Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

The Real Winners of the Trump Memecoin Feeding Frenzy

What Happened: Trump’s team announced a May 22 dinner for the top 220 $TRUMP coinholders, triggering a 60% price spike within an hour. Trump-linked firms CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC—who own 80% of the coin—profited most, collecting major transaction fees from the surge.

Why It Matters: This isn’t just crypto—it’s corruption. Trump’s team engineered a price spike to cash in on hype and access, raking in $1.6 million in fees in 24 hours. It’s a pay-to-play scheme disguised as a meme coin, funneling money straight to insiders.

How Trump team turned a dinner invite into a crypto boon worth millions

What Happened: Trump’s team offered an “intimate private dinner” at Trump National Golf Club to the top 220 holders of his $TRUMP meme coin. The promo sparked a $100 million buying frenzy across 27 wallets—one buyer alone spent $24 million. The dinner is scheduled for May 22.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned crypto into a pay-to-play scheme—selling political access for cash. His cronies control 80% of the coin and have already raked in $41 million in fees. One top buyer is linked to a Chinese exchange run by a man under a U.S. fraud investigation, which Trump put on hold. Also, we don’t know what foreign governments are buying Trump.

Indicted ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Pays Roger Stone $600,000 to Lobby for Him

What Happened: Roger Stone, longtime Trump ally, is being paid $600,000 by crypto investor Roger Ver, known as “Bitcoin Jesus” to lobby Congress. Ver is facing federal tax fraud charges for allegedly hiding $48 million in crypto assets after renouncing U.S. citizenship. Stone is pushing to repeal the tax laws that Ver was charged with.

Why It Matters: This case exposes how Trump-world is cashing in on crypto while gutting oversight. Roger Ver, charged with tax fraud, is paying Trump ally Roger Stone $600,000 to lobby for him—turning legal trouble into influence-buying.

A Side Hustle for Musk Insiders: Selling Access to SpaceX and xAI Shares

What Happened: Musk’s inner circle is quietly profiting by selling access to private shares in Musk’s companies—like SpaceX and xAI—through exclusive shell companies and special-purpose vehicles. One example: Musk ally Antonio Gracias recently offered $1B in shares, raking in millions in fees.

Why It Matters: These deals let Musk’s inner circle profit massively while keeping SpaceX shielded from public scrutiny. By using shell companies and private offerings, they bypass transparency rules, centralize control, and turn access into profit—all without answering to the public, regulators, or shareholders.

Meet the top donors to Trump’s $239 million inauguration fund

What Happened: Trump raised a record-breaking $239 million for his 2025 inauguration. The top donors included crypto companies, tech giants, and over a dozen individuals Trump has since nominated for ambassadorships and Cabinet positions.

Why It Matters: Trump’s $239M inauguration fund is blatant pay-to-play corruption. Top donors walked away with ambassadorships, cabinet posts, and regulatory favors. In Trump’s Washington, policy is for sale.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

US Election Officials Question Federal Agency on Trump’s Election Overhaul Order

What Happened: Election officials across the country met with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to oppose Trump’s executive order requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and threatening to withhold funds from states that count post-Election Day ballots.

Why It Matters: Trump’s executive order could disenfranchise millions—particularly Native Americans and naturalized citizens—by imposing new proof-of-citizenship requirements and limiting accepted ballots. It's based on his lies of widespread voter fraud, which have been repeatedly debunked. Election officials warn it’s a sweeping, likely unconstitutional attempt to suppress votes through executive power.

Who Is DOGE? The Metaphysical Mystery of Trump’s Shadow Government

What Happened: At a recent meeting, acting GSA Administrator Stephen Ehikian denied that Musk operatives were working inside the agency—despite reports that an entire floor is dedicated to unauthorized DOGE and several Musk operatives are on the payroll. Unauthorized DOGE is operating as a shadow network embedded across government agencies.

Why It Matters: Musk’s shadow network merges federal power with his companies—blurring lines between government service and corporate control. With secret clearances and expanding access to sensitive systems, it’s become a surveillance machine. It’s unaccountable, opaque, and authoritarian.

