📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

🚨Erik Prince Proposes U.S.-Run Prison in El Salvador for Mass Immigrant Deportations

What Happened: Erik Prince, former Blackwater CEO, is pitching a plan to Trump to deport tens of thousands of immigrants—many without criminal records—to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador. The proposal includes designating part of the prison U.S. territory to bypass legal limits on deportation and detention and allowing Prince’s firm to oversee transportation, logistics, and immigration court functions.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented privatization scheme would gut due process, fuel mass detention, and further expand Trump’s extremist anti-immigrant agenda to foreign soil. It mirrors authoritarian tactics and sets a chilling precedent: outsourcing U.S. incarceration to brutal regimes with no regard for human rights. How long before they apply this to US citizens?

Source: Politico

Binance Seeks to Curb U.S. Oversight While in Deal Talks With Trump’s Crypto Company

What Happened: Binance—still under U.S. scrutiny for laundering billions for terrorists and sanctioned regimes—is quietly lobbying the Treasury Department to remove its federal monitor overseeing anti-money-laundering compliance. At the same time, the crypto giant is negotiating to list a Trump family-backed dollar-pegged stablecoin called USD1, part of a venture called World Liberty Financial.

Why It Matters: Trump and his family stand to profit from a massive new crypto token while Binance tries to shake off oversight for its criminal past. This isn’t just a business deal—it’s a dangerous alliance between a sanctioned criminal crypto empire and Trump.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Megadonor Chamath Palihapitiya Boasts of Instant White House Access

What Happened: Former Democratic donor and Silicon Valley investor Chamath Palihapitiya bragged on a podcast that his donations to Trump now grant him direct access to top White House officials, including the deputy chief of staff, citing a recent call made on behalf of a friend affected by tariffs.

Why It Matters: Palihapitiya’s comments openly confirm a pay-to-play dynamic in Trump’s regime, where major donors can influence policy and get personal favors—undermining any pretense of fair governance. This mirrors the oligarchy in Russia.

Source: Rolling Stone

Meta adds former Trump advisor to its board

What Happened: Meta has appointed Dina Powell McCormick, former Trump deputy national security advisor and wife of Republican Sen. Dave McCormick, to its board of directors. She joins as the company shifts further toward MAGA, following earlier board additions like Trump ally Dana White.

Why It Matters: Meta’s board is increasingly stacked with Trump loyalists, signaling the platform’s shift toward MAGA priorities—just as it slashes fact-checking and enables Trump to, yet again, weaponize another social media platform to spread disinformation, divide Americans, and incite unrest.

Source: CNBC

The US Is Turning a Blind Eye to Crypto Crimes

What Happened: Trump has disbanded the DOJ’s National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team and deprioritized prosecutions of crypto firms, effectively greenlighting regulatory violations like money laundering and unlicensed exchanges. This follows pardons of convicted crypto executives and deep ties between Trump’s inner circle and the industry.

Why It Matters: With no enforcement regime in place, crypto firms now operate in a legal gray zone—opening the door to unchecked fraud, abuse, and national security threats. Cartels, terrorists, and foreign adversaries will exploit the void while Trump’s family quietly builds a crypto empire and profits.

Source: WIRED

Trump’s CFPB Drops Lawsuit Against Comerica Bank Over Alleged Abuse of Vulnerable Customers

What Happened: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has dismissed a lawsuit against Comerica Bank that accused the institution of systematically mistreating millions of disabled and elderly customers. The case was originally filed in December under the Biden administration.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader rollback of consumer protection, signaling no consequences for financial institutions that exploit vulnerable Americans. It hands more power to corporations while stripping oversight meant to safeguard Americans.

Source: Reuters

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

🚨Palantir Is Helping DOGE With a Massive IRS Data Project

What Happened: Musk, in collaboration with Palantir, is developing a “mega API” to unify and access all IRS databases—potentially exposing every American’s tax records, Social Security numbers, and financial details in a single, AI-powered platform.

Why It Matters: This secretive project gives Musk and Palantir sweeping access—and potential control—over the IRS system, raising red flags about privacy violations, data security, and political weaponization of federal tax records. It’s a five-alarm fire.

