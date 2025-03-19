Supporters cheer USAID workers as they carry their personal belongings from their headquarters in Washington on Feb. 27. Jose Luis Magana / AP file

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Donald Trump Held Another Million-Dollar ‘Candlelight’ Dinner—With Elon Musk in Tow

What Happened: Trump held another off-the-books $1 million-per-seat fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, attended by Elon Musk and top MAGA donors. The event, unlike a previous similar dinner, was not listed on Trump’s public schedule. Meanwhile, as Trump and Musk dined, his regime defied a federal court order by deporting alleged Venezuelan “gang members.”

Why It Matters: These secretive pay-for-play fundraisers highlight major corruption, allowing billionaires and business elites to buy direct access to Trump. Musk’s presence is especially notable given his control over the federal government.

Source: WIRED

FTC Removes Posts Critical of Amazon, Microsoft, and AI Companies

What Happened: The Federal Trade Commission removed over 300 business guidance blogs from the Biden era, including posts on AI risks, privacy lawsuits against Amazon and Microsoft, and consumer protection compliance. The deleted posts included critical insights on how companies should handle AI, children’s data, and surveillance technology.

Why It Matters: This purge benefits Big Tech by erasing accountability measures and compliance guidelines, making it easier for companies to exploit consumer data without oversight. This aligns with Trump’s broader push to dismantle regulatory safeguards.

Source: WIRED

Russia Seeks Mars Talks With Musk Amid His Expanding Political Role

What Happened: Russia’s envoy for international cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, again announced plans to discuss Mars exploration with Musk. Moscow wants to expand space collaboration with the U.S. despite its ongoing genocidal war. Musk has previously secretly communicated with Putin and played a key role in limiting Ukraine’s access to Starlink during the war.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unchecked influence in global politics continues to grow, blurring the line between private industry, U.S. government policy, and Russian interests. Meanwhile, his direct involvement in U.S. federal agencies raises serious concerns over accountability and national security.

Source: The Guardian

Nasa cuts raise fears of handing more influence to SpaceX owner Musk

What Happened: Trump is shutting down NASA’s Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy and the Office of the Chief Scientist, cutting independent oversight of moon and Mars missions.

Why It Matters: Critics warn this hands more power to Musk, whose SpaceX is NASA’s biggest contractor. With Musk advising Trump and a SpaceX investor nominated as NASA chief, the move highlights conflicts of interest and government favoritism.

Source: The Guardian

Musk’s Starlink Installed at White House

What Happened: Musk’s Starlink internet service has been installed at the White House, reportedly as a “donation” to improve connectivity. A security alarm was triggered when a Musk employee accessed the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s roof without prior coordination.

Why It Matters: Musk faces growing conflict-of-interest, especially as he continues to expand his federal contracts. Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are demanding an investigation into potential criminal corruption as Musk consolidates unprecedented power.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

‘It’s a Heist’: Real Federal Auditors Are Horrified by DOGE

What Happened: Federal auditors say Musk’s unauthorized DOGE is not conducting real audits but recklessly accessing sensitive government data. Musk’s operatives have ignored proper auditing procedures, falsely labeled errors as fraud, and rushed through federal systems without understanding them—sparking fears surveillance and misuse of government contracts.

Why It Matters: Musk’s actions are a blatant data grab, not a legitimate audit, with Musk using his unchecked power to dismantle federal agencies and target political opponents. The reckless misinterpretation of financial data is already leading to dangerous conspiracies, while the rushed access to personal records is a dangerous data breach putting all Americans at risk.

Source: WIRED

Lawsuit over deportation flights argues Trump's use of war authority could be limitless

What Happened: A lawsuit challenges Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members without due process. Plaintiffs argue that if left unchecked, Trump could designate any group as "enemy aliens" and deport them arbitrarily. A federal judge blocked some deportations, but the regime defied his order by allowing flights to continue over international waters.

Why It Matters: Trump’s use of wartime powers to bypass immigration laws sets a dangerous precedent, allowing mass deportations without judicial oversight. His defiance of court rulings highlights an authoritarian disregard for legal limits, turning immigration enforcement into unchecked executive power. Today, it’s immigration—tomorrow, it’s us.

Source: CBS News

How Trump is picking ‘battle-tested’ new judges

What Happened: Trump is preparing a new wave of conservative judicial nominees, prioritizing ideological alignment and loyalty over traditional legal experience. With a Republican-controlled Senate, confirmations are expected to move quickly, further solidifying Trump's grip on the judiciary.

Why It Matters: Trump wants to reshape the courts to erase the last checks on his power, ensuring a judiciary that will rubber-stamp his policies and shield him from legal challenges. With potential Supreme Court vacancies on the horizon, this is a power grab that threatens judicial independence and the rule of law.

Source: Politico

Trump Fires Democratic FTC Commissioners, Defying Supreme Court Precedent

What Happened: Trump fired Democratic Federal Trade Commission members Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, breaking long-standing precedent protecting independent regulators. Both commissioners plan to challenge their dismissal in court.

Why It Matters: This cements Trump’s push to bring independent regulatory agencies under his direct control, giving him unchecked power over consumer protection and antitrust enforcement.

Source: The New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Republican Files Impeachment Against Judge Who Blocked Trump’s Deportations

What Happened: Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) introduced articles of impeachment against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled against Trump’s mass deportations of Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act. Trump again called for Boasberg’s impeachment, despite Chief Justice John Roberts’ warning that impeachment should not be used to punish judicial rulings.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian theater—it won’t succeed, but it demonstrates the Republican Party’s cult-like loyalty to Trump. Attempting to impeach a judge for ruling against the president is a dangerous attack on judicial independence.

Source: The Hill

DOJ refuses to answer some questions from the judge who blocked Alien Enemies Act deportations

What Happened: The Justice Department refused to fully comply with U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s demand for details on deportations carried out under Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act. The DOJ argued that providing the requested information would compromise national security and foreign relations. In response, Boasberg ordered the government to submit answers in a sealed filing by noon Wednesday.

Why It Matters: Trump’s defiance of judicial authority and defying court orders is a Constitutional crisis. The deportation flights continued despite Boasberg’s restraining order, highlighting Trump’s regime is operating above the law.

Source: NBC News

Trump Moves to Dismantle Inter-American Foundation, DOJ Backs Takeover

What Happened: The Inter-American Foundation sued Trump after the DOJ defended Trump’s unilateral removal of its leadership. Trump-appointed official Peter Marocco declared himself IAF’s leader, fired staff, cut grants, and attempted to recall already-disbursed funds—effectively gutting the agency.

Why It Matters: This is yet another Congress-created agency falling under Trump’s direct control, showing that Congress is no longer a check on executive power. The dismantling of IAF threatens U.S. efforts to combat poverty, migration, and instability in Latin America, while handing control to political loyalists. Other agencies, including the U.S. African Development Foundation, are also suing to block similar takeovers.

Source: The Hill

Trump Strips Hunter and Ashley Biden of Secret Service Protection

What Happened: Trump announced the immediate revocation of Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, calling their security details "ridiculous." The Secret Service confirmed it was working to comply.

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented move targeting the family of a political opponent. Trump ensured his adult children had extended protection after leaving office, making this a clear act of political retribution.

Source: CBS News

Trump Threatens to Cut NYC Transit Funds Over Subway Crime

What Happened: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority that the federal government may withhold transit funding unless it addresses crime, fare evasion, and safety issues on the subway. The MTA must submit a security plan by March 31. The move comes the same day the MTA refused to halt congestion pricing, a policy Trump opposes.

Why It Matters: This is political retaliation disguised as a safety measure. Trump is using federal funds as leverage to pressure Democratic-led New York while targeting policies it doesn’t like. The MTA insists crime is down and fare evasion is being addressed, making this a power play.

