📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk Donates to GOP Lawmakers Backing Judicial Impeachments

What Happened: Musk made the maximum campaign donations to Republican lawmakers Reps. Eli Crane, Lauren Boebert, Andy Ogles, and Sen. Chuck Grassley. Musk has called judicial rulings against Trump a “judicial coup” and is using his financial influence to back those pushing for impeachment proceedings.

Why It Matters: Musk’s donations strengthen his grip on Trump’s agenda, pressuring lawmakers to undermine judicial independence. His financial backing fuels a broader effort to weaken the courts, erode checks on executive power, and consolidate control.

Source: The New York Times

SEC Drops Case Against Crypto Firm With Ties to Trump

What Happened: The Securities and Exchange Commission has quietly dropped its case against Ripple Labs, a cryptocurrency firm whose CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, has close ties to Trump. The SEC had sued Ripple for raising $1.4 billion through unregistered securities but abandoned its appeal just weeks after Garlinghouse attended Trump’s White House crypto summit. Ripple also donated $5 million to Trump’s inaugural committee.

Why It Matters: Pure corruption. Trump’s SEC is letting allies off the hook while gutting financial regulation. Ripple dodges a $125M fine, Garlinghouse praises Trump, and the message is clear—justice is for sale.

Source: ABC News

Donald Trump Jr. Mixes Business and Politics in Serbia, as Protests There Rage

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr. visited Serbia amid mass protests against President Aleksandar Vučić while pushing U.S. support for Vučić’s government. The visit coincided with the Trump family’s hotel project in Belgrade, a $500 million development backed by Jared Kushner.

Why It Matters: Trump’s family is cashing in on U.S. foreign policy. Donald Trump Jr. is backing Vučić while securing a multimillion-dollar hotel deal, blurring the line between diplomacy and personal profit. This is pure corruption.

Source: The New York Times

DOGE’s Dodgy Numbers Mirror Tesla’s Misleading Data Practices

What Happened: Musk has been caught posting major financial inaccuracies on its website, including falsely claiming an $8 billion budget cut when the actual contract was worth only $8 million. Unauthorized DOGE has also been deleting details that would allow the public to verify its reported savings. Experts say these tactics closely resemble Tesla’s long history of manipulating safety data—omitting key context, retroactively altering statistics, and making unverifiable claims.

Why It Matters: Musk is running unauthorized DOGE like Tesla—manipulating data, inflating savings, and erasing accountability. This isn’t just misclaims; it’s authoritarian-style governance, where numbers are rigged to serve Trump’s agenda while the public is kept in the dark.

Source: WIRED

Fired FTC Democrats Warn of Trump’s Big Tech Favoritism

What Happened: Trump fired Democratic FTC Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, claiming the move was within his legal authority. The two commissioners argue their removal is illegal and fear it will allow Trump to weaken antitrust enforcement against Big Tech companies that donated to him.

Why It Matters: The FTC was investigating Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and X. With Slaughter and Bedoya gone, Trump can shield his Big Tech allies from scrutiny. The commissioners warn that their firing will undermine regulatory oversight and prevent whistleblowing on any pro-corporate bias at the FTC.

Source: NBC News

ICE Contractor Fights to Keep Paying Detainees $1 a Day Despite $4 Billion Valuation

What Happened: GEO Group, a private prison company that operates 16 ICE detention centers, is challenging a federal ruling that ordered it to pay detainees minimum wage for cleaning services. Despite record profits under Trump, GEO is fighting to overturn a decision requiring it to pay Washington state’s $16.66 hourly minimum wage instead of $1 per day.

Why It Matters: If GEO loses, private detention centers could be forced to pay fair wages instead of exploiting detainee labor. With ICE detentions rising, this would drive up costs for Trump’s crackdown. Watch for Trump interference.

Source: ProPublica

Crash Victims’ Families Urge DOT to Resist Musk’s Influence Over Tesla Probes

What Happened: Families of victims killed or injured in Tesla crashes are pressuring the Department of Transportation to resist Musk’s growing influence over federal investigations into Tesla’s self-driving technology. They warn that Trump may repeal safety rules requiring companies to report crashes involving autonomous vehicles and fear Musk’s ties will compromise the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s oversight.

