📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk Announces $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter in Supreme Court Race, Critics Call It ‘Corrupt’

What Happened: Musk awarded $1 million to a voter in Green Bay days before Wisconsin’s pivotal state Supreme Court election. His PAC had previously offered $100 to voters signing a petition opposing “activist judges.” Musk backs conservative candidate Brad Schimel in a race that could flip court control.

Why It Matters: Musk is attempting to buy influence in a race that could impact Tesla’s pending litigation. Legal experts warn the payment may violate Wisconsin laws against voter inducement, sparking concerns over election integrity and judicial independence.

Source: Associated Press

Tesla’s Wisconsin Lawsuit, Elon Musk, and Brad Schimel

What Happened: Tesla sued the state of Wisconsin in January, challenging the state's “factory store” law, which bars vehicle manufacturers from directly selling cars. The lawsuit, initially filed in Outagamie County, was recently moved to Milwaukee County.

Why It Matters: Musk has poured over $18 million into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, backing conservative candidate Brad Schimel, who would influence Tesla’s legal fight.

Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Inside Maye Musk’s Cozy Relationship With China

What Happened: As Musk consolidates power in U.S. politics, his mother Maye Musk has become a prominent figure in China—modeling for Chinese brands, attending state-linked events, and promoting Tesla.

Why It Matters: Maye Musk’s deep ties to Chinese state-linked media and brands raise serious questions about influence, loyalty, and soft-power optics—especially as Musk wields enormous political power in the U.S. and profits from China’s market.

Source: WIRED

SpaceX Quietly Opens Door to Chinese Investment Through Offshore Secrecy Hubs

What Happened: Court records reveal that Musk’s SpaceX, a major U.S. military contractor, permits Chinese investors to buy into the company—so long as the money flows through offshore secrecy jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands or British Virgin Islands.

Why It Matters: While SpaceX builds spy satellites for the U.S. government, it’s quietly letting Chinese investors in through offshore loopholes. This is a deliberate tactic to hide foreign influence—and potentially puts U.S. defense secrets at risk. This isn’t just corruption—it’s dangerous.

Source: ProPublica

Fossil Fuel Companies Get Direct Email Line to Trump for Exemption Requests

What Happened: The Trump EPA created an email portal allowing fossil fuel companies to request presidential exemptions from Clean Air Act regulations. These waivers, valid for up to two years, let polluters bypass rules meant to limit toxic emissions like mercury and arsenic.

Why It Matters: Trump is exploiting a rarely used provision of the law to fast-track deregulation—without public debate or congressional oversight. It’s a blatant favor for donors and a direct threat to public health. Environmental groups are demanding transparency and legal accountability.

Source: The Guardian

Senate Votes to Overturn CFPB Overdraft Rule, in New Blow for Agency

What Happened: The Senate repealed a Biden-era Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule capping bank overdraft fees. The repeal, passed under the Congressional Review Act, blocks similar future regulations and now heads to the House, where a companion bill has already advanced.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting the CFPB. Killing the overdraft rule is one more win for banks, one more loss for consumers—and a clear sign the GOP is siding with industry over everyday Americans.

Source: Politico

Rep. Cory Mills’ Defense Firms Likely Had Federal Contracts While in Office, Ethics Office Finds

What Happened: A newly released 2024 report from the Office of Congressional Conduct found “substantial reason to believe” Rep. Cory Mills’ companies continued receiving federal contracts after he took office — a potential violation of House rules and federal law. The House Ethics Committee is actively investigating.

Why It Matters: If proven, Mills’ actions represent a breach of conflict-of-interest standards. He also faces scrutiny for alleged financial disclosure failures and campaign finance violations. Mills has not cooperated with the inquiry.

Source: NOTUS

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

‘Something Stinks’: Elon Musk, Congressional Republicans Target Democrats’ Main Fundraising Machine

What Happened: Congressional Republicans and Musk are targeting ActBlue, the Democrats’ small-donor fundraising platform, with investigations, subpoenas, and accusations of financial impropriety. Lawmakers are requesting the Treasury hand over “suspicious activity reports” involving ActBlue, and Musk has accused it—without evidence—of “supporting” protests and vandalism.

