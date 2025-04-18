Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Team Eyes Politically Connected Startup to Overhaul $700 Billion Government Payments Program

What Happened: Trump is fast-tracking a $25 million pilot contract for Ramp, a politically connected fintech startup backed by Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and JD Vance allies, to help manage the federal government’s $700 billion SmartPay system. Despite having no prior federal contracts, Ramp gained unusual early access to GSA leadership.

Why It Matters: The move raises major procurement red flags, bypasses normal safeguards, and highlights growing cronyism as Trump’s allies embed private firms deep inside government infrastructure.

Trump appointee asked IRS to review audit of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

What Happened: David Eisner, a Trump appointee at the Treasury Department, contacted senior IRS staff in March to flag audits of 2 Trump allies—MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Kansas state Sen. Rick Kloos. He referred to both as "high-profile friends of the president" and claimed they were concerned they were being politically targeted.

Why It Matters: This kind of political interference in IRS matters is unprecedented and undermines the agency’s independence. This is how authoritarian regimes operate—rewarding allies, punishing opponents, and weaponizing government power for personal loyalty.

How Corey Lewandowski Became Kristi Noem’s Gatekeeper at DHS

What Happened: Despite holding no formal role, Corey Lewandowski is acting as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s de facto chief of staff — controlling access, shaping personnel decisions, and influencing contracts. Ethics concerns spiked after Palantir, a company connected to Lewandowski’s network, secured a $29.9 million DHS contract shortly after a tour he arranged.

Why It Matters: Lewandowski’s unofficial authority and deep involvement in DHS decision-making sidestep standard oversight and blur the line between political favoritism and governance.

Musk’s SpaceX Leads Bid to Build Trump’s “Golden Dome” Missile Shield

What Happened: Musk’s SpaceX, alongside Palantir and Anduril, is the frontrunner to build major components of Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense system. The consortium is pitching a satellite-based shield with 400–1,000 satellites and a novel “subscription model” to the Pentagon.

Why It Matters: The project would hand Musk massive influence over U.S. defense infrastructure and mark a shift toward privatized, tech-led national security initiatives aligned with Trump’s militarized agenda. This is cronyism—and a national security threat.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Rebuilds National Security Council With MAGA-Aligned Loyalists

What Happened: The Trump White House is reshaping the National Security Council, replacing six aides with MAGA loyalists. The shakeup follows pressure from far-right extremist Laura Loomer, who publicly targeted and helped oust officials she deemed disloyal to Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump is stacking the national security apparatus with loyalists, following advice from extremist voices like Loomer. It replaces experience with ideological obedience, eroding independent judgment at the heart of U.S. national security.

Trump: If I ask Powell to leave, ‘he’ll be out of there’

What Happened: Trump said he could fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell “real fast,” blasting him as too slow on rate cuts and “playing politics.” Powell, whose term runs through 2026, said last year he wouldn’t leave and could not legally be fired without cause.

Why It Matters: Firing Powell would shatter long-standing norms protecting Fed independence and send a shockwave through global markets already spiraling from Trump’s chaotic economic policies.

Trump Purges 1,500 at CFPB

What Happened: The Trump regime sent layoff notices to up to 1,500 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau staff, gutting the agency. This comes despite a judge’s earlier injunction, and yet again may defy the courts.

Why It Matters: The CFPB has recovered $21 billion for defrauded Americans. Trump’s mass firings hand Wall Street and predatory lenders a blank check—gutting protections and directly harming the public.

Trump Floats Wider IRS Tax Exemption Crackdown

What Happened: Trump said he may expand efforts to strip tax-exempt status from groups he deems politically biased. This comes days after the Treasury asked the IRS to revoke Harvard’s exemption following Trump’s attacks on the school.

