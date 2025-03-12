The U.S. Department of Education headquarters is seen on March 6 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Turns White House Lawn Into Tesla Showroom, Promotes Musk’s Struggling Company

What Happened: Trump showcased Tesla vehicles on the White House lawn, personally endorsing Musk’s struggling car company and announcing plans to buy a Tesla. A White House official live-streamed the spectacle on Musk’s platform, X, highlighting major ethical violations— potentially illegal.

Why It Matters: Musk spent $280 million to help elect Trump and buy the White House, and now the White House is being used as a Tesla showroom. The blatant cronyism underscores how billionaires are shaping Trump’s agenda while everyday Americans suffer job cuts and financial turmoil.

Source: NBC News

Musk to Funnel $100M Into Trump’s Political Operation

What Happened: Musk plans to donate $100 million to Trump-controlled political groups, signaling deeper financial and political alignment. The funds may go to entities like Make America Great Again Inc. or Securing American Greatness, fueling Trump’s influence.

Why It Matters: This cements Musk’s role as Trump’s top financial backer while he wields unchecked government power. This is a blatant blurring of lines between business, government, and campaign finance.

Source: The New York Times

Trump’s SEC Strips Staff of Power to Launch Investigations

What Happened: The Securities and Exchange Commission has revoked its enforcement staff’s authority to launch formal investigations without direct approval from Trump-appointed commissioners. This reverses a 2009 rule that allowed staff to issue subpoenas independently and open probes into potential financial crimes.

Why It Matters: This politicizes financial enforcement, slowing down or outright blocking probes into corporate fraud, insider trading, and securities violations. It hands full control to Trump loyalists to shield Wall Street allies from scrutiny and can be weaponized against organizations that fall out of favor with the regime.

Source: Reuters

USDOT says Verizon not moving fast enough on $2.4 billion FAA contract

What Happened: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized Verizon for moving too slowly on its $2.4 billion FAA telecom contract, saying, "I can't wait 10 years." The FAA is now reviewing the deal, while Musk's Starlink is positioning itself as an alternative.

Why It Matters: With Trump and Musk tightening their grip on federal operations, the FAA contract could be the next major government handout to Musk’s empire. Starlink’s involvement would deepen Musk’s control over critical infrastructure while sidelining an existing contractor.

Source: Reuters

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

🚨USAID staff instructed to clear out classified safes and shred or burn documents

What Happened: USAID staff were ordered to destroy classified safes and personnel records in a mass document purge. The directive instructs employees to shred documents or use burn bags, which is an illegal destruction of federal records.

Why It Matters: The destruction of USAID’s records caps off Musk and Trump’s dismantling of the agency, erasing vital documents and potentially covering up crimes. This violates the Federal Records Act, while lawmakers call it an “unfolding scandal.”

Source: CBS News

Elon Musk Has Wanted the Government Shutdown

What Happened: Sources reveal that Musk was pushing for a government shutdown, making it easier to permanently eliminate hundreds of thousands of federal jobs. Musk privately advocated for tanking a stopgap spending bill, seeing it as an opportunity to cripple what he views as a "liberal power base."

Source: WIRED

Trump Guts DOJ Corruption Unit, Shifting Cases to Political Appointees

What Happened: Trump has slashed the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, which prosecutes public corruption cases, in half. Only a handful of employees remain, and its cases will now be handled by U.S. attorneys—many of whom are Trump appointees.

Why It Matters: This shifts corruption investigations from career prosecutors to political loyalists, highlighting that Trump is dismantling accountability and plans to use the DOJ to shield allies while targeting opponents.

Source: NBC News

Musk’s DOGE Expands Government Data Access, Raising Surveillance Fears

What Happened: Musk’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE has gained sweeping access to government databases containing personal information on millions of Americans, including tax records, Social Security data, and health records. Privacy advocates and unions have filed lawsuits to block DOGE from further accessing IRS and SSA records, fearing mass surveillance and potential misuse of sensitive data.

Why It Matters: The data breach should set off alarm bells for all Americans of government overreach and could be used to target dissenters and perceived political enemies. The risk of leaks and AI-driven profiling threatens Americans’ privacy and civil liberties.

Source: NPR

Republicans Quietly Cede Power to Trump on Tariffs, Avoiding a Tough Vote

What Happened: House Republicans inserted language into a procedural measure that blocks Congress from voting to overturn Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. By declaring the rest of the year "one long day," they nullified a law allowing Congress to end a presidential emergency, shielding themselves from a politically fraught vote.

Why It Matters: With Congress willingly deferring to Trump, the legislative branch is failing to provide oversight, effectively eliminating checks on his power. This accelerates the erosion of democratic institutions, leaving executive actions unchecked and further consolidating Trump’s control over all branches of the government.

Source: The New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

🚨Trump’s DOJ Targets Ukraine Whistleblower Rep. Eugene Vindman

What Happened: Interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin has demanded financial records from Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) regarding his work supporting Ukraine. Vindman called the inquiry a “dangerous” intimidation tactic and part of Trump’s campaign of retaliation against critics. Martin has sent similar letters to other Democratic lawmakers and officials who have challenged Trump.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is being weaponized to punish political opponents, particularly those involved in Trump’s past impeachments or who support Ukraine. A classic authoritarian tactic to silence dissent.

Source: The Washington Post

Musk Signals Plan to Target Social Security and Entitlement Spending

What Happened: In a Fox Business interview, Musk suggested his operatives would scrutinize Social Security and entitlement programs, calling them “the big one to eliminate.” He repeated lies about fraud and linked benefits to immigration conspiracies.

