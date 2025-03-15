President Donald Trump speaks during his visit Friday to Justice Department. (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

A Close Elon Musk Friend Joins His Effort on Social Security

What Happened: Antonio Gracias, a longtime friend and adviser to Musk, has joined the Social Security Administration under an unauthorized FAKE DOGE. Gracias, a private equity investor who previously served on the boards of Tesla and SpaceX, has been vocal about supposed “fraud” in Social Security, calling it a “Ponzi scheme.” His involvement suggests Musk is planning to gut the agency.

Why It Matters: Musk and his cronies are pushing narratives of fraud and inefficiency in Social Security, laying the groundwork to gut the agency and privatize or cut benefits—a long-standing goal of some Republicans.

Source: The New York Times

Musk Keeps His Eye on Social Security

What Happened: Musk has ramped lies that Social Security is plagued by “fraud,” calling it a “Ponzi scheme” and suggesting benefits go to undocumented immigrants and deceased individuals.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s denials of benefit cuts, Musk’s push aligns with Republican efforts to gut SSA, and this propaganda is being used as a pretext to slash Social Security, a historically untouchable program.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Official’s Crypto Ties Raise Red Flags Amid Push for Bitcoin Reserve

What Happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a longtime Wall Street executive, is under scrutiny for his deep ties to crypto investments while leading Trump’s push for digital assets. Lutnick previously ran Cantor Fitzgerald, a firm heavily invested in Tether, MicroStrategy, and Bitcoin ETFs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" scam could artificially boost crypto prices, benefiting his family and allies. This policy privatizes profits while socializing risks, creating a potential government backstop for Bitcoin’s price. Ethical experts argue that Lutnick’s business entanglements pose conflict-of-interest concerns.

Source: CNN

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s DOJ Takeover Complete: Declares Cases Against Him ‘Bullshit,’ Calls CNN & MSNBC ‘Illegal’

What Happened: In a rare and unprecedented visit to the Justice Department, Trump gave a speech at the DOJ, declaring his intent to target “rogue actors” from the previous administration, the press, and American society. He named specific individuals for retribution, called CNN and MSNBC “illegal,” and vowed to transform the DOJ to serve his extremist and illegal agenda. The speech, resembling a campaign rally, focused on his long-standing grievances, baseless claims about the 2020 election, and demands for “full and complete accountability” against those who investigated him.

Why It Matters: Trump has taken over the DOJ, turning it into a blunt weapon for revenge and power consolidation. He plans to crack down on the press, legal opponents, and dissenters—making clear that law enforcement now serves his agenda. This is an authoritarian and systematic destruction of the rule of law to silence opposition and cement control.

Source: Talking Points Memo

Trump Seizes Unprecedented Control Over Columbia, Escalates Crackdown on Academia

What Happened: Trump is forcing Columbia University to place its Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies Department under “academic receivership” for five years—effectively stripping faculty control. This is a condition for reinstating $400 million in federal funding revoked over allegations of antisemitism. Other demands include banning masks, overhauling student discipline, preventing “illegal protests,” and reforming admissions.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian control over higher education, using federal funding as a weapon to dictate curriculum, suppress dissent, and enforce ideological purity. Trump is setting a precedent for direct government intervention in academia, targeting institutions that challenge his agenda.

Source: Associated Press

Pam Bondi Reshapes DOJ Into Trump’s Political Weapon

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi has aggressively purged career DOJ lawyers, replaced them with Trump loyalists, and dismissed corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams to secure political favors. She has openly vowed to fire DOJ officials who "despise" Trump, a move experts say violates federal law. Bondi has also used Fox News to push Trump’s agenda, boasting about removing Biden and Garland’s portraits from DOJ offices and promising to reshape the department to serve Trump’s interests.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is no longer independent and is a tool of political retribution. Bondi’s DOJ is purging civil servants, protecting Trump’s allies, and openly targeting his enemies. This marks a dangerous step toward authoritarian control over the legal system.