The Project 2025 Presidency

What Happened: Project 2025 laid the foundation for Trump’s second-term agenda—now rapidly becoming reality. From mass purges of federal workers to dismantling climate research and DEI programs, the plan is being implemented at breathtaking speed.

Why It Matters: This isn’t policy—it’s a hostile takeover. Trump is using Project 2025 to replace democracy with Christian nationalism, dismantle education, purge civil servants, erase climate science, and impose far-right rule. It’s governance by loyalty and ideology, not law.

Trump Touts Third Term with ‘Trump 2028’ Hats on Sale in His Store

What Happened: Trump is selling “Trump 2028” hats in his official store, reaffirming his intent to stay in power despite the U.S. Constitution’s clear two-term limit.

Why It Matters: It shows Trump’s authoritarian intent —gutting checks, ignoring the Constitution, and treating power like a personal weapon. We must push back against this.

Trump Executive Order Makes It Easier to Fire Probationary Federal Workers

What Happened: Trump signed a new executive order requiring agency managers to formally review and approve probationary federal workers’ performance before they can gain full employment status—effectively making it easier to terminate them.

Why It Matters: This is another step in Trump’s plan to purge the federal workforce. By making it harder for probationary employees to gain full status, he’s clearing the way to replace career civil servants with loyalists—turning neutral government jobs into political patronage.

Trump Signs Executive Order Backing Deep-Sea Mining, Defying UN Oversight

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order greenlighting U.S.-led deep-sea mining operations, bypassing the United Nations’ International Seabed Authority. The move aligns with his strategy to seize control over critical mineral supply chains.

Why It Matters: Trump has greenlit a corporate free-for-all while ignoring international law and gutting environmental safeguards.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

From Book Bans to Canceled Lectures, the Naval Academy Is Bending to Trump

What Happened: The U.S. Naval Academy canceled its prestigious annual foreign affairs conference and has begun banning books and scrapping lectures in an apparent attempt to align with Trump’s ideological directives and avoid political backlash.

Why It Matters: Trump’s grip is reaching deep into elite military institutions. The Naval Academy is canceling events, banning books, and losing faculty—all to avoid offending the regime. Academic freedom is being crushed in real time.

Hegseth Pentagon in Chaos Amid Leaks, Polygraphs, and Infighting

What Happened: Hegseth is threatening top Pentagon officials with polygraphs after a leak about a secret China briefing for Musk. His tenure has unraveled with internal turmoil, firings, and fears of surveillance.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s dangerous recklessness is turning the Pentagon into a crisis zone. His Signal leaks and disregard for procedure have shattered trust, morale is collapsing, and top officials are fleeing. Trump refuses to act as the chaos escalates—putting U.S. national security and our military at serious risk.

Paramount in Talks With FCC Over Diversity Policy Concessions for Merger

What Happened: Paramount Global is in talks with the FCC to gain approval for its merger with Skydance Media. One condition reportedly on the table? Backing away from corporate diversity policies. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has made clear that companies with DEI initiatives will face hurdles.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to weaponize government agencies to pressure and punish. He’s using lawsuits and the FCC to strong-arm media into submission. This is a clear authoritarian tactic.

Trump DOT Replaces Lawyers After DOJ Filing Undermines Case Against NYC Congestion Pricing

What Happened: The Department of Transportation replaced its legal team in a case challenging New York City’s congestion pricing plan after DOJ attorneys accidentally filed a memo criticizing DOT’s legal strategy. The memo warned that the department was likely to lose and advised a different legal approach.

Why It Matters: Anyone who does their job is fired or sidelined. This isn’t about competence—it’s about loyalty.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Orders Investigation Aimed at Democratic Fundraising Platform ActBlue

What Happened: Trump signed a memorandum ordering AG Pam Bondi to investigate ActBlue, the Democrats’ main fundraising platform, citing unproven “claims” of foreign and straw donors. The move follows similar actions targeting law firms, former intel officials, and other political opponents.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal agencies to choke off funding for his political opponents—mirroring authoritarian tactics used in Russia to crush dissent. It’s not just election interference; it’s the systematic dismantling of democratic infrastructure ahead of 2026.

