U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported a 2-year-old U.S. citizen after she accompanied her mother and her older sister to an immigration appointment.

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s NASA Nominee Arrested for Passing Bad Casino Checks

What Happened: Jared Isaacman, Trump's pick to lead NASA, was arrested in 2010 over $2 million in bad checks to casinos, including Trump’s own Taj Mahal. He faced lawsuits in multiple states and was detained at the Canadian border on a fraud warrant.

Why It Matters: Trump picks another criminal loyalist with a shady legal past to run a key federal agency. It’s blatant cronyism and another step in his plan to corrupt, politicize, and weaponize the government.

Senator Raises Alarm Over SEC Oversight of Trump Media’s Crypto Investments

What Happened: Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to SEC Chair Paul Atkins urging transparency and independence in regulating Trump Media & Technology Group’s new crypto-linked investment products. The company, founded and majority-owned by Trump, recently announced partnerships with Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital to launch ETFs and other financial offerings.

Why It Matters: Trump has positioned himself to profit from SEC-approved investments while controlling the agency overseeing them. Warren’s warning: this is a clear conflict of interest—and pay-to-play corruption at the highest level.

Trump Pardons Executive Whose Family Sought to Publicize Ashley Biden’s Diary

What Happened: Trump pardoned Paul Walczak, a Florida executive convicted of tax fraud, just two weeks after being sentenced. Walczak’s mother, a GOP donor, helped spread Ashley Biden’s stolen diary to benefit Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Why It Matters: Trump is using presidential pardons to reward allies involved in shady political ops. Walczak wasn’t charged in the diary case, but his family played a key role in the smear effort — and Trump just repaid the favor.

Trump Officials Weaken Rules Insulating Government Workers From Politics

What Happened: Trump rewrote the rules of the Hatch Act to let federal employees wear campaign gear—like MAGA hats and Trump-Vance buttons—while at work, as long as they’re supporting him. At the same time, Trump eliminated the independent board that used to oversee Hatch Act violations, handing enforcement power to a loyalist.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling long-standing safeguards meant to keep the federal workforce nonpartisan. By gutting Hatch Act enforcement and letting employees openly campaign for him on the job, he’s turning government offices into political propaganda zones—and erasing the line between public service and personal loyalty.

Pentagon Prepared Briefing for Musk on Top Secret U.S. Weapons for China War

What Happened: Pentagon aides were preparing to brief Musk on 29 ultra-classified weapons programs tied to a possible war with China. The plan was scrapped at the last minute by the Pentagon’s top lawyer, who flagged ethics concerns—especially over Musk’s extensive business ties to China. The memo on special access programs was nearly finalized before it was stopped.

Why It Matters: This near-leak of America’s most sensitive military secrets to a private businessman exposes alarming dysfunction at the highest levels of the Pentagon under Hegseth. It endangers national security and raises disturbing questions about who gets access to top-secret war plans—and why.

Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner Contest Nets $900,000 in Insider Profits in 48 Hours

What Happened: Trump’s $TRUMP meme coin soared over 50% in value after announcing a black-tie dinner for the top 220 holders, including a White House tour. The coin’s insiders—including the Trump Organization—raked in nearly $900,000 in trading fees in two days.

Why It Matters: More presidential access up for sale and blatant pay-to-play corruption. Senators Schiff and Warren are demanding an ethics investigation. Trump is openly monetizing the presidency for crypto profit, turning the White House into a Web3 grift hub.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump White House Moves to Defund Independent Social Security Board

What Happened: Trump is quietly eliminating funding for the Social Security Advisory Board, a bipartisan agency that provides independent oversight and analysis on strengthening and sustaining Social Security. The White House’s Office of Management and Budget has proposed slashing the board’s entire $3 million annual budget to zero.

Why It Matters: This is another step in Trump’s broader effort to dismantle oversight and silence independent voices within the federal government. While the Social Security Advisory Board doesn’t have formal power, it has long shaped critical policy debates that protect benefits for 73 million Americans. Trump is paving the way to shrink or privatize Social Security.

Musk Allies Force FAA Staff to Sign NDAs Amid Secret Project Tied to Starlink

What Happened: Musk’s operatives are pushing a $2.4 billion secret FAA project—originally for Verizon—toward Starlink, pressuring staff with NDAs and skirting ethics rules.