Source: Reuters

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Denver Mayor Condemns Arrest of Immigration Advocate as ‘Putin-Style Political Persecution’

What Happened: ICE arrested Jeanette Vizguerra, a well-known immigration advocate and mother of U.S. citizens, outside her workplace in Aurora, Colorado. Vizguerra, who has lived in the U.S. for over 30 years, previously took refuge in churches during Trump’s first term when religious spaces were off-limits for ICE arrests—a policy Trump has now revoked.

Why It Matters: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston denounced the arrest as a Soviet-style crackdown on political dissidents, calling it retaliation for Vizguerra’s activism against ICE. This highlights Trump’s use of immigration enforcement as a political weapon, escalating fears of targeted persecution.

Source: NBC News

Trump Calls for Impeachment of Judge Blocking Deportations as Legal Challenges Mount

What Happened: Trump called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg after the judge temporarily blocked deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. Trump accused Boasberg of being a "Radical Left Lunatic" and an "agitator," escalating his ongoing attacks on the judiciary. In response, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare statement, reaffirming that impeachment is not a response to judicial decisions and that the appellate process exists for such disputes.

Why It Matters: Trump's defiance of court orders, including ignoring Boasberg's ruling to halt deportations, represents a dangerous authoritarian turn. His regime faces at least 127 lawsuits challenging its sweeping power grabs, including mass deportations, purges of federal employees, and attempts to strip birthright citizenship.

Source: NPR

DOGE Breaks Into the U.S. Institute of Peace

What Happened: Trump officials, backed by law enforcement, forcibly took over the U.S. Institute of Peace, a congressionally funded think tank. Staff were ejected, and Trump replaced its leadership, despite having no legal authority to do so.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant, illegal power grab. USIP is an independent institution funded by Congress—not a federal agency under Trump's control. Using law enforcement to break into and seize an organization like this is straight out of Russia’s playbook.

Source: NPR

The person the White House says is leading DOGE has also been working at HHS

What Happened: Trump admitted that Amy Gleason, the supposed “head” of the unauthorized DOGE, has been simultaneously working at the Department of Health and Human Services since February. A court-ordered document release revealed her dual role after Trump tried to keep it under seal. Meanwhile, Elon Musk—widely seen as calling the shots—has been described as only a "senior advisor."

Why It Matters: This deliberate obfuscation of unauthorized DOGE's chain of command is a classic authoritarian tactic—hiding who actually wields power while shielding Musk from legal accountability.

Source: Politico

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

U.S. Citizens Caught in Trump’s Immigration Raids

What Happened: Trump’s mass deportation push is ensnaring U.S. citizens in immigration raids. Cases include a Philadelphia man wrongfully detained at his workplace, a 10-year-old Texan girl deported while seeking medical care, and Native Americans questioned for their legal status. Immigration agencies refuse to disclose how many citizens have been mistakenly detained.

Why It Matters: Under Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown, American citizens are being unlawfully detained and even deported. Advocates warn that his quota-driven enforcement system will lead to more wrongful arrests, violating basic civil liberties.

Source: ProPublica

ICE Admits ‘Many’ Alleged “Gang Members” Deported Under Trump Had No U.S. Criminal Record

What Happened: ICE acknowledged in a sworn filing that many individuals deported under the Alien Enemies Act had no criminal records in the U.S. The agency defended the deportations, arguing that a lack of charges didn’t mean they weren’t “dangerous.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation policy is targeting people based on assumptions rather than proven criminal activity. Deporting individuals as potential “terrorists” without evidence raises major due process concerns.

Source: ABC News

Trump Removes Ban on ‘Segregated Facilities’ in Federal Contracts

What Happened: Trump revoked a decades-old ban on segregated facilities—such as waiting rooms, restaurants, and drinking fountains—within federal contracts, according to a memo from the General Services Administration. The move follows Trump’s executive order rolling back civil rights protections, including equal employment policies from 1965.

Why It Matters: This is a sickening rollback of civil rights, reversing fundamental anti-discrimination protections in government contracting. It signals a return to legal segregationist policies, directly undermining decades of progress in workplace equality and racial justice.

