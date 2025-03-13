People protest President Donald Trump’s plans to dismantle the Department of Education outside the agency in Washington on Tuesday. Credit:Eric Lee/The New York Times/Redux

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump DOJ Moves to Gut Anti-Corruption and Fraud Units

What Happened: The Justice Department is drafting plans to shrink or dismantle units investigating public corruption, foreign bribery, money laundering, and asset recovery. The move follows forced transfers and resignations of career prosecutors, including those handling the now-dropped bribery case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Why It Matters: This cripples the DOJ’s ability to hold politicians and corporations accountable, a huge win for Trump and his cronies. It’s a blatant effort to shield Trump’s political allies and block oversight of financial crimes and government corruption.

Source: New York Times

Trump Nominee for Housing Regulator Tied to Meme Stock Hype

What Happened: Bill Pulte, Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency, was deeply involved in the meme stock craze surrounding Bed Bath & Beyond ($BBBY). Pulte engaged with investors who believed he had insider knowledge of the stock’s future. He deleted over 24,000 tweets, raising transparency concerns during his confirmation hearings.

Why It Matters: Pulte’s involvement in market speculation highlights his judgment and financial credibility as he seeks to oversee $7 trillion in mortgage loans. His deleted tweets and past behavior are alarming, and he should not be handling federal housing policy.

Source: Rolling Stone

Trump Buys $90,000 Tesla With 37 Safety Recalls

What Happened: Trump purchased a high-performance Tesla Model S Plaid after turning the White House's South Lawn into a Tesla showroom. The vehicle, priced at nearly $100,000, has been the subject of 37 NHTSA safety recalls, including issues with seat belts, unintended acceleration, and computer failures. A few weeks ago, Musk carried out firings at NHTSA.

Why It Matters: This blatant display of cronyism underscores how billionaires like Musk are shaping Trump’s agenda. Musk spent $280 million to help elect Trump, and now the White House is being used as a Tesla sales platform while everyday Americans face layoffs and economic instability.

Source: WIRED

Trump Pardons Ex-Tennessee Lawmaker Convicted in Campaign Finance Scheme

What Happened: Former Tennessee state senator Brian Kelsey announced he received a "full and unconditional pardon" from Trump, just two weeks into his 21-month prison sentence for illegally funneling campaign funds into his failed 2016 congressional bid.

Why It Matters: This pardon reinforces Trump’s pattern of using presidential clemency to protect Republican allies convicted of financial crimes. It further erodes accountability for political corruption and signals that GOP officials engaging in illegal campaign finance activities can expect leniency under Trump’s rule. We should also monitor whether Trump is selling pardons.

Source: ABC News

Behold The Golden Age Of Public Corruption In America

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi has gutted the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section, which prosecutes public corruption cases. This move shifts corruption investigations away from career prosecutors and into the hands of Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys, making high-level accountability nearly impossible.

Why It Matters: Trump’s second term has already ushered in a new era of unchecked corruption, dismantling key oversight mechanisms. With the DOJ now weaponized to protect Trump’s allies while punishing opponents, the rule of law is crumbling, paving the way for systemic abuses of power.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Official Tasked With Defending DOGE Cuts Used Office for Fashion Influencing

What Happened: McLaurine Pinover, the chief spokesperson for the Office of Personnel Management, used her federal office to film Instagram fashion influencer videos, directing followers to a commission-based shopping site. At the same time, she defended mass federal layoffs ordered by Musk. Pinover deleted her Instagram account after CNN reached out to her.

Why It Matters: While tens of thousands of federal workers are losing jobs, Pinover promoted $475 skirts from her government office. In normal times, this would violate rules against using government property for personal gain.

Source: CNN

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Mike Johnson Admits Congress Is at Musk and Trump’s Mercy

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged Elon Musk’s control over Congress, admitting that Musk can “blow the whole thing up” with a single post on X. Johnson described his job as speaker as a balancing act between managing House Republicans, Trump, and Musk—who holds unchecked power over the government.

Why It Matters: The Speaker of the House openly acknowledged that Congress is no longer an independent branch of government— instead controlled by an unelected billionaire and an authoritarian president. Legislative decisions are no longer made by elected representatives but dictated by Trump and Musk, who wield their influence to dismantle federal agencies and manipulate policy for their agendas.