Why It Matters: Secrecy, purges, intimidation, and self-dealing. Musk is embedding his business empire inside critical U.S. infrastructure under the guise of “efficiency” and there is no oversight or transparency.

White House Fires Trade Official Over Ties to ‘Anonymous’ Author

What Happened: George Bogden, a top customs official, was ousted after Trump allies found photos of him at Miles Taylor’s wedding—despite Bogden having no ties to Taylor’s anonymous anti-Trump op-ed and publicly backing Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump’s second-term loyalty purge is expanding into a full-blown witch hunt. Even tenuous personal ties to critics are now grounds for dismissal.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI Arrests Milwaukee Judge in Immigration Clash

What Happened: Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the FBI for allegedly helping a man evade immigration authorities by escorting him through a restricted courthouse exit. Dugan faces federal charges of obstruction and concealment.

Why It Matters: After months of defying court rulings and threatening judges, Trump has now escalated—arresting a sitting judge to send a message: defy him, and you're next. It’s a blatant authoritarian tactic to intimidate the last real check on his power —the independent judiciary.

Trump Admin Arrests Two Judges in Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: Federal agents arrested Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan and former New Mexico Judge Joel Cano in separate cases for allegedly helping undocumented immigrants.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal law enforcement to intimidate judges and escalate his war on immigration. The arrests send a chilling message to the judiciary: fall in line—or face prosecution. It’s a blatant authoritarian tactic to intimidate the last real check on his power.

Hegseth Dismisses Pentagon Advisory Boards

What Happened: Hegseth purged key members of Pentagon advisory boards, including the Defense Policy Board and Defense Science Board, claiming the need for “fresh thinking.” The dismissed experts—scientists, academics, and former officials—had provided independent oversight on U.S. defense policy and nuclear safety.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is gutting nonpartisan military oversight and replacing experienced people with Trump loyalists. It’s part of a broader purge that undermines institutional checks on military power and is a hostile takeover of defense oversight during increasing global instability.

Justice Department Resumes Seizing Reporters’ Records in Leak Probes

What Happened: Pam Bondi announced the Justice Department will once again subpoena, search, and seize journalists’ records in leak investigations—reversing a Biden-era policy that protected reporters from secret surveillance. The new rules allow prosecutors to compel testimony and data from newsrooms, with only minimal safeguards.

Why It Matters: This marks a dangerous escalation in Trump’s war on the press, undermining First Amendment protections and chilling investigative journalism. It sends a clear message to media and federal workers that the government will come for you.

Hegseth Threatens Top Military Officials With Polygraphs Over Media Leaks

What Happened: Hegseth erupted in at least two meetings, accusing top military brass of leaking to the press and threatening to “hook [them] up to a [expletive] polygraph.” He was reportedly furious over coverage of a planned intelligence briefing for Musk about China.

Why It Matters: These threats reveal growing paranoia and dysfunction at the Pentagon. Hegseth’s intimidation tactics against senior military leaders mirror authoritarian purges—undermining trust, morale, and civilian-military relations at the highest levels.

Inspector General Probes Trump, DOGE Over Private Taxpayer Data Requests

What Happened: The Treasury Inspector General is investigating whether Trump and Musk tried to access private taxpayer information or sensitive IRS data. ProPublica obtained internal emails showing TIGTA demanded documents detailing any requests made by Trump, Musk operatives, or the Office of Management and Budget.

Why It Matters: Musk’s operatives are already under fire for overreach—now they’re being investigated for targeting people using confidential IRS data. As I’ve been warning, this isn’t just abuse—it looks like the groundwork for a surveillance state built on government data.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Student Newsrooms Face Pressure to Censor as Trump Crackdown Spreads Fear

What Happened: College journalists across the U.S. are being flooded with requests to delete quotes, articles, and bylines as Trump’s crackdown on student protesters and international students fuels fear of retaliation and deportation. Editors at papers like The Stanford Daily and The Lantern say students are too afraid to speak out publicly.

Why It Matters: This is what authoritarianism looks like. Trump is weaponizing immigration policy and surveillance to silence dissent on campus. Student newsrooms are now being forced to choose between journalistic integrity and protecting peers from political persecution.