Why It Matters: Social Security and Medicare are lifelines for millions of Americans. Musk and Trump’s efforts to frame them as fraudulent signal a potential push to gut entitlement programs under the guise of efficiency.

Source: The New York Times

DOJ Blocks OPM Director’s Testimony on Mass Firings

What Happened: The DOJ has refused to allow Charles Ezell, acting head of the Office of Personnel Management, to testify under oath about the mass firings of federal employees. The DOJ also withdrew his affidavit.

Why It Matters: The refusal to testify suggests misconduct and illegal firings. Unions accuse Ezell of lying about the reasons for the terminations, and the regime’s stonewalling is an attempt to cover up politically motivated purges.

Source: ABC News

Education Department cuts half its staff as Trump vows to wind the agency down

What Happened: The Education Department laid off over 1,300 employees, cutting its workforce in half as part of Trump’s plan to dismantle the agency.

Why It Matters: The drastic downsizing will disrupt oversight of student loans, Pell Grants, and civil rights protections and is a step toward eliminating the department entirely, leaving states to navigate federal education policy with little support.

Source: Associated Press

Two Transgender Girls, Six Federal Agencies. How Trump Is Trying to Pressure Maine Into Obedience

What Happened: After Trump threatened Maine over transgender student athletes, six federal agencies launched investigations and pulled funding from the state. The University of Maine lost research grants, Social Security briefly canceled contracts, and federal lawsuits loom—all targeting Maine’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the federal government to strong-arm states into compliance with his extremist policies, punishing Maine for upholding transgender rights. This authoritarian overreach sets a dangerous precedent for states that oppose his agenda.

Source: ProPublica

Ice accessed car trackers in sanctuary cities that could help in raids, files show

What Happened: ICE has accessed vast networks of license plate readers in sanctuary cities like Westchester County, NY, despite local laws limiting cooperation with immigration enforcement. Documents reveal ICE, CBP, and DHS have accessed Westchester’s database, which scans millions of vehicles per week, allowing federal agents to track movement and potentially conduct raids.

Why It Matters: The use of surveillance tech bypasses sanctuary policies, enabling ICE to monitor and detain immigrants even in areas that legally restrict cooperation. This raises concerns over mass surveillance, civil rights violations, and government overreach.

Source: The Guardian

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump says violence against Tesla is domestic terrorism

What Happened: Trump declared that violence against Tesla dealerships will be classified as domestic terrorism, warning that perpetrators will “go through hell.” The move comes amid nationwide protests against Elon Musk’s deep role in Trump’s regime.

Why It Matters: This authoritarian escalation would weaponize federal law enforcement to criminalize dissent against a private company. Violence against Tesla property is a local law enforcement issue, not a national security threat. Yet, Trump blurs the lines between state power and corporate interests to shield Musk from public backlash.

Source: Reuters

Judges Warn of Threats to Independence Amid GOP Impeachment Push

What Happened: Federal judges Jeffrey Sutton and Richard Sullivan raised alarms about growing threats against the judiciary, driven by Musk’s attacks and Republican calls for impeachment. They also warned that recent budget cuts to the U.S. Marshals Service endanger judicial security.

Why It Matters: The judiciary’s independence is under assault as Trump sycophants attempt to intimidate judges who rule against them. Slashing security funding while pushing impeachment threats undermines the rule of law.

Source: CBS News

White House Pressures Columbia as It Targets Pro-Palestinian Protesters

What Happened: Trump is pressuring Columbia University to assist in identifying pro-Palestinian activists for deportation. After arresting legal U.S. resident Mahmoud Khalil, the White House vowed more arrests, accusing demonstrators of antisemitism and pro-Hamas sentiments. Columbia has refused to cooperate, and the regime has retaliated by pulling federal research funding.

Why It Matters: Today, the crackdown targets pro-Palestinian activists—tomorrow, it could be any student or professor who dissents. The regime is using intimidation tactics to suppress campus activism, setting a dangerous precedent for political repression.

Source: Associated Press

DoJ Official Fired After Refusing to Restore Mel Gibson’s Gun Rights

What Happened: Elizabeth Oyer, a non-political Justice Department official, says she was fired after refusing to recommend restoring Mel Gibson’s gun rights. Gibson, a Trump ally, lost the right due to a 2011 domestic violence conviction. Oyer claims senior officials pressured her, citing Gibson’s “personal relationship” with Trump as justification.

Why It Matters: This is more political interference by the White House in the Justice Department and favoritism for Trump’s allies. The DOJ is no longer independent and is another tool of the Trump regime.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Calls Tesla Boycott ‘Illegal,’ Threatens Crackdown

What Happened: Trump called the growing boycott of the Tesla “illegal.” He also vowed to classify violence against Tesla dealerships as “domestic terrorism,” escalating his threats to crack down on dissent.

Why It Matters: Boycotts are a constitutionally protected form of protest, and Trump’s threats are a classic authoritarian move to criminalize resistance. Declaring economic activism “illegal” is a direct attack on First Amendment rights.

Source: The Guardian

Fears mount over Kash Patel’s use of FBI to persecute leftwing protest groups

What Happened: An FBI insider warns that Director Kash Patel is shifting the bureau’s focus from investigating far-right extremists to cracking down on “anti-fascist” activists and BLM protesters.

Why It Matters: Trump increasingly labels critics as "radical left" and intends to use law enforcement as a political weