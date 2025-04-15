Photo Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Kleptocracy, Inc.

What Happened: Trump is using the presidency to enrich himself, his family, and his allies—openly partnering with foreign regimes, dismantling oversight, and turning U.S. institutions into tools for personal profit. From hosting the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at his resort to suspending anti-corruption enforcement, and letting Musk slash regulatory bodies that once checked his companies, Trump’s kleptocratic rule mirrors authoritarian regimes like Russia and China.

Why It Matters: This is not just self-dealing—it’s systemic corruption. Oversight mechanisms are being gutted, law enforcement is being redirected to target political enemies, and foreign interests are being rewarded for their loyalty to Trump’s empire. This is what state capture looks like.

Source: The Atlantic

Greene Bought Market Dip Before Trump Paused Tariffs, Profiting From the Rally

What Happened: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought up to $315,000 in stocks the day before and the day of Trump’s surprise tariff pause that caused markets to surge. She also dumped Treasury bills ahead of the announcement, profiting as stocks like Palantir and AMD soared 19–21%.

Why It Matters: The timing of Greene’s trades—just hours before Trump’s announcement—has sparked outrage and renewed calls for a congressional stock trading ban. With Trump allies making suspicious gains amid tariff chaos, Democrats are demanding SEC investigations into possible insider trading.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump to the USA: There Is No Rule of Law

What Happened: Trump hosted El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele at the White House and publicly celebrated their shared refusal to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia—a Maryland father wrongfully disappeared to El Salvador. Both falsely labeled him a “terrorist,” despite court rulings acknowledging the deportation was unlawful and lacking evidence. Trump’s officials defied a judge’s enforcement order and vowed not to bring him back.

Why It Matters: Trump is asserting that neither the courts nor the Constitution can limit his power—not even when the regime admitted to wrongfully disappearing him to a gulag. He’s normalizing lawless detentions and erasing judicial authority. Today it’s Abrego Garcia. Tomorrow it could be any one of us.

Source: Mother Jones

Why Trump and His Officials Are Publicly Mocking the Supreme Court

What Happened: Trump and his officials are defying a unanimous Supreme Court ruling to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Despite the Court ordering the government to “facilitate” his return, Trump and top aides like Stephen Miller are pretending they won the case—arguing they are not obligated to act.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly mocking the authority of the Supreme Court, refusing to comply with its rulings, and asserting the power to disappear people into foreign prisons—without trial, oversight, or accountability. It’s a test run for dismantling the rule of law entirely, just like in authoritarian regimes.

Source: Rolling Stone

Trump’s $1 Billion Law Firm Deals Are the Work of His Personal Lawyer

What Happened: Trump’s indicted personal lawyer Boris Epshteyn is extorting billion-dollar deals from top law firms—forcing them to fund MAGA causes and change hiring practices under threat of executive orders and investigations. The deals are being cut from a D.C. steakhouse, not a government office.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the presidency to bully law firms into submission. It’s a direct attack on legal independence, twisting institutions meant to uphold the rule of law into tools of political loyalty.

Source: Wall Street Journal

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Pam Bondi Refuses To Answer Whether Trump Proposal To Send U.S. Citizens to Foreign Prisons Is ‘Legal’

What Happened: AG Pam Bondi refused to confirm whether Trump’s proposal to deport American citizens to El Salvador’s notorious gulag is legal. Trump previously floated the idea, saying he would be “honored” to send “violent” U.S. criminals abroad if El Salvador’s president agreed.

Why It Matters: This is chilling and we must push back. Trump’s top law enforcement official won’t even say if it’s legal to throw Americans into foreign gulags—and it’s not. The refusal to rule it out shows how far this regime would be willing to go to crush dissent and bypass due process. It could happen to any of us who speak out.

Source: Mediaite

FEMA Denies Disaster Relief to Washington After Deadly Bomb Cyclone

What Happened: FEMA has denied Washington state’s request for federal disaster relief following a deadly “bomb cyclone” storm in November that caused $34 million in damage. The storm killed two people, knocked out power, and severely damaged infrastructure. Gov. Bob Ferguson says the state met all eligibility criteria and will appeal.