Why It Matters: Trump called tax-exempt status “a privilege” and threatened groups like Columbia, Princeton, immigrant rights orgs, and watchdogs like CREW. “We’re looking at a lot of things,” he said. This is what happens in Russia—weaponizing federal agencies to crush dissent. This will expand to any group that doesn’t support his extremist agenda.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS demands 'detailed records' of student visa holders at Harvard

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security has ordered Harvard University to hand over detailed records on student visa holders—especially those involved in alleged “illegal and violent activities.” The ultimatum follows Trump’s decision to freeze billions in federal funding to the university.

Why It Matters: Weaponizing DHS to threaten revocation of Harvard’s SEVP status would force thousands of international students out of the U.S. It’s political retaliation and an authoritarian move to prevent/punish dissent, control education, and long-term indoctrinate students.

IRS decision on Harvard's tax-exempt status could come in days

What Happened: The IRS is considering revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status after the university defied Trump’s demands to eliminate DEI programs, submit to immigration enforcement, and surrender control over hiring and curriculum. A decision could come within days, following a $2.2 billion federal grant freeze.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal agencies to punish higher education, threatening student aid, medical research, and academic freedom. It’s political retaliation and an authoritarian move to prevent/punish dissent, control education, and long-term indoctrinate students.

Trump Has for Months Privately Discussed Firing Fed Chair Powell

What Happened: Trump has privately floated firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell over his refusal to slash interest rates. He’s discussed replacing him with ally Kevin Warsh, despite warnings. Trump insists, “If I want him out, he’ll be out of there real fast.”

Why It Matters: Firing Powell would break decades of precedent, destabilize global markets, and trigger another constitutional showdown. Trump’s push to overturn protections for independent agencies is a power grab to punish those who don’t obey his extremist agenda.

DOGE begins to freeze health-care payments for extra review

What Happened: Musk’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE has frozen billions in federal health-care grants under a new policy, “Defend the Spend,” requiring manual justification and approval for every payment. This has halted funding for salaries, research, and critical services.

Why It Matters: The freeze is grinding health and research programs to a halt. At NIH and HHS, payments once routine are now stalled, with grantees reporting no funds and no guidance. Only Trump appointees can approve disbursements—and only if the spending aligns with his extremist agenda. This is political control masquerading as oversight.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘We are all afraid’: Murkowski says fear of retaliation from Trump is ‘real’

What Happened: Sen. Lisa Murkowski publicly admitted that fear of retaliation under Trump’s second term is “real” and widespread—even among elected officials. Speaking at a conference in Alaska, Murkowski said she often feels “anxious” about speaking out, citing job firings, government purges, and silencing across agencies.

Why It Matters: Murkowski’s warning is a rare admission from a sitting GOP senator that Trump is ruling by fear. It shows how democratic norms are collapsing. This is what happens in Russia—leaders demand loyalty, silence dissent, and rule through a climate of fear.

After Harvard, Liberal Donors and Groups Fear New Scrutiny From Trump

What Happened: Trump confirmed he’s considering revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status for defying his demands—and warned other liberal groups could be next. He singled out watchdog group CREW and hinted immigrant and environmental orgs may face IRS audits, asset freezes, or even terrorism designations.

Why It Matters: This marks a dangerous escalation in Trump’s authoritarian tactics—threatening to use the IRS and federal law enforcement to punish ideological opponents. This is exactly why collective resistance matters. Universities, nonprofits, law firms, watchdogs, and advocacy orgs must band together now—before it’s too late.

A Loophole That Would Swallow the Constitution

What Happened: Trump has exploited a legal gray area to deport detainees to El Salvador’s notorious gulag without due process. His regime claims it cannot retrieve even wrongfully deported individuals, as doing so would violate El Salvador’s sovereignty—despite the U.S. paying for their imprisonment.

Why It Matters: Trump can effectively disappear anyone—journalists, judges, political opponents—by outsourcing detention to a cooperative autocrat. It's a direct attack on the Constitution and a clear shift to authoritarianism.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

U.S.-born American citizen under ICE hold in Florida after driving from Georgia

What Happened: Juan Carlos Gomez-Lopez, a 20-year-old American citizen from Georgia, is being held in Florida under an ICE detainer after being stopped and charged under a state immigration law. A judge confirmed his birth certificate was authentic and found no probable cause to consider him an undocumented immigrant, yet ICE has not released him.

