown for tech moguls and Trump insiders. Founding members include David Sacks, the Winklevoss twins, and Chamath Palihapitiya.

Why It Matters: Trump allies are building elite spaces to trade access and power behind closed doors. It’s not just a club—it’s a symbol of oligarchic consolidation and corruption in Trump’s second term. Meanwhile, founding member David Sacks serves as Trump’s crypto czar, further blurring the lines between state power and private wealth.

GOP Medicaid Debate Intensifies as Republicans Search for Cuts

What Happened: House Republicans are considering up to $880 billion in Medicaid cuts to fund Trump’s tax agenda. While conservatives push for deep rollbacks, moderates oppose slashing coverage for vulnerable Americans.

Why It Matters: Medicaid covers 70+ million Americans, and steep cuts would devastate access to care nationwide— to fund tax breaks for the wealthy.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump White House Moves to Defund Independent Social Security Board

What Happened: Trump is quietly eliminating funding for the Social Security Advisory Board, a bipartisan agency that provides independent oversight and analysis on strengthening and sustaining Social Security. The White House’s Office of Management and Budget has proposed slashing the board’s entire $3 million annual budget to zero.

Why It Matters: This is another step in Trump’s broader effort to dismantle oversight and silence independent voices within the federal government. While the Social Security Advisory Board doesn’t have formal power, it has long shaped critical policy debates that protect benefits for 73 million Americans. Trump is paving the way to shrink or privatize Social Security.

Source: Reuters

New Details Emerge on Trump Officials’ Sprint to Gut Consumer Bureau Staff

What Happened: Within hours of a court ruling allowing limited staff cuts at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Trump officials, coordinating with Musk, fired nearly 1,500 employees, slashing 90% of the agency. Internal records reveal the purge was rushed, chaotic, and likely unlawful.

Why It Matters: Despite a judge’s limits, Trump and Musk’s operatives rushed to gut the CFPB—firing 90% of staff in a chaotic, likely illegal process. The purge threatens core consumer protections and reveals a reckless drive to dismantle oversight.

Trump Tightens Control of Federal Workforce as Musk “Pulls Back” From DOGE

What Happened: Trump has centralized control of federal hiring and firing within the Office of Personnel Management, stripping agencies of autonomy. Senior staff will now be judged on loyalty to Trump’s agenda. Though Musk claims to be “retreating,” his purge tactics are becoming permanent policy.

Why It Matters: This overhaul politicizes the civil service, replacing a merit-based system with one driven by loyalty to Trump. By empowering OPM to fire workers based on ideological “suitability,” the regime can purge dissent and embed loyalists—mirroring authoritarian regimes.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

‘Vaguely Threatening’: Federal Prosecutor Queries Leading Medical Journal

What Happened: The New England Journal of Medicine and at least 3 other scientific journals received accusatory letters from Edward Martin Jr., the interim U.S. attorney in Washington. The letters questioned editorial bias and suggested “undue influence” from funders — without evidence.

Why It Matters: This is part of a broader push to intimidate scientific institutions, chill dissent, and pressure journals to align with Trump’s extremist agenda—echoing threats by RFK Jr. to prosecute medical publications.

FBI Director Posts Photo of Arrested Wisconsin Judge’s Perp Walk, Possibly Violating DOJ Policy

What Happened: Kash Patel posted a photo on X of Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan being perp-walked in handcuffs, captioned “No one is above the law.” Legal experts say the post likely violates Justice Department policy barring the release of defendant photos unless for a law enforcement purpose.

Why It Matters: Publicly shaming and arresting a sitting judge marks a dangerous escalation by Trump as he weaponizes the FBI to target perceived enemies and turns law enforcement into propaganda theater. These public intimidation tactics mirror those used in Russia and are part of a broader assault on the judiciary, the last institutional check on Trump’s power.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump v 60 Minutes Is a Stunning Battle for the Soul of U.S. Media

What Happened: Trump is suing 60 Minutes and CBS for $10B over a Kamala Harris interview. As CBS parent Paramount seeks merger approval from Trump ally Larry Ellison’s firm, a top producer resigned, citing lost editorial independence. Trump’s FCC chair, Brendan Carr, holds the power over the merger’s approval.

Why It Matters: This isn’t just a lawsuit but a warning to the free press. Trump continues to use legal threats, regulatory pressure, and financial leverage to control newsrooms. Resignations and corporate cave-ins highlight the threat to editorial independence under an authoritarian regime.

‘60 Minutes’ Chastises Its Corporate Parent in Unusual On-Air Rebuke

What Happened: In a rare public rebuke, 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley used Sunday’s broadcast to call out corporate parent Paramount for interfering in the show’s editorial independence. The on-air protest followed the abrupt resignation of longtime executive producer Bill Owens, who said he could no longer run the program freely.

