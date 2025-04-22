The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington. | Carolyn Kaster/AP

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Crypto Knocks on the Door of a Banking World That Shut It Out

What Happened: With Trump’s pro-bitcoin agenda, crypto firms like Circle, BitGo, and Coinbase are seeking bank charters to move deeper into the U.S. financial system. The White House’s crypto pivot, coupled with legislation to regulate stablecoins, is paving the way for crypto companies to issue currency, take deposits, and offer loans.

Why It Matters: Just two years after FTX’s collapse, Trump is gutting safeguards and pushing a crypto-finance merger with no oversight—fueling fears of money laundering and conflicts tied to his family’s digital currency ventures.

Trump Raised $239 Million for Inauguration, More Than Doubling His Own Record

What Happened: Trump’s second inauguration raked in $239 million—more than double his 2017 haul—with donations from over 140 major corporations and wealthy allies, including JPMorgan, Meta, Ripple, and friends of Elon Musk.

Why It Matters: The surge in corporate donations shows Trump’s pay-to-play politics is back in full swing—and the White House is open for business. It blurs ethical lines and invites influence peddling.

Trumps Host White House Easter Egg Roll With Corporate Sponsorships

What Happened: The White House Easter Egg Roll returned Monday with a corrupt Trump twist: corporate sponsors like Amazon, Meta, and YouTube paid up to $200,000 for branding perks and access, replacing traditional public support.

Why It Matters: This shatters another norm—transforming a taxpayer-funded family tradition into a corrupt corporate-sponsored spectacle, blurring the line between governance, profiteering, and propaganda.

This Chicken Company Paid Over $100 Million in Fines for Fixing Prices, Then Gave $5 Million to Trump’s Inauguration

What Happened: Pilgrim’s Pride, the poultry giant that pleaded guilty to price-fixing in 2021, was the top donor to Trump’s 2025 inauguration, contributing $5 million. The company is controlled by two Brazilian billionaire brothers tied to international bribery. Trump recently paused enforcement of the anti-corruption law they broke.

Why It Matters: The donation raises serious concerns about pay-to-play politics and foreign influence. Ethics watchdogs warn it bears the hallmarks of a corrupt quid pro quo—especially as Trump dismantles anti-bribery laws that once held the company and its billionaire owners accountable.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Calls Powell a ‘Major Loser.’ 3 Ways He Could Sideline the Fed Chair

What Happened: Trump escalated his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him a “major loser” and signaling that the White House is exploring legal avenues to remove or sideline him. Trump wants preemptive rate cuts despite rising inflation fears, and his team is reviewing options to oust Powell.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push to undermine the Fed’s independence threatens the core of U.S. monetary policy. Politicizing the central bank would erode market trust, fuel inflation, and send both the U.S. and global economies into chaos.

Trump Blasts Supreme Court While Arguing Trials for Migrants ‘Not Possible’

What Happened: Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court for halting deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act, claiming it's “not possible” to give trials to migrants accused of gang ties.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly rejecting due process and attacking the authority of the Supreme Court—escalating a constitutional crisis.

Trump’s Directive to Ban Barcode Vote Tabulation Could Cost States Millions

What Happened: Trump’s new executive order bans the use of barcode- and QR-code-based vote tabulation, a system used widely in both red and blue states to quickly and accurately count ballots. The mandate leaves election officials scrambling to assess whether they need to replace expensive voting machines, many of which are still relatively new.

Why It Matters: Trump’s barcode voting ban could cost states hundreds of millions and is intended to sow chaos and undermine election integrity in the upcoming 2026 election. It’s legally dubious, hard to enforce, and risks violating voter privacy—especially for disabled voters.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Dept. Agrees to Let DOGE Access Sensitive Immigration Case Data

What Happened: The Justice Department quietly authorized a half-dozen Musk operatives to access ECAS, a highly restricted system tracking millions of immigration cases, including personal data, court records, and law enforcement history.

Why It Matters: This hands unvetted Musk operatives with no legal oversight unprecedented access to sensitive data, signaling a dangerous new phase in Trump’s surveillance and immigration agenda—one that threatens privacy, due process, and the rights of even legal immigrants.

White House Assesses Ways to Persuade Women to Have More Children

What Happened: Trump is quietly reviewing proposals to reverse declining U.S. birth rates, including $5,000 baby bonuses, menstrual cycle education, and reserving scholarships for married applicants. The push, backed by Musk, Vance, and Project 2025 leaders, reflects a growing pronatalist movement shaping federal family policy.

Why It Matters: Like Russia, Trump’s team is pushing policies that reward marriage and childbirth while gutting the programs families actually need. If Republicans cared about birth rates, they would vote for funding child care, family leave, and health care.

