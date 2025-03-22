Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite: A crowd gathers in Civic Center Park for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, Friday, March 21, 2025.

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Elon Musk holds unprecedented Pentagon talks, wants leakers prosecuted

What Happened: Musk met with Defense Secretary Hegseth at the Pentagon, demanding the prosecution of leakers after reports claimed he would be briefed on U.S. war plans for China. Trump denied the briefing but admitted Musk’s China ties could be a conflict.

Why It Matters: Musk’s deepening influence over government operations, particularly national security is dangerous given his extensive business ties in China. His push to prosecute leakers highlights an escalating attack on transparency and press freedom under Trump, heightening fears of authoritarian overreach.

Source: Reuters

Musk Offers $100 to Wisconsin Voters, Reviving Controversial Tactic

What Happened: Musk’s America PAC is offering $100 to Wisconsin voters who sign a petition against "activist judges," aiming to mobilize conservative voters ahead of the April 1 Wisconsin Supreme Court race. The PAC has already spent $11 million backing conservative candidate Brad Schimel, a Trump ally.

Why It Matters: Musk’s cash-for-signatures strategy mirrors his 2024 election efforts, which faced legal challenges over potential election interference. The petition serves as a data-gathering tool to identify likely Republican voters. Additionally, Musk has personal stakes in Wisconsin, with Tesla suing the state over dealership restrictions.

Source: The New York Times

CBO projects deficits will sharply rise if Trump tax cuts made permanent

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office projects that if Trump’s 2017 tax cuts are made permanent, the national debt will soar to 214% of GDP by 2054, far exceeding previous estimates. Extending the cuts would add $4.7 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

Why It Matters: Trump and his cronies claim tax cuts won’t worsen the deficit, but the CBO’s analysis proves otherwise. The projections highlight the reckless fiscal policy behind Trump’s agenda, which benefits the wealthy while pushing the U.S. toward a financial crisis.

Source: The Hill

Pentagon Scraps Musk Briefing on China War Plans

What Happened: The Pentagon canceled a planned top-secret war briefing for Elon Musk after a New York Times report exposed it. Originally set for "the Tank" with Admiral Paparo, the meeting was downgraded to a brief session with Defense Secretary Hegseth.

Why It Matters: This raises serious national security concerns over Musk’s unprecedented government access and influence, contradicting Trump’s heavy reliance on him.

Source: The New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

In another tense hearing, Judge Boasberg says Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act has ‘frightening’ implications

What Happened: U.S. District Judge James Boasberg expressed deep concern over Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport migrants, calling it an “unprecedented and expanded use” of the 1798 wartime law. During a heated hearing, he criticized the Justice Department’s failure to comply with his orders to halt deportation flights and demanded accountability for those who allowed them to continue. Trump argues the law is beyond judicial review, a stance the judge warned will lead to unchecked executive power.

Why It Matters: Boasberg’s rebuke highlights the constitutional crisis brewing over Trump’s authoritarian moves—as he openly defies court orders while his allies attack the judiciary. With Trump calling for Boasberg’s impeachment and Chief Justice John Roberts issuing a rare rebuke, the battle over executive power is escalating.

Source: CNN

Justice Department confirms Cabinet talks about Trump keeping deportation info secret

What Happened: The Justice Department confirmed Cabinet-level discussions on whether Trump should invoke the “state-secrets” privilege to block disclosure of details on Venezuelan deportation flights. A federal judge ordered the government to provide specifics, but Trump officials argue revealing the information would cause "catastrophic" harm.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant attempt to hide mass deportations under the guise of national security while more media outlets have identified some of the migrants and confirmed that they have no criminal history—some even have asylum court hearings scheduled. Trump is using secrecy to dodge court orders, prevent public scrutiny, and continue weaponizing the Alien Enemies Act without accountability.

Source: USA Today

Musk and Trump Standardize Chaos, Undermining U.S. Stability

What Happened: Trump and Musk’s erratic governance has created nationwide turmoil—mass firings, judicial defiance, reckless economic policies, and a wholesale dismantling of government institutions. Internationally, U.S. allies are pulling away, fearing instability and Trump’s closeness to Putin. Meanwhile, Musk has cemented his grip on federal operations, openly attacking the judiciary and Congress.

Why It Matters: The chaos isn’t accidental—it’s a deliberate strategy to normalize lawlessness and push the U.S. toward authoritarian rule. As institutions struggle to keep up, the guardrails of democracy are being stripped away at lightning speed.

Source: WIRED

Trump Orders Full Data Access for Designated Officials, Expanding DOGE’s Reach

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order granting any officials designated by the president or agency heads full access to all unclassified federal records, IT systems, and data—including third-party databases linked to federally funded state programs. Agencies must eliminate any internal rules restricting data sharing within 30 days.

Why It Matters: This gives Trump’s hand-picked operatives, including those from Musk, sweeping access to sensitive government data, overriding agency policies designed to protect personal and institutional information. With prior reports of improper data sharing, this will lead to mass privacy violations and political abuse of federal records.

Source: FedScoop

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump pulls security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton

What Happened: Trump revoked security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Antony Blinken, Liz Cheney, and other political opponents, citing "national interest." The move follows his earlier decision to cut Joe Biden from intelligence briefings.

Why It Matters: This is blatant political retribution. Trump is weaponizing national security protocols to punish critics— at a time of heightened threats and political violence— and eliminate access to classified information traditionally granted to former officials.

Source: Reuters

Commerce Secretary: Only "Fraudsters" Would Complain About Missed Social Security Checks

What Happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended Trump's Social Security “restructuring,” claiming that missed checks would only concern "fraudsters," not legitimate recipients. He argued that stopping payments would help identify fraud, dismissing concerns from elderly beneficiaries.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly laying the groundwork to gut Social Security, with Musk calling it a “Ponzi scheme” and pushing for massive entitlement cuts. Their rhetoric signals a looming crisis for millions of Americans.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Suggests Tesla Vandals Be Sent to El Salvador Prisons

What Happened: Trump threatened those attacking Tesla properties with 20-year prison sentences and suggested they could be sent to El Salvador’s notorious prisons.

Why It Matters: The regime is escalating its response to Tesla-related crimes, labeling them "domestic terrorism." Threatening to send U.S. citizens to foreign prisons is illegal and something we need to monitor.

Source: ABC News

Threats to federal judges increasing, US Marshals Service warns

What Happened: The U.S. Marshals Service has warned federal judges about a sharp rise in threats, particularly those ruling on cases involving Trump. Some judges have received direct threats, while members of Congress push for impeachments against judges who ruled against Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attacks on the judiciary are fueling intimidation, eroding judicial independence, and threatening the rule of law. With threats against judges surging— the integrity and safety of the courts, and law are at serious risk.

Source: ABC News

Popcorn Mogul’s Coup Fails: Pirate’s Booty Founder Loses Mayoral Race

What Happened: Pirate’s Booty Snacks founder Robert Ehrlich attempted to seize control of Sea Cliff, NY, falsely declaring himself mayor. “He presented a statement falsely asserting his authority as mayor, demanding access to office space, and declaring that the entire village staff was fired effective immediately but could reapply for their jobs.” After being removed, he ran a write-in campaign and lost 1,064 to 62.

Why It Matters: Another case of a wealthy businessman believing rules don’t apply to him. Ehrlich’s failed coup mirrors Musk’s aggressive federal overreach under Trump, with self-declared authority and blatant disregard for laws.

Source: The Guardian

Under Trump’s Threat, Columbia University Surrenders to Federal Demands

What Happened: Columbia University caved to Trump’s demands, agreeing to overhaul protest rules, put its Middle East studies department under new control, hire more campus security with arrest powers, and adopt a Trump-backed definition of antisemitism—all to regain $400 million in frozen federal funding.

Why It Matters: This is state coercion, not policy. Trump is using federal money to dictate what universities can teach, who they can hire, and how students can protest—setting a dangerous precedent for government control over higher education and silencing dissent.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Expands Immigration Crackdown to Target Legal Immigrants and Tourists

What Happened: Trump has intensified border enforcement, detaining visa holders, green card holders, and even tourists based on speech and political beliefs. Foreign nationals have been subjected to aggressive questioning, prolonged detentions, and electronic device searches.

Why It Matters: This isn't immigration enforcement—it’s political repression. Targeting legal visitors and immigrants over their views sends a chilling message, weaponizing border security to silence dissent and punish critics of the regime.

