Protester Chris stands in front of Gainesville's Tesla dealership displaying a sign for drivers on North Main Street. Photo by Lillian Hamman

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk Is Positioned to Profit Off Billions in New Government Contracts

What Happened: SpaceX is securing billions in new government contracts, thanks to policies pushed by Trump and Musk’s allies embedded in federal agencies. Contracts span military logistics, broadband expansion, NASA missions, and missile defense. SpaceX has also gained access to federal launch sites and secured spectrum rights over objections from competitors.

Why It Matters: Musk’s grip on the government, while holding lucrative federal contracts, presents an unparalleled conflict of interest—giving him the power to rewrite policy for his profit. Corruption faces no meaningful checks with oversight agencies dismantled and ethics watchdogs silenced.

Trump Turns White House Easter Event Into Corporate Showcase

What Happened: The White House is offering corporate sponsorships for its Easter Egg Roll, allowing companies to pay up to $200,000 for branding, exclusive perks, and private White House access. This violates federal rules prohibiting the use of public office for private gain and is part of a broader pattern of Trump monetizing the presidency.

Why It Matters: The Easter event is another avenue for Trump’s corruption, granting corporate donors influence in exchange for cash. The follows similar controversies, including Tesla’s exclusive White House car show and Trump’s personal cryptocurrency promotion.

Pentagon changed course for Musk visit after report about him viewing China war plans: Officials

What Happened: Musk was supposed to meet with the Joint Chiefs at the Pentagon but was instead shuffled into a private meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after The New York Times exposed plans to brief him on secret China plans.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unchecked access to national security discussions raises major red flags—especially as billions pour in from China to Musk companies. This is exactly why a free press is crucial—to expose backroom deals and hold power accountable.

Trump Rewards Key Allies Who Helped Him Take Back the White House

What Happened: Trump has swiftly rewarded groups that backed his return to power, delivering major policy wins for Bitcoin advocates, labor unions, and Native American tribes. He ordered the Federal Reserve to hold Bitcoin, backed full federal recognition for North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe, and appointed a union-friendly Labor Secretary after Teamsters President Sean O’Brien withheld endorsement.

Why It Matters: Trump is buying loyalty from unlikely allies, but his deals come with ethical baggage—especially in crypto. If he fails to deliver, these groups could turn on him just as quickly.

Trump and Musk Intensify Efforts in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

What Happened: Trump endorsed conservative candidate Brad Schimel in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, warning that a liberal win would derail his movement. Musk’s PAC has poured $13 million into the race and is offering Wisconsin voters $100 for their contact details and petition signatures—building a direct contact list to mobilize Trump supporters before the April 1 election.

Why It Matters: The court’s balance could determine the future of abortion rights in Wisconsin and redistricting that currently favors Republicans. The unprecedented spending and data-driven voter outreach highlight how Trump and Musk are reshaping political influence tactics.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump finds new target in crusade against judges: Nationwide injunctions

What Happened: Trump is demanding Congress and the Supreme Court strip federal judges of their ability to issue nationwide injunctions, which have blocked key parts of his extremist and illegal agenda—including mass deportations, the military transgender ban, and the firing of federal workers. Stephen Miller, argues courts should have no authority over executive actions.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on the judiciary’s ability to check executive overreach. If successful, it would gut judicial oversight, giving Trump unchecked dictatorial power to impose policies without legal restraint. Judges are one of the last obstacles to full authoritarian control.

Trump Pushes for Judiciary Purge, Signals Long Fight to Expand Power

What Happened: Trump is escalating attacks on the judiciary, calling for the impeachment of a Washington judge overseeing a lawsuit against his mass deportation policies. His regime is also pushing to limit courts’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions, which have repeatedly blocked his agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump is attempting to dismantle judicial checks on his power, punishing judges who rule against him, and working to strip courts of their authority. This highlights a broader push—one where legal challenges to his policies become nearly impossible.

Trump instructs DOJ to sanction law firms over ‘vexatious’ litigation against government

What Happened: Trump directed the DOJ to punish law firms for "vexatious" lawsuits against the government, specifically targeting immigration lawyers. He also ordered a review of firms that have litigated against his regime over the past eight years.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the legal system to intimidate and silence firms litigating against his regime. His crackdown could deter legitimate legal challenges, eroding judicial independence and due process. This is an authoritarian attack on the legal profession, setting a dangerous precedent where lawyers fear retaliation for upholding the law.

Trump Orders Full Data Access for Designated Officials, Expanding DOGE’s Reach

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order granting any officials designated by the president or agency heads full access to all unclassified federal records, IT systems, and data—including third-party databases linked to federally funded state programs. Agencies must eliminate any internal rules restricting data sharing within 30 days.

Why It Matters: This gives Trump’s hand-picked operatives, including those from Musk, sweeping access to sensitive government data, overriding agency policies designed to protect personal and institutional information. With prior reports of improper data sharing, this will lead to mass privacy violations and political abuse of federal records.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

IRS Nears Data-Sharing Deal With ICE to Target Undocumented Immigrants

What Happened: The IRS is close to finalizing an agreement allowing ICE to access confidential taxpayer data to aid in deportations. The deal would let ICE cross-check the names and addresses of suspected undocumented immigrants against IRS databases. Career officials at the IRS have raised alarms, citing legal and ethical concerns over using tax information for immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the IRS to aid mass deportations, shredding taxpayer confidentiality, and expanding government overreach. Today, it’s being used against immigrants—tomorrow, it could be used against citizens.

Pam Bondi warns Jasmine Crockett to ‘tread very carefully’ in what she says about Elon Musk

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi warned Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) to "tread very carefully" after she supported nationwide protests against Musk. Bondi also vowed to prosecute demonstrators, labeling Tesla-related vandalism as "domestic terrorism," while the DOJ pursues charges against protesters.

Why It Matters: Bondi’s threats signal a dangerous escalation—weaponizing the DOJ to intimidate critics and suppress dissent. The Trump regime is using law enforcement to shield Musk from public backlash, threatening to rein in protests while letting real threats go unchecked. This is authoritarianism in action.

Thousands of Agents Diverted to Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: Trump’s regime has reassigned thousands of federal agents from crime-fighting to immigration enforcement, pulling resources from investigating child exploitation, drug cartels, and financial crimes. ATF, DEA, IRS, and even the State Department have been ordered to prioritize immigration operations. Federal prosecutors are overwhelmed with immigration cases, leading to declines in drug and violent crime prosecutions.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting federal law enforcement to fuel mass deportations, making America less safe by shifting focus away from real criminal threats. His regime is using immigration as a pretext to expand unchecked government power, eroding due process and civil liberties.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Universities Sprint from ‘We Will Not Cower’ to Appeasing Trump

What Happened: Under pressure from Trump, universities are scrambling to align with the regime’s demands, fearing massive funding cuts. Institutions that once vowed to resist are now quietly hiring lobbyists and conceding to Trump’s policies. After losing $400 million in federal funds, Columbia University fully caved setting a dangerous precedent. Proposed legislation could impose punitive taxes on endowments, force schools to cover student loan defaults, and strip funding from institutions deemed “too woke.”

Why It Matters: This is not just budget cuts—it’s an authoritarian takeover of higher education. Trump’s goal is to purge academia of dissent, silence critics, and turn universities into propaganda arms of the regime. Research funding, academic freedom, and access to education are at risk as institutions capitulate under financial and political threats.

“Send Them to Jail”: GOP Officials Keep Saying Trump Can Arrest People for Protesting

What Happened: Trump is arresting and deporting non-citizens for participating in protests, openly equating dissent with criminal activity. Homeland Security officials confirmed they are using intelligence to track and remove foreign students and green card holders engaged in demonstrations Trump deems "anti-American" or "pro-Hamas." Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Tommy Tuberville, are backing the crackdown, with Tuberville stating, "Send them to jail."

Why It Matters: This is political repression—punishing dissent and criminalizing protest, just like in Russia. Trump is using immigration enforcement as a weapon to silence opposition, setting the stage for broader crackdowns on all free speech and protest.

Autocrats roll back rights and rule of law — and cite Trump’s example

What Happened: Leaders from Hungary to Turkey are escalating attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, free speech, and the rule of law, openly crediting Trump’s return. Hungary banned Pride, Serbia raided civil society groups, and Turkey arrested its top opposition leader—all citing Trump’s rhetoric and policies as justification.

