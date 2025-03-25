Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 24

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Officials in Signal Fiasco Attended Secret Mar-a-Lago Dinner Shortly After Celebrating Bombing

What Happened: Hours after bombing Yemen—details of which were accidentally leaked to a journalist in an unsecured Signal chat—Trump officials, including Michael Waltz, Marco Rubio, and Stephen Miller, attended a secret $1-million-per-seat dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who flew in with Elon Musk and his son, praised the strikes while guests dined in luxury.

Why It Matters: National security decisions were made over unencrypted text messages, violating federal protocols and potentially the Espionage Act. Then, instead of facing accountability, Trump’s inner circle bragged about the strikes and celebrated at a private dinner with the ultra-wealthy. The regime isn't just reckless—it’s flaunting its impunity.

Source: WIRED

Trump Media Stock Surges on ETF Deal with Crypto.com

What Happened: Trump Media shares jumped 9% in after-hours trading following the announcement of a partnership with Crypto.com to launch ETFs and related financial products under the brand Truth.Fi. The ETFs will have a “Made in America” focus and include a mix of cryptocurrencies and traditional securities.

Why It Matters: This deepens Trump’s business ties with the crypto industry while blurring the line between his presidency and financial ventures. Trump Media, despite a $4.6 billion market cap, reported a $400 million loss in 2024, raising concerns over its long-term viability.

Source: CNBC

Trump Donor John Phelan Confirmed as Navy Secretary

What Happened: The Senate confirmed John Phelan, a private investment firm founder and major Trump donor, as the new Navy secretary. Phelan, who has no prior military experience, donated nearly $1 million to Trump’s fundraising committee and hosted a high-dollar fundraiser for him.

Why It Matters: Phelan’s appointment highlights his lack of qualifications and the increasing trend of major donors securing top government roles. While he claims his "business experience will help fix Navy inefficiencies, he has zero military or defense sector leadership.

Source: The Hill

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Justice Dept. Refuses to Give Judge Flight Data, Citing State Secrets

What Happened: Trump refused to provide a federal judge with details on deportation flights of Venezuelan migrants, invoking the “state secrets” privilege. The move defies court orders and escalates tensions between the White House and the judiciary.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant act of defiance against judicial oversight, setting a dangerous precedent where the executive branch can block courts from reviewing its actions. The regime’s use of state secrets to shield deportations—after posting a propaganda video of detainees— reiterates constitutional concerns over due process and separation of powers.

Source: The New York Times

Inside Elon Musk and Russ Vought’s Quiet Alliance

What Happened: Musk and Trump budget director Russ Vought have formed a strategic alliance to dismantle federal agencies and purge federal workers. Musk leads high-profile raids on government offices, using AI and tech under the guise of identifying “wasteful spending,” while Vought’s Office of Management and Budget provides the bureaucratic framework to make the cuts permanent.

Why It Matters: This coordinated assault on the federal government dismantles oversight and slashes public services. Agencies are crippled, understaffed, and wide open to corruption. Musk’s headline-grabbing purges create chaos, while Vought quietly restructures the system to entrench far-right ideology. The goal isn’t efficiency—it’s control.

Source: Politico

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Ed Martin Is Trampling the Rule of Law. And He Won’t Shut Up About It.

What Happened: Trump-appointed interim U.S. Attorney and extremist Ed Martin is aggressively reshaping the Justice Department into a political weapon, launching investigations into career prosecutors who worked on January 6 cases, threatening Trump’s critics, and offering DOJ resources to protect Musk. He has also targeted journalists and sought to seize Biden-era climate funds under dubious legal claims.

Why It Matters: Martin’s actions are part of Trump’s broader push to weaponize the DOJ for political retribution and against opposition. By dismantling independent prosecutions, targeting journalists, and shielding Musk’s operations, he is eroding the rule of law and paving the way for authoritarian control. This isn’t justice—it’s a power grab.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Installs Loyalist Alina Habba as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey

What Happened: Trump appointed his former personal attorney Alina Habba as interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey, a role traditionally reserved for experienced federal prosecutors. Habba, known for defending Trump in lawsuits against political enemies, has no background in criminal prosecution.