Why It Matters: Musk is cutting jobs at NHTSA, raising concerns that Tesla investigations will be weakened or halted. Victims' families argue that Musk’s attempts to limit scrutiny of Tesla’s Autopilot pose serious public safety risks.

Source: The Hill

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

🚨Trump and GOP Target Democratic Infrastructure With Investigations and Orders

What Happened: Trump and congressional Republicans aggressively target key Democratic fundraising, digital, and legal operations. The White House is coordinating efforts to investigate ActBlue, a major Democratic donation platform, and Arabella Advisors. Musk has fueled these attacks, while GOP lawmakers are pushing investigations into Democratic-aligned nonprofits and voter data firms.

Why It Matters: This is how authoritarian regimes consolidate power. Trump is using government agencies to kneecap political opposition, just like Putin does in Russia. By attempting to cripple the Democratic Party’s financial and organizational backbone, he is attempting to rig the system to cement GOP dominance and erode fair elections.

Source: The New York Times

Musk’s DOGE Operative Takes Top Role at USAID as Trump Allies Tighten Control

What Happened: A key Musk operative has been installed in a senior role at USAID, while Pete Marocco, who helped dismantle the agency, returns to the State Department. USAID has been gutted under Trump’s orders, with 80% of its programs canceled.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk’s takeover of USAID isn’t just about cutting foreign aid—it’s about consolidating power and eliminating oversight while ceding power to Russia and China. With Musk operatives in control, critical humanitarian programs in Sudan, South Africa, and beyond are being slashed under the guise of “America First.” This is a deliberate effort to gut U.S. diplomacy.

Source: Reuters

Trump Fundraising Email Pushes Judge’s Impeachment

What Happened: A Trump campaign fundraising email called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, labeling him a “Radical Left Judge” appointed by Barack Obama—a lie. The email encouraged supporters to contribute to Trump’s National Committee JFC to “respond to Trump.”

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk have escalated attacks on the judiciary, threatening judicial independence. This further highlights Trump’s authoritarian tendencies and his push to remove the last checks on his power.

Source: NBC News

Musk Escalates Calls to Impeach Judges Who Rule Against Trump

What Happened: Musk posted 17 times in 24 hours calling for the impeachment of judges who rule against Trump. Musk baselessly claimed that the legal system is being “abused by activists pretending to be judges” and falsely referred to a judge’s ruling against Trump as “a judicial coup.”

Why It Matters: Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare rebuke of Trump, stating that judicial impeachment is not a tool for punishing legal decisions. Despite this, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller confirmed that Trump will not back down from his impeachment threats.

Source: NBC News

Former Judge Warns Trump’s Defiance of Courts Is a Constitutional Crisis

What Happened: Conservative ex-judge J. Michael Luttig said Trump has "declared war on the rule of law" by defying a judge’s order to halt deportations. Trump also called for Judge James Boasberg’s impeachment after he blocked the use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act for mass deportations.

Why It Matters: This is an assault on the rule of law. Experts warn it’s a direct challenge to the U.S. legal system, undermining judicial independence and setting a dangerous precedent for political interference in the courts.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Pressures Fed to Cut Rates as Tariffs Drive Inflation

What Happened: Trump urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, claiming tariffs will "transition" into the economy, despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell warning they are driving inflation and slowing growth.

Why It Matters: Watch for a potential Trump takeover of the Federal Reserve. Installing loyalists would destroy its independence, erode investor confidence, trigger market volatility, and drive inflation higher. If Trump forces rate cuts for political gain, the dollar could weaken, and global economic chaos would follow.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ Resists Judge’s Demand for Details on Deportation Flights

What Happened: The Justice Department refused to comply with a federal judge’s demand for details on flights deporting Venezuelans under Trump’s wartime powers. The DOJ argued that the judiciary was overstepping its authority and hinted at invoking the "state secrets" privilege to withhold information.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly defying court orders and shielding details of mass deportations from judicial oversight. By claiming unchecked executive power, Trump continues to push the U.S. toward authoritarian rule, where courts cannot hold the White House accountable.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Suspends $175M in Funding to UPenn Over Transgender Policy

What Happened: Trump suspended $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania over its “compliance” with NCAA policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

Why It Matters: This escalates Trump’s campaign to force universities into ideological compliance. Cutting funding for transgender inclusion sets a dangerous precedent for using federal money as political leverage. Universities now fear broader cuts targeting diversity programs, academic freedom, and campus protests.

