📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Family in Talks for Binance Stake as Founder Seeks Pardon

What Happened: The Trump family has been negotiating a potential financial stake in Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. At the same time, Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, who served four months in prison after pleading guilty to violating anti-money-laundering laws, is pushing for a presidential pardon from Trump.

Why It Matters: This raises serious ethical and legal concerns, as Trump’s regime is actively rolling back crypto regulations while his family seeks to profit from the industry. A pardon for Zhao would allow Binance to fully re-enter the U.S. market and expand globally, benefiting both Trump’s business interests and Binance’s future.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Fear and resignation after ‘world’s most powerful company’ pays Trump a $100 billion ‘protection fee’

What Happened: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s top chipmaker, announced a $100 billion investment in the U.S. at a White House event with Trump. The move was denounced in Taiwan as a "protection fee" paid under U.S. political pressure.

Why It Matters: Taiwan sees TSMC as its "silicon shield" against China, making this investment a major national security concern. It weakens Taiwan’s strategic leverage and could accelerate the U.S. pulling TSMC’s operations out of Taiwan, further escalating regional tensions.

Source: CNN

Erik Prince Reemerges in Trump’s Inner Circle, Pushes Private Security for Mass Deportations

What Happened: Erik Prince, founder of Blackwater, has reentered Trump’s regime, promoting private security solutions for mass deportations, counterterrorism, and securing foreign resources. He helped broker a deal with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to detain migrants with criminal records—including U.S. citizens—on behalf of Trump.

Why It Matters: Erik Prince’s return means more private contractors in law enforcement, intelligence, and military operations with no oversight. His history of human rights abuses and mercenary tactics makes this a dangerous shift with serious risks.

Source: CNN

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

DOGE Operatives Embedded Inside Social Security Administration

What Happened: At least 10 Musk operatives have infiltrated the Social Security Administration, with access to sensitive personal and financial data. These operatives are listed as "IT Specialists" at SSA headquarters. Their presence raises alarms, as Musk has repeatedly called Social Security a “Ponzi scheme” and lied that millions of 150-year-olds are fraudulently “receiving” benefits.

Why It Matters: This is a major security and privacy risk—as Musk positions to control and potentially dismantle Social Security under the guise of “efficiency.” Experts fear that data could be shared outside SSA or that system failures could disrupt benefits for millions of retirees and disabled Americans. This is a deliberate effort to undermine/dismantle the system from within.

Source: WIRED

IRS Chief Counsel Removed Amid DOGE Push for Taxpayer Data

What Happened: Trump is removing IRS top attorney William Paul amid internal debates over sharing confidential taxpayer data with other government agencies. Meanwhile, Musk’s operatives are pressuring the IRS to loosen taxpayer privacy protections.

Why It Matters: This is blatant politicization of the IRS and a breach of taxpayer confidentiality— as Musk pushes for expanded data-sharing. With 18,000 IRS jobs set to be cut by May, tax enforcement and services will be severely compromised, threatening financial privacy and the agency’s ability to function.

Source: ABC News

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Strip Judges’ Power to Block His Policies

What Happened: Trump filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, urging justices to curb lower courts’ power to issue nationwide injunctions—a key tool used to block his extremist policies, including his attempt to end birthright citizenship.

Why It Matters: If the Supreme Court backs Trump, it would gut judicial oversight, letting him steamroll DEI programs, federal medical research, illegal federal purges, and immigration policies with no legal pushback. His agenda would face almost no resistance.

Source: Politico

Inside Musk’s ‘Digital Coup’

What Happened: Elon Musk’s unauthorized DOGE has infiltrated dozens of federal agencies, pushing out thousands of civil servants and gaining access to millions of Americans’ sensitive data. Musk operatives are rewriting federal systems, slashing budgets, and centralizing power. Their next move? Deploy AI-driven surveillance and automation to reshape the government.