Source: Politico

Key Project 2025: Authors Now Staffing the Trump Regime

What Happened: Despite Trump “disavowing” the Project 2025 policy blueprint during his campaign, several of its key contributors now hold top positions in his regime. These individuals are actively implementing Project 2025’s radical agenda, including gutting federal agencies, slashing government jobs, and reshaping trade and economic policy.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Cabinet and executive branch are now stacked with Project 2025 architects, meaning its extremist blueprint for dismantling democracy is being executed in real time to centralize power, deregulate industry, and erode democratic institutions.

Source: NBC News

"The President Wanted It and I Did It": Recording Reveals Social Security Chief’s Thoughts on DOGE and Trump

What Happened: In a leaked recording, acting Social Security Commissioner Leland Dudek admitted that Trump and Elon Musk are driving massive cuts at the Social Security Administration. He acknowledged that Trump’s claims of Social Security fraud are lies and is following orders from the White House despite his reservations. The SSA is slashing 7,000 jobs, closing regional offices, cutting disability services, and even considering outsourcing customer service.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting Social Security while spreading disinformation to justify cuts. Dudek’s admission confirms that Musk’s so-called “efficiency” efforts are destabilizing the agency, causing system crashes and delays. Millions of elderly and disabled Americans rely on Social Security, but its future is now in jeopardy.

Source: ProPublica

Trump takes an ax to more than a dozen pollution rules in rapid-fire deregulation

What Happened: Trump rolled back 31 environmental regulations in just two hours, gutting pollution controls for power plants, vehicles, and air quality. The Environmental Protection Agency also announced plans to challenge the scientific basis for regulating climate pollution.

Why It Matters: These moves mark a devastating shift in environmental policy, prioritizing industry profits over public health. There will be dire consequences, including increased pollution, health risks, and climate instability.

Source: CNN

Trump Ousts NEH Chair Shelly Lowe as He Reshapes Cultural Institutions

What Happened: Trump directed Shelly C. Lowe, the first Native American to lead the National Endowment for the Humanities, to step down. Michael McDonald, NEH’s general counsel, will serve as acting chairman.

Why It Matters: This aligns with Trump’s aggressive overhaul of arts and cultural agencies, including leadership changes at the Kennedy Center and cuts to federal arts preservation programs. His executive orders dismantling DEI initiatives have thrown NEH funding into legal uncertainty.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump, Musk Stoke Fears of Social Security Cuts with ‘Fraud’ Rhetoric

What Happened: Trump and Musk are escalating lies about widespread fraud in Social Security, fueling fears that they are laying the groundwork for massive cuts to the program. Musk suggested in a Fox Business interview that entitlement programs should be eliminated, citing $500 billion to $700 billion in “waste.” He has also called Social Security “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

Why It Matters: These lies directly contradict Trump’s and the GOP’s previous assurances that Social Security benefits would remain untouched and plan to dismantle and privatize it. Democrats warn that Musk is setting the stage for deep cuts disguised as “fraud” prevention. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Musk’s comments as “a pretext to slashing” benefits for millions of Americans. Bottom line:

Source: The Hill

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

EPA Workers Silenced as Agency Cancels Hundreds of Grants

What Happened: The EPA has cut off communication with grant recipients and quietly canceled hundreds of environmental grants that fund clean water, disaster preparedness, and emissions reduction projects. Staff have been prohibited from speaking to grantees, leaving critical programs in limbo.

Why It Matters: The move cripples environmental initiatives nationwide, hitting rural and tribal communities hardest. With funding frozen and no explanation given, essential projects for clean air, water, and climate resilience are being abandoned.

Source: ABC News

USDA Suspends Maine University Funding Over Trump’s Trans Athlete Order

What Happened: The U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended $30 million in research and program funding for the University of Maine after Governor Janet Mills refused to comply with Trump’s executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports. The USDA cited a need to evaluate potential “civil rights” violations at the university.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal funding to punish states that reject his extremist policies, using economic coercion to enforce discriminatory mandates. This sets a dangerous precedent, with the federal government retaliating against states and institutions for upholding civil rights protections.