Interior Gives Power to DOGE-Linked Official

What Happened: Interior Secretary Doug Burgum quietly handed sweeping authority to Tyler Hassen, a Musk-linked operative, allowing him to direct funding, oversee personnel decisions, and reorganize entire bureaus under the guise of “efficiency.”

Why It Matters: This puts a Musk operative in control of massive federal resources, accelerating their takeover of government functions and enabling political purges and restructuring with no oversight.

Trump Threatens to Pull Another $1B in Harvard Funding

What Happened: As part of his escalating war on universities, Trump is threatening to cut an additional $1 billion in federal health research funding from Harvard. This follows a $2.2 billion freeze after the school refused demands to gut its admissions policies, eliminate DEI programs, and allow federal oversight.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal funding to try and force private universities into ideological submission—gutting academic freedom and bending institutions to his political will. This is textbook authoritarianism to control the curriculum and silence dissent.

Trump Ups Its Attacks on Maine, Targeting Offshore Wind Projects

What Happened: Trump abruptly issued stop work orders for three federally funded offshore wind research projects at the University of Maine, freezing over $12.6 million in grants. Despite full compliance, the orders came without explanation and coincide with Trump’s ongoing retaliation against Gov. Janet Mills.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to punish Maine for not falling in line with his extremist agenda. He’s sabotaging climate research and gutting clean energy innovation because Gov. Mills is pushing back against the regime.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

DOGE Is Building a Master Database to Surveil and Track Immigrants

What Happened: Musk is building a vast surveillance database at DHS, merging IRS, Social Security, immigration, biometric, and voter data. Whistleblowers say DOGE is bypassing privacy laws, while oversight offices are being gutted—clearing the way for real-time tracking and profiling of immigrants.

Why It Matters: This is the infrastructure for a mass surveillance state—targeted first at immigrants, but expandable to anyone Trump and his allies deem enemies. It’s authoritarian, invasive, and illegal. Musk is building the tools for political repression, and if left unchecked, this will be expanded to all Americans.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

U.S. Citizen Detained by Immigration Agents for 10 Days in Arizona

What Happened: Jose Hermosillo, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen from New Mexico, was detained by immigration agents in Arizona for 10 days after reportedly being accused of illegal entry. He and his girlfriend were visiting family in Tucson when agents arrested him.

Why It Matters: This underscores concerns over the growing wrongful detention of U.S. citizens. Civil rights groups warn that flawed databases, coerced confessions, and the regime’s disregard for due process are already leading to unlawful detentions—and could soon result in the disappearances of Americans.

How to Protect Yourself From Phone Searches at the U.S. Border

What Happened: Trump’s deportation crackdown has triggered a spike in digital searches at U.S. borders, with visa holders and foreign visitors especially targeted. CBP can inspect phones, social media, and stored data without a warrant—and refusing may lead to detention, deportation, or device seizure.

Why It Matters: The digital privacy of immigrants, journalists, and activists is in danger. With ICE and Musk weaponizing federal databases and Trump pressuring agencies to flag dissenters, even lawful travelers are at risk of being interrogated or denied entry based on their phone content, messages, or online activity. A classic authoritarian tactic.

International Student Has Visa Revoked Days After Getting Job Offer and Work Permit

What Happened: Over 1,000 international students, including a recent Boston University hire, have had visas suddenly revoked—some just days after receiving work permits. Immigration lawyers say AI-driven targeting may be behind the crackdowns, often without clear cause or due process.

Why It Matters: The crackdown is gutting America’s talent pipeline, driving out skilled graduates and choking innovation. It sends a chilling message: even with legal status, you're not safe. Students and immigrants are the testing ground for a surveillance state that’s being built to eventually target everyone.

Detainee Recounts Near-Deportation Amid Supreme Court Pause

What Happened: Eduardo Daboin Rall, a Venezuelan national with no criminal record, was among 28 ICE detainees loaded onto a bus for disappearance to El Salvador. The operation was abruptly halted mid-journey after DHS received a call to cancel, and later that night, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked the removals.

Why It Matters: Daboin Rall’s story reveals the chaos inside ICE as Trump’s mass disappearance machine runs on fear, secrecy, and unchecked power. Detainees were pressured to sign untranslated documents and given no reason for their removal—stripped of rights and due process.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Schiff Asks the National Archives to Review the Trump Officials Use of Signal

What Happened: Senator Adam Schiff is calling for an investigation into Trump officials’ use of encrypted messaging apps like Signal to discuss sensitive national security matters. This includes reports that Hegseth shared classified strike plans in unsecure group chats with family members. Schiff has urged the National Archives to preserve these communications and demanded that Marco Rubio recuse himself from any oversight related to the inquiry.

Why It Matters: The revelations raise grave national security concerns—potential breaches, destroyed records, and a lawless inner circle operating in the dark. With adversaries watching and allies losing trust, the risk is clear: critical intelligence could dry up, weakening America’s global standing and endangering lives.

Pentagon turmoil deepens: Top Hegseth aide leaves post

What Happened: Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, was ousted, joining three other top aides pushed out this week amid an escalating leak scandal. The Pentagon front office is now leaderless, with no chief of staff, deputy, or senior adviser, as internal dysfunction, chaos, and distrust deepen.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is in meltdown mode. Hegseth has lost control, surrounded by infighting and firings. National security is being run by amateurs and loyalists, and the cracks are widening fast. Our adversaries and allies are watching as America’s military leadership descends into chaos, raising serious questions about U.S. readiness and global stability.

Government Cancels Disinformation Grants in Disinformation-Filled Statement

What Happened: The National Science Foundation terminated over 50 research grants, worth $9 million, focused on disinformation, citing Trump’s executive order on “free speech.” Researchers, including Vanderbilt’s Lisa Fazio, were abruptly defunded for work studying how false beliefs form and spread.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing “free speech” rhetoric to suppress scientific research on disinformation, effectively silencing those studying how propaganda spreads in a democracy.

New images could change cancer diagnostics, but ICE detained the Harvard scientist who analyzes them

What Happened: Kseniia Petrova, a Russian-born Harvard scientist working on breakthrough cancer research, was detained by ICE in February after failing to declare frog embryo samples at Boston Logan Airport.

Why It Matters: Petrova is the sole expert capable of decoding data from a pioneering microscope that could transform cancer and longevity research. Her detention not only halts vital scientific breakthroughs but also underscores how Trump’s immigration crackdown is actively sabotaging America’s role as a global leader in research and innovation.

The Scramble to Save Rural Health Care From DOGE

What Happened: In rural Alabama, Cahaba Medical Care—a lifeline for some of the state’s poorest communities—is on the brink as Musk slashes key federal grants. Among them is a $175 million residency training program that brought much-needed doctors to areas long ignored by the healthcare system.

Why It Matters: Musk’s purge of rural health funding is gutting critical care in some of the most underserved parts of America. Canceling them means fewer doctors, more untreated illnesses, and rising mortality in regions already struggling.

HHS Plans to Cut Funds Used to Investigate Abuse at Group Homes

What Happened: A leaked HHS budget draft reveals plans to defund protection and advocacy services for people with developmental disabilities, including programs that investigate abuse in group homes. The move is part of a broader effort by RFK Jr. and Project 2025 architects to dismantle decades-old disability rights infrastructure.

Why It Matters: These cuts target watchdogs that protect disabled Americans from abuse, neglect, and exploitation, threatening a vital safeguard upheld by bipartisan consensus for nearly 50 years.

Trump Laid Off Nearly All the Federal Workers Who Investigate Firefighter Deaths

What Happened: Trump purged nearly all the staff responsible for investigating firefighter fatalities and occupational health risks at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, including 7 of the 8 members of the firefighter fatality investigation team. The purge also halts major studies into firefighter cancer risks and jeopardizes programs supporting 9/11 first responders.

Why It Matters: The cuts gut critical safety programs that save firefighters' lives, protect workers, and support emergency responders. Experts warn that the mass layoffs will halt vital investigations, kill lab animals, risk environmental disasters, and obliterate the world’s largest firefighter cancer study.

With CDC injury prevention team gutted, 'we will not know what is killing us'

What Happened: RFK Jr. purged the majority of the CDC and Prevention's Injury Center staff, over 200 positions, halting efforts to track and prevent injuries such as car crashes, drownings, suicides, child abuse, and traumatic brain injuries.

Why It Matters: With the CDC’s injury prevention teams dismantled, vital projects on concussions, child brain injuries, and suicide forecasting have been wiped out. “We will not know what is killing us,” one researcher warned. Key data systems are now unmanned, leaving communities flying blind and putting lives across the country at risk.

Trump axes key STI lab amid dramatic rise in US syphilis cases

What Happened: Trump closed the CDC’s top STI lab, eliminating 28 expert staff and halting critical testing for syphilis and drug-resistant gonorrhea. The move comes as states report record spikes in syphilis, including a 1,450% rise in Wisconsin.

