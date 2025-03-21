The Department of Education in Washington. Photo: will oliver/Shutterstock

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk Offers $100 to Wisconsin Voters, Reviving Controversial Tactic

What Happened: Elon Musk’s America PAC is offering $100 to Wisconsin voters who sign a petition against "activist judges," aiming to mobilize conservative voters ahead of the April 1 Wisconsin Supreme Court race. The PAC has already spent $11 million backing conservative candidate Brad Schimel, a Trump ally.

Why It Matters: Musk’s cash-for-signatures strategy mirrors his 2024 election efforts, which faced legal challenges over potential election interference. The petition serves as a data-gathering tool to identify likely Republican voters. Additionally, Musk has personal stakes in Wisconsin, with Tesla suing the state over dealership restrictions.

Source: The New York Times

Connolly calls for investigation into Lutnick encouraging Americans to buy Tesla stock

What Happened: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) has called for an investigation into Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after he urged Americans to buy Tesla stock on Fox News. Connolly argues this violates ethics rules.

Why It Matters: This is part of broader concerns about Musk’s unchecked influence and power in the Trump regime while personally profiting from federal contracts and policy decisions. Connolly has requested financial disclosures, internal communications, and ethics records to determine if Lutnick’s remarks broke government rules.

Source: The Hill

Interior to open millions of acres in Alaska to drilling and mining

What Happened: Trump’s Interior Department is gutting environmental protections, opening 82% of Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve, and reinstating drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Trump is also approving a pipeline and mining road, reversing Biden-era restrictions.

Why It Matters: Massive land giveaway to Big Oil and mining companies at the expense of Indigenous communities and Arctic wildlife. Conservationists call it destructive, while oil execs and Republicans celebrate deregulation.

Source: The Washington Post

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Musk Set to Get Access to Top-Secret U.S. War Plan for China

What Happened: The Pentagon is set to brief Musk on the U.S. military’s classified operational plan for a potential war with China. Musk, who has extensive business ties to China and leads SpaceX—one of the Pentagon’s largest contractors—is expected to receive details on military strategy, potential targets, and force deployment.

Why It Matters: This is a major national security risk. Granting Musk access to highly classified military strategies raises serious concerns about conflicts of interest, potential intelligence leaks, and foreign influence over U.S. defense policy—especially given China pouring billions into his businesses and the ability to pressure him through Tesla’s operations.

Source: The New York Times

Administration’s Details on Deportation Flights ‘Woefully Insufficient,’ Judge Says

What Happened: A federal judge blasted Trump for failing to comply with a court order pausing the deportation of Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act. The Justice Department’s response was deemed “woefully insufficient,” and the judge warned of potential contempt charges.

Why It Matters: This is blatant defiance of the judiciary. Trump is testing the limits of executive power, ignoring court rulings, and pushing the U.S. toward a constitutional crisis. If unchecked, this sets a dangerous precedent for lawless governance.

Source: The New York Times

DOGE Moves to Dismantle Library and Museum Funding Agency

What Happened: Trump appointed Keith E. Sonderling as acting director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services after issuing an executive order to eliminate the agency. Musk’s operatives arrived at IMLS headquarters Thursday, signaling imminent cuts.

Why It Matters: The IMLS funds workforce training, rural internet access, and museum grants—but its $266 million budget is now in jeopardy. Libraries warn of cuts to digital services, and museums say there's no efficiency argument when they generate $50 billion in economic impact while IMLS accounts for just 0.0046% of the federal budget. The agency’s staff expects mass suspensions by the weekend.

Source: NPR

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Signs Executive Order to Dismantle Education Department

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin dismantling the U.S. Department of Education, shifting authority to states. The move triggered mass layoffs and uncertainty over student loans, special education, and civil rights protections.

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented attack on public education. Cutting federal oversight threatens funding for low-income schools, students with disabilities, and Pell Grants—while gutting protections for marginalized students.

Source: CNN

Trump Wants USAID on the Blockchain

What Happened: Trump plans to rename USAID as the U.S. International Humanitarian Assistance (IHA) and place it under the State Department’s control. A leaked memo reveals plans to use blockchain technology to track aid distribution, though details remain unclear. Experts warn this is a “fake technological solution” that offers no real advantage over existing systems.

Why It Matters: This move is part of Trump and Musk’s agenda to gut USAID while pretending to modernize it. Humanitarian groups fear critical aid programs will continue to be disrupted under the guise of blockchain “efficiency,” leaving vulnerable populations without support.