Why It Matters: ActBlue is the financial backbone of Democratic campaigns. The escalating attacks are not about oversight but an authoritarian move to kneecap the opposition by targeting its fundraising infrastructure.

Source: CNN

Trump Targets Another DC Law Firm in Escalating Legal Purge

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order banning federal agencies from working with powerhouse law firm WilmerHale over ties to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller — suspending security clearances for its lawyers, blocking hiring, and ordering contract terminations.

Why It Matters: Trump’s targeting of WilmerHale—the fifth major firm punished for perceived political opposition—is a blatant authoritarian tactic. He’s using the power of the state to intimidate and punish legal institutions that challenge him or represent his perceived “enemies.” Undermining independent legal representation and chilling dissent through fear are textbook signs of authoritarian rule.

Source: CNN

Internal White House document details layoff plans across U.S. agencies

What Happened: An internal White House document reveals Trump plans to cut between 8% and 50% of staff across 22 federal agencies, including HUD, the IRS, EPA, and the Departments of Commerce and Treasury. Some agencies may lose thousands of employees. The memo outlines early drafts of “reduction in force” plans being prepared under Trump’s February executive order directing a federal workforce purge.

Why It Matters: These cuts driven by Trump and Musk will gut essential services, cripple agency functions, and further centralize executive power. Experts say it’s a legal workaround following earlier unlawful firings already blocked by courts.

Source: The Washington Post

White House installs Trump loyalists at federal HR agency after 'five things' email

What Happened: The White House appointed two Trump allies—Billy Long and Douglas Hoelscher—as senior advisers at the Office of Personnel Management following internal backlash to a surprise email demanding all federal employees list five things they accomplished the previous week.

Why It Matters: OPM is central to Trump’s effort to remake the federal government. The new appointments aim to tighten control and align agency actions with the White House.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Team’s Embrace of Signal Sparks Record-Keeping and Security Alarms

What Happened: Amid the fallout from the Yemen strike group chat leak, it’s now clear the Trump regime has embraced the encrypted messaging app Signal for high-level communications — including military planning. Officials claim the app is authorized and used for “fast-moving” matters. But former national security and White House personnel say Signal is not compliant with record-keeping laws like the Presidential Records Act, especially due to its disappearing messages feature.

Why It Matters: The regime’s routine use of Signal raises alarms over transparency, national security, and legality. Previous administrations restricted or disabled such messaging apps for official use. This highlights a broader pattern of shielding sensitive government business from public and legal scrutiny.

Source: The Independent

Bondi Signals Criminal Probe Into Signal Chat Unlikely, Despite National Security Concerns

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi indicated she’s unlikely to pursue a criminal investigation into the Signal group chat leak. The FBI has a long history of such probes, but Bondi echoed Trump’s view that the matter “isn’t really an FBI thing,” dismissing claims that the messages—which included exact launch times—were classified.

Why It Matters: Bondi’s refusal to investigate the Signal leak is outrageous and another example that the DOJ is no longer an independent agency. It breaks with decades of DOJ precedent on mishandling national defense information and signals selective enforcement of the Espionage Act. The double standard is glaring—Clinton and Petraeus were investigated, but Trump’s inner circle gets a pass.

Source: Associated Press

DOJ Investigates Stanford, UC Schools Over Affirmative Action

What Happened: The Justice Department has launched investigations into Stanford University and three University of California campuses—Berkeley, UCLA, and Irvine—to determine whether their admissions policies violate the 2023 Supreme Court ruling banning race-conscious admissions.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DOJ is cracking down on DEI in schools while shrugging off a classified military leak. It’s part of a larger authoritarian playbook: punish diversity, gut higher ed, and ignore real national security breaches when they come from inside the regime. Priorities are clear—and dangerous.