Why It Matters: This is pure cronyism. Trump is stuffing the Justice Department with loyalists, turning prosecutors’ offices into political weapons. Habba’s appointment signals that the DOJ under Trump isn’t about law and order—it’s about targeting his enemies and shielding his allies.

Source: ABC News

Republicans Push to Impeach Two More Judges Blocking Trump’s Agenda

What Happened: House Republicans, led by Reps. Andrew Clyde and Andy Ogles filed impeachment resolutions against U.S. District Judges John McConnell and Theodore Chuang. McConnell had blocked Trump's freeze on federal grants, while Chuang ruled against the regime’s move to shut down USAID.

Why It Matters: This is an outright attack on judicial independence. Republicans have now targeted at least six judges who ruled against Trump, ignoring Chief Justice John Roberts’ warning that impeachment is not a tool for political retaliation. With little chance of conviction in the Senate, this is pure intimidation—meant to chill opposition and bend the judiciary to Trump’s will.

Source: Reuters

FBI says it is probing 'increase in violent activity toward Tesla'

What Happened: FBI Director Kash Patel announced an intensified probe into an increase in violent incidents targeting Tesla. The bureau has taken additional steps to crack down on such activity, labeling it “domestic terrorism.”

Why It Matters: With countless national security threats facing the U.S., the decision to dedicate full federal resources to Tesla raises questions about political and corporate influence over law enforcement priorities.

Source: Reuters

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Fuels a Disinformation Machine to Justify Policy Attacks

What Happened: Trump’s second term has institutionalized disinformation to justify sweeping policy changes. His regime is weaponizing lies to slash government programs. Officials including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have spread lies to attack everything from foreign aid to vaccines. Disinformation is now official White House policy, with Musk and far-right media amplifying the propaganda to tens of millions.

Why It Matters: Just like Russia, the U.S. government is now built on a foundation of lies. Trump and his officials are using disinformation as a governing strategy, warping public perception to dismantle institutions and justify authoritarian policies. With Musk controlling X, these lies spread unchecked.

Source: The New York Times

Fight or cut a deal? Law firms face stark choice under Trump

What Happened: Trump issued executive orders targeting law firms Paul Weiss and Perkins Coie over their work for his political opponents and diversity policies. Paul Weiss cut a deal, pledging $40 million in pro bono work for Trump’s agenda, while Perkins Coie is suing to block the order. Trump has since directed the DOJ to target firms handling immigration cases or those that sued the government in the past eight years.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian attack on the legal profession. Trump is imposing a loyalty test on attorneys, silencing dissent, and punishing firms defending civil rights. This weaponization of executive power is unprecedented and threatens independent legal representation.

Source: Reuters

New York Times denounces Trump’s ‘intimidation tactics’ against reporters

What Happened: The New York Times publicly denounced Trump’s escalating attacks on its reporters following Trump’s backlash against the paper’s coverage of Elon Musk’s planned secret briefing on China war plans at the Defense Department.

Why It Matters: The Times warns that Trump’s rhetoric is not just about personal grievances but part of a broader strategy to intimidate the press, suppress investigative reporting, and erode public trust in journalism.

Source: Associated Press

In Karoline Leavitt’s World, Trump’s Word Is Enough

What Happened: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has fully embraced Trump’s media war, enforcing loyalty tests, restricting access to reporters who challenge Trump, and promoting disinformation as official policy. Whether banning the Associated Press from the Oval Office over refusing to use "Gulf of America" or falsely claiming $50 million was spent on condoms in Gaza, Leavitt delivers Trump’s agenda with unwavering conviction.

Why It Matters: Leavitt represents the next generation of Trump loyalists, raised in an environment where truth is secondary to political loyalty. Her approach further cements the White House’s authoritarian-style control over information, sidelining dissenting voices and rewarding sycophantic media.

Source: The Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Appeals court judge says Nazis were treated better than Venezuelans under Alien Enemies Act

What Happened: A federal appeals court judge slammed Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants, comparing their treatment to that of Nazis during World War II—who at least got hearings before being removed. The court challenged the government’s refusal to provide hearings for those deported to El Salvador’s notorious maximum-security prison.