Why It Matters: This is another example of Trump weaponizing disaster relief to punish blue states. Withholding emergency aid puts lives, infrastructure, and entire communities at risk.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Retreats From White-Collar Criminal Enforcement

What Happened: Trump’s DOJ is ending white-collar crime enforcement—dropping foreign bribery, crypto fraud, and money laundering cases. Under AG Pam Bondi, prosecutors are sidelining corporate crime to focus on Trump’s political priorities. An executive order suspending the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act has led to dropped charges, halted probes, and pardons for Trump allies and donors.

Why It Matters: Trump has hijacked the DOJ to protect his allies and punish his enemies. By gutting enforcement of bribery and fraud laws and sidelining prosecutors, he’s turning the justice system into a shield for cronies while going after the opposition. This isn’t reform—it’s kleptocratic capture like in Russia.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump’s DOJ Has Frozen Police Reform Work. Advocates Fear More Abuse in Departments Across the Country.

What Happened: Trump has frozen DOJ oversight of police departments across the U.S., halting progress on at least ten federal investigations into unlawful policing practices. These cases involved excessive force, racial discrimination, and unconstitutional practices.

Why It Matters: Without federal intervention, local authorities—many hostile to reform—are left in charge of fixing abuses, raising fears of further police misconduct and abuses. Civil rights lawyers warn that the freeze greenlights lawless behavior and dismantles a key accountability tool.

Source: ProPublica

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump White House Defies Court, Bans AP From Oval Office Event

What Happened: Despite a federal court ruling barring retaliation, Trump blocked Associated Press reporters and photographers from covering Monday’s Oval Office meeting with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele. The ban stems from AP’s refusal to comply with Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

Why It Matters: This is a direct violation of a court order and a blatant attack on press freedom. Trump continues escalating his war on the media and rule of law—punishing outlets that won’t parrot propaganda and openly defying judicial authority.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Urges FCC Punish ‘60 Minutes’ Over Critical Coverage of Ukraine and Greenland

What Happened: Trump called on FCC Chair Brendan Carr to impose “maximum fines and punishment” on CBS for airing two “60 Minutes” stories he didn’t like—one on Ukraine and one on his revived illegal Greenland annexation scheme. He claimed CBS should “lose their license.”

Why It Matters: This is textbook authoritarianism. Trump is weaponizing federal agencies to punish journalists for doing their jobs—sending a clear threat to the free press: report critically, and you’ll be targeted. It’s not just intimidation—it’s a blueprint for silencing media.

Source: CNN

Trump announces freeze in $2.2 billion for Harvard after university rejects request for policy changes

What Happened: The Trump regime announced it would freeze $2.2 billion in federal grants and contracts for Harvard after the university rejected demands to eliminate “DEI” programs, screen international students for political beliefs, and give federal authorities control over protests and admissions.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on academic freedom and the First Amendment. Harvard’s refusal to comply signals a rare institutional stand against Trump’s authoritarian effort to control higher education, silence dissent, and weaponize funding to enforce ideological conformity.

Source: CNN

Trump Seeks to Slash $9.3B from PBS, NPR, and State Department in Formal Spending Cut Request

What Happened: The Trump White House is sending Congress a formal rescissions request to cancel $9.3 billion in previously approved funding, targeting PBS, NPR, the State Department, USAID, and the U.S. Institute of Peace. If Congress fails to approve the request within 45 days, the funding must legally be restored.

Why It Matters: Trump’s move to defund NPR, PBS, and foreign aid isn’t about “efficiency”—it’s about loyalty. This is an authoritarian purge of independent institutions.

Source: Politico

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump and Bukele Bond Over Human Rights Abuses in Oval Office Meeting

What Happened: In a disturbing Oval Office appearance, Trump and El Salvador’s authoritarian leader Nayib Bukele doubled down on their migrant rendition pact—refusing to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Trump again floated sending American citizens to foreign prisons and mocked the Supreme Court’s order to bring Abrego Garcia back.

Why It Matters: This wasn’t just a diplomatic photo op—it was a public endorsement of authoritarianism. Trump is normalizing mass detention without due process, praising torture states, and floating ways to deport U.S. citizens. The rule of law is collapsing in real-time, and our democratic allies are being replaced with authoritarian thugs.