Source: Reuters

Bondi Tells Fox News Many Judges "Need to Be Removed" Over Trump Rulings

What Happened: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Fox News that “many judges need to be removed,” accusing federal judges who’ve ruled against Trump’s policies of lacking impartiality. She specifically targeted Judges Ana Reyes, James Boasberg, and Beryl Howell, claiming they were obstructing Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: Bondi’s demand to remove judges for rulings Trump doesn’t like is a direct attack on judicial independence. It’s authoritarian—plain and simple—and tramples centuries of legal norms.

Source: Reuters

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Probably 'Violated the Law' When He Fired Independent Watchdogs, Judge Says

What Happened: A federal judge acknowledged Thursday that Trump likely broke the law when he fired 17 inspectors general without notifying Congress, as required by statute. The DOJ admitted Trump failed to comply but argued notification wasn’t mandatory. The judge said she may not be able to reinstate the watchdogs—but confirmed the law was violated.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass firing of independent watchdogs—without even following basic legal procedures—shows a flagrant disregard for oversight and accountability. This is how autocracies operate: by eliminating internal checks and silencing anyone who investigates abuse.

Source: ABC News

Trump Warned U.S. Automakers Not to Raise Prices in Response to Tariffs

What Happened: In a call with major U.S. auto CEOs earlier this month, Trump warned carmakers not to raise prices in response to his newly announced 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts. Executives left the call rattled, fearing retaliation if they did so.

Why It Matters: Trump is threatening automakers not to raise prices—even as his tariffs force up production costs by thousands per vehicle. It’s economic gaslighting backed by blunt political threats. One exec asked bluntly: “So who pays for that?”

Source: Wall Street Journal

Judge Accuses Trump of Undermining Judiciary

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell rejected a DOJ motion to disqualify her from ruling on a case against Trump’s executive order targeting law firm Perkins Coie. She accused Trump of attempting to delegitimize the judiciary through personal attacks and politicized legal arguments.

Why It Matters: Trump’s escalating attacks on judges are part of a broader playbook to undermine the rule of law. By targeting courts that check his power, he’s eroding judicial independence—and sending a chilling message to the entire legal system.

Source: NPR

Human Rights Groups Rebuke Kristi Noem’s Visit to El Salvador Prison: ‘Political Theater’

What Happened: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited El Salvador’s notorious Cecot prison, where hundreds of Venezuelans deported from the U.S. are now detained. The visit—complete with staged photo ops in front of shirtless, caged men—was condemned as “political theater” by human rights advocates.

Why It Matters: This public spectacle mirrors Kremlin-style propaganda, using inhumane detention as a warning tactic. Deportees were denied due process and sent to brutal conditions, despite a federal court order blocking Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act. This is a flagrant abuse of human rights.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Executive Order on Smithsonian Targets Funding for ‘Improper Ideology’

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing the Smithsonian to strip funding from programs promoting so-called “divisive narratives,” naming the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Women’s History Museum as targets. JD Vance will oversee the purge of “improper ideology” across museums and education programs.

Why It Matters: This is a textbook authoritarian tactic—using state power to censor history and impose a political narrative. By branding inconvenient truths as “ideological,” Trump is attempting to whitewash America’s past and rewrite history. This is part of Trump’s broader agenda of political control over education, research, and national institutions.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Cuts 69 Global Programs Tackling Child Labor and Human Trafficking

What Happened: Trump has terminated 69 U.S.-funded international programs that combat child labor, forced labor, and human trafficking. Over $500 million in grants are being cut from the Department of Labor’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs, affecting operations in more than 40 countries. The decision was justified by a Trump-appointed official citing misalignment with “national interest.”

Why It Matters: This erases decades of progress in protecting vulnerable workers, including children. Programs being cut have helped thousands of children leave exploitative work and trained hundreds of labor inspectors. Experts warn the decision undermines international labor standards and erases U.S. leadership in global human rights protections.

Source: The Guardian

Utah governor signs bill to phase out state's universal mail ballot system

What Happened: Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a law to end the state’s universal vote-by-mail system by 2029. Voters will now have to opt in to receive a mail ballot, reversing a system that automatically sent ballots to all registered voters.