Source: The New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Drops Policy Prohibiting Segregated Facilities for Federal Contractors

What Happened: Trump removed a long-standing civil rights policy that explicitly banned segregated facilities in workplaces with federal contracts. The provision, in place since the 1960s, barred separate waiting rooms, restrooms, work areas, and lunchrooms.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling DEI policies, signaling a retreat from civil rights enforcement. While the Civil Rights Act of 1964 still bans discrimination, gutting these protections weakens enforcement and opens the door to workplace segregation.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Halts Legal Aid for Migrant Children

What Happened: Trump cut funding for legal representation for unaccompanied migrant children, affecting 26,000 minors. The only remaining funding is for "Know Your Rights" presentations in detention centers.

Why It Matters: Stripping legal aid leaves children to represent themselves in immigration court, drastically increasing deportations. This is a cruel escalation of Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda, targeting the most vulnerable—children.

Source: ABC News

Trump Revokes Legal Status for 530,000 Migrants, Paving Way for Mass Deportations

What Happened: Trump is revoking parole status for 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who legally entered the U.S. under a Biden-era program. Effective April 24, those affected will be placed in expedited removal, making them vulnerable to deportation. Trump has also hinted at stripping parole from 240,000 Ukrainians.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown continues to escalate, targeting legally admitted migrants and setting the stage for mass deportations. It will force thousands into legal limbo and separate families.

Source: Reuters

Trump Shuts Down 3 Watchdog Agencies Overseeing Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security is gutting its Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, and the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman. These offices provided oversight on civil rights issues, detention conditions, and immigration case assistance.

Why It Matters: The move comes as Trump accelerates deportations without due process and removes transparency mechanisms that could scrutinize his policies. This is a blatant effort to sidestep accountability and eliminate protections for migrants and asylum seekers.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Moves to Deport Pro-Palestinian Cornell Student

What Happened: U.S. immigration officials have ordered Momodou Taal, a Cornell doctoral student, and British-Gambian dual citizen, to surrender to ICE as part of Trump’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian foreign protesters.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing immigration enforcement to silence dissent, conflating criticism of Israel with support for Hamas. Taal’s case follows similar actions against pro-Palestinian students at Columbia and Georgetown.

Source: Reuters

Radio Free Asia Gutted as Trump Slashes Funding, Journalists Fear Deportation

What Happened: Trump placed 75% of Radio Free Asia staff on leave following funding cuts. Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty also had their federal grants terminated. At least 8 RFA journalists now risk deportation, while 5 former RFA employees are already imprisoned overseas.

Why It Matters: This cripples U.S.-funded independent media, handing authoritarian regimes a victory by silencing critical reporting. RFA has been a key tool of U.S. soft power, exposing censorship in China, Vietnam, and North Korea—its potential shutdown weakens America’s global influence.

Source: CBS News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Social Security Leader Warns of Halt to Agency’s Work, Before Backtracking

What Happened: Acting Social Security Commissioner Leland Dudek warned that a judge’s order restricting Musk’s operatives from accessing agency data might force a shutdown of SSA operations. Hours later, after Judge Ellen Hollander clarified her ruling, Dudek backtracked, saying the agency would remain open and benefits would continue.

Why It Matters: The chaos at SSA raises alarms about delayed payments for 73 million Americans. They are laying the groundwork to gut Social Security.

Source: The New York Times

FBI scales back staffing, tracking of domestic terrorism probes

What Happened: The FBI has reassigned staff from its Domestic Terrorism Operations Section and scrapped a key tracking tool for extremism cases. Meanwhile, agents are being redirected to assist Trump’s immigration crackdown, and attacks on Tesla property are now being treated as domestic terrorism.

Why It Matters: The FBI is deprioritizing white supremacist and militia threats while cracking down on Trump’s political enemies. This follows Trump’s mass pardons of Jan. 6 insurrectionists and rioters and signals a dangerous shift where critics of Trump and Musk face aggressive prosecution.

Source: Reuters

Fired Federal Workers Now Prime Targets for Private Firms, Foreign Governments

What Happened: Thousands of federal workers fired under Trump’s government overhaul are recruited by private companies, state governments, and even foreign adversaries, raising national security concerns.