Source: WIRED

DOGE takes over federal grants website, wresting control of billions

What Happened: Musk’s operatives have taken over grants.gov, the main portal for federal grant applications, removing agency access and rerouting approvals through an unauthorized DOGE-monitored system. The move affects over $500 billion in annual awards and has already disrupted the grant-posting process.

Why It Matters: By centralizing control of federal grants, Musk can delay or block funding for programs that clash with Trump’s extremist agenda—jeopardizing cancer research, infrastructure, and public health. It’s a political power grab that will paralyze the entire federal grant system.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump announces deals with more law firms for a combined $600 million

What Happened: Trump announced agreements with five major law firms to provide a combined $600 million in legal services to causes he supports, pushing the total pledged to nearly $1 billion. The deals follow his sanctions against firms tied to political opponents, which cut off their federal access and contracts unless they complied.

Why It Matters: Trump’s loyalty purge targets the legal profession itself—pressuring firms into submission and punishing those who represent clients challenging his regime. It’s a direct assault on legal independence and the rule of law.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump Tries to Seize Control of Federal Civil Rights Commission

What Happened: Trump is attempting to remove Rochelle Garza, the Democratic chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, and replace her with Peter Kirsanow, a conservative lawyer aligned with Trump’s culture war agenda. The White House sent a “de-designation” email to demote Garza, but she is refusing to step down, saying the law requires a majority vote of the commission.

Why It Matters: Trump’s takeover of the Civil Rights Commission would weaponize it against the very communities it was created to protect. By installing a hardline loyalist as chair, Trump gains control over investigations, subpoenas, and agendas—turning a historic watchdog into a blunt tool for attacking immigrants, transgender people, and universities.

Source: Politico

Trump Eyes Overhaul of University Accreditation as Political Weapon

What Happened: Trump is gearing up to overhaul the U.S. college accreditation system as part of a wider assault on higher education. His regime is reportedly exploring ways to let states bypass traditional accreditors, punish schools that support DEI, immigrant, or LGBTQ rights, and approve new partisan “Trump-friendly” accrediting bodies.

Why It Matters: Accreditation is the gateway to federal financial aid — without it, universities and students lose billions. Trump’s plan would destroy academic independence, turn education into a political loyalty test, and flood the system with sham, propaganda-driven schools modeled after “Trump University.”

Source: The Guardian

Justice Department expands its retribution to American Bar Association

What Happened: The Justice Department has barred employees from participating in any American Bar Association events, calling the group “activist” and accusing it of interfering in litigation. The move follows the ABA’s opposition to Trump’s foreign aid cuts and its promotion of diversity in law school accreditation.

Why It Matters: This ban escalates Trump’s war on the legal profession, weaponizing the DOJ to punish dissent and undermine judicial independence. By cutting ties with the American Bar Association, the regime is targeting a cornerstone of legal ethics and professional standards—threatening accountability and eroding the rule of law.

Source: CBS News

A Reminder from Day 46 Tracker on the DC Bar…

Trump Cronies Push to Control D.C. Bar Association

What Happened: Trump cronies Bradley Bondi (AG Pam Bondi’s brother) and Alicia Long (a top deputy to Trump’s interim U.S. attorney for D.C.) are running for leadership positions in the influential D.C. Bar Association. The group oversees legal ethics and licensing for federal attorneys.

Why It Matters: Trump is politicizing legal oversight, shielding Trump-aligned lawyers from misconduct scrutiny while targeting those who oppose his agenda.

Source: NBC News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Head of Greenland base Vance visited is fired after criticizing the trip and Trump's plans

What Happened: Col. Susannah Meyers, head of Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, was fired after emailing personnel to distance the base from Vance's remarks criticizing Denmark and endorsing Trump’s plan to illegally annex Greenland.

Why It Matters: Meyers’ firing signals intensifying political pressure inside the military to align with Trump’s imperialist agenda. Ousted for defending unity and rejecting divisive White House rhetoric, her dismissal reiterates loyalty to Trump—not the Constitution—is the standard at the Pentagon.

Source: USA Today

State tells employees to report on one another for ‘anti-Christian bias’

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio has instructed U.S. diplomats and federal employees to file anonymous reports on coworkers suspected of “anti-Christian bias,” as part of Trump’s executive order targeting perceived discrimination against Christian federal workers. The directive includes collecting incidents from the Biden era.

