Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Silkworm's avatar
Karen Silkworm
9h

I cannot live my life without these posts, Olga. I will never be able to thank you enough. The truth is what is needed so we can beat this back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Mack's avatar
Jack Mack
9h

These posts, Trump tyranny tracker leaves me feeling all is hopeless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture