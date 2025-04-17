Demonstrators hold signs behind a barricade that say "HANDS OFF OUR UNIVERSITY," "DEFEND THE LAW," and "HANDS OFF OUR RESEARCH." Columbia University students and faculty protest the university's concessions to U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on March 24.Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

A Donald Trump ally has a suggestion for Warner Bros. Discovery: Why don't you pay us or give us a TV show?

What Happened: A Trump associate reportedly suggested that Warner Bros. Discovery offer money or a TV deal — such as a hunting show for Don Jr. — in exchange for better treatment from the Trump regime. The proposal comes as WBD seeks to improve its standing with Trump’s White House.

Why It Matters: This is mafia-style media corruption—Trump’s world openly shaking down major networks for cash and favorable coverage. The lines between government, propaganda, and profit are being erased by Trump. We already saw this playbook succeed when Jeff Bezos paid Melania Trump $40 million for a documentary. The message is clear— pay up or get punished.

Musk’s Team Building “Gold Card” Visa Program to Sell U.S. Residency for $5 Million

What Happened: Elon Musk is building a new system to sell $5 million “gold card” immigrant visas. The initiative, led by Musk operatives Marko Elez and Edward Coristine, is a Trump project to sell a pathway to U.S. permanent residency to the rich.

Why It Matters: This is another Trump pay-to-play scheme. Trump and Musk are turning U.S. residency into a luxury product for the global elite, selling it for $5 million a head. It bypasses existing laws, fast-tracks the wealthy, and is being built by Musk operatives linked to racist, eugenicist ideologies.

Elon Musk Focuses Donations on GOP Lawmakers Targeting Judges

What Happened: In late March, Musk gave $144,400 to Republican lawmakers sponsoring bills to impeach judges or restrict judicial power. All 21 recipients had backed legislation aimed at punishing judges who ruled against Trump. Musk’s donations were often timed to coincide with public calls to remove specific judges, like Chief Judge James Boasberg, whom Musk publicly attacked on X.

Why It Matters: Musk is openly bankrolling Trump’s war on the courts and the rule of law. By funding lawmakers who want to impeach judges or gut their power, he’s helping dismantle one of the final barriers to Trump’s authoritarian takeover. After spending nearly $300 million to help elect MAGA loyalists, Musk is now targeting the judiciary—the last line of defense.

Trump Guts Consumer Watchdog Oversight

What Happened: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, under pressure from Trump and Elon, will cut financial industry oversight by 50%. A new staff memo reveals the agency will retreat from key areas like student loans, medical debt, digital payments, and consumer data, narrowing its focus almost entirely to protections for military personnel.

Why It Matters: This move drastically weakens protections for everyday Americans from predatory lenders and financial abuse. With oversight gutted, watchdogs warn the door is now wide open for unchecked corporate misconduct in industries already notorious for exploiting the vulnerable.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump fires Democratic board members of the credit union watchdog

What Happened: Trump abruptly fired Todd Harper and Tanya Otsuka, the two Democratic board members of the National Credit Union Administration, leaving a single GOP appointee in charge of the $2.3 trillion credit union sector.

Why It Matters: This is another authoritarian move to purge independent regulators and consolidate power. Firing Senate-confirmed officials mid-term defies legal norms and sets a dangerous precedent for executive overreach.

Musk Loyalists Take Over Key Federal Agency with Power to Cripple U.S. Government Operations

What Happened: Elon Musk’s operatives have taken control of the General Services Administration, a low-profile but critical agency that manages billions in federal contracts, real estate, and digital infrastructure. Starlink transceivers were discovered installed at GSA HQ without authorization, triggering internal investigations. Musk operatives are slashing staff, selling off properties—including CIA and DOJ facilities—and consolidating government databases under AI-powered oversight.

Why It Matters: This is a hostile takeover of the federal administrative backbone. With no transparency, Musk’s operatives are weaponizing GSA as a choke point to defund, downsize, and surveil the federal government—an authoritarian power grab hiding behind “efficiency.”

