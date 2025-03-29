Demonstrators raise signs at a rally to protest the closing of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last month in Washington, D.C. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn/Getty Images North America

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Pardons BitMEX Founders Convicted of Money Laundering

What Happened: Trump has granted full pardons to BitMEX co-founders Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo, and Samuel Reed, who were convicted of violating the Bank Secrecy Act for failing to implement anti-money laundering controls. The pardons were signed quietly Thursday and not publicly announced.

Why It Matters: This Trump-issued pardon shields high-profile crypto executives convicted of running a “money laundering platform,” sending a dangerous message that financial fraud can be wiped clean with the right political connections. It undermines market integrity, guts equal enforcement of financial laws, and shows Trump is using his power to protect the crypto world—no matter how dirty the money.

Source: USA Today

Trump Pardons Nikola Founder and Top Donor Convicted of Fraud

What Happened: Trump pardoned Trevor Milton, founder of bankrupt EV startup Nikola, who was convicted of securities fraud for deceiving investors about the company’s technology. Milton, who staged a fake demo of a truck that was actually rolling downhill, had been sentenced to four years in prison but had not yet served time.

Why It Matters: Milton and his wife donated $1.8 million to Trump’s re-election, and now he walks free. The pardon could erase hundreds of millions owed to defrauded investors. Trump claims Milton was only prosecuted for backing him—calling him innocent—turning clemency into a political loyalty test and shredding the idea of equal justice.

Source: Associated Press

We Mapped DOGE’s Silicon Valley and Corporate Connections

What Happened: WIRED has mapped the backgrounds of dozens of operatives working inside unauthorized DOGE, revealing a deep network of ties to Musk, his companies, and his allies. At least 49 DOGE staffers have links to Musk’s empire—SpaceX, Tesla, xAI, Neuralink, and X—as well as to allies like Peter Thiel and firms like Palantir.

Why It Matters: This is cronyism disguised as reform. Musk’s tech allies are being embedded deep inside federal agencies, turning public institutions into tools of a private billionaire’s agenda. It’s not about efficiency—it’s a hostile takeover that blurs the line between government and corporate power.

Source: WIRED

Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Promising to Hand Out ‘Two Checks For a Million Dollars’ At Campaign Event As He’s Accused of ‘Blatant Felony’

What Happened: Musk deleted a tweet promising to personally give $1 million checks to two voters at a Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign event. After public backlash, Musk clarified the money would go to “spokesmen” for his anti-judge petition—not to voters. Critics say his original post was a blatant attempt to buy votes.

Why It Matters: Offering money in exchange for voting is a felony under Wisconsin law. State Attorney General Josh Kaul said he plans legal action to block Musk’s giveaway. Musk’s group had already paid a Green Bay voter $1 million and offered smaller sums for petition signers and referrals.

Source: Mediaite

Trump’s Budget Chief Pushes Massive Power Grab

What Happened: Trump’s budget director and architect of Project 2025, Russell Vought, is pushing a $9 trillion slash to federal spending, cutting housing aid, food stamps, student loans, and Medicaid—all while firing thousands of civil servants.

Why It Matters: Vought’s plan merges Christian nationalism with fiscal extremism, handing sweeping power to Trump to defund programs—even without Congress. It’s a blunt power grab to dismantle the federal government.

Source: The New York Times

Fired FTC Regulator Warns of ‘Rule of Billionaires’ Under Trump

What Happened: Alvaro Bedoya, a Democratic commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission, was abruptly fired last week by Trump—an unprecedented move. Bedoya, alongside fellow fired commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, is suing Trump, calling the dismissals illegal.

Why It Matters: Bedoya warns the firings signal a “blinking red alarm” that billionaire influence is overtaking the rule of law. He alleges a “quid pro quo” system is emerging under Trump, where corporate regulators are purged to benefit Trump’s wealthy allies.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Hegseth’s Brother Lands Key Pentagon Role, Raising Nepotism Concerns

What Happened: Hegseth’s younger brother, Phil Hegseth, is serving as a senior adviser and Department of Homeland Security liaison inside the Pentagon. He has traveled with the secretary on official trips, met with high-level officials, and appears to hold an office just down the hall from his brother’s.