Why It Matters: Trump’s weaponization of the Alien Enemies Act to bypass legal rights is unprecedented and a dangerous expansion of emergency powers. This is a test run—next, it will be used to silence and target anyone critical of the regime.

Source: CBS News

Trump seeking to deport 21-year-old Columbia protester and green card holder, lawsuit says

What Happened: Trump is trying to deport 21-year-old Columbia student and green card holder Yunseo Chung, citing her pro-Palestinian activism as a threat to U.S. foreign policy. ICE issued an administrative warrant—without judicial approval—days after her campus arrest.

Why It Matters: This is political repression—Trump is weaponizing immigration enforcement to silence dissent and as a tool against free speech.

Source: CBS News

Trump rolls back restrictions on sharing migrant minor sponsors' immigration status

What Happened: Trump has rolled back restrictions on sharing the immigration status of sponsors of unaccompanied migrant minors with law enforcement. The Office of Refugee Resettlement will now provide this data to ICE, and it will no longer be barred from denying child releases based on a sponsor’s immigration status. Trump also ended a federal legal aid program for migrant children.

Why It Matters: This will deter undocumented parents from claiming their children, leaving more kids in detention. Immigration advocates say the legal aid shutdown violates due process and puts minors at greater risk of deportation without representation.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans

What Happened: Trump’s top national security officials, including Mike Waltz and Pete Hegseth, accidentally added The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal group chat detailing classified military strikes on Yemen. The chat included weapons payloads, targets, and timing. Goldberg thought it was a prank—until the bombs hit exactly as planned.

Why It Matters: This is staggering incompetence and a national security disaster. Trump’s team used an unsecured messaging app to plan a war, failed to notice a journalist in the chat, and openly discussed state secrets—a reckless act that could violate the Espionage Act. What other secret chats exist?

Source: The Atlantic

Using Starlink Wi-Fi in the White House Is a Slippery Slope for US Federal IT

What Happened: Trump is installing Musk’s Starlink satellite internet in the White House, claiming it will "improve Wi-Fi connectivity." However, the system is being routed through an off-site data center miles away—a setup security experts call unnecessary, inefficient, and alarmingly vulnerable.

Why It Matters: This isn’t about internet access—it’s about control. The move bypasses existing White House cybersecurity protocols, raising concerns that Musk's company, and adversaries, could gain unprecedented access to federal communications. This risks exposing sensitive government data while entrenching White House dependence on a private business controlled by Trump’s closest ally.

Source: WIRED

Dealing With Social Security Is Heading From Bad to Worse

What Happened: The Social Security Administration is slashing staff, closing field offices, and restricting phone services as part of Musk’s overhaul. Retirees and beneficiaries are experiencing record-long wait times, forcing many to navigate the system online or visit overwhelmed field offices.

Why It Matters: With over 70 million Americans relying on Social Security, these cuts will erode trust in the program and create unnecessary hardships. Bottom line: this is laying the groundwork to dismantle Social Security.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Education Cuts Spark Fears of Student Loan System Collapse

What Happened: The mass firing of 300 employees from the Federal Student Aid office has triggered concerns about fraud, errors, and system failures in the $1.6 trillion student loan program.

Why It Matters: With the removal of compliance teams, experts warn that for-profit colleges now have a free pass to engage in fraud and abuse, reminiscent of the 1980s crisis that led to a 41% student loan default rate.

Source: The Guardian

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Greenland to Trump: We Didn’t Invite You

What Happened: Greenland’s government forcefully denied Trump’s claim that it invited a U.S. delegation led by Second Lady Usha Vance, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Outgoing Prime Minister Múte B. Egede condemned the visit as part of Trump’s “very aggressive” push to seize the Arctic island. Protesters in Sisimiut are planning demonstrations against the delegation’s arrival, following weeks of backlash over Trump’s threats to take control of Greenland through military force or economic coercion.

Why It Matters: Trump’s renewed push for Greenland mirrors Putin’s imperial ambitions—ignoring sovereignty, straining U.S.-Denmark relations, and fueling a backlash. Greenlanders have made it clear: they won’t be bought or annexed.

