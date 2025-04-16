Harvard’s decision to push back on the Trump administration’s demands marked a turning point in confrontations between schools and the government.Credit...Sophie Park for The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 15

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s latest crypto venture will be a real estate video game

What Happened: Trump is partnering again with longtime associate Bill Zanker to launch a Monopoly-inspired crypto real estate game. The digital venture is the latest in a wave of Trump-family crypto activities that include memecoins, stablecoins, NFTs, Bitcoin mining, and decentralized finance projects—all while Trump has shifted federal policy to favor the crypto sector.

Why It Matters: More corruption and conflict of interest. Trump is actively shaping U.S. crypto policy while he and his family profit from ventures that stand to benefit. With billions at stake, the line between personal enrichment and presidential power has vanished.

A podcast star rallied Silicon Valley to back Trump. Now he’s the nation’s tech czar

What Happened: David Sacks, a Musk ally, podcaster, and tech investor was installed as Trump’s AI and crypto czar. After hosting a fundraiser where crypto execs slammed Biden, Sacks helped win Trump’s backing. Since then, Trump has signed executive orders deregulating crypto and AI, shut down the DOJ’s crypto crimes unit, and installed industry-friendly regulators.

Why It Matters: The crypto industry is in charge — from the White House. Sacks is gutting oversight and handing power to his former peers— a legalized grift.

Trump donors eye potential bonanza if US succeeds with Greenland land-grab

What Happened: Trump’s top donors—including Silicon Valley billionaires, crypto moguls, and former cabinet officials—have poured hundreds of millions into his campaign and are now poised to cash in on rare mineral extraction, crypto data centers, and land tokenization if Trump illegally annexes Greenland.

Why It Matters: It’s Kremlin-style kleptocracy. Trump’s wealthy donors are looking to cash in on an illegal U.S. land grab — just like Russia did in Crimea and Donbas.

US removes sanctions from Antal Rogán, aide to Hungary’s Viktor Orbán

What Happened: Trump lifted U.S. sanctions on Antal Rogán, a top aide to Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, reversing Biden’s January blacklist over Rogán’s corrupt patronage network. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the sanctions no longer align with U.S. “foreign policy interests.”

Why It Matters: Trump is doing favors for his dictator friends — in this case, whitewashing corruption tied to Kremlin-loyal Orbán’s authoritarian regime. It’s another sharp turn away from democratic accountability and toward alliances with authoritarian thugs.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Phase Two Will Be Worse Than DOGE

What Happened: Trump has entered a new phase of targeted retribution — weaponizing the government to punish enemies like Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor without evidence, while rewarding loyalists. He’s pressuring the DOJ to refund Capitol rioters and coercing law firms into $1 billion of free work for MAGA causes.

Why It Matters: This is just the beginning — Trump will continue using the presidency to punish dissent, reward loyalists, and turn law enforcement and federal agencies into political weapons. A classic authoritarian playbook.

Trump Defies Courts, Testing Limits of Presidential Power

What Happened: Trump is increasingly ignoring or undermining court rulings—including a Supreme Court order to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was disappeared to a Salvadoran gulag in violation of a judge’s ruling. The DOJ has frozen court-ordered funds, barred media access despite legal orders, and sent lawyers into courtrooms without facts or with instructions to mislead.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly defying the rule of law, daring the courts to stop him while dismantling the Justice Department’s credibility. Legal experts warn the U.S. is veering into dangerous territory—where obeying the law becomes optional for those in power.

IRS Agent Who Investigated Hunter Biden to Become Acting Chief

What Happened: Gary Shapley, the IRS agent who publicly testified about Hunter Biden’s tax case, is expected to be named acting commissioner of the IRS. Shapley, promoted after alleging DOJ “interference,” will lead the agency while Trump’s nominee, loyalist Billy Long, awaits confirmation.

Why It Matters: Trump is staffing agencies with loyalists to turn the IRS and others into weapons against his enemies while providing favors for allies — classic authoritarian retribution.

DOGE Uses Federal Data to Target Immigrants Where They Live, Work, and Study

What Happened: Trump is weaponizing federal data to target undocumented immigrants and mixed-status families. HUD is preparing mass evictions from public housing, SSA flagged thousands of mostly Latino immigrants as “dead” to cut off benefits, and Musk is coordinating data-sharing across agencies to track where immigrants live, work, and study.

Why It Matters: This is surveillance-driven targeting of immigrant communities disguised as policy. Musk’s operation is using personal data—meant for taxes, housing, and health care—to track and purge immigrants. They’re the test case—what starts with immigrants won’t end there.

DOGE Staffer Named Acting Head of U.S. Foreign Assistance at State Department

What Happened: Jeremy Lewin, a senior Musk operative, has been appointed acting director of foreign assistance at the State Department, replacing Pete Marocco. Lewin, who also serves as acting deputy at USAID, was key in efforts to dismantle the agency.

Why It Matters: This puts U.S. foreign aid in the hands of Musk’s loyalists and guts what’s left of America’s global humanitarian leadership.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ Fires Lawyer Who Admitted Mistaken Deportation of Salvadoran Man

What Happened: The Justice Department fired Erez Reuveni, the immigration lawyer who acknowledged in court that the U.S. mistakenly deported Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia in defiance of a court order. Reuveni was placed on leave after questioning the DOJ's legal position and was terminated for not “zealously” defending the government's case.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DOJ is punishing lawyers for telling the truth and refusing to defend unlawful acts. It's a chilling message: fall in line—or be fired. Due process and legal ethics are being crushed under authoritarian loyalty tests.

Trump Threatens Harvard’s Tax-Exempt Status in Escalating Power Play

What Happened: Trump froze over $2 billion in federal funds and is now threatening to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status after the university refused White House demands to change its admissions, hiring, and curriculum. He accused Harvard of promoting “terrorist inspired/supporting sickness” on Truth Social—despite laws barring presidential interference in IRS matters.

Why It Matters: Trump is threatening to weaponize the IRS to punish political defiance. Harvard’s refusal to bend triggered an escalation, threatening to turn the tax code into a tool of retribution against academic freedom and dissent. This isn’t about antisemitism or DEI—it’s about control over universities.

C.I.A. Director’s Messages in Leaked Chat Were Deleted, Agency Says

What Happened: The CIA admitted that all Signal messages from Director John Ratcliffe’s chat—where top Trump officials discussed military operations—were deleted, despite a federal judge’s preservation order. Watchdog group American Oversight says the deletion likely violated the Federal Records Act.

Why It Matters: This is a clear case of vanishing accountability at the highest levels of government. If officials used encrypted, disappearing messages to skirt federal recordkeeping laws during active military operations, it’s not just illegal—it’s a national security risk.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Core Democratic groups are preparing to be targeted by Trump

What Happened: ActBlue and Indivisible, two pillars of the Democratic grassroots, are preparing legal defenses amid fears of politically motivated investigations by Trump. White House officials and Trump allies have openly suggested prosecutions are coming.

Why It Matters: This would be a dangerous escalation of Trump’s retribution agenda—weaponizing the DOJ to attack political opponents— and a direct attack on democratic norms ahead of the 2026 midterms. This is what happens in Russia—where opposition is prosecuted.

White House Ends a Regular Reporting Slot for Independent Newswires

What Happened: The Trump White House eliminated the long-held press pool slot reserved for major independent newswires—The Associated Press, Bloomberg, and Reuters—escalating its campaign to control presidential coverage.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian media control in action. Trump is sidelining independent journalism and replacing it with handpicked, compliant outlets and propagandists to shape the narrative. Gutting press access to major wire services threatens transparency for millions who rely on them for unbiased reporting.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump moves to speed up asylum cases without court hearings

What Happened: Trump issued a new policy allowing immigration judges to dismiss asylum applications without a hearing, based solely on the written forms. This change accelerates deportations and bypasses traditional due process protections for asylum seekers, especially those without legal representation.

Why It Matters: Stripping hearings from asylum cases turns a life-or-death process into a paperwork review—stacked against vulnerable migrants. Most don’t have lawyers, and now they won’t even have a chance to speak in court.