Why It Matters: While DHS claims Phil Hegseth is their employee, his proximity to his brother and role as a senior adviser inside the Pentagon raises serious questions about nepotism and potential violations of federal hiring laws.

Source: Military Times

Trump Deportation Fight Reaches Supreme Court

What Happened: Trump asked the Supreme Court to greenlight mass deportations of Venezuelans using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Why It Matters: The case tests Trump’s use of wartime powers to deport thousands without due process. A court blocked the policy, and Trump is pushing the Supreme Court to restore it—potentially dangerously reshaping presidential authority on immigration and national security.

Source: The New York Times

Musk to Visit CIA Monday

What Happened: Musk will meet with CIA Director John Ratcliffe on Monday to discuss agency restructuring. The visit comes amid sweeping federal purges, including at the CIA.

Why It Matters: Musk is an unelected enforcer in Trump’s consolidation of power— purging intelligence staff and influencing intel operations without holding any formal office. It’s a dangerous politicization of national security and a clear warning about billionaire control of the state.

Source: Reuters

US Securities and Exchange Commission beginning to bring on DOGE staff, email says

What Happened: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has begun to integrate Musk’s unvetted operatives, according to an internal email. The message confirms these individuals will be granted system and data access.

Why It Matters: Musk’s operatives are now taking over the SEC. These unelected loyalists are being embedded deep inside America’s top financial watchdog, opening the door to political favoritism, insider deals, retribution, and gutting oversight. It’s deregulation disguised as “efficiency”—and a direct threat to market integrity.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s Secret Police Are Stalking More and More Students

What Happened: ICE is detaining pro-Palestinian international students—often without charges. Cornell student Momodou Taal and others are suing Trump, calling it political retaliation for campus speech critical of Israel. Visa revocations, surveillance, and sudden deportations are being used to intimidate.

Why It Matters: This is political repression. Foreign students are being targeted for protected speech, detained without charges, and in some cases disappeared. This is a textbook example of Trump weaponizing immigration to silence dissent and spread fear on campuses.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump’s FCC commissioner opens investigation into Walt Disney Co. and ABC for diversity policies

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr announced an investigation into Disney and its ABC network for allegedly “promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination.”

Why It Matters: This is a blatant political attack on corporate speech and workplace diversity. Trump is weaponizing federal agencies to punish perceived ideological opponents and force companies to abandon inclusive policies.

Source: Associated Press

Trump DOJ Weaponizes Power to Enforce Gun Rights

What Happened: The Justice Department has launched an investigation into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over delays in issuing concealed carry permits. Bondi claims residents’ Second Amendment rights are being violated due to wait times of up to 18 months.

Why It Matters: This is the latest example of the DOJ being weaponized under Trump—prioritizing gun rights over all else while attacking local jurisdictions.

Source: The New York Times

FEMA Blocks $10B in Disaster Aid Over Immigration Concerns

What Happened: FEMA froze nearly $10 billion in disaster aid for nonprofits—including hospitals—while reviewing whether any funds might help undocumented migrants, per Trump’s Feb. 6 order targeting NGOs that “undermine the national interest.”

Why It Matters: This delays life-saving recovery aid nationwide, punishing disaster victims to score political points. Nonprofits critical to local recovery are being targeted under the guise of immigration enforcement—leaving vulnerable communities to suffer.

Source: Politico

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Hegseth Brought His Wife to Sensitive Meetings With Foreign Military Officials

What Happened: Hegseth took his wife Jennifer—an ex-Fox News producer with no verified clearance—into high-level Pentagon and NATO meetings where classified topics like cutting intelligence to Ukraine and military coordination were discussed. Foreign officials were reportedly confused by her presence.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is turning the Pentagon into a Fox News family business. Already under fire for leaking military strike details, he's bringing his unelected and unvetted wife to sensitive national security meetings. This is a reckless breach of protocol that endangers U.S. alliances, national security, and intelligence. Amateur hour at the highest levels of defense.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Sotomayor Warns About ‘Arbitrary Power’ While Defending Judicial Independence

What Happened: Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a stark warning about the erosion of the rule of law, telling Georgetown Law students that “arbitrary power” leads to injustice at the whim of those in charge. She emphasized the need to defend judicial independence amid growing threats from political leaders.

Why It Matters: Sotomayor’s warning is a clear rebuke of Trump’s authoritarian attacks on the judiciary. Without naming him, she spotlighted the grave danger of a president targeting judges and dismantling legal norms—threats that echo the playbook of autocrats, not democratically elected leaders.

Source: USA Today

Trump Orders Smithsonian to Promote ‘American Greatness,’ Echoing Authoritarian Rewrite of History

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” demanding the Smithsonian pivot away from what he called a “race-centered ideology” and stop promoting narratives that portray Western values as “harmful and oppressive.” He wants all Smithsonian exhibits — including the Women’s History Museum — to align with “shared American values” and reject “ideologies inconsistent with federal law.”

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian history-washing—straight from the Russian playbook. Trump is purging truth, commandeering cultural institutions, and enforcing propaganda that glorifies power while erasing injustice. From museums to monuments to national parks, it’s an extremist effort to rewrite America’s story to fit his agenda.

Source: The New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Naval Academy Takes Steps to End Diversity Policies in Books and Admissions

What Happened: The U.S. Naval Academy has officially ended its use of affirmative action in admissions and began removing diversity-related books from its library. The moves follow Hegseth’s orders to enforce Trump’s January 29 executive order to end “radical indoctrination” across the federal government, including military academies.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian tactic, not policy. Banning books like The Autobiography of Martin Luther King Jr. and gutting DEI at the Naval Academy isn’t about readiness—it’s about erasing history and enforcing ideological control.

Source: The New York Times

Immigrant Students Detained in Remote Louisiana Facilities Amid Trump Crackdown

What Happened: Amid Trump’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus activism, immigrant scholars are being detained without charges and transferred to remote ICE jails in Louisiana. Students from Tufts, Columbia, and the University of Alabama were swept up—some snatched off the street by masked men—and sent hundreds of miles away. Rights groups call the tactic punitive and dangerous.

Why It Matters: Louisiana is now a detention epicenter under Trump, holding 7,000 immigrants—many in remote facilities far from legal help. This is a deliberate effort to silence dissent and chill campus activism. Today they’re disappearing students with visas—tomorrow it could be anyone who dares to dissent. This is exactly why pushing back now is urgent.

Source: Associated Press

University of Minnesota Student Detained by Immigration Agents

What Happened: ICE agents arrested a graduate student at the University of Minnesota on Thursday without the university’s prior knowledge. The student, enrolled at the Carlson School of Management, was detained at an off-campus residence. ICE has not commented on the case.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate effort to silence dissent and chill campus activism. Today they’re disappearing students with visas—tomorrow it could be anyone who dares to dissent. This is exactly why pushing back now is urgent.

Source: The New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Waltz and Ratcliffe Signal Chat Messages May Have Compromised U.S. Intel Capabilities on Houthis

What Happened: Current and former officials say texts sent by National Security Adviser Waltz and CIA Director Ratcliffe in a leaked Signal group chat may have seriously damaged the U.S.’s ability to collect intelligence on Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

Why It Matters: These texts may have blown U.S. surveillance methods wide open. Ratcliffe’s language about “mobilizing assets” and “starting points for coverage” hints at how the CIA tracks targets. Waltz casually describing a Houthi leader entering “his girlfriend’s building” may have compromised on the ground sources. It’s not just reckless—it’s dangerous.

Source: CNN

DOGE Plans to Rebuild SSA Code Base in Months, Risking Benefits and System Collapse

What Happened: Musk is pushing the Social Security Administration to replace its decades-old COBOL-based system with a new Java codebase—within months. COBOL, the backbone of SSA’s infrastructure, handles over 70 million Americans’ benefits. This is led by Musk ally Steve Davis, with unvetted operatives embedded in the agency.

Why It Matters: The rushed timeline could result in benefit delays, errors, or complete system failure. SSA’s systems weren’t built for rapid modernization, and rewriting millions of lines of legacy code in months is unprecedented. This puts tens of millions of seniors, disabled Americans, and survivors at risk.

Source: WIRED

Trump's Social Security Shakeup Alarms Seniors, Prompts Delays and New Restrictions

What Happened: Seniors across the U.S. are increasingly anxious after major changes in the Social Security Administration. The agency has cut 7,000 jobs (12% of its workforce), doubling average wait times on calls to over 100 minutes. In-person ID checks and new limits on banking updates were suddenly imposed—then delayed after backlash.

Why It Matters: 70+ million Americans rely on Social Security, but now many can’t get through on the phone, and essential services are harder to access.

Source: CBS News

Emotional Education Department 'clap-outs' celebrate departed federal employees

What Happened: Trump has laid off roughly 50% of the Department of Education’s workforce, as part of a broader effort to dismantle the agency. Departing employees were given 30 minutes to collect their belongings before being “clapped out” by colleagues in emotional farewell ceremonies. Entire divisions, like the Office of the Chief Data Officer, have been eliminated.

Why It Matters: This isn’t reform—it’s destruction. By gutting the agency and eliminating the very offices that track student progress and data, Trump is crippling federal oversight of public education.

Source: ABC News

Top F.D.A. Vaccine Official Resigns, Citing Kennedy’s ‘Misinformation and Lies’

What Happened: Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA’s vaccine division, resigned Friday after the Trump regime he could quit or be fired. In his resignation letter, Marks accused RFK Jr. of spreading “misinformation and lies” about vaccines and undermining public health.

Why It Matters: Marks was a leading figure during the COVID-19 pandemic and a widely respected scientist. His departure signals a major blow to scientific integrity inside the FDA and raises alarms that vaccine policy is being overtaken by anti-vaccine ideology.

Source: The New York Times

RFK Jr. to gut vaccine promotion and HIV prevention office, sources say

What Happened: RFK Jr. plans to lay off the entire staff of the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy, which leads federal efforts to promote childhood vaccination and HIV prevention. The cuts are part of a broader purge of 20,000 HHS employees under his restructuring plan.

Why It Matters: The office was central to efforts like the "Let's Get Real" campaign, which addressed vaccine hesitancy among parents. Also targeted for elimination is the Office of Minority Health. Experts warn this will severely undermine public health and HIV prevention at a time of rising disease threats.

Source: CBS News

CDC Buried Measles Forecast Urging Vaccination, Echoes RFK Jr.'s Anti-Vaccine Rhetoric

What Happened: The CDC blocked the release of an internal measles risk forecast warning of high transmission in areas with low vaccination rates. The agency originally planned to highlight the importance of vaccines but instead issued a statement aligning with RFK Jr.’s language, calling vaccination “a personal choice.”

Why It Matters: Under anti-vaccine nut RFK Jr., the CDC is downplaying measles risks, muzzling its own experts, and adopting fringe rhetoric—all while planning mass layoffs. Public health leaders say it’s a dangerous shift that could cost lives.

Source: ProPublica

West Texas Measles Patients Show Signs of Vitamin A Toxicity, Raising Alarm Over Disinformation

What Happened: The Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock reported that several unvaccinated children are showing signs of vitamin A toxicity—likely caused by unsupervised use of high-dose supplements promoted by RFK Jr.

Why It Matters: Health experts say this surge in vitamin A misuse is a direct result of dangerous disinformation pushed by RFK Jr. By promoting supplements over vaccines, RFK is fueling preventable harm—especially to children—and reviving the same disinformation tactics that worsened the COVID crisis.

Source: CNN

Measles Outbreak Surges: Nearly 500 Cases Across 19 States

What Happened: The CDC has confirmed 483 measles cases across 19 states—most among unvaccinated children. The epicenter remains in west Texas, with 400 cases and rising. Alarming reports from hospitals show some children are now suffering vitamin A toxicity after being given high doses by parents, following RFK’s disinformation.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. has promoted vitamin A as a measles treatment, fueling confusion and dangerous misuse. Vitamin A cannot prevent measles, and RFK Jr.’s vaccine skepticism is directly contributing to the spread. He is undermining public health—and kids are paying the price.

Source: ABC News

USAID Officially Shuttered as Trump Moves Foreign Aid Under State Dept

What Happened: The State Department announced Friday it is officially dissolving USAID, transferring its core functions to the State Department. The move came just hours before a federal appeals court lifted a ruling blocking the shutdown. Thousands of USAID staff have already been laid off, and more than 80% of programs defunded.

Why It Matters: This is the end of America’s effective foreign aid agency—and a gift to Russia and China. By gutting an agency that delivered health, food, and education to millions, Trump is handing global influence to authoritarian rivals. The excuse is “efficiency.” The reality is abandonment, chaos, and a retreat from U.S. leadership.

Source: ABC News

‘Heartless and Dangerous’: Trump Eyes Layoffs, Automation at VA Call Centers

What Happened: Trump is advancing a plan to lay off call center staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs and replace them with automated systems. The move is part of Trump’s sweeping executive order to purge tens of thousands of federal jobs.

Why It Matters: The VA call centers are a vital resource for military veterans seeking medical care and support. Removing human agents could severely disrupt access, especially for elderly and disabled veterans.

Source: CNN

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Israeli Officials Furious That Signal Group Chat Exposed Intelligence, Sources Say

What Happened: Israeli officials are outraged after a leaked Signal group chat between senior Trump officials revealed sensitive intelligence shared by Israel with the U.S. The intel came from a human source in Yemen and was used to justify airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi militants. The leak reportedly compromised that source, despite assurances from Trump officials that “no sources or methods” were exposed.

Why It Matters: This leak is a disaster. It jeopardized Israeli intelligence sources and jeopardized live military operations. It’s not just sloppy—it’s dangerous and shatters trust in America’s ability to safeguard critical intel.

Source: CBS News

JD Vance Says Denmark Failed Greenland, Pushes U.S. Control of Island

What Happened: In a provocative Arctic trip, Vance accused Denmark of failing Greenland and made the clearest case yet for U.S. control of the island. Speaking from a U.S. military base, Vance claimed America had “no other option” but to increase its presence, citing alleged Russian and Chinese interest.

Why It Matters: This is blunt imperialism. Trump has vowed to take Greenland “one way or another,” and Vance is laying the groundwork. By declaring Denmark a failure and calling for regime change, he’s echoing the very behavior the U.S. once condemned from Russia.

Source: CNN

Vance Tells Greenlanders Their Land Is “Cold as S---,” and China’s coming for you

What Happened: During a controversial visit to Greenland, Vance claimed Denmark had left the island vulnerable to China and Russia while doubling down on Trump’s threats.

Why It Matters: The blunt comments have escalated tensions with Denmark and Greenland’s leaders, fueling backlash over Trump’s imperial-style rhetoric and U.S. power projection in the Arctic.

Source: The Telegraph

Greenland residents asked if they want to greet Usha Vance said, 'No, thank you'

What Happened: As Usha Vance prepared to visit Greenland, U.S. officials reportedly struggled to find local residents in Nuuk willing to greet her. According to Danish broadcaster TV2, the common response was: “No, thank you.” A local travel agency also canceled hosting her, rejecting what they called the visit’s “underlying agenda.”

Why It Matters: Greenlanders are openly rejecting Trump’s annexation push, with local leaders refusing to meet Vance’s wife. The snub highlights deep resentment and growing global backlash to what many see as a blatant act of U.S. imperialism.