Source: NBC News

Trump’s DOJ Subpoenas NY Migrant Shelter for Resident Names

What Happened: Trump’s regime subpoenaed a Manhattan hotel sheltering undocumented migrants, demanding resident names, birthdates, and IDs. The DOJ also seeks details on NYC officials’ funding migrant programs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DOJ is openly weaponizing federal power to track, surveil, and deport undocumented residents on a massive scale. This crackdown extends beyond migrant shelters to sanctuary cities and activists. Trump is escalating authoritarian tactics that trample civil liberties and criminalize dissent.

Source: The Guardian

Congress to Investigate Attacks on Tesla Owners as GOP Shields Musk

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a congressional investigation into alleged attacks against Tesla owners and vehicles, framing it as “domestic terrorism” orchestrated by the “radical Left.” Johnson provided no evidence for his claims but vowed to involve the DOJ and FBI in pursuing perpetrators.

Why It Matters: This marks yet another weaponization of Congress to protect Musk instead of addressing real crises like Social Security cuts, mass firings, or environmental deregulation. Republicans are using taxpayer resources to shield a billionaire from public scrutiny. Musk, in turn, continues consolidating power while influencing policy decisions that benefit his business empire.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Tennessee’s Push to Jail Officials for Backing Immigration ‘Sanctuary’ Raises Alarm

What Happened: Tennessee passed a law making it a felony for local officials, such as city council members and school board representatives, to vote in favor of "sanctuary city" policies. Lawmakers who defy the state’s immigration stance could face at least one year in prison, fines, and removal from office.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented move criminalizes elected officials for their votes, raising serious concerns about authoritarian overreach. Progressive lawmakers warn that it undermines democracy by intimidating local officials into compliance with conservative policies.

Source: The Guardian

Justice Barrett’s Sister Targeted with Bomb Threat in South Carolina

What Happened: A bomb threat targeting Amanda Coney Williams, the sister of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, was reported in Charleston, South Carolina. An email claimed a pipe bomb was placed in her mailbox, signed with “Free Palestine.” No device was found.

Why It Matters: The threat highlights rising intimidation tactics against judges and their families amid an increasingly volatile political climate. Barrett has faced backlash from conservatives over recent rulings, though no direct link has been established.

Source: CNN

Trump Escalates War on Legal Establishment

What Happened: Trump is targeting law firms, stripping security clearances, blocking federal contracts, and blacklisting firms tied to Democrats and DEI programs. Perkins Coie was banned from federal buildings, and its lawyers lost security clearances. The White House is threatening to investigate other firms over hiring practices.

Why It Matters: Legal experts call this an unprecedented attack on the right to legal representation, likening it to Nixon’s “enemies list”. Law firms are fearful of retribution, undermining fundamental legal protections in the U.S.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Migrant Shelter Accused of Child Sexual Abuse

What Happened: The Justice Department abruptly dismissed a civil rights lawsuit against Southwest Key Programs, the largest provider of shelters for unaccompanied migrant children, despite allegations of sexual abuse and harassment spanning nearly a decade. The lawsuit, filed in 2024, accused Southwest Key employees of rape, solicitation of sex acts, and other abuses.

Why It Matters: Dropping the case lets an accused shelter off the hook and denies justice to the children who suffered sexual abuse. The National Center for Youth Law is fighting to keep the case alive, arguing that the decision shields wrongdoing. Senator Grassley is pressing the DOJ for answers.

Source: Reuters

‘Students will suffer harm’: Education Department’s civil rights office gutted by layoffs, closures

What Happened: Trump’s layoffs at the Department of Education have eliminated nearly half of the Office for Civil Rights' staff, including entire regional offices in New York, Chicago, and Dallas. The cuts put thousands of discrimination cases—ranging from disability accommodations to sexual violence complaints—into limbo.

Why It Matters: These layoffs effectively dismantle federal enforcement of civil rights in education, leaving students and families without recourse for discrimination. With fewer than 300 staff members remaining, the backlog of cases will likely take years to address, harming students.

Source: CNN

Thousands of Afghans Who Helped U.S. Military Blocked from Reaching American Soil

What Happened: Over 40,000 vetted Afghan refugees remain stranded after Trump suspended the U.S. refugee program and Secretary of State Marco Rubio froze federal funding for their travel. This includes 2,800 unaccompanied minors in the U.S. and thousands of families still separated years after the chaotic 2021 withdrawal. Those approved for resettlement must now pay their way or remain in danger.