Why It Matters: This is the first time a U.S. state has rolled back universal mail-in voting—part of a broader national trend by Republicans to restrict voting access. Voting rights advocates warn it could disenfranchise voters and reduce turnout, especially in rural areas that have relied on mail voting for years.

Source: NBC News

ICE Deported Someone to El Salvador Megaprison Over Paperwork Error

What Happened: A 24-year-old Venezuelan man, Frengel Reyes Mota, with no criminal record and a pending asylum case, was wrongfully deported to El Salvador. Trump used the Alien Enemies Act to bypass due process, citing him as a suspected gang member based on flawed paperwork.

Why It Matters: This is a terrifying abuse of executive power. Reyes Mota had no tattoos, no charges, and was marked with multiple errors in his DHS file—yet he was disappeared without a court hearing.

Source: The New Republic

Daughter of Couple Deported With No Criminal Record: “They Were Transported Like Animals”

What Happened: Gladys and Nelson Gonzalez, a Colombian couple who had lived in the U.S. for 35 years and had no criminal record, were deported by ICE after a routine check-in. Despite Gladys receiving a one-year extension that morning, the decision was abruptly reversed. The couple was detained separately, shackled at the wrists and ankles, and transported across state lines in secrecy.

Why It Matters: This is what Trump’s mass deportation agenda looks like in practice: cruelty, chaos, and zero accountability. These are not “enemy combatants”—they are longtime residents treated like criminals, with no due process.

Source: ABC News

Marco Rubio Says 300 Student Visas Revoked Over Campus Protests

What Happened: Marco Rubio announced that 300 student visas have been revoked, including high-profile detentions of students at Tufts, Columbia, and the University of Alabama. ICE detained students in unmarked cars, citing vague allegations of support for Hamas—but often without evidence. Some detainees, like Rumeysa Ozturk and Alireza Doroudi, had no criminal records and were targeted for political speech.

Why It Matters: This is a First Amendment crisis. Trump is using immigration powers to punish dissent, silence campus activism, and deport people for political beliefs. Legal experts warn the detentions are unconstitutional and dangerous—turning visa policy into a tool of political repression.

Source: CBS News

Trump team revokes $11 billion in funding for addiction, mental health care

What Happened: Trump revoked $11.4 billion in federal funding for addiction and mental health care, including grants tied to COVID-era programs, and announced the restructuring of HHS under RFK Jr. into a new agency: the Administration for a Healthy America.

Why It Matters: The cuts jeopardize treatment for tens of thousands amid an ongoing overdose crisis. Clinics are closing mid-grant, researchers are being laid off, and states warn lives will be lost. Experts call it reckless—shredding public health infrastructure while overdose deaths still exceed 84,000 annually.

Source: NPR

The U.S. Right Is Coming for Disabled People — and That Threatens Everyone

What Happened: Trump has launched a systematic rollback of disability rights, dismantling DEIA offices, gutting special education enforcement, removing ASL interpreters from public communications, and threatening to overturn Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act — a foundational protection for disabled Americans.

Why It Matters: Disabled people are often the first targets of authoritarian regimes. This escalating campaign of erasure and exclusion is a bellwether: undermining legal protections for one group sets a precedent for stripping civil rights from others.

Source: The Guardian

Anti-Abortion Movement Eyes Reconciliation to Defund Planned Parenthood

What Happened: Over 300 anti-abortion activists lobbied lawmakers Thursday to push for defunding Planned Parenthood through reconciliation, with Trump allies signaling support and behind-the-scenes pressure mounting in Congress.

Why It Matters: With Republicans controlling the White House and Congress, anti-abortion advocates see a rare opportunity to cut Planned Parenthood's Medicaid reimbursements — despite internal GOP hesitancy over potential electoral fallout.

Source: NOTUS

ICE detains leader of farmworker union in northwest Washington state

What Happened: Farmworker activist Alfredo Juarez Zeferino, known as “Lelo,” was detained by ICE on March 25 while driving his partner to work in Skagit County, Washington. He is currently being held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma. Witnesses say ICE broke his car window after he refused to exit. Juarez has no criminal record but has a 2018 deportation order.