DOJ Will Investigate Doctors Who Provide Trans Care to Minors, Attorney General Says

What Happened: Pam Bondi announced that the Justice Department will investigate doctors and hospitals that treat transgender minors, comparing gender-affirming care to female genital mutilation.

Why It Matters: Bondi’s memo weaponizes the Justice Department to intimidate doctors, using fear and legal threats to deter care for trans youth—even where it remains legal. It’s a political stunt with real-life consequences, likely to deepen discrimination, restrict medical access, and put vulnerable minors at greater risk.

The Untold Story of How Ed Martin Ghostwrote Online Attacks Against a Judge — and Still Became a Top Trump Prosecutor

What Happened: Ed Martin, Trump’s interim U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., covertly coordinated online smear campaigns against a judge overseeing a case in which he was a defendant. Internal documents show Martin ghostwrote Facebook posts attacking Judge John Barberis and advised an associate on how to make them look “organic.” Legal experts say his actions were a clear breach of ethics and a deliberate attempt to interfere with a judicial process.

Why It Matters: Martin’s rise shows Trump has turned the Justice Department into a blunt political weapon. A man with a record of defamation and ethics violations now runs the largest U.S. prosecutor’s office—firing Jan. 6 prosecutors and targeting Trump and Musk critics. Another loyalist ready to carry out Trump’s illegal orders.

EEOC Texts Barnard College Staff Asking if They’re Jewish, Sparking Fear

What Happened: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sent unsolicited texts to Barnard College employees asking if they are Jewish or Israeli and whether they’ve faced harassment.

Why It Matters: Faculty say this resembles a federal registry of Jewish students—raising alarms about surveillance, profiling, and potential targeting. Barnard officials weren’t even informed in advance.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

What Trump’s order on ‘disparate impact’ means for civil rights

What Happened: Trump signed an order telling federal agencies to stop enforcing laws based on disparate impact — the idea that policies causing discrimination, even unintentionally, can be illegal.

Why It Matters: This kills a key civil rights safeguard used since the 1960s to fight racism and discrimination in jobs, housing, education, and more. It also moves to dismantle parts of the Civil Rights Act itself.

Does the Civil Rights Act Protect or, as Trump Says, Promote Favoritism?

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to stop enforcing key provisions of the Civil Rights Act, claiming the law promotes “race- or sex-based favoritism” and must be refocused on “individual merit” and “colorblind” principles.

Why It Matters: This move guts civil rights enforcement without repealing the law—undermining protections for marginalized communities and empowering discrimination under the guise of “neutrality.”

Pam Bondi Cuts “Wasteful” Funds to Support Victims of Violent Crime

What Happened: Pam Bondi canceled hundreds of DOJ grants—worth over $800 million—including funds for domestic violence and sexual assault support services. While Bondi claims services won't be affected, critical programs for survivors, including hotlines and legal resources, are being defunded.

Why It Matters: These cuts dismantle vital support systems for women, LGBTQ, and children, directly contradicting Trump’s claims to protect victims of crime. The selective reinstatement of only pet-friendly shelter grants underscores Trump’s warped priorities.

Largest Federal Employee Union, a Leading Trump Opponent, to Lay Off More Than Half of Staff

What Happened: The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union representing federal workers, announced it will lay off more than half its staff—reducing its workforce from 355 to about 150—after a financial crisis triggered by Trump’s executive orders stripped union rights from hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on organized resistance inside the federal government. AFGE has been one of the strongest forces pushing back against Trump’s authoritarian purge—and now it’s being gutted. The layoffs weaken labor protections and clear the path for Musk to reshape the government.

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Ban on Transgender Troops

What Happened: Trump asked the Supreme Court to allow its ban on transgender military service members while lower court challenges are ongoing. Federal judges in Washington state and D.C. have blocked the policy, citing a lack of evidence that it harms military readiness.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader attack on LGBTQ+ rights. Banning transgender troops isn’t about readiness—it’s about discrimination. If upheld, it would sideline qualified Americans solely based on gender identity, undermining equality in military service.