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

IRS Said to Be Considering Whether to Revoke Harvard’s Tax-Exempt Status

What Happened: The IRS is reportedly working on revoking Harvard University’s tax-exempt status following public pressure from Trump. The move is part of a broader Trump attack on academic institutions.

Why It Matters: This is pure political retaliation. Gutting Harvard’s tax status would devastate research and student aid—and send a warning to every university: if you don’t bend the knee to the dictator, you’re next. A united university front is now essential to defend academic freedom.

Trump Threatens Harvard’s Ability to Enroll Foreign Students

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security, led by Secretary Kristi Noem, warned that Harvard could lose its ability to enroll foreign students unless it hands over detailed data on certain visa holders—part of a broader Trump crackdown on universities defying his extremist demands.

Why It Matters: This is how it starts. Trump is weaponizing federal agencies like DHS and the IRS to punish his enemies—just like Putin’s Russia. Harvard is one of the test cases, and it’s only the beginning.

Trump Cancels $2.7M in DHS Grants to Harvard, Demands Visa Data

What Happened: DHS canceled over $2.7 million in DHS grants to Harvard and demanded data on foreign students’ “illegal and violent activities.” The move comes after Harvard refused Trump’s demands to change policies on protests, curriculum, and “DEI” programs.

Why It Matters: This is how it starts. Trump is weaponizing federal agencies like DHS and the IRS to punish his enemies—just like Putin’s Russia. Harvard is one of the test cases, and it’s only the beginning.

Trump issues order to stop construction on New York offshore wind project

What Happened: Trump’s regime halted construction of the Empire Wind project off the coast of New York, which was set to power over 500,000 homes. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum claimed the Biden-era approval process was rushed and ordered a new review—despite the project being fully permitted and in progress.

Why It Matters: This is yet another attack on renewable energy and blue states. The decision undermines clean power development, threatens jobs, and signals Trump’s ongoing effort to dismantle climate policy in favor of fossil fuel interests.

DOJ Drops Pay Discrimination Case Against Mississippi Senate

What Happened: The Department of Justice has voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit accusing the Mississippi State Senate of underpaying Kristie Metcalfe, a Black attorney, compared to her white colleagues. The EEOC had previously found reasonable cause to support her claims.

Why It Matters: The DOJ pulling out after clear evidence of race-based pay discrimination shows they’re not interested in justice or civil rights. It’s a green light for employers to discriminate without consequences.

Trump DOJ Sues Maine Over Transgender Athlete Policy

What Happened: Trump’s Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Maine, claiming its policy allowing transgender girls to compete in women’s sports violates Title IX. Attorney General Pam Bondi launched the legal action alongside anti-trans activist Riley Gaines, saying the policy “flouts biological reality” and endangers women.

Why It Matters: This is another salvo in Trump’s escalating war on cultural issues and civil rights. It’s not about protecting fairness in sports—it’s about weaponizing federal power to push a far-right culture war narrative and vilify trans youth.

ICE, DOGE Seek Medicare Data to Track Immigrants

What Happened: ICE, working with Musk, is pressuring the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to access a sensitive Medicare database. Their goal is to obtain the addresses of immigrants targeted for deportation by checking Social Security numbers against Medicare claims.

Why It Matters: Medicare doesn’t cover undocumented immigrants, and this data grab is both legally shaky and ethically alarming. It’s part of a larger Trump strategy to weaponize government databases for mass surveillance. Immigrants are just the test case—this will expand to everyone.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Eyes Breitbart Correspondent for Top Navy Spokesperson Role

What Happened: Breitbart Pentagon “reporter” Kristina Wong is being considered for chief spokesperson to Navy Secretary John Phelan. Wong failed to disclose her candidacy while covering a Pentagon leak story—an ethics violation that blurs the line between propaganda and journalism.