Source: Reuters

Maine Found in Violation of Title IX Over Transgender Athletes After Trump Clashes With Governor

What Happened: The U.S. Education Department ordered Maine to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports or face prosecution and funding cuts. The ruling came hours after Trump clashed with Gov. Janet Mills, giving the state 10 days to comply.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal funding and threatening prosecutions to enforce his crackdown on transgender rights, setting the stage for broader attacks on LGBTQ+ protections in education. Today, it’s transgender athletes—tomorrow, it’s anything the regime doesn’t like.

Source: Associated Press

White House Forces Out Amtrak CEO as Trump Pushes for Privatization

What Happened: The White House forced Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner to resign, citing the need to maintain "full faith and confidence" with Trump. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized concerns over safety and crime at Union Station in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, a key Trump advisor, has pushed for privatizing Amtrak.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push for privatization and funding cuts threatens critical rail infrastructure, especially the Northeast Corridor’s 800,000 daily commuters. Firing Amtrak’s CEO signals a broader effort to dismantle public transit.

Source: Reuters

Bondi: Judge Has ‘No Right’ to Question Deportation Flights

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that District Judge James Boasberg had "no right" to demand details about Trump’s deportation flights of alleged Venezuelan “gang members.” DOJ missed its Tuesday deadline to respond and was granted an extension until Thursday.

Why It Matters: Bondi’s defiance highlights Trump’s escalating war on the judiciary, highlighting that the DOJ is no longer independent. This is executive overreach in action—weaponizing the Justice Department against judges who challenge Trump’s policies.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Justice Dept. May Invoke State Secrets to Block Deportation Case

What Happened: The Justice Department may invoke state secrets privilege to prevent a federal judge from accessing details on Trump’s mass deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act. The DOJ claims disclosure would “threaten” national security—a lie— and interfere with Trump’s executive power.

Why It Matters: Trump is using wartime powers to bypass due process, and now his regime is shielding its actions from judicial review. Several reports confirm some deportees had no criminal record.

Source: CBS News

Columbia University Bows to Trump’s Demands Amid Federal Funding Threat

What Happened: Facing the loss of $400 million in federal funding, Columbia University signaled compliance with Trump’s demands, which include banning masks on campus, disciplining student protesters, reforming admissions, and placing its Middle East studies department under government control.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal funding to force universities into ideological compliance—an authoritarian move. DOJ task forces are seeking to target student activism and control the curriculum. This isn’t policy; it’s political control over education.

Source: NBC News

Judges Fear for Their Safety Amid a Wave of Threats

What Happened: Federal judges increasingly face threats and intimidation, particularly those overseeing cases challenging Trump’s policies. Recent incidents include bomb threats, swatting attacks, and doxxing of judges' family members. Trump’s call to impeach Judge James Boasberg, who ruled against his deportation policy, sparked online attacks, with some Trump allies targeting his family.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attacks on judges fuel threats and endanger judicial independence. Legal experts warn of a chilling effect on the courts and the risk of real-world violence. This is how authoritarian regimes silence the judiciary.

Source: The New York Times

Paul Weiss Law Firm Fired by Client Over Trump Executive Order

What Happened: Paul Weiss lost a client due to Trump’s executive order targeting law firms with Democratic ties and diversity policies. Steven Schwartz, a former Cognizant executive facing bribery charges, terminated the firm, fearing its association with Trump-opposed legal work could hurt his case. The order revoked security clearances for Paul Weiss lawyers and restricted their access to federal agencies.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing executive power to punish law firms representing Democrats or promoting diversity. This crackdown undermines legal independence, chills dissent, and makes it harder for defendants to secure representation—hallmarks of authoritarian rule.

Source: Reuters

FBI Agent Who Criticized Trump Charged With Leaking Confidential Files

What Happened: FBI counterintelligence veteran Johnathan Buma was arrested for allegedly leaking 130 classified files while writing a book. A Trump critic, Buma had condemned Trump’s handling of classified intelligence, particularly regarding Russian influence operations.