RFK Jr. Wants an Autism ‘Registry.’ People Are Pissed

What Happened: RFK Jr. is launching a controversial autism “registry” using private health data to track environmental links to autism—while dismissing genetic research. The move has drawn intense backlash, especially after Kennedy made inflammatory remarks about autistic people.

Why It Matters: Autistic individuals, families, and experts warn this approach is dehumanizing, medically reckless, and rooted in outdated thinking. Critics fear it could lead to surveillance, discrimination, and cuts to services under the guise of research.

Mass Arrests Overwhelm Miami's Krome Detention Center as Abuse Complaints Surge

What Happened: The Krome Detention Center in Miami, notorious for past abuse, is now holding nearly 1,700 detainees—almost triple its capacity—as Trump ramps up mass immigration arrests. Internal messages reveal unsafe conditions, with staff afraid to speak out. Reports cite lack of food, water, medical care, and potential violations of federal laws meant to protect against prison rape.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown has pushed federal detention facilities to the brink, leading to inhumane conditions and the suspension of key oversight bodies. Basic civil and human rights in the U.S. are being eroded.

Venezuelans Subject to Wartime Deportation Given Just 12 Hours to Contest Removal, Docs Show

What Happened: Migrants facing deportation under the Alien Enemies Act are given only 12 hours to declare whether they want to fight their removal, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Why It Matters: Civil rights groups, including the ACLU, say the timeline violates the Supreme Court’s requirement that detainees receive a “reasonable” period to appeal. The form provided is in English only, doesn’t explicitly inform detainees of their right to challenge deportation, and fails to ensure meaningful access to legal counsel.

ICE Agents Arrested Mahmoud Khalil Without a Warrant, Trump Officials Confirms

What Happened: Trump admitted that ICE agents arrested Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil without a warrant, citing “exigent circumstances.” Khalil, a Syrian-born U.S. green card holder, was taken into custody outside his NYC apartment and has been detained in Louisiana since.

Why It Matters: Advocacy groups argue that Trump is violating First Amendment rights by targeting individuals for their political views and denying due process.

Tufts Student Rümeysa Öztürk Must Be Moved to Vermont, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge rejected the Justice Department’s request to delay the return of Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University, to Vermont. Öztürk was arrested by ICE after co-authoring an op-ed about Israel and Gaza. DHS accused her of supporting Hamas, but has not produced public evidence.

Why It Matters: The judge ruled Öztürk’s detention violated due process, highlighting concerns that Trump’s immigration crackdown is targeting political speech. It’s part of a broader effort to punish campus dissent and silence opposition.

Wrong Turn Leads to Hundreds of Immigrant Arrests at the Detroit-Canada Border Bridge

What Happened: Since January, over 200 people — including families and U.S. citizen children — have been detained after mistakenly driving onto Detroit’s Ambassador Bridge, according to Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Many were held for days without legal counsel in a CBP office not intended for long-term detention.

Why It Matters: The detentions, mostly of immigrants without legal status, reveal a pattern of harsh enforcement at a poorly marked border crossing. Advocates warn of child endangerment, lack of medical care, and incommunicado detention. One man reportedly attempted suicide after days in custody.

Trump Is Jailing Immigrant Families Again—A Mother, Father, and Teen Speak Out

What Happened: Trump has revived family detention, holding children and parents together in private facilities like Karnes and Dilley, Texas. One family—Jade, 13, and her parents, Jason and Gabriela—described three weeks of anguish, fear, and confusion inside Karnes after being arrested while seeking asylum at the Canadian border.

Why It Matters: Trump is reviving family detention despite it traumatizing children. The Dilley site isn’t licensed for child care, raising legal red flags. Doctors and rights groups say this risks lasting harm to vulnerable children.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth Set Up Unsecured Internet Line to Use Signal, Raising Alarms Over Pentagon Security

What Happened: Hegseth had an unsecure “dirty” internet line installed in his Pentagon office to use the encrypted messaging app Signal on his personal computer. The line bypassed Department of Defense security systems and allowed him to connect directly to the public internet without standard protections.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented breach of Pentagon protocol potentially exposed sensitive defense operations to hacking or surveillance by adversaries such as Russia and China. The move also likely violated recordkeeping laws and raises national security concerns, especially given Hegseth’s recent unauthorized sharing of strike details in Signal chats.