Why It Matters: Afghans who risked their lives for the U.S. military are now trapped in limbo, many in danger under Taliban rule. The lack of urgency from the U.S. government raises serious humanitarian and national security concerns as allies are left behind.

Source: CBS News

Education Department Layoffs Threaten Support for Students with Disabilities

What Happened: Trump’s mass layoffs at the Education Department have cut nearly half the staff at the Office for Civil Rights and over 100 employees from the Institute of Education Sciences.

Why It Matters: Federal enforcement of disability rights is collapsing, leaving students with autism, intellectual disabilities, and special needs without legal protection or research-backed educational support. With the dismantling of the department underway, schools will be left without resources to serve disabled students effectively.

Source: NBC News

U.S. Citizen Child Recovering from Brain Cancer Deported with Undocumented Parents

What Happened: A 10-year-old U.S. citizen recovering from brain cancer was deported to Mexico along with her undocumented parents after being detained at a Texas immigration checkpoint while en route to an emergency medical checkup in Houston. The parents had no criminal history and had previously passed through the checkpoint without issue by showing medical and legal documents.

Why It Matters: This cruel and heartbreaking deportation raises serious human rights and legal concerns, as a critically ill U.S. citizen child has been forced out of the country, jeopardizing her life-saving treatment.

Source: NBC News

Education Department Mass Firings Target Civil Rights and Student Aid Offices

What Happened: Trump’s mass layoffs at the Department of Education have eliminated nearly 1,300 jobs, including civil rights attorneys, student aid specialists, and regulatory staff. Documents obtained by Politico reveal that seven of the department’s 12 regional civil rights offices—including those in Boston, Dallas, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco—were shut down. Financial aid oversight specialists and IT personnel were also cut.

Why It Matters: The move guts federal oversight of education and threatens protections for students with disabilities, victims of discrimination, and those reliant on financial aid.

Source: Politico

Inside Trump’s Crackdown on Dissent: Obscure Laws, ICE Agents and Fear

What Happened: Trump arrested and moved to deport lawful permanent resident Mahmoud Khalil, citing an obscure legal provision that claims his pro-Palestinian activism at Columbia University harmed U.S. foreign policy interests.

Why It Matters: Trump is using immigration laws to punish political speech. Civil rights advocates warn this is part of Trump’s broader crackdown on dissent, leveraging federal agencies and legal loopholes to silence opposition. The arrest sets a dangerous precedent for punishing all activists based on their political views.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Social Security Reverses Plan to Cut Phone Services After Backlash

What Happened: The Social Security Administration scrapped Musk’s plans to eliminate phone services for millions of retirees and disabled Americans following a Washington Post report exposing the proposal. The cuts would have severely impacted seniors and disabled individuals who rely on phone access for claims.

Why It Matters: This reversal underscores the chaos and risks of Trump’s deep government cuts. The plan, part of a broader 12% workforce reduction, has already led to longer wait times and service disruptions. Musk’s cuts are gutting critical government functions, disproportionately harming vulnerable populations.

Source: The Washington Post

DOGE Fires NIH Lab Leak Prevention Staff

What Happened: Trump and Musk fired 20 NIH employees responsible for lab safety and preventing pathogen leaks. These cuts were part of a broader purge of probationary workers across federal agencies in February.

Why It Matters: The Division of Occupational Health and Safety is critical in preventing biosafety lab accidents and maintaining scientific safety standards. Experts warn that fewer trained personnel will increase the risk of lab leaks, endangering the public.

Source: NOTUS

Trump Slashes Mental Health and Addiction Agency

What Happened: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration faces severe cuts, with 50% of its staff being eliminated and regional offices shutting down. The agency, which oversees the National Suicide Lifeline, opioid treatment programs, and drug courts, has been unresponsive to state and nonprofit partners as the downsizing takes effect.

Why It Matters: SAMHSA plays a critical role in addressing the U.S. mental health and addiction crisis, and its programs have contributed to a decline in overdose deaths since 2023. These cuts will increase relapse rates, overwhelm healthcare systems, and worsen mental health outcomes.

Source: New York Times

Confusion, Fear as Defense Workforce Faces Mass Firings and Chaos

What Happened: Trump’s purge, hiring freezes, and new administrative burdens have thrown the Defense Department into turmoil. Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to fire 5,400 probationary employees and cut up to 8% of the civilian workforce. Meanwhile, workers who applied for an early resignation package have been left in limbo, unsure of their status.