Judge in Abrego Garcia case indicates she's weighing contempt proceedings against Trump officials

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis is considering contempt proceedings against the Trump regime for failing to comply with a court order to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia. DOJ has provided “no real response” or evidence of efforts to bring him back.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly defying court orders and daring judges to hold them accountable. This isn’t just obstruction—it’s a continued threat to the balance of power and rule of law.

They Never Thought Trump Would Have Them Deported

What Happened: Trump’s promised “mass deportation” campaign is sweeping up immigrants with no criminal records, many with deep ties to the U.S.—including asylum seekers, green-card holders with decades-old infractions, and small business owners. ICE is increasingly targeting those previously considered low priority, like parents of U.S. citizen children, longtime residents, and even religious leaders.

Why It Matters: Trump says he’s targeting criminals, but in reality, is disappearing non-criminal immigrants en masse. Longstanding protections are being scrapped, families torn apart, and legal residents swept up in a political purge disguised as enforcement.

Army and Air Force Libraries Ordered to Review Books for DEI Content

What Happened: Trump has expanded his purge of DEI materials to Army and Air Force libraries. New directives order reviews of all books tied to DEI, gender identity, and critical race theory at institutions like West Point and the Air Force Academy. This comes after the Navy removed nearly 400 books—ranging from Holocaust accounts to Maya Angelou’s memoir—from the U.S. Naval Academy library.

Why It Matters: This is state-imposed censorship aimed at rewriting history. By purging DEI and civil rights content from military libraries, Trump is replacing truth—framing suppression as “unity” to justify erasure.

Two Months After Trump’s Funding Cuts, a Nonprofit Struggles to Support Refugees and Itself

What Happened: Two months after Trump froze refugee resettlement funds, nonprofits like NICE and HIAS are laying off staff and cutting services. Trump canceled contracts and blocked funds—even those approved by Congress.

Why It Matters: Refugees are being abandoned mid-resettlement. This is deliberate sabotage of life-saving programs, leaving families without homes or support.

Bipartisan senators rebuke White House move to end legal aid for unaccompanied minors

What Happened: In a rare bipartisan move, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) slammed Trump for canceling a contract that provided legal representation to 26,000 unaccompanied minors. The termination of this program leaves children—some as young as toddlers—to face immigration courts alone.

Why It Matters: Stripping legal aid from vulnerable migrant children violates U.S. law and basic decency. Without counsel, children face life-altering legal decisions with no understanding of their rights, increasing their risk of trafficking, exploitation, and wrongful deportation.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

The 2 NPR reports below are a must-read. This is most likely happening across all agencies….

🚨A whistleblower's disclosure details how DOGE may have taken sensitive labor data

What Happened: A whistleblower at the National Labor Relations Board exposed that Musk’s operatives accessed and likely extracted confidential labor data — including union organizer identities and legal case files — then disabled security logs and deleted records. Shortly after, a Russian IP tried logging in using one of the DOGE-created accounts. The whistleblower, Daniel Berulis, was later targeted with a threatening note and drone surveillance after raising internal alarms.

Why It Matters: Musk’s breach of federal systems to access labor data—while his companies are under NLRB investigation—is a clear abuse of power, a serious data breach, and a national security threat. The Russia-linked login attempts and the threat against the whistleblower point to something far more dangerous. This is likely happening across agencies and demands immediate investigation and media coverage.

🚨5 takeaways about NPR's reporting on the whistleblower report about DOGE at the NLRB

What Happened: A whistleblower at the National Labor Relations Board says Elon Musk’s operatives gained unrestricted access to internal systems, bypassed cybersecurity protocols, and exfiltrated sensitive labor data—and shortly after, someone with an IP address in Russia attempted to log in multiple times using one of the newly created DOGE accounts.

Why It Matters: This breach raises serious concerns about national security, labor rights, and conflicts of interest—especially as Musk’s companies are under NLRB investigation and Musk’s operatives continue to collect sensitive federal data without oversight.

Entire Pentagon Tech Unit Quits Amid Trump-Era Interference

What Happened: The entire Defense Digital Service, the Pentagon’s elite tech innovation team, will resign by May 1, effectively shutting down the office. Staff cited hiring freezes, revoked remote work, travel restrictions, and political pressure from Musk’s operatives as making their work “non-mission capable.”

