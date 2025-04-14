A view inside FEMA headquarters in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2024. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/File

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 12-13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Crypto Money Talks: Congress Delivers Wins After $130M Spending Blitz

What Happened: The crypto industry spent over $130 million in the 2024 elections backing pro-crypto candidates. Those lawmakers are now pushing favorable bills like the GENIUS Act, repealing IRS rules, and advancing stablecoin legislation—while SEC enforcement fades under Trump.

Why It Matters: Crypto firms are cashing in on their political investments, shaping federal law to their advantage, and benefiting Trump’s personal business interests, with no regard to consumer protections.

Source: New York Times

The Trump Family Is Going All-In on Crypto Projects, From Bitcoin Mining to Stablecoins

What Happened: Trump and his family are aggressively expanding their footprint in the crypto world, launching ventures across NFTs, Bitcoin mining, stablecoins, meme-coins, and decentralized finance. These moves coincide with Trump’s broader deregulatory push and legislative efforts that benefit the industry.

Why It Matters: The Trump family’s direct involvement in crypto—while Trump pushes pro-crypto policies and guts enforcement—is blatant corruption. Trump, his allies, and his family are profiting from projects he is regulating, turning U.S. financial policy into a tool for self-enrichment.

Source: Bloomberg

‘Completely Out of Touch’: Trump Golfs and Fundraises as Economy Craters

What Happened: As financial markets nosedive and fears of a recession mount, Trump has spent the past week golfing with Saudis, dining with donors, and dismissing economic pain. He skipped a military repatriation ceremony, charged $1 million a plate for a MAGA fundraiser, and played in his own golf tournament—all while insisting on Truth Social that his tariff war is “doing really well.”

Why It Matters: Trump is governing like a mad king—isolated, erratic, and indifferent to the chaos he’s causing. As he ignores expert warnings and mocks allies, his reckless policies are shredding U.S. credibility and economy, destabilizing markets, and deepening public anxiety.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Tells Judge It Doesn’t Have to Bring Back Man It Illegally Disappeared to El Salvador

What Happened: Despite a Supreme Court ruling ordering Trump to “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia—illegally disappeared to El Salvador—the DOJ now claims it has no legal obligation to bring him back. Trump officials argue the U.S. has no jurisdiction and refuse to release details of the migrant detention deal with El Salvador, where Abrego is being held in a notorious gulag.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly defying the Supreme Court and using foreign detention centers to bypass U.S. law. It’s a dangerous escalation—undermining due process, enabling extrajudicial deportations, and weaponizing international deals to hold migrants indefinitely outside legal oversight.

Source: Rolling Stone

Trump Order Seeks Costly Voting Machine Overhaul, Raising Chaos Concerns

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order that would force states to buy new voting machines that don’t yet exist or revert to hand-counting ballots. The order also demands voter citizenship checks, changes mail-in ballot deadlines, and gives the federal government expanded oversight of state voter rolls.

Why It Matters: Trump’s voting machine mandate is an unworkable, billion-dollar mess. It’s technically impossible, legally dubious, and guaranteed to wreak havoc on the 2026 midterms—which is the point. States don’t have the funding, systems, or authority to comply—and courts are already swamped with lawsuits challenging its constitutionality.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump’s Retribution Sends a Chilling Message: Dissent Equals Punishment

What Happened: Trump has launched a sweeping campaign of retribution—targeting former officials, universities, student protesters, judges, and law firms. He ordered investigations into ex-officials like Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, demanded free legal work from firms that opposed him, revoked student visas, closed federal offices in blue cities, froze grants to elite universities, and called for judges to be impeached. A DOJ lawyer was even suspended for admitting a wrongful deportation in court.

Why It Matters: This is not policy—it’s political retribution and an authoritarian takeover. Trump is using the full weight of the federal government to punish dissent, intimidate critics, and silence opposition—and he is just getting started. The message is clear: loyalty is demanded, and defiance comes at a cost.

Source: CNN

Trump overrode Social Security staff to list immigrants as dead

What Happened: Trump, Musk, and DHS forced the Social Security Administration to falsely mark over 6,100 living immigrants as dead, cutting off their ability to work or receive benefits. A senior SSA official who objected was removed from his post.