Why It Matters: This is textbook authoritarianism—loyal propagandists in, independent media out. Wong’s potential appointment is part of Trump’s wider purge, clearing space at the Pentagon for far-right outlets like Breitbart and OANN while silencing CNN and The New York Times.

Trump Wants to Export American Citizens to Foreign Prisons

What Happened: In a Fox Noticias interview, Trump again said he would “love to” send so-called “homegrown criminals” — American citizens — to prisons overseas. He praised El Salvador’s gulag and said the U.S. is “looking into” using it for U.S. citizens accused of violent crimes.

Why It Matters: This is how dictators operate. They redefine who qualifies as a “criminal,” then disappear them. Trump’s comment isn’t just outrageous—it’s a warning. In his second term, “homegrown criminal” could mean anyone who resists him, and we should believe him and push back.

Former cybersecurity agency chief Chris Krebs leaves SentinelOne after Trump targets him in executive order

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order targeting former cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs—accusing him of “weaponizing” government authority and disputing Trump’s 2020 election lies. The order suspended security clearances for Krebs and any affiliated entities, including his employer, SentinelOne. Days later, Krebs resigned from the company.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarianism in action—a dictator wielding executive power to crush private citizens and their employers. It’s a dangerous escalation meant to silence dissent and force loyalty from anyone still inside the government.

Thomson Reuters Drops “Diversity” Amid Trump DEI Crackdown

What Happened: Thomson Reuters is eliminating the word “diversity” from its corporate language, renaming its initiatives “inclusion and belonging” to comply with Trump’s January executive orders dismantling federal DEI programs.

Why It Matters: As a federal contractor, they are among dozens scrubbing DEI language to avoid problems with the regime. This is an attack on the free press—and it’s exactly what happens in dictatorships.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Palantir Paid Tens of Millions by ICE for 'Complete Target Analysis' to Support Trump Deportation Agenda

What Happened: ICE awarded Palantir tens of millions of dollars to modify its surveillance platform and enable “complete target analysis of known populations.” The updates align with Trump’s increasingly aggressive deportation and enforcement efforts.

Why It Matters: Palantir is now deeply embedded in the technical backbone of Trump’s mass deportation machine. The contract gives ICE power to shift targeting priorities—meaning this tool could soon be used to track not just undocumented immigrants, but legal residents and U.S. citizens too.

ICE Agents Smash Car Window in Mistaken Identity Arrest

What Happened: ICE agents in New Bedford, MA, smashed a car window and dragged out Marilu and Juan Mendez during a botched arrest based on mistaken identity. Juan, an undocumented Guatemalan man with no criminal record and in the process of adjusting his status, is now in detention.

Why It Matters: The violent ICE operation bypassed local police coordination and raises alarms about civil rights violations, mistaken identity, and unchecked federal force under Trump’s immigration crackdown. These tactics feel more and more like Russia.

Memo shows U.S. can send migrants without criminal records to Guantanamo, despite Trump's promise to hold "the worst" there

What Happened: A memo obtained by CBS News reveals Trump gave DHS and the Pentagon authority to detain migrants at Guantanamo Bay—even if they have no criminal record. Despite Trump’s claim that only “the worst” would be sent, the criteria include any migrant with a deportation order who paid a smuggler to enter the U.S., a common route for asylum seekers.

Why It Matters: This continues with Trump’s practice of disappearing and imprisoning migrants and asylum seekers without charges or trial in an offshore gulag, based on vague associations. It’s authoritarian, dangerous, and echoes how dictatorships disappear people without due process.

Women, Minorities Targeted in Trump-Era Purge of NIH Scientific Review Boards

What Happened: 38 of 43 scientists fired from NIH advisory boards were women or people of color, many mid-term, and with no explanation. The Boards oversee key biomedical research, and those ousted included top experts in cancer, mental health, and infectious disease.

Why It Matters: This is a political purge of scientific oversight. Nearly half of Black and Hispanic women were fired from NIH boards, compared to just 6% of White men. It guts independent review, threatens research integrity, and signals Trump’s team is injecting ideology into science.