Why It Matters: This is a digital coup—an unelected billionaire is using Trump’s regime to hijack federal systems, weaponize data, and dismantle oversight. Musk’s control over Social Security, tax records, and intelligence files threatens privacy and national security.

Source: WIRED

Top Justice Dept. Nominee Deleted 4,000 Tweets Containing Fringe Views

What Happened: Aaron Reitz, Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy, has deleted over 4,000 tweets ahead of his confirmation vote. His past posts include suggestions that court orders can be ignored, praise for Joseph McCarthy, and false claims about the 2020 election.

Why It Matters: The Office of Legal Policy shapes Justice Department priorities and helps select federal judges. Reitz’s past statements highlight a willingness to defy legal norms, raising serious concerns about his influence in the DOJ. His deleted tweets further highlight attempts to obscure extreme views before assuming office.

Source: CBS News

Musk Visits NSA After Calling for ‘Overhaul’ of U.S. Cyberespionage Hub

What Happened: Musk made an unannounced visit to the National Security Agency, meeting with its chief just days after calling for an “overhaul” of the agency on social media. This is Musk’s first known visit to a U.S. intelligence agency.

Why It Matters: The NSA is a core pillar of U.S. intelligence, vital for cyber defense and surveillance. Musk’s takeover of government agencies suggests the NSA could be gutted next. His reckless, secretive approach threatens national security and puts America’s intelligence operations in danger.

Source: NBC News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FEMA Targets Migrant Shelters and Aid Groups

What Happened: Trump is weaponizing FEMA and DHS to target shelters assisting migrants. FEMA has ordered grant recipients to turn over migrant records and sign sworn statements denying any knowledge of smuggling. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors subpoenaed NYC homeless shelters that house migrants, demanding personal data on residents.

Why It Matters: This is a clear escalation in Trump’s crackdown on immigration, using federal agencies to intimidate humanitarian organizations and criminalize aid. Targeting migrant shelters with smuggling laws is a dangerous abuse of power meant to discourage organizations from helping vulnerable people.

Source: Associated Press

USPS to Cut 10,000 Jobs Through Early Retirement Program

What Happened: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy informed Congress that the U.S. Postal Service will cut 10,000 jobs through a voluntary early retirement program over the next 30 days. DeJoy also confirmed that Musk is now involved in USPS operations.

Why It Matters: USPS cuts will hit rural communities, delay mail, and hurt workers. DeJoy's attack on the Postal Regulatory Commission signals a push to gut oversight, paving the way for privatization and chaos in mail service.

Source: CBS News

'Highly unusual': White House halts FBI background checks for senior staff, shifts them to Pentagon

What Happened: Trump's White House ordered the FBI to stop conducting background checks on senior staff, transferring the process to the Pentagon instead. The move came after White House officials deemed FBI vetting "too intrusive."

Why It Matters: This shift weakens the oversight of top officials and raises major national security concerns. The Pentagon is not traditionally responsible for vetting White House personnel, making this an unprecedented power play to bypass the FBI.

Source: ABC News

Trump Moves to Slash IRS Workforce by Nearly 20%

What Happened: Musk is proposing massive cuts to the IRS, eliminating nearly 20% of its workforce by May 15—just one month after Tax Day. The latest round of layoffs would terminate 6,800 employees, adding to the 6,700 probationary firings and 4,700 voluntary buyouts already executed.

Why It Matters: Slashing the IRS cripples tax enforcement, cuts revenue, and guts customer service. Expect more tax cheats and fewer audits. Inside the agency, morale is collapsing—fear, confusion, and chaos rule as critical staff get axed.

Source: CNN

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump to make rare visit to main Justice amid interference concerns

What Happened: Trump will make a rare visit to the Justice Department, setting out his vision for the agency while surrounding himself with loyalists. His regime has pardoned January 6 rioters and insurrectionists, fired DOJ officials, halted civil rights litigation, and dropped corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Why It Matters: Presidents traditionally avoid direct involvement with the DOJ to maintain its independence. Trump, however, is actively reshaping the agency to serve his dangerous agenda, consolidating power, and using it as a tool for retribution rather than justice. This is not normal.