Why It Matters: Legal experts say the move is illegal and amounts to falsifying federal records. It’s part of a broader extremist effort to use federal systems to target immigrants, stripping them of rights and due process.

Source: The Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Dozens of DHS staffers, including top FEMA officials, given lie detector tests over alleged leaks

What Happened: Roughly 50 DHS employees, including FEMA’s acting chief, were subjected to polygraph tests in a leak investigation tied to reports on plans to gut the agency. At least one FEMA official was removed after failing a test.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian intimidation, plain and simple. Trump’s DHS is using lie detectors to root out dissent, not espionage. As the regime moves to dismantle FEMA, purge its staff, and hand over disaster response to Musk’s private networks, morale has collapsed. This crackdown is a political purge masked as a national security probe.

Source: CNN

Trump Authorizes Military to Seize Control of Federal Land at Southern Border

What Happened: Trump authorized the military to take control of federal land along the southern border, including the Roosevelt Reservation, for surveillance and wall construction. The Pentagon can now designate these areas as military zones—allowing troops to detain migrants as "trespassers," a likely end-run around the Posse Comitatus Act, which bars the military from domestic law enforcement.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented militarization of federal land erodes civil liberties and sets a dangerous precedent by blurring the line between national defense and domestic law enforcement. Trump is turning immigration policy into a battlefield—bypassing constitutional limits on military power inside U.S. borders.

Source: CNN

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Florida universities to deputize campus police for immigration enforcement

What Happened: At least 3 Florida public universities—UF, FAU, and USF—are pursuing agreements to deputize campus police for immigration enforcement. This reverses previous protections that treated campuses as “sensitive locations” under federal policy, which Trump has since scrapped.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning universities into front lines of his immigration crackdown—revoking visas, targeting student protesters, and blurring the line between education and enforcement. It’s a sweeping assault on civil rights, academic freedom, and the safety of international students.

Source: Associated Press

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Homeland Security Email Tells U.S. Citizen to ‘Immediately’ Self-Deport

What Happened: DHS sent out mass emails revoking "parole" status for individuals without lawful immigration status—urging them to leave the U.S. within seven days. But at least one recipient was a U.S.-born immigration attorney, raising alarm over the process’s accuracy and legality.

Why It Matters: DHS’s flawed, automated enforcement system is putting innocent people—including U.S. citizens—at risk of deportation. It’s a reckless process with no safeguards, no accountability, and mounting legal chaos.

Source: WIRED

No Evidence Linking Tufts Student to Antisemitism or Terrorism, State Dept. Found

What Happened: Just days before ICE detained Tufts PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk, a State Department memo found no evidence linking her to antisemitism or support for Hamas. The sole justification cited was her co-authorship of a student op-ed criticizing Tufts’ financial ties to Israel. Despite the absence of any proof, the Trump regime invoked a discretionary visa authority that requires no evidence to revoke her visa and justify her detention.

Why It Matters: Ozturk’s detention is now a flashpoint in Trump’s escalating crackdown on international students and campus protestors. Even pro-Israel groups at Tufts condemned the move. Her case highlights growing alarm over free speech violations, lack of due process, and the abuse of immigration powers to punish dissent.

Source: The Washington Post

Emboldened Anti-Abortion Extremists Push to Criminalize Women for Abortions

What Happened: A radical faction of “abortion abolitionists” is pushing for women who have abortions to be charged with homicide. Once considered fringe, the movement has gained momentum since the fall of Roe and the GOP’s consolidation of federal power.

Why It Matters: The GOP’s court-driven rollback of abortion rights has emboldened extremists who want to imprison women for ending pregnancies. It’s no longer just about bans—it’s about criminalization. This escalation is part of a wider assault on women’s autonomy, freedom, and equality under the law.

Source: Associated Press

Republicans plow ahead with anti-abortion agenda in states where voters approved constitutional amendments

What Happened: Despite voters in 7 states approving constitutional amendments to protect abortion rights in 2024, Republican lawmakers in more than half of those states are pushing new restrictions. Measures include curbs on abortion medication, punishing doctors for discussing abortion, and efforts to block future ballot initiatives.

Why It Matters: The GOP is openly defying the will of voters to enforce minority rule on abortion. Even where people overwhelmingly supported reproductive freedom, Republican lawmakers are using legislative backdoors to roll back those rights and silence direct democracy.

Source: NBC News

Military academies criticized for removing DEI-related books from libraries

What Happened: The U.S. Naval Academy removed 381 on race, gender, and identity from its library following Trump’s executive order banning “radical indoctrination” and “DEI” content. Titles by Maya Angelou, Ibram X. Kendi, and others were pulled and hidden from access. Similar removals are happening across military institutions.

Why It Matters: This is government censorship, plain and simple. Trump’s war on “DEI” has turned military academies into political battlegrounds—threatening academic freedom, erasing history, and signaling to future military leaders that open thought and inclusion are now liabilities.

Source: ABC News

Visas revoked for students at universities in Southern states amid crackdown

What Happened: Universities across the South—including Texas A&M, FIU, UNC, and Rice—have reported dozens of international students having their visas revoked or immigration status terminated without explanation. Not all affected students were politically active.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown weaponizes immigration to silence dissent, targeting foreign students who criticize U.S. policies or allies. It’s a chilling attack on protest and academic freedom—and a classic authoritarian tactic. If left unchecked, it will expand to all students.

Source: NBC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

RFK Jr. Cut 10,000 HHS Jobs. Milwaukee Kids Paid the Price.

What Happened: Under orders to slash 10,000 jobs at HHS, RFK Jr. dismantled the CDC’s lead poisoning program—just as Milwaukee requested federal help investigating a lead crisis in public schools. The agency declined, citing a lack of capacity.

Why It Matters: The job cuts are endangering public health, especially in low-income, majority-Black communities. With Trump and Musk dismantling agencies and purging workers, local governments are left to manage life-threatening crises on their own.

Source: Mother Jones

Navy Fires Leaders of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4

What Happened: Cmdr. Brett Robblee and Command Master Chief Felix Phillips were relieved of duty on April 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in their leadership, according to the Navy. No further details were provided. Both have been temporarily reassigned.

Why It Matters: The sudden leadership overhaul in a critical naval unit hints at possible dysfunction within U.S. maritime security operations. Without transparency, it raises red flags about readiness, internal conflict, or emerging threats in a vital defense area.

Source: Military Times

DOJ Ends Environmental Justice Agreement in Alabama, Citing Trump’s DEI Ban

What Happened: The Department of Justice has terminated its environmental justice agreement in Lowndes County, Alabama—a predominantly Black rural area plagued by severe wastewater issues. The move follows Trump’s executive order banning federal agencies from pursuing “DEI” initiatives.

Why It Matters: Trump’s dismantling of DEI priorities is directly gutting federal efforts to protect marginalized communities. In this case, it leaves Black residents in Lowndes County exposed to unsafe, unsanitary conditions with no federal support.

Source: Associated Press

‘Bureaucratic Cruelty’: Trump Cuts Jeopardize 9/11 Health Program for Survivors and Responders

What Happened: Trump’s mass layoffs and destruction of HHS—driven by Musk and RFK Jr.—have plunged the World Trade Center Health Program into disarray. Cancer treatments, PTSD care, and other vital services for 9/11 survivors and first responders have been cut with no transparency on what, if anything, is still covered.

Why It Matters: This is reprehensible and a betrayal to those who sacrificed the most on 9/11. First responders and survivors are now left in limbo—unsure if their cancer treatments, PTSD care, or routine checkups will be covered.

Source: The Guardian

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Canadians Halt U.S. Travel Over Trump’s Tariffs, Annexation Talk, and Border Detentions

What Happened: Canadian tourism to the U.S. is collapsing amid Trump’s hostile rhetoric, including threats to annex Canada, aggressive tariffs, and reports of border detentions. Tour operators are canceling trips, bookings are down up to 90%, and businesses along the U.S.-Canada border are taking major financial hits.