Why It Matters: The order is fueling a climate of fear and internal surveillance across federal agencies, echoing authoritarian tactics used in Russia. Trump is weaponizing religion and ideology to justify political purges and silence dissent. If not stopped, this surveillance state will extend far beyond federal workers—threatening all Americans.

Source: Politico

Justice Dept. Lobbies for Release of Ex-F.B.I. Informant Accused of Lying About Bidens

What Happened: The Justice Department is seeking the release of Alexander Smirnov — a former FBI informant jailed for fabricating lies that Joe and Hunter Biden took bribes.

Why It Matters: Smirnov fabricated these lies while actively dealing with Russian intelligence, and the disinformation laundered through the FBI was part of a broader Kremlin influence operation.

Source: New York Times

Trump Directs Agencies to Repeal Regulations Without Public Notice

Why It Matters: Trump’s memo guts transparency and democratic checks by allowing agencies to repeal federal regulations in secret, bypassing public input. Legal experts warn this misuse of the Loper Bright ruling could trigger a sweeping, silent rollback of protections—from environmental rules to civil rights—without accountability or oversight.

Why It Matters: Trump’s memo clears the way for him to secretly dismantle decades of public protections. By bypassing public input and twisting Supreme Court precedent, this power grab threatens core labor, environmental, and civil rights safeguards—without oversight, debate, or accountability.

Source: Politico

F.B.I. Suspends Analyst Named on Kash Patel’s ‘Enemies List’

What Happened: FBI analyst Brian Auten, who worked on Russia’s operations in the U.S. and Hunter Biden laptop probes, has been placed on administrative leave under FBI Director Kash Patel.

Why It Matters: Named on Kash Patel’s so-called “enemies list,” Auten is the latest career official purged for his role in past investigations into Trump and his allies—confirming that the FBI is being weaponized to punish dissent and erase accountability.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

They fled authoritarian countries. Here they’re experiencing déjà vu.

What Happened: Immigrants from countries like Venezuela, Iran, Hungary, and Nicaragua are sounding the alarm, warning that Trump’s second term mirrors the early stages of democratic collapse they fled: centralized power, attacks on the press and judiciary, scapegoating minorities, and the erosion of institutional independence.

Why It Matters: From detaining students over social media posts to undermining universities and deporting dissidents, Trump’s governance is triggering déjà vu for those who’ve lived under authoritarianism. Their message to Americans —this is how it starts—don’t assume it can’t happen here. This is why I keep making comparisons of tactics used by Trump to Russia.

Source: The Washington Post

AI Slop Farms Flood YouTube With Fake Heartwarming MAGA Stories

What Happened: Anonymous YouTube channels are mass-producing AI-generated videos that falsely depict Trump-world figures like Karoline Leavitt and Barron Trump heroically overcoming adversity. These fictional videos rack up millions of views and monetize engagement from credulous viewers.

Why It Matters: The rise of AI-generated political fan fiction blurs truth and fiction for MAGA audiences, normalizes propaganda, and monetizes disinformation. It’s a classic authoritarian tactic—rewriting reality for power.

Source: Mother Jones

U.S. Law Firms Quietly Purge DEI Content to Appease Trump

What Happened: Nearly two dozen major U.S. law firms have scrubbed references to DEI from their websites and downplayed pro bono immigration work, in response to Trump’s escalating intimidation campaign targeting the legal profession.

Why It Matters: This silent capitulation reveals how Trump’s authoritarian tactics are already eroding constitutional norms. By complying, major firms are aiding the dismantling of democracy and the rule of law—and sending a dangerous message: appeasement matters more than safeguarding the country. History is clear—appeasement only empowers autocrats.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Here's what to know about the former MPD sergeant involved in deportations

What Happened: Charles Cross Jr., a former Milwaukee police sergeant with a history of misconduct—including a drunk-driving crash, domestic violence allegations, and being placed on the Brady list for credibility issues—is now working for CoreCivic, helping ICE disappear immigrants. He recently signed off on disappearing a gay Venezuelan makeup artist, falsely linking him to a gang based on tattoos.

