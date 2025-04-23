Thousands of people in midtown Manhattan demonstrated against Trump's policies on government, tariffs, immigration, education, and more. Andrea Renault/ZUMA

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 22

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump-Linked Lobbyists Rake in Record Profits

What Happened: Trump-affiliated lobbying firms like Ballard Partners and Mercury Public Affairs posted massive Q1 profits, fueled by a surge of clients, including Trump's targets, scrambling for influence in his second term.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s anti-“swamp” rhetoric, K Street is booming—especially for MAGA insiders. The revolving door between lobbyists and Trump officials reveals a deepening culture of pay-to-play influence and second-term corruption.

Politically Connected Firms Benefit From Trump Tariff Exemptions Amid Secrecy, Confusion

What Happened: Trump granted tariff exemptions to select products like PET resin with no clear justification, benefiting GOP donors and companies with Trump-linked lobbyists. No formal exemption process exists, highlighting favoritism and backroom deals.

Why It Matters: The secretive, arbitrary tariff exemption process is a breeding ground for corruption and cronyism. Politically connected firms get special treatment, while everyone else is left in the dark. It shreds any pretense of fair policy and destroys public trust.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Here’s All the Health and Human Services Data DOGE Has Access To

What Happened: Elon Musk’s unvetted operatives were given access to 19 sensitive HHS systems, including Medicare, Medicaid, child welfare, and foster care databases—sometimes without required security training. Court filings reveal broad access to personal health, financial, and immigration data.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unfettered access to millions of Americans’ most sensitive records is dangerous to privacy, civil rights, and democracy. Trump’s executive orders are gutting federal safeguards, handing unprecedented power to an unelected billionaire and his unvetted operatives, and transforming public data into a weapon of control. This is how surveillance states are built.

Trump fires more immigration judges even as he aims to increase deportations

What Happened: At least 8 more immigration judges were fired without explanation as Trump continues purging federal workers while ramping up deportations. Judges and court staff warn that the system is already overwhelmed with nearly 4 million pending cases.

Why It Matters: Firing judges while demanding faster deportations is a calculated move to gut due process and concentrate power. Trump is dismantling legal safeguards in favor of an authoritarian crackdown—bypassing basic rights and eroding the integrity of the judicial system.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Rubio Unveils Massive Overhaul of State Department, Slashing Staff and Bureaus

What Happened: Marco Rubio announced a major reorganization of the State Department, purging staff by 15%, shutting or consolidating over 100 bureaus, and absorbing remnants of USAID under Trump’s “America First” directive.

Why It Matters: This overhaul guts U.S. diplomatic power and foreign aid infrastructure, handing control to Trump loyalists and Musk operatives. It’s part of a broader plan to dismantle global engagement, cripple democratic institutions, and cede geopolitical ground to authoritarian regimes like Russia and China.

Three More Prosecutors Resign After DOJ Drops Corruption Case Against NYC Mayor

What Happened: 3 federal prosecutors resigned after refusing to admit wrongdoing for opposing the dismissal of a corruption case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. They accused the DOJ of pressuring them to retract objections in exchange for reinstatement.

Why It Matters: The resignations expose deepening dissent inside Trump’s weaponized DOJ. As prosecutions target enemies and shield allies, they mark dangerous political interference, the collapse of the rule of law, and the end of independent justice.

Judge Accuses Government of ‘Willful and Bad Faith’ Stonewalling in Deportation Case

What Happened: A federal judge in Maryland accused Trump of deliberately stonewalling court-ordered discovery in the wrongful deportation case of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was sent to El Salvador. The judge blasted the DOJ’s refusal to answer basic questions or provide documents, calling their privilege claims “specious.”

Why It Matters: This sharp rebuke adds to a mounting pattern of Trump defying court orders. His escalating disregard for legal norms threatens due process, judicial authority, and the separation of powers—hallmarks of authoritarian regimes.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

'60 Minutes' chief resigns, saying show's independence was compromised

What Happened: Longtime executive producer Bill Owens resigned from 60 Minutes, stating he could no longer make independent editorial decisions. His departure follows intense pressure from the FCC during Paramount’s pending sale and comes amid Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit over a Kamala Harris interview.

Why It Matters: Owens’ resignation is another red flag for press freedom. Trump is using lawsuits and federal power to attack the media, while corporations cave. If newsrooms don’t fight back, self-censorship will take hold—and free press will die.

Veterans affairs agency orders staff to report each other for ‘anti-Christian bias’

What Happened: The Department of Veterans Affairs ordered employees to report colleagues for alleged “anti-Christian bias” to a new task force. The directive seeks names and details, including opposition to religious vaccine exemptions and care refusals like abortion.

Why It Matters: This weaponizes religion to enforce Christian nationalist ideology across the government. By pressuring employees to report on each other, Trump is importing surveillance tactics straight out of authoritarian regimes like Russia—turning federal agencies into loyalty tests and dismantling secular governance.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DEI rollbacks hit campus support systems for students of color

What Happened: Colleges across the U.S. are dismantling DEI programs—closing offices, canceling scholarships, and ending orientation events for minority students. Students report losing key support systems once central to their success.

Why It Matters: The cuts are isolating students of color and undermining access to higher education, especially on predominantly white campuses. Critics say vague federal directives have created fear and over-compliance, reversing decades of inclusion progress.

DOJ Cancels Grants for Gun-Violence and Addiction Prevention, Victim Advocacy

What Happened: The Justice Department abruptly canceled hundreds of community grants, including funds for gun violence prevention, opioid addiction treatment, hate crime prevention, and victim advocacy programs. DOJ officials said the canceled grants didn’t “align” with Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: The abrupt cancellation of grants for youth programs, minority communities, and opioid prevention exposes Trump’s agenda: defund progressive, community-rooted solutions and reroute funds to punitive, surveillance-heavy initiatives.

DOJ Reassigns Civil Rights Lawyers as Trump Admin Shifts Division's Focus

What Happened: The Justice Department has reassigned about a dozen senior career attorneys from its Civil Rights Division, including those leading investigations into police abuse, voting rights violations, and discrimination in education and employment. The reassignments move them to less prominent roles, such as handling FOIA requests and internal complaints.

Why It Matters: The shakeup reiterates Trump’s deliberate shift away from defending civil rights. As voter suppression rises and law enforcement faces scrutiny, Trump’s DOJ is sidelining the very division meant to protect marginalized communities.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth Pulled Airstrike Info from Secure Military Channel for Signal Posts

What Happened: Hegseth took classified airstrike details from a secure U.S. military channel and shared them via Signal with his wife, brother, and others — including launch and bomb drop times for strikes in Yemen.

Why It Matters: Sharing real-time classified military data on unsecured platforms poses a grave national security risk. This is Hegseth’s second leak, now under Defense Department investigation.

Info Hegseth shared with wife and brother came from top general's secure messages

What Happened: Hegseth shared sensitive pre-strike info from General Kurilla—sent via a secure classified system—on unencrypted Signal chats with his wife, brother, aides, and other officials. The leak occurred minutes before U.S. airstrikes in Yemen.

Why It Matters: This reckless breach of operational security endangered American lives and violated basic protocols for handling military intelligence. Despite calls for his resignation, Trump is standing by Hegseth, framing it as media “sabotage.”

Disarray in Hegseth’s inner circle

Why It Matters: Trump’s loyalty to Hegseth—despite leaks, botched briefings, and a collapsing Pentagon inner circle—shows how loyalty now trumps national security. The dysfunction isn’t just chaos; it’s a threat to operational readiness and a flashing red light for how fragile military leadership has become under politicized control.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s imploding inner circle, rogue staff moves, and reckless disclosures are endangering national security. Yet Trump clings to loyalty over competence—sending a dangerous message to adversaries and allies as the Defense Department loses control.

EPA Begins Layoffs of Environmental Justice Staff

What Happened: The EPA issued termination notices to nearly 200 employees from its environmental justice office, stating their work no longer aligns with the agency's mission. The layoffs take effect July 31 amid plans to cut the agency’s budget by 65%.

