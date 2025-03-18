Protestors gather during a demonstration at the headquarters of the Department of Education, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Donor Profits from Fast-Tracked Pipeline Deal Amid Corruption Allegations

What Happened: Trump is facing accusations of a quid pro quo after fast-tracking the controversial Line 5 pipeline project in Michigan, which is partly contracted to Barnard Construction—a company owned by major Trump donor Tim Barnard.

Why It Matters: Barnard and his wife donated $1 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign and have given millions to Republican officials. His company, which received over $1 billion for border wall construction under Trump, has a history of wage violations and questionable bidding practices.

Source: The Guardian

Putin Approves U.S. Hedge Fund’s Russian Investment Ahead of Trump Talks

What Happened: Putin authorized U.S.-based 683 Capital Partners LP to buy Russian securities, bypassing his 2022 ban on “unfriendly” foreign investors. The move comes a day before Trump’s call with Putin, where they will discuss Ukraine and asset divisions.

Why It Matters: The timing raises concerns about Trump’s economic alignment with Russia, especially as reports suggest U.S.-Russia talks on energy cooperation with sanctioned Gazprom.

Source: The Moscow Times

Trump’s Crypto Project Raises $550 Million Amid Conflict of Interest Concerns

What Happened: World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by Trump’s family, announced it raised $250 million in its second token sale, bringing total sales to $550 million. The project, launched in October, allows the Trump family to take home 75% of net revenue. WLFI’s backers include crypto billionaire Justin Sun, who is negotiating a fraud case with the SEC.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crypto policies blatantly serve his family’s financial interests. The SEC conveniently eased rules on meme coins right as Trump and Melania launched their tokens—a glaring conflict of interest and corruption at the highest levels.

Source: CNBC

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Escalates Authoritarian Fight Against Federal Courts Over Deportation Powers

What Happened: Trump is openly defying judicial authority, seeking to remove a federal judge who blocked its mass deportations under a rarely used wartime law, the Alien Enemies Act. After Judge James Boasberg ordered deportation flights turned around, Trump officials ignored the ruling and argued the judge had no authority over flights outside U.S. airspace. Attorney General Pam Bondi called the judge’s order an “intrusion” on Trump’s power, while DOJ lawyers accused the court of “micromanagement.”

Why It Matters: This marks a severe authoritarian escalation, with Trump testing the limits of unchecked executive power. The judiciary remains the last check on this regime’s extreme moves, but Trump’s blatant defiance signals a dangerous break from constitutional norms.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump-Backed Push for Constitutional Convention Raises Fears of Expanding Presidential Power

What Happened: A legal push backed by Trump allies aims to force a constitutional convention by counting outdated state petitions, some from as far back as 1789. Proponents claim the 34-state threshold was met in 1979, ignoring rescinded petitions. While framed as a debt-limit measure, it could expand presidential power, weaken oversight, and even pave the way for a Trump third term.

Why It Matters: A constitutional convention has never been held in U.S. history, and legal experts warn it could spiral beyond its stated purpose, potentially rewriting the Constitution itself. Trump allies are using dubious legal reasoning to justify the effort, raising concerns about an authoritarian power grab under the guise of fiscal responsibility.

Source: ProPublica

Project 2025 Architect Celebrates Trump’s Agenda

What Happened: Paul Dans, former head of Project 2025, confirms Trump is implementing much of the radical agenda he helped design—despite Trump lying about it during the campaign. The plan includes dismantling federal agencies, banning abortion, and eliminating LGBTQ+ rights. Dans credits Trump’s leadership and Musk’s role in reshaping the government.

Why It Matters: This confirms Project 2025 was always Trump’s blueprint for authoritarian rule. Dans and his allies push the "unitary executive" theory, arguing Trump should have unchecked power.

Source: Politico

Trump Expands Crackdown in Big Law

What Happened: Trump’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is targeting 20 major U.S. law firms over their “DEI practices,” questioning their legality under federal civil rights laws.