Why It Matters: Cross helped disappear Andry José Hernandez—a gay asylum seeker with no criminal record—into one of the world’s most brutal gulags. His case underscores how Trump is outsourcing his extremist agenda to private contractors with disturbing pasts and no public accountability.

Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported. In a tense hearing, DOJ wouldn’t say where he is. What happens next?

What Happened: A federal judge has ordered the DOJ to submit daily updates on efforts to locate and return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a lawful U.S. resident wrongly disappeared to El Salvador. Despite a Supreme Court ruling requiring the government to "facilitate" his return, DOJ attorneys stated in court they have no idea where he is or what steps are being taken to bring him back.

Why It Matters: DOJ admits they unlawfully deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia but are stonewalling efforts to return him. A federal judge blasted the DOJ for “doing nothing” to comply with court orders.

Source: CNN

DHS Mistakenly Used British Man’s Tattoo to ID Alleged Gang Members

What Happened: A British man, Pete Belton, discovered his tattoo—commemorating his daughter’s birth—was used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as evidence to identify Venezuelan gang members. The image had been taken from a UK tattoo artist’s Instagram and appeared in DHS and Texas DPS reports on the Tren de Aragua gang.

Why It Matters: The use of random, online-sourced tattoo images to justify deportations raises serious due process and human rights concerns. DHS is wrongly targeting migrants based on vague or misused evidence—turning tattoos into tools of mass misidentification.

Source: The Guardian

US Judge Rules Mahmoud Khalil Can Be Deported for His Views

What Happened: An immigration judge in Louisiana ruled that Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil is eligible for deportation based on a memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The memo cited Khalil’s "beliefs and associations" as counter to U.S. foreign policy. No criminal allegations were presented.

Why It Matters: If not overturned, this ruling sets a dangerous precedent that lawful residents could be deported simply for expressing views that challenge the White House. It’s a direct assault on free speech and due process—and a clear sign that immigration law is being weaponized for political retribution. If not stopped, this playbook will be used against U.S. citizens.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Ends Protections for Thousands of Afghans in the U.S.

What Happened: Trump is ending Temporary Protected Status for over 9,000 Afghans, effective May 20. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Afghanistan no longer meets TPS eligibility despite worsening conditions under Taliban rule.

Why It Matters: Afghans who aided U.S. forces and fled Taliban persecution now face potential deportation, even as many await processing under Special Immigrant Visas. Veterans and advocates say the move is cruel, destabilizing, and breaks America’s promise not to abandon its allies.

Source: NPR

Judge Allows ICE to Conduct Immigration Raids at Churches, Synagogues

What Happened: A federal judge ruled in favor of Trump, allowing ICE agents to carry out enforcement actions in houses of worship. The decision rejects a lawsuit from over two dozen Christian and Jewish organizations arguing the policy violated religious freedom.

Why It Matters: This ruling guts long-standing protections for religious sanctuaries, allowing ICE to detain immigrants during worship. It sends a chilling message to undocumented communities that no place is safe—not even church. Religious leaders warn it will suppress attendance, break trust, and weaponize faith spaces for Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump's budget proposal would fully eliminate Head Start

What Happened: Trump’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposal seeks to eliminate all funding for Head Start, a preschool and childcare program for low-income families, and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Why It Matters: Eliminating Head Start would force over a million parents out of the workforce and cut essential services—like meals and health screenings—for nearly 800,000 children, marking a major escalation in Trump’s Project 2025 rollback of the social safety net.

Source: USA Today

NSA, CyberCom Firings Stir Worries over How Seriously Trump Takes Cybersecurity

What Happened: Trump abruptly fired Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of both the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command, along with NSA Deputy Director Wendy Noble, following pressure from a far-right figure extremist who questioned their loyalty.

Why It Matters: The abrupt purge of two top cyber defense officials amid growing digital threats has triggered bipartisan alarm. It reiterates that Trump is endangering national security and leaving America’s cybersecurity infrastructure vulnerable to an attack.

Source: Military.com

Social Security Declares Disabled San Antonio Man Dead, Cuts Off Benefits

What Happened: The Social Security Administration mistakenly declared 40-year-old epilepsy patient Joseph Arce deceased, halting his disability payments and terminating his Medicaid and Medicare coverage.