Why It Matters: This purge guts efforts to protect vulnerable communities from pollution and dismantles decades of civil rights integration in environmental policy. It reflects Trump’s broader war on equity, regulation, and public health.

FDA Suspends Milk Quality-Control Program After Trump-Era Layoffs

What Happened: The FDA suspended its testing program for grade “A” milk and other dairy products due to staffing cuts at its food safety division, following mass purges.

Why It Matters: Critical food safety oversight is collapsing as Trump’s purges gut public health infrastructure. Experts warn the move risks contamination in the milk supply and weakens national disease surveillance. Meanwhile, RFK Jr.’s dangerous push to legalize raw milk only amplifies the public health threat.

National Science Foundation Terminates Hundreds of Active Research Awards

What Happened: The National Science Foundation abruptly canceled over 400 active research grants, many focused on DEI and disinformation. Though a restraining order blocked direct enforcement of Trump’s anti-DEI executive orders, the NSF claims the terminations align with shifting “agency priorities.”

Why It Matters: This purge of research grants is an intentional attack on academic freedom and evidence-based policy. Scientists warn that dismantling DEI and disinformation studies endangers both American innovation and democratic resilience. The defunding sends a chilling message: if your research challenges authoritarian narratives, it will be erased.

Measles Surge in Southwest Is Now the Largest Single Outbreak Since 2000

What Happened: The CDC has confirmed that the ongoing measles outbreak across Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico is the largest since the U.S. declared measles eliminated in 2000. Texas alone has recorded over 620 cases, with two children, both unvaccinated, dead. Officials now classify it as one unified outbreak, unlike the multiple isolated ones in 2019.

Why It Matters: This outbreak is the direct result of RFK Jr.'s vaccine disinformation and a gutted, chaotic HHS. Measles was once under control—now it's surging. Public trust is collapsing, and 2025 is on track to break records.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Many Canadian 'snowbirds' in US looking to pack up and fly north - for good

What Happened: A growing number of Canadian “snowbirds” are selling their U.S. vacation homes and leaving states like Florida and Arizona, citing political tensions under Trump, trade frictions, and new immigration rules. Real estate agents report a surge in Canadian-owned listings, with many sellers saying they no longer feel safe or welcome in the U.S.

Why It Matters: This mass exit is more than a real estate trend—it reflects the geopolitical fallout of Trump’s nationalist agenda. Strained U.S.-Canada relations, immigration crackdowns, and anti-Canadian rhetoric are pushing away one of the U.S.'s most loyal economic partners, hurting local economies and exposing the cost of political hostility.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian artist reveals mystery Trump portrait gifted by Putin

What Happened: Russia released images of a Kremlin-commissioned portrait of Trump that was personally gifted by Putin. The painting portrays him as a “martyr” figure.

Why It Matters: Putin—a KGB thug—knows exactly what he’s doing. This is pure propaganda, manipulating Trump’s ego to ensure he keeps advancing Russia’s strategic goals from inside the White House.

Rubio Skipping Ukraine Talks as Zelensky Rebuffs U.S. on Crimea

What Happened: Marco Rubio pulled out of cease-fire talks in London after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Trump’s insane proposal demanding Ukraine recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Trump’s real estate guy, Steve Witkoff, may also skip the meeting, while Gen. Keith Kellogg will still attend.

Why It Matters: Forcing Ukraine to give up Crimea and other illegally seized land rewards Russia for war crimes and genocide. Rubio’s exit signals U.S. retreat, confirming that Trump isn’t brokering “peace”—he’s advancing Putin’s agenda to try to force Ukraine to surrender.

Trump Unwinds Efforts to Investigate Russian War Crimes

What Happened: Trump has systematically dismantled U.S. government efforts to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. This includes withdrawing from a European-led international coalition, gutting the DOJ’s war crimes unit, halting asset seizures of Russian oligarchs, disbanding the FBI’s foreign influence task force, and vacating a legally mandated intelligence coordinator role for Russian atrocities.