Why It Matters: Advocates say Juarez was targeted for his labor activism and union leadership, calling the arrest a clear act of political retaliation.

Source: KUOW

Trump Moves to End Union Rights for Many Federal Workers

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order banning collective bargaining for federal employees across 18 departments, including Homeland Security, Defense, EPA, HHS, and others. Agencies have been directed to terminate union agreements.

Why It Matters: The move strips union rights from a broad swath of the federal workforce under the pretext of national security, even at agencies with no clear security role—marking a major blow to organized labor within government.

Source: The Hill

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Signal Chat Leak Angers U.S. Military Pilots

What Happened: U.S. military pilots are outraged after Hegseth leaked sensitive strike plans in a Signal group chat, revealing the exact timing of a March 15 operation in Yemen. The chat exposed flight schedules and target windows, violating decades of operational security norms.

Why It Matters: Fighter pilots say the leak put lives at risk and shattered trust in Pentagon leadership. Hegseth’s refusal to admit wrongdoing has sparked fear, anger, and disbelief among servicemembers, who now question whether their safety is being sacrificed for ego and politics. “You’re going to kill somebody,” one pilot warned.

Source: The New York Times

Concerns About Hegseth’s Judgment Come Roaring Back After Group Chat Scandal

What Happened: Hegseth is under intense scrutiny after revealing detailed strike plans in a Signal group chat and officials say his actions would get a uniformed service member court-martialed.

Why It Matters: This breach of operational security has raised alarms across the military and intelligence communities. Hegseth—a former Fox News host—was already facing criticism over impulsive leadership, verbal orders, and failed initiatives, including a rushed border mission and scrapped DEI purges. Senior officials now question his competence and priorities, describing his leadership as based on appearances, not substance.

Source: CNN

Trump to Lay Off 10,000 HHS Workers, Close Key Health Agencies

What Happened: HHS RFK Jr. announced a plan to lay off 10,000 workers and shutter entire agencies, including those overseeing addiction and community health funding. FDA, CDC, and NIH face deep cuts. This is on top of the 10,000 who voluntarily resigned.

Why It Matters: The restructuring will gut federal health infrastructure, reduce access to care, and weaken disease response. Critical services for addiction, maternal health, outbreaks, and food safety are now in jeopardy.

Source: Associated Press

Even More Venmo Accounts Tied to Trump Officials in Signal Group Chat Left Data Public

What Happened: WIRED uncovered four more Venmo accounts linked to top Trump officials involved in a leaked Signal chat about U.S. military strikes. The accounts exposed contact lists and past transactions, including links to conspiracy theorists and personal payments with emoji notes.

Why It Matters: This is a national security failure. Foreign adversaries could exploit exposed networks, connections, and payment patterns to build leverage against U.S. officials. It’s reckless behavior from the very people entrusted with the country’s most sensitive operations.

Source: WIRED

Mike Waltz's Venmo account showed his contacts — even after bombshell report on secret Signal chat

What Happened: Even after the leak of sensitive U.S. military strike details in a Signal chat, top Trump officials—including National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and DNI Chief of Staff Joe Kent—left their Venmo accounts exposed, revealing contacts that include journalists, defense contractors, and lawmakers. Some accounts weren’t made private until after media inquiries.

Why It Matters: These officials not only leaked classified info on Signal—they failed basic cybersecurity hygiene. Open Venmo contact lists are a goldmine for foreign intelligence agencies. This reckless sloppiness shows a dangerous lack of discipline at the highest levels of national security.

Source: CBS News

A DHS staffer faces serious punishment for accidentally adding a reporter to a group email

What Happened: A longtime DHS staffer was placed on administrative leave and faces losing her security clearance after mistakenly emailing a journalist unclassified—but sensitive—ICE operation details. The error was immediately reported and caused no harm. Yet unlike Trump officials involved in the Signal chat leak, she faces harsh punishment.

Why It Matters: This double standard highlights Trump’s politicized enforcement of security protocols. While top officials leak military strike plans and face no consequences, career civil servants are scapegoated for minor, self-reported errors. It’s not about national security—it’s about power and loyalty.