Why It Matters: This case highlights the constitutional dangers of state-level immigration crackdowns. Detaining a U.S. citizen based on appearance or presumed status violates basic civil rights and raises alarms about racial profiling and unchecked government overreach.

American doctor receives email from immigration officials telling her to leave the country immediately

What Happened: Dr. Lisa Anderson, a 58-year-old physician, U.S. citizen born in Pennsylvania, received an email from the DHS instructing her to leave the United States immediately.

Why It Matters: The incident exposes grave flaws in DHS databases and highlights the growing chaos within immigration enforcement. Several American citizens have now been mistakenly targeted under Trump’s aggressive policy, raising urgent civil rights concerns.

Asylum-Seeker Sent to Salvadoran Mega-Prison Over Autism Tattoo, Family Says

What Happened: Neri Jose Alvarado Borges, a Venezuelan asylum-seeker in Texas, was disappeared to El Salvador’s gulag after ICE claimed his autism awareness tattoo—a rainbow puzzle ribbon with his brother’s name—was gang-related. He held valid asylum documents.

Why It Matters: This shows how Trump’s deportation machine is not just cruel—it’s dangerously incompetent. An autism awareness tattoo was misread as gang affiliation, and an innocent man with valid asylum papers was disappeared with no due process into a foreign gulag.

U.S. Intelligence Contradicts Trump’s Justification for Mass Deportations

What Happened: The National Intelligence Council, representing the consensus of 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, concluded in a secret assessment that Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is not operating under the direction of Nicolás Maduro’s regime. This contradicts Trump’s lies that the gang was part of a Maduro-led “invasion,” which he used to justify mass deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

Why It Matters: Trump lied about a foreign-directed invasion to justify mass deportations without due process. U.S. intelligence agencies say his claims are baseless. This is a blatant abuse of emergency powers, and it won’t be long before Trump purges these officials for revealing the truth.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FDA Plans to End Most Routine Food Safety Inspections, Sources Say

What Happened: The FDA is reportedly drafting plans to phase out most of its routine food safety inspections and shift oversight to state and local authorities. The agency would retain responsibility for higher-risk and foreign inspections, but routine checks, such as those for packaged foods and produce, would be outsourced.

Why It Matters: The move guts national food safety standards and shifts oversight to states, creating dangerous gaps, especially where no inspection deals exist. It endangers public health and erodes federal accountability for contaminated or unsafe food.

HHS Eliminates Newborn Screening Advisory Committee Ahead of Key Vote

What Happened: RFK Jr. quietly disbanded the federal advisory committee responsible for recommending which genetic disorders should be screened in newborns. The decision came just weeks before a scheduled vote on adding two rare but serious conditions—MLD and DMD—to the national screening panel.

Why It Matters: This threatens to stall or block life-saving early diagnoses for infants with rare genetic diseases. Advocates warn it will create disparities in newborn health outcomes and mark a dangerous step backward in children’s public health protections.

NOAA Workers Describe ‘Intentional Chaos’ Amid Purge

What Happened: NOAA workers describe chaos after being fired, rehired, and fired again as part of Trump’s federal workforce purge. Over 600 employees, including critical scientists and meteorologists, lost jobs—many without pay, health insurance, or access to unemployment benefits.

Why It Matters: The chaos has left critical public safety roles unfilled and workers financially devastated. It underscores the dysfunction and cruelty behind Trump’s purge—weaponizing chaos to dismantle agencies from within.

Tax attorneys say IRS has become a ‘zombie’ as agency cuts staff and halts audits of the wealthy

What Happened: The IRS is gutting nearly a third of its workforce through mass firings and buyouts, decimating its ability to audit billionaires, large partnerships, and complex tax schemes. High-stakes cases are already being dropped due to lack of staff.