Source: Politico

Trump Defies Court Order on Anti-DEI Policy

What Happened: Federal agencies are ignoring a judge’s order blocking Trump’s ban on DEI programs for federal contractors. Despite the ruling, agencies are still threatening contractors with loss of funding if they refuse anti-DEI clauses.

Why It Matters: This blatant defiance of the courts signals unchecked executive overreach and the regime’s war on the rule of law.

Source: Reuters

Trump Issues Demands to Columbia to Restore Federal Funding

What Happened: Trump cut $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University, citing failure to combat antisemitism. To reinstate funding, Columbia must ban masks, give more power to campus police, limit protests, and overhaul its admissions process.

Why It Matters: This is a federal takeover of university governance, crushing dissent under the guise of “safety.” Stripping faculty control and placing departments under government oversight is authoritarian overreach. Today, it’s pro-Palestinian activists—tomorrow, anyone who opposes Trump. Free speech and due process are on the chopping block.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Surveillance Contractor Monitors 200+ Websites for Government

What Happened: A leaked list reveals that ICE contractor ShadowDragon is monitoring data from over 200 websites—including Bluesky, OnlyFans, and Meta platforms—to help government analysts track individuals’ online activity. The software, SocialNet, maps out people’s movements, relationships, and social media interactions. This comes amid ICE’s detention of Columbia protester Mahmoud Khalil and reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is launching an AI-driven effort to monitor foreign nationals' social media for perceived support of Hamas or other groups.

Why It Matters: The U.S. government is ramping up AI-driven surveillance on activists, immigrants, and foreign nationals, echoing tactics used in Russia. This expansion threatens privacy, civil liberties, and free speech as Trump’s regime escalates its crackdown on dissent.

Source: 404 Media

Trump Pushes Supreme Court to Restrict Birthright Citizenship

What Happened: Trump filed an emergency appeal asking the Supreme Court to allow the denial of citizenship to babies born in the U.S. to undocumented parents after February 19. The policy, blocked by federal judges in multiple states, challenges the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil.

Why It Matters: Trump’s move would gut a core principle of the Constitution, stripping citizenship from American-born children and creating a permanent stateless underclass. Legal experts warn this could force every American to prove their citizenship, shredding centuries of legal precedent and redefining who counts as American.

Source: Associated Press

Arlington Cemetery Website Erases Black, Hispanic, and Women Veterans' Histories

What Happened: Arlington National Cemetery has removed online references to Black, Hispanic, and women veterans, along with educational materials on Medal of Honor recipients and self-guided walking tours of notable graves. Officials confirmed the deletions were made to comply with Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s orders targeting race and gender-related policies in the military.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate attempt to rewrite history and whitewash America’s past—an outright erasure of minority service members and war heroes from public memory.

Source: Task & Purpose

Trump to Invoke Wartime Alien Enemies Act for Mass Deportations

What Happened: Trump is expected to invoke the Alien Enemies Act as early as Friday, a wartime law allowing the detention or deportation of individuals from enemy nations. This would enable the regime to deport some migrants without hearings. The law, last used during World War II, was previously cited to justify the internment of Japanese immigrants.

Why It Matters: Trump is using obscure wartime laws to justify mass deportations, bypassing due process and immigration courts. This sets a dangerous precedent—today, it's immigrants, but tomorrow, it could be used to crush dissent and expand authoritarian control under the guise of national emergencies.

Source: ABC News

North Dakota Moves to Challenge Same-Sex Marriage Ruling

What Happened: North Dakota lawmakers are close to passing a resolution urging the Supreme Court to overturn its 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. The measure, which holds no legal power, follows similar efforts in Idaho and other states but faces strong opposition.

Why It Matters: This is part of a broader conservative extremist push to roll back LGBTQ rights despite federal protections passed in 2022.

Source: NBC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s DOT Layoffs Threaten Transportation Safety

What Happened: Trump fired 788 DOT employees, including experts on highway deaths, pipeline safety, and vehicle recalls, as part of mass agency layoffs. The cuts hit safety-critical roles despite regime claims that public safety remains intact.

Why It Matters: These firings will weaken oversight on dangerous roads, faulty vehicles, and hazardous pipelines, further endangering a rising highway death toll. The purge puts American lives at risk while favoring corporate deregulation.

Source: Politico

NASA, Yale, and Stanford Scientists Consider 'Scientific Exile' in France

What Happened: Aix Marseille University, France’s largest university, is expanding its "Safe Place for Science" program after receiving overwhelming interest from U.S. scientists fearing censorship under the Trump regime. Researchers from NASA, Yale, Stanford, NIH, and other major institutions are considering relocating to France due to Trump's executive orders restricting research funding and banning certain topics, including climate change, gender, race, and equity. The program will initially fund 15 scientists with €15 million and aims to expand across Europe.

Why It Matters: The U.S. faces a new brain drain as leading scientists flee government censorship and funding cuts. Trump’s assault on science is driving top researchers abroad, weakening America’s global leadership in climate, health, and astrophysics.

Source: 404 Media

Trump’s Federal Cuts Push Universities Into Hiring Freezes and Layoffs

What Happened: Universities across the U.S. are implementing hiring freezes and staff layoffs as Trump’s regime slashes federal funding. Johns Hopkins University announced 2,200 job cuts after losing USAID funding. Research institutions are bracing for deep cuts to National Institutes of Health grants, which could reduce funding by over $100 million.

Why It Matters: The education sector, a major job creator, is now at risk of widespread layoffs and halted research projects. Universities are tightening budgets, freezing hiring, and cutting programs, which will stifle scientific progress and economic growth.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Moves to Take Control of Panama Canal

What Happened: Trump ordered the military to draft plans for increasing U.S. control over the Panama Canal, including deploying troops or, in extreme cases, seizing it by force.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push to "reclaim" the Panama Canal risks set the stage for a diplomatic crisis with Panama. The canal’s neutrality is protected by law, and any U.S. attempt to seize control would trigger a global backlash. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's upcoming visit signals escalating tensions.

Source: NBC News

Greenland’s Likely New PM Rejects Trump’s Takeover Push

What Happened: Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland’s probable new prime minister, firmly rejected Trump’s push to annex the island, stating Greenlanders want independence—not U.S. or Danish control.

Why It Matters: Trump’s repeated threats to annex Greenland face strong resistance as the island moves toward self-rule. Greenland’s leaders are united in opposition, sending a clear message that Trump’s imperialist ambitions are unwelcome.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Pushes Greenland Annexation, Prime Minister Says ‘Enough is Enough’

What Happened: Trump doubled down on plans to annex Greenland, saying at a White House briefing, “I think it will happen”, citing international security concerns. Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede immediately condemned the statement and called an emergency meeting of party leaders to strengthen their rejection.

Why It Matters: Trump’s imperialist rhetoric mirrors Putin’s bloody territorial ambitions, attempting to seize control of Greenland against the will of its people. Greenland and Denmark's leaders unanimously oppose U.S. annexation, but Trump’s obsession with the Arctic raises concerns about future military action or economic pressure.

Source: CNN

Trump Suggests U.S. Should Annex Canada in Bizarre Press Conference

What Happened: During an Oval Office press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump again claimed that Canada "only works" as a U.S. state and floated the idea of invading and annexing the country.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments—directed at a founding NATO member and close U.S. ally—are meant to destroy alliances and fuel diplomatic tensions. His rhetoric aligns with the authoritarian land-grab tactics seen in Russia’s approach, sparking concern among U.S. allies and NATO leaders.