Why It Matters: Buma’s arrest aligns with Trump’s purge of the FBI and DOJ, raising concerns about political retaliation. With Trump loyalist Kash Patel leading the bureau, the case fuels fears of selective prosecution in a regime already embroiled in classified information scandals.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Pentagon Purges Websites, Removing Holocaust, Sexual Assault, and Suicide Prevention Content

What Happened: The Pentagon deleted over 24,000 articles from its websites, including content on the Holocaust, 9/11 remembrance, sexual assault prevention, and suicide awareness. The move follows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s directive to remove “diversity” content from Department of Defense platforms.

Why It Matters: The purge extends beyond DEI, wiping historical records, health resources, and military contributions by marginalized groups. Even Holocaust remembrance pages were deleted, now labeled “DEI,” triggering a backlash from the Anti-Defamation League.

Source: CNN

Medal of Honor recipient depicted in movie ‘Glory’ erased from Pentagon website

What Happened: The Pentagon removed an article about Sgt. William Carney, the first Black Medal of Honor recipient, from its website as part of Trump’s purge of diversity-related content. The webpage’s URL was altered to include “DEI” before disappearing entirely.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate erasure of Black military history, part of a broader effort to rewrite the past and suppress recognition of minority contributions to the U.S. armed forces. Senate Democrats called it a “middle finger to veterans.”

Source: Task & Purpose

Republicans’ Social Security Attacks Disproportionately Harm Retirees of Color

What Happened: Trump is laying the groundwork to gut Social Security—closing offices, preparing to slash 7,000 jobs, and making benefits harder to access. Using Musk’s bogus fraud claims as cover, the regime is setting the stage for deeper cuts.

Why It Matters: These cuts will hit retirees of color the hardest, as they are more likely to rely on Social Security as their sole source of income. With fewer offices and stricter rules, many will struggle to access benefits, increasing financial insecurity and hardship for vulnerable seniors.

Source: Mother Jones

Justice Department Removes Disability Guidelines for US Businesses

What Happened: Trump removed 11 guidelines from the Americans with Disabilities Act website, weakening protections for people with disabilities. The scrapped materials included Covid-19 accommodations, accessibility requirements for retail businesses, and customer service practices for hotels.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department claims the removals will reduce regulatory burdens on businesses but disability advocates warn this will make it harder for disabled Americans to access basic services and challenge discrimination.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Removes Ban on ‘Segregated Facilities’ in Federal Contracts

What Happened: Trump revoked a decades-old ban on segregated facilities—such as waiting rooms, restaurants, and drinking fountains—within federal contracts, according to a memo from the General Services Administration. The move follows Trump’s executive order rolling back civil rights protections, including equal employment policies from 1965.

Why It Matters: This is a sickening rollback of civil rights, reversing fundamental anti-discrimination protections in government contracting. It signals a return to legal segregationist policies, directly undermining decades of progress in workplace equality and racial justice.

Source: Reuters

Deported Venezuelans’ Families Reject Trump’s Claims of ‘Terrorists’

What Happened: Families of Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison are denouncing Trump’s claims that they are “heinous monsters.” The deportees include barbers, asylum seekers, and workers, some targeted simply for having tattoos. Propaganda video footage shows them being forcibly shaved and shackled in a heavily militarized operation praised by Trump and Salvadoran leader Nayib Bukele.

Why It Matters: The deportations, carried out under Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, may have led to wrongful detentions of non-criminals, raising alarm over human rights violations and abuse of wartime powers. Families of detainees say they were sent to a brutal prison for murderers and rapists despite having no criminal history. Meanwhile, Trump is refusing to provide details of the detainees.

Source: The Guardian

Canadian Woman Detained by ICE for Two Weeks: "It Felt Like I Had Been Kidnapped"

What Happened: Jasmine Mooney, a Canadian citizen with a valid Trade NAFTA work visa, was detained by ICE without explanation while trying to re-enter the U.S. Despite previously traveling between Canada and the U.S. without issue, she was suddenly accused of visa irregularities, had her visa revoked, and was taken into detention without the chance to call a lawyer.

Why It Matters: Mooney spent two weeks in an ICE detention center, enduring freezing conditions, lack of information, and dehumanizing treatment. Her case highlights concerns over ICE’s unchecked power. While Mooney was ultimately released, many detainees are not so lucky, facing prolonged imprisonment and deportation under Trump’s immigration crackdowns.

Source: The Guardian

US Seeks to Deport Pro-Palestinian Georgetown University Student

What Happened: Trump has detained Badar Khan Suri, an Indian postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, and is seeking to deport him over alleged ties to Hamas. Homeland Security claims Suri spread Hamas propaganda but has provided no evidence. Suri, who is married to a U.S. citizen, was arrested in Virginia and is being held in Louisiana. Georgetown University says it is unaware of any illegal activity by Suri.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing immigration enforcement to silence pro-Palestinian activists, using vague accusations and no evidence to justify deportations. This sets a dangerous precedent for political suppression and the erosion of free speech on U.S. campuses.

Source: Reuters

Trump Slashes State Department Human Rights Report

What Happened: Trump is gutting the State Department’s human rights report, erasing sections on women’s rights, LGBTQ+ protections, disability rights, and government corruption. Entire categories, like gender-based violence and indigenous discrimination, are being cut, weakening the report’s credibility and signaling a broader retreat from human rights advocacy.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting the State Department’s human rights report, erasing protections for women, LGBTQ+ people, and marginalized groups. The annual report is a crucial tool for asylum cases, legal advocacy, and global accountability. This isn’t policy—it’s a blatant attempt to downplay abuses and end U.S. human rights advocacy.

Source: Politico

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump to sign order Thursday aimed at eliminating Education Department

What Happened: Trump will sign an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin shutting down the U.S. Department of Education. The move, which requires congressional approval for full elimination, aims to shift control over education to states.

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented attempt to gut federal oversight of public education, dismantling civil rights protections and federal support for schools nationwide. If successful, it would reshape the American education system by eliminating federal enforcement of education laws, including protections for students with disabilities and low-income schools. Expect legal battles ahead.

Source: USA Today

Trump's EPA Rollbacks Threaten Public Health, Could Cost 200,000 Lives

What Happened: Trump's EPA announced plans to repeal 31 environmental regulations, including limits on power plant emissions, mercury pollution, and clean water protections. The agency claims the rollbacks will reduce regulatory costs but Guardian analysis shows they could cause nearly 200,000 deaths in the coming years.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting pollution rules to appease corporations, ignoring the EPA’s data showing billions in health benefits. This rollback will result in deaths, and worsen asthma, heart disease, and climate change—harming kids, the elderly, and low-income communities the most.

Source: The Guardian

Emails Reveal Top IRS Lawyer Warned Trump Firings Were a ‘Fraud’ on the Courts

What Happened: Trump fired nearly 7,000 IRS employees, claiming they were dismissed for “poor performance.” Internal emails reveal that a top IRS lawyer warned officials that this claim was false, as no performance assessments were conducted. Despite the warning, the IRS sent termination letters citing performance issues, which a federal judge later called “a lie.”

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk fabricated evidence to justify mass firings, exposing a massive employment fraud. Courts are already forcing reinstatements, and lawsuits could unravel the entire scheme. This is an authoritarian tactic—manipulating data to carry out an agenda.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Cuts Local Food for Schools, Hurting Farmers and Kids

What Happened: Trump’s USDA has rescinded $1 billion in funding for the Local Food for Schools Program, which helped schools buy fresh, locally sourced food from American farmers. This abrupt cut threatens farmers, school meal programs, and food security for children across the country.

Why It Matters: The program successfully supported small farmers and improved nutrition for kids. Without funding, cash-strapped schools will be forced to buy cheaper, processed food from multinational corporations, and farmers who invested in infrastructure to meet school demands may go out of business.

Source: The Guardian

Pentagon Considers Major Cuts to US Military Leadership

What Happened: The Pentagon is planning significant cuts to military leadership, including merging combatant commands, halting U.S. Forces Japan expansion, and reducing civilian defense jobs. Proposed changes include combining EUCOM and AFRICOM, merging NORTHCOM and SOUTHCOM into AMERICOM, and eliminating key military departments such as Joint Staff training and cyber divisions.

Why It Matters: Spearheaded by Musk, these cuts would undermine U.S. military operations and readiness, particularly in Europe, Africa, and the Pacific.

Source: CNN

Social Security Offices Closing Nationwide Under Trump’s Government Cuts

What Happened: Trump is shutting down 47 Social Security Administration offices nationwide, with 26 closures expected this year. The move is part of a broader plan to cut nearly 800 federal real estate leases despite new in-person identity verification requirements for Social Security services.

Why It Matters: Millions of seniors and disabled Americans will face long wait times and service disruptions as Trump and Musk gut Social Security. Office closures and new in-person verification rules will make it harder to access benefits—while they also cut phone services. This is an intentional attack on the most vulnerable.

Source: Associated Press

New Social Security “Anti-Fraud” Rule Forces More In-Person Visits

What Happened: The Social Security Administration will require in-person identity verification for applicants who can't prove their identity online. Additionally, beneficiaries can no longer change their bank account information over the phone. These measures, taking effect March 29-31, will significantly increase office visits and delays.

Why It Matters: This exposes Trump’s lies about protecting Social Security while creating massive delays for millions of seniors and disabled who depend on it. With offices shutting down, seniors and disabled Americans will have to travel absurd distances to verify their identity, worsening an already slow system.

Source: CNN

Reinstated, but Not Back to Work: Fired Workers Linger in ‘Limbo’

What Happened: Federal agencies have reinstated thousands of workers fired in Trump’s purge but have immediately placed them on indefinite administrative leave. Employees, including National Park Service staff and Energy Department workers, remain in uncertainty despite court orders requiring their rehiring. Some have received back pay, but agencies cite confusion and additional pending layoffs.

Why It Matters: This keeps federal employees in limbo, blocking them from resuming critical roles while Trump pushes his government purge. The result? Disrupted services, understaffed agencies, and a crippled federal workforce.

Source: The New York Times

Republican Lawmakers Alarmed Over Pentagon Command Shake-Up

What Happened: Top Republican lawmakers Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers issued a rare joint statement expressing alarm over potential major changes to the U.S. military command structure under Trump. Reports indicate that Trump may relinquish the U.S. role as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR)—a position held by a four-star American general since 1950.

Why It Matters: Relinquishing the SACEUR role would undermine NATO's military leadership and signal a U.S. retreat from European security at a time of heightened Russian aggression. Trump's ties to Russia and calls for NATO allies to increase defense spending have already strained U.S.-Europe relations.

Source: Reuters

For more info:

Trump considers giving up NATO command that has been exclusively American since Eisenhower

What Happened: Trump is considering relinquishing the U.S.’s 75-year-long role as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) as part of a “cost-cutting” military restructuring. The move would mark a fundamental shift in NATO leadership, handing control to European allies while consolidating U.S. European and African commands.

Why It Matters: Handing over NATO’s top command would be a major step toward Trump’s long-threatened withdrawal from the alliance. Military experts warn it would weaken deterrence against Russia, embolden Putin, and gut U.S. influence—all to save a pathetic 0.03% of the Pentagon’s budget. Another blatant gift to Moscow.

Source: NBC News

📰 Disinformation Watch

Trump and Musk Are Running a Disinformation Campaign on Social Security

What Happened: Trump and Musk are spreading lies about widespread fraud in Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, using inflated numbers and misleading statistics to justify their attacks on these programs. Meanwhile, the regime is gutting the Social Security Administration by firing thousands of employees and forcing in-person visits for benefits access.

Why It Matters: This disinformation campaign lays the groundwork for future cuts, even as Trump publicly claims he won’t touch Social Security and other entitlement programs. By painting the program as riddled with “fraud,” they are creating a pretext for slashing benefits.

Source: Mother Jones

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

French scientist denied US entry after phone messages critical of Trump found

What Happened: A French aerospace researcher was denied entry to the U.S. and deported after customs officials searched his phone and found private messages criticizing Trump’s research policies. His work computer and personal phone were confiscated, and he was accused of spreading “hateful and conspiratorial” messages. The FBI initially opened an investigation but later dropped charges.

Why It Matters: This is the kind of political repression seen in dictatorships. Silencing foreign scientists for private opinions turns U.S. borders into ideological checkpoints, undermining academic freedom and free speech. French officials have condemned the move, escalating diplomatic tensions.

Source: The Guardian

Germany Updates U.S. Travel Advisory After Citizens Detained

What Happened: Germany has updated its travel advisory for the U.S. to clarify that a visa or entry waiver does not guarantee entry. The move follows multiple incidents of German nationals being detained at the border under Trump’s immigration policies.