Trump’s D.C. Prosecutor Threatens Wikipedia’s Tax-Exempt Status

What Happened: Ed Martin, Trump’s handpicked U.S. attorney in D.C., accused the Wikimedia Foundation of spreading foreign propaganda and threatened its nonprofit status. He demanded answers by May 15.

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s DOJ going full authoritarian, targeting Wikipedia to silence free speech and rewrite facts. Ed Martin, a January 6 extremist with no prosecutorial experience, is now acting like Putin, who also cracked down on Wikipedia.

'No one is above the law': AG Bondi’s Political Theatre

What Happened: Pam Bondi defended the arrest of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan and ex-New Mexico Judge Joel Cano, accusing them of obstructing immigration enforcement. Bondi declared, “No one is above the law,” while critics say the arrests are political theater.

Why It Matters: This is a propaganda spectacle. Trump’s DOJ is targeting judges as part of an authoritarian crusade to intimidate the judiciary and silence judges to remove the last check on his power.

Yale classmates warn Trump Treasury Secretary Bessent he risks enabling descent ‘into fascism’

What Happened: Over 140 Yale classmates of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed a letter urging him to reconsider his role in Trump’s regime, warning he is helping enable America’s “descent into fascism.” The letter cites authoritarian overreach, Musk’s surveillance power, attacks on the press, and unconstitutional immigration enforcement as key concerns.

Why It Matters: This is a rare, personal rebuke from people who knew Bessent before he sold out. Now, aiding Trump’s authoritarian agenda will define his legacy. His response? Dismissing them as “keyboard warriors.” That says it all.

Ideological purges reduce deterrence, readiness, and effectiveness. Just ask Stalin

What Happened: Col. Bree Fram, one of the highest-ranking transgender officers in the U.S. military, warns that Trump’s purge of transgender service members is ideologically driven, not evidence-based. Fram draws a chilling historical parallel to Stalin’s purge of the Red Army, which gutted its leadership and left the Soviet military hollow and vulnerable on the eve of WWII.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting military readiness by sidelining skilled professionals for political reasons. As a result, he is weakening the armed forces in a time of rising global threats. Purging capable troops to appease an authoritarian agenda puts every American at risk.

Trump Opens Investigation on UC Berkeley Over Foreign Funding

What Happened: Trump launched a federal investigation into UC Berkeley, accusing it of “hiding” major foreign donations. The move comes after a new executive order to crack down on U.S. universities.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s escalating war on universities—using foreign funding as another pretext to punish ideological opponents, cut research funding, and force ideological conformity. UC Berkeley is just the latest target in a broader effort to intimidate academia and reshape it in Trump’s image.

Judges Worry Trump Could Tell U.S. Marshals to Stop Protecting Them

What Happened: At a recent Judicial Conference, federal judges privately raised alarms that Trump could order the U.S. Marshals to stop protecting them. The Marshals report to the DOJ—which Trump controls—and judges fear he could revoke their security like he did with John Bolton. Rising threats, hostile rhetoric, and slashed funding have them on edge.

Why It Matters: This is how democracies die—not with tanks but with intimidation. When judges fear the president may strip their protection for political reasons, it’s no longer just about safety—it’s about whether an independent judiciary can survive under an authoritarian president.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A 2-year-old U.S. citizen was deported ‘with no meaningful process,’ a judge suspects

What Happened: Trump disappeared a 2-year-old American girl to Honduras with her mother, despite her father's legal attempt to stop it. A federal judge says the child was removed “with no meaningful process.”

Why It Matters: Disappearing a U.S. citizen violates the Constitution. This is not just cruel but it’s illegal. Even a Trump-appointed judge is sounding the alarm.

ICE Deports 3 U.S. Citizen Children Held Incommunicado

What Happened: ICE agents in New Orleans secretly disappeared two families, including three U.S. citizen children—one of whom has cancer and another with a pregnant mother—without legal access, medical care, or notifying family. Lawyers were denied contact, and deportations were rushed before courts reopened, blocking any legal challenge.

Why It Matters: This is illegal, unconstitutional, and barbaric. Trump is grabbing American children in secret, targeting families, and using government power to disappear people without due process. This is what authoritarian rule looks like—and it’s only getting worse.