Source: Reuters

Families of Deported Venezuelans Devastated as Loved Ones Sent to El Salvador’s Notorious Prison

What Happened: Trump deported hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador under the rarely used 1798 Alien Enemies Act, claiming they were linked to the Tren de Aragua gang. Their families, who recognized them in a social media propaganda video from an El Salvador prison, say they were falsely accused based on tattoos and had no criminal records. Many had pending asylum cases in the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation sweep is tearing families apart and sending people to a brutal prison notorious for human rights violations—without due process. His use of wartime and various “emergency” powers to override immigration law sets a dangerous precedent, allowing the targeting of noncitizens without legal recourse. Today, it’s immigrants—tomorrow, it could be anyone.

Source: NBC News

Air Force purges photos, websites on pioneering female pilots

What Happened: Trump removed multiple Air Force webpages highlighting pioneering female pilots, including WWII-era Women’s Airforce Service Pilots and Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, the Air Force’s first female fighter pilot. The deletions are part of Trump’s executive order eliminating “diversity-related” content across government agencies. Some URLs were even modified with “dei” to mark them for removal.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate effort to erase women's contributions to military history, echoing authoritarian regimes that rewrite history to fit their agenda. By purging these recognitions, Trump is sending a clear message: honoring the achievements of women—and other marginalized groups—is now considered "divisive.”

Source: Air Force Times

Trump Cuts Cancer, Alzheimer’s Research at Columbia University

What Happened: Trump terminated a $5 million grant to Columbia’s Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, along with 400+ NIH grants totaling over $250 million. These cuts are part of a broader effort to punish Columbia University.

Why It Matters: The cuts impact research on cancer, Alzheimer’s, HIV, maternal health, and cardiovascular disease, as well as funding for student training in neuroscience and autoimmune diseases.

Source: NOTUS

Trump Weighs Cutting HIV-Prevention Funds, Dismantling Key Public Health Effort

What Happened: Trump is considering slashing CDC funding for domestic HIV prevention programs, which provide testing, surveillance, and outreach efforts across the U.S.

Why It Matters: These cuts would devastate state and local HIV prevention efforts, gutting essential public health programs under the pretense of fiscal conservatism. This is yet another step in dismantling the federal government’s role in safeguarding public health.

Source: Politico

Texas AG Arrests Multiple People Over Alleged Illegal Abortions in Sweeping Crackdown

What Happened: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the arrests of three individuals accused of illegally providing abortions in the state, where nearly all abortions are banned. This follows Paxton’s lawsuit against a New York doctor who provided abortion pills to a Texas woman.

Why It Matters: This marks a major escalation in Texas' abortion crackdown, setting a precedent for aggressive enforcement of post-Roe laws. With severe penalties of up to 20 years in prison, it underscores control over reproductive rights and raises questions about cross-state legal battles over abortion access.

Source: The Hill

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pentagon Plans to Cut Up to 60,000 Jobs

What Happened: The Pentagon aims to cut between 50,000 and 60,000 civilian employees, primarily through voluntary resignations. So far, 21,000 resignations have been approved under the Deferred Resignation Program. Hiring freezes and dismissals of probationary employees are also part of the reduction strategy.

Why It Matters: The cuts would impact civilian support roles critical to defense operations.

Source: ABC News

New Social Security “Anti-Fraud” Rule Forces More In-Person Visits

What Happened: The Social Security Administration will require in-person identity verification for applicants who can't prove their identity online. Additionally, beneficiaries can no longer change their bank account information over the phone. These measures, taking effect March 29-31, will significantly increase office visits and delays.

Why It Matters: This exposes Trump’s lies about protecting Social Security while creating massive delays for millions of seniors and disabled who depend on it. With offices shutting down, seniors and disabled Americans will have to travel absurd distances to verify their identity, worsening an already slow system.

Source: CNN

Trump Targets IRS Taxpayer Help Office in Latest Cuts

What Happened: Trump is slashing staff at the National Taxpayer Advocate office, which assists taxpayers and reports to Congress on IRS service levels. The move follows reports that 25% of NTA staff will be laid off, with overall IRS workforce reductions nearing 20%.