Why It Matters: Trump’s authoritarianism isn’t just a U.S. crisis—it’s empowering strongmen worldwide. By rolling back rights, attacking judges, and gutting democracy at home, he’s giving autocrats the green light to do the same.

Trump Pressures Maine Governor for Apology Over Transgender Athlete Policy

What Happened: Trump is demanding a “full-throated apology” from Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) after their public clash over his executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports. Trump has since ruled Maine in violation of Title IX and threatened federal action if the state does not reverse its policy by March 27.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to force states into compliance with his anti-trans policies, escalating his attacks on LGBTQ+ rights. His demand for public submission from Mills underscores his authoritarian approach to dissent.

Trump Attacks ‘Distorted’ Portrait in Colorado Capitol

What Happened: Trump lashed out at his official portrait in the Colorado State Capitol, calling it “intentionally distorted” and claiming it sparked “public outrage.” He suggested he’d rather have no portrait than one he finds unflattering and shared alternative images of himself on Truth Social.

Why It Matters: Trump's obsession with controlling his image—even in government buildings—reveals his authoritarian instincts and extreme sensitivity to criticism, no matter how trivial.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Daughter of 1st Black Marine says it's 'unbelievable' to see 'my dad caught up in DEI'

What Happened: The Pentagon removed a webpage honoring Alfred Masters, the first Black man to enlist in the Marine Corps, as part of its crackdown on DEI. His daughter, Alfreda Masters, called the move “unbelievable,” emphasizing that her father’s service is American history, not just Black history.

Why It Matters: This is an outright rewriting of history, disguised as eliminating “DEI.” Honoring those who broke racial barriers in the military should be nonpartisan, yet Trump’s regime is purging historical recognition under the guise of eliminating “woke” policies.

Trump Shuts Down 3 Watchdog Agencies Overseeing Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security is gutting its Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, and the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman. These offices provided oversight on civil rights issues, detention conditions, and immigration case assistance.

Why It Matters: The move comes as Trump accelerates deportations without due process and removes transparency mechanisms that could scrutinize his policies. This is a blatant effort to sidestep accountability and eliminate protections for migrants and asylum seekers.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

GOP Senator Admits Social Security Cuts Are Inevitable Despite Trump’s Promises

What Happened: Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) said on Meet the Press that politicians are "not being honest" when they claim Social Security won’t be touched. While Trump insists he won’t gut Social Security, Curtis argued that changes are unavoidable, especially for younger generations.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk are laying the groundwork for gutting Social Security. Curtis' admission signals that Republicans are preparing to overhaul the program, contradicting Trump’s claims.

FEMA Workforce Overhaul Sparks Fears of Agency Collapse Ahead of Hurricane Season

What Happened: Trump has implemented sweeping changes to FEMA’s hiring policies, forcing thousands of employees to reapply for their jobs through the Department of Homeland Security. More than 200 probationary workers have already been fired, and a new policy overhaul threatens to gut the majority of FEMA’s workforce over the next two to four years.

Why It Matters: FEMA faces a mass exodus of employees as hurricane season approaches. Gutting the agency’s workforce threatens its ability to respond to hurricanes, wildfires, and other disasters, putting millions of Americans at risk.

Trump and DOGE’s Overhaul Throws V.A. Mental Health System Into Crisis

What Happened: Trump and Musk have imposed changes to the V.A. mental health system. Thousands of providers, including remote therapists, are now required to work from crowded federal offices, compromising patient privacy. Layoffs of nearly 1,900 probationary employees have further strained services, leaving homeless and suicidal veterans at risk.

Why It Matters: This chaotic restructuring threatens to dismantle the V.A.’s telehealth system, pushing veterans away from treatment and worsening an already dire mental health crisis. With clinicians warning of mass resignations and longer wait times, veterans may be left without critical care.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Usha Vance to Visit Greenland as Trump Revives Talk of U.S. Takeover

What Happened: Second lady Usha Vance is set to visit Greenland this week, accompanied by a U.S. delegation, including National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. The trip comes as Trump again suggests the U.S. should seize Greenland, despite firm opposition from Denmark and Greenland’s government.