Source: WIRED

Duffy provides 30-day New York City congestion pricing extension, puts Hochul ‘on notice’

What Happened: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy granted New York City a 30-day extension on its congestion pricing plan, accusing Gov. Kathy Hochul of "disrespecting" the federal government. Trump is demanding an end to the program, arguing it unfairly taxes working-class commuters.

Why It Matters: This escalates tensions between federal and state authorities, with Hochul vowing to fight in court and defending congestion pricing as effective in reducing traffic and boosting local business. The regime’s threat to withhold federal funds highlights a major federal overreach into state policy.

Source: The Hill

DOJ reduces ADA compliance guidance, pointing to Trump’s order

What Happened: The Department of Justice removed 11 ADA compliance guidelines, cutting regulations for businesses, hospitals, and public accommodations under the guise of reducing costs. The move follows Trump’s January order aimed at deregulation, though it did not specifically target the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Why It Matters: Disability advocates warn this will increase barriers in public spaces, reduce accessibility enforcement, and undermine civil rights protections.

Source: The Hill

DOJ Moves to Shield Trump From Jan. 6 Lawsuits

What Happened: The Justice Department filed court papers arguing that Trump acted in his official capacity as president on Jan. 6, 2021, seeking to replace him as the defendant in lawsuits brought by Capitol Police officers and lawmakers injured in the attack. This maneuver could prevent Trump from facing legal or financial liability for his role in inciting the insurrection.

Why It Matters: If successful, this move would block one of the last remaining legal efforts to hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 after two criminal cases against him collapsed.

Source: The New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Rescinds Executive Order After Law Firm Pledges $40M in Free Services

What Happened: Trump revoked an executive order targeting Paul, Weiss, a Democratic-leaning law firm, after it agreed to provide $40 million in pro bono legal services supporting his regime. The order initially threatened to suspend security clearances for the firm’s attorneys and terminate federal contracts.

Why It Matters: This is extortion, plain and simple. Trump is forcing corporations to bend to his agenda, using federal power to coerce law firms, tech giants, and media companies into eliminating DEI programs and making politically motivated concessions. Meta, ABC, and others have already paid settlements or rolled back DEI policies to stay in Trump’s good graces.

Source: The Guardian

Trump’s Crackdown on Universities Forces a Choice: Surrender or Fight

What’s Happening: Trump is pressuring universities by threatening to cut millions in federal funds unless they comply with ideological demands. Columbia University faces a $400M funding freeze unless it disciplines pro-Palestinian protesters, revamps admissions, and places an academic department under outside control. UPenn lost $175M over its trans athlete policy.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian takeover of higher education. Universities face blatant First Amendment violations but few are fighting back—some fear retaliation, others may secretly welcome Trump’s pressure to push controversial policies. Academic freedom, free speech, and institutional independence are on the chopping block.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Calls for Judge’s Impeachment, White House Backs Him Amid Power Grab

What’s Happening: Trump is demanding the impeachment of Judge James Boasberg after he blocked deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, a move legal experts call unconstitutional. The White House supports Trump's attack on the judiciary, despite rare pushback from Chief Justice John Roberts, who warned impeachment isn’t a tool for policy disputes.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian attempt to undermine judicial independence. Trump’s continued defiance of court rulings and calls for judges' removals highlight a predictable and dangerous escalation against the rule of law.

Source: The Guardian

Universities are caving to Trump with a stunning speed and scope

What Happened: Colleges across the U.S. are rapidly caving to Trump’s demands to slash progressive policies, crack down on student activism, and implement conservative reforms. Columbia University is poised to comply, while other institutions are eliminating diversity programs, hiring GOP-aligned leaders, and restricting student protests to avoid financial retaliation.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal funding as a weapon to reshape higher education into a conservative stronghold, threatening academic freedom, student activism, and research programs. Universities that resist risk losing crucial federal grants and student aid, forcing them into compliance. This is an authoritarian takeover of higher education.

Source: Politico

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Officials Claim Wartime Law Allows Warrantless Home Raids

What Happened: Trump lawyers argue that the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 grants immigration agents the authority to enter homes without warrants to apprehend suspected Venezuelan “gang members.” This interpretation overrides the Fourth Amendment’s protections against unlawful searches.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on civil liberties, setting a dangerous precedent for warrantless home raids. Legal experts warn this move echoes historical abuses and will expand unchecked government power beyond immigration enforcement.