Why It Matters: Trump's escalating border crackdowns are straining diplomatic relations and raising concerns over arbitrary detentions of foreign nationals. European allies are now warning their citizens that U.S. border authorities have unchecked power to deny entry and detain travelers—even for those with valid travel documents.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump-Musk Scandal on Ukrainian Kids Stolen by Russia Just Got Darker

What Happened: The State Department terminated funding for a Yale University program that tracked Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, citing that it was no longer in "U.S. interests." Now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is demanding answers, warning that the crucial evidence—satellite imagery, biometric data, and other tracking information—may have been permanently deleted. The data was meant to be transferred to Europol and Ukrainian authorities, but those handovers were blocked.

Why It Matters: This is an extraordinary and sickening scandal—Trump’s regime may be erasing evidence of Russian war crimes to cover up for Russia. The missing database could doom thousands of kidnapped Ukrainian children, shielding Russia from accountability. Lawmakers are demanding answers from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Source: TNR

U.S. Suspends Efforts to Counter Russian Sabotage as Trump Moves Closer to Putin

What Happened: Trump has halted multiple U.S. national security initiatives aimed at countering Russian sabotage, cyberattacks, and disinformation. Interagency working groups established under Biden to monitor and disrupt Russian hybrid warfare have been dismantled, and regular intelligence-sharing meetings with European allies have stopped.

Why It Matters: Trump is doing everything for Russia. Halting counter-sabotage efforts leaves the U.S. and Europe wide open to Russian cyberattacks, disinformation, sabotage, and other covert operations. Trump’s alignment with Putin will embolden further Russian aggression while leaving the West vulnerable to hybrid warfare.

Source: Reuters

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation, Keeps Rates Unchanged

What Happened: The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and expects two rate cuts this year, despite higher inflation fueled by Trump’s tariffs. The Fed now forecasts slower economic growth (1.7% in 2025, down from 2.8% in 2024) and rising unemployment (4.4% by year-end).

Why It Matters: Tariffs are driving up inflation, delaying the Fed’s efforts to stabilize prices. Trump is pressuring the Fed to cut rates, but Chair Jerome Powell warned that tariffs could stall inflation progress, creating economic uncertainty.

Source: Associated Press

FTC commissioner fired by Trump says her ouster should concern markets

What Happened: Trump abruptly fired two Democratic Federal Trade Commission commissioners, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, leaving only Republican members responsible for enforcing antitrust and consumer protection laws. Slaughter warned that if the president can fire independent regulators, “I don’t know why Jerome Powell can’t be fired.”

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting independent regulators to protect his allies and corporate donors. Firing FTC commissioners breaks a 90-year precedent and politicizes antitrust enforcement, threatening market stability. This is a blatant power grab to eliminate oversight and shield corruption.

Source: CNBC

Trump Trade Wars Could Tank U.S. Tourism

What Happened: A new report warns that Trump’s escalating trade war with Canada, China, Mexico, and the EU is driving foreign travelers away from the U.S. Tourism Economics forecasts a 15% drop in Canadian visitors and an overall 5% decline in international travel, costing the U.S. economy up to $64 billion in 2025.

Why It Matters: The stronger dollar, slower economies, and Trump’s aggressive rhetoric are making the U.S. a less attractive destination. With new 25% tariffs set to take effect on April 2, the tourism and hospitality industries face significant losses, impacting jobs and businesses nationwide.

Source: CBS News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Pentagon to Restore Purged Historical Images After Public Outrage

What Happened: The Pentagon announced it will restore deleted images of Jackie Robinson, the Tuskegee Airmen, Navajo Code Talkers, female fighter pilots, and other historical figures after media exposure revealed a massive purge of diversity-related content. The Associated Press obtained a database of over 26,000 images and documents flagged for removal under Trump's anti-DEI order. Public outrage and free press work and can force the regime to backtrack.

Source: Associated Press

Teachers Sue Trump for Shutting Down Affordable Student Loan Repayment Plans

What Happened: The American Federation of Teachers, representing 1.8 million educators, has filed a lawsuit against Trump for shutting down access to Income-Driven Repayment plans. The Department of Education halted the application process and ordered loan servicers to stop processing, effectively breaking the student loan system.