Why It Matters: The cuts are demoralizing civilian employees, disrupting military readiness, endangering national security, and creating inefficiencies rather than improving operations. Workforce reductions are being carried out with little transparency, leaving thousands of employees uncertain about their futures while administrative chaos grows.

Source: Defense One

NOAA Braces for Mass Layoffs, Fueling Concerns About Lifesaving Weather Services

What Happened: Trump is preparing to lay off over 1,000 NOAA employees, slashing its workforce by 25% since January. The cuts come as agencies submit their “reduction in force” plans, with NOAA forced to eliminate entire functions, not just personnel.

Why It Matters: These cuts threaten essential weather forecasting, storm warnings, and climate monitoring just as hurricane and wildfire seasons approach. This will endanger public safety and disaster response, putting lives at risk.

Source: ABC News

Mass Exodus at HHS as Buyouts, Layoffs Accelerate Under Trump

What Happened: The Department of Health and Human Services is facing a wave of resignations as employees are pressured into buyouts offering up to $25,000 to leave their jobs. Trump and RFK Jr. have already purged 5,200 probationary employees.

Why It Matters: The gutting of HHS destabilizes public health at a time of rising global threats and bird flu and measles outbreaks. Experts warn that critical programs for infectious disease response, medical research, and public health policy are being hollowed out. The chaos and uncertainty are forcing dedicated professionals to choose between staying under duress or abandoning vital work.

Source: Mother Jones

Federal Student Loan Site Crashes After Trump’s Education Dept. Layoffs

What Happened: The federal student loan website, StudentAid.gov, suffered a major outage one day after Trump gutted the Department of Education, eliminating half its workforce. The layoffs included IT staff responsible for maintaining FAFSA systems, leaving students unable to complete financial aid applications.

Why It Matters: With the Education Department in chaos, essential services like student loan processing and financial aid applications are being disrupted. The outage underscores the dangers of dismantling the department, potentially leaving millions of students in financial limbo.

Source: Associated Press

Education Department Cuts Agency That Compiles ‘Nation’s Report Card’

What Happened: Trump has eliminated nearly all 130 staffers at the National Center for Education Statistics, the agency responsible for collecting education data and issuing the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the "Nation’s Report Card."

Why It Matters: With NCES gutted, policymakers and the public will lose access to crucial data measuring student performance, teacher effectiveness, and school safety.

Source: ABC News

EPA Takes Aim at Water, Air, and Toxic Protections in Massive Deregulation Push

What Happened: The EPA launched the biggest deregulation campaign in U.S. history, gutting emissions standards, reversing climate protections, and challenging the scientific basis of greenhouse gas regulations.

Why It Matters: The rollback allows polluters to emit unlimited carbon, toxins, and wastewater, endangering public health and worsening climate change. With protections dismantled, Americans face dirtier air, water, and higher risks of environmental disasters. A full-scale war on science.

Source: ABC News

Trump's EPA Administrator Eliminates Environmental Justice and DEI Offices

What Happened: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has shut down all DEI offices across the agency, including closing 10 regional Environmental Justice Divisions and placing 168 employees on administrative leave at headquarters.

Why It Matters: The elimination of environmental justice programs disproportionately harms low-income communities and communities of color, which are most affected by pollution and climate change. This marks another rollback of civil rights and environmental protections, prioritizing corporate interests and endangering the public.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Greenlanders say no to Trump as rare earths loom over coalition talks

What Happened: Greenland’s opposition center-right Demokraatit party won the most votes in a surprising national election, dealing a blow to Trump’s ambitions of acquiring the Arctic island.

Why It Matters: Trump has repeated his plans to acquire Greenland, threatening military force or economic coercion to secure its strategic location and rare earth resources. The election results reflect strong opposition to U.S. interference.

Source: Politico

Kremlin-Linked Document Outlines Hard-Line Negotiating Stance

What Happened: A classified document from a Moscow-based think tank close to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) lays out maximalist demands for ending their genocidal war. It rejects Trump’s proposal for a “peace deal” within 100 days as “impossible” and calls for the dismantling of Ukraine’s government, territorial carve-ups, and full recognition of Russia’s seized land. The document also proposes fueling tensions between Trump and U.S. allies and offering U.S. access to rare-earth metals in illegally occupied Ukrainian territories as leverage.