Source: The New York Times

Man Deported Under Alien Enemies Act Over Soccer Tattoo, Lawyer Says

What Happened: Jerce Reyes Barrios, a Venezuelan professional soccer player and anti-Maduro protester, was deported under the Alien Enemies Act after U.S. immigration officials accused him of being a “gang member.” His attorney provided evidence that the so-called gang tattoo was a Real Madrid soccer logo and that Barrios had no criminal record.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant case of wrongful deportation under Trump’s misuse of wartime powers. The regime is disappearing migrants without due process, with ICE admitting that “many” deportees had no U.S. criminal record. Deporting innocent people based on arbitrary evidence—like a soccer tattoo—sets a chilling precedent.

Source: ABC News

Intelligence Assessment Said to Contradict Trump on Venezuelan Gang

What Happened: Trump used the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans without due process, claiming Maduro’s government-controlled gang Tren de Aragua. However, a U.S. intelligence assessment concluded this is not true. Only the FBI dissented, while most agencies, including the CIA and NSA, found no credible link.

Why It Matters: Trump falsified national security claims to justify an illegal mass deportation, violating judicial orders and expanding authoritarian immigration policies. The move pushes the U.S. toward a constitutional crisis over executive power abuse.

Source: The New York Times

Deported Colombian-Venezuelan Migrant Has No Gang Ties, Wife Says

What Happened: Andres Guillermo Morales, a Colombian-Venezuelan dual citizen, was deported from the U.S. to El Salvador. His wife, Deicy Aldana, insists he has no criminal record in any country and had a legal work permit in the United States as part of his U.S. asylum application when he was arrested and that his deportation is a violation of his rights.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportations face increasing legal scrutiny. Judge James Boasberg has ordered Trump to justify the expulsions, while families report that ICE wrongly linked tattoos to gang affiliations. Aldana vows to fight for her husband’s release.

Source: Reuters

Trump Sends a New Group of Migrants to Guantánamo Bay

What Happened: Trump transferred another 20 migrants to Guantánamo Bay, claiming they have ties to Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, but offered no evidence. This follows previous secret deportations of 177 migrants to Honduras and a court hearing where Trump’s team emptied the base to avoid legal scrutiny.

Why It Matters: Trump is disappearing migrants in secrecy, using a military prison notorious for housing terror suspects—without due process or proof of criminal activity. This mirrors authoritarian disappearances, where individuals are removed without accountability under the guise of “national security.”

Source: The New York Times

Trump and Hegseth Erase Black and Latino Veterans from Military History

What Happened: The Pentagon deleted memorial pages for Black, Latino, and women service members from Arlington National Cemetery’s website. This follows Hegseth’s directive to remove content related to “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” Among those erased were tributes to Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. and the Tuskegee Airmen.

Why It Matters: This isn’t just an attack on diversity—it’s an attempt to rewrite military history and erase the contributions of Black, Latino, and women veterans. Trump and Hegseth are dishonoring the sacrifices of those who fought for America while enabling the whitewashing of the armed forces.

Source: Rolling Stone

American Manufacturer of Life-Saving Baby Food Hit by USAID Funding Cuts

What Happened: Edesia Nutrition, a Rhode Island-based producer of therapeutic food for malnourished babies, was forced to lay off 10% of its workforce after USAID rejected two of its invoices, despite its contract surviving a massive foreign aid purge. The funding delay has halted production and affected its American supply chain, including farmers and manufacturers.

Why It Matters: Trump, Musk, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have disrupted funding, crippling global health nonprofits and delaying critical food aid. Plumpy'Nut, Edesia’s product, feeding famine-stricken children in South Sudan before shipments were stopped.

Source: CBS News

Trump Erases Indigenous Crisis Report, Undermining Vital Protections

What Happened: Trump removed the Not Invisible Act Commission’s final report from federal websites, erasing critical research on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples crisis. This historic document, compiled through nationwide hearings, provided crucial data and policy recommendations to address violence against Native communities.

Why It Matters: The move is part of a broader effort to erase Indigenous issues from public records—federal agencies have even flagged terms like “Native American” and “tribal” for removal. Advocates warn that Native women will die without federal funding and resources, as Indigenous people face disproportionate rates of violence, abduction, and murder.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Orders Military to Purge Pentagon Websites, Erasing Historical Records

What Happened: The Pentagon conducted a rushed mass purge of its public-facing websites, ordering the removal of DEI-related content. Military units were told to search and delete content using broad keyword searches like “history,” “first,” “ethnicity,” “privilege,” and “justice.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge erased key military history—first Black general, first female Ranger, WWII Medal of Honor tributes, Holocaust remembrance, suicide prevention, and Navajo code talkers. Denied extensions led to permanent loss of records, violating federal laws. Now, the Pentagon is scrambling to recover data, exposing Trump’s reckless, authoritarian military overhaul.