Why It Matters: This isn’t about DEI—it’s about crushing dissent. Trump’s regime is using DEI as a pretext to silence law firms like Perkins Coie and Paul Weiss, intimidate them from taking cases against his regime, and weaponize federal power to punish political opponents.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

DOGE Breaks Into U.S. Institute of Peace

What Happened: Musk’s operatives forcibly entered the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) in D.C., despite its independent status. USIP CEO George Moose said “DOGE has broken into our building,” prompting police intervention.

Why It Matters: This authoritarian-style takeover sets a dangerous precedent, with Musk’s operatives using force to seize control of institutions. The regime’s escalating attacks on independent agencies mirror tactics used in dictatorships, where violence replaces the rule of law.

Source: NBC Washington

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Lays Groundwork for Investigating People Pardoned by Biden

What Happened: Trump is questioning the validity of pardons issued by Joe Biden, claiming they were improperly signed using an autopen and may be “void.” He argues Biden was unaware of the decisions and suggests those who facilitated the process “may have committed a crime.”

Why It Matters: The signals a potential effort to investigate and prosecute individuals pardoned by Biden, including January 6th committee members; former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Homan on Deportation Flights: ‘I Don’t Care What the Judges Think’

What Happened: Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, dismissed a court order blocking deportation flights, saying, “I don’t care what the judges think.”

Why It Matters: The regime is openly defying the judiciary, eroding checks and balances, and pushing authoritarian rule by expanding unchecked deportation powers.

Source: The Hill

Trump Erases Gun Violence as Public Health Issue

What Happened: Trump removed an advisory by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy that labeled gun violence a public health crisis from the HHS website, citing an executive order to protect Second Amendment rights.

Why It Matters: The move undermines research and prevention efforts, erasing data on firearm suicides, homicides, and community impact. It’s part of a broader purge of federal information.

Source: The Guardian

Trump appoints Charlie Kirk, Walt Nauta, Michael Flynn to military boards

What Happened: Trump appointed extremist loyalists to the boards of visitors overseeing U.S. military academies. His appointees include Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI; Walt Nauta, Trump’s aide indicted in the classified documents case; and Charlie Kirk, a far-right activist with no military experience. Other appointees include Steve Bannon’s daughter, Sean Spicer, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who previously blocked military promotions in protest of Pentagon policies.

Why It Matters: This mirrors authoritarian tactics of installing unqualified loyalists in key positions, undermining military independence and academic integrity. These boards oversee morale, finances, and curriculum at West Point, the Naval Academy, and the Air Force Academy. This is a blatant power grab to politicize the military and erode its institutional integrity.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Moves to Remove Judge Who Questioned Deportations

What Happened: Trump deported over 200 Venezuelans despite a judge’s order blocking the move under the Alien Enemies Act. Now, the Justice Department is trying to remove U.S. District Judge James Boasberg from the case after he demanded an explanation and details of the deportees.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on judicial independence. Trump is pushing executive power to the extreme—ignoring court orders and now trying to eliminate judges who challenge him—a classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: Reuters

Trump DOJ Defends Ignoring Judge’s Order, Claims Oral Ruling Was "Not Enforceable"

What Happened: Trump is defending its decision to carry out deportations despite a federal judge’s order to halt them. The DOJ argued that an oral ruling from the bench is “not enforceable,” insisting only a written order matters. The judge had directed planes carrying deported migrants to turn back, but Trump ignored it.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on judicial independence. Trump is pushing executive power to the extreme—ignoring court orders and now trying to rewrite the rules of law—a classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: CNN

Brown University Warns International Students and Staff Against Foreign Travel

What Happened: Brown University advises international students, staff, and faculty—including visa holders and green card holders—to reconsider traveling abroad after Trump deported a Brown medical professor despite a court order blocking her removal. The warning comes as Brown students prepare for spring break and amid escalating immigration crackdowns targeting academics and activists.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration purge is now targeting elite universities, weaponizing deportation against legal residents and visa holders—even ignoring court rulings to do it. International scholars are afraid, universities are issuing travel warnings, and foreign governments will follow.

