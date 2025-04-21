Heather Sarandos (C) from Baltimore holds up a sign while shouting during the anti-Trump protest in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 18-20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Note: Due to the holiday weekend, this roundup covers Friday through Sunday. I hope everyone had a relaxing and peaceful holiday.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump White House Solicits Corporate Sponsors for Easter Egg Roll

What Happened: For the first time ever, the White House is selling corporate sponsorships for the Easter Egg Roll—Amazon, Meta, and YouTube ranging from $75,000 to $200,000. The move comes amid scrutiny of Trump’s ties to tech billionaires and accusations of pay-to-play influence.

Why It Matters: Trump is monetizing a children’s holiday, turning the Easter Egg Roll into a corporate cash grab. It’s classic kleptocracy—where nothing is sacred and everything, even Easter, is for sale.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump to reclassify many federal workers, making them easier to fire

What Happened: Trump announced a sweeping reclassification of federal workers under a new “schedule policy/career” category—an expanded version of his old “Schedule F” order. The move guts civil service protections and makes it easier to purge career employees. Over 260,000 have already been purged or flagged for removal and this could affect hundreds of thousands more.

Why It Matters: This is a mass purge to consolidate power. Trump is dismantling the professional, nonpartisan civil service and replacing it with a loyalty-based system—one step closer to authoritarian rule. It’s not about efficiency—it’s about power, control, and silencing dissent inside the government.

Law firms, universities, civil society groups in Trump's sights for punitive action

What Happened: Trump announced plans to review and potentially revoke the tax-exempt status of major institutions he sees as political enemies, including Harvard University, environmental groups, and watchdog nonprofit CREW. This follows a series of executive actions aimed at law firms and universities critical of his regime. Trump is abusing executive power to try to silence dissent and cripple civil society.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarianism in action. Trump is weaponizing the federal government to punish critics and dismantle the institutions, watchdogs, and organizations that hold him accountable.

Trump draft order calls for drastic restructure of state department

What Happened: A leaked draft executive order outlines Trump’s plan to radically restructure the State Department—gutting bureaus tied to climate, human rights, refugees, democracy, and gender equality. The proposal slashes African operations, eliminates the UN liaison office, cancels DEI initiatives, and restricts Fulbright scholarships to national security fields.

Why It Matters: This is a full-scale takeover of U.S. diplomacy. Trump is dismantling global engagement, erasing human rights and climate diplomacy, and installing a loyalty-based foreign service. It’s the end of U.S. global leadership.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Demands Harvard Records on Foreign Funds and Students

What Happened: Trump accused Harvard of “failing” to report large foreign donations and is demanding extensive records on all foreign students, scholars, and donors going back more than a decade. This comes after Harvard refused to comply with Trump’s political demands to overhaul its admissions, faculty, and disciplinary policies. In retaliation, the administration froze $2.2 billion in federal grants and threatened Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

Why It Matters: This political blackmail, along with fabricated cases, is one of the most common tactics used in Russia. Trump is weaponizing the federal government to punish universities that defy his authoritarian agenda. Harvard stood its ground—but the assault on academic freedom, privacy, and institutional independence is a dire warning to every university.

Trump’s DC Attorney Recycles Russian Propaganda to Smear Mueller Prosecutor

What Happened: Trump’s acting U.S. attorney in D.C., Ed Martin, accused former Mueller prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky of “misconduct” using language lifted from a 2020 far-right article. Martin—who’s appeared over 150 times on Russian state TV and hired Trump allies, Michael Caputo and Neil McCabe,—faces bipartisan backlash and possible disbarment.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Justice Department is recycling disinformation and Kremlin garbage propaganda to rewrite the history of Russia’s attack on U.S. election and discredit investigators. It’s a dangerous abuse of prosecutorial power and a clear move to curry favor with Trump as Martin seeks Senate confirmation.

Under Trump, National Security Guardrails Vanish

What Happened: Trump has significantly damaged national security defenses—firing NSA/Cyber Command chief Gen. Haugh, dissolving the FBI’s foreign influence unit, and shutting down disinformation teams at State and CISA. Loyalty to Trump overrides expertise, with figures like Laura Loomer influencing policy.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is wide open to foreign disinformation, cyber attacks, and propaganda—and it’s by design. Trump has obliterated the guardrails protecting national security, replacing them with blind obedience and chaos. America’s adversaries are celebrating and this is a national emergency.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

DOGE Is Building a Master Database to Surveil and Track Immigrants

What Happened: Musk is building a vast surveillance database at DHS, merging IRS, Social Security, immigration, biometric, and voter data. Whistleblowers say DOGE is bypassing privacy laws, while oversight offices are being gutted—clearing the way for real-time tracking and profiling of immigrants.