Source: Fox News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin Stalls Ceasefire Talks, Trump Expected to Push Russia’s Agenda

What Happened: Putin claimed to “support” a “ceasefire” but loaded the proposal with demands, including recognition of illegally occupied territories, a NATO ban for Ukraine, and restrictions on military aid. He also suggested discussing the matter directly with Trump.

Why It Matters: Putin is playing for time while continuing a genocidal war of aggression. Trump will continue to push Russia’s agenda, attempting to pressure Ukraine into major concessions that benefit the Kremlin rather than secure a just peace.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

S&P 500 Slips Into Correction as Stagflation Fears and Trump Tariff Threats Shake Markets

What Happened: The S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Thursday, officially entering correction territory after dropping more than 10% from its February all-time high. The index has erased all post-election gains, with major companies like Tesla, Walmart, and Amazon suffering sharp declines.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff threats and economic policies are rattling markets, fueling concerns about stagflation—a toxic mix of high inflation and slow growth. Investors fear a prolonged downturn as Trump's insane trade war escalates, driving up costs and destabilizing global trade.

Source: NBC News

Johns Hopkins to Cut 2,000 Jobs After Trump Slashes USAID Funding

What Happened: Johns Hopkins University is eliminating over 2,000 jobs after Trump cut $800 million in USAID funding, crippling its public health and international programs. This is the largest layoff in the university’s history and affects domestic and international staff across 44 countries.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk’s push to dismantle USAID is gutting global health initiatives and research, with massive job losses in academia. Johns Hopkins, a leader in federal research funding, is the latest casualty of Trump’s war on higher education and scientific research.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Threatens 200% Tariff on European Wine in Retaliation for EU Whiskey Tax

What Happened: Trump vowed to impose a 200% tariff on European wine, Champagne, and spirits after the EU announced plans for a 50% tax on American whiskey, a response to Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs. The escalating trade war could triple the price of European alcohol in the U.S. and drive up bourbon prices in Europe. The EU has warned it will fight back, refusing to bow to Trump’s threats.

Why It Matters: This trade war is an attack on consumers and businesses, driving up costs for importers, distributors, and retailers, and will cause layoffs in the Kentucky Bourbon industry. Trump’s reckless escalation is destabilizing global markets, forcing American businesses and consumers to pay the price.

Source: Associated Press

EU Retaliatory Tariffs Target Key U.S. Exports, Threatening State Economies

What Happened: As Trump escalates his trade war with the EU, retaliatory tariffs will hit U.S. exports five times harder than the original Trump tariffs—jumping from $6 billion to $27 billion in impacted goods. States like New York, North Dakota, and Iowa face some of the highest risks to their export markets.

Why It Matters: With major industries bracing for losses, states dependent on exports will see massive job cuts and economic strain. Instead of strengthening American industry, Trump’s policies are choking off key markets and fueling inflation for consumers at home.

Source: CNBC

Tesla Warns Trump’s Trade War Could Backfire on U.S. Manufacturers

What Happened: Tesla quietly warned that retaliatory tariffs could harm its business, urging U.S. trade officials to consider the economic fallout of Trump’s aggressive trade policies. The anonymous letter was sent to the U.S. Trade Representative.

Why It Matters: Just days ago, Trump was literally selling Teslas on the White House lawn, posing with the cars and promising economic gains. Now, Tesla is signaling alarm over his tariffs, and the unsigned letter suggests internal dissent at Tesla.

Source: CNN

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Veterans Nationwide March: March 14, 2025

Judge orders thousands of federal workers reinstated; slams ‘sham’ government declaration

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s mass firing of 20,000 probationary federal employees across 18 agencies was illegal, ordering their reinstatement. Judge James Bredar found that the regime failed to provide the required advance notice and misrepresented the firings as performance-based.