Source: The Hill

Trump’s Kennedy Center Takeover

What Happened: Trump led a Kennedy Center board meeting, pushing to reshape the Honors with conservative-leaning honorees and personally host the event. He suggested figures like Sylvester Stallone, Elvis Presley, and Babe Ruth (despite no posthumous awards) and slammed past honorees as “radical left lunatics.” He also proposed auctioning broadcast rights, threatening to turn the event into a partisan spectacle.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning the Kennedy Center into a state-controlled propaganda tool, just like Putin’s grip on Russian culture. Staff have been purged, artists canceled, and funding threatened—all to replace independent voices with Trump loyalists. This isn’t about the arts; it’s about politicizing culture and enforcing ideological purity in America’s premier cultural institution.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump Deploys Navy Destroyer to Southern Border in Unprecedented Move

What Happened: The Pentagon announced the deployment of the USS Gravely, a guided-missile destroyer, to assist with “securing” the U.S.-Mexico border. The warship, typically used for combat operations, will patrol U.S. and international waters with a Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment on board.

Why It Matters: Deploying a Navy warship—armed with Tomahawk missiles—for border control is an unprecedented escalation with no practical purpose beyond political theater. The move highlights Trump’s authoritarian militarization of domestic policy, using high-cost military assets for a propaganda stunt rather than real security needs.

Source: The Hill

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Strips, Interrogates, and Detains N.H. Green Card Holder Without Explanation

What Happened: Fabian Schmidt, a New Hampshire green card holder, was violently interrogated by ICE at Boston’s Logan Airport, stripped naked, denied food and medication, and pressured to relinquish his legal status. He was later hospitalized with the flu and remains detained without explanation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration purge is targeting legal residents, violating court orders, and employing brutal detention tactics. The regime is escalating its war on immigrants, using intimidation and abuse to strip people of their legal status and force deportations.

Source: New York Daily News

ICE Violated Rights of 22 People, Created Warrants After Arrests, Lawyers Say

What Happened: Federal immigration agents in Chicago arrested individuals without proper warrants, including a U.S. citizen, and created warrants after arrests to justify their actions, according to a federal court filing. Attorneys argue this violates federal law, constitutional rights, and the Nava Settlement, which limits ICE’s ability to make warrantless arrests

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation machine is now illegally detaining U.S. citizens—with ICE fabricating paperwork to bypass legal protections. Even more alarming, they didn’t document the arrest, a hallmark of authoritarian regimes where people disappear without a record. This isn’t just an immigration crackdown; it’s a blatant assault on constitutional rights and due process.

Source: Chicago Sun Times, Aura Bogado on Bluesky

Education Department staff cuts could limit options for families of kids with disabilities

What Happened: The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, which investigates discrimination cases for kids with disabilities, has been slashed in half. More than 20,000 cases were frozen for weeks, and now the department is prioritizing antisemitism cases, leaving disability complaints in limbo.

Why It Matters: Families already struggling to get services for their children now face even fewer options. With fewer investigators, discrimination cases will pile up, making it even harder for kids with disabilities to get the education they’re legally entitled to.

Source: Associated Press

DOD Leadership Firings Raise Alarm Over Support for Female Officers

What Happened: Since Trump’s return, his regime has purged nearly all top female military officers, leaving no women in four-star leadership positions. The dismissals, including Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan, have sparked outrage among veterans and service members, highlighting Trump’s sidelining of women in the military.

Why It Matters: These firings are a rollback of progress for female military leadership, undermining morale and sending a clear message that experience and qualifications take a backseat to extremist political agenda.

Source: Military Times

Trump Revives Family Detention in Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: Trump has reopened two family detention centers in South Texas, reversing Biden-era policies and escalating its immigration crackdown. The facilities, operated by private prison companies, are already detaining families—including those with deep U.S. ties.

Why It Matters: Trump is bringing back family detention—a policy condemned for its inhumanity, legal violations, and history of abuse and neglect. This is about instilling fear, not enforcing the law. His regime is also gearing up to challenge legal limits on detaining migrant children, paving the way for prolonged incarceration of families in a direct assault on human rights.

Source: The New York Times

Texas midwife arrested for allegedly providing abortions amid state’s near-total ban

What Happened: Texas authorities arrested midwife Maria Margarita Rojas, charging her with illegally performing abortions and practicing medicine without a license. If convicted, she faces decades in prison under the state's near-total abortion ban.