Why It Matters: The lab was the only U.S. facility with PCR testing for syphilis and was vital to tracking outbreaks. Its closure risks worsening a syphilis crisis and cripples national disease surveillance just as STI rates soar.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Von der Leyen Warns X, Meta, TikTok to Play by EU Rules

What Happened: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a blunt warning to Big Tech to follow EU law. Her comments come as Brussels weighs major fines against X, Meta, Apple, and TikTok under the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act.

Why It Matters: The warning lands as Trump officials — especially Vance — pressure the EU to gut its digital laws, even threatening NATO withdrawal over bogus “censorship” claims. Von der Leyen didn’t budge, vowing to enforce EU rules “fairly and without bias” and making clear they “don’t care who’s running” these platforms — a pointed jab at Elon Musk. The clash deepens tensions and puts more strain on an already fragile transatlantic alliance.

Trump Shuns Europe, and Europe’s Defense Industry Cashes In

What Happened: As Trump escalates tariffs and pressures Europe to stop relying on the U.S. for defense, European arms makers are booming. Leonardo, BAE Systems, and Rheinmetall are seeing major growth in demand — both domestically and globally — with Eurofighter “Typhoon” jets now being bought by Kuwait, and potentially Poland and Turkey.

Why It Matters: The shift marks a historic pivot from Europe’s post-Cold War focus on social programs to rearmament, with an $840 billion EU defense package on the table. Investors once wary of defense are now jumping in. The European aerospace and defense index is up 24% this year, while the S&P 500 is down over 10%.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Kremlin Floats Trump Tower Moscow Revival as Bait for ‘Big Deal’ With U.S.

What Happened: The Kremlin is reportedly considering offering Trump a 150-story Trump Tower in Moscow City to entice him into a sweeping deal to restore U.S.-Russia relations. Russian authorities and major state-backed companies like Rosneft and Rosatom have been brainstorming “hooks” to appeal to Trump since his return to power.

Why It Matters: This has nothing to do with real estate—it’s a gold-plated ego trap for corrupt, self-serving Trump. The Kremlin is dangling a vanity tower to buy his loyalty and reopen the U.S. to Russia’s strategic goals. It’s geopolitical manipulation masked as luxury branding, and the price will be America’s national security.

Source: Moscow Times Russian Service

Some Jan. 6 Rioters Pardoned by Trump Are Now Embraced as Heroes and Candidates for Office

What Happened: Trump’s blanket pardons for more than 1,500 January 6 rioters and insurrectionists have propelled several into the political spotlight. Former inmates like Ryan Kelley are now speaking at Republican events, hailed as “J6 patriots,” and some—including Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio—are even eyeing runs for office.

Why It Matters: The GOP is normalizing political violence by casting convicted rioters and insurrectionists as heroes and future leaders. It’s a dangerous shift that erodes democratic norms and reiterates their embrace of political violence and authoritarianism.

Russia Welcomes U.S. Proposal to Deny NATO Membership to Ukraine

What Happened: The Kremlin praised Trump’s proposal to block Ukraine from ever joining NATO—one of Russia’s key demands—but showed no urgency in ending its genocidal war.

Why It Matters: Trump is advancing Moscow’s agenda—undermining and betraying Ukraine, fracturing NATO unity, and weakening European security—all while handing Putin strategic wins.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Dow Headed for Worst April Since 1932 as Investors Send ‘No Confidence’ Signal

What Happened: The Dow plunged nearly 1,000 points Monday, ending the worst April since 1932. The S&P 500 is posting the weakest performance for any president this early in a term in nearly 100 years— driven by Trump’s trade war, threats to fire Fed Chair Powell, and mounting fears of economic chaos.

Why It Matters: Markets are flashing red over Trump’s erratic economic policies and threats to fire Powell. Investors are dumping stocks, bonds, and even the dollar while volatility spikes. Wall Street has lost confidence in Trump’s ability to manage the economy.

Dropshippers Reel from Trump’s Tariff Gut Punch: ‘Profit Margins Have Now Been Slashed’

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports are wreaking havoc on U.S.-based dropshipping businesses that rely on Chinese suppliers. Products are getting stuck at the border, revenues are dropping, and profit margins are collapsing.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs, meant to hurt China, are instead crushing American small businesses. Dropshippers report plummeting U.S. sales, rising costs, and are fleeing the market entirely, leaving entrepreneurs scrambling and supply chains in chaos.

Tesla Shares Tumble Ahead of Earnings as Musk’s Politics Fuel Investor Anxiety

What Happened: Tesla stock dropped nearly 6% Monday — down 44% for the year — just before its Q1 earnings report.