Trump Shutters Federal Homelessness Coordination Agency

What Happened: Trump has effectively shut down the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, placing all staff on administrative leave. The small agency, with fewer than 20 employees, was tasked with coordinating federal efforts to combat homelessness.

Why It Matters: The move eliminates the government’s main policy hub for addressing record-high homelessness, including successful efforts to reduce veteran homelessness.

North Carolina House Advances Bill to Enable School Book Bans

What Happened: The North Carolina House passed a bill giving parents more power to ban books in public and charter schools. The fast-tracked legislation now heads to the Senate and aligns with Trump’s extremist agenda.

Why It Matters: This is part of a growing national trend to censor educational content and rewrite history under the guise of parental rights. This will suppress diverse voices, limit student learning, and politicize public education.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Proposes $40 Billion in Health Cuts, Targeting Public Health and Research

What Happened: An internal budget document reveals Trump plans to slash $40 billion—about one-third—of the Department of Health and Human Services’ discretionary budget. The proposal includes mass layoffs, canceled research grants, and a sweeping gutting of public health agencies like the CDC and NIH. Programs on vaccine hesitancy, STIs, gun violence, and worker safety are among the first to be gutted.

Why It Matters: This is a full-scale assault on public health and science. Trump and RFK Jr. are gutting the very infrastructure needed to prevent disease, fight pandemics, and save lives. With key CDC and NIH programs wiped out and 20,000 more layoffs looming, the U.S. will be left defenseless in future health emergencies.

‘Stupid and Dangerous’: CISA Funding Chaos Threatens Essential Cybersecurity Program

What Happened: The Biden-era cybersecurity linchpin, the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures Program, narrowly avoided shutdown after CISA extended its funding just hours before expiration. Trump’s cuts put the program’s future in jeopardy. MITRE, which manages the program, warned the CVE board that the contract may not be renewed.

Why It Matters: CVE is the backbone of U.S. cyber defense, tracking vulnerabilities across software and systems. Letting it collapse would be like dismantling the nation’s early warning radar for cyberattacks—reckless, intentional, and dangerous at a time of escalating global threats.

Marco Rubio Kills State Department Anti-Propaganda Shop, Promises ‘Twitter Files’ Sequel

What Happened: Marco Rubio shut down the State Department’s Global Engagement Center—America’s main office countering Russian and Chinese disinformation—and vowed to investigate whether its past work was actually “censorship” targeting the right. Trump allies now promise a “Twitter Files”-style sequel to discredit U.S. anti-disinformation efforts.

Why It Matters: This is a gift to the Kremlin. Dismantling the GEC kneecaps America’s information defense as Russia and China continue ramping up propaganda wars and disinformation operations. It’s a MAGA rewrite of reality—where defending democracy is framed as censorship.

RFK Jr. Aides Accused of Censoring NIH Scientist Over Ultra-Processed Food Study

What Happened: Dr. Kevin Hall, NIH’s top researcher on ultra-processed foods, has resigned, accusing RFK Jr.’s team of censorship. Hall says HHS aides blocked him from speaking to The New York Times, edited his answers without consent, and pressured him to alter or remove his name from scientific work that didn’t fit their narrative.

Why It Matters: This is a chilling example of political interference in public health research. If scientists are muzzled for inconvenient findings, it’s not science—it’s propaganda. This happens in Russia and other authoritarian regimes and will result in a brain drain.

Federal Workers Are Facing a New Reality

What Happened: A new report reveals widespread dysfunction across federal agencies. Trump and Musk have triggered chaos through purges, budget freezes, and anti-DEI mandates. The result: stalled research, unanswered civil rights complaints, and over 130,000 federal employees have already resigned. Even basic tasks, like ordering lab supplies at NIH, are grinding to a halt.