Why It Matters: This is Texas’s first criminal arrest under its extreme abortion ban, marking a new level of enforcement. This is a blatant assault on women’s rights, using the law to criminalize reproductive care.

Source: The Guardian

ICE Accused of Violating Chicago Agreement in Immigration Raids

What Happened: Activists and attorneys allege that ICE violated a 2022 agreement on “collateral arrests” during recent immigration raids in Chicago and surrounding states. The National Immigrant Justice Center filed a federal complaint detailing violations, including the arrest of a U.S. citizen and individuals with no criminal records.

Why It Matters: The agreement, which covers Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, was designed to prevent warrantless arrests unless an individual was likely to escape. The raids have left families struggling—one detained man’s wife is battling cancer, and another was mistakenly arrested.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Targets Immigrants Who Entered Legally Under Biden’s Program

What Happened: Immigrants who entered the U.S. legally under Biden’s “humanitarian parole” program are now being stripped of their status and targeted for deportation. The regime is using personal details to identify them for removal.

Why It Matters: Trump is ripping away legal status from refugees who built lives in the U.S. under Biden, including those from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti, and Ukraine. This isn’t just cruel—it destroys trust in U.S. immigration policies and shows blatant disregard for fairness and due process.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Pentagon Erases Iwo Jima Flag-Raiser and Code Talkers in DEI Purge

What Happened: The Pentagon has removed webpages honoring Pfc. Ira Hayes, a Pima Indian who helped raise the flag at Iwo Jima, and Navajo Code Talkers, whose unbreakable language helped win WWII. Other pages about minority, female, and LGBTQ+ service members were also deleted.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian attempt to erase and rewrite history, targeting American war heroes simply because they were minorities. The Pentagon is actively rewriting the past, using Trump’s “DEI” purge as cover to whitewash military contributions from non-white troops.

Source: The Washington Post

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Proposal would force millions to file Social Security claims in person

What Happened: The Social Security Administration plans to force millions of elderly and disabled Americans to verify their identity in person instead of over the phone. This is as Musk slashes staff and shuts down offices.

Why It Matters: This exposes Trump’s lies about protecting Social Security while creating massive delays for millions of seniors who depend on it. With offices shutting down, seniors and disabled Americans will have to travel absurd distances to verify their identity, worsening an already crippled system.

Source: The Washington Post

DOGE Cuts Reach Key Nuclear Scientists, Bomb Engineers and Safety Experts

What Happened: Trump’s mass firings at the National Nuclear Security Administration have gutted critical staff overseeing America’s nuclear arsenal. More than 130 top scientists, engineers, and security experts were forced out, jeopardizing nuclear modernization efforts and safety protocols.

Why It Matters: The cuts weaken oversight of the U.S. nuclear stockpile and increase risks of security failures. Trump and Musk’s reckless purge is undermining national security at a time of global instability.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Moves to Eliminate EPA’s Scientific Research Arm

What Happened: Trump plans to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Research and Development, potentially laying off 1,155 scientists, chemists, and toxicologists. This is part of a broader 65% budget cut to the EPA, which would cripple clean water initiatives, air quality monitoring, and toxic site cleanups.

Why It Matters: The will weaken environmental protections, making it harder for the EPA to enforce science-based regulations. This is a deliberate effort to erase federal environmental oversight and favor polluting industries.

Source: The New York Times

Social Security Employees Warn of Damage From DOGE

What Happened: Trump and Musk are slashing 12% of the Social Security Administration’s workforce, offering buyouts to thousands. Employees warn the cuts will cripple customer service, delay payments, and destabilize a system already running on outdated infrastructure.

Why It Matters: Social Security keeps millions of seniors and disabled out of poverty, but Musk and Trump are laying the groundwork to gut the agency, risking total system failure.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Halts Agent Orange Cleanup in Vietnam, Risking Public Health Crisis

What Happened: Trump halted USAID’s cleanup of toxic dioxin contamination at Vietnam’s Bien Hoa air base, leaving exposed pits of poisoned soil at risk of washing into nearby communities during the rainy season. The cleanup—part of a $430 million U.S. commitment—was suspended under Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s foreign aid freeze, forcing workers to abandon the site and jeopardizing relations with Vietnam, a key strategic partner.