Hegseth’s Chief of Staff Ousted Amid Signal Messaging Scandal

What Happened: Joe Kasper, Hegseth’s chief of staff, was ousted—the fourth top Pentagon official removed in a week. The shake-up follows backlash over Hegseth’s use of the encrypted Signal app to share sensitive military details, sparking an inspector general probe.

Why It Matters: This latest firing underscores deepening instability, chaos, and politicization at the Pentagon. Hegseth’s purge of top military officials and controversial communications practices is eroding trust in national security leadership and violating established norms—and potentially laws.

Inside the Fiasco at the National Security Council

What Happened: Trump has gutted the National Security Council, firing seasoned experts and replacing them with political loyalists following pressure from far-right extremist Laura Loomer. Staff were purged without standard exit protocols, and the NSC has been sidelined from major foreign policy decisions. National security adviser Michael Waltz has lost control as Trump increasingly empowers Stephen Miller and outside ideologues.

Why It Matters: This isn’t just dysfunction—it’s deliberate sabotage of America’s national security infrastructure. Trump continues replacing expertise with ideological purity tests, bypassing legal oversight, and turning the NSC into a loyalty club. Critical foreign policy decisions are now being made without proper review, exposing the U.S. to grave security risks.

Trump DOJ Slashes Grants for Crime Victims, Opioid Recovery

What Happened: The Justice Department abruptly canceled over 350 grants, ending funding for programs supporting crime victims, fighting opioid abuse, and aiding trauma recovery. Grants already in use were terminated, leaving many organizations scrambling.

Why It Matters: Victim hotlines, trauma centers, domestic violence shelters, and community safety initiatives are facing shutdowns. Experts say the move abandons victims mid-crisis and prioritizes Trump’s political agenda over public safety.

Trump’s First-Term NSF Pick Resigns Amid Cuts to Science and DEI Research

What Happened: Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the National Science Foundation, has resigned, citing an inability to continue advancing the agency’s mission under Trump’s cuts. His departure follows NSF’s cancellation of over $230 million in grants, including research on racial equity, DEI in STEM, vaccine information, and disinformation.

Why It Matters: Panchanathan’s resignation reiterates a collapse in trust between the scientific community and Trump’s regime. With DEI banned, disinformation research defunded, and Musk purging staff, the NSF is essentially gutted. Science is no longer guided by evidence but by ideology.

Trump Cuts Threaten Agency Running Meals on Wheels

What Happened: Trump is dismantling the small federal agency overseeing programs like Meals on Wheels and services for older and disabled Americans. RFK Jr. has closed all 10 regional offices and purged half the staff.

Why It Matters: This agency is a lifeline for millions of seniors and people with disabilities. Gutting it means fewer or no meals, less in-home care, and more isolation for seniors in need.

Brain Drain: Scientists Are Fleeing the U.S. as Trump Cuts Funding

What Happened: Trump purged thousands of federal scientists, gutted research funding at the NIH and universities, and attacked climate science. In response, U.S. scientists are fleeing the country, with Europe launching programs to recruit them.

Why It Matters: America’s global scientific leadership is unraveling under Trump’s anti-science agenda, threatening innovation, public health, and national security as researchers abandon the U.S. for countries that still value science.

Scientists Find Measles Likely to Become Endemic in the US Over Next 20 Years

What Happened: A new study by Stanford epidemiologists predicts measles could become endemic in the U.S. again within two decades if vaccination rates continue to decline. The analysis comes amid a major 2025 measles outbreak in Texas and declining kindergarten vaccination rates nationwide.

Why It Matters: With vaccine conspiracy theorist RFK Jr. questioning the childhood vaccine schedule, experts warn this anti-science shift could trigger widespread, preventable suffering and death.

White House Proposal Could Gut Climate Modeling the World Depends On

What Happened: Trump is pushing the gutting of NOAA, including a 74% slash to its climate research arm, which would effectively eliminate the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory — a globally renowned Princeton-based center for climate modeling.