Why It Matters: Trump’s renewed push for Greenland mirrors Putin’s imperial ambitions—ignoring sovereignty, straining U.S.-Denmark relations, and fueling backlash. Greenlanders have made it clear: they won’t be bought or annexed.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Assails ‘Aggressive’ Trip Planned by U.S. Officials

What Happened: Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute B. Egede blasted Trump’s decision to send a delegation, calling it “highly aggressive.” Usha Vance and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz are set to visit the island this week, with Waltz’s presence sparking outrage. Trump has repeatedly vowed to take control of Greenland “one way or the other.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s renewed push for Greenland mirrors Putin’s imperial ambitions—ignoring sovereignty, straining U.S.-Denmark relations, and fueling backlash. Greenlanders have made it clear: they won’t be bought or annexed.

Trump’s Unpredictability Pushes Allies to Rethink U.S. Weapons Dependence

What Happened: Trump’s foreign policy shifts—including fealty to Russia, threats to NATO allies, and pausing intelligence-sharing with Ukraine—have alarmed European partners, prompting them to reassess their reliance on American weapons. Concerns over U.S. control of advanced systems, potential cutoffs, and Trump's open threats against allies like Canada and Denmark are driving efforts to boost domestic defense industries.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic policies, betrayal of allies, and hostile rhetoric are pushing longtime allies toward defense independence—and will weaken U.S. defense industry dominance and NATO cohesion in the long run.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump’s Envoy Echoes Kremlin Propaganda, Praises Putin Ahead of ‘Peace Talks’

What Happened: Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, echoed Kremlin propaganda on Kremlin propagandist Tucker Carlson’s show, claiming Ukrainians in occupied territories “want to be under Russian rule” and suggesting the world should accept Russia’s land grabs. He bragged about meetings with Putin, who commissioned a Trump portrait and "prayed" for him after his shooting.

Why It Matters: Trump’s regime is packed with Kremlin assets eager to do Moscow’s bidding. Witkoff is openly pushing Russian war propaganda, legitimizing a war criminal with an active arrest warrant, and attempting to force Ukraine to surrender. Trump and his cronies are undermining Ukraine, sidelining U.S. allies, and giving Russia a green light for future attacks on Ukraine and the rest of Europe.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Regulatory Freeze Wreaks Havoc on U.S. Fishing Industry

What Happened: Trump’s 60-day regulatory freeze has disrupted NOAA’s ability to set fishing quotas and open seasons, delaying key decisions for East Coast fleets and leading to overfishing of Atlantic bluefin tuna. With NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service sidelined, fishermen face confusion, fleet delays, and possible quota reductions later in the season.

Why It Matters: The freeze threatens the sustainability of a $320 billion industry, jeopardizing livelihoods and marine ecosystems. Trump’s reckless regulatory halts are destabilizing industries that rely on science-based oversight.

Some European officials weigh if they can rely on Fed for dollars under Trump

What Happened: European central banking and regulatory officials are increasingly concerned about whether they can still rely on the U.S. Federal Reserve for dollar liquidity during financial crises. While the Fed has given no indication it would withhold funding, Trump’s policies—such as endorsing Russia’s stance on Ukraine, imposing tariffs on allies, and undermining global stability—have shaken trust in U.S. commitments.

Why It Matters: The mere discussion of alternatives to the Fed’s dollar backstops signals deepening transatlantic uncertainty. If European officials begin exploring independent mechanisms, it would weaken the U.S. financial system’s global dominance and accelerate efforts to reduce reliance on the dollar.

US tourism industry faces drop-off as immigration agenda deters travelers

What Happened: The US tourism industry is taking a major hit as Trump’s aggressive immigration policies lead to widespread fear among international travelers. Reports of tourists from allied nations—including Germany, the UK, and Canada—being detained, shackled, and held in poor conditions have caused a surge in travel warnings. Several governments, including Germany and the UK, have updated their travel advisories to caution citizens about the risk of arrest.

Why It Matters: Forecasts predict a $64 billion shortfall in US tourism as travelers avoid the country due to the risk of detention. Canadian travel to the US has plummeted, while European nations are advising travelers and visa holders to reconsider visits. Trump’s anti-immigrant stance is not just isolating America diplomatically—it’s crippling a key economic sector.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

‘We the People’ March in Louisville Protests Trump Policies

What Happened: Nearly 500 protesters in Louisville’s Highlands marched against Trump’s policies, advocating for the preservation of constitutional rights. Organized by the advocacy group We The People, the march opposed refugee deportations, wealth inequality, and tax policies favoring the rich.

