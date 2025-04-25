U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, a key American player in negotiations with Moscow, withdrew from talks, citing a scheduling conflict. | Pool photo by Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 23

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Offers Private Dinner to Top 220 Investors in His Memecoin

What Happened: Trump offered an exclusive dinner at his golf club and a White House tour to the top 220 investors in his $TRUMP memecoin. The announcement caused a 60% surge in the price of the coin, directly enriching Trump, his family, and business partners.

Why It Matters: It’s a blatant cash-for-access scheme, funneling crypto money straight into his pocket. This isn’t just corruption—it’s open bribery wrapped in a scheme coin.

Trump Shoots Down Millionaire’s Tax Trial Balloon

What Happened: Trump rejected GOP discussions of raising the top income-tax rate, calling a millionaire’s tax “very disruptive.” While some Republicans explored the idea to counter Democratic attacks, Trump warned it could drive wealthy Americans to leave the country.

Why It Matters: Trump pretends to be a populist, but governs for the rich. He’s shielding billionaires from taxes while jacking up tariffs that crush working-class families. The GOP’s priorities haven’t changed—just the packaging.

Trump Crypto Coin Buyers Offered VIP Tour of White House

What Happened: Top investors in Trump’s cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, were promised exclusive access—including a private dinner with Trump and a VIP White House tour for the 25 largest holders. The announcement caused the coin’s value to spike.

Why It Matters: Another blatant pay-to-play scheme, granting political access in exchange for crypto investments. Ethics watchdogs warn it’s among the most corrupt uses of presidential power.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Challenges Migrants’ Due Process Rights, Undercutting Bedrock Principle

What Happened: Trump is openly rejecting due process for undocumented immigrants, pushing mass deportations under wartime powers, and asserting the president has unchecked authority to expel people without hearings. Some officials even suggest denying rights to U.S. citizens.

Why It Matters: This is a full assault on the Constitution. Trump’s disregard for due process rights threatens to erode a core American principle—one that separates democracy from authoritarian rule. Civil rights protections are at risk for everyone.

Trump Issues Mandates on HBCUs, School Discipline, Foreign Gifts, Accreditation

What Happened: Trump signed executive orders targeting U.S. education policy—pushing AI into K-12 schools, dismantling racial equity measures, scrutinizing foreign funding at universities, and overhauling accreditation standards to fight “woke ideology.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s orders gut civil rights in schools, attack diversity programs, and force political control over accreditation. It’s not about education—it’s about turning classrooms into battlegrounds for far-right ideology.

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting College Accreditors

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order to rewrite how college accreditation works, aiming to sideline traditional accreditors and empower new, ideologically loyal ones.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on academic independence. Trump is weaponizing accreditation to force colleges into ideological compliance—or risk losing federal funding. It’s a classic authoritarian tactic: politicize education, punish dissent, and control what future generations learn.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Targets U.S. Election Commission to Push Voter Suppression Plan

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order directing the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to add a proof-of-citizenship requirement to the national voter registration form and cut funding to non-compliant states. Lawsuits from 21 Democratic-led states argue he lacks the authority to do so.

Why It Matters: This is a clear attempt to suppress votes and hijack an independent agency to serve Trump’s agenda. But it’s bigger than just Trump—the GOP is fully backing this authoritarian power grab. It’s the institutionalization of voter suppression as a long-term strategy to rig elections and cling to power.

Interior Department to Fast-Track Oil, Gas and Mining Projects

What Happened: Citing a self-declared energy emergency, Trump will drastically shorten environmental reviews to greenlight fossil fuel and mining projects on public lands and in federal waters, cutting processes from years to just days.

Why It Matters: This is a sham “emergency” used to justify dismantling environmental protections. There is no energy crisis—just a corrupt power grab to reward fossil fuel allies, kneecap renewables, and stall climate action.

Trump Upends DOJ's Civil Rights Division, Sparking 'Bloodbath' in Senior Ranks

What Happened: Trump has dismantled the DOJ Civil Rights Division, purging career lawyers and replacing them with political loyalists. Under new leadership by Harmeet Dhillon—a 2020 election denier—the division now prioritizes anti-trans policies and attacks on DEI in education over protecting voting rights or combating systemic discrimination.