Why It Matters: Trump’s belligerent foreign policy and mass deportation agenda are unraveling one of America’s closest alliances. The backlash—already visible in plummeting tourism from the UK—will cost the U.S. billions in revenue and inflict lasting damage on America’s global image.

Source: Politico

UK Tourism to U.S. Drops Sharply Amid Trump’s Rhetoric and Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: UK travel to the U.S. dropped 14.3% in March 2025 compared to last year, with similar declines across Western Europe. The drop comes amid reports of tourist detentions and aggressive immigration enforcement, including a widely publicized case involving a British backpacker.

Why It Matters: Trump’s hostile rhetoric, immigration crackdowns, and escalating trade wars are driving international tourists away—hitting the U.S. economy hard. With the UK retreating from a top tourism spot, experts warn this could signal a broader collapse in global goodwill and travel confidence.

Source: The Guardian

Trump’s Push to Take Over Greenland Sparks Defiance in the Arctic

What Happened: Trump has revived his threats to illegally annex Greenland, suggesting military force if necessary and dismissing Denmark’s ability to secure the Arctic. His regime claims U.S. control is “vital” for missile defense and countering Russian and Chinese influence. Greenland’s Inuit population has responded defiantly: “We are not for sale.”

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to mirror Putin. Trump’s threats of an imperial-style land grab threaten to destabilize U.S.-European relations and trample Indigenous sovereignty. Greenland is already home to a key U.S. base—Trump’s push to own the island is about dominance, not defense.

Source: CBS News / 60 Minutes

Panama Opposition Accuses U.S. of “Camouflaged Invasion” Over Canal Military Deal

What Happened: Pete Hegseth confirmed the deployment of U.S. troops to Panama and the revival of operations at 3 former U.S. military bases, sparking outrage. Opposition leaders in Panama call it a “camouflaged invasion” that violates the 1977 canal neutrality treaty. The government insists the agreement is temporary and not a violation of sovereignty, but leaked documents suggest otherwise.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aggressive push to “retake” the Panama Canal and deploy troops—framed as countering China—has triggered backlash and reignited painful memories of the 1989 U.S. invasion. The move threatens Panama’s sovereignty, risks regional unrest, and deepens diplomatic instability across Latin America.

Source: The Guardian

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

How the GOP Fell for Putin’s Russia

What Happened: In an ideological shift, Trump and much of the Republican Party have embraced Putin's rhetoric and policies, overturning decades of U.S. opposition to Russian authoritarianism. From aligning with Russian propaganda on Ukraine to appointing Kremlin-friendly officials, Trump’s second term has transformed Moscow from America's adversary into a cultural and geopolitical ally.

Why It Matters: This marks the collapse of America’s global leadership and the GOP’s full embrace of Russian-style authoritarianism. Trump and the GOP aren’t just cozying up to Putin—they are aligning the U.S. with a genocidal war criminal who’s actively mass-murdering civilians in Ukraine.

Source: New York Times

Meet Alexander Dugin, the Russian Extremist Courting MAGA Media

What Happened: Alexander Dugin—often called “Putin’s brain”—is pushing his ultranationalist, anti-democracy ideology in pro-Trump circles. Over the past year, he’s appeared on shows hosted by Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Glenn Greenwald, and others, aligning himself with MAGA rhetoric against “wokeism,” LGBTQ rights, and “globalism.”

Why It Matters: Dugin has called for the destruction of Ukraine and the elimination of all Ukrainians, is a fascist, and promotes a Eurasian empire built on authoritarianism. His rise in MAGA media—paired with Trump’s alliance with Putin—reiterates a dangerous ideological fusion between U.S. far-right circles and Kremlin-backed extremism.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Russian Missile Strike Kills at Least 34 in Ukraine as Trump Pushes Cease-fire

What Happened: Russia launched a brutal ballistic missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing at least 34 civilians and injuring 117. The missiles hit a university and a crowded street during Palm Sunday, targeting Ukrainians heading to church in the deadliest attack this year.