Why It Matters: The halt endangers hundreds of thousands of people, as dioxin from Agent Orange can contaminate water and food supplies, causing severe health issues. U.S. diplomats and experts warn that stopping mid-cleanup is worse than never starting.

Source: ProPublica

DOGE’s USDA Cuts Threaten Food Supply and Prices

What Happened: Trump and Musk’s mass firings at the USDA have crippled food inspections, stalled imports, and weakened invasive species detection. Ports are overwhelmed, food is rotting, and judges’ reinstatement orders are being ignored.

Why It Matters: Grocery prices will rise, food shortages will worsen, and invasive pests will devastate U.S. agriculture. This isn’t about efficiency—it’s about dismantling government at public expense.

Source: WIRED

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center Targeted in DOGE Cuts

What Happened: Despite deadly storms over the weekend, Musk has listed NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma among planned office closures. The SPC provides critical tornado and severe weather forecasts nationwide.

Why It Matters: The center warned of last weekend’s deadly storms days in advance. Without it, emergency responders and residents will lose crucial early warnings. Republican Rep. Tom Cole claims to have intervened to save the facility, but DOGE still lists it for closure.

Source: ABC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Macron to EU: Stop Buying American Weapons, Choose European Defense

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron urged EU countries to ditch American-made defense equipment in favor of European alternatives. He called on nations purchasing U.S. Patriot missile systems to opt for the Franco-Italian SAMP/T and those buying F-35s to consider the Rafale fighter jet.

Why It Matters: Trump's egregious foreign policy and coziness with Russia are pushing Europe to reduce reliance on U.S. military support. Macron’s push for EU defense autonomy challenges American dominance in the European arms market.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Weighs Recognizing Crimea as Russian Territory in Bid to End War

What Happened: Trump is considering illegally recognizing Crimea as Russian “territory,” fully aligning with Putin’s demands. Reports indicate U.S. officials will pressure the U.N. to do the same. This comes ahead of Trump’s Tuesday call with Putin, where a 30-day "ceasefire" and asset division are set to be discussed—pushing Ukraine toward surrender to appease Moscow.

Why It Matters: If Trump recognizes Crimea as “Russian,” he would be endorsing Russia’s genocide, war crimes, and illegal land grabs, rewarding aggression while abandoning Ukraine. This would violate international law and directly undermine global efforts to oppose Putin’s illegal occupation, genocidal aggression, and imperialist expansionist goals.

Source: Semafor

Tulsi Gabbard Echoes Kremlin Line, Calls Trump’s Ukraine Talks “Unprecedented Progress”

What Happened: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard defended Trump’s negotiations with Russia, claiming he is “focused on peace” and has achieved more progress than past administrations. She emphasized the "strong partnership" between the U.S. and Russia, calling Trump and Putin “very good friends” with “shared objectives” on security and prosperity.

Why It Matters: Gabbard, long accused of parroting Kremlin propaganda, is now using her role as DNI to push pro-Russia narratives while shaping U.S. intelligence to fit Trump’s agenda. Calling Trump’s Ukraine betrayal a "breakthrough" mirrors Moscow’s spin, while her focus on Islamist threats is a deliberate distraction from Trump’s fealty to Putin.

Source: NDTV

Trump’s Antisemitism Chief Shares Post from Neo-Nazi Leader

What Happened: Leo Terrell, head of Trump’s official antisemitism task force, shared a post by Patrick Casey, a former leader of the white supremacist group Identity Evropa. The post referenced Trump’s claim that Sen. Chuck Schumer “used to be Jewish” and is now “Palestinian.” Casey added that Trump “has the ability to revoke someone’s Jew card.”

Why It Matters: Jewish leaders condemned Terrell’s actions, calling it evidence that Trump’s regime is using antisemitism for political gain rather than combatting it.