Source: USA Today

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Rubio Says Information on Abducted Ukrainian Children Will Be Preserved

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the State Department preserved a critical database documenting the mass kidnappings of Ukrainian children by Russia—data lawmakers feared was deleted after Trump defunded the Yale-led program tracking the kidnappings. Russia has kidnapped over 21,000 Ukrainian children in an act of genocide.

Why It Matters: The pushback worked—this time. Despite Trump’s aid cuts, the State Department reportedly preserved the database. Hopefully, it will be handed to the ICC and Europol to assist in war crimes and genocide investigations against Putin and other Russian officials.

Source: The New York Times

New U.S mineral deal imposes onerous conditions, Ukrainian officials say

What Happened: Ukrainian officials say a new U.S. minerals deal “dramatically” rewrites previously agreed terms, adding conditions they had already rejected. President Zelenskyy said the proposal must be reviewed from scratch and warned he won’t back any agreement that jeopardizes Ukraine’s path to joining the EU.

Why It Matters: This minerals extortion deal is a trap. The abrupt shift in terms plays directly into Trump’s narrative of Ukraine as ungrateful—laying the groundwork to cut aid and advance Russia’s geopolitical goals under the guise of diplomacy.

Source: The Washington Post

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Dow Closes 700 Points Lower Amid Inflation and Tariff Fears

What Happened: The Dow fell 715 points on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also tumbling as tech giants like Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon posted sharp losses. The drop came after inflation data came in hotter than expected, rising 2.8% in February, and long-term inflation expectations hit their highest level since 1993.

Why It Matters: This is the latest signal that Trump’s tariff blitz is rattling global markets and fueling inflation concerns. With retaliatory moves already underway from Canada and the EU, investors are bracing for more volatility—especially with further White House tariff announcements expected on April 2.

Source: CNBC

Canadians Pull Back on U.S. Trips, Threatening to Widen $50 Billion Travel Deficit

What Happened: Canadian travel to the U.S. is dropping significantly amid political tensions, Trump’s annexation rhetoric, rising visa hurdles, and retaliatory sentiment. February saw return flights down 13% and land crossings down 23% from last year. Hotel demand near border cities like Niagara Falls and Bellingham has also declined.

Why It Matters: Canada is the largest source of international visitors to the U.S., and the pullback threatens to deepen America’s $50+ billion travel deficit.

Source: CNBC

Inflation Spike Worries Wall Street

What Happened: Wall Street took a hit Friday after a hotter-than-expected inflation report reignited investor fears. The Dow dropped 715 points, the S&P 500 fell 2%, and the Nasdaq tumbled 2.7%. The downturn followed Commerce Department data showing the personal consumption expenditures index rose 2.5% year-over-year—2.8% when excluding food and energy.

Why It Matters: The spike suggests inflation isn’t cooling as hoped. Analysts say tariffs and rising costs may keep inflation “hot,” leaving the Federal Reserve with fewer tools to support the economy.

Source: The Hill

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judges Temporarily Block Trump Orders Targeting Law Firms Jenner and Block, WilmerHale

What Happened: Two federal judges in D.C. temporarily halted Trump’s executive orders aimed at punishing law firms Jenner and Block and WilmerHale, which have ties to Trump’s political opponents. The orders would have stripped security clearances and blocked government contracts. Judges called the actions “retaliatory” and likely unconstitutional.

Source: ABC News

Federal Judge Blocks Trump from Dismantling Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a preliminary injunction halting Trump’s plan to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The court ruled Trump was preparing to eliminate the agency before the legal challenge could be fully heard.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Blocked from Deporting Migrants to Non-Citizen Countries

What Happened: A federal judge in Boston issued an emergency order Friday halting Trump from deporting people to countries where they aren't citizens—unless they’re first given a “meaningful opportunity” to seek protection in U.S. immigration court.

Source: The Washington Post

Voice of America Wins in Court—For Now—as Judge Blocks Trump Firings

What Happened: A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order halting Trump’s attempt to dismantle Voice of America and lay off over 1,200 employees. The judge called the move “arbitrary and capricious,” and barred any further firings or shutdowns across VOA and affiliated outlets like Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia.