Why It Matters: The strike came just two days after Trump’s envoy met with—and whitewashed—Putin for the third time, ignoring Russia’s ongoing genocide. It’s clear neither Russia nor Trump intends to stop the war unless Ukraine surrenders. Sparing Russia from Trump’s new tariffs only reinforces the message: this isn’t pressure—it’s complicity.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Suspect Arrested for Arson Attack on Gov. Shapiro’s Home While Family Slept Inside

What Happened: Cody Balmer, 38, was arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence while Shapiro and his family were inside. The early-morning fire caused significant damage. Balmer, who has posted anti-Democrat content online, faces charges including attempted murder, terrorism, and aggravated arson.

Why It Matters: This was a targeted political attack, possibly tied to Shapiro’s Jewish faith. It marks another escalation in violent extremism and political hatred fueled by online radicalization and partisan rage. Meanwhile, the FBI has redirected the domestic terrorism task force to focus on immigration.

Source: ABC News

Wisconsin Teen Allegedly Kills Parents in Plot to Assassinate Trump, FBI Says

What Happened: Seventeen-year-old Nikita Casap is accused of murdering his parents in Wisconsin as part of a plan to gain financial independence and carry out a plot to assassinate Trump. Federal investigators uncovered extremist writings praising Hitler, detailed plans for political violence, and connections to the neo-Nazi group “The Order of Nine Angles.” The teen was arrested in Kansas with cash, jewelry, and a gun, and is facing both state and federal charges.

Why It Matters: This highlights the rising danger of white supremacist domestic terrorism driven by neo-Nazi ideology. It marks another escalation in violent extremism and political hatred fueled by online radicalization and partisan rage. Meanwhile, the FBI has redirected the domestic terrorism task force to focus on immigration.

Source: CNN

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Investor who predicted the 2008 financial crisis says he's 'worried about something worse than a recession'

What Happened: Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio said the U.S. is on the brink of a recession—and could face a far deeper crisis if Trump’s tariff-heavy economic policies and debt mismanagement continue. He cited historical parallels to the 1930s, pointing to global instability, mounting debt, and a collapsing monetary order.

Why It Matters: Dalio, who predicted the 2008 financial crisis, is now sounding alarms about systemic economic collapse, not just a downturn. Trump’s erratic economic policies, rising protectionism, and failure to manage debt could trigger a global financial unraveling.

Source: NBC News

Trump Sows Tariff Confusion, Walks Back Electronics Exemptions

What Happened: Trump and top aides contradicted newly announced reciprocal tariff exemptions on electronics, signaling that exemptions for products like smartphones and semiconductors may soon be reversed. Trump now claims there was no real exemption—only a shift to a different “tariff bucket”—as Commerce Secretary Lutnick confirms new semiconductor tariffs are coming.

Why It Matters: The mixed messaging fuels economic uncertainty, especially for tech companies and consumers. Trump’s erratic tariff policy threatens supply chains, raises prices, and deepens distrust in U.S. trade policy.

Source: CNBC

China Halts Critical Exports as Trade War with Trump Escalates

What Happened: Beijing has suspended exports of vital rare earth minerals and magnets used in electric vehicles, missiles, semiconductors, and jet engines. The freeze includes six heavy rare earth elements and rare earth magnets, now restricted under new export licensing rules still being developed.

Why It Matters: China controls nearly all global supply of key rare earth materials—and its export halt could cripple U.S. car manufacturing, semiconductor production, and military supply chains within weeks.

Source: New York Times

Economic Outlook Tanks Just 3 Months Into Trump’s Term, Recession Fears Spike

What Happened: A Wall Street Journal survey shows economists have slashed U.S. growth forecasts and doubled the odds of a recession—from 22% in January to 45% now—due to Trump’s aggressive and incompetent tariff rollout. GDP growth for 2025 is projected at just 0.8%, the weakest since the pandemic, as businesses reel from supply chain shocks and inflation expectations surge.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic trade war is destabilizing the global economy and undermining business confidence at home. Inflation is rising, unemployment is expected to climb, and Wall Street fears Trump’s policies could trigger a full-blown recession.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Manufacturers struggle with uncertainty, chaos in Trump tariffs

What Happened: Trump’s aggressive and erratic tariff policies—especially the 145% levy on Chinese imports and the suspended 10% blanket tax—have thrown U.S. manufacturing into turmoil. Companies report rising costs, canceled orders, and stalled international demand amid the uncertainty.