Why It Matters: Russia’s demands align with Trump’s actions to date, as he has already pushed their agenda before meeting with Russian officials. It’s as if the Kremlin handed the White House a blueprint, and Trump is executing it step by step.

Source: The Washington Post

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Macron: Europe Must Prepare to Defend Ukraine Without U.S. Assistance

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Europe must be ready to defend Ukraine if Trump pulls U.S. support. Macron called for increased European military investment to counter Russia’s ongoing threat.

Why It Matters: With Trump aligning with Moscow, Europe is forced to rethink its defense strategy. Macron’s statement signals a major shift toward European military independence, a move that will reshape NATO and EU defense policies.

Source: NBC News

EU Chief Diplomat Warns of Russia’s ‘State-Sponsored Terrorism’ Against Europe

What Happened: The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, accused Russia and Iran of conducting "state-sponsored terrorism" against Europe. An investigation revealed that pro-Russian groups are offering cryptocurrency payments for sabotage, disinformation, and cyberattacks across the continent. Requests included plastering anti-NATO stickers in Brussels and collecting the emails of pro-Ukraine journalists.

Why It Matters: Europe is facing a surge in hybrid attacks—cyberwarfare, espionage, arson, and undersea cable sabotage—as Russia escalates its covert operations. Kallas warned that these threats will continue even if a “ceasefire” is reached in Ukraine, as Moscow seeks to destabilize Europe through asymmetric warfare.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges Past $1 Trillion in Record Time

What Happened: The U.S. budget deficit hit $1.15 trillion just five months into the fiscal year 2025, a record pace. February’s shortfall alone was $307 billion—38% higher than the same period in 2024.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deficit is ballooning as he pushes for tax cuts for the rich that will add $3.3 trillion to the debt. His purges and dismantling of agencies have shown no savings while raising concerns over economic stability and long-term financial consequences.

Source: CNBC

US Factories Likely to Feel the Pain from Trump’s Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

What Happened: Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, with an initial plan to double the rate for Canadian metals to 50%.

Why It Matters: These tariffs will raise costs for US industries that rely on steel and aluminum, such as automakers and construction firms, leading to job losses and economic strain.

Source: Associated Press

Canada, Europe Hit Back After US Metals Tariffs Kick In

What Happened: The EU and Canada announced retaliatory tariffs after Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports with no exemptions. The EU is targeting $28 billion worth of U.S. goods, while Canada is hitting back with $20.7 billion in tariffs on American products.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is escalating rapidly, threatening supply chains, jobs, and consumer prices on both sides of the Atlantic. The global economic fallout from these tariffs will drive up costs for American businesses and fuel inflation.

Source: ABC News

New CNN Poll: Americans Negative on Trump’s Economic Handling

What Happened: A new CNN poll shows that 56% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, marking his worst rating on this issue.

Why It Matters: As markets slide due to Trump’s tariff policies, investor confidence is wavering. Trump ran on lowering prices on day one and is doing the opposite.

Source: CNN

Consumer Angst Strikes All Income Levels Amid Economic Uncertainty

What Happened: Consumer spending is declining across all income levels, with necessities and luxuries taking a hit. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon noted that low-income consumers are struggling to make it through the month, buying smaller pack sizes as their money runs out. McDonald’s reported a double-digit drop in sales from lower-income customers, while luxury spending fell 9.3% in February, per Citi’s credit card data.

Why It Matters: The economic slowdown is widespread, affecting discount and high-end retailers. The tariffs, inflation, and recession fears under Trump’s insane economic policies are hitting American wallets hard.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Veterans Nationwide March: March 14, 2025

Frustrated Georgia Voters to Hold Town Hall Outside Rep. Scott’s Office

What Happened: Residents of Georgia’s 8th District will hold a town hall outside Rep. Austin Scott’s Warner Robins office on March 17, protesting his decade-long refusal to hold public forums. Organizers cite Republican leaders advising lawmakers to avoid town halls as a key reason for their action. More of this please!

Source: 13WMAZ

Rep. Mark Pocan Draws Packed Crowd, Calls Out Rep. Van Orden on Transparency

What Happened: Hundreds attended Rep. Mark Pocan’s (D-WI) town hall in Belmont, Wisconsin, where he criticized Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) for refusing to engage with constituents. Van Orden declined an invitation to attend. More Democrats should hold town halls in Republican districts since GOP lawmakers are avoiding public accountability.