Why It Matters: With the IRS gutted, audits of billionaires and big corporations are collapsing, by design, and handing the wealthy a free pass. Tax lawyers warn the agency can’t enforce the law or even resolve basic tax issues.

Military families challenge Trump’s stricter federal voting rules

What Happened: Military family advocates joined a lawsuit challenging Trump’s March 25 executive order that tightened federal absentee voting rules. The order requires ballots to be received by Election Day and mandates proof of citizenship, which plaintiffs argue will disproportionately harm military and overseas voters.

Why It Matters: The new rules create major barriers for service members and families stationed abroad or deployed, many of whom already struggle with mail delays. Critics say the policy undermines voting rights and strips states of flexibility to count legitimate ballots.

Thousands of Urine and Tissue Samples Are in Danger of Rotting After Staff Cuts at a CDC Laboratory

What Happened: Thousands of biological samples—including human urine, rodent brains, and diseased lungs—are in danger of rotting after Trump cut two-thirds of the staff at a CDC-managed NIOSH lab in West Virginia. Laid-off researchers warn there’s no clear plan to maintain or preserve the specimens, some of which require ultra-cold storage to remain viable.

Why It Matters: These samples are critical for understanding workplace chemical exposure and disease, including black lung. Their loss would erase decades of research and jeopardize future worker safety regulations.

The CFPB Has Been Gutted

What Happened: Trump purged over 1,400 of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s 1,700 employees, gutting the agency. Key areas like student loans, medical debt, and digital payment protections are being deprioritized. The purge followed an appeals court lifting a block on mass terminations.

Why It Matters: The CFPB—created after the 2008 financial crisis to protect consumers—has been effectively dismantled. Its collapse signals a major rollback of financial oversight and leaves Americans vulnerable to predatory lending, data abuses, and unchecked corporate practices.

Michigan Reports First Measles Outbreak Since 2019

What Happened: Michigan has confirmed its first measles outbreak in six years, with three cases in Montcalm County and seven statewide. Nearly 25% of local children under 3 are unvaccinated. Nationally, there are over 700 measles cases across 24 states—Texas leads with 560 cases and two deaths.

Why It Matters: The measles surge is a direct result of anti-vaccine rhetoric from RFK Jr. and Trump’s gutting of HHS. They are endangering public health.

CDC Halts Measles Support to Texas Schools Amid Layoffs

What Happened: The CDC canceled a planned program to assist Texas schools in managing the state’s measles outbreak, following notice that a lead CDC engineer would be terminated by June. The initiative, which aimed to assess and improve school ventilation systems, was scrapped amid looming agency purges.

Why It Matters: As measles cases surge, canceling CDC support undermines outbreak control in vulnerable schools. It’s a clear example of how Trump’s purges and dismantling of public health agencies are endangering lives.

RFK Jr.'s NIH Slashes Research Funding Nationwide, Hitting Red and Blue States

What Happened: RFK Jr. has terminated nearly 800 NIH grants in just one month, disrupting medical research nationwide. Projects related to vaccines, HIV, LGBTQ+ health, and DEI were among the hardest hit. Although elite schools like Harvard were targeted, 40% of terminated grants were in states that voted for Trump.

Why It Matters: This purge of scientific funding threatens vital health research and public safety. It’s part of Trump’s broader war on equity, science, and infectious disease response—putting ideology over lives, with lasting consequences.

Drug Development Is Slowing Down After Cuts at the FDA

What Happened: Biotech companies are facing significant delays in drug testing and approval after 3,500 FDA employees were purged. The agency is missing deadlines and providing inadequate guidance, forcing companies like Daré Bioscience to postpone clinical trials.