Source: Rolling Stone

Congress Demands Answers on ICE Detaining U.S. Citizens. Trump Stonewalls

What Happened: At least a dozen Democratic lawmakers have sent formal letters to Trump demanding explanations for why U.S. citizens — including Puerto Ricans and tribal members — have been detained or interrogated by immigration agents. None have received responses.

Why It Matters: Trump’s silence reflects a broader effort to sideline congressional oversight and ignore constitutional checks. As ICE expands aggressive enforcement, Americans caught up are left without answers or accountability.

Source: ProPublica

Columbia Student Detained During Naturalization Ceremony

What Happened: Mohsen Mahdawi, a U.S. permanent resident and Palestinian Columbia student, was detained by DHS agents—two masked—during his naturalization interview in Vermont. His lawyers say the arrest is direct retaliation for his role in campus protests against the Israel-Gaza war.

Why It Matters: Vermont lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, called the detention “immoral, inhumane and illegal.” A judge has temporarily blocked the deportation. Trump is using international students as a test case and this will be expanded to all students.

Source: NBC News

The Little-Known Bureaucrats Tearing Through American Universities

What Happened: A Trump task force is using frozen federal funding to force ideological reforms on universities. While framed as an effort to combat antisemitism, the group is targeting admissions, hiring, “DEI” programs, and protest policies. Harvard and Columbia alone face over $11 billion in suspended funds.

Why It Matters: This isn’t just about antisemitism—it’s a MAGA-driven assault on academic freedom. The task force is weaponizing federal funding and civil rights law to impose political loyalty tests and force cultural and academic conformity in universities, all without congressional oversight. It’s a blueprint for authoritarian control over education.

Source: Wall Street Journal

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

IRS chief information officer announces resignation on eve of tax-filing day

What Happened: Rajiv Uppal, Chief Information Officer at the IRS, announced his resignation just one day before the April 15 tax-filing deadline. Uppal’s departure follows a wave of high-level resignations at the agency amid a massive purge.

Why It Matters: Uppal’s exit creates a tech leadership void at the height of tax season. As cyber threats grow and IRS systems face mounting pressure, the agency is losing critical expertise when stability and security are most needed.

Source: Reuters

White House Moves to Gut State Department, Slash UN and NATO Funding

What Happened: Trump has proposed cutting the State Department’s budget by nearly 50%, closing overseas diplomatic missions, and eliminating funding for most international organizations—including the United Nations, its agencies, and NATO headquarters.

Why It Matters: This is an aggressive attempt to dismantle America’s diplomatic infrastructure and retreat from global leadership. Slashing funding to NATO and the UN while cozying up to autocrats signals the death of U.S. multilateralism—and aligns with Trump’s isolationist, authoritarian agenda. The cuts will cede global influence to Russia and China.

Source: Associated Press

U.S. Measles Outbreak Surpasses 700 Cases as CDC Scrambles to Respond

What Happened: The CDC confirmed over 700 measles cases so far in 2025, with 79 hospitalizations and at least 2 child deaths in Texas.

Why It Matters: This outbreak is a direct result of Trump’s health department gutting the CDC and putting vaccine conspiracist RFK Jr. in charge. Public health infrastructure was dismantled—and now kids are dying from a disease that was nearly eradicated.

Source: USA Today

Trump’s HHS Cuts Threaten Collapse of U.S. Health Systems, Staff Warn

What Happened: After mass layoffs at HHS, critical IT systems are collapsing. Cybersecurity, contract renewals, and health data protections are in disarray. The agency’s cyber nerve center could go dark by June, with its lease already set to end by December 31.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge of IT and cybersecurity staff—led by Musk and Palantir-connected operatives—has crippled the digital backbone at HHS. Public health data, clinical trials, drug testing info, and sensitive patient records are now at risk of exposure or attack. This is bureaucratic sabotage on a catastrophic scale.

Source: WIRED

Federal Freeze Halts Tribal Climate Projects, Threatens Lives and Infrastructure

What Happened: Trump froze $350 million in federal funding earmarked for over 22 tribal and nonprofit-led infrastructure projects across the U.S., including Alaska. These funds, part of the EPA's Community Change Grants under Biden’s climate policy, were aimed at housing renovations, solar installations, and climate-resilience infrastructure.