Why It Matters: This isn’t civil rights enforcement—it’s the weaponization of the DOJ to wage culture war and suppress civil rights protections. Trump has turned the Civil Rights Division into an engine for authoritarian grievance politics.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Labor Department Official Warns That Staff Who Speak With Journalists Face “Serious Legal Consequences”

What Happened: A top Labor Department official warned employees they could face criminal charges or termination for speaking to journalists or former staff about agency matters, calling it a “serious offense” even if no confidential information is shared.

Why It Matters: This is a clear intimidation tactic—meant to scare whistleblowers into silence and deter civil servants from speaking out. As Trump dismantles worker protections, his regime is creating an atmosphere of fear and surveillance across federal agencies. The goal is to crush internal dissent and enforce loyalty through coercion.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump’s War on Children

What Happened: Trump has slashed funding and staff for programs that protect and support children, including Head Start, child abuse investigations, and child support enforcement. Entire regional offices have been shut down, and billions in aid have been blocked or delayed.

Why It Matters: These cuts are an assault on vulnerable children, dressed up as fiscal responsibility. Slashing programs that feed, shelter, and educate children puts their health and futures at risk.

Orders to Leave the Country — Even for U.S. Citizens — Sow Confusion Among Immigrants

What Happened: Trump has quietly begun canceling permits granted through the CBP One app, used by over 900,000 migrants at the southern border. Some recipients, including U.S. citizens, were mistakenly told to leave the country or face deportation.

Why It Matters: This chaotic rollout reflects the broader breakdown of immigration policy, with real consequences for legal residents and citizens. Mass confusion and wrongful deportation threats show how weaponized bureaucracy endangers civil rights.

Trump Finds Another Country to Accept His Mass Deportations

What Happened: Trump has quietly begun deporting immigrants to Rwanda—even if they’re not from there. A leaked State Department cable confirmed Rwanda accepted Omar Ameen, an Iraqi refugee.

Why It Matters: More lawlessness from the Trump regime—paying Rwanda to take immigrants the U.S. can’t deport elsewhere, and again without evidence or due process.

US Citizen Wrongly Detained by Border Patrol Says Government’s Account Is False

What Happened: Jose Hermosillo, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen, was detained for 10 days in an immigration facility after Border Patrol agents claimed he said he was Mexican. Hermosillo, who has learning disabilities and cannot read, says he never made those statements and was coerced into signing documents he didn’t understand.

Why It Matters: This case exposes Trump’s reckless, dehumanizing deportation policies, where due process is ignored and vulnerable citizens are caught in a system designed for speed, not justice. Hermosillo’s story is not an outlier—it’s a warning.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

IRS turmoil: Leadership churn, worker exodus and threats to groups’ tax-exempt status roil agency

What Happened: The IRS is in chaos, with 3 acting commissioners in a week, mass employee departures, and Trump targeting nonprofits’ tax-exempt status. The agency is being gutted by layoffs and political interference, with Trump and his allies pushing to punish perceived enemies like Harvard and watchdog groups.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning the IRS into a political weapon—rewarding allies and punishing critics—while gutting its ability to function. This unprecedented politicization threatens public trust in the tax system and destroys the rule of law.

Hegseth Had Signal Messaging App Installed on Pentagon Computer

What Happened: Hegseth installed the encrypted app Signal on a Pentagon desktop to bypass cellphone restrictions and communicate with Trump allies—including sharing sensitive details about a military operation in Yemen. The app, not authorized for classified communications, was reportedly cloned from his personal phone.

Why It Matters: Hegseth should be fired. Instead, Trump’s defense chief is still in power after using unsecured apps to coordinate military operations—a dangerous national security breach. “Signalgate” exposes how Trump’s inner circle is mixing secrecy, recklessness, and tech workarounds to dodge oversight and accountability.

Fears Grow That Signal Leaks Make Pete Hegseth Top Espionage Target

What Happened: Hegseth leaked classified strike plans in Signal chats with family and his lawyer. Experts warn that this dangerous breach makes him a top espionage target for Russia and China.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s leaks endangered U.S. troops, compromised operations, shattered trust with allies, and handed adversaries like Russia and China a potential intelligence goldmine.

Small Agency Focused on Developing Poor Countries to Be Dismantled

What Happened: Trump is dismantling the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a respected U.S. foreign aid agency, by offering early retirements or termination to nearly all staff. The move came after visits from Musk’s operatives.

Why It Matters: This is a strategic self-sabotage of U.S. soft power. By killing aid programs that counter China’s influence and promote stable development abroad, Trump is not only abandoning global leadership—he’s handing it to authoritarian rivals.