Source: NBC News

Who’s Really Running DOGE? Musk’s Inner Circle Holds the Reins

What Happened: Trump claims Amy Gleason runs FAKE DOGE, but insiders say she’s just a scapegoat. In reality, Musk’s inner circle—especially former SpaceX exec Steve Davis—is calling the shots, slashing budgets, and gutting agencies. Meanwhile, Musk is issuing commands from the White House’s Secretary of War Suite.

Why It Matters: This setup lets Musk run the government from the shadows, avoiding legal scrutiny while gutting agencies to serve his interests. Even worse, we have no transparency on who is accessing or stealing sensitive government and our personal data—a national security and data privacy nightmare.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Escalates Attacks on Law Firms, Targets Paul, Weiss

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order targeting Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, suspending its employees’ security clearances, restricting their access to government buildings, and barring them from federal contracts. The move comes days after a federal judge blocked a similar order against Perkins Coie, warning of constitutional violations.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attack on law firms is a direct assault on judicial independence and due process. By weaponizing government power to punish firms that oppose him, he's sending a clear message: represent his “enemies,” and you’ll be destroyed. This is a classic authoritarian tactic—silencing opposition by making it impossible to challenge the regime in court.

Source: The New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Expands Anti-DEI Crackdown, Targets 50+ Universities Over Diversity Programs

What Happened: Trump has launched federal investigations into more than 50 universities over alleged racial discrimination, targeting DEI programs. Schools partnering with the PhD Project, a nonprofit aimed at increasing diversity in business education, are under scrutiny for “race-exclusionary practices.” Institutions facing probes include Yale, MIT, Ohio State, and Duke.

Why It Matters: This is a full-scale assault on the independence of universities. The crackdown mirrors authoritarian tactics—using federal power to reshape academia and push an agenda set by the regime.

Source: Associated Press

Radio Free Asia Faces Mass Furloughs as Trump Freezes Funding

What Happened: The U.S. government-funded broadcaster Radio Free Asia (RFA) is set to furlough most of its U.S.-based staff next week due to a funding freeze imposed by Musk. Additionally, Kari Lake, a Trump-appointed AGM special adviser, canceled $53 million in contracts with news agencies like AP, Reuters, and AFP, crippling RFA’s ability to source global news.

Why It Matters: Shutting down RFA guts one of the U.S.'s most important tools for countering Chinese and North Korean propaganda. If the funding cut becomes permanent, critical insights into China, North Korea, and other autocratic governments will be severely diminished. Meanwhile, Musk, whose businesses rely on billions from China, stands to benefit from killing critical coverage of Beijing.

Source: Politico

Bondi Threatens Tesla Vandals with Federal Crackdown

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a federal investigation into vandalism targeting Tesla dealerships, charging stations, and vehicles. She warned perpetrators to “watch out” and vowed to prosecute those involved.

Why It Matters: Bondi is using federal law enforcement to protect Musk’s company, despite these incidents being local law enforcement matters. This move signals how the DOJ is being weaponized to shield an unelected billionaire who holds immense power in the Trump regime.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Calls CNN and MSNBC ‘Illegal’

What Happened: During a speech at the DOJ, Trump declared that CNN and MSNBC are “illegal” and accused them of being “political arms” of the Democratic Party. He signaled his desire for the DOJ to take action against critical media outlets, mirroring tactics used by authoritarian regimes to silence dissent.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant attack on press freedom—Trump is laying the groundwork for state-controlled media, just as Putin has done in Russia. Declaring independent journalism “illegal” is a direct threat to democracy.

Source: Associated Press

Musk Calls for Judges’ Impeachment After Rulings Overturn DOGE Firings

What Happened: After federal judges ordered the reinstatement of tens of thousands of unlawfully fired government employees, Musk called for their impeachment, claiming the U.S. lacks "real democracy" without judicial reform.