Why It Matters: This isn’t about efficiency—it’s sabotage. Trump and Musk are gutting the federal government from the inside, dismantling public services, hollowing out institutions, and driving out career experts. The damage is already deep—and growing.

AmeriCorps Disaster Volunteers Dismissed in DOGE Cuts

What Happened: Trump terminated thousands of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps members. Volunteers were informed by email that their service was ending early, citing “programmatic circumstances” tied to Trump’s executive order on government “efficiency.”

Why It Matters: This decision guts frontline disaster response and community aid efforts—discharging young volunteers just before hurricane season. It’s a direct attack on national service and leaves vulnerable communities without vital support.

Trump plans to end the IRS Direct File program for free tax filing, AP sources say

What Happened: Trump plans to eliminate the IRS Direct File program—an easy, no-cost way for Americans to file taxes. Originally launched under Biden, the tool faced fierce opposition from private tax prep companies.

Why It Matters: This move hands a massive win to corporate tax prep firms and kills a popular public service that saved Americans time and money.

Head Start funding lags by nearly $1 billion this year, causing some preschool closures

What Happened: Federal Head Start centers have received nearly $1 billion less than last year, forcing classroom closures and staff layoffs. Trump is “slow-walking” Congressionally approved funds, resulting in shuttered programs for over 400 children in Washington state alone. At least 5 of 12 Head Start regional offices have been closed, further delaying grant processing.

Why It Matters: This is an attack on working families. Trump’s defunding of Head Start is dismantling early childhood education—shutting classrooms, cutting off child care, and endangering low-income children. It’s targeted cruelty with lifelong consequences.

Trump plans to make it easier to build in areas protected by Endangered Species Act, White House official says

What Happened: Trump is planning to roll back core protections in the Endangered Species Act. One major change being considered is eliminating the definition of “harm” to exclude habitat destruction—paving the way for oil drilling, mining, and logging in areas currently protected for endangered wildlife.

Why It Matters: This is an attack on environmental safeguards and a gift to extractive industries. By gutting the Endangered Species Act, Trump is prioritizing short-term economic exploitation over biodiversity and long-term ecological health.

Consumer Safety Agency to Halt Key Injury Data Collection After Trump CDC Layoffs

What Happened: Massive staffing cuts at the CDC have forced the Consumer Product Safety Commission to halt data collection through the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System—a 47-year-old program tracking injuries from car crashes, alcohol, drugs, and more. The shutdown begins Friday.

Why It Matters: This guts one of America’s core public safety tools. Without this data, it will be harder to set safety standards, spot deadly trends, and protect the public. Experts warn it’s a major blow to evidence-based policymaking.

Over 100 Employees Exit U.S. Energy Information Administration, Threatening Key Global Market Data

What Happened: More than 100 employees—around 40% of the workforce—are leaving the U.S. Energy Information Administration after buyout offers. The agency is now reviewing which critical reports may be paused or eliminated.

Why It Matters: The Energy Information Administration’s data is a cornerstone of global energy stability. With over 100 staff gone, its collapse risks market chaos—fueling price spikes, manipulation, and mis/disinformation. It’s a gift to oil profiteers and hostile regimes.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

UK Officials Reclassify Trade Documents as ‘Secret’ to Shield from Trump’s America First Agenda

What Happened: British civil servants have raised the classification of sensitive trade documents — some now marked “secret” or “top secret” — to prevent interception by Trump’s regime. The move reflects growing anxiety over Washington’s unpredictable tariff regime and mounting pressure on UK industries during trade negotiations.

Why It Matters: Britain is worried that the U.S. is acting like a hostile actor—tightening security to shield trade secrets from Trump’s aggressive tactics. His tariffs and threats are straining the “special relationship” and sowing distrust among key allies.