FEMA Gutted Ahead of Hurricane Season as Trump Targets Agency for Elimination

What Happened: About 20% of FEMA’s full-time workforce—roughly 1,000 employees—is leaving the agency through voluntary buyouts. Key leaders in disaster response and planning are among those departing.

Why It Matters: With hurricane season approaching, FEMA is crippled—losing staff, leadership, and capacity. Trump and Kristi Noem are gutting the agency, and communities hit by disasters may soon be on their own.

USAID Cuts Felt Far Outside Washington, D.C.: "Layoff Trauma Hit Across the Country"

What Happened: Nearly 20,000 workers across 46 states were laid off as Trump moves to dismantle USAID. Nonprofits, contractors, and university programs dependent on federal aid are collapsing, leaving seasoned development experts out of work and U.S. diplomacy in tatters.

Why It Matters: Shutting down USAID isn’t just gutting foreign aid—it’s wrecking local economies across the U.S. From Georgia to California, thousands of careers in diplomacy, health, and development vanished overnight.

Trump Has Set NOAA on ‘Non-Science Trajectory’, Workers Warn

What Happened: Trump is gutting NOAA, firing scientists, slashing funding, and dismantling its climate research infrastructure. Workers say it’s a deliberate campaign to suppress science and dismantle environmental protections.

Why It Matters: These cuts gut core environmental protections—crippling weather forecasts, disaster response, and clean air and water programs. Scientists say we’re headed toward “unbreathable air and undrinkable water.” It’s a reckless rollback that risks lives and sets climate science back decades.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Apple, Meta Fined for Breaking EU Antitrust Rules

What Happened: The European Commission fined Apple $570 million and Meta $228 million for violating the Digital Markets Act. Apple restricted app developers from directing users outside the App Store, while Meta’s data-heavy “consent-or-pay” model failed to meet EU privacy standards.

Why It Matters: The EU is cracking down on Big Tech’s dominance, sending a clear message that antitrust laws will be enforced, even against U.S. giants. These fines mark a turning point in the global push to rein in platform monopolies and protect user rights.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump says Zelenskyy is prolonging war in Ukraine by resisting calls to cede Crimea to Russia

What Happened: Trump lashed out at Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for rejecting a U.S. deal that would let Russia keep seized Ukrainian land, including Crimea. Trump accused Zelenskyy of dragging out the war and warned Ukraine could “lose it all” if it didn’t surrender soon.

Why It Matters: Trump is delivering Putin’s terms—pressuring Ukraine to surrender territory, rewriting international law to reward genocide and war crimes, and blaming the victim for fighting back. This isn’t just about Trump. The GOP is fully enabling a pro-Kremlin foreign policy.

Rubio and Witkoff Bail on Crucial Ukraine Talks

What Happened: Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff suddenly withdrew from key Ukraine peace talks in London, blaming a “scheduling conflict.” The exit came amid international backlash over Trump’s proposed deal—offering Russia Crimea, lifting sanctions, and pressuring Ukraine to surrender.

Why It Matters: Rubio and Witkoff bailed when their Kremlin-written deal got pushback. It’s a blatant attempt to force Ukraine to surrender and reward Russia’s genocide and invasion.

White House debates lifting sanctions on Russian energy assets, Nord Stream

What Happened: Trump is debating whether to lift U.S. sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline and other energy assets—that would hand Moscow another huge win under the guise of “peace talks.”

Why It Matters: This is another gift to Putin. Reviving Nord Stream 2 would reward and help Russia bankroll its genocidal war machine and crush U.S. energy producers. Trump continues delivering for Moscow.

US Envoy Witkoff to Meet Putin in Moscow April 25

What Happened: Real estate developer Steve Witkoff will meet Putin for the 4th time in Moscow on April 25, as Trump presses for a Ukraine surrender. The visit follows U.S. officials’ illegal proposal to recognize Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and bar Ukraine from NATO.

Why It Matters: Trump’s surrender plan rewards Russia for genocide and land grabs and has U.S. allies sounding the alarm. And I wouldn’t be surprised if Witkoff’s trip to Moscow is to discuss Trump Tower Moscow and other shady business deals.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Why Trump Decided Not to Try to Fire Jerome Powell

What Happened: Despite publicly attacking Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Trump backed off internal plans to fire him after advisers warned it could trigger legal chaos and market instability. White House lawyers had explored firing Powell “for cause,” but the idea was shelved early this week.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push to oust the Fed chief shows his contempt for independent institutions. Even backing off—for now—his pressure politicizes U.S. monetary policy and risks recession and market chaos.