Plain clothes, masks, unmarked vehicles: ICE agents target immigrants in Virginia

What Happened: ICE agents—masked, in plain clothes, and using unmarked vehicles—detained two immigrants outside a Virginia courthouse this week. One had just had his case dismissed; the other was reportedly there to pay a fine. Agents refused to show a warrant or ID when questioned by bystanders and threatened to report them for "assaulting a federal officer." The arrests, carried out without transparency or court documents, sparked public outrage and fear of unlawful detention tactics.

Why It Matters: These courthouse arrests—carried out without warrants or transparency—are a clear warning sign of authoritarian-style enforcement under Trump. ICE is bypassing due process, escalating fear, and testing how far they can push constitutional boundaries. Local officials are alarmed and so should we be. This is the erosion of the Fourth and Fifth Amendments in real time.

Trump Says He Hasn’t Asked El Salvador to Return Wrongfully Deported Man

What Happened: Despite a court order requiring the U.S. to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Trump admitted he hasn’t even asked Salvadoran President Bukele to return him. Trump mocked the case, comparing it to “men in women’s sports,” and repeated unproven allegations against Abrego Garcia, who has no criminal charges.

Why It Matters: This is more contempt for the law. Trump is ignoring a Supreme Court-backed order and leaving a man in foreign detention because he sees political gain.

Trump DOJ Ordered ICE to Invade Homes Without Search Warrant

What Happened: A newly revealed Justice Department memo shows that Trump authorized ICE to conduct warrantless home raids under the Alien Enemies Act. Agents can now enter homes based on “reasonable belief” that a person is a Venezuelan national linked to the Tren de Aragua gang—no warrant required.

Why It Matters: This is a staggering erosion of constitutional rights. The memo greenlights racial profiling, mass raids, and unchecked ICE authority based on vague suspicion and citizenship status. It marks another step toward authoritarian policing under the guise of “national security.”

Kennedy Center Cancels LGBTQ+ Pride Events After Trump Takeover

What Happened: Organizers say the Kennedy Center has canceled its scheduled Tapestry of Pride events for World Pride in Washington, D.C., following leadership upheaval after Trump ousted top officials and installed loyalists. LGBTQ+ groups have moved events elsewhere and cut ties with the institution.

Why It Matters: This cancellation is part of a broader trend of state-backed erasure of LGBTQ+ visibility as Trump reshapes cultural institutions in MAGA image.

ICE Plans $45 Billion Detention Expansion for Mass Deportations

What Happened: Trump is preparing to massively expand ICE's detention and deportation capacity, aiming to remove 1 million undocumented immigrants per year. ICE is outsourcing to private contractors like CoreCivic and GEO Group, with a proposed $45 billion budget to add 60,000+ detention beds, hire biometric teams, and accelerate arrests.

Why It Matters: This is the biggest deportation drive in U.S. history—built on profit. As Trump guts public services, he’s pumping billions into private detention, erasing oversight, and building a surveillance state under the guise of immigration enforcement.

Many Jews say Trump is politicizing the fight against antisemitism

What Happened: Trump suspended $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard, citing antisemitism, and has used similar justifications to deport students, defund schools, and impose stricter control over university curricula. While some Jewish groups praise the aggressive stance, many others say Trump is exploiting antisemitism to advance his political agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump is exploiting antisemitism to push political agendas—using Jewish safety as a weapon to silence dissent as he undermines due process, democratic norms, and splits the Jewish community for partisan gain.

Disabled People Detained by ICE Sound Alarm Over Overcrowded Jails

What Happened: Rodney Taylor, a double amputee with a green card application pending, is among thousands of disabled immigrants swept up in Trump’s mass deportation. Detained since January, Taylor has suffered painful injuries and medical neglect at Stewart Detention Center in Georgia, a facility plagued by overcrowding and a lack of oversight after Trump dismantled key civil rights watchdog offices.

Why It Matters: ICE jails are now more dangerous than ever for detainees with disabilities, with experts warning of increased deaths and medical neglect. The closure of oversight offices eliminates crucial protections, creating a “perfect storm” for abuse under the Trump regime’s cruel immigration crackdown.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Social Security may lose thousands more staff under new Trump rule

What Happened: Trump is moving to reclassify thousands of Social Security Administration jobs as "policy roles," a designation that strips workers of civil service protections and makes them easier to purge. This follows an earlier plan to eliminate 7,000 SSA jobs. Now, even more staff are vulnerable to purges, especially in key departments like IT and Disability Determinations.