Why It Matters: The very sector Trump claims to be rescuing—American manufacturing—is now teetering under the weight of chaotic trade policy. The unpredictability is freezing global business relationships, souring the economic outlook, and pushing the U.S. closer to recession.

Source: The Washington Post

👊🏼 In Resistance News

4/19- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

Harvard Professors Sue Trump Over $9B Funding Threat

What Happened: Harvard faculty groups have filed a lawsuit against Trump after he threatened to cut $9 billion in federal funding, accusing the university of failing to curb antisemitism. The professors argue the move is a political attack on academic freedom and free speech, meant to punish universities that don't align with Trump's extremist agenda.

Source: New York Times

Bernie Sanders Rally in LA Draws 36,000 to Protest Trump: ‘We Can’t Just Let This Happen’

What Happened: Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew a record 36,000 people in Los Angeles for their Fighting Oligarchy tour, protesting Trump’s authoritarian policies, billionaire tax giveaways, and attacks on science, social security, and immigrant communities. Backed by union leaders and artists like Joan Baez and Neil Young, the event channeled growing public anger at Trump’s second-term power grabs.

Source: The Guardian

📊 By the Numbers

4/19 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 billion+ — Combined legal contracts pledged to Trump-aligned law firms

$130 million — Crypto industry spending in 2024 elections to back pro-crypto candidates

6,100 — Immigrants falsely listed as dead by Trump’s SSA overhaul

50 — DHS and FEMA employees subjected to polygraph tests in loyalty probe

$9 billion — Federal funding Trump threatened to cut from Harvard

$1 billion+ — Estimated cost of Trump’s voting machine executive order

14.3% — Drop in UK tourism to the U.S. in March 2025

36,000 — Attendees at AOC and Bernie Sanders’ anti-Trump rally in Los Angeles

34 — Civilians killed by Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine on Palm Sunday.

90% — Share of global rare earth magnets produced by China

45% — Recession probability now projected by economists, up from 22% in January. JPMorgan Chase has raised it to 60%

0.8% — Projected U.S. GDP growth in 2025 under Trump tariffs

10,000 — HHS staff cut under Trump and RFK Jr.

381 — DEI-related books removed from the U.S. Naval Academy library

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves?

Mass Student Visa Revocations — Will Trump expand his crackdown beyond international active students, weaponizing immigration policy to silence all foreign academic voices? How long before Trump expands this to all students?

Trump’s Defiance of the Courts — Will the judiciary hold Trump accountable for ignoring a Supreme Court order?

Disappearances Through Outsourcing — As Trump formalizes detention deals with El Salvador and Panama, will more migrants be secretly disappeared to foreign prisons without due process? Will this expand to U.S. citizens?

Economic Fallout from China’s Rare Earth Freeze — With U.S. factories running on limited stockpiles, how soon before we see major shutdowns in the auto and defense sectors?

Militarization of U.S. Borderlands — Will Trump expand military jurisdiction beyond the Roosevelt Reservation, creating a permanent “national security zone” inside U.S. borders?

Trump’s Voting Machine Mandate and 2026 Midterms — Will states resist Trump’s executive order, and will courts block its implementation before the 2026 elections?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Loyalty Tests — Trump’s DHS is using polygraphs to intimidate public servants and root out perceived “disloyalty”—not actual espionage. It’s a political purge disguised as a security measure, gutting morale and consolidating power through fear.

Corruption in Plain Sight — Trump and his family are profiting directly from crypto ventures while shaping financial policy to benefit themselves. Deregulation is about personal enrichment.

Authoritarian Power Grab — From purging officials to militarizing the border, Trump is using the machinery of government to punish critics, sidestep laws, and cement one-man rule.

Crackdown on Dissent — International students, universities, and protestors are under siege. Trump’s immigration and education policies are being weaponized to suppress free speech and academic freedom.

U.S. Alignment with Authoritarianism — Trump and the GOP’s embrace of Putin, Dugin, and Kremlin propaganda reflects an ideological alignment. What began as rhetoric has become policy as the Republican Party actively imports autocracy.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.