Why It Matters: Musk’s extremist politics are scaring investors, fueling concerns about missed deadlines, declining vehicle sales, and the deepening reputational damage to Tesla’s brand.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

Federal Judge Orders U.S. to Restore Visas of 2 International Students in Oregon

What Happened: A federal judge in Oregon temporarily blocked the deportation of two international students and ordered the restoration of their visas after they were abruptly revoked. The ruling follows lawsuits alleging the terminations were done without due process.

Harvard Is Suing Trump

What Happened: Harvard University filed a federal lawsuit against Trump over a $2 billion funding freeze, accusing the government of violating its constitutional rights and attempting to control its hiring, admissions, and academic content through coercive demands.

Source: Wall Street Journal

The ACLU Is Suing the Government to Get Access to DOGE Records

What Happened: The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit against the Social Security Administration and Department of Veterans Affairs for stonewalling FOIA requests related to Elon Musk’s operatives accessing sensitive government databases. The records sought include information about unauthorized access to Social Security numbers, bank accounts, and veterans’ health records.

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump From Changing Passport Gender Markers

What Happened: A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction against Trump’s policy banning the “X” gender marker and restricting gender changes on passports. The ruling, prompted by an ACLU lawsuit, allows six plaintiffs to obtain documents consistent with their gender identity while the case proceeds.

Rep. Byron Donalds’ Town Hall Turns Tense Over DEI and Gaza

What Happened: At a town hall in Florida, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) faced vocal backlash over Trump’s termination of DEI initiatives, Musk’s lack of oversight, and U.S. policy toward Gaza. Donalds defended Elon Musk and DOGE, dismissed the need for DEI, and clashed with his constituents.

Over 100 US University Presidents Sign Letter Decrying Trump

What Happened: In an unprecedented show of unity, more than 100 U.S. college and university presidents—including leaders from Harvard, Princeton, and Brown—signed a public statement denouncing Trump’s “unprecedented government overreach and political interference” in higher education. The letter, released by the American Association of Colleges and Universities, comes just hours after Harvard filed a federal lawsuit challenging threats to its funding and autonomy.

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$75,000–$200,000 — Corporate sponsorship range for Trump’s monetized Easter Egg Roll

$239 million — Total raised for Trump’s 2025 inauguration, more than double his 2017 record

$5 million — Donation from Pilgrim’s Pride, the largest single contribution to Trump’s inauguration

1,450% — Increase in syphilis cases reported in Wisconsin since 2019

$12.6 million — Offshore wind research funding frozen by Trump at the University of Maine

$1 billion — Additional federal funding that Trump is threatening to cut from Harvard

$300 million — Potential cost to Georgia if forced to replace barcode voting machines

28 — CDC experts laid off from the nation’s only STI testing lab

1,000+ — International students whose visas were abruptly revoked

7 of 8 — Firefighter fatality investigators purged by Trump

$9 million — Disinformation research grants terminated by the NSF

44% — Tesla stock drop in 2025 amid Musk’s extremist politics

1,000 points — Dow Jones plunge, marking the worst April since 1932

100+ — University presidents who signed a statement condemning Trump’s political interference in higher education, including leaders from Harvard, Princeton, and Brown

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s University Crackdown Escalates — With threats to cut billions in funding from elite institutions like Harvard, Trump is attempting to coerce ideological obedience. Will more join the legal resistance?

Musk Surveillance Expansion — As Musk’s DHS database expands, will it be used to track political opponents and journalists next? How soon before this immigrant-targeting tool becomes a mass domestic surveillance machine?

Retaliation Against States — After targeting Maine’s clean energy projects over its transgender policies, will Trump weaponize federal grants against other blue states next? Which governors are in his crosshairs?

Federal Reserve Takeover Attempt — Will Trump fire or sideline Jerome Powell in a bid to seize control of the Fed and force interest rate cuts?

Pentagon Dysfunction — With top aides purged and military leadership in chaos, will Trump’s Pentagon collapse into deeper infighting—or take a more dangerous turn toward loyalty purges and unlawful orders?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Creep Is Accelerating — From ICE disappearances to digital dragnet systems, Trump is normalizing lawless, rights-violating governance. Legal immigrants, students, and researchers are the first wave—citizens are next.

The White House Is for Sale Again — Massive inauguration donations, pay-to-play Easter events, and foreign-linked corporate gifts reiterate that Trump’s governing style is the normalizing of corruption.

America’s Scientific Edge Is Being Torched — From shutting down the only national STI lab to detaining Harvard researchers and defunding cancer studies, Trump is actively sabotaging U.S. leadership in science and medicine.

The Education War Is About Control, Not Reform — Trump’s attacks on universities aren’t about oversight—they’re about silencing dissent, gutting diversity, and using federal dollars to impose an extremist ideological agenda.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.