Source: Politico

Trump Prompts European Calls for a Homegrown Nuclear Umbrella

What Happened: European leaders are increasingly questioning the reliability of U.S. nuclear protection as Trump shifts his stance on NATO, moves towards Russia, and pressures Europe to take on more of its defense. This uncertainty has led to renewed discussions about a European nuclear umbrella, possibly relying on France and the U.K.’s existing arsenals.

Why It Matters: Trump’s abandonment of Europe is pushing allies toward nuclear self-reliance, fueling a new arms race. Germany and Poland are exploring independent deterrence as trust in U.S. security guarantees collapses. Meanwhile, Trump’s Pentagon clings to control, ensuring maximum chaos while allies scramble for alternatives.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Vance on Trump Admin’s Plans to Bomb Houthis: ‘I Just Hate Bailing Europe Out Again’

What Happened: Vice President Vance privately expressed skepticism about Trump’s decision to bomb Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to leaked messages from a Signal group chat with regime officials. In the chat, Vance questioned why the U.S. should act when European trade relies more heavily on the Suez Canal, stating, “I just hate bailing Europe out again.”

Why It Matters: Vance’s reluctance exposes Trump’s escalating betrayal of Europe—hesitating to defend allies while embracing isolationism. Trump’s erratic stance fuels instability, weakens NATO, and hands strategic victories to Russia, all while actively undermining European security.

Source: The Hill

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Steve Witkoff Takes the Kremlin’s Side

What Happened: Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Steve Witkoff, echoed Russian propaganda in an interview with Tucker Carlson, downplaying Putin’s bloody imperialist territorial ambitions and legitimizing sham referendums—under gunpoint— in illegally occupied Ukraine. He dismissed European security concerns and mocked allied peacekeeping efforts as “posturing.”

Why It Matters: Witkoff’s rhetoric highlights the Trump regime's loyalty to Moscow, undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty, and alienates U.S. allies. By echoing Putin’s demands, Trump’s team is trying to strong-arm Ukraine into surrender, emboldening Russian aggression.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Putin Gifts Trump a Portrait

What Happened: Putin gifted Trump a portrait of himself, personally commissioned by the Kremlin. The painting was delivered by Steve Witkoff, during his visit to Moscow for sham “negotiations” on Ukraine.

Why It Matters: A war criminal who is orchestrating genocide in Ukraine is personally honoring Trump with a gift, and his envoy is celebrating it. This mirrors Soviet-era espionage tactics, raising grave national security concerns—yet the White House won’t even confirm if they’ve checked the portrait for surveillance devices.

Source: Associated Press

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trade War Explodes Across World at Pace Not Seen in Decades

What Happened: Trade barriers are rising worldwide at a pace not seen since the 1930s, as Trump’s aggressive tariffs trigger retaliatory measures from China, Canada, and the European Union. Countries are imposing new restrictions to protect their industries, fearing economic fallout from Trump’s escalating trade war.

Why It Matters: Economists warn this surge in protectionism could slow global growth, increase inflation, and fracture alliances, with the World Trade Organization struggling to maintain order. Trump’s upcoming trade plan threatens to escalate tensions further by imposing "reciprocal" levies against major U.S. trading partners. If fully enacted, U.S. tariffs could reach their highest levels in 90 years.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Canadian Tourists Boycott U.S. Over Trump’s Annexation Threats

What Happened: Canadian travelers are canceling U.S. vacations at unprecedented rates in response to Trump’s threats of annexation and increased tariffs on Canada. Airline bookings and border crossings have declined sharply, with many opting for travel to Europe, Mexico, or domestic destinations instead.

Why It Matters: Canada is the top source of international visitors to the U.S., and their boycott threatens local economies across major tourist destinations. A 10% drop in Canadian tourism could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion and 14,000 jobs. Despite this, Trump’s regime continues to threaten annexation, with a White House spokesperson claiming Canadians will eventually “become American citizens” as part of a 51st state.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Tesla’s Europe Sales Collapse Amid Anti-Musk Backlash

What Happened: Tesla's share of European EV sales plummeted by 58% in the first two months of 2025, dropping from 18.4% in 2024 to just 7.7% this year. Meanwhile, Chinese EV brands surged, selling nearly 20,000 vehicles in Europe last month, surpassing Tesla's 15,700 units.