Source: WKOW

Judge blocks Trump from enforcing 'chilling' order against law firm

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked parts of Trump’s executive order punishing the law firm Perkins Coie for its past representation of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and other causes Trump opposes. The order revokes security clearances, bans Perkins Coie lawyers from federal buildings, and bars federal employees from interacting with them. In her ruling, Judge Beryl Howell stated, “Our justice system is based on the fundamental belief that justice works best when all parties have zealous advocates… That fundamental promise extends to all parties, even those with unpopular ideas or beliefs or causes disliked by President Trump.”

Source: NPR

Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to Fire Federal Labor Regulator

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan ruled that Trump’s firing of Susan Grundmann from the Federal Labor Relations Authority violated federal law and Congress’ authority over independent agencies. The judge ordered Grundmann’s reinstatement.

Source: Politico

Judge slams EPA’s climate grant cancellations: ‘You have to have some kind of evidence’

What Happened: A federal judge harshly criticized the EPA for canceling $20 billion in climate grants, including $7 billion awarded to Climate United Fund, without providing evidence of wrongdoing. Judge Tanya Chutkan challenged Trump’s reasoning, calling it "pretty circular" and noting that procedures for canceling grants were not followed.

Source: Politico

Judge Orders Release of DOGE Records, Citing ‘Unprecedented’ Power and Secrecy

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that records from Musk’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE must be urgently released under the Freedom of Information Act due to its unprecedented power and secrecy. Judge Christopher Cooper noted DOGE’s rapid, unchecked cuts across federal agencies and lack of congressional oversight, contradicting Musk’s and the White House’s claims of transparency.

Source: Politico

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

7,000 — Number of Social Security Administration jobs being slashed under Trump’s cuts.

1,200 — Probationary employees fired from the NIH, including lab safety staff.

50% — Percentage of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration workforce being eliminated.

31 — Environmental regulations Trump rolled back in just two hours.

$1.15 trillion — U.S. budget deficit just five months into fiscal year 2025, a record pace.

40,000 — Number of vetted Afghans approved for U.S. resettlement now stranded due to Trump’s refugee freeze.

25% — Workforce reduction at NOAA, threatening lifesaving weather services.

1,300 — Jobs eliminated at the Department of Education, gutting civil rights and student aid offices.

37 — Safety recalls on the Tesla Model S Plaid that Trump purchased for nearly $100,000

56% — Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, per CNN poll.

$5 trillion — Cost of Senate Republicans’ proposed tax cuts.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Congressional Investigation into Tesla ‘Attacks’ — Will the GOP use taxpayer resources to shield Musk from criticism?

Project 2025 Implementation — How quickly will Trump’s handpicked officials reshape the federal government?

EPA Lawsuit Fallout — Will courts block Trump’s deregulation spree targeting climate and pollution controls?

Afghan Allies Left Behind — Will pressure force the U.S. to resume refugee evacuations?

Musk’s Expanding Government Influence — How far will Musk’s power extend in shaping federal policy?

Trump’s DOJ & Political Persecution — Will more activists and dissidents be targeted under obscure legal statutes?

State Resistance to Trump’s Agenda — How will blue states push back against federal overreach on immigration, education, and civil rights?

Impact of Defense Layoffs — How will national security and military readiness be affected by purges at the Pentagon?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets.

Musk’s Stranglehold on Government — The billionaire is not just advising Trump; he’s effectively running key agencies and Congress.

Weaponization of the DOJ — Trump is dismantling corruption investigations while using federal power to punish opponents.

Congress Is No Longer Independent — Speaker Mike Johnson admitted legislative decisions are dictated by Trump and Musk.

Systemic Government Collapse — Mass firings across federal agencies are crippling essential services, from Social Security to veterans’ care.

Dismantling Civil Rights Protections — The Education Department layoffs gut federal oversight for students with disabilities and victims of discrimination.

Trump’s Climate War — The rollback of pollution regulations will have devastating long-term environmental and health impacts.

Authoritarian Tactics — Deporting activists, weaponizing agencies to suppress dissent, and gutting oversight agencies are hallmarks of an autocratic regime.

The Corrupt Presidency — Trump is engineering the most lawless and self-serving regime in modern U.S. history.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.