Source: The Guardian

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Oil Rises as Trump Threatens Iran Over Houthi Attacks

What Happened: Oil prices jumped after Trump declared Iran responsible for any future Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping or Israel. His statement follows new U.S. airstrikes against the Houthis, with Defense Secretary Hegseth vowing an “unrelenting” military campaign until the group stops its attacks.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating tensions with Iran, reviving his “maximum pressure” strategy to crush its economy while keeping “all options on the table.” The risk of broader regional conflict is rising, with potential global consequences for energy markets and security.

Source: CNBC

Trump’s Tariff Hikes to Slow Global Growth, Increase Inflation

What Happened: The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Trump’s tariff hikes will slow global economic growth and drive up inflation. The U.S. will see slower expansion, with GDP growth lowered to 2.2% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade policies are fueling economic uncertainty, especially for major U.S. trading partners like Mexico and Canada while driving up global inflation.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Angst pervades a pair of Republican town halls — one in Trump country, the other in a swing state

What Happened: GOP lawmakers faced backlash at town halls in North Carolina and Wyoming over Trump’s agenda. In Asheville, Rep. Chuck Edwards was met with boos, chants, and a protest of 1,000 people outside. In Wyoming, even pro-Trump voters questioned Musk’s deep role in government cuts, especially targeting the Postal Service.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

$550 million — Amount raised by Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto project, which allows his family to take 75% of net revenue.

75% — Share of EPA’s Office of Research and Development workforce slated for termination under Trump’s plan to eliminate the agency’s scientific research arm.

22 — Number of people, including a U.S. citizen, whose rights were allegedly violated by ICE in recent arrests.

200+ — Number of Venezuelans deported under Trump’s defiance of a federal judge’s order.

130+ — Number of nuclear scientists, engineers, and security experts forced out by Musk’s firings at the National Nuclear Security Administration.

1,155 — Number of chemists, biologists, and toxicologists facing termination as Trump moves to dismantle EPA’s research arm.

2 — Number of military service academies where Trump appointed convicted criminals and far-right extremists to advisory boards.

45,000 — Pieces of military history content removed under Trump’s DEI purge, including pages on Iwo Jima flag-raiser Ira Hayes and Navajo Code Talkers.

34 — Number of states Trump allies claim to have active petitions for a Constitutional Convention—using outdated petitions, some dating back to 1789.

75,000-85,000 — Estimated number of Social Security applicants per week who will be forced to appear in person due to new identity verification rules amid office closures.

$1 million — Amount donated by Tim Barnard, owner of Barnard Construction, to Trump’s 2024 campaign before securing a fast-tracked pipeline contract.

$1.95 billion — Assets managed by U.S.-based hedge fund 683 Capital Partners, newly authorized by Putin to invest in Russian securities.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

How Much More of Ukraine Will Trump Promise to Putin? — His upcoming call with Putin will highlight more betrayal for Ukraine as they “divide assets.”

Further ICE Overreach? — With growing reports of U.S. citizens and legal residents being detained, what will U.S. courts do?

Expansion of Family Detention Centers — Trump’s immigration crackdown is ramping up, with legal battles over detaining children looming.

Will Congress Push Back on Trump’s Authoritarian Power Grabs? — His attacks on the judiciary, military, and independent agencies are escalating.

The Fallout of the Kennedy Center Takeover — Will more artists and institutions resist Trump’s push to politicize the arts?

How Far Will Trump’s DOJ Go to Target His Opponents? — Law firms, judges, perceived “enemies,” and Biden’s pardoned allies are all in the crosshairs.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy raises prices for Americans and destabilizes global markets.

Weaponizing the Military for Political Theater — Deploying a Navy destroyer to the border is a propaganda stunt, not a security measure.

Judicial Defiance as a Power Play — Trump’s open defiance of court orders sets the stage for a constitutional crisis.

U.S. Institutions Under Siege — Trump is systematically purging federal agencies, scientific research, and historical records.

Putin’s Influence Over Trump Is Growing — From Crimea talks to energy deals, Trump’s alignment with Moscow is clearer than ever.

The GOP’s Silence on Trump’s Power Grabs — Republican leaders continue to enable Trump’s attacks on democracy.

Musk’s Role in Government Dismantling — The so-called “efficiency” cuts are gutting critical services, from Social Security to national security, and are a power grab.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.