Why It Matters: This marks a collapse of the Pentagon’s primary digital modernization force, crippling efforts to counter drone threats, secure cyber infrastructure, and streamline military tech services.

Big Banks Alarmed After Regulator Hacked, Pull Back from Electronic Sharing

What Happened: JPMorgan, Bank of America, and BNY Mellon have scaled back electronic data sharing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency following a major cyberattack on the regulator’s email systems. Banks say the OCC failed to notify them directly and are now seeking secure alternatives as the investigation continues.

Why It Matters: This breach exposes serious weaknesses in the cybersecurity of a key financial regulator as Trump purges cybersecurity experts. Combined with Trump’s push to centralize and control banking oversight, the hack has sparked panic among banks already wary of political interference and regulatory instability.

Mass Exodus: 25% of IRS Workforce Plans to Resign After Trump Buyout Push

What Happened: Roughly 22,000 IRS employees—about a quarter of the agency—are preparing to take buyouts. This comes amid a second wave of “deferred resignation” incentives aimed at gutting the IRS workforce.

Why It Matters: The loss of institutional knowledge and staffing will cripple tax enforcement, reduce government revenue, and further Trump’s authoritarian agenda to weaponize federal power while dismantling oversight and service capacity.

IRS May Purge Workforce by 40%, Internal Memo Reveals

What Happened: The IRS is preparing to cut up to 40% of its workforce following the 2025 tax filing deadline. Staff reductions will occur in two phases, slashing personnel from 102,000 to as few as 60,000. The deepest cuts are expected in taxpayer services, civil rights, and oversight offices.

Why It Matters: Gutting the IRS by up to 40% will cripple enforcement, audits, and taxpayer services—making it easier for the wealthy to dodge taxes while shrinking public revenue.

RFK Jr. Claims Measles Vaccine Is “Leaky.” Scientists Say He’s Flat-Out Wrong

What Happened: RFK Jr. lied and claimed the measles vaccine loses 5% of its effectiveness each year, calling it “leaky” during a press conference about the current U.S. outbreak. Experts, including Dr. Paul Offit, immediately debunked the claim, confirming the vaccine provides lifelong immunity and calling Kennedy’s statement “dead wrong.”

Why It Matters: Amid a growing measles outbreak, RFK Jr. is spreading dangerous disinformation. His lies contradict established science and further fuel anti-vaccine sentiment.

Trump Plans Closure of Nearly 30 U.S. Embassies and Consulates

What Happened: An internal State Department memo shows that Trump may shut down 10 embassies and 17 consulates worldwide— under Musk’s directive. The targeted posts include key locations in South Korea, Iraq, and Somalia.

Why It Matters: This is a continued dangerous retreat from global leadership. Shutting down embassies and consulates weakens U.S. diplomacy, undermines intelligence and counterterrorism efforts, and hands power to adversaries like Russia and China.

Trump Exempts Dozens of Coal Plants from Toxic Emissions Rules

What Happened: Trump has granted 47 coal-fired power plants a two-year exemption from complying with federal limits on mercury and other air toxics, bypassing Biden-era environmental protections. The exemptions were issued via executive proclamation, aiming to revive the declining coal industry.

Why It Matters: Mercury is a potent neurotoxin, and Trump’s rollback of pollution rules puts public health at risk—especially for children. It’s a clear signal that Trump is prioritizing polluters over clean air and safety, using executive power to gut environmental protections.

DOGE attempted to assign team to US nonprofit group Vera Institute of Justice

What Happened: Musk’s operatives attempted to place a team within the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit focused on criminal justice reform. Vera refused, and Musk backed off only after learning the Department of Justice had already terminated Vera’s grants.

Why It Matters: Musk’s attempt to infiltrate another independent nonprofit shows how far Trump’s government will go to control dissent.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

The untold story of how Trump shocked Europe in a few short days

What Happened: In February, Trump shocked allies by telling NATO that Ukraine should cede land and then launched talks with Putin—cutting out Zelenskyy entirely. At the Munich Security Conference, Vance attacked Europe’s “decay” and echoed Kremlin propaganda.