Why It Matters: This weakens taxpayer protections, making it harder for individuals to challenge the IRS or receive assistance. It also undermines tax enforcement by cutting thousands of compliance officers, benefiting wealthy tax cheats and Trump’s allies.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Chinese Nationalists Praise Trump’s Cuts to Voice of America

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order dismantling the Agency for Global Media, cutting off funding for Voice of America and Radio Free Asia. Hundreds of journalists were placed on leave, and broadcasts into China, Xinjiang, and Tibet were halted.

Why It Matters: This eliminates key sources of independent news for people living under authoritarian regimes, effectively handing a victory to Beijing. Chinese state media and officials are openly celebrating the shutdown, while Russian reaction has been equally ecstatic—viewing it as a collapse of U.S. influence.

Source: The New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump and Putin Hold Talks That Benefit Russia

What Happened: Trump and Putin held a 90-minute call, agreeing only to a limited ceasefire on Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure. Hours later, Kyiv was under attack. Russia rejected a full ceasefire and demanded an end to Western military aid and intel sharing before further talks—something Trump’s readout conveniently omitted.

Why It Matters: Trump’s so-called diplomacy is a smokescreen for legitimizing Russia’s war and forcing Ukraine into surrender. By prioritizing “economic deals” and restoring Russia’s global standing, he is openly siding with Putin over Ukraine’s sovereignty. Just hours after the call, Russia escalated attacks, striking Ukrainian cities and taking out power—exposing the ceasefire as a sham.

Source: CBS News

Trump considers giving up NATO command that has been exclusively American since Eisenhower

What Happened: Trump is considering relinquishing the U.S.’s 75-year-long role as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) as part of a “cost-cutting” military restructuring. The move would mark a fundamental shift in NATO leadership, handing control to European allies while consolidating U.S. European and African commands.

Why It Matters: Handing over NATO’s top command would be a major step toward Trump’s long-threatened withdrawal from the alliance. Military experts warn it would weaken deterrence against Russia, embolden Putin, and gut U.S. influence—all to save a pathetic 0.03% of the Pentagon’s budget. Another blatant gift to Moscow.

Source: NBC News

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump policies ‘promise’ an economic downturn, says prominent forecaster in first-ever ‘recession watch’

What Happened: The UCLA Anderson Forecast issued its first-ever “recession watch,” warning that Trump’s tariffs, immigration crackdowns, and federal workforce cuts could trigger an economic downturn. The forecast states that if these policies are fully enacted, they “promise a recession” by creating labor shortages, raising prices, and shrinking government and manufacturing employment.

Why It Matters: The warning signals growing concerns that Trump’s policies could destabilize the economy, with rising recession risks and potential stagflation. Trump has not denied the likelihood of a downturn, with officials calling it a “transition” period and gaslighting a recession would be “worth it.”

Source: CNBC

Trump’s Tariffs Set to Drive Up Car Prices—Buyers’ Window for Discounts Closing Fast

What Happened: Trump’s 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum, and auto imports from Mexico and Canada are set to take full effect by April 2, leading to expected price hikes of $4,000 to $12,500 per vehicle. Experts warn that waiting to buy a car or auto parts will only cost consumers more.

Why It Matters: The tariffs are already disrupting auto manufacturing and could shrink North American vehicle production by up to 20,000 units per day. Consumer confidence is rattled, with auto loan rejection fears at a record high. Dealers will soon cut rebates and financing promotions, making cars even less affordable.

Source: NBC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge blocks Trump's executive order barring transgender people from the military

What Happened: A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against Trump’s executive order barring transgender individuals from serving in the military. The ruling temporarily halts enforcement while the Justice Department prepares an appeal.

Source: CBS News

Fired CISA probationary employees to be reinstated after U.S. judge's order last week

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to reinstate over 130 probationary employees fired from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency last month.