Why It Matters: The GFDL is considered the best in the world at forecasting climate and weather. Eliminating it would cripple America’s ability to predict climate risks, weakening infrastructure planning, national security, and scientific leadership globally. Experts warn it would set climate science back to 1950s-era capabilities.

Trump Denies Aid for Arkansas After Storms That Killed More Than 40 People

What Happened: Trump denied federal disaster relief to Arkansas following deadly tornadoes and storms in March that killed over 40 people across Arkansas, Mississippi, and Missouri. Despite a formal request from Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and appeals from Arkansas lawmakers, Trump rejected the aid.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting FEMA just as climate disasters are worsening. By shifting responsibility to states and hollowing out the agency, he’s leaving Americans more vulnerable to hurricanes, wildfires, and floods—with no national safety net when catastrophe strikes.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

From Ammunition to Ballistic Missiles: How North Korea Arms Russia in the Ukraine War

What Happened: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said a Russian missile strike that killed 12 people in Kyiv was carried out with a North Korean ballistic missile. Intelligence and satellite data confirm North Korea has supplied Russia with over 4 million artillery shells, 148 ballistic missiles, and thousands of troops—reiterating that Kim Jong-un is a key military partner in Russia’s genocidal war.

Why It Matters: North Korea has been arming Russia’s war machine—with up to 70% of its artillery coming from Pyongyang. In return, Putin is likely handing over advanced tech, boosting North Korea’s military power, and raising the stakes for regional and global security.

Iran Rejects U.S. Demand to Import Nuclear Fuel Only

What Happened: Iran rejected a U.S. proposal to rely on imported uranium, insisting on its right to enrich fuel under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The clash came during nuclear talks in Oman, with Iran calling the U.S. plan “impractical and illogical.”

Why It Matters: This is a major roadblock to preventing Iran from going nuclear. Experts warn that if Trump pursues an interim deal without full dismantlement of Iran’s enrichment infrastructure, Tehran could retain a short “breakout” timeline to a bomb.

Mexico Moves to Ban Noem’s Anti-Migrant Ads Backed by Trump

What Happened: Mexico’s government is pushing legislation to block a U.S.-funded $200 million ad campaign fronted by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, calling it foreign “propaganda.” The Trump ads urge migrants to self-deport and feature overtly political messaging praising Trump’s border crackdown.

Why It Matters: Trump is using taxpayer money to push xenophobic campaign propaganda—sparking diplomatic outrage and damaging U.S. relations. Mexico’s president called the ads a direct assault on sovereignty.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US Allies Alarmed by Trump’s Ukraine Deal Plan

What Happened: Trump is pushing a peace plan that would let Russia keep Crimea and large parts of illegally occupied Ukraine. Trump called it a “pretty big concession” that Putin wouldn’t take the whole country— as if Russia hasn’t been trying.

Why It Matters: European and Asian allies are furious, warning it rewards illegal conquest and endangers international law. One diplomat said, “If Ukraine is forced to give up territory, no country can feel safe.” Allies fear China will see it as a green light for aggression.

Putin Allies Can’t Believe How Much Trump Is Groveling to Them

What Happened: Russian propagandists erupted in celebration after Trump effectively endorsed Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, calling it “not even a point of discussion.” Trump also threatened Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, warning that refusal to concede Crimea could “lose the whole country.”

Why It Matters: Trump hands Putin another victory. By supporting Russia’s land grab and abandoning Ukraine, he’s shredding international law. He claimed Russia’s “concession” was not taking all of Ukraine—parroting Kremlin propaganda and ignoring war crimes and genocide.

Ukraine Gets Nothing in Trump’s Proposals for Peace, Says Boris Johnson

What Happened: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sharply criticized Trump’s Ukraine deal, calling it a betrayal. Johnson said the plan rewards Putin with territorial gains, NATO veto power, lifted sanctions, and an economic partnership with the U.S.—while offering Ukraine "nothing.”

Why It Matters: Johnson is sounding the alarm—Trump’s insanity to recognize Crimea as “Russian” rewards invasion, greenlights future land grabs, and shatters global security. While civilians die in Ukraine, Trump rewards the terrorist aggressor.

Trump Should Direct Anger at Putin, Who ‘Must Stop Lying’ About Ukraine, Macron Says

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Putin for continuing deadly attacks on Ukraine while claiming to support “peace” talks. Speaking from Madagascar, Macron said Putin is "lying" and called out Trump for misdirecting his frustration at Ukraine’s Zelenskyy instead of the Kremlin.

Why It Matters: As Trump pushes Ukraine to surrender, Macron calls out Putin as the aggressor. U.S. allies are rejecting Trump’s surrender plan while Russian missiles keep killing civilians.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Asserts China Trade Talks Are Underway After Beijing Denies It

What Happened: Trump claimed trade meetings with China took place on Thursday, directly contradicting statements from Chinese officials who insist no such negotiations are happening and demand the U.S. end unilateral tariffs.

Why It Matters: The conflicting accounts reflect escalating distrust and confusion between the world’s two largest economies, with global market implications as tensions over tariffs and critical minerals deepen.

American Companies Shred Outlooks Over Tariff Uncertainty

What Happened: Top U.S. CEOs warned that Trump’s unpredictable tariff policies are disrupting business planning, driving up costs, and weakening consumer demand, especially for travel and big-ticket goods. Airlines pulled full-year forecasts. Auto and tech sectors brace for rising prices as tariffs on parts and electronics loom.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is shaking economic confidence. Companies like Procter & Gamble, Verizon, and PulteGroup say consumers will soon face higher prices on essentials—from diapers to smartphones to new homes. CEOs warn of slowed hiring, reduced investment, and rising debt burdens for U.S. families.

Confidence in Trump’s Handling of the Economy Plummets

What Happened: New polls from Reuters/Ipsos and Pew show only 37% of Americans approve of Trump’s economic leadership—his lowest rating yet. Disapproval of his tariffs sits at 59%, and overall approval of his presidency is also sliding.

Why It Matters: The sharp decline undercuts Trump’s core campaign promise to fix the economy, as his erratic tariff policy fuels market instability and economic uncertainty.

A CEO With 500 Workers Explains Why He's Suing Trump Over Tariffs: “This Path Is Catastrophic”

What Happened: Rick Woldenberg, CEO of family-owned toymaker Learning Resources, is suing Trump over his tariff policy. His lawsuit argues that Trump overstepped presidential authority by imposing 145% tariffs, which would hike his company’s import duties from $2.3 million to $100 million—a 4,000% increase.

Why It Matters: Woldenberg warns the tariffs will cripple his business, slash sales by 25%, and cause widespread economic damage. Despite efforts to shift production to India and Vietnam, he says reshoring to the U.S. is unrealistic without massive capital investment—debunking Trump’s lies that tariffs will “revive” American manufacturing.

Merck Warns Trump Tariffs Will Cost $200 Million in 2025

What Happened: U.S. drug giant Merck announced it expects to pay $200 million this year due to Trump’s existing global tariffs and retaliatory levies from countries like China.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is colliding with public health. Rising tariffs will raise drug prices, disrupt supply chains, and threaten future R&D. Pharma giants are now scrambling to dodge penalties—and patients will pay the price.

Trump Talks Tariffs. The EU Talks Free Trade With the Rest of the World

What Happened: While Trump escalates a global trade war, raising U.S. tariffs and retreating from free trade, the European Union is forging ahead with a wave of new trade deals. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has moved quickly to advance agreements with Latin America, India, Southeast Asia, and Gulf states.

Why It Matters: As Trump isolates the U.S. economically, the EU is stepping into the vacuum to expand its global trade footprint and secure new alliances. Even historically skeptical countries are reconsidering agreements like the Mercosur deal, viewing Trump’s protectionism as a “wake-up call.”

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1- Next National Day of Action

Democrats Scrutinize Law Firms That Cut Deals With Trump

What Happened: 14 House Democrats, led by Reps. Dave Min and April Delaney sent letters to nine top law firms—including Kirkland & Ellis, Skadden, and Paul Weiss—demanding details about recent agreements with Trump. The firms reportedly pledged up to $1 billion in pro bono work and dropped DEI initiatives in exchange for favorable treatment, prompting concerns of legal violations such as bribery and extortion.