Walmart, Target CEOs Privately Warned Trump Tariffs Could Lead to Empty Shelves Soon

What Happened: The CEOs of Walmart, Target, and Home Depot met privately with Trump this week to warn that his sweeping tariffs—especially the 145% duties on Chinese goods—could severely disrupt supply chains and result in empty store shelves. They also cautioned that prices for consumers are already beginning to rise.

Why It Matters: Trump's escalating trade war puts massive pressure on U.S. retailers, with some of the country's largest companies warning of imminent shortages and price hikes. The potential for a supply chain breakdown will hit consumers hard, especially as stores brace for seasonal demand.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1- Next National Day of Action

12 Democratic States Sue Trump Over Tariffs

What Happened: A coalition of 12 Democratic-led states sued to block Trump's tariffs, arguing they violate the Constitution by bypassing Congress’s authority over trade. The states claim the tariffs are destabilizing the economy and could lead to recession.

Pastor Calls for Full Target Boycott Over DEI Rollbacks

What Happened: Rev. Jamal Bryant is turning a 40-day boycott into a full protest against Target for cutting back its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Two Major Law Firms Urge Judges to Block Trump’s Retaliatory Executive Orders

What Happened: Perkins Coie and WilmerHale asked federal judges to permanently block Trump’s executive orders, calling them unconstitutional retaliation for their past legal work. The firms argue the orders threaten their operations and client relationships.

GOP Sen. Grassley Gets Another Earful at Iowa Town Hall

What Happened: Sen. Chuck Grassley faced a fiery crowd at a Northwood, Iowa, town hall, where constituents shouted about Trump's deportation policies and defiance of Supreme Court rulings—especially in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

220 — Top $TRUMP memecoin holders invited to private dinner with Trump

60% — Price spike of $TRUMP coin following the offer

$100 million — Value surge of Trump’s $TRUMP memecoin after dinner-for-donors scheme

$239 million — Raised for Trump’s 2025 inauguration, the most in U.S. history

13 — GOP-led states now backing Trump’s proof-of-citizenship voter suppression order

20% — FEMA’s full-time staff departing through buyouts amid disaster season

46 — Number of states hit by USAID layoffs, with nearly 20,000 jobs lost

1,000 — FEMA disaster response staff lost in latest workforce purge

3 — Acting IRS commissioners in a single week amid agency meltdown

$798 million — Total fines Apple and Meta hit with under new EU antitrust crackdown

4 — Visits by Steve Witkoff to Moscow, including April 25

12 — Democratic states sue Trump over tariffs

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare. How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

The Pentagon is spiraling under Hegseth’s reckless leadership. Will Trump or Congress finally hold him accountable—or keep prioritizing loyalty over national security?

The courts are beginning to push back on Trump’s immigration crackdown. Can they stop mass deportations and defend due process before it’s too late? Ultimately, what will the Supreme Court do?

Trump is actively pressuring Ukraine to surrender. Will Europe step in and fill the leadership vacuum?

Memecoin Scandal Fallout — Trump’s $TRUMP coin scheme is already under scrutiny. Will Congress investigate the blatant pay-to-play scheme?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Crypto Corruption at the Highest Level — Trump’s memecoin dinner scheme isn’t just unethical—it’s textbook corruption. Political access and White House tours are being auctioned off through crypto, funneling money straight into Trump’s wallet. The grift is no longer hidden — it’s advertised.

Weaponizing the Bureaucracy — From the DOJ Civil Rights Division to the IRS and FEMA, Trump is purging professionals and replacing them with loyalists. Agencies meant to serve the public are being hollowed out and repurposed to enforce Trump’s culture war and crush dissent.

Institutionalized Voter Suppression — Trump’s executive orders target the Election Assistance Commission to impose citizenship tests and punish states that refuse. It’s a strategic move to suppress votes—and the GOP is fully responsible.

Trump’s Ukraine Surrender Plan — Trump is pushing Ukraine to hand over 20% of its sovereign territory to Russia, recognize Crimea as “Russian,” and lift sanctions. It’s not a deal—it’s a betrayal. He’s doing Putin’s work, rewriting international law to reward invasion and genocide.