Why It Matters: This is the infrastructure for a mass surveillance state—targeted first at immigrants, but expandable to anyone Trump and his allies deem enemies. It’s authoritarian, invasive, and illegal. Musk is building the tools for political repression, and if left unchecked, this will be expanded to all Americans.

Source: WIRED

I covered this in more detail, — the link is at the bottom of this tracker.

Trump Scraps COVID Website, Pushes China Lab-Leak Theory

What Happened: The Trump White House has replaced the federal government’s official COVID-19 website with one promoting the lab-leak theory, blaming China for the pandemic. The new site also targets Dr. Fauci, Andrew Cuomo, and the WHO, while removing public health guidance like vaccine and treatment info.

Why It Matters: Trump is rewriting the pandemic to suit his political narrative—scrubbing facts, erasing science, and weaponizing disinformation. It’s not just revisionism but a calculated move to sow distrust in government, undermine public health, and inflame his base at the expense of the truth.

Trump’s DOJ Claims Academic Journals Hold “Partisan” Stance in Scientific Debates

What Happened: The Department of Justice sent a letter to the respected medical journal CHEST, accusing it of taking “partisan” stances in scientific debates. The letter, signed by acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, demanded information about how the journal handles “competing viewpoints” and implied that scientific publications may be “misleading” the public due to sponsorships or bias.

Why It Matters: This is an attack on academic freedom and scientific integrity. The weaponized DOJ is trying to intimidate medical journals into platforming disinformation and politicizing science—echoing tactics used in authoritarian regimes to undermine truth and control public discourse.

For now, Pentagon and DHS won’t recommend that Trump invoke the Insurrection Act

What Happened: Hegseth and Noem will not recommend invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty troops for immigration arrests, citing low current border crossings.

Why It Matters: Trump wants to use the military for domestic law enforcement—a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. The infrastructure for mass detention is already being built and this is only a temporary pause. Something to monitor very closely and push back against.

‘He’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles’: Trump holds up altered image of Abrego Garcia’s hand

What Happened: Trump held up what appears to be a doctored photo of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hand showing “MS-13” tattoos to justify his deportation—despite no court evidence of gang ties and prior admission it was an administrative error. Recent TikToks from Garcia’s wife show no such tattoo, and legal filings never mentioned it.

Why It Matters: This is classic authoritarian disinformation: share manufactured “evidence” to vilify your target, undermine the courts, and sell illegal actions to the public. Trump is copying the autocrat playbook.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US citizen says he and his wife detained without explanation after returning from Canada

What Happened: U.S. citizen Bachir Atallah and his wife were detained without explanation after reentering the U.S. from Canada. CBP handcuffed him, held them in separate cells, and confiscated their belongings. Denied his rights and medical help, Atallah now fears retaliation for speaking out.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown on immigration is sweeping up U.S. citizens in a climate of fear and impunity. Detaining Americans without cause or due process is authoritarian—and it’s a warning to us all.

Lawyers race to court to prevent imminent deportations under a rarely invoked wartime law.

What Happened: The ACLU rushed to multiple courts to stop fast-tracked deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798—citing the lack of due process. Over 50 migrants were reportedly being loaded onto buses to El Salvador as emergency appeals reached the Supreme Court.

Why It Matters: It’s about bypassing the Constitution and setting the stage for mass removals under the guise of national security. Trump is desensitizing the public to abuses of power and laying the groundwork for a broader crackdown. If due process can be stripped from migrants, it can be stripped from anyone. This will turn inward.

Indonesian student detained by ICE after US secretly revokes his visa

What Happened: Aditya Wahyu Harsono, an Indonesian Muslim father with a valid visa and green card application, was ambushed by ICE at work after DHS secretly and retroactively revoked his visa. They cited a minor graffiti charge and a dismissed protest arrest to justify the move—then filed a rare appeal to block his bond release. He remains jailed while his wife and special-needs infant face eviction and loss of healthcare.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DHS is weaponizing immigration law to disappear people for political reasons—targeting immigrants, Muslims, and activists. Secret revocations, bogus charges, and indefinite detention are the tools of a police state.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth Said to Have Shared Attack Details in Second Signal Chat

What Happened: Hegseth used a private Signal chat—including his wife, brother, and personal lawyer—to share sensitive operational details about U.S. airstrikes in Yemen, including F/A-18 flight schedules. This is the second known breach involving Hegseth leaking miltary strike plans via an unclassified app.

Why It Matters: This is reckless, dangerous, and disqualifying. Trump’s hand-picked Defense Secretary is a national security risk—and must be fired.