Source: CNN

Border Agents Use More Aggressive Tactics to Question Visa Holders, Tourists

What Happened: U.S. border agents are detaining and aggressively interrogating visa holders and tourists, shackling travelers, denying access to lawyers, and even strip-searching detainees. German, Canadian, and other foreign nationals have been caught in the crackdown, with some held for weeks without charges.

Why It Matters: Trump’s “extreme vetting” order is fueling unprecedented border abuses, deterring foreign travelers, and causing diplomatic backlash. Universities and businesses are warning visa holders to avoid U.S. travel as immigration policies grow more hostile and unpredictable.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s Cuts Signal End to Government Work on Terrorism Prevention

What Happened: Trump has slashed or frozen tens of millions of dollars in terrorism prevention grants, forcing critical programs to shut down. Musk has gutted funding for community-based interventions, security programs for religious institutions, and violence prevention initiatives. Experts warn this is the government abandoning its role in counterterrorism.

Why It Matters: Mass layoffs and program shutdowns have crippled efforts to prevent mass shootings, white supremacist violence, and Islamic extremism. DHS now prioritizes immigration enforcement over national security. Jewish security programs were defunded despite rising antisemitism, and school shooting prevention efforts were abruptly canceled.

Source: ProPublica

Social Security Declared Seattle Man Dead—While He’s Very Much Alive

What Happened: 82-year-old Ned Johnson was mistakenly marked as deceased by the Social Security Administration, leading to canceled benefits, Medicare termination, and financial chaos. It took him nearly three weeks and multiple visits to an overwhelmed SSA office to prove he was alive and start reclaiming his funds.

Why It Matters: This exposes the deep dysfunction at SSA under Musk’s gutting of the agency. Offices are understaffed, errors are rampant, and seniors relying on Social Security are left in financial limbo—sometimes declared “dead” with no explanation.

Source: The Seattle Times

90-Year-Old Veteran Declared Dead, Struggles to Restore Social Security Benefits

What Happened: Tom Kind, a 90-year-old veteran, was wrongly marked as deceased by the Social Security Administration, causing him to lose his benefits, healthcare coverage, and access to his bank account. Despite multiple attempts, he has been unable to fix the error for over 10 days.

Why It Matters: SSA’s bureaucratic failures under Musk’s cuts leave vulnerable seniors without critical benefits. With offices understaffed and customer service in chaos, elderly Americans are being wrongfully erased from the system—and struggling to prove they are still alive.

Source: 9 News Denver

Trump’s VA Overhaul Guts Mental Health Services for Veterans

What Happened: Trump fired 2,400 VA employees, with plans to cut 80,000 more, while banning remote work. The move has led to canceled mental health appointments, crisis hotline confusion, and increased wait times for veterans, many of whom suffer from PTSD and substance abuse.

Why It Matters: Veterans’ mental health care is collapsing under staffing shortages, with suicide rates already twice the national average. Rushed cuts and bans on telehealth are leaving vets without life-saving services, fueling anxiety among both providers and vets.

Source: Reuters

'We Don’t Want an AI Demo, We Want Answers’: Federal Workers Grill Trump Appointee During All-Hands

What Happened: General Services Administration employees confronted Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian over job cuts, budget restrictions, and the agency’s shift to AI tools. Employees expressed frustration over Musk’s control, forced office returns, and lost access to critical software, while Ehikian avoided direct answers and instead showcased an AI chatbot.

Why It Matters: Federal workers are in open revolt as Trump’s cronies gut the government under the guise of “efficiency.” The backlash highlights widespread fear of mass layoffs, diminished public services, and the increasing use of AI to justify cost-cutting and job elimination.

Source: WIRED

JFK Files Release Exposes Social Security Numbers of Former Staffers

What Happened: Trump’s rushed declassification of JFK assassination records accidentally exposed the Social Security numbers and personal data of 200+ former congressional staffers, including at least two living individuals, one of whom is Trump’s former lawyer, Joseph diGenova. The National Archives and Social Security Administration are now scrambling to contain the fallout.

Why It Matters: A stunning display of government incompetence. In its reckless push for "transparency," the Trump regime exposed elderly former staffers to identity theft, jeopardizing their privacy and security. And, these are the same people stealing our sensitive data.