Why It Matters: These rollbacks are a shameful reversal of U.S. policy and values, gutting efforts to hold Russia accountable for war crimes like the abduction of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children and strategic mass bombings of civilians. This reiterates the collapse of U.S. leadership on human rights. Even vital programs like the Conflict Observatory were only revived after public outrage.

U.S. Proposes Recognizing Crimea as Russian Ahead of New Round of Talks

What Happened: Ahead of talks, Trump has proposed recognizing Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and freezing the war’s current front lines. In exchange, Moscow claims it will “halt” its genocidal war and receive eventual sanctions relief. European negotiators are pushing for reconstruction aid and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Why It Matters: This legitimizes Russia’s illegal land grab, rewards genocide and war crimes, and pressures Ukraine to surrender. It defies international law— and exactly what one would expect from a Kremlin puppet.

Sanctioned Russian Banks Set Up Secret System for China Deals

What Happened: Russian banks have created closed payment netting systems to bypass Western sanctions and resume trade with China, slashing agent commissions and accelerating cross-border transactions through barter, mutual offsets, and commodity netting.

Why It Matters: This workaround undermines Western sanctions and highlights growing Russia-China economic coordination. It enables sanctioned Russian entities to continue global trade and evade financial isolation

Source: Moscow Times Russian Service

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Tesla Profits Plunge 71% Amid Fallout from Musk’s Role with Trump

What Happened: Tesla’s net income dropped 71% in Q1 as deliveries declined and public backlash intensified over Elon Musk’s alignment with Trump. The company cited trade tariffs, factory delays, and “changing political sentiment” for the downturn.

Why It Matters: Musk’s deepening ties to Trump and extremist political views are damaging Tesla’s brand, driving away consumers, and tanking investor confidence. With protests, slumping sales, and a 50% stock drop, the political fallout is now a major business liability.

IMF Slashes Global Growth Forecast Due to Trump’s Tariff

What Happened: The IMF cut its global growth forecast to 2.8%, citing Trump’s sweeping tariffs as the primary cause. U.S. growth was downgraded from 2.7% to 1.8%, the sharpest drop among advanced economies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is stoking economic uncertainty, slamming global supply chains, and triggering market volatility. The IMF warns firms are halting investment—threatening a worldwide slowdown.

Trump Says Tariff on China Will ‘Come Down Substantially’ from 145 Percent

What Happened: Trump said he will reduce the steep 145% tariff on Chinese goods as part of an upcoming trade “deal” with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He claimed it “won’t be anywhere near that high” after negotiations, highlighting that Trump is caving to China.

Why It Matters: Trump’s whiplash tariff strategy—escalate, panic the markets, then backpedal—undermines global trade and U.S. economic credibility. Investors may get a reprieve, but the damage to stability and trust is already done.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1- Next National Day of Action

Federal Judge Blocks Trump from Dismantling Voice of America

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s attempt to shut down Voice of America and slash funding to U.S.-funded news outlets, ruling the move was illegal and ordering VOA and two other networks restored while lawsuits proceed.

Judge extends ban on deportations from Colorado stemming from Trump’s use of Alien Enemies Act

What Happened: A federal judge extended a temporary ban on deportations from Colorado, blocking Trump from using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelans without proper legal notice.

Another Round of Anti-Trump Protests Slated for Earth Day

What Happened: Environmental and pro-democracy groups launched coordinated Earth Day protests across the U.S., targeting Trump’s policies on immigration, fossil fuels, and cuts to healthcare, education, and climate programs.

Six ‘Security Guards’ Charged After Forcibly Removing Woman From GOP Town Hall

What Happened: 6 men, five linked to a private security firm, were charged with battery and false imprisonment after violently removing Teresa Borrenpohl from an Idaho Republican town hall. She has filed a $5 million lawsuit alleging civil rights violations.

Senate Democrats seeking to block confirmation of prosecutor who championed Jan. 6 defendants

What Happened: Democrats are pushing to block the confirmation of Ed Martin, Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney in D.C., citing his Stop the Steal ties, Jan. 6 presence, and lack of prosecutorial experience. Martin also failed to initially disclose over 150 appearances on Russia’s RT network.