Pentagon turmoil deepens: Top Hegseth aide leaves post

What Happened: Hegseth’s chief of staff Joe Kasper is out, joining three other top aides ousted this week amid a growing leak scandal and internal chaos. The Pentagon front office is now without a chief of staff, deputy, or senior adviser as dysfunction and distrust spiral.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is in meltdown mode. Hegseth has lost control, surrounded by infighting and firings. National security is being run by amateurs and loyalists and the cracks are widening fast. Our adversaries and allies are watching as America’s military leadership descends into chaos, raising serious questions about U.S. readiness and global stability.

Measles Cases Soar to 800

What Happened: Measles infections in the U.S. have surged to 800 confirmed cases across 24 states with two deaths and another under investigation. The CDC reports that 96% of cases are among unvaccinated or status-unknown individuals.

Why It Matters: This is what happens when an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist runs public health. Trump’s appointment of RFK Jr. and the dismantling of vaccine programs are fueling a preventable crisis.

Trump’s pick for acting IRS commissioner is ousted days after his appointment

What Happened: Gary Shapley, a controversial Trump appointee backed by Musk and congressional Republicans, was removed just days after being named acting IRS commissioner. His appointment, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was abroad, triggered backlash inside the Treasury Department. Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender will now serve in the role, marking the fifth leadership change at the IRS this year.

Why It Matters: Musk tried to install a loyalist to control the IRS, part of a broader effort to politicize the tax system and target enemies. Even brief pushback shows how fragile our guardrails have become.

⚖️ Supreme Court Watch



Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Deportation of Venezuelan Men Under Trump’s Wartime Powers

What Happened: The U.S. Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt to Trump’s planned deportation of Venezuelan men detained under the Alien Enemies Act, after the ACLU warned they were being removed without due process. The ruling came just hours after reports that some detainees had been loaded onto buses. Justices Thomas and Alito dissented.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Travel to the U.S. from almost everywhere is falling under Trump

What Happened: International travel to the U.S. has sharply declined since Trump returned to power, with a nearly 12% drop in March alone. Visitors from Western Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean have fallen by up to 26% year-over-year. The slump follows widespread reports of tourist detentions, deportations, and heightened surveillance. The EU now issues burner phones to officials traveling to the U.S. amid fears of data compromise.

Why It Matters: This dramatic drop in tourism is a direct result of Trump’s isolationist policies, anti-immigrant rhetoric, and erratic border enforcement. The backlash from foreign travelers will cost the U.S. economy billions and erode international relations.

China vows retaliation against countries that follow U.S. calls to isolate Beijing

What Happened: China warned it will retaliate against any country that aligns with Trump’s effort to isolate Beijing. This comes as Trump escalates his tariff war—slapping a 145% duty on Chinese goods—and pressures U.S. allies to join him.

Why It Matters: Trump’s unilateral economic warfare is dragging allies—who he’s also targeting with tariffs—into a forced geopolitical standoff. It’s accelerating global fragmentation, destabilizing trade, and weakening the alliances that once defined U.S. global leadership.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Ready to Recognize Russian Control of Crimea in Ukraine “Peace” Deal

What Happened: Trump is prepared to recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea as part of a “ceasefire” framework. The plan was shared with European and Ukrainian officials and discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.

Why It Matters: This is reprehensible. Trump is legitimizing Russia’s deadly genocidal land grabs and betraying Ukraine, NATO, and international law. The U.S. under Trump is no longer a reliable ally—it’s a danger to the West and must be treated as such.

Trump Threatens to Abandon Ukraine Peace Talks, Signals U.S. May Walk Away

What Happened: Trump threatened to walk away from Ukraine peace talks unless there’s “quick progress”—falsely equating Kyiv and Moscow, even as Russia commits genocide and bombs civilians daily. Rubio backed the ultimatum, warning the U.S. could exit negotiations within days. It’s a betrayal of Ukraine and yet another broken promise from Trump, who once claimed he’d end the war “in 24 hours.”

Why It Matters: Trump is laying the groundwork to abandon Ukraine after failing to force a surrender to Russia. If talks stall, he’ll blame Ukraine and cut off U.S. support.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump renews call for interest rate cut, says rates would be lower if Fed chief Powell ‘understood what he was doing’

What Happened: Trump lashed out at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, claiming interest rates would be lower “if [Powell] understood what he was doing.” Trump is reportedly exploring whether it can fire Powell before his term ends in 2026, following Powell’s warning that Trump’s tariffs could raise inflation. Trump also posted on Truth Social that “Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough.”

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to turn the Federal Reserve into a political weapon. By threatening to fire Powell, he’s showing that even the U.S. economy isn’t off-limits in his power grab. This is sabotage—and it will trigger a global market meltdown.

Volvo to Cut 800 U.S. Jobs as Trump’s Tariffs Hit Auto Industry

What Happened: Volvo announced plans to lay off up to 800 workers at three U.S. facilities, citing reduced demand and uncertainty caused by Trump’s trade policies. The layoffs will impact sites in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic tariff war is killing American jobs. Instead of creating jobs, his policies are driving up costs, slashing demand, and pushing U.S.-based manufacturers to cut back.