Why It Matters: Musk and Trump’s regime are escalating attacks on the judiciary to remove any legal obstacles to their authoritarian overhaul of the federal government. Judges are already facing threats, raising serious concerns about judicial independence and safety.

Source: The Daily Beast

Trump Calls for Jailing Opponents in DOJ Speech

What Happened: Speaking from DOJ headquarters, Trump attacked his perceived enemies, calling for the imprisonment of those he claims "rigged" the 2020 election. He praised U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon for dismissing his classified documents case and referred to Jan. 6 rioters as “hostages.”

Why It Matters: Trump stood inside the DOJ and ordered them to go after his enemies. This isn’t just rhetoric; it’s an authoritarian power grab straight out of the Putin playbook. By turning the legal system against political opponents, Trump is dismantling the rule of law and making it clear that justice now serves his interests, not the American people.

Source: NBC News

DOJ Investigates Terrorism Charges Against Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Columbia

What Happened: The Justice Department is investigating whether pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University violated federal anti-terrorism laws. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that individuals providing "material support" to Hamas could be prosecuted, and federal agents executed search warrants on campus.

Why It Matters: Trump’s move to equate student protests with terrorism marks a drastic escalation in federal crackdowns on dissent, drawing comparisons to authoritarian tactics used by regimes like Russia. Weaponizing terrorism laws against political speech threatens civil liberties and is meant to suppress campus activism. Today, it’s pro-Palestinian activists—tomorrow, anyone who opposes Trump.

Source: CNN

Trump Orders AI Scientists to Remove ‘Ideological Bias,’ Eliminates Safety & Fairness Standards

What Happened: The National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued new directives removing references to “AI safety,” “responsible AI,” and “AI fairness” from federal AI research. Instead, the focus is now on “reducing ideological bias” and advancing American “economic competitiveness.” Researchers at the AI Safety Institute are no longer encouraged to combat AI discrimination, disinformation, or deep fakes.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant move to gut AI oversight and allow unchecked, politically manipulated systems to flourish. Stripping safeguards against bias, disinformation, and corporate control benefits Musk, Republicans, and Trump, who stand to profit while weaponizing AI for their agenda. This paves the way for AI-driven propaganda, deeper systemic inequality, and a lack of accountability.

Source: WIRED

Oklahoma Proposes Teaching 2020 Election ‘Discrepancies’ in U.S. History

What Happened: The Oklahoma Board of Education approved new social studies standards requiring students to analyze “discrepancies” in the 2020 election, including the “halting of ballot-counting” and “security risks of mail-in voting.” The curriculum, echoing Trump’s election fraud lies, now moves to the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Why It Matters: The changes, spearheaded by Trump ally Ryan Walters, reflect a broader push to rewrite history with conservative propaganda. Even Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has distanced himself, calling it a “distraction” as Oklahoma remains among the worst-performing states in education.

Source: The New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump’s Medicaid Cuts Would Devastate Native American Health Programs

What Happened: Congress is considering major Medicaid cuts that would severely impact tribal health centers, which rely on the program to cover funding shortfalls from the Indian Health Service. Many Native American clinics depend on Medicaid for two-thirds of their revenue, supporting critical services like primary care, behavioral health, and chronic disease management.

Why It Matters: Slashing Medicaid funding breaks the U.S. government’s treaty obligations to provide healthcare for Native communities. With Native Americans already facing the lowest life expectancy in the country, these cuts would worsen health disparities, reduce essential services, and leave thousands without care.

Source: CBS News

Trump VA Rescinds Protections for Transgender Veterans' Healthcare

What Happened: The Department of Veterans Affairs has rescinded Directive 1341, which provided protections and guidance for gender-affirming healthcare for transgender veterans. While the VA claims this move does not impact clinical care, advocates fear it signals a broader rollback of transgender healthcare services.

Why It Matters: Transgender veterans already face disproportionately high suicide rates, and this policy change will create barriers to essential healthcare, increase discrimination, and discourage veterans from seeking medical care at VA facilities.

Source: NPR

Draft List for New Travel Ban Proposes Trump Target 43 Countries

What Happened: Trump plans to expand its travel ban, restricting entry from 43 countries—a move broader than the first-term ban. The proposal categorizes nations into three tiers, with some facing a total entry ban and others subject to severe visa restrictions.

Why It Matters: This new ban would exceed the controversial restrictions from Trump’s first term. The expanded ban proposal is under review by State Department officials, intelligence agencies, and embassies, with final approval expected soon. Critics argue it is a discriminatory move that will strain diplomatic relations and disrupt economies.

Source: The New York Times

Trump’s Policy to Deport Activists Faces Constitutional Challenge

What Happened: Trump is facing legal challenges over his policy to deport foreign activists involved in pro-Palestinian protests. Lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student detained by immigration authorities, argue his arrest and deportation order violate his First Amendment rights. The Justice Department claims his removal is justified under national security and foreign policy concerns.

Why It Matters: Critics say this sets a dangerous precedent, allowing the government to target non-citizens for their political views. Legal experts argue this violates free speech protections and could be used to suppress dissent. The case is expected to be a major constitutional battle over immigration, civil liberties, and political activism.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

GOP Spending Bill Slashes Burn Pit Fund for Veterans

What Happened: House Republicans passed a stopgap spending bill that eliminates the Toxic Exposures Fund—a $22.8 billion fund designed to provide medical care for veterans suffering from illnesses linked to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures.

Why It Matters: Cutting TEF would leave countless sick veterans without critical healthcare. Lawmakers and veterans’ groups are outraged, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) calling the move unacceptable. House Republicans previously approved the funding, making its sudden elimination a betrayal of those who served.

Source: The Hill

National Parks Face Escalated Wildfire Risk After DOGE Job Cuts

What Happened: Trump and Musk fired 3,000 National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service employees, including firefighters, biologists, and rangers. This has left public lands vulnerable to wildfires, resource mismanagement, and safety risks for visitors.

Why It Matters: With climate change intensifying wildfires, gutting the agencies responsible for fire mitigation and conservation is a disaster waiting to happen. Experts warn of increased wildfire destruction, loss of critical ecosystems, and long-term harm to national parks and nearby communities.

Source: Rolling Stone

Pentagon Hiring Freeze Strands Civilian Employees Mid-Move

What Happened: A hiring freeze ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has trapped Pentagon civilian employees in limbo—some have already shipped their belongings overseas, unenrolled their kids from school, or broken leases, only to be told to cancel their transfers. Exemptions must be personally approved by Hegseth, with no clear criteria or timeline.

Why It Matters: This chaotic freeze leaves families without homes, furniture, or transportation while forcing employees to choose between uncertainty or early retirement. The freeze appears to be a deliberate tactic to push out civilian workers and accelerate Musk’s Pentagon downsizing.

Source: Defense One

NOAA Firings Jeopardize Climate and Weather Safety, Experts Warn

What Happened: Trump fired 800 probationary NOAA employees, following 500 departures under its deferred resignation program. Former officials warn that the cuts endanger NOAA’s critical weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and hurricane tracking capabilities.

Why It Matters: NOAA’s work impacts every American, from storm warnings to climate data. Gutting its workforce weakens public safety, leaving communities more vulnerable to the increasing extreme weather events. The firings are reckless and pose a danger to all Americans.

Source: FedScoop

Trump’s EPA Rollbacks Will Boost Pollution, Endanger Lives, Former Agency Heads Warn

What Happened: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced plans to roll back 31 environmental regulations, including protections for clean air, water, and climate change. Former EPA chiefs from both parties condemned the move, calling it a "catastrophe" that threatens public health.

Why It Matters: Gutting decades of environmental protections will increase pollution, harming millions of Americans—especially those in vulnerable communities. Former EPA leaders say this rollback abandons the agency’s core mission, prioritizing industry profits over public safety.

Source: Associated Press

Trump’s Student Loan Overhaul Sends Borrowers Into Financial Crisis

What Happened: Trump has closed applications for all income-driven repayment plans and restricted eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, leaving millions of borrowers facing skyrocketing monthly payments. Many are unable to access repayment calculators or determine their new obligations.

Why It Matters: The elimination of IDR plans and PSLF threatens financial stability for millions, forcing some to take second jobs or consider default. This exacerbates the economic burden on middle-class and low-income families while undermining public service professions.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Forces Federal Workers to Relocate with Days’ Notice

What Happened: Under Trump’s directive for full-time in-person work, federal employees across the U.S. are being ordered to report to offices hundreds or even thousands of miles away—often with just a few days’ notice. Workers risk termination if they don’t comply.

Why It Matters: The abrupt mandate has thrown lives into chaos. Employees are scrambling to book flights, arrange childcare, or even sell homes, with some being sent to offices that no longer exist due to mass lease cancellations. Others must commute nearly two hours each way or relocate without answers on what happens next. This is a deliberate effort to force federal workers to resign.

Source: The Washington Post

Hundreds of Federal Offices to Empty This Summer Due to DOGE Cuts

What Happened: Musk is rapidly canceling federal office leases, with 793 terminations planned by June 30. Agencies like the IRS, Social Security Administration, and U.S. Geological Survey are among those affected. The move has caused chaos, with agencies blindsided and struggling to relocate staff and operations. Some cancellations were made in error and later reversed, but many critical offices remain on the chopping block.

Why It Matters: The mass closures will disrupt essential government services, from tax assistance and social security services to weather monitoring. Musk’s reckless cost-cutting is creating chaos, gutting government infrastructure without a plan.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Greenland’s Leaders Reject Trump’s Annexation Threats

What Happened: Greenland’s five major party leaders issued a rare joint statement condemning Trump’s repeated threats to annex the Arctic island, calling his remarks “unacceptable.” Trump, when asked about annexation, said, “I think it will happen.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s repeated threats to annex Greenland face strong resistance as the island moves toward self-rule. Greenland’s leaders are united in opposition, sending a clear message that Trump’s imperialist ambitions are unwelcome.

Source: Politico

Canada’s New PM Rejects Trump’s Annexation Talk: ‘America is Not Canada’

What Happened: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney swiftly rejected Trump’s repeated claims that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state, calling the idea “crazy.” Carney emphasized, “We will never, ever, in any way, shape, or form, be part of the United States.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments—directed at a founding NATO member and close U.S. ally—are meant to destroy alliances and fuel diplomatic tensions. His rhetoric aligns with the authoritarian land-grab tactics seen in Russia’s approach, sparking concern among U.S. allies and NATO leaders.

Source: CNBC

Rubio Expels South African Ambassador Over Trump Criticism

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared South Africa’s U.S. ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, persona non grata after Rasool reportedly called Trump’s movement “supremacist” in a Johannesburg speech. The expulsion follows Trump’s executive order prioritizing U.S. resettlement of white South African farmers.

Why It Matters: Rubio’s unilateral diplomatic retaliation highlights Trump’s aggressive foreign policy and willingness to punish critics abroad. The move will further strain U.S.- South Africa relations, which are already tense over Trump’s boycott of the G20 meeting in South Africa.

Source: The New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Claims ‘Productive’ Ukraine Talks, Then Pushes Russian Narrative

What Happened: Trump hailed U.S.-Russia ceasefire talks as "good and productive," despite Putin’s insane demands that Ukraine and allies called manipulative. Zelensky warned that Putin was stalling to prolong the war, while UK PM Starmer stressed the need to pressure Moscow.

Why It Matters: After the talks, Trump took to social media, echoing Russian propaganda by lying that Ukrainian troops were surrounded in Kursk. Trump continues his attempts to force Ukraine to surrender to Russia.

Source: BBC News

Trump Nixed Contract Helping Kidnapped Ukrainian Children

What Happened: The State Department quietly canceled a contract that helped track and document Russia’s forced abduction of Ukrainian children, a war crime under international law. The program, run by Yale University, was preparing to transfer crucial evidence to Europol, but the funding cut halted the process.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is now actively obstructing genocide and war crimes investigations and undermining Ukraine’s demand for the return of tens of thousands of kidnapped children. By carrying out Russia’s directives, Trump is helping cover up genocide. And a reminder: Putin has an active arrest warrant issued by the ICC over the kidnapping of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children.

Source: The New Republic

Musk Under Fire for Retweet Blaming Holocaust on Public Workers

What Happened: Musk retweeted a post claiming that Hitler, Stalin, and Mao didn’t kill millions—"their public sector workers did.” The largest U.S. public sector union, AFSCME, blasted Musk for his historical distortion and attacks on government workers.

Why It Matters: Musk’s embrace of Nazi revisionism while leading mass government purges raises serious concerns. His rhetoric fuels extremist narratives and highlights the dangerous ideology driving Trump’s regime.

Source: Rolling Stone

Tulsi Gabbard Wanted a Promoter of Pro-Putin Commentators as Her Deputy

What Happened: Head of DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, attempted to appoint Daniel Davis as her deputy. Davis regularly promotes Kremlin propaganda and criticizes U.S. support for Ukraine. His nomination was ultimately dropped—not for his Russia propaganda but due to his strong criticisms of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Why It Matters: Davis’ near-appointment underscores the growing influence of Russian loyalists in Trump’s regime. While his anti-Israel stance drew swift backlash, his history of amplifying Russian propaganda was largely ignored. This highlights a disturbing pattern of Kremlin loyalty at the highest levels of U.S. intelligence.

Source: Mother Jones

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. Consumers Struggle as Tariffs Drive Inflation and Recession Fears

What Happened: Retailers and travel industry executives warn of slowing demand as Trump’s trade war fuels inflation and weakens consumer confidence. Major companies, including Walmart, Delta, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, are cutting forecasts, citing economic uncertainty, mass layoffs, and unpredictable tariff policies.

Why It Matters: The economic strain on consumers is deepening, with rising prices and job insecurity dampening spending. A slowdown in retail and travel signals broader economic distress, raising fears of a recession under Trump’s volatile economic policies.

Source: CNBC

Trump’s Trade War and Budget Cuts Devastate Farmers

What Happened: U.S. farmers are facing severe financial strain as Trump escalates trade wars and slashes federal agricultural funding. Tariffs have led to retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm exports, shrinking key markets for crops and livestock. Simultaneously, Trump’s cuts to USDA programs have eliminated funding for school and food bank purchases, local food initiatives, and essential farming grants.

Why It Matters: Farmers are losing critical markets while seeing costs soar. Small and large farms face massive losses, and once foreign buyers shift to other suppliers, they may never return. Trump’s trade and budget policies risk long-term damage to the U.S. agriculture industry, driving up consumer prices and destabilizing rural economies.

Source: NBC News

Wall Street Turns on Trump, Flashing Economic Warning

What Happened: Wall Street is now rejecting Trump’s chaotic policies. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have entered correction territory, and the Dow is nearing the same fate. Investors are fleeing to safe havens like government bonds and gold, which hit a record $3,000 per ounce. Trump's erratic tariff threats, mass layoffs, and funding cuts are fueling economic uncertainty.

Why It Matters: The market’s loss of confidence in Trump’s policies signals broader economic instability. Despite his claims that inflation inherited from Biden is to “blame,” financial analysts point to his trade wars and government upheaval as the primary causes.

Source: CNN

Johns Hopkins to Cut 2,000 Jobs After Trump Slashes USAID Funding

What Happened: Johns Hopkins University is eliminating over 2,000 jobs after Trump cut $800 million in USAID funding, crippling its public health and international programs. This is the largest layoff in the university’s history and affects domestic and international staff across 44 countries.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk’s push to dismantle USAID is gutting global health initiatives and research, with massive job losses in academia. Johns Hopkins, a leader in federal research funding, is the latest casualty of Trump’s war on higher education and scientific research.

Source: The Guardian

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Parents Sue Trump Over Civil Rights Crackdown in Education Department

What Happened: Parents and a disability rights group have filed a federal lawsuit against Trump, alleging that mass firings at the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights are an unlawful attempt to sabotage civil rights enforcement in schools. The lawsuit claims that by gutting the agency, the regime is violating the equal protection clause of the Fifth Amendment.

Source: ProPublica

Democrats to Hold Town Halls in GOP Districts to Challenge Trump Agenda

What Happened: The DNC, DCCC, and state-level Democratic groups are launching a nationwide town hall tour targeting Republican-held House districts. The initiative, starting in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, aims to put vulnerable GOP lawmakers on the defensive over Trump’s extremist policies.

Source: The Washington Post

Sen. Mark Kelly Ditches Tesla, Calls Elon Musk an ‘A--hole’

What Happened: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) announced he’s getting rid of his Tesla, saying he can no longer drive a car “built and designed by an asshole.” Kelly criticized Musk, citing his support for Trump’s cuts to Social Security, veterans’ benefits, and health care programs.

Source: The Hill

Education Department Sued Over Civil Rights Office Cuts

What Happened: A lawsuit filed against the Education Department challenges the mass layoffs that have halved its staff and closed seven of 12 regional civil rights offices. The suit, brought by two parents of disabled students and the Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates, claims these cuts sabotage the Office for Civil Rights, preventing it from investigating discrimination complaints fairly.

Source: The New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

43 — Countries targeted in Trump’s proposed expanded travel ban.

50+ — Universities under federal investigation as part of Trump’s crackdown on diversity programs.

793 — Federal office lease cancellations planned by Musk by June 30.

3,000 — National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service employees fired, worsening wildfire risks.

2,000 — Jobs cut at Johns Hopkins University after Trump slashed USAID funding.

$1.5 billion — Value of Cantor Fitzgerald’s stake in MicroStrategy, a major Bitcoin holder, raising ethics concerns in Trump’s crypto policies.

$22.8 billion — Funding for toxic exposure healthcare for veterans eliminated in GOP spending bill.

$400 million — Federal funding stripped from Columbia University until it submits to Trump’s academic takeover.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Further DOJ Purges — Will Pam Bondi accelerate her crackdown on career prosecutors, opponents, and independent legal institutions?

AI Regulation Overhaul — Will Democrats address the removal of fairness and safety standards and its impact on disinformation and political control?

Media Suppression — Will Trump’s DOJ target CNN, MSNBC, and other independent news outlets?

Crackdown on Universities — With Columbia under federal receivership and DEI programs under attack, will Trump escalate control over all universities?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy raises prices for Americans and destabilizes global markets.

Musk’s Government Takeover — Musk continues to exert unchecked power over federal agencies and install his loyalists— with no transparency or accountability.

Judicial Independence at Gone — Trump’s direct threats to judges and law firms highlight an escalating attack on the rule of law.

Censorship Through Funding Cuts — Shutting down RFA and purging academic institutions threatens free speech and investigative journalism.

Gutting Government Services — Mass firings, relocations, and office closures are crippling essential government functions, from veterans’ care to weather forecasting.

Grassroots Resistance Grows — Democrats are organizing town halls in GOP districts as Americans flood town halls, signaling increasing public pushback against Trump’s authoritarian policies.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.