Source: NBC News

Kennedy Turns to a Discredited Vaccine Skeptic for Autism Study

What Happened: RFK Jr. has hired David Geier—a longtime figure in the anti-vaccine movement—as a senior data analyst at HHS to work on a study revisiting the debunked theory linking vaccines to autism. Geier previously practiced medicine without a license and co-authored research that federal courts deemed unreliable.

Why It Matters: The appointment of Geier to a vaccine safety study has alarmed public health experts, who say it will erode vaccine confidence and worsen disease outbreaks.

Source: New York Times

With fewer weather balloons due to government staffing cuts, forecasts may be less accurate

What Happened: Due to Trump staffing cuts at the National Weather Service, at least 10 U.S. sites have suspended or limited daily weather balloon launches—crucial for collecting atmospheric data used in forecasting.

Why It Matters: Forecast accuracy is expected to suffer, especially during severe weather. Experts warn this puts lives and property at risk, as fewer balloons mean less data to model developing storms.

Source: NBC News

Trump at ‘War’ with mRNA Technology, Scientists Warn

What Happened: Trump has initiated a “data call” at the NIH to flag and review all federally funded mRNA research, prompting fears among scientists that the White House and HHS may defund or block lifesaving developments in cancer, infectious disease, and flu vaccines.

Why It Matters: mRNA technology—instrumental in the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines—is now under threat due to political pressure and conspiracy theories. Public health experts warn that defunding this research will set back medical innovation for decades and put lives at risk.

Source: The Guardian

US Could See Return of Acid Rain Due to Trump’s Rollbacks, Says Scientist Who Discovered It

What Happened: Gene Likens, the scientist who first identified acid rain in the US in the 1960s, warned that Trump’s rollback of EPA air pollution protections could bring back the once-devastating phenomenon. Acid rain, caused by sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions from power plants and vehicles, severely damaged US ecosystems before landmark 1990 legislation curbed it.

Why It Matters: Likens says Trump’s rollback of pollution rules and defunding of monitoring programs threatens to erase decades of environmental progress. “If the Trump administration starts releasing controls on emissions, we are going to destroy that success story,” he said.

Source: The Guardian

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Israel Supplied Intel for Houthi Airstrike Discussed in Leaked Signal Chat

What Happened: U.S. officials confirmed Israel provided human intelligence that helped identify a top Houthi missile expert targeted in a U.S. airstrike discussed in a leaked Signal group chat between Trump officials. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz relayed real-time details—including that the target had entered his girlfriend’s building, which was later destroyed.

Why It Matters: The leak of Israeli-supplied human intelligence in the Signal chat exposes serious national security failures. Despite Trump officials insisting no classified material was shared, this was clearly highly sensitive intel. Israel privately complained and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they reconsider future intelligence sharing.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Says U.S. Will "Go As Far As We Have To" to Get Control of Greenland

What Happened: Trump renewed his threats over Greenland, insisting the U.S. “needs” the island for national and global security and vowing to “go as far as we have to go” to gain control of it. His comments came just before a controversial visit by Vance and other officials—a trip denounced by Greenland’s prime minister as “very aggressive American pressure.”

Why It Matters: This isn’t diplomacy—it’s a threat of a hostile land grab. Trump’s rhetoric echoes Putin’s imperial ambitions, signaling a dangerous shift where U.S. power is wielded to intimidate sovereign nations for strategic gain. Greenland doesn’t want to be annexed.

Source: ABC News

As Vance heads for Greenland and Trump threatens to take it, residents voice fear and mistrust of U.S.

What Happened: As Vance prepares to visit Greenland, residents are speaking out against Trump’s threats to seize the island “by any means necessary.” Polls show 85% of Greenlanders oppose becoming part of the U.S., and locals are voicing deep mistrust of America’s intentions.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aggressive push to annex Greenland—against the will of its people and Denmark—echoes imperial power grabs.