With Only Bad Options, Businesses Scramble for a Tariff Chaos Playbook

What Happened: Trump’s 145% tariffs on Chinese imports have blindsided U.S. businesses, forcing sudden layoffs, price hikes, canceled products, and offshored supply chains. Companies face millions in penalties, while vital goods like medical supplies and pianos are disappearing from shelves.

Why It Matters: This is economic sabotage. Trump’s erratic tariff policies are triggering a supply chain crisis, inflationary pressures, and massive layoffs, all while destabilizing U.S. manufacturers and retailers. Small businesses and startups are being crushed.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

Protesters fill the streets in cities across the US to denounce Trump agenda

What Happened: Protesters flooded streets in all 50 states and beyond in the largest coordinated anti-Trump demonstrations since his return to power. The 50501 movement organized over 400 rallies to oppose Trump’s attacks on democracy, government institutions, and civil liberties. Demonstrators called out mass deportations, executive overreach, and Musk’s role in dismantling federal agencies.

US senator returns from El Salvador trip, says Abrego Garcia case is about far more than one man

What Happened: Sen. Chris Van Hollen returned from El Salvador after meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident wrongfully deported by Trump’s regime. Despite a Supreme Court ordering Trump facilitate his return, he has refused to comply, acknowledging an “error” but insisting Abrego Garcia will remain in El Salvador.

Judge Orders Detained Tufts Student Transferred Back to Vermont Amid Free Speech Concerns

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University doctoral student from Turkey, must be transferred from a Louisiana immigration facility back to Vermont by May 1. Ozturk was detained by masked immigration officials weeks after co-authoring a student op-ed. The court will hold hearings in May to assess whether her rights were violated.

Judge Blocks DOGE From Laying Off 90% of Consumer Protection Bureau

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump and Musk from purging over 1,400 employees—roughly 90% of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau —pending further evidence on the legality of the mass purge. The move followed union lawsuits and growing concern over the Trump’s effort to gut the independent watchdog, which protects consumers from financial abuse.

US philanthropists warn against capitulating to Trump: ‘We need to step up’

What Happened: Leaders of major U.S. philanthropic foundations, including the MacArthur, McKnight, and Freedom Together Foundations, are sounding the alarm over Trump’s escalating attacks on civil society. In a public letter, they warned that nonprofits are next in the firing line and urged organizations to resist government intimidation and weaponized oversight. Over 300 groups have joined the solidarity campaign.

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$75,000–$200,000 — Corporate sponsorship range for Trump’s monetized Easter Egg Roll

$2.2 billion — Federal grants to Harvard frozen after resisting Trump’s political demands

50+ — Venezuelan migrants targeted for deportation under Alien Enemies Act as lawyers sought emergency relief

260,000+ — Federal workers purged or flagged under Trump’s new reclassification order

3 — Top Pentagon aides ousted in one week as Hegseth’s department spirals into crisis

800 — Confirmed U.S. measles cases across 24 states amid anti-vaccine disinformation

90% — Consumer Financial Protection Bureau staff targeted for layoffs by Musk before court intervention

12% — Decline in international visitors to the U.S. in March alone

300+ — Philanthropic organizations joining campaign to resist Trump’s attacks on civil society

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Pentagon Collapse Under Hegseth — With top aides purged, military leadership fractured, and national security protocols violated, how much longer can Trump ignore the chaos at the Defense Department? Will Congress finally intervene?

Musk Surveillance Expansion — As Musk’s DHS database expands, will it be used to track political opponents and journalists next? How soon before this immigrant-targeting tool becomes a mass domestic surveillance machine?

Will Trump Abandon Ukraine? — With Trump threatening to walk away from “talks” and openly favoring Putin, will he end U.S. support and blame Kyiv?

Federal Reserve Takeover Attempt — Will Trump fire or sideline Jerome Powell in a bid to seize control of the Fed and force interest rate cuts?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Institutions Under Siege — Trump is purging watchdogs, gutting scientific agencies, and stacking national security posts with MAGA loyalists. Expertise is out, obedience is in. The government is being hollowed out and weaponized.

Authoritarianism in Motion — From purging civil servants to weaponizing immigration law and rewriting pandemic history, Trump is testing how far he can go—and what resistance he’ll get.

The Surveillance State Is Here — With oversight gutted and biometric databases growing, Musk operatives are quietly assembling the infrastructure of a digital police state.

Disinformation Replaces Policy — Trump is governing by propaganda, not fact—fabricated evidence, altered images, and erased science now drive decisions and policy.

Chaos Is the Strategy — At the Pentagon, DHS, and DOJ, Trump’s loyalists are creating instability by design. The goal isn’t competence—it’s control through confusion.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.