Why It Matters: Intelligence experts warn that displaced workers, especially those with high-level security clearances, will be targeted by foreign intelligence agencies.

Source: ABC News

CDC, NIH and more health agencies brace for layoffs with DOGE and RFK Jr.'s restructuring

What Happened: Trump is moving forward with mass layoffs across federal health agencies, including the CDC, NIH, and FDA, under RFK Jr.’s purge plan. Cuts would eliminate 30% of CDC staff, gut NIH funding, and slash 90% of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Why It Matters: Public health infrastructure is being dismantled, with key programs on disease prevention, medical research, and mental health funding on the chopping block. This will cripple the government’s ability to respond to health crises.

Source: CBS News

SBA to Cut 40% of Workforce as Trump Slashes Federal Agencies

What Happened: The Small Business Administration is eliminating 2,700 jobs—over 40% of its workforce—as part of Trump's purge.

Why It Matters: With SBA programs critical for small businesses, the cuts will hinder access to loans and support, potentially impacting entrepreneurs nationwide.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Moves Student Loan Management to Small Business Administration Amid Massive Cuts

What Happened: Trump announced that the Small Business Administration will take over the country’s $1.6 trillion federal student loan portfolio from the Department of Education, following his executive order to dismantle the agency. SBA has no experience managing student loans, raising concerns about errors, borrower protections, and loan forgiveness programs.

Why It Matters: The will cause widespread disruption for over 40 million borrowers. Meanwhile, the SBA is simultaneously cutting 40% of its workforce, further complicating its ability to handle such a massive transition.

Source: NBC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.K., Germany, and Nordic Nations Warn Citizens About U.S. Border Detentions

What Happened: The U.K., Germany, Denmark, and Finland have updated travel advisories, warning citizens that having a valid U.S. visa or ESTA does not guarantee entry. Reports of European travelers being detained, denied entry, or even arrested at U.S. borders have raised alarm. Nordic countries have also issued specific warnings for transgender travelers, citing new U.S. policies that could lead to denial of entry based on gender markers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is straining diplomatic ties, with key allies warning their citizens about arbitrary detentions and deportations. The U.S. is sending a message: even legal travelers are at risk if they don’t align with the regime’s policies.

Source: USA Today

U.S. Shuts Canadians Out of Historic Cross-Border Library

What Happened: Trump is barring Canadians from accessing the Haskell Free Library & Opera House, a unique facility straddling the Vermont-Quebec border. New rules will initially limit access via the Canadian side to staff and people with disabilities, with a full closure planned later this year.

Why It Matters: A symbol of cross-border friendship is being shut down under Trump’s crackdown and retribution, severing decades of cultural exchange and community ties.

Source: USA Today

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump says ‘contract’ being drafted on ‘dividing up’ land in Ukraine war

What Happened: Trump said a contract is being drafted to divide up Ukrainian land as part of a final deal to “end” Russia’s genocidal war, claiming a ceasefire could happen “pretty soon.” His regime is pushing a partial ceasefire focused on energy facilities, as Russia continues its attacks in Ukraine. Trump also suggested U.S. ownership of Ukraine’s power plants to "protect" infrastructure.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly advocating for dividing up Ukraine, on behalf of Putin and to further Russian interests while actively undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty. Europe must take a stronger stand in supporting Ukraine, while Putin and Trump’s agenda should be dismissed outright.

Source: The Hill

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Auto Tariffs Could Hike Car Prices by $10,000

What Happened: A 25% tariff on vehicles and parts from Canada and Mexico is set to take effect on April 2, creating chaos in the auto market. Dealers and analysts warn prices could rise by $3,500 to $10,000, while manufacturers scramble to assess costs.

Why It Matters: The tariffs will hit consumers hard, raising costs for new cars, repairs, and maintenance. Industry experts warn of factory closures and job losses if the trade war escalates.

Source: CBS News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Sen. Merkley Launches Whistleblower Portal to Track DOGE Abuses

What Happened: Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) launched a whistleblower portal for federal and private-sector employees to report waste, fraud, and abuse linked to Trump’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE.