Source: ABC News

Trump’s NIH Cuts Quietly Gut Workforce, Threatening Research

What Happened: The NIH has stopped renewing contracts for many of its employees, who make up nearly half of its workforce. The lapse follows a temporary HHS communication ban, leaving contract workers jobless with no clarity on renewals.

Why It Matters: The cuts cripple key research programs, with scientists and technicians being forced out. Many affected are foreign nationals, risking deportation if they can’t secure new jobs. The move aligns with RFK Jr.’s push to cripple the NIH, further weakening U.S. scientific research.

Source: NOTUS

Trump’s NWS Cuts Threaten U.S. Weather Forecasting

What Happened: The National Weather Service indefinitely suspended weather balloon launches in Nebraska, South Dakota, and other states due to staffing shortages. Twice-daily launches will also be cut to once per day in multiple regions.

Why It Matters: Weather balloons provide critical atmospheric data for forecast accuracy, especially during extreme weather like tornadoes and storms. Experts warn this will lead to a slow degradation in the ability to predict severe weather, risking public safety.

Source: NOTUS

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

UK Issues Travel Warning for US Amid Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: The United Kingdom has updated its travel advisory for the United States, warning British citizens about strict enforcement of U.S. immigration laws. This follows Germany’s similar warning, issued yesterday after three of its citizens were detained at the U.S. border. The UK Foreign Office cautioned travelers to comply fully with entry rules to avoid arrest or detention.

Why It Matters: U.S. allies are now warning their citizens about traveling to the U.S. because of Trump's extreme immigration crackdown. Foreign nationals are being detained despite valid visas or ESTA approvals. The U.S. now arbitrarily decides who gets in, fueling fears of unpredictable enforcement at the border.

Source: The Hill

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Pressures Ukraine Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

What Happened: In a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump suggested the U.S. take ownership of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, particularly the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Zelenskyy reaffirmed that all nuclear plants belong to the Ukrainian people.

Why It Matters: Trump is once again using Ukraine as a bargaining chip—first extorting mineral rights, now floating a U.S. takeover of a nuclear plant. Given his pro-Russia stance, this raises concerns that he's laying the groundwork to carve up Ukraine with Russia while Ukraine is left to bleed. The ZNPP is a critical leverage point in negotiations, and Trump's meddling aligns disturbingly with Russia’s territorial and energy ambitions.

Source: Associated Press

U.S. Intelligence Contradicts Trump-Putin Claim on Ukrainian Forces in Kursk

What Happened: U.S. and European intelligence assessments confirm that Ukrainian troops in Kursk are not encircled, contradicting claims made by Trump and Putin. Intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have provided this information to the White House, but Trump continues to peddle Putin’s lies.

Why It Matters: Putin’s claims are disinformation aimed at pressuring Ukraine into negotiations on Russia’s terms. Trump’s parroting of Russian propaganda, yet again, reiterates his alignment with Moscow.

Source: Reuters

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Trade Policies Shake Global Economy

What Happened: Trump’s tariff upheaval is causing economic uncertainty, forcing foreign central banks to reassess policies. The Bank of England, Bank of Japan, and European Central Bank have all warned about the impact, with the IMF forecasting potential recessions in Canada and Mexico.

Why It Matters: Analysts predict weaker U.S. growth and rising inflation, increasing risks of a global economic slowdown. Trump’s planned 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada could further disrupt global trade and financial stability.

Source: Reuters

Tesla Trade-Ins Surge Amid Musk-Trump Backlash

What Happened: Tesla trade-ins hit a record high, with 1.4% of all vehicle trade-ins in March, up from 0.4% last year, as backlash grows over Musk. Activists are staging “Tesla Takedown” protests, and Tesla stocks are falling.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unpopularity erodes brand loyalty, with Tesla stock nearly halving since January. This shift allows competitors like Ford and Hyundai to capture former Tesla owners.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

'Hitting a fly with a sledgehammer': Judge blocks DOGE from accessing sensitive Social Security records

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that FAKE unauthorized DOGE violated privacy laws by accessing millions of Americans’ Social Security records without justification. The ruling blocks DOGE from further access and orders the destruction of improperly obtained data. This is the data Musk and his operatives are collecting on all Americans.

Source: ABC News and Court Decision

Right-Wing Radio Callers Revolt Against Trump’s Policies

What Happened: Conservative talk radio shows are flooded with calls from frustrated listeners—many identifying as Trump supporters—who are angry about economic instability, government layoffs, Social Security cuts, and Trump’s handling of foreign policy. Some hosts dismiss the concerns, claiming the calls are “scripted” or lack “merit.”