Why It Matters: The free press is under attack. As Paramount seeks Trump’s favor for a major sale, 60 Minutes faces growing political pressure. Some media outlets—a pillar of democracy—are self-censoring as Trump escalates attacks against the press.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

U.S. Citizen Children, Including 4-Year-Old with Cancer, Taken to Honduras on Mother's Deportation Flight

What Happened: 2 U.S. citizen children, ages 4 and 7, were deported to Honduras on their mother’s ICE flight without legal review or access to attorneys. The 4-year-old, who has Stage 4 cancer, was taken without his medication. Lawyers were preparing a habeas petition, but ICE removed the children before it could be filed.

Why It Matters: This marks a grave violation of constitutional rights, as U.S. citizens—especially vulnerable children—are being deported without due process. Advocates warn this is illegal, immoral, and signals the erosion of fundamental civil protections.

Trump Officials Deport Two-Year-Old U.S. Citizen and Mother of One-Year-Old Girl

What Happened: The Trump regime deported a two-year-old U.S. citizen to Honduras and a breastfeeding mother—married to a U.S. citizen—to Cuba, both without due process. Taken during routine ICE check-ins before lawyers could intervene, one case prompted a federal judge to call the child’s removal “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Why It Matters: This is state-sponsored cruelty. And disappearing U.S. citizens without due process reiterates Trump’s disregard for the Constitution. Family separations are back, and we need national attention and outrage now.

Trump Officials Deny U.S. Citizen Children Were ‘Deported’ to Honduras

What Happened: After three U.S. citizen children—including a 4-year-old with Stage 4 cancer—were removed from the U.S. with their deported mothers, Trump officials denied it was deportation, claiming the mothers "chose" to bring them. The gaslighting is staggering.

Why It Matters: This is state-sponsored cruelty. Disappearing U.S. citizens—children—with no due process reiterates Trump’s disregard for the Constitution. Family separations are back, while Trump officials gaslight the public and violate fundamental rights.

Justice Department Halts Funds for Programs for Victims of Hate Crimes, Child Abuse, School Violence and More

What Happened: The Justice Department abruptly halted 365 federal grant programs, cutting off funding for efforts supporting victims of hate crimes, school shootings, child abuse, sex trafficking, and domestic terrorism. Nonprofits are now laying off staff and shutting down vital services, including hotlines and legal aid, after being told their programs no longer “effectuate” DOJ priorities.

Why It Matters: This is a sweeping gutting of violence prevention and victim support services, slashing aid to the most vulnerable—including children, the disabled, and marginalized communities. These cuts will cost lives and are a betrayal of public safety and human rights.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Disability Protection Groups in Two States Pause Services After Missing Federal Funds

What Happened: Advocacy groups in New Jersey and Arkansas have cut services for disabled residents after losing federal funding. The move follows Trump’s efforts to defund protection and advocacy agencies and dismantle the federal office that oversees them.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on disability rights infrastructure—gutting legal aid, housing oversight, and vital protections for vulnerable Americans.

National Science Foundation Eliminates Hundreds of Grants Day After Director Resigns

What Happened: The National Science Foundation canceled around 700 research grants just one day after Director Sethuraman Panchanathan resigned.

Why It Matters: Trump continues his war on science. By canceling grants tied to diversity, disinformation, and digital access, he is defunding essential research and attempting to gain control over academia.

Campgrounds and Visitor Centers at Federal Lakes Closing Amid Trump’s Budget Cuts

What Happened: Trump’s purge is shutting down public access to dozens of federal lakes and parks across six states. Starting mid-May, hours will be slashed and sites closed—another casualty of the war on government.

How Cuts at the National Institutes of Health Could Impact Americans' Health

What Happened: Under orders from Trump and Musk, the National Institutes of Health has been gutted—1,300 staff fired, $2 billion in research grants canceled, and critical trials for Alzheimer’s, cancer, and stroke halted. A leaked budget shows plans to slash NIH funding by over 40% and eliminate multiple institutes.

Why It Matters: Trump’s gutting of the NIH threatens decades of medical progress. Life-saving research is being dismantled, scientists are fleeing, and patients will be left without critical services.

Employee Cuts at Social Security Are Leaving Remaining Workers Struggling to Keep Up

What Happened: Trump’s purge of the Social Security Administration workforce—slashing 12% or roughly 7,000 jobs—has left remaining staff burned out and overwhelmed. Field offices, which serve as the front line for 73 million Americans, are seeing wait times skyrocket and workloads redistributed across already understaffed regions.