Source: The Hill

Sanders, AOC Rally Against ‘Oligarchy’ in Denver

What Happened: Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew 34,000+ to Denver’s Civic Center Park as part of their “Fight the Oligarchy” tour, condemning Trump’s policies and Musk. Sanders slammed planned cuts to Social Security, the VA, and Education while delivering tax breaks to billionaires. Yesterday, 11,000 attended their rally in Greeley.

Source: Colorado Public Radio

Judge Blocks DOGE’s Access to Social Security Data, Acting SSA Head Threatens Shutdown

What Happened: A federal judge barred Musk from accessing Social Security Administration data, citing a “fishing expedition” based on little more than suspicion of “fraud.” In response, Acting SSA Commissioner Leland Dudek threatened to shut down the agency, potentially halting benefit payments for millions of Americans. Dudek walked back his remarks— admitting he was “out of line.”

Source: The Washington Post

North Carolinians Protest Tillis’ Support for Trump, Musk Policies

What Happened: Hundreds of frustrated North Carolina residents gathered at an "empty chair" town hall for Sen. Thom Tillis, who declined invitations to attend. The event in Raleigh was organized by advocacy groups, including Bull City Indivisible and the Raging Grannies.

Source: ABC 11

Florida Residents Hold ‘Empty Chair’ Town Hall to Protest Rep. Corey Mills’ Absence

What Happened: Frustrated constituents of Florida’s Seventh Congressional District gathered in Winter Springs for an "empty chair" town hall after Rep. Corey Mills repeatedly declined meeting requests. Residents expressed concerns about his lack of engagement and failure to address pressing issues affecting the district. The "empty chair" town halls are part of a growing nationwide movement demanding accountability from lawmakers.

Source: WOFL Orlando

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

73 million — Americans relying on Social Security whose benefits could be disrupted under Trump and Musk’s plan.

$4.7 trillion — Additional deficit projected over the next decade if Trump’s tax cuts are made permanent.

214% of GDP — Projected national debt by 2054 if Trump’s tax cuts continue, per CBO estimates.

530,000 — Legal migrants set to lose their parole status under Trump’s latest immigration crackdown.

3 — Watchdog agencies overseeing immigration enforcement that Trump has now shut down.

34,000 — Attendees at the Bernie Sanders & AOC "Fight the Oligarchy" rally in Denver.

100+ — Employees at DHS watchdog offices that lost their jobs as Trump eliminates oversight of immigration enforcement.

26,000 — Unaccompanied minors that will lose legal representation because of Trump’s cut.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts? With major workforce reductions already hitting the Social Security Administration, expect more disruptions.

Can Trump Keep Using the Alien Enemies Act? — As courts challenge Trump’s mass deportation orders, will the legal battle over his use of “wartime” powers to bypass due process escalate into a constitutional crisis?

Will Congress Rein in Musk’s Expanding Influence? — With whistleblower requests and lawsuits piling up, will lawmakers be able to stop Musk’s unchecked control over the government?

Who Will Hold DHS Accountable? — After the shutdown of key oversight offices, will civil rights groups successfully challenge DHS in court over the lack of transparency in Trump’s immigration crackdown?

How Far Will Trump’s Attack on Judges Go? — With threats against federal judges on the rise and Trump cronies ramping up attacks on the courts, will judicial independence withstand the pressure?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Musk’s Expanding Influence — From Pentagon meetings to federal budget cuts, Musk’s role in seizing government is unprecedented and increasingly alarming.

Weaponizing National Security — The regime’s push to classify deportation operations as "state secrets" signals a dangerous shift.

Systematic Dismantling of Government Institutions — Mass layoffs, restructuring, and regulatory rollbacks are rapidly gutting federal agencies, with long-term consequences for governance and public services.

Erosion of Civil Liberties — Warrantless raids, wrongful deportations, and increased aggression at the border show Trump’s escalating disregard for constitutional rights and judicial authority.

Musk’s Election Interference — Musk’s PAC is paying Wisconsin voters $100 for petition signatures, reviving past election interference tactics and fueling concerns over corporate influence in democracy.

Government by Retaliation — Trump is punishing states, cities, and businesses that don’t align with his agenda—freezing funds, weaponizing federal agencies, and using economic pressure to coerce compliance.

Authoritarian Takeover of Higher Education — Universities are folding to Trump’s threats, slashing progressive policies, and bowing to federal pressure to maintain funding, endangering free speech and academic independence.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.