Source: CBS News

End of an Era for Canada-US Ties, Says Carney, as Allies Worldwide Decry Trump’s Car Tariffs

What Happened: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that “the old relationship” with the U.S. is over after Trump imposed sweeping 25% tariffs on imported cars and car parts. Canada, France, Germany, the UK, South Korea, and China condemned the move, warning it could trigger a global trade war.

Why It Matters: Trump’s protectionist tariffs—set to take effect April 3—are seen as a direct blow to allies and trade partners. Carney vowed retaliatory measures, calling the tariffs unjustified and a breach of existing agreements. European leaders also promised coordinated pushback, with Emmanuel Macron warning the tariffs “destroy jobs,” and Germany’s Olaf Scholz declaring they hurt “prosperity for everyone.”

Source: The Guardian

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

European Leaders Say Now Not the Time to Lift Sanctions on Russia in Message to Trump

What Happened: At a Paris summit of the “Coalition of the Willing,” the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine rejected Russian demands to lift sanctions as a condition for a Black Sea ceasefire. The firm stance comes as Trump signals it’s open to reviewing Moscow’s terms.

Why It Matters: Europe is pushing back hard on Trump’s fealty to Russia. Leaders made clear they won’t lift sanctions just because the Kremlin wants to stall and regroup for future attacks. France’s proposal for “reassurance forces” shows allies are preparing to secure Ukraine—and pushing back against Trump carrying out Putin’s objectives.

Source: CNN

Trump Pressures Ukraine to Hand Over Control of Energy, Minerals

What Happened: The U.S. has proposed a deal that would give it majority control over a new board managing Ukraine’s energy and mineral wealth—splitting profits between Washington and Kyiv—as a condition for moving forward on a ceasefire with Russia.

Why It Matters: This is extortion, not diplomacy. Trump is exploiting Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine to demand control over its critical resources. It’s a predatory deal—using U.S. power not to defend an ally, but to enrich himself and his circle at Ukraine’s expense.

Source: The Hill

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Canadian Travel to U.S. Plummets Amid Tariffs and “51st State” Talk

What Happened: Forward bookings from Canada to the U.S. have dropped over 70% through September, driven by backlash to Trump’s tariffs and rhetoric. April saw the steepest decline—down 76% from last year.

Why It Matters: The tourism collapse threatens a $20.5 billion U.S. economic lifeline. Canadians are boycotting American goods and vacations, signaling deep damage to the historic alliance.

Source: Newsweek

Car Prices Will Surge by Thousands of Dollars Because of Trump’s Tariffs. It’ll Happen Before You Expect It

What Happened: Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imported cars and auto parts will take effect April 3, affecting even American-built vehicles that rely on global supply chains. Analysts say the move will drive up production costs—and prices—for nearly every car sold in the U.S.

Why It Matters: Industry experts say buyers could see prices rise within weeks, with sticker shocks ranging from $3,500 to over $12,000 depending on the model. Even current dealer inventory could rise in price, as future restocks will be more expensive. Auto production is expected to drop by 30%, causing supply shortages and echoing the 2021 pandemic-era crunch.

Source: CNN

Trump’s Tariffs to Raise Car Prices—and Insurance Rates, Too

What Happened: Trump’s 25% tariffs on all imported vehicles and auto parts are already driving up the cost of car repairs. Mechanics say basic parts like fenders could see price hikes of 20–30%, and insurance experts warn that premiums are likely to rise as well.

Why It Matters: It’s not just car prices—Trump’s tariffs will hit everyday Americans at the repair shop and on their monthly bills.

Source: CBS News

Germany and France Say Europe Must Respond to Trump’s Auto Tariffs

What Happened: Germany and France condemned Trump’s tariffs, warning it will harm the global economy and trigger inflation. EU leaders are preparing a firm response.

Why It Matters: The tariffs risk a transatlantic trade war, disrupt global supply chains, and significantly damage Europe’s auto industry, particularly German manufacturers like BMW and Volkswagen.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge Orders Trump Officials to Preserve Leaked Signal Chat on Yemen Strike

What Happened: Federal Judge James E. Boasberg ordered Trump officials to preserve Signal chat records from March 11–15 discussing U.S. military strikes in Yemen.