Trump must give some Venezuelan migrants 21 days' notice before deportations, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge in Colorado ruled Trump must give detained Venezuelan migrants 21 days' notice before deportation and inform them—in their language—of their right to challenge removal under the Alien Enemies Act.

Over 150 College Presidents Condemn Trump’s ‘Overreach’

What Happened: Presidents from top U.S. colleges—including every Ivy League school except Dartmouth—signed a letter denouncing Trump’s coercive tactics, including funding freezes and political interference in university policies.

Inside Harvard's lawsuit against Trump

What Happened: Harvard filed a lawsuit against Trump, arguing that freezing over $2.2 billion in research funding due to DEI and antisemitism policy disputes violates the First Amendment and due process. The freeze has halted critical medical and scientific research.

Trio of Judges Excoriate Trump Over Immigration Agenda

What Happened: Three federal judges—Paula Xinis, Charlotte Sweeney, and Alvin Hellerstein—issued sharp rebukes and new restrictions on Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport migrants without due process.

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$2.2 billion — Federal research funding frozen by Trump targeting Harvard

402 — NSF research grants canceled in a single day, mostly related to DEI and disinformation

200 — Environmental justice staffers purged from EPA

19 — HHS systems accessed by Musk operatives without proper security vetting

3 — Federal judges who sharply rebuked Trump’s immigration crackdown this week

8 — Immigration judges fired this week as part of Trump’s court purge

620+ — Measles cases in Texas alone in 2025 ongoing outbreak

4 million — Pending immigration court cases amid Trump’s judge firings

15% — State Department staff cuts under Rubio’s Trump-backed purge

3 — Prosecutors who resigned from the DOJ after refusing to back down in the NYC Adams corruption case

13.5% — Drop in Canadian return flights from U.S. in March 2025

150+ — College presidents who signed a letter condemning Trump’s higher ed overreach

71% — Tesla’s Q1 profit plunge amid backlash over Musk’s extremist views/actions

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare. How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

The Pentagon is spiraling under Hegseth’s reckless leadership. Will Trump or Congress finally hold him accountable—or keep prioritizing loyalty over national security?

The courts are beginning to push back on Trump’s immigration crackdown. Can they stop mass deportations and defend due process before it’s too late? Ultimately, what will the Supreme Court do?

Colleges are becoming the front line in the fight for academic freedom. Will more institutions stand up to Trump’s coercion—or cave to federal threats?

Trump is actively pressuring Ukraine to surrender. Will Europe step in and fill the leadership vacuum?

The Trump regime is escalating its war on the press. Will media outlets resist—or fall into self-censorship under pressure?

The federal grant purge is just getting started. Which vital programs will Trump defund next in his authoritarian reshaping of government?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

The Surveillance State Is Here — Elon Musk’s operatives now have access to vast amounts of sensitive HHS data, turning public health systems into surveillance tools. This isn’t efficiency—it’s the creation of a surveillance state.

Justice in Jeopardy — Trump’s DOJ is collapsing prosecutorial independence, purging civil rights attorneys, and shielding political allies. The rule of law is being replaced by loyalty tests and political retaliation.

DEI Dismantled — From college campuses to federal research, Trump’s anti-DEI crusade is erasing decades of inclusion efforts and academic freedom. It’s a war on truth, equity, and progress.

Courts Under Siege — Trump’s firings of immigration judges and defiance of court orders show a regime willing to dismantle legal institutions to carry out mass deportations and suppress dissent.

Press Freedom on the Brink — Trump’s lawsuits and regulatory pressure on media outlets are working. As journalists resign and corporate owners cave, the future of a free press hangs in the balance.

Ukraine Betrayed — Trump’s reprehensible push to recognize Crimea as Russian and withdraw from war crimes accountability highlights a shameful pivot—siding with wanted war criminal Putin at the expense of democracy and international law. A Kremlin puppet in action…

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Thanks for reading Trump Tyranny Tracker! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share