US Mideast allies face ‘worst-case scenario’ with Trump aid cuts and tariff whiplash

What Happened: Trump froze $40 billion in foreign aid—including to key U.S. allies Jordan, Egypt, and Israel—and slapped a 20% tariff on Jordanian exports. Projects funded by USAID, like school construction in Jordan, halted immediately, laying off workers overnight.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aid cuts and tariff chaos are destabilizing key U.S. allies and opening the door to extremism. The chaos weakens American influence and shatters trust in the U.S. as a reliable global partner.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump’s Ukraine Ceasefire Falters as Russia Escalates and Pentagon Pressures Allies

What Happened: Trump’s push for a Ukraine ceasefire by his 100th day is unraveling. Russia has intensified attacks, ignoring U.S. “proposals.” Meanwhile, the Pentagon reportedly pressured a U.S. ally to stop sending weapons to Ukraine, as the U.S. plans to withdraw troops from Poland and slash military support.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to align with Russian interests, undermining Ukraine’s defense while alienating European allies. He is intentionally weakening NATO unity— to destroy the alliance— and rewarding Russia’s genocide and aggression.

Trump’s D.C. Prosecutor Pick Appeared on Russian State Media Over 150 Times

What Happened: Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney in D.C., Ed Martin, failed to disclose over 150 appearances on RT and Sputnik—Russian state-controlled media that are propaganda arms of Russian intelligence. Martin used his airtime to parrot pro-Assad and pro-Putin talking points, deny Russian aggression in Ukraine, and attack the U.S. government.

Why It Matters: RT and Sputnik are an arm of Russian intelligence. Trump again tapped someone who echoed Russian propaganda for nearly a decade to lead the most powerful federal prosecutor’s office in the country. It’s not surprising—this regime is filled with people who love Russia and want to destroy U.S. democracy.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Fed Chair Issues Stark Warning on Trump Tariffs: Stagflation Risks Loom

What Happened: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his strongest warning yet on the economic fallout from Trump’s tariffs, calling them a “very fundamental policy change” that risks triggering stagflation — the toxic mix of high inflation, rising unemployment, and slowing growth.

Why It Matters: Powell warned Trump’s tariffs could trigger stagflation, making it harder for the Fed to do its job. The Dow plunged 700 points during his remarks. With import taxes as high as 145%, Americans will be paying for this.

Kentucky Governor Warns Trump Tariffs Will Cost Families Nearly $5K

What Happened: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear sounded the alarm over Trump’s proposed 10% tariffs on all imports, warning they’ll cost the average American family $4,700 annually. The estimate is based on analysis from The Budget Lab at Yale University.

Why It Matters: The tariffs threaten to hit low- and middle-income families hardest, with rising costs on essentials like groceries, cars, and phones. Analysts say consumers could face major sticker shock, and critics warn it could plunge struggling households deeper into financial distress.

China Escalates Trade War by Targeting U.S. Services Sector

What Happened: In response to Trump’s steep tariff hikes on Chinese goods, Beijing is now retaliating with non-tariff measures aimed at U.S. services—travel, legal, consulting, and finance—where the U.S. enjoys a trade surplus. China has restricted rare-earth exports, ordered airlines to halt Boeing deliveries, and warned citizens against studying or traveling in the U.S.

Why It Matters: The U.S.–China trade war is no longer just about goods. Beijing is now targeting politically sensitive U.S. industries, amplifying economic pain.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

4/19- Next National Day of Action

Trump DOJ Order Targeting Law Firm Blocked, Called 'Shocking Abuse of Power'

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s executive order targeting Susman Godfrey, the law firm that secured the Dominion settlement against Fox News. Judge Loren AliKhan slammed it as a “personal vendetta” and “a shocking abuse of power,” warning it undermines judicial independence.

US judge blocks Energy Department from slashing federal research funding

What Happened: A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order halting the Trump’s plan to slash $400 million in Energy Department research funds, following a lawsuit by top U.S. universities including MIT, Princeton, and Caltech.

Judge finds cause to hold Trump officials in criminal contempt for violating deportation order

What Happened: Federal Judge James Boasberg ruled there is probable cause to hold Trump officials in criminal contempt for defying a court order and deporting migrants to El Salvador mid-flight. The judge accused officials of willfully violating his directive to return the planes.