Source: Associated Press

Musk Sued Over $1M Check Offers to Wisconsin Voters Ahead of Court Race

What Happened: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to stop Musk from handing out $1 million checks just days before the state’s critical Supreme Court election. Musk initially said he would “personally hand over” $2 million to voters but later claimed it was for “petition spokesmen,” not vote-buying.

Source: Associated Press

Tufts Student Rümeysa Öztürk Wins Temporary Legal Protection Against Deportation

What Happened: A federal judge has barred the deportation of Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk without a court order. Öztürk was detained Tuesday by masked, plainclothes ICE officers in a Boston suburb, sparking outrage and comparisons to a “kidnapping.”

Source: The Guardian

Victoria Spartz Faces a Combative Crowd at a Town Hall in Her District

What Happened: During a tense town hall, Rep. Victoria Spartz faced an angry crowd that booed, shouted, and chanted “DO YOUR JOB” as she attempted to respond to constituents’ concerns—especially regarding Musk and Trump’s recent executive orders. One flashpoint was a question about Signal-gate. When asked whether she would demand Hegseth and Waltz resign over the breach, Spartz replied, “No, I will not demand their resignation.” The audience erupted in boos.

Source: NOTUS

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

$9 trillion — Total federal spending Trump’s Project 2025 budget director aims to slash.

$1.8 million — Amount Trevor Milton and his wife donated to Trump’s election campaign before receiving a pardon.

$1 million — Amount Musk promised (then deleted) to give to voters at a Wisconsin campaign event, sparking legal scrutiny.

$10 billion — Disaster aid frozen by FEMA to hospitals and non -profits over undocumented migrants.

21,000+ — Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

7,000 — Social Security Administration employees fired by Trump.

2,400 — CDC jobs on the chopping block as RFK Jr. prepares sweeping cuts.

7,000 — Social Security Administration jobs cut, slashing 12% of the workforce and doubling call wait times.

100 minutes — Average wait time for calls to Social Security.

50% — Portion of the Department of Education’s workforce laid off under Trump.

49 — Number of unvetted DOGE staffers tied to Musk’s empire, per WIRED investigation.

483 — Confirmed measles cases across 19 states amid collapsing vaccine trust.

715 — Points the Dow Jones fell in one day after inflation data spooked Wall Street.

2.8% — Inflation increase in February.

$50 billion — Size of the U.S. travel deficit threatened by a sharp drop in Canadian tourism amid rising tensions and Trump’s rhetoric.

7,000 — Immigrants currently held in Louisiana, now a detention epicenter.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Supreme Court & Alien Enemies Act — Will the Supreme Court uphold emergency powers that bypass constitutional protections—and reshape presidential authority over immigration?

Musk to Visit CIA — As Musk meets with CIA Director Ratcliffe to discuss “efficiency,” will he push deeper into restructuring America’s spy agencies and access sensitive data? With purges already underway, is this a quiet coup inside the intelligence community?

SignalGate — With a federal judge ordering preservation of the Yemen strike chat and Israel furious over intelligence exposure, will there be resignations, whistleblowers—or a cover-up?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

The Rise of the Shadow Government — With Musk’s allies embedded across federal agencies, unelected billionaires are quietly consolidating power behind the scenes—no accountability, no oversight.

Erosion of National Security Protocols — The leaked Signal chat exposed classified military details and foreign intelligence, yet the regime is dismissing the breach.

Legal System Under Siege — Trump’s attacks on law firms, judicial impeachment threats, and DOJ purges highlight a broader agenda to erode legal independence and punish opposition.

Institutional Collapse Underway — Cuts to essential agencies, from the CDC to NIH to Social Security, are gutting federal capacity and weakening public services in the name of “efficiency.”

From Dissent to Detention — The crackdown on student activists, especially those with visas, is accelerating. This isn’t just about immigration—it’s about silencing speech.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.