Why It Matters: Without benefits or medical coverage, Arce cannot access essential epilepsy medication, putting his life in danger. The SSA has yet to respond, raising broader concerns about chaos and collapse.

Source: KSAT News

The Social Security Administration Is Gutting Regional Staff and Shifting All Public Communications to X

What Happened: The Social Security Administration is eliminating nearly 90% of its regional office staff and will now communicate exclusively through X, cutting off traditional press releases and letters to inform the public and advocacy groups.

Why It Matters: This shift risks leaving millions—especially seniors—without vital updates on benefits, while gutting internal support and fraud oversight. It also further entrenches Musk’s control over federal communications.

Source: WIRED

'I cannot guarantee complete confidentiality,' VA therapists ordered to tell veterans

What Happened: VA mental health therapists are being forced into shared, call-center-style office spaces—despite federal privacy laws. Internal memos obtained by NPR instruct therapists to warn patients, “I cannot guarantee complete confidentiality,” highlighting serious risks to veteran care and privacy.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attack on the VA is gutting veteran mental health care. With 80,000 jobs on the chopping block and therapists crammed into shared “pods” and bathrooms, patient privacy is collapsing. Clinicians warn of HIPAA violations, legal chaos, and veterans walking away from care.

Source: NPR

Massive cuts to NASA science proposed in early White House budget plan

What Happened: An early version of Trump’s 2026 budget proposal would gut NASA’s science division by nearly half—cutting it from $7.3 billion to $3.9 billion—jeopardizing billions in active and planned missions, including Mars sample return and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

Why It Matters: Experts warn this move is an "extinction-level event" for NASA science, undermining decades of space exploration, disrupting innovation, and ceding U.S. leadership in science and technology.

Source: The Washington Post

FDA to replace laid-off employees with contractors

What Happened: Following mass layoffs ordered by RFK Jr., the FDA plans to quietly replace dozens of fired employees with private contractors, according to internal emails and documents obtained by CBS News. The purge has stalled critical drug and food safety inspections, including preparations for foreign site visits.

Why It Matters: This move exposes the lie behind Trump’s “efficiency” narrative. Replacing experienced public health officials with contractors guts institutional knowledge, slows inspections, and cripples America’s health infrastructure when oversight is most needed.

Source: CBS News

Trump HHS Eliminates Office That Sets Federal Poverty Guidelines, Jeopardizing Aid for 80 Million

What Happened: Trump has fired the entire HHS team responsible for calculating federal poverty guidelines—used to determine eligibility for Medicaid, food assistance, and more—leaving no one currently in government with the technical knowledge to update them.

Why It Matters: Without updating poverty thresholds, millions risk losing access to essential aid as inflation outpaces stagnant eligibility limits. Experts warn the cuts are reckless, legally dubious, and will trigger mass disruption across state and federal safety net programs.

Source: CBS News

RFK Jr. says Deep State ‘is real,’ called FDA employees ‘sock puppet’ of industry

What Happened: RFK Jr. stunned FDA employees in his first address to the agency, claiming the “Deep State is real,” accusing the FDA of being captured by industry, and referencing CIA mind control experiments. The speech, which omitted any clear vision after mass purges, prompted some staffers to walk out in protest.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s conspiratorial rhetoric and attacks on HHS come amid mass purges and FDA oversight crumbling. Morale is collapsing, inspections are backlogged, and science is gutted.

Source: Politico

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

International travel is declining, and it's costing the US: 'It's shaking everything up'

What Happened: Stricter border enforcement, high-profile detainments, and political rhetoric under Trump are driving international travelers to cancel trips to the U.S., with many opting for destinations like Canada instead. Foreign arrivals dropped nearly 10% in March compared to last year.

Why It Matters: The decline in international tourism threatens a vital part of the U.S. economy, as travelers cite fear of detainment, visa uncertainty, and political hostility—threatening billions in travel-related revenue.