Why It Matters: Vulnerable Native communities now face mounting climate threats like erosion and permafrost thaw without the promised federal support. The freeze halts life-saving upgrades and exposes these communities to worsening environmental hazards.

Source: NPR

College financial aid hit with glitches, delays due to federal staffing cuts

What Happened: After Trump laid off over 1,300 Education Department employees, federal student aid systems are faltering. Universities report major delays accessing student records, calculating aid packages, and disbursing Pell Grants and loans. Some platforms have crashed multiple times, and support teams are unresponsive or overwhelmed.

Why It Matters: These cuts gut the backbone of America’s $1.6 trillion student aid system. Low-income students risk losing access to timely help, and colleges are left in limbo. Trump’s so-called “efficiency” is setting up a FAFSA disaster—just as fall enrollment looms.

Source: Washington Post

Trump Cancels $3 Billion Climate-Friendly Farming Program

What Happened: The USDA announced it has canceled the Biden-era Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities, a $3 billion initiative supporting carbon-reducing farming practices. Trump claimed the program was “mismanaged,” directing too little money to farmers and too much to overhead.

Why It Matters: This is another major climate rollback—gutting sustainable farming support as climate threats intensify. It further reiterates Trump’s return to anti-science, pro-industry rule, sidelining environmental progress to serve his deregulatory agenda.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

EU issues US-bound staff with burner phones over spying fears

What Happened: The European Commission considers the United States a surveillance threat—on par with China and Russia. Staff traveling to Washington for IMF and World Bank meetings have been issued burner phones and stripped-down laptops due to fears the Trump regime could spy on their devices. Officials have also been advised to shut off phones at the U.S. border and store them in anti-surveillance sleeves.

Why It Matters: Trump has caused a collapse in transatlantic trust. Just 85 days into his second term, the U.S. is being treated by allies as a hostile surveillance state. The move underscores how Trump’s embrace of authoritarian tactics, attacks on Europe, and disregard for norms has shattered global confidence in the U.S. as a trustworthy partner.

Source: Financial Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Keeps Lying Ukraine Started the War With Russia

What Happened: Trump again lied and blamed Ukraine for starting Russia’s genocidal full-scale war. In a meeting with El Salvador’s President, Trump mocked Zelenskyy, whitewashed Russian aggression, and repeated disinformation.

Why It Matters: Predictably, Trump continues echoing Kremlin propaganda—gaslighting Americans, vilifying a U.S. ally, and defending a genocidal war criminal and terrorist state. But what’s reprehensible is the silence from Republicans who once strongly backed Ukraine. Their capitulation reiterates how fully Trump has captured the party.

Source: Mother Jones

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Moves to Put New Tariffs on Computer Chips and Drugs

What Happened: Trump launched national security investigations into imported semiconductors and pharmaceuticals — a move expected to lead to new tariffs. Trump invoked Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, the same statute he used in 2018 to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Why It Matters: Targeting chips and medicine under the guise of national security, Trump’s tariffs risk disrupting global supply chains, spiking prices, and deepening market chaos—while giving him leverage to reward corporate allies with exemptions.

Source: New York Times

The Dollar Keeps Falling as Its ‘Safe Haven’ Status Is Questioned

What Happened: The U.S. dollar has dropped 8% this year and hit a three-year low following Trump’s tariffs. Once considered the world’s safest asset, the dollar is now being dumped by investors and central banks who no longer trust its stability amid trade chaos.

Why It Matters: This isn’t just economic turbulence—it’s a foundational shift. Trump’s erratic tariffs and economic nationalism are eroding faith in the dollar as the global reserve currency, rattling markets, increasing recession fears, and threatening the central role of U.S. financial power worldwide.

Source: New York Times

Goldman Sachs CEO Warns Trump’s Tariffs Are Pushing U.S. Toward Recession

What Happened: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warned investors that the likelihood of a U.S. recession has “increased” due to Trump’s tariffs. He said the tariffs, along with fears of a prolonged trade war, are injecting volatility and uncertainty into global markets and making it harder for businesses to plan ahead.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic trade policies are destabilizing the global economy while putting U.S. growth at risk—despite Goldman reporting a record quarter driven by market chaos. Solomon’s remarks suggest that behind the gains, Wall Street is bracing for a downturn.

