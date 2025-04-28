Trump Tyranny Tracker

Michael

4h
Michael's avatar
Michael
4h

Attacking the media yet again, posting pictures of a judge doing a "perp walk," threatening scientific journals, reducing America's influence abroad while sitting on the sidelines as Putin prepares for war. From the petty to the large scale, there is nothing this administration won't overlook in its quest for both power and its seeming desire to damage our country.

SugarRhi~

6h
SugarRhi~
6h

#WeAreTheFlood #MayDay looking for Good Trouble?! Check the link 🔗 👇 for tips 😉 https://www.fivebyfifteen.org/