Why It Matters: This is another attack on Social Security. Trump is gutting the agency by stripping civil protections and firing staff, risking delays, backlogs, and service breakdowns for retirees, veterans, and the disabled.

Trump Scraps Plan to Limit Salmonella in Poultry

What Happened: Trump has withdrawn a Biden-era USDA proposal to set strict limits on salmonella in chicken and turkey products. The plan, aimed at reducing salmonella infections by 25%, would have required testing for dangerous strains and product recalls if thresholds were exceeded.

Why It Matters: Trump’s rollback of food safety rules puts millions at risk of salmonella to appease big donors like Pilgrim’s Pride. It’s a clear case of regulatory capture—profits over public health.

Trump Budget to Take Ax to Safety Net Programs

What Happened: Trump’s 2026 draft budget proposes gutting key federal programs—eliminating Head Start, slashing rental assistance, PBS/NPR, and health research funding. It cuts $40B from HHS, halves the CDC, and wipes out support for minority health, Native housing, and early education—all under the guise of ending “woke” spending.

Why It Matters: Trump’s vision for government is clear: punish the poor, reward the rich, and erase protections. He’s shredding safety nets, gutting public health, and wants to hand tax breaks to the rich. The result? Exploding inequality and a government rigged for the powerful.

Hegseth’s Personal Phone Use Created Vulnerabilities

What Happened: Hegseth used his personal cellphone—linked to public sites like Facebook and fantasy sports apps—for official communications, including sharing U.S. military strike details in Yemen via Signal. His number was publicly accessible as recently as March, exposing him to foreign espionage risks.

Why It Matters: SignalGate keeps getting worse. Using a publicly traceable phone for classified comms is an outrageous breach of basic security and a danger to national security. It’s reckless, dangerous, and the Pentagon is operating like a Fox News group chat.

USAID wiping and disposing devices, including iPhones and MacBooks, memo says

What Happened: USAID informed employees it will remotely wipe and dispose of iPhones, laptops, and other devices without requiring their return. The memo, tied to Trump’s mass purges, marks an unusual shift from standard government procedures, which typically reuse or auction off equipment.

Why It Matters: USAID—once vital to global development—is being dismantled in real time. The remote wiping and disposal of gear signals the agency's near-total collapse under Musk’s purge, leaving thousands jobless and America's humanitarian footprint gutted—ceding power to Russia and China.

Nearly 900 Measles Cases Confirmed Across 29 States

What Happened: The CDC reports 884 measles cases nationwide, with outbreaks in at least six states, including a major surge in Texas with 646 confirmed cases. Health officials warn that the actual number may be even higher due to underreporting.

Why It Matters: Measles is surging across 29 states because RFK Jr.—a vaccine conspiracy theorist is in power and gutting public health agencies. This crisis is completely preventable and it’s reckless, dangerous policy that threatens lives in vulnerable, undervaccinated communities.

Trump Budget Draft Ends Narcan Program and Other Addiction Measures

What Happened: Trump’s draft 2026 budget proposes eliminating a $56 million federal grant that supplies Narcan (naloxone) to first responders and trains them to reverse opioid overdoses. The program that is praised by public health experts for saving lives, is on the chopping block alongside other addiction prevention efforts.

Why It Matters: Cutting naloxone funding isn’t fiscal policy—it’s cruelty. Trump wants to dismantle a proven, life-saving program and let overdose deaths rise on purpose.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Says U.S. Could Lead Military Action Against Iran if Talks Collapse

What Happened: In an interview with Time, Trump said he would “lead the pack” on military action against Iran if nuclear talks fail. The U.S. and Iran have been engaged in ongoing negotiations to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Trump also said he’s open to meeting Iranian leaders.

Why It Matters: Trump is dangling the threat of war while undermining nuclear diplomacy. His comments risk dragging the U.S. into another Middle East war.

Trump: ‘I’m really not trolling’ with talk of Canada as 51st state

What Happened: In an interview with Time, Trump doubled down on his threats to illegally annex, claiming the U.S. doesn’t “need” Canadian products and accusing the U.S. of subsidizing Canada’s military. He dismissed Canada’s sovereignty as “arbitrary” and continued referring to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a mere “governor.”