Why It Matters: Trump’s fealty to the Kremlin shattered decades of European trust. Within days, leaders scrambled to plan for a future without U.S. military backing.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US Derails G-7 Condemnation of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine

What Happened: After Russia launched deadly missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing at least 35 civilians on Palm Sunday, G7 nations drafted a statement condemning the strike. The U.S. refused to endorse it, citing the need to keep negotiations with Moscow "on track."

Why It Matters: Trump continues to provide cover for Russia’s genocide, echoing Kremlin propaganda while undermining U.S. support for Ukraine. Another gift to Putin.

Meet the Miami Lobbyist Who Helped Bukele Seduce MAGA

What Happened: Damian Merlo, a Miami-based lobbyist with deep ties to MAGA politics and authoritarian regimes, has spent years turning El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele into a right-wing icon. By cultivating Trump world alliances, orchestrating high-profile visits, and pushing policies, Merlo helped shape U.S. deportation policies to El Salvador—all while Bukele escalates human rights abuses.

Why It Matters: Merlo’s campaign is a blueprint for how autocrats win favor in Trump’s Washington—through MAGA messaging.

Trump Embraces Putin as Russia Slaughters Ukrainian Civilians

What Happened: As Russian missiles massacred dozens—including children—in Ukraine, Trump deflected blame from the Kremlin, downplayed genocide and war crimes, and refused to commit to further aid for Kyiv. Instead, he blamed Biden and Zelensky, parroted Russian propaganda, and continued cozying up to Putin.

Why It Matters: Trump continues siding with a war criminal committing genocide—while turning his back on U.S. allies. Meanwhile, the Republican Party is captured and complicit, choosing silence over accountability.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Hong Kong Suspends U.S.-Bound Packages Amid Escalating Trump Trade War

What Happened: In response to Trump’s new tariffs on small shipments, Hong Kong abruptly halted all package deliveries to the United States. The move follows Trump’s order to close a loophole allowing goods under $800 to enter tariff-free, triggering backlash from Hong Kong’s government, which called the tariffs “bullying.”

Why It Matters: Global shipping routes are being disrupted, and ordinary people will bear the brunt of the fallout in rising costs, delivery delays, and increasing global economic instability.

Trump Orders Critical Minerals Probe, Tariffs Likely to Follow



What Happened: Trump launched a new investigation that could lead to sweeping tariffs on critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths. The move escalates trade tensions and targets imports key to electric vehicles, batteries, and smartphones, citing national security concerns.

Why It Matters: While aimed at China, the probe could disrupt global tech and EV supply chains, raise consumer prices, and further isolate U.S. allies. It’s another Trump shock to global markets with potentially massive ripple effects.

U.S. Tourism Faces “Trump Slump” Amid Tariffs, Global Tensions

What Happened: The $2.36 trillion U.S. tourism industry is bracing for a decline in international visitors, with travel executives and economists warning of a “Trump Slump.” March saw an 11.6% drop in overseas visits, driven by trade instability, weakening consumer confidence, and fears over Trump’s tariff wars.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic trade policy and nationalist rhetoric are hurting one of America’s largest industries. International travelers are spooked by economic uncertainty and political hostility, and the numbers are starting to show it. This is a warning sign of broader economic fallout from Trump’s isolationist agenda.

Investors dodge U.S. dollar and Treasurys, scared by Trump’s trade war

What Happened: The U.S. dollar has lost nearly 10% of its value since Trump’s inauguration—over half of that in just the past month. Investors are fleeing the dollar and U.S. Treasurys amid confusion and chaos over Trump’s tariffs, which have hit their highest level since 1909.

Why It Matters: The dollar’s sharp decline signals eroding global confidence in U.S. leadership. With inflation rising and investors fleeing, America is losing its status as a safe haven—fueling economic turmoil at home and abroad.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

4/19- Next National Day of Action

Source : 50501

Judge Blocks Trump From Retaliating Against Another Top Law Firm

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s executive order targeting the law firm Susman Godfrey, calling it a “shocking abuse of power” driven by a personal vendetta. The firm, which represented Dominion Voting Systems, had faced government-ordered bans from federal buildings and contract terminations. The ruling halts those punitive measures and orders agencies to disregard the executive order.

GOP Sen. Grassley Faces Frustrated Iowans at Town Hall: ‘Are You Proud of Trump?’