Source: ABC News

Second Federal Judge Orders Trump to Reinstate Fired Government Workers

What Happened: A second federal judge has blocked Trump’s mass firings of probationary federal workers, ruling that at least 24,000 employees were terminated without due process. U.S. District Judge James Bredar in Maryland found that the regime falsely claimed workers were fired for “performance” reasons but had no individualized assessments.

Source: CBS News

Harvard Professors Sue Trump Over Censorship of LGBTQ Research

What Happened: Two Harvard medical professors sued Trump after their LGBTQ-inclusive patient safety research was removed from a government website. The ACLU and Yale Law School are backing the lawsuit, arguing this violates their First Amendment rights.

Source: NBC News

Judge Blocks Trump’s Retaliation Against Democratic Law Firm

What Happened: A federal judge blocked key provisions of Trump’s executive order targeting Perkins Coie, a Democratic-linked law firm. The order barred its attorneys from federal buildings and government dealings, aiming to cripple the firm.

Source: Politico

Judge Orders Musk, DOGE to Release Cost-Cutting Records

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Musk and his operatives to turn over records detailing their federal budget cuts after 14 Democratic attorneys general sued, arguing Musk illegally wields government power without Senate confirmation.

Source: Reuters

Farmers Sue Trump Over Withheld IRA Funds

What Happened: U.S. farmers and nonprofits sued Trump for illegally freezing USDA grants funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. The USDA halted funding for solar projects and conservation programs as part of a spending review.

Source: Reuters

'We are not happy': Protesters urge Rep. Edwards to oppose Trump changes

What Happened: Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Black Mountain and Mills River, North Carolina, protesting Rep. Chuck Edwards’ support for Trump’s policies, particularly Musk’s gutting of agencies and purging of federal employees. Protesters also voiced concerns over Trump’s handling of Ukraine and relations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: WLOS

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

24,000 — Number of probationary federal employees illegally fired by Trump and Musk.

10,000 — Number of USPS jobs being cut through early retirement.

2,200 — Number of Johns Hopkins employees being laid off due to Trump’s USAID cuts.

6,800 — Number of IRS employees set to be fired in the next wave of DOGE layoffs.

$100 billion — Amount Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is investing in the U.S. under pressure from Trump.

$800 million — Amount slashed from USAID funding by Trump and Musk.

$400 million — Federal funding cut from Columbia University unless it submits to Trump’s demands.

20% — Percentage of IRS workforce set to be eliminated by May 15.

200% — Tariff Trump is threatening to impose on European wine, spirits, and Champagne.

45% — Drop in Tesla’s European sales in January due to economic instability from Trump’s tariffs.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Will Trump Retaliate Against the Courts? — After multiple judges blocked his mass firings and DEI crackdown, will he escalate attacks on the judiciary?

NSA & Cyber Command Purge? — Musk’s secretive visit to Fort Meade signals potential purges in U.S. intelligence.

Further University Crackdowns? — Columbia is just the beginning—will more schools face threats for political reasons?

Trump’s Escalation in Canada, Panama, & Greenland — His push for U.S. control over strategic territories is triggering diplomatic crises.

Will the Supreme Court Gut Legal Challenges to Trump’s Agenda? — A ruling in his favor would allow him to steamroll policies with no judicial oversight.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy raises prices for Americans and destabilizes global markets.

Erik Prince’s Dangerous Influence — His return to Trump’s inner circle signals an expansion of private mercenary forces in domestic law enforcement and deportation operations.

Musk’s Federal Takeover — Musk operatives are embedding themselves in key agencies, from Social Security to the NSA, consolidating unchecked power and accessing/stealing our data.

Weaponizing the Justice System — Trump’s DOJ purges, court defiance, and push to curb judicial oversight point to an escalating authoritarian legal strategy.

Education Under Siege — Trump’s threats against Columbia and mass firings at the Department of Education are efforts to control academia and silence dissent.

Democracy on the Line — Trump’s attempt to strip birthright citizenship and his Supreme Court push to limit judicial power are direct attacks on constitutional rights.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.