📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 15-16: Weekend Roundup

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

A Close Elon Musk Friend Joins His Effort on Social Security

What Happened: Antonio Gracias, a longtime friend and adviser to Musk, has joined the Social Security Administration under an unauthorized FAKE DOGE. Gracias, a private equity investor who previously served on the boards of Tesla and SpaceX, has been vocal about supposed “fraud” in Social Security, calling it a “Ponzi scheme.” His involvement suggests Musk is planning to gut the agency.

Why It Matters: Musk and his cronies are pushing narratives of fraud and inefficiency in Social Security, laying the groundwork to gut the agency and privatize or cut benefits—a long-standing goal of some Republicans.

Source: The New York Times

Putin’s Negotiator Offers Musk a Joint Mars Mission

What Happened: Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s investment chief and wallet, proposed a U.S.-Russia Mars mission in 2029, urging “cooperation” over conflict. Musk’s SpaceX plans a test landing in 2026, with astronauts possibly arriving by 2029.

Why It Matters: Russia is using space cooperation to attempt to sidestep sanctions while waging a genocidal war against Ukraine. With Trump pushing Mars colonization, a Musk-Russia deal would be a national security threat—giving Russia access to U.S. technology as it tests weapons in space.

Source: The Moscow Times in Russian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

‘‘Delete’ is one of their favorite terms’: Inside DOGE’s IRS takeover ahead of tax season

What Happened: Musk’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE has seized control of the IRS, gutting the agency at the height of tax season. Musk operatives have fired thousands of workers, shut down taxpayer assistance offices, and are demanding access to sensitive tax data—including records that could be used to target immigrants and opposition. Internal turmoil is rising, with employees describing intimidation, mass firings, and confusion over who has the authority to make these changes.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk are hollowing out the IRS to cripple its ability to function while laying the groundwork to weaponize taxpayer data against political opponents and immigrants. The agency funding the U.S. government is being systematically dismantled by an unelected billionaire gaining access to sensitive data.

Source: CNN

Trump Defies Court Order, Deports Hundreds Under Wartime Immigration Powers

What Happened: Trump deported more than 200 Venezuelans to El Salvador and Honduras, even after a federal judge ordered the removals to be stopped. Flights carrying the deportees were in the air when the ruling was issued, but the regime refused to turn them around. The White House justified its actions, calling the ruling “unlawful” and insisting the deportations had already taken place.

Why It Matters: This is a brazen defiance of judicial authority, highlighting that Trump will ignore court orders that challenge his power. By invoking a centuries-old wartime law to justify mass deportations, the regime is expanding authoritarian control over immigration policy—setting a dangerous precedent for further abuses of executive power against political opponents.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Defies Judge, Deports Brown University Doctor to Lebanon

What Happened: Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Brown University medical professor and kidney specialist with a legal work visa, was deported to Lebanon despite a U.S. judge blocking her removal. Judge Leo Sorokin has called an emergency hearing to determine if Customs and Border Protection "willfully" defied his ruling.

Why It Matters: The regime’s blatant defiance of court orders highlights an escalating assault on judicial authority. By deporting a legal immigrant despite a judge’s ruling, Trump is testing the limits of unchecked executive power—an authoritarian move that will have severe consequences for the rule of law and due process.

Source: Reuters

Kash Patel Reshapes FBI, Weakens Oversight in Trump’s Crackdown

What Happened: FBI Director Kash Patel has overhauled the bureau’s command structure, removing key oversight and decentralizing control. FBI field offices now report to regional directors instead of the deputy director, and top leadership positions have been eliminated.

Why It Matters: The shake-up aligns with Trump’s efforts to purge career officials and install loyalists. Weakening coordination between field offices will create intelligence gaps and endanger national security.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Orders Gutting of 7 Agencies, Including Voice of America’s Parent

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order to dismantle seven federal agencies. The targeted agencies include:

U.S. Agency for Global Media (oversees Voice of America)

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (labor dispute resolution)

Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars (nonpartisan think tank)

Institute of Museum and Library Services (supports museums, libraries)

U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (homelessness prevention)

Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (assists struggling communities)

Minority Business Development Agency (supports minority-owned businesses)

Why It Matters: VOA has been effectively shut down, and critical programs supporting labor rights, minority businesses, and homelessness prevention are being dismantled. The move is part of Trump and Musk’s effort to dismantle government and civil rights.

Source: The New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Shuts Down Voice of America, Guts U.S. Global Media

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order dismantling Voice of America (VOA) and its parent agency, the U.S. Agency for Global Media, silencing a key international broadcaster. Over 3,500 journalists were furloughed, and affiliates like Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia were shut down.

Why It Matters: This is a massive gift to dictators like Putin and Xi. VOA has been a key tool against disinformation and state-controlled propaganda. By shutting it down, Trump is gutting U.S. influence and empowering America’s enemies.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump Invokes 1798 Alien Enemies Act to Deport Migrants, Citing 'Invasion'

What Happened: Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the first time since World War II, granting himself sweeping wartime powers to deport noncitizens—without due process—by labeling Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang as an "invading force." A federal judge immediately blocked the deportations for two weeks.

Why It Matters: Trump is stretching a 200-year-old wartime law to justify mass deportations in peacetime, setting a dangerous precedent for bypassing immigration courts and constitutional protections. His regime is arguing that unauthorized immigration constitutes an “invasion,” a legal rationale that will be expanded to target broader groups.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Judges Become Targets in Combative Political Environment

What Happened: Trump and his sycophants are escalating attacks on the judiciary, branding unfavorable rulings as illegitimate and pushing for the impeachment of judges who rule against him. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s team and Musk have openly threatened judicial independence while Trump allies in Congress have introduced legislation to limit the courts’ power. Judges warn that these attacks are fueling threats and intimidation.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian attack on the judiciary—Trump is trying to dismantle one of the last remaining checks on his power. By threatening judges and undermining court rulings, he’s moving toward a system where legal accountability no longer exists for him or his cronies.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump says pressure on Columbia is only the beginning for college campuses

What Happened: Trump is ramping up his authoritarian grip on higher education, pressuring Columbia University to expel student protesters, overhaul admissions, and submit to federal oversight in exchange for funding. Federal agents have already detained multiple students, revoked visas, and entered dorms with search warrants. The DOJ is investigating Columbia for "terrorism crimes," and Trump has warned that this is "only the beginning" of his crackdown on academia.

Why It Matters: This mirrors tactics used by authoritarian regimes like Russia—using a pretext to criminalize dissent. While starting with pro-Palestinian protesters, Trump’s goal is clear: to silence all students who oppose his regime and bend universities to his will. Free speech and academic independence are under direct attack.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump White House Ramps Up Attacks on Judiciary Amid Legal Setbacks

What Happened: Trump is ramping up attacks on the judiciary after key rulings against his policies. Stephen Miller declared that judges have “no authority” over the executive branch, setting the stage for a constitutional crisis.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on judicial independence. The White House is signaling that any legal ruling against Trump is illegitimate, laying the groundwork for ignoring court orders or gutting the judiciary. This mirrors authoritarian regimes that dismantle judicial checks to consolidate power.

Source: Associated Press

Rules Aren’t Clear Anymore’: Trump Crackdown on Student Protesters Sends Shock Waves Across U.S. Universities

What Happened: Trump’s arrest of Mahmoud Khalil and its broader crackdown on campus demonstrations have instilled fear among students, particularly international students and those with tenuous immigration status. Colleges across the country report a chilling effect, with students questioning whether it is safe to protest, post on social media, or even travel abroad.

Why It Matters: The regime’s targeting of student activists raises serious First Amendment concerns and sets a dangerous precedent for government suppression of dissent. The fear among students will erode academic freedom, stifle political discourse, and further entrench authoritarian tendencies in the U.S.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Mahmoud Khalil’s Case Sets Up an Epic First Amendment Battle with Trump

What Happened: Trump is trying to deport legal resident Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia graduate and pro-Palestinian activist, using an obscure immigration law that lets the Secretary of State deem someone a foreign policy threat. His lawyers argue this is a blatant First Amendment violation.

Why It Matters: The case would set a dangerous precedent by allowing the government to deport individuals based on their political beliefs, undermining constitutional protections for free speech. If upheld, it will embolden further crackdowns on activists and reshape the limits of executive power over civil liberties.