Why It Matters: The collapse in sales is driven by mounting European backlash against Musk, particularly in Germany, where his association with Trump and far-right politics has fueled widespread boycotts. A survey of 100,000 Germans found that 94% would no longer buy a Tesla.

Source: Politico

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Advocates Sue to Stop Trump’s Dismantling of U.S. Education Department

What Happened: Teachers’ unions, the NAACP, and education advocates sued Trump to block its attempt to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. The lawsuit argues that Trump’s actions violate congressional mandates and the Constitution.

Source: Reuters

Military veterans are becoming the face of Trump’s government cuts and Democrats’ resistance

What Happened: Trump’s aggressive federal budget cuts have disproportionately impacted military veterans, who make up nearly 30% of the federal workforce. Layoffs at the Department of Veterans Affairs and a purge of Pentagon archives documenting diversity in the military have left veterans struggling to access earned benefits and employment.

Source: Associated Press

Judge Blocks Musk’s DOGE From Accessing Sensitive U.S. Agency Data

What Happened: A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction preventing Musk and his operatives from accessing private data held by the Education Department, Treasury Department, and Office of Personnel Management. The ruling follows a lawsuit from labor unions, led by the American Federation of Teachers, alleging Trump violated federal privacy laws by granting unauthorized FAKE DOGE access to sensitive personal records.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

$1 million — Cost per seat at Trump’s secret Mar-a-Lago dinner attended by officials including Michael Waltz, Marco Rubio, and Stephen Miller.

$1 million — Amount Navy Secretary John Phelan donated to Trump’s fundraising committee before securing his government appointment.

70 million — Number of Americans relying on Social Security, now facing longer wait times and service disruptions due to Trump’s cuts.

$1.6 trillion — Total outstanding student loan debt overseen by the Federal Student Aid office, now at risk of system failures after mass firings.

300 — Number of Federal Student Aid employees fired, raising concerns about fraud and system collapse.

94% — Percentage of Germans in a survey who said they would no longer buy a Tesla due to Musk’s ties to Trump and far-right politics.

$2 billion — Estimated economic loss from the Canadian tourist boycott of U.S. destinations.

58% — Decline in Tesla’s market share of European EV sales in the first two months of 2025.

9% — Surge in Trump Media’s stock price following the Crypto.com ETF deal, despite the company losing $400 million in 2024.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts? With major workforce reductions already hitting the Social Security Administration, expect more disruptions.

Will Trump Invoke Emergency Powers Again? — After using the Alien Enemies Act for mass deportations, Trump may expand emergency powers to silence political opponents and suppress protests.

U.S. Recession Fears Grow — With tariffs escalating into a global trade war, businesses brace for higher costs and economic instability.

Judicial Retaliation Expands — After targeting at least six judges who ruled against him, Trump allies in Congress may escalate impeachment threats to further intimidate the judiciary.

Signal Chat Scandal Fallout — Will Congress investigate how Trump’s national security team discussed classified war plans in an unsecured group chat?

Europe’s Nuclear Debate Intensifies — As Trump distances the U.S. from NATO and cozies up to Putin, Germany and Poland may take serious steps toward a European nuclear deterrent, triggering a new arms race.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Creep — From deporting activists to silencing judges and weaponizing the DOJ, Trump’s regime is systematically dismantling checks and balances.

Musk’s Growing Power — With control over government data, federal agency purges, and now White House cybersecurity, Musk’s influence over Trump’s regime is reaching dangerous new heights.

Signal Chat Scandal Exposes National Security Danger — Trump’s officials planned military strikes on an unsecured messaging app, accidentally included a journalist, and openly discussed classified war plans that could violate the Espionage Act.

Legal System Under Siege — Trump’s attacks on law firms, judicial impeachment threats, and DOJ purges highlight a broader agenda to erode legal independence and punish opposition.

Europe Prepares for Life Without U.S. Protection — With Trump’s hostility toward NATO, allies are being forced to consider nuclear deterrents and independent defense strategies, further weakening transatlantic ties.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.