Source: CBS News

Elon Musk and DOGE efforts to close USAID likely unconstitutional, agency must be restored, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Elon Musk’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE “likely violated the U.S. Constitution” in its rushed attempt to shut down USAID. The court ordered the immediate reinstatement of USAID systems and barred Musk from further interference without agency approval.

Source: NBC News

Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Trump’s Call to Impeach Judge Who Blocked Deportations

What Happened: Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public statement rejecting Trump’s call to impeach Judge James Boasberg. Trump and his allies claim Boasberg’s ruling was unlawful and have filed impeachment articles against him.

Source: The New York Times

Judge Blocks Trump’s EPA from Clawing Back Climate Grants

What Happened: A U.S. judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Environmental Protection Agency EPA from revoking climate grants issued under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a $20 billion program established by Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to fight pollution. The ruling prevents the EPA, led by Lee Zeldin, from terminating funding agreements with three environmental nonprofits and stops Citibank from withholding grant funds.

Source: Reuters

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Sues Trump Over Canceled Contract

What Happened: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has filed a federal lawsuit against Trump after the U.S. Agency for Global Media froze its funding and put its journalists on leave. The lawsuit argues that USAGM violated the Constitution and federal laws by withholding funds that Congress had expressly allocated for the broadcaster.

Source: NPR

Nebraska Voters Boo GOP Rep. Over Musk, Ukraine, and Trump Tariffs in Raucous Town Hall

What Happened: Rep. Mike Flood (R-Neb.) faced intense backlash at a town hall in Columbus, Nebraska, as voters booed and criticized him over his comments on Musk, Trump's tariffs, and U.S. policy on Ukraine. The tense event saw attendees holding signs, shouting "liar," and pushing back on Flood’s stance, particularly his claim that Ukrainian President Zelensky was “disrespectful” to Trump during their last meeting.

Source: The Hill

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

50,000- 60,000 — Estimated number of civilian jobs the Pentagon plans to eliminate under Trump's cost-cutting measures.

400+ — Number of NIH grants terminated at Columbia University, totaling over $250 million in lost funding.

25% — Share of staff layoffs at the National Taxpayer Advocate’s office under Trump’s IRS cuts.

$4,000-$12,500 — Expected increase in vehicle prices due to Trump’s 25% auto tariffs.

127 — Number of lawsuits filed against Trump since returning to office.

20,000 — Number of vehicles per day that could be cut from North American auto production due to tariffs.

$20 billion — Funding at risk from Trump’s attempt to claw back climate grants under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

2 hours — Average wait time for Social Security customer service calls, expected to worsen under new in-person verification rules.

7,000 — Number of Social Security jobs being cut as Trump forces more in-person visits.

$1 million — Price per seat at Trump’s latest secret Mar-a-Lago fundraiser with Musk and MAGA donors.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts? With major workforce reductions already hitting the Social Security Administration, expect more disruptions.

Expansion of Immigration Raids — Will ICE continue to detain U.S. citizens and nonviolent immigrants in Trump’s mass deportation push? Legal challenges are mounting over wrongful detentions and due process violations.

Trump’s NATO Decision—If Trump follows through on relinquishing U.S. command of NATO, will full withdrawal be next?

DOJ vs. the Judiciary — Will Trump’s Justice Department defy further court rulings? With deportation flights continuing despite judicial orders, expect a constitutional showdown.

Will the Supreme Court Intervene? — With legal battles mounting over mass deportations, regulatory takeovers, and government purges, how will SCOTUS respond?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy raises prices for Americans and destabilizes global markets. Car prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Power Grab—Trump is systematically removing the last checks on his power, from the judiciary to independent agencies. His removal of FTC commissioners and takeover of congressionally created institutions are warning signs.

Elon Musk’s Expanding Control — Musk’s unchecked influence over federal agencies, military space policy, and White House infrastructure raises national security concerns.

Weaponization of Government — From targeted arrests of political activists to threats of defunding Democratic-led cities, Trump is openly using federal power for political retribution.

The GOP’s Silence on Trump’s Power Grabs — Republican leaders continue to enable Trump’s attacks on democracy.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.