Judge Halts Parts of Trump’s Overhaul of US Elections, Including Proof-of-Citizenship Requirement

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from enforcing a key part of his controversial election overhaul — requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote — citing constitutional limits on presidential power. The judge ruled that only Congress and states can regulate federal elections, not the executive branch. However, other parts of Trump’s order, like restricting mail ballots, remain in place for now.

Judge Bars Trump from Denying Federal Funds to ‘Sanctuary’ Cities That Limit Immigration Cooperation

What Happened: A federal judge in California issued an injunction blocking Trump from enforcing executive orders that threatened to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities. The judge ruled the orders unconstitutional and said Trump cannot freeze or condition federal money based on local cooperation with immigration enforcement.

Judge Restricts Trump From Cutting School Funding Over DEI

What Happened: A federal judge in New Hampshire blocked Trump from withholding federal funding from public schools that engage in certain DEI initiatives. The ruling applies specifically to schools affiliated with the plaintiffs—the National Education Association and the Center for Black Educator Development.

Furor Over Trump's Targeting of Law Firms Heats Up with Court Fight and Ad Campaign

What Happened: Liberal group Demand Justice launched a public pressure campaign targeting elite law firms that struck deals with Trump to avoid executive order retaliation. The group’s “Big Law Cowards” campaign includes posters, mobile billboards, and digital ads condemning the firms for “bending the knee” to Trump.

Judge Orders Trump to Seek Return of Another Deported Migrant

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump must seek the return of a 20-year-old Venezuelan deported to El Salvador in violation of protections for young migrants with pending asylum cases.

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

60% — Spike in $TRUMP coin price following dinner announcement

$239 million — Raised by Trump for his 2025 inauguration, the most in U.S. history

$41 million — Fees earned by Trump cronies from the $TRUMP meme coin

$1.6 million — Collected in $TRUMP coin transaction fees in 24 hours

$24 million — Spent by the top $TRUMP coin buyer for access to Trump

12 hours — Time deportees have to contest removal under Trump’s Alien Enemies Act

70% — Share of Russian artillery supplied by North Korea

$200 million — Expected hit to Merck in 2025 from Trump’s tariffs

355 to 150 — Number of staff at AFGE after Trump’s purge

3 — Acting IRS commissioners in one week amid Trump-led upheaval

40+ — Deaths in Arkansas storms denied federal aid by Trump

74% — Cut to NOAA’s climate research arm under Trump’s proposed budget

1,700 — Detainees held at Miami’s Krome center, nearly triple capacity

14 — House Democrats demanding law firm disclosures over Trump extortion

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Crypto Access-for-Sale — With a White House dinner tied to $TRUMP coin investments, will watchdogs, Congress, or foreign influence experts launch investigations into who/what country is buying political access through crypto?

Musk Surveillance Network Expansion — How far will Musk’s shadow operatives go inside federal agencies? Will anyone in Congress demand transparency, or will they allow a silent coup and the construction of a surveillance state loyal to Trump?

Trump is actively pressuring Ukraine to surrender. Will Europe step in and fill the leadership vacuum?

The Pentagon is spiraling under Hegseth’s reckless leadership. Will Trump or Congress finally hold him accountable—or keep prioritizing loyalty over national security?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Pentagon in Crisis — Hegseth’s dangerous recklessness has triggered a leadership collapse, security breaches, and a morale breakdown inside the Pentagon, with no accountability in sight.

Voter Suppression by Decree — Trump’s executive orders bypass Congress to rewrite election rules. Native Americans, naturalized citizens, and students are most at risk.

Scientific Purge — With DEI bans, grant cancellations, and scientist resignations, Trump’s war on science and research is dismantling America’s leadership in climate, health, and tech.

Project 2025 in Motion — Trump isn’t just planning authoritarian rule—he’s implementing it now. From mass federal purges to attempted school takeovers — this is ideological governance by force.

Surveillance State Rising — Musk’s operatives embedded in federal agencies are quietly building a shadow surveillance network — outside public oversight.

Ukraine Betrayed — Trump’s surrender “plan” rewards Russia for genocide, ceding territory, and lifting sanctions. Allies are furious, and Russia is running out of champagne.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.