Why It Matters: The FDA’s slowdown is stalling drug development, delaying critical treatments, and draining biotech resources—leaving patients without options.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Macron Pushes New Format for Ukraine Talks After Meeting With Rubio

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron hosted hastily arranged peace talks in Paris with U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials, signaling Europe's attempt to reassert influence over negotiations with Russia. The move follows growing concern in Europe over Trump’s fealty to Moscow.

Why It Matters: With no breakthrough, Macron pushed for more talks as Europe urges tougher action on Putin. Meanwhile, the U.S.—led by Marco Rubio—stuck to cautious diplomacy amid growing transatlantic tension.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump’s pick to be DC’s top prosecutor failed to report nearly 200 appearances on far-right media outlets to Senate

What Happened: Ed Martin, Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney in D.C., failed to report nearly 200 appearances on far-right and Russian state media in his Senate disclosures. These include interviews where he floated prosecuting Trump critics and Biden’s family. Even after updates, most appearances remain unlisted.

Why It Matters: Martin is an extremist with deep ties to the far right. His failure to disclose hundreds of media appearances is not just unethical—it’s dangerous. As Trump’s pick to run prosecutions in D.C., he poses a direct threat to judicial independence, has used his position to threaten critics, and is part of a broader MAGA effort to weaponize the justice system.

Darren Beattie, Fired for Ties to White Nationalists, Now Leading State Department Cuts and Messaging

What Happened: Darren Beattie, once fired from Trump’s White House for attending a white nationalist conference, is now acting undersecretary at the State Department. He’s leading the shutdown of the Global Engagement Center and shaping Trump’s “free speech diplomacy”—despite a history of extremist posts supporting mass sterilization and praising authoritarian tactics in China.

Why It Matters: Beattie’s rise shows how far-right ideologues are being embedded at the highest levels of the U.S. government. His extremist views undermine America’s credibility, gut counter-disinformation work, and twist human rights policy to reflect white nationalist talking points.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump announces fees on Chinese ships docking at U.S. ports

What Happened: Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese-built ships docking at U.S. ports.

Why It Matters: With Chinese vessels making up nearly all global shipping fleets, the move will disrupt trade, raise prices, and escalate economic tensions.

U.S. Wine Industry Reels from Trump Tariffs and Canadian Boycott

What Happened: Trump’s global tariffs have triggered a full-scale Canadian boycott of American wines, removing U.S. products from liquor stores and restaurants nationwide. Canada, the top export market for U.S. wine, responded aggressively, with officials publicly mocking Trump and framing the boycott as a point of national pride.

Why It Matters: The U.S. wine industry, already struggling, is now facing a catastrophic collapse in international sales. Industry leaders warn that even if tariffs were lifted today, recovery could take years, if at all.

China Halts All U.S. LNG Imports Amid Escalating Trade War

What Happened: China has stopped importing liquefied natural gas from the U.S. for over 10 weeks, following a tariff hike from 15% to 49% imposed in February. At least one shipment was redirected mid-route, and no new deliveries have arrived since early February.

Why It Matters: The freeze deepens the U.S.-China trade war and undermines long-term LNG contracts. It also strengthens China’s energy ties with Russia and casts doubt on the viability of multibillion-dollar U.S. and Mexican LNG terminal expansions.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

4/19- Next National Day of Action

Maryland Sen. Van Hollen Meets With Abrego Garcia in El Salvador Amid Deportation Court Fight

What Happened: Sen. Chris Van Hollen met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, weeks after Trump deported him in defiance of a U.S. immigration court order. Abrego Garcia’s legal team continues to fight for his return.

Slamming Trump, appeals court denies request to appeal Abrego Garcia ruling

What Happened: The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals denied Trump’s attempt to block a ruling ordering the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador in defiance of a court order. The judges condemned Trump for "asserting a right to stash away residents of this country in foreign prisons without the semblance of due process."