Source: ABC News

Rep. Harriet Hageman Booed at Wyoming Town Hall Over Trump Policies

What Happened: Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) faced a hostile town hall crowd in Laramie as she defended Trump and Musk. She was repeatedly booed and interrupted, especially when dismissing concerns about federal employees losing their jobs under Trump’s continuing resolution.

Source: NBC News

Fired NOAA Workers Reinstated Amid Storm Chaos, Services Still Halted

What Happened: Trump has reinstated 791 workers at NOAA and other Commerce Department agencies after a judge temporarily blocked mass federal layoffs. However, reinstated employees remain on administrative leave, creating confusion about whether essential services—like weather balloon launches used for storm forecasting—will resume.

Source: NBC News

Judge Orders Trump to Return Two Trans Prisoners to Women’s Facilities

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump must transfer two transgender women back to women’s prisons after they were forcibly moved to men’s facilities under Trump’s executive order rolling back trans protections. The judge also ordered the Bureau of Prisons to continue providing hormone therapy for their gender dysphoria.

Source: The Guardian

Angry Voters Demand Answers as GOP Lawmakers Dodge Town Halls

What Happened: Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), are avoiding in-person town halls, opting for controlled virtual meetings instead. Constituents frustrated by Trump’s policies, government cuts, and Musk have been pressuring GOP officials for answers, only to be dismissed as "paid agitators" and "troublemakers." In Wisconsin, activists have organized their own town halls and launched billboard campaigns demanding their representatives face the public.

Source: The Washington Post

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

47 — Number of Social Security Administration offices Trump is shutting down nationwide.

7,000 — Number of IRS employees fired under Trump’s mass terminations, justified by lies of "poor performance."

$125 million — SEC fine Ripple Labs dodged after Trump’s regime dropped the case.

$5 million — Amount Ripple Labs donated to Trump’s inaugural committee before the SEC dropped its lawsuit.

$500 million — Value of Trump family’s hotel project in Serbia, backed by Jared Kushner.

$2.42 billion — Annual funding for Amtrak, which Trump previously sought to cut.

175 — Staff at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reportedly cut under Musk’s influence.

24,000+ — Number of Pentagon website articles deleted, including Holocaust remembrance, sexual assault prevention, and military history.

26,000+ — Number of historical images flagged for deletion under Trump’s anti-DEI order.

$175 million — Federal funding cut from the University of Pennsylvania over transgender athlete participation.

$254 billion — Annual healthcare and economic benefits projected from EPA regulations Trump is repealing.

200,000 — Projected deaths over the next decade due to Trump’s environmental rollbacks.

5% — Forecasted decline in international tourism due to Trump’s escalating trade wars, costing up to $64 billion in 2025.

4.4% — Expected U.S. unemployment rate by the end of 2025, rising under Trump’s economic policies.

15% — Drop in Canadian visitors expected in response to Trump’s trade and border crackdowns.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts? With major workforce reductions already hitting the Social Security Administration, expect more disruptions.

Judicial Retaliation Escalates — Trump and Musk continue attacks on judges, pushing impeachment efforts and defying court orders. Will the judiciary push back?

Trump’s Federal Reserve Takeover — Watch for further pressure on the Fed to cut rates, potentially undermining its independence and risking more economic instability.

NATO Shake-Up — Will Trump move forward with relinquishing the U.S. role as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, further weakening Western alliances?

Big Tech & Antitrust Enforcement — With Trump firing FTC commissioners, will investigations into Amazon, Google, and Meta be dropped to protect corporate allies?

More University Crackdowns — With UPenn’s funding cut over transgender athlete policies, which universities are next? Watch for DOJ and DHS interventions on campus activism.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Car prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Playbook in Action — Trump is using government power to crush opposition, target regulators, and consolidate control, mirroring tactics seen in autocratic regimes.

Judicial Independence at Risk — Threats to impeach judges and remove independent regulators mark a dangerous shift toward unchecked executive power and a Constitutional crisis.

Massive Cuts to Federal Services — From Social Security to transportation, Trump’s privatization push is leading to widespread layoffs, office closures, and service disruptions.

Russia’s Influence Grows — With U.S. counter-sabotage efforts halted and NATO leadership in question, Trump’s moves benefit Putin at the expense of U.S. and European security.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.