Why It Matters: Trump isn’t joking—he’s laying rhetorical groundwork for annexation fantasies, echoing the very authoritarian playbook Putin used in Ukraine. By minimizing Canada’s sovereignty and inventing economic grievances, he’s normalizing expansionist rhetoric and destabilizing diplomatic norms.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

All smiles in the Kremlin as Putin sits down with Trump's “deal-maker”

What Happened: Trump’s real estate ally Steve Witkoff met with Putin for the fourth time in two months—more than any American official or diplomat has during Trump’s second term. These secretive Kremlin meetings are reportedly centered on a so-called “peace deal” that would force Ukraine to surrender territory, lift sanctions on Russia, and effectively legitimize Putin’s full-scale invasion and genocide.

Why It Matters: This sham of a plan isn’t about diplomacy—it’s about Trump restoring ties with Putin, using backdoor channels to enrich himself, and doing Russia’s bidding. The optics alone were ridiculous: Witkoff on one side of the table, while Putin was flanked by senior Kremlin officials. It was a display of who’s really calling the shots.

Trump’s Acting U.S. Attorney Praised Nazi Sympathizer, Downplayed Antisemitism

What Happened: Ed Martin, Trump’s acting U.S. attorney in D.C. and a prominent “Stop the Steal” activist, gave an award to January 6 insurrectionist and Nazi Timothy Hale-Cusanelli for embodying “God, family, and country.” Martin had earlier defended Hale-Cusanelli on his podcast, calling him a friend and dismissing his antisemitic statements—captured in court records—as a smear campaign. He later issued a vague apology after the backlash.

Why It Matters: Martin is seeking Senate confirmation while he openly defended a convicted Nazi sympathizer and is purging prosecutors who handled January 6th cases. His actions reflect the growing normalization of antisemitism and the weaponization of the Justice Department to serve Trump’s political agenda.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Consumer Confidence Falls Again Amid Tariff Anxiety

What Happened: U.S. consumer sentiment fell for the fourth month in a row in April. The Consumer Sentiment Index dipped to 52.2, down from 57.0 in March, as Americans increasingly worry about the economic fallout from Trump’s tariffs and signs of rising inflation.

Why It Matters: Inflation expectations hit 6.5%, and fears over job security and stagnant wages are rising fast. Trump’s erratic trade war and chaotic tariff policies are deepening uncertainty, threatening to choke consumer spending, shrink the labor market, and drag the U.S. into a recession.

Trump’s Mixed Signals on Tariffs Rattle Global Markets

What Happened: Trump keeps contradicting himself on tariffs—saying trade talks with China are active while both sides deny it, and flip-flopping between massive tariff hikes and temporary cuts.

Why It Matters: Trump's chaotic trade war is fueling global instability. His erratic statements are driving U.S. businesses to freeze hiring and investments, and pushing the world economy closer to recession. Businesses and markets need clarity, and Trump is delivering chaos.

The Coming Economic Nightmare Under Trump

What Happened: Trump’s erratic tariff policies are sparking fears of stagflation for the first time in decades. After inheriting a stable economy, his trade war has disrupted supply chains and triggered price hikes on essentials like food, fuel, and electronics—creating a toxic mix of inflation and slowing growth.

Why It Matters: The economic spiral isn’t just mismanagement—it’s economic destruction. Trump’s erratic tariffs risk plunging the U.S. into a prolonged period of high prices, recession, and instability.

Trump’s Tariffs Set to Trigger Retail Shortages Across U.S.

What Happened: Trump’s trade war with China is starting to ripple through the U.S. supply chain, with major retailers like Walmart, IKEA, and Amazon reporting declining imports. Retail experts warn that if tariffs remain high, U.S. consumers will see shortages across many categories of goods by summer.

Why It Matters: Trump’s reckless tariff war is backfiring—fueling inflation, disrupting supply chains, and driving up costs for working families. With no serious talks underway with China, these extreme trade measures are inflicting lasting harm on the economy while offering no clear plan or benefit.

Trump’s China Tariffs Trigger Massive Shipping Cancellations

What Happened: Early data shows a steep decline in Chinese imports to the U.S. following Trump’s tariffs. Companies that had rushed to stockpile goods are slashing shipments, triggering major supply chain disruptions.

Why It Matters: The trade war’s fallout is already hitting the economy—supply chains are disrupted, costs are rising, and consumers are beginning to see increased prices.