Source: USA Today

Trump May Be Triggering the Fastest Nuclear Weapons Race Since the Cold War

What Happened: Despite Trump’s rhetoric about ending nuclear weapons, his actions have triggered a global backlash. U.S. allies like Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, and even Ukraine are now openly considering building nuclear weapons to defend themselves in a world where they can no longer rely on the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic foreign policy is unraveling decades of U.S.-led nonproliferation efforts, breaking trust in U.S. commitments, and creating what experts warn may become the most unstable nuclear environment since the Cold War.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin’s Secret Dealmaker Emerges From the Shadows in Ukraine Peace Talks

What Happened: Colonel General Sergei Beseda—Putin’s reclusive FSB spy chief known as “the Baron” to the CIA—has emerged as Russia’s lead negotiator in backchannel talks with Trump’s White House.

Why It Matters: Beseda’s role exemplifies how Putin is deploying spies—not diplomats—to dictate Ukraine’s future. His presence makes clear what’s long been obvious: Russia isn’t negotiating peace, it’s negotiating control and an attempt to force Ukraine to surrender using Trump as a cutout.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Envoy’s Push to Give Russia Ukrainian Land Alarms Allies, GOP Lawmakers

What Happened: Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, pushed a sham deal that would hand Russia full control of four illegally occupied Ukrainian regions. The plan triggered backlash from GOP lawmakers, U.S. allies, and even some inside Trump’s own national security circle.

Why It Matters: Witkoff—a real estate crony with zero diplomatic credentials—is whitewashing Russia’s genocide and war crimes while legitimizing Putin’s illegal land grabs. His dinners with sanctioned Russian officials and public praise for Putin aren’t just reprehensible—they’re a national security threat. This isn’t diplomacy. It’s the Kremlin in the White House.

Source: Reuters

European countries vow billions in military support for Ukraine as US envoy meets Putin

What Happened: European nations pledged over $24 billion in new military aid to Ukraine at a NATO meeting in Brussels, as Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in St. Petersburg.

Why It Matters: As Europe ramps up support for Ukraine’s defense, Trump’s special envoy is undermining that unity—whitewashing Russia’s genocide and war crimes, and legitimizing territorial concessions. The U.S. is attempting to reward Moscow for genocide and war crimes.

Source: Associated Press

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Falls to Near-Record Low Amid Trade War Fears

What Happened: Consumer sentiment dropped 11% in April to 50.8—its second-lowest level since records began in 1952—driven by fears over Trump’s tariffs and a worsening trade war with China.

Why It Matters: The sharp decline signals rising anxiety across all demographics, with inflation expectations hitting their highest level since 1981. Economists warn that if confidence collapses further, it could derail consumer spending and deepen economic instability.

Source: CNN

BlackRock’s Larry Fink says U.S. is very close to a recession and may be in one now

What Happened: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said Friday that the U.S. is “very close, if not in, a recession,” citing market instability and widespread uncertainty triggered by Trump’s tariffs. Despite a temporary 90-day pause on some levies, economic sentiment has sharply declined.

Why It Matters: Fink’s warning from the helm of the world’s largest asset manager adds to growing fears that Trump’s tariff policies are pushing the U.S. economy into a downturn, with businesses and consumers bracing for prolonged instability.

Source: CNBC

U.S. Bond Yields Surge as Global Confidence in Trump’s Economy Wavers

What Happened: Yields on 10-year Treasurys jumped above 4.5% amid Trump’s escalating tariff war with China. Beijing mocked the trade policy as a “joke” and hiked tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%, spooking global investors.

Why It Matters: Surging bond yields signal waning faith in U.S. economic stability. As Treasurys lose value, borrowing costs rise across the economy.

Source: New York Times

Fed’s Kashkari: Falling Dollar, Rising Yields Signal Investors Are Turning Away From U.S.

What Happened: Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the combination of surging bond yields and a falling dollar amid Trump’s trade war signals global investors may be shifting away from the U.S. as a safe haven.

Why It Matters: These market moves suggest eroding confidence in the U.S. economy. A declining dollar and rising yields mean higher borrowing costs and lower investment—fueling recession fears and weakening America’s financial standing.

Source: CNBC

Freak sell-off of ‘safe haven’ US bonds raises fear that confidence in America is fading

What Happened: Investors are dumping U.S. Treasury bonds—normally a safe haven—despite economic turmoil, causing yields to spike. Experts say the rare sell-off signals eroding trust in America’s reliability amid Trump’s erratic economic policies and tariff chaos.