Source: The Guardian

He voted for Trump. Now his wife sits in an ICE detention center

What Happened: ICE is detaining immigrants whose legal status is still being processed, including spouses of U.S. citizens. Among those detained is Camila Muñoz, a Peruvian woman married to a Trump voter, who was pulled aside by immigration agents at the airport after their honeymoon. Other detainees include longtime residents, legal permanent residents, and visa overstays engaged to U.S. citizens.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation is targeting not just undocumented immigrants but also those legally seeking citizenship—tearing families apart and exposing the devastating consequences of his immigration policies on Americans who once supported him.

Source: USA Today

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

How Pete Hegseth Is Pushing His Beliefs on the U.S. Military: ‘Nothing to Prepare Forces’

What Happened: Defense Secretary Hegseth is aggressively reshaping the Pentagon, purging diversity programs, dismissing top female and Black officers, and shutting down offices dedicated to civilian harm reduction. His focus on culture wars over military preparedness has drawn criticism from former defense officials who warn he is neglecting the future of warfare.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s ideological overhaul risks undermining military cohesion, weakening recruitment, increasing civilian casualties, further damaging U.S. credibility, and creating long-term security risks.

Source: The Guardian

Top Broadband Official Exits Commerce Department with Sharp Musk Warning

What Happened: Evan Feinman, who led the Commerce Department’s $42.5 billion broadband program, resigned with a scathing warning that Trump is restructuring the initiative to benefit Elon Musk’s Starlink. Feinman criticized the move as a betrayal of rural America, arguing that it prioritizes Musk’s financial gain over delivering high-quality internet.

Why It Matters: The shift in broadband policy will leave rural communities with inferior internet services while funneling government funds to Musk’s company. Feinman’s departure signals internal resistance to Trump’s changes, raising concerns about corruption, favoritism, and reduced technological standards.

Source: Politico

Cockroaches and working in a closet: Inside Trump's return-to-office order

What Happened: Trump’s forced return-to-office order has thrown federal agencies into chaos, with employees working in closets, fighting for desks, and dealing with unsanitary conditions. At NASA, workers returned to cockroach infestations. IRS staff are sharing training rooms and are unable to discuss sensitive tax matters, while immigration employees have been working in storage rooms.

Why It Matters: The return-to-office mandate is a deliberate attack on federal agencies, designed to crush morale, force resignations, and paralyze government services. With mass firings already underway, Trump and Musk are gutting the system to rebuild it in their image— no accountability and fully under their control.

Source: Reuters

The Unintended Consequences of Trump’s Firing Spree

What Happened: Trump’s purges have resulted in reduced services at VA hospitals, national parks, schools, and other essential agencies.

Why It Matters: The purges are disrupting vital services, delaying aid for veterans and disabled children, and discouraging people from joining federal agencies.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Critics Warn Cuts at Agencies Overseeing U.S. Dams Could Put Public Safety at Risk

What Happened: Trump’s purges have eliminated hundreds of jobs at federal agencies responsible for maintaining and operating U.S. dams. Experts warn that the loss of specialized workers at the Bureau of Reclamation, the Army Corps of Engineers, and other agencies threatens public safety, water supply, and electricity generation.

Why It Matters: With thousands of dams in poor condition, the loss of critical personnel increases the risk of infrastructure failure, flooding, and power disruptions. Lawmakers and industry leaders are raising alarms about the potential for disaster if these cuts continue.

Source: ABC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S., Israel Interested in Sudan, Somalia, and Syria for Resettlement of Gazans

What Happened: Trump and Israel have explored Sudan, Somalia, and Syria as potential destinations for resettling Palestinians from Gaza, according to multiple sources. While Trump “denies” plans for forced expulsions, his regime has approached foreign governments about relocation efforts.

Why It Matters: Forcing Palestinians from their land is illegal and would be a war crime, but Trump is pushing it anyway, and the plan risks fueling extremism and regional instability. This isn’t about peace—it’s about Trump-branded developments in Gaza.

Source: CBS News

Canadian Ambassador to U.S. on Trump’s 51st State Remarks: ‘We Take Seriously Our Sovereignty’

What Happened: The Canadian Ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, reaffirmed Canada’s sovereignty in response to Trump’s continued remarks about making Canada the 51st U.S. state. She emphasized that over 91% of Canadians oppose such a move and that Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is committed to maintaining the nation’s independence.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push to make Canada the "51st state" is an imperialist power play, undermining U.S.-Canada relations. Canada is resisting, but Trump’s rhetoric signals a blatant disregard for sovereignty—mirroring the tactics of authoritarian regimes like Russia.

Source: The Hill

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump to Talk to Putin Tuesday

What Happened: Trump said that he would speak with Putin to “negotiate” an end to the Ukraine war, openly discussing “dividing up certain assets” like land and power plants.

Why It Matters: Trump's negotiation plan is to force Ukraine to surrender while legitimizing Russia’s genocidal invasion. Instead of backing Ukraine and NATO, he’s taking orders from the Kremlin.

Source: Associated Press

U.S. to Withdraw From Group Investigating Russia’s War Crimes in Ukraine

What Happened: Trump is pulling out of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, which investigates Russia’s invasion. The Justice Department is also gutting its War Crimes Accountability Team, which supported Ukrainian prosecutors and charged Russian soldiers with war crimes.

Why It Matters: Trump is shielding Putin from accountability, dismantling efforts to prosecute Russian war crimes, and abandoning Ukraine. His latest move strengthens Russia’s hand while further eroding U.S. leadership on justice and human rights.

Source: The New York Times

Team Finding Kidnapped Ukrainian Children Scrapped by Musk and Rubio

What Happened: The Yale-based Humanitarian Research Lab, which helped locate Ukrainian children stolen by Russia, has lost its federal funding due to Musk’s contract cuts. HRL had been working with Ukraine’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative and had helped track over 1,200 kidnapped Ukrainian children.

Why It Matters: With over 20,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia, the defunding of HRL weakens efforts to reunite them with their families. The cuts play into Putin’s hands by dismantling accountability mechanisms for Russian war crimes and genocide. Trump and his cronies are helping cover up genocide.

Source: The Telegraph

Trump Sidelines Ukraine Envoy Kellogg After Kremlin’s Complaints

What Happened: Trump downgraded General Keith Kellogg’s role, limiting him to Ukraine after Russia objected to his involvement. Kellogg, seen as too pro-Kyiv, has already been excluded from key talks, including a U.S.-Ukraine meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Why It Matters: Trump is serving Putin—again. By sidelining Kellogg at Russia’s request, he is letting Moscow dictate U.S. foreign policy. This blatant concession weakens America’s position and hands Putin exactly what he wants.

Source: Reuters

Three Ways MAGA Media Are Responding to Trump's Tariffs Crashing the Stock Market

What Happened: As U.S. markets tumbled due to Trump’s tariff policies—leading to the worst trading day of the year—MAGA media outlets took different approaches: Fox News hosts largely ignored the crash, Laura Ingraham cautiously warned of political fallout, and Newsmax insisted Trump “always knows best.”

Why It Matters: The stark divide in media coverage highlights how right-wing networks selectively frame economic turmoil under Trump, shaping public perception and potentially insulating his base from negative economic realities.

Source: Media Matters for America

Election Denier Michael Flynn Attended Trump’s Justice Department Speech

What Happened: Former national security adviser and extremist Michael Flynn attended Trump’s Justice Department speech, where Trump attacked law enforcement, media, and his perceived “enemies.” After the speech, Flynn posed for a photo with FBI Director Kash Patel and celebrated on social media.

Why It Matters: Flynn, a pro-Kremlin loyalist, extremist, and key promoter of election conspiracies and QAnon, remains a powerful figure in Trump’s orbit. His presence at the DOJ speech underscores the continued influence of far-right extremism in Trump’s regime.

Source: Mother Jones

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Consumers and Businesses Sound Alarm as Economic Fear Deepens

What Happened: Trump’s trade wars and mass layoffs are fueling economic chaos, forcing Americans to cut back on spending. Consumer sentiment has crashed, businesses report declining sales, and small business confidence has tanked. Even major companies like Delta and Walmart are sounding the alarm.

Why It Matters: The U.S. economy runs on consumer spending, and widespread financial anxiety may trigger a self-fulfilling recession. Trump’s erratic policies—especially tariffs and government upheaval—are driving inflation, weakening markets, and destabilizing households and businesses.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump Treasury Secretary Admits ‘No Guarantees’ Against U.S. Recession

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there are “no guarantees” the U.S. will avoid a recession under Trump, blaming “massive government spending” for economic instability.

Why It Matters: Bessent’s comments contradict Trump’s previous assurances of economic stability, raising alarms about the regime’s reckless economic approach and fueling uncertainty.

Source: Reuters

Nervous About Trump, International Tourists Scrap Their U.S. Travel Plans

What Happened: International travel to the U.S. is projected to decline by 5% in 2025, costing the tourism industry an estimated $64 billion. Trump's tariffs, foreign policy shifts, and rhetoric—such as suggesting Canada should be a "51st state"—have led to cancellations from Canadian, European, and Chinese travelers.

Why It Matters: The drop in tourism comes at a time of economic uncertainty, compounding losses for airlines, hotels, and travel companies already facing slowing demand. The hospitality industry has seen two months of job losses amid the downturn.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump’s Trade War Retaliation Hits His Own Voters Hardest

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs on foreign goods have triggered retaliatory tariffs from China, Canada, and the European Union, targeting key U.S. industries like agriculture, automotive, and manufacturing. Nearly 8 million American jobs are in sectors affected by these retaliatory tariffs, with 4.48 million in Trump-voting counties.

Why It Matters: Retaliatory tariffs are hitting Midwest and Southern states that backed Trump, threatening farmers, manufacturers, and rural workers—key parts of his base—with job losses and economic downturns.

Source: The New York Times

Trump’s New World Order Tests the Dollar

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs and foreign policy shifts have driven down the U.S. dollar, spurred European economic optimism, and led to record stock gains in Europe. Investors are now concerned about U.S. economic uncertainty and rising inflation risks.

Why It Matters: A weaker dollar makes imports more expensive, increases inflation, and raises borrowing costs. Meanwhile, Europe’s military spending and economic initiatives signal a potential long-term shift in global financial power.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

What Musicians Did After an Executive Order on DEI Led to the Cancellation of U.S. Marine Band Collaboration

What Happened: A Marine Band concert featuring teenage musicians was canceled after Trump’s executive order banning diversity programs. The 30 students selected—who were Black, Hispanic, Indian, and Asian—were barred from performing. In response, military band veterans organized an alternative concert to showcase the silenced musicians.

Source: CBS News - 60 Minutes

Voter Backlash Over Social Security Cuts Puts GOP on Defense

What Happened: Voters at town halls across the country are pressing Republican lawmakers about Social Security, alarmed by office closures and layoffs under Trump and Musk. Lawmakers are struggling to reassure constituents, even in controlled telephone town halls. While Trump denies plans to cut benefits, Musk has called Social Security a “Ponzi scheme” and hinted at targeting entitlements.

Source: Associated Press

Hundreds Protest Tesla Showrooms Over Musk’s DOGE Work

What Happened: Protesters gathered outside Tesla showrooms nationwide to oppose Musk. The "Tesla Takedown" movement is calling on investors to divest from Tesla and urging EV owners to abandon the brand. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) joined the backlash, publicly announcing he sold his Tesla in protest.

Source: The Hill

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

3,500 — Journalists furloughed as Trump shuts down Voice of America and its affiliates.

20,000+ — Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia, with efforts to track them now defunded.

$64 billion — Estimated losses to the U.S. tourism industry as international travelers cancel trips.

5% — Expected decline in international travel to the U.S. in 2025.

200+ — Venezuelans deported in defiance of a federal court order.

1,240 — Ukrainian children saved from Russia before Trump defunded the team tracking them.

600+ — Army Corps of Engineers workers expected to be fired in the Pacific Northwest.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Will Trump Keep Defying Court Orders? — As he ignores judicial rulings on deportations and executive overreach, is a constitutional crisis looming?

Musk’s Growing Control Over Government Agencies — How much power will Musk wield as he seizes the IRS, Social Security, and other federal institutions?

Trump’s Ukraine Surrender Plan — Will Europe step up and provide full assistance to Ukraine?

Will Democrats Push Back on Trump’s Authoritarian Moves? — With Trump dismantling agencies, purging government workers, and attacking the judiciary, will Democrats devise a plan?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy raises prices for Americans and destabilizes global markets.

Authoritarian Playbook in Action — From defying court orders to silencing journalists, Trump is dismantling democratic checks on his power.

Crackdown on Dissent — Student protesters, journalists, and even legal residents are facing government retaliation under Trump’s expanding authoritarian rule.

Musk’s Government Takeover — From Social Security to the IRS, Musk’s influence is reshaping federal institutions to serve his interests.

Trump’s Loyalty to Putin — Withdrawing from war crimes investigations and sidelining Ukraine officials, Trump is bending U.S. policy to Russian demands.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