Over 1,000 Foreign Students Sue Trump Officials Over Mass Visa Revocations

What Happened: More than 1,000 international students at U.S. colleges, including Harvard, Stanford, and state universities, have had their visas revoked or legal status terminated since mid-March. Many are now suing Trump, alleging violations of due process. Some students were targeted for minor infractions like traffic tickets, while others weren’t told why they were flagged.

Republican Lawmakers Face Fresh Backlash to Trump at Home

What Happened: Despite precautions like pre-screened questions and police presence, Republican lawmakers holding town halls during spring recess are facing fierce criticism from constituents over Trump’s authoritarian policies, mass deportations, and economic disruptions. Sen. Chuck Grassley was questioned in Iowa and repeatedly pressed on his failure to rein in Trump. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall in Georgia descended into chaos, with police using a stun gun to remove protesters.

Former Solicitors General Lead Legal Resistance Against Trump’s Law Firm Crackdown

What Happened: Top former U.S. solicitors general, including Elizabeth Prelogar, Donald Verrilli, and Paul Clement, are publicly challenging Trump’s executive orders punishing law firms involved in cases or investigations tied to him. These orders include stripping security clearances and banning firms from government buildings.

📊 By the Numbers

4/19 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$25 million — Pilot contract fast-tracked for Trump’s allies (Musk, Thiel) startup Ramp

$700 billion — Total value of SmartPay system Ramp aims to manage

$29.9 million — DHS contract awarded to Palantir after Lewandowski-arranged tour

18 — U.S. intelligence agencies contradicting Trump on Venezuela invasion claims

1,500 — CFPB staff purged, leaving only a skeleton crew

$21 billion — Funds returned to Americans by CFPB before being gutted

3,500 — FDA employees terminated under HHS purges

700+ — Measles cases across 24 states

$2.2 billion — Harvard’s federal funding frozen by Trump

1,000+ — International students suing Trump over mass visa revocations

600+ — NOAA employees affected by firing/rehiring chaos

800 — NIH research grants terminated in one month by RFK Jr.

40% — Terminated NIH grants located in Trump-voting states

2/3 — CDC lab staff cut, endangering critical biological samples

49% — Chinese tariff on U.S. LNG imports, halting all shipments

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump vs. Jerome Powell — Trump continues to threaten Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s job. Will Trump fire Powell and take control of another independent agency?

Expansion of Tax-Exempt Crackdown — After targeting Harvard, will Trump move to strip status from other universities, environmental groups, and civil rights orgs?

Mass Surveillance Expansion — Will ICE and Musk begin using Medicare, IRS, and Palantir databases to surveil U.S. citizens next? Immigrants are the test case, but the infrastructure is being built for everyone.

Harvard Standoff Escalation — Will the Trump regime follow through on revoking Harvard’s tax status or foreign student enrollment rights, and how will other universities respond?

Trump’s Defiance of the Courts — Will anyone hold Trump accountable for ignoring a Supreme Court order?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Playbook, American Edition — Trump and Musk are centralizing power by dismantling institutions, gutting oversight, and targeting dissenters using the tools of government.

Universities on the Front Lines — Higher education is being politically coerced into submission—with tax threats, funding freezes, and visa crackdowns.

The Rise of Crony Authoritarianism — From no-bid contracts for Musk’s allies to the dismantling of independent institutions, Trump is embedding loyalists and corporate partners deep inside government. The result— unchecked power, collapsing oversight, and rising corruption.

Institutions Under Siege — Trump is purging watchdogs, gutting scientific agencies, and stacking national security posts with MAGA loyalists. Expertise is out, obedience is in. The government is being hollowed out and weaponized.

The Weaponization of the IRS — Trump is openly using the IRS to target dissent and threatening to expand it—from Harvard to immigrant, democracy, watchdog, and environmental groups. This would mark a dangerous shift in punishing opponents and rewarding allies through state power.

Civil Rights in Crisis — From mass disappearances without due process to detaining U.S. citizens based on perceived status, Trump’s immigration policies are eroding constitutional protections and normalizing authoritarian tactics on American soil.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