What Happened: At a packed town hall in Fort Madison, Iowa, Senator Chuck Grassley faced a wave of angry constituents demanding accountability for Trump’s authoritarian policies. Voters challenged Grassley on Trump’s mass deportations, executive overreach, and tariffs hurting Iowa farmers. When asked directly, “Are you proud of Trump?” Grassley offered a tepid response, sparking groans. He largely defended Trump and dodged questions on bringing back a deported Maryland man, despite a Supreme Court order.

Sanders and AOC Take Anti-Trump Resistance Tour Into Red States

What Happened: Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew massive crowds in deep-red states like Utah and Idaho as part of their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. With thousands showing up—even surpassing local Democratic registration numbers—they’re rallying disaffected voters ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Judge Blocks Enforcement of Trump’s Anti-DEI Rule in Labor Dept. Case

What Happened: A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction halting enforcement of a key provision in Trump’s anti-DEI executive orders. The order would have forced contractors and grant recipients to certify they had no DEI programs that violated vaguely defined rules—under threat of severe penalties. The case was brought by Chicago Women in Trades.

Judge Orders Trump to Release Billions From Biden-Era Climate and Infrastructure Funds

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump must release billions in climate and infrastructure funds from two Biden-era laws. The judge called the freeze “arbitrary and capricious” and said federal agencies overstepped legal authority by blocking funds passed by Congress.

Why Harvard Decided to Fight Trump

What Happened: Harvard University refused to comply with Trump's demands that would overhaul its policies on admissions, hiring, faculty oversight, and protest management. In retaliation, Trump froze over $2.2 billion in federal funding, with billions more under threat. Harvard President Alan Garber responded publicly, rejecting what he called an attack on university independence.

Pentagon Students Sue Hegseth Over Book Bans on Race and Gender

What Happened: 12 students from Pentagon-run schools in the U.S., Italy, and Japan are suing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and DoDEA chief Beth Schiavino-Narvaez over bans on books covering race, gender, and identity. The ACLU filed the lawsuit, arguing that the bans violate students’ First Amendment rights and block access to critical information on biology, health, and abuse.

📊 By the Numbers

4/19 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 billion+ — Combined legal contracts extorted by Trump

35 — Ukrainians killed in Russia’s Palm Sunday missile strikes on Sumy, Ukraine

10% — Drop in the U.S. dollar’s value since Trump’s inauguration

22,000 — IRS employees planning to resign under Trump’s buyout scheme

47 — Coal plants exempted from mercury and toxic emissions rules

26,000 — Unaccompanied migrant children stripped of legal aid by Trump

30 — U.S. embassies and consulates slated for closure under Musk/Trump directive

400+ — Books purged from military libraries in crackdown

2.36 trillion — Size of the U.S. tourism industry now facing a “Trump Slump”

2.2 billion — Federal dollars frozen from Harvard amid Trump’s retaliation campaign

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Censorship Beyond the Military — Will Trump expand his book purge from military academies to public schools, libraries, and universities?

Retaliation Against the Press — After sidelining major news organizations from White House coverage, how long before Trump escalates his war on journalism with more bans, prosecutions, or propaganda-driven replacements?

Trump’s Defiance of the Courts — Will anyone hold Trump accountable for ignoring a Supreme Court order?

Mass Resignations in Government — With entire agencies collapsing under pressure from Musk and Trump, what will be the long-term fallout for national security, revenue collection, and the stability of public services?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Crypto Kleptocracy — Trump is shaping federal crypto policy to benefit himself and his donors, dissolving barriers between personal enrichment and presidential power.

Authoritarian Playbook in Action — Whether it’s book bans, court defiance, surveillance, or data-driven immigrant purges, Trump is methodically dismantling democratic norms and consolidating power.

Foreign Policy in Freefall — Trump’s alignment with Russia, sabotage of NATO, and embassy closures show a dangerous U.S. retreat from global leadership—handing leverage to autocrats.

Whistleblower Threats Are a Warning — The intimidation of Daniel Berulis isn’t just retaliation—it’s a message. Speaking out will be punished, and Musk’s operatives are likely extracting sensitive data across multiple agencies with impunity.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

My Latest…