Amazon Sellers Raise Prices as Trump’s Tariffs Drive Up Costs

What Happened: Thousands of Amazon sellers are hiking prices—some by over 25%—in response to Trump’s tariffs. Products ranging from kitchen tools to jewelry and electronics have seen sharp increases as import duties reach 145%. Some sellers are also slashing jobs and ad spending to stay afloat.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are crushing small businesses and fueling price hikes across consumer goods. With thin margins and no time to relocate manufacturing, many sellers are raising prices or are at risk of shutting down.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

ICE Reverses Termination of International Student Status

What Happened: After widespread backlash and dozens of lawsuits, the U.S. government is reversing its termination of legal status for over 1,200 international students whose SEVIS records were abruptly canceled. Many students had minor or unclear infractions and were left at risk of deportation.

19 States Sue Trump Over Push to End School Diversity Programs

What Happened: 19 Democratic-led states filed a federal lawsuit against Trump after being ordered to eliminate DEI programs in public schools or risk losing federal funding. The April 3 directive demanded states certify they had no “illegal DEI practices” by April 24.

Trump Reverses Course, Says It Will Restore Women’s Health Initiative Funding

What Happened: After backlash from scientists and health experts, Trump officials announced they will restore funding to the Women’s Health Initiative—a decades-long study tracking over 160,000 women’s health outcomes. The NIH had quietly moved to cut contracts earlier this month. Pushing back works…

Judge Blocks Trump from Ending Union Rights for Federal Workers

What Happened: A federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump's executive order aimed at stripping hundreds of thousands of federal employees of their collective bargaining rights. The March order would have exempted dozens of federal agencies from union negotiations.

Democrats Take Fight to Red Districts as GOP Dodges Town Halls

What Happened: Democrats are flooding Republican districts with in-person town halls while GOP lawmakers largely retreat from public events. Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) hosted a packed town hall in Colorado GOP Rep. Gabe Evans’s district, calling out Evans as a “Trump-Musk employee” for avoiding constituents.

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

29 — Top secret Pentagon China war plans nearly shown to Elon Musk

60% — Spike in $TRUMP coin price following dinner announcement

$900,000 — Trading profits raked in by Trump insiders in 48 hours from $TRUMP coin

$324.5 million — Total trading fees insiders have earned from $TRUMP coin since launch

$2.4 billion — FAA contract potentially redirected to Musk’s Starlink

$3 million — Budget for the Social Security Advisory Board Trump seeks to eliminate

7,000 — SSA jobs already set for a Trump purge

$2.2 billion — Federal grants suspended from Harvard

29 — Number of states with confirmed measles outbreaks

884 — Confirmed measles cases across the U.S.

$40 billion — Budget cuts proposed to the Department of Health and Human Services

$56 million — Naloxone grant program targeted for elimination

$45 billion — Proposed ICE budget for expanded deportation and detention infrastructure

1 million — Annual deportation goal in Trump’s extremist deportation plan

6.5% — U.S. inflation expectations

52.2 — U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index for April, down from 57.0 in March (4th straight monthly decline)

4 — U.S. citizen children secretly disappeared by ICE without due process

140 — Yale classmates urging Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to reject Trump’s fascist agenda

19 — Democratic-led states filed a federal lawsuit against Trump

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump and Musk are building a centralized data regime — Will the IRS and federal systems become tools of political targeting?

Trump’s Pentagon is in chaos under Hegseth — How long before the military suffers a catastrophic failure in readiness or response due to purges, leaks, and leadership instability?

Trump’s budget aims to gut the safety net — Will Congress stand by as Head Start, Meals on Wheels, housing aid, and public health programs are gutted?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Trump’s Deportation State — Secret disappearances of U.S. citizen children, including a cancer patient, show a brutal expansion of power unchecked by courts or the Constitution.

Trump’s Weaponized Surveillance — Musk operatives targeting IRS data and sensitive data from all agencies raise serious concerns of a surveillance state built to punish political enemies.

Trump’s Pentagon Chaos — Hegseth’s reckless leadership has led to national security breaches and purges of defense experts, weakening U.S. military readiness.

Trump’s Authoritarian Judiciary Crackdown — Arresting judges and threatening judicial protection is a direct attack on the last institutional check on Trump’s power.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.