Why It Matters: As Trump dismantles federal institutions, seniors, disabled Americans, and survivors are being intentionally pushed into bureaucratic chaos and delays, making Social Security harder to access.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Tight-Lipped on Cause of Deadly Port Explosion That Killed at Least 40 People

What Happened: A massive explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas killed at least 40 people and injured 1,000, with 190 still hospitalized. Though officials blame chemical containers, reports suggest the blast may have involved sodium perchlorate—a key component of missile fuel.

Why It Matters: Amid rising regional tensions and U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, Iran’s silence on the blast’s cause raises fears of covert military activity or dangerous handling of dual-use materials.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Says Island Can’t Be Bought and U.S. Isn’t Showing Respect

What Happened: Greenland’s new Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, slammed Trump’s revived bid to “buy” the island, calling it “disrespectful.” Joined by Denmark’s PM, he declared Greenland “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought,” reaffirming its sovereignty.

Why It Matters: Trump’s continuing threats to illegally annex Greenland are straining U.S. ties with Denmark and NATO.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

German Defence Minister Says Ukraine Should Not Agree to Sweeping Territorial Concessions

What Happened: German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned Ukraine not to accept Trump’s proposed plan, which would legitimize Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and occupation of eastern territories.

Why It Matters: Germany views Trump’s plan as a “capitulation,” warning it would legitimize Russian genocide and aggression, abandon NATO principles, and destabilize Europe—emboldening Putin in the process.

Shocked by US Peace Proposal, Ukrainians Say They Will Not Accept Any Formal Surrender of Crimea

What Happened: Ukrainian officials rejected Trump’s sham plan that includes formal recognition of Russia’s illegal occupation of Crimea, calling it politically, legally, and morally unacceptable. While some Ukrainians acknowledge the land may be temporarily lost, lawmakers insist any formal surrender is off the table and could constitute treason under Ukrainian law.

Why It Matters: Trump’s proposal doesn’t just betray Ukraine—it pressures Kyiv to legitimize Russia’s illegal 2014 invasion and occupation. Forcing a surrender will fuel unrest and shred international laws on territorial sovereignty.

The Russian Military Moves That Have Europe on Edge

What Happened: As attention stays on Ukraine, Russia is quietly expanding military infrastructure near NATO borders—especially Finland. New army bases, reactivated rail lines, and surging weapons production point to preparations for a possible future war with Europe.

Why It Matters: NATO officials warn Russia’s buildup is not just posturing—it’s preparation. With Trump downplaying the threat, European leaders fear Moscow could strike within five years or sooner if Ukraine is betrayed. The alliance is now scrambling to fortify defenses as Russia re-arms at an alarming speed. Last week, Putin warned of another war as he instructed further ramping up military production.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Is Softening His Tariff Talk—But the Damage May Already Be Done

What Happened: Trump is flip-flopping on his trade rhetoric and signaling possible “deals,” but U.S. industries say the damage from his global tariffs is already done. Chinese suppliers are shutting down, halting production, and supply chains remain in disarray.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is already inflicting long-term damage. U.S. companies face rising costs, broken supply chains, and stalled production. Even if tariffs are rolled back, economists warn the fallout is locked in, and recovery will be slow.

Trump’s ‘America First’ Might Leave the U.S. Behind

What Happened: Trump’s “America First” push—marked by sweeping tariffs, isolationist trade policy, and deep-sea mining expansion—is triggering global backlash. Southeast Asia is boosting regional ties, China is ramping up stimulus, and markets are rattled by U.S.-driven uncertainty.

Why It Matters: Trump’s isolationist agenda will sideline the U.S. from global trade and tech supply chains. As allies and adversaries forge new partnerships, America’s influence is shrinking.

Tariffs on Chinese-Made Machinery Drive Up Costs for U.S. Manufacturers

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods—meant to boost U.S. manufacturing—are backfiring, driving up costs for American factories that rely on Chinese machinery and components. With China supplying at least 17% of U.S. machinery imports, the disruption is stalling production and exposing deep supply chain dependencies.

Why It Matters: The tariffs are raising costs and crippling supply chains for U.S. factories. Instead of triggering a manufacturing boom, Trump’s trade war is destabilizing the industries it claims to protect.

America Inc. Slashes Spending as Tariff Uncertainty Swirls

What Happened: U.S. companies are slashing expenses—delaying projects, freezing hiring, and cutting travel—amid economic turmoil triggered by Trump’s escalating tariffs. From Dow to PepsiCo, firms are bracing for impact.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic trade war is paralyzing corporate planning, forcing companies to slash spending. With long-term investments on hold and cost-cutting underway, the economic damage is setting in.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1- Next National Day of Action

Republicans in Toughest Swing Districts Hide From Public Amid Trump Backlash

What Happened: Vulnerable House Republicans in swing districts hid during the 17-day recess—canceling public events, hiding schedules, and limiting appearances to invite-only gatherings. Following GOP leadership advice, they’re avoiding accountability over Trump’s extremist agenda. We need to put a spotlight on their silence.