Source: The Washington Post

FTC Commissioners Ousted by Trump Speak Out After Filing Lawsuit to Reverse Firings

What Happened: Former Federal Trade Commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya are suing Trump after being fired without cause. They allege the firings violate long-standing federal law that protects the independence of the FTC and its commissioners.

Source: ABC News

Judges Rule Against Trump in Several Cases Including Trans Military Ban

What Happened: A DC federal judge blocked Trump’s ban on transgender military service, calling the plan an invasion of privacy that required all 1.3 million service members to self-report gender dysphoria. Separately, the 9th Circuit refused to pause an order requiring the reinstatement of over 17,000 federal workers fired during Trump’s purge of the civil service.

Source: The Guardian

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Parts of Trump’s Anti-DEI Executive Orders

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly halted the Department of Labor from enforcing certification rules under Trump’s executive orders that target DEI efforts by federal contractors and grant recipients. The provision would have penalized organizations found in violation of the False Claims Act.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

300,000 — Estimated number of federal workers facing job losses or reassignment under Trump’s government-wide reduction plans.

$18 million — Amount Musk’s PAC has spent to influence the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

$1 million — Prize Musk awarded to a single Wisconsin voter days before the election.

69 — Number of international anti-child labor and trafficking programs terminated by the Trump administration.

300 — Student visas revoked by Trump’s campus protest crackdown.

$11.4 billion — Mental health and addiction treatment funding slashed under RFK Jr.’s HHS overhaul.

17,000 — Federal workers ordered reinstated by courts after Trump’s mass firings.

$500 million — Total U.S. grants eliminated for global labor rights enforcement.

$3,500 - $12,000 — Estimated increase in the price of some U.S. vehicles due to Trump’s 25% auto tariffs.

30% — Projected drop in U.S. auto production due to new tariffs and supply chain disruptions.

20–30% — Anticipated rise in car repair costs tied to Trump’s tariffs on foreign parts.

10 — Weather stations forced to suspend or scale back daily weather balloon launches due to staffing cuts.

85% — Greenland residents who oppose Trump’s threats of U.S. annexation.

70% — Decline in Canadian tourism to the U.S. through September due to Trump’s tariffs and hostile rhetoric.

300 — Anti-abortion activists lobbying lawmakers to push for defunding Planned Parenthood through reconciliation

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

SignalGate — With a federal judge ordering preservation of the Yemen strike chat and Israel furious over intelligence exposure, will there be resignations, whistleblowers—or a cover-up?

Attack on Universities — As DOJ targets elite universities over race-conscious admissions, will DEI faculty, diverse curricula, and public research grants be next? Are colleges ready for the storm?

Mass Layoffs at Federal Agencies — The internal White House memo signals agency cuts of up to 50%. Will Trump shutter entire departments? Which services will collapse next?

Musk’s Election Interference — With over $18 million poured into court races and ActBlue under fire, will Musk succeed in his election interference operations?

Planned Parenthood in the Crosshairs — With anti-abortion activists lobbying Congress, will Trump allies use reconciliation to defund Planned Parenthood? Is GOP leadership preparing to slash Medicaid reimbursements and gut reproductive health services?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponization of Government — From targeting legal firms and universities to threatening judges and firing inspectors general, Trump is using the state to silence dissent and centralize control.

Erosion of National Security Protocols — The leaked Signal chat exposed classified military details and foreign intelligence, yet the regime is dismissing the breach.

Human Rights Backslide — Mass deportations, elimination of disability protections, defunding of addiction care, and rollback of child labor protections paint a chilling picture of authoritarian governance.

Institutional Collapse Underway — Cuts to essential agencies, from the EPA to NIH to Social Security, are gutting federal capacity and weakening public services in the name of “efficiency.”

Democracy Under Attack — Voter suppression, election interference, and politically motivated attacks are escalating. The attacks on ActBlue and union rights signal a regime laying the groundwork to silence opposition.