Source: WHAS-TV

Detroit and Windsor Protesters Unite Against Trump Presidency

What Happened: Protesters in Detroit and Windsor, Canada, held a cross-border demonstration against Trump’s presidency. Hundreds gathered at Hart Plaza in Detroit, with a smaller but significant turnout in Windsor, voicing opposition to Trump’s tariff policies, Social Security cuts, ties to Elon Musk, strained U.S.-Canada relations, and the regime’s handling of Ukraine.

Source: Detroit Free Press

Alaskans Protest Trump Policies as Delegation Splits

What Happened: Hundreds of Alaskans protested in Anchorage, Juneau, and Fairbanks, demanding stronger opposition from their congressional delegation against Trump’s policies, including mass federal layoffs, agency shutdowns, tariffs on Canada, and Medicaid cuts. The protests highlight a growing divide, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski openly challenging Trump, while Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Nick Begich III remain aligned with his regime.

Source: Anchorage Daily News

Global ‘Tesla Takedown’ Protests Planned Against Musk

What Happened: Organizers of the “Tesla Takedown” movement plan their largest demonstration yet, with 500 protests worldwide on March 29 targeting Musk’s takeover of government. Protesters are calling for divestment from Tesla to pressure Musk to back off his government influence.

Source: Fast Company

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

$64 billion — Estimated shortfall in U.S. tourism revenue due to Trump’s aggressive immigration policies.

76 million — Total spending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, now the most expensive in U.S. history.

$100 — Amount Musk’s PAC is offering Wisconsin voters in exchange for their contact details and petition signatures.

$13 million — Amount Musk’s PAC has poured into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

500 — Planned “Tesla Takedown” protests worldwide against Musk’s government takeover.

39% — Percentage of FEMA’s workforce at risk under Trump’s new hiring overhaul.

200+ — Probationary FEMA workers already fired ahead of hurricane season.

80% — ATF agents reassigned to immigration enforcement under Trump’s crackdown.

$200,000 — Price for corporate sponsorship of the White House Easter Egg Roll, giving companies branding and exclusive access.

1,900 — Number of probationary employees laid off at the V.A., further straining services for homeless and suicidal veterans. 🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts? With major workforce reductions already hitting the Social Security Administration, expect more disruptions.

FEMA’s Readiness Crisis — With hurricane season approaching and mass layoffs hitting FEMA, how will the agency respond to major disasters?

Constitutional Crisis— Trump’s attacks on federal judges continue as he pushes to eliminate nationwide injunctions. Will the Supreme Court step in?

Greenland Tensions Escalate Again — As Usha Vance visits Greenland, will Trump’s push for U.S. control provoke a diplomatic crisis with Denmark?

Tesla Takedown Protest Surge — With 500 demonstrations planned worldwide on March 29, will the movement gain traction or face further crackdowns?

Trump’s Expanding Legal Crackdown — With the DOJ targeting law firms challenging his policies, will more firms back down or fight back?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Musk’s Expanding Influence — With billions in government contracts and unchecked policy influence, Musk’s government takeover is fueling widespread protests and ethical concerns.

Trump’s Authoritarian Agenda — From purging federal agencies to dismantling oversight mechanisms, Trump continues to consolidate power at lightning speed.

Weaponization of Law Enforcement — The IRS-ICE data-sharing deal and DOJ targeting law firms signal a dangerous shift in using government institutions to punish dissent and enforce Trump’s agenda.

Attacks on Free Speech & Protest — From threats against Rep. Jasmine Crockett to the crackdown on Tesla protesters, the regime is ramping up efforts to suppress opposition.

Erosion of International Trust — Trump’s foreign policy chaos is pushing allies to rethink their reliance on U.S. weapons, financial systems, and security guarantees.

Judiciary Under Siege — Trump’s war on judges and legal challenges threatens the last institutional check on his power.

Veterans & Federal Workers at Risk — Mass layoffs and chaotic restructuring at the V.A. and FEMA will leave vulnerable populations without essential services.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.