Sen. Chris Murphy’s ‘Emergency’ Message About Trump Is Connecting With Democratic Voters

What Happened: Senator Chris Murphy is gaining momentum with Democratic voters by sounding the alarm on Trump’s authoritarianism. Joined by Rep. Maxwell Frost, he’s holding town halls in GOP districts, calling out Republican silence and mobilizing grassroots resistance through blunt, urgent messaging.

Trump Has Lowest 100-Day Approval Rating in 80 Years: POLL

What Happened: A new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows Trump’s 100-day approval rating has plummeted to 39%—the lowest of any president in modern history. Public dissatisfaction spans his economic, legal, and authoritarian policies, with 72% fearing his agenda will trigger a recession and 62% saying he disrespects the rule of law.

Jeffries and Booker Lead Capitol Sit-In Against GOP Budget Cuts

What Happened: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Cory Booker held a sit-in on the Capitol steps, joined by fellow lawmakers, faith leaders, and supporters, to protest the GOP’s proposed $1.5 trillion budget cuts. The bill targets Medicaid and essential services for low-income families, the disabled, and the elderly. The sit-in lasted over nine hours and was held ahead of the congressional return from recess.

Harvard Labor Unions Rally Behind Non-Citizens and Workers Amid Trump Attacks

What Happened: Harvard labor unions rallied on April 27 to protest Trump’s $2.2 billion funding freeze and demands for political control over campus research and teaching. The crackdown is leading to job losses, research cuts, and threats of deportation for non-citizen workers and students.

Judge Orders Release of Venezuelan Couple Accused of Being ‘Alien Enemies’

What Happened: A federal judge in Texas ordered the release of two Venezuelan nationals wrongly detained under Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act. Judge David Briones ruled the government failed to present substantial evidence that the couple were gang members or met the threshold to be labeled “alien enemies.”

Elite Universities Form Private Collective to Resist Trump

What Happened: Leaders from top U.S. universities—including Ivies and major research schools—have quietly formed a private collective to coordinate resistance to Trump’s threats against academic independence and research funding. The group began strategizing after Trump’s task force issued sweeping demands to Harvard and froze billions in federal research grants.

Judge Arrested for Helping Immigrant Evade ICE Sparks Outrage in Milwaukee

What Happened: Protesters rallied outside the FBI’s Milwaukee office after the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan, marking an escalation by Trump. Demonstrators condemned the arrest as an attack on judicial independence.

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

90% — CFPB staff purged under Trump-Musk orders

$880 billion — Proposed Medicaid cuts by House GOP to fund Trump’s tax breaks for the rich

$10 billion — Trump’s lawsuit against CBS/60 Minutes over a Kamala Harris interview

3 — U.S. citizen children deported without due process

700 — Research grants canceled by National Science Foundation

1,300 — NIH employees purged by Trump-Musk

$2 billion+ — NIH research grants canceled

6 — States losing access to federal lakes and parks due to Trump budget cuts

7,000 — Social Security Administration jobs slashed

39% — Trump’s 100-day approval rating, lowest in modern history

365 — Federal victim support programs halted by DOJ

2 — States where disability rights services have shut down due to lost federal funds

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Federal scientists and academic leaders are being targeted — Will more resignations and funding cuts force U.S. research into silence or exile?

Trump’s DOJ is defunding victim aid programs — What happens when survivors of abuse, hate crimes, and domestic violence have nowhere left to turn?

Europe braces for war as Trump undermines NATO — Will Putin exploit Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine and Europe to launch a broader assault on Europe?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. Trump’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Capture in Plain Sight — From ICE raids to DOJ threats against scientists and the press, Trump’s second term is marked by an effort to eliminate oversight, dismantle civil institutions, criminalize dissent, and consolidate power.

Trump’s Judiciary Crackdown — Arresting judges and threatening judicial protection is a direct attack on the last institutional check on Trump’s power.

Trump is politicizing the federal workforce — By centralizing hiring and firing power at the Office of Personnel Management, Trump is stripping agencies of autonomy and turning civil service into a loyalty test. Musk’s purge tactics are being institutionalized — embedding partisan control deep into the bureaucracy.

Trump’s Deportation State — Secret disappearances of U.S. citizen children, including a cancer patient, show a brutal expansion of power unchecked by courts or the Constitution.

Trump is dismantling Social Security oversight — By defunding the Social Security Advisory Board, Trump is eliminating independent watchdogs that ensure the program’s long-term stability.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.