Source: The Guardian

Fear of unemployment jumps to highest level since the pandemic

What Happened: A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey shows Americans now see a 44% chance of rising unemployment in the next year — the highest level of job insecurity since April 2020. Fears of personal job loss also jumped to a 12-month high.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariff insanity and economic unpredictability are shaking confidence in the labor market. Consumer pessimism will curb spending and investment, accelerating a downturn. Inflation fears are also on the rise, compounding the threat of a recession.

Source: CNN

👊🏼 In Resistance News

4/19- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

U.S. businesses sue to block Trump tariffs, say trade deficits are not an emergency

What Happened: Five small businesses filed a lawsuit against Trump to block his latest wave of tariffs, arguing he illegally invoked emergency powers under IEEPA to bypass Congress. The plaintiffs say Trump’s claim that trade deficits are an “emergency” is baseless and that the tariffs are crushing their operations.

Source: CNBC

Education Department Sued Over Mass Layoffs and Research Cuts

What Happened: The American Education Research Association filed a lawsuit against the Education Department over the decimation of its research arm, the Institute of Education Sciences. Following DOGE’s intervention, 90% of IES staff were terminated and educational research contracts were abruptly canceled.

Source: NBC News

Court Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Shuttering of Migrant Entry Program

What Happened: A federal judge in Boston halted Trump’s plan to terminate a Biden-era program that granted temporary legal entry and work permits to migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti.

Source: New York Times

Harvard says it will not ‘yield’ to Trump demands over $9bn in funding cuts

What Happened: Harvard University publicly rejected sweeping demands from Trump threatening $9 billion in federal funding unless the school banned masks, dismantled “DEI” programs, policed faculty activism, and surveilled international students. In a letter to the Harvard community, President Alan Garber declared the university would “not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

Source: The Guardian

📊 By the Numbers

4/19 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 billion+ — Combined legal contracts extorted by Trump via Boris Epshteyn

$11 billion+ — Federal funding frozen across Harvard and Columbia alone

$2.2 billion — Frozen federal funds for Harvard

$1.6 trillion — Value of the federal student loan system facing disruption

90% — Staff purged from the Education Department’s research division

60 — Universities warned by the Education Department over civil rights investigations

$9.3 billion — Proposed cuts to PBS, NPR, and State Department

$3 billion — Canceled USDA climate-smart farming initiative

$350 million — Tribal infrastructure funding frozen

22 — Tribes and nonprofits impacted by federal funding freeze

700+ — Measles cases in 2025 amid CDC gutting

44% — Americans now believe unemployment will rise in the next year

19–21% — Gains in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s stock holdings after Trump tariff pause

$8 billion — Approximate drop in dollar value this year

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

The Attack on Harvard Escalates — With $2.2 billion in federal funds frozen and $9 billion more under review, will the courts intervene—or will more universities fold under pressure?

Detention of U.S. Citizens — After defying a Supreme Court order to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, how long before Trump disappears Americans abroad?

The Collapse of Public Health Infrastructure — With CDC and HHS staff gutted, how long before the health system collapses?

Trump’s Defiance of the Courts — Will the judiciary hold Trump accountable for ignoring a Supreme Court order?

Trump’s Use of Executive Power Against Law Firms — Will the courts step in to stop coercive settlements made under threat of executive action? Or will MAGA-aligned legal compliance become the norm?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Dictators Inc — Trump’s meeting with El Salvador’s authoritarian president wasn’t diplomacy—it was a celebration of dictatorship. Together, they mocked court orders, praised mass incarceration, and endorsed deporting U.S. citizens to foreign gulags.

The Rule of Law Is Under Attack — From ignoring the Supreme Court to threatening to deport U.S. citizens and coercing universities, Trump is erasing judicial authority and replacing it with raw executive power.

Authoritarian Playbook — Trump isn’t just cracking down on dissent—he’s restructuring institutions to enforce ideological loyalty and silence opposition.

Public Institutions Are Being Hollowed Out — From the IRS to HHS, DOE, and CDC, vital agencies are being gutted—sabotaging public services, health, science, education, and economic security.

Resistance Is Rising — From the courts to campuses, institutions are starting to fight back—but they need public pressure, media attention, and coordinated legal action to succeed.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.