Why It Matters: Rising bond yields translate to higher borrowing costs for everyday Americans—driving up mortgage rates, credit card debt, and business loans. But the alarm is that markets may be losing confidence in the U.S. as a safe, stable anchor—setting the stage for long-term economic fallout.

Source: Associated Press

👊🏼 In Resistance News

4/19- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

19 state AGs ask federal judge to block Trump's international student-visa cancellations

What Happened: Nineteen Democratic attorneys general are urging a federal judge to block Trump from revoking roughly 700 international student visas, many tied to pro-Palestinian protests or minor infractions.

Source: USA Today

Trump cannot freeze Maine school lunch funds over transgender athlete policy, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump illegally froze Maine’s school lunch funding in retaliation for the state’s refusal to ban transgender women from school sports. The USDA failed to follow the required legal procedures under the Administrative Procedure Act.

Source: Reuters

Trump Sued by Law Firm Targeted in Executive Order

What Happened: Susman Godfrey, known for winning Dominion's $787M settlement against Fox News, is suing Trump over an executive order banning the firm from accessing government buildings and documents.

Source: The Hill

📊 By the Numbers

4/19 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 billion+ — Combined legal contracts pledged to Trump-aligned law firms

$24 billion — New European military aid pledged to Ukraine

$787 million — Settlement Susman Godfrey won for Dominion against Fox News

90% — Reduction in Social Security regional staff under Trump

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to purge from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

800,000 — Children losing services if Trump’s Head Start cuts go through

$3.4 billion — Trump’s proposed cut to NASA’s science division

10% — Drop in international travel to the U.S. in March

50.8 — U.S. consumer sentiment reading in April—second-lowest since 1952

4.5%+ — Yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds amid economic fears

6.7% — Inflation expectation for the next year, highest since 1981

125% — China’s retaliatory tariff rate on some U.S. goods

9,000+ — Afghans losing TPS protections under Trump's order

19 — State attorneys general asking a federal judge to block Trump’s international student visa cancellations

700 — International student visas at risk of being revoked

$500 billion+ — Annual federal grant funding now routed through a Musk-controlled system

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves?

Trump’s University Takeover Plan — With accreditation in his crosshairs, will Trump authorize partisan “Trump U” clones while defunding real colleges?

Crackdown on International Students — After canceling hundreds of visas, will Trump escalate by targeting broader categories of student visas?

Mass Deportation Infrastructure Expansion — With proposals to outsource detention to El Salvador and CoreCivic operatives signing off on disappearances, how far will Trump go in privatizing and globalizing immigrant incarceration?

Grants.Gov Power Grab Fallout — With Musk operatives rerouting $500 billion in federal funding, will anyone fight back—or will Musk gain unchecked control over who gets public money?

Next Round of DOJ Retaliation — After suspending FBI analysts and gutting anti-corruption teams, who’s next on Trump’s purge list?

More Law Firms Capitulate to Trump’s Loyalty Demands — As law firms negotiate pro bono deals to avoid sanctions, will more firms cave to political pressure? Will judicial independence survive? And as Trump expands his list of targets, will those accused even be able to find legal representation?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Crypto Power Grab — Trump’s alliance with Binance and World Liberty Financial isn’t just profiteering—it’s deregulated, high-risk crypto expansion with national security implications. Oversight is vanishing as pardoned felons re-enter the market.

Institutional Collapse — From energy infrastructure to federal contracting systems, the hollowing out of government threatens basic functionality—while Musk operatives gain access to sensitive data.

Weaponization of Government — From banning law firms to purging civil rights watchdogs, Trump is turning federal institutions into political enforcers. Legal independence is under siege.

Surveillance State Creep — Internal monitoring directives, religious loyalty tests, and Palantir-powered data projects point to an expanding domestic surveillance apparatus—targeting dissent, not crime.

Downfall of the DOJ — Once a pillar of impartial justice, the DOJ is now a tool of political retribution. Under Trump, it’s blacklisting law firms, targeting critics, banning legal forums, and punishing dissent—turning justice into an instrument of authoritarian power.

Privatized Injustice — Proposals to deport immigrants to offshore prisons would bypass due process. The fusion of private contractors, foreign prisons, and AI tools is building a dystopian deportation machine.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.