Sen. Van Hollen Pressures El Salvador for Release of Abrego Garcia

What Happened: Sen. Chris Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador to demand the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. El Salvador’s Vice President refused to release him or allow a visit. The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered Trump to facilitate his return—but both Trump and Bukele refused.

ACLU Sues Pentagon School System Over Race and Gender Book Bans

What Happened: The ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense’s school system for military families, claiming its removal of race- and gender-related books violates students’ First Amendment rights. The bans follow Trump’s January executive order targeting materials deemed “un-American” or “radical.”

California Sues Trump Over Sweeping Tariffs

What Happened: California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed a lawsuit against Trump, arguing that Trump’s tariffs—imposed under the guise of emergency powers—are illegal and bypass Congress.

These Faculty Senates Are Trying to Band Together to Stand Up to Trump

What Happened: Faculty senates at Rutgers, Nebraska, Indiana University, and UMass Amherst have passed resolutions calling for “mutual-defense compacts” to resist political, legal, and financial attacks by Trump. More universities are expected to join.

US Universities Form Alliance to Defend Academic Freedom as Trump Targets Higher Ed

What Happened: Faculty at Indiana University Bloomington spearheaded a resolution urging all 18 universities in the Big Ten academic alliance to form a mutual defense pact in response to Trump’s escalating attacks on academic freedom. The resolution, modeled on a similar effort by Rutgers University, warns that politically motivated actions by Trump threaten the autonomy, research integrity, and free speech at public and private universities.

📊 By the Numbers

$1 billion+ — Combined legal contracts extorted by Trump

$2.7 million — DHS grants canceled to Harvard in political retaliation

$5 million — Price of Trump’s new “gold card” immigrant visa for the ultra-wealthy

$40 billion — Foreign aid frozen by Trump, destabilizing allies in the Middle East

$4,700 — Estimated annual cost to families from Trump’s import tariffs (Yale Budget Lab)

130,000+ — Federal workers who have resigned under Trump and Musk’s purge

700 — Points the Dow Jones fell after Powell’s stagflation warning because of Trump tariffs

38 of 43 — Scientists fired from NIH boards who were women or people of color

47 — Years the CPSC has collected national injury data being shut down

100+ — Employees leaving the U.S. Energy Information Administration after buyouts

$40 billion — Proposed cut to the Department of Health and Human Services

90% — USAID contracts affected by Trump’s aid freeze

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Mass Surveillance Expansion — Will ICE and Musk begin using Medicare, IRS, and Palantir databases to surveil U.S. citizens next? Immigrants are the test case, but the infrastructure is being built for everyone.

Harvard Standoff Escalation — Will the Trump regime follow through on revoking Harvard’s tax status or foreign student enrollment rights, and how will other universities respond?

Judiciary Takeover — With Musk funding campaigns to impeach judges, will Congress be successful with any of these resolutions?

Trump’s Defiance of the Courts — Will anyone hold Trump accountable for ignoring a Supreme Court order?

Guantanamo Deportations — Will DHS begin using offshore detention for migrants with no criminal record?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Playbook, American Edition — Trump and Musk are centralizing power by dismantling institutions, gutting oversight, and targeting dissenters using the tools of government.

Universities on the Front Lines — Higher education is being politically coerced into submission—with tax threats, funding freezes, and visa crackdowns.

From Public Health to Public Peril — Cuts to the CDC, NIH, and HHS are leaving the country vulnerable to future crises—while science is being replaced with ideology.

From Green Cards to Gold Cards — Trump’s immigration policy is no longer just cruel—it’s transactional. The rich can buy residency, while asylum seekers are disappeared.

Collapse by Design — The chaos, resignations, and stalled services aren’t accidents. They’re a strategic effort to weaken the government so private interests and Trump can take over.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.