Source: Media Matters

Republicans and Veterans Rebuke Trump in Letters to the Editor

What Happened: Across red-state newspapers, self-identified Republicans and veterans are voicing their frustration with Trump’s policies. Criticisms include Trump’s treatment of Ukraine, mass government layoffs, reckless cabinet appointments, and threats to veterans' benefits. Some lifelong Republicans have declared they are leaving the party, while veterans express alarm over military purges and attacks on birthright citizenship.

Source: Media Matters

Judge Halts Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Georgetown Student

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from deporting Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University student. His lawyer argues Suri is being targeted for his pro-Palestinian views and his wife's Palestinian heritage.

Source: Reuters

USPS Workers Fight Back Against Trump’s ‘Illegal Takeover’

What’s Happening: USPS workers in 150+ cities are staging a day of action to oppose Trump’s attempt to take over and privatize the Postal Service. Trump plans to strip USPS of its independence by moving it under the Commerce Department and potentially privatizing it.

Source: The Guardian

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

1.4% — Percentage of all vehicle trade-ins in March that were Teslas, up from 0.4% last year, as backlash against Musk grows.

177 — Number of Venezuelans secretly deported to Honduras from Guantánamo Bay last month.

$400 million — Federal funding frozen for Columbia University unless it complies with Trump’s demands.

$175 million — Federal funding frozen for the University of Pennsylvania over its trans-athlete policy.

82% — Portion of Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve will be opened for drilling under Trump’s new energy policies.

34.6% — Drop in Tesla stock after mass layoffs and Musk’s increasing political entanglements.

2,400 — Number of VA employees already fired in the first wave of Trump’s federal workforce purge.

60 — Universities under investigation by Trump.

3 — German citizens detained by ICE.

16 — Days a German national was detained in shackles by U.S. border agents despite having a valid visa.

11 — ADA compliance guidelines scrapped by the DOJ, reducing accessibility regulations for businesses, hotels, and hospitals.

$266 million — Budget of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) now at risk.

$50 billion — Economic impact generated by museums annually.

0.0046% — IMLS share of the federal budget, despite its broad impact on libraries, workforce training, and rural internet access.

$40 million — Pro bono legal services Paul, Weiss agreed to provide to Trump in exchange for revocation of an executive order targeting the firm.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts? With major workforce reductions already hitting the Social Security Administration, expect more disruptions.

Musk’s Expanding Role in National Security — With access to top-secret military strategies, will Musk’s deep financial ties to China compromise war planning?

Further Deportations Under the Alien Enemies Act — Will more migrants be disappeared? Judges are already questioning the legality of Trump’s actions.

State Governments Fighting Back — How will governors like Kathy Hochul push back against Trump’s federal overreach, particularly on climate policy, immigration, and infrastructure?

Mounting Constitutional Crisis — Trump is openly defying court orders on immigration, targeting judges for impeachment, and using the DOJ to shield himself from Jan. 6 lawsuits. How far will his regime be able to go?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Musk’s Election Interference — Musk’s PAC is paying Wisconsin voters $100 for petition signatures, reviving past election interference tactics and fueling concerns over corporate influence in democracy.

Authoritarian Takeover of Higher Education — Universities are folding to Trump’s threats, slashing progressive policies, and bowing to federal pressure to maintain funding, endangering free speech and academic independence.

Musk’s Expanding Influence — His access to top-secret war plans, unchecked power, and ability to manipulate federal policies for personal gain pose a national security threat.

Erosion of Civil Liberties — Warrantless raids, wrongful deportations, and increased aggression at the border show Trump’s escalating disregard for constitutional rights and judicial authority.

Government by Retaliation — Trump is punishing states, cities, and businesses that don’t align with his agenda—freezing funds, weaponizing federal agencies, and using economic pressure to coerce compliance.

Growing Constitutional Crisis — From mass deportations to expanding executive authority, Trump’s defiance of court orders and use of wartime laws threaten a Constitutional crisis.

Dismantling of Social Services — Cuts to the VA, NIH, Social Security, and anti-terrorism programs leave millions without critical resources while consolidating power under a corporate-driven regime.

Unchecked Corporate Cronyism — Musk, oil executives, and corporate allies are benefiting from massive deregulation, privatization schemes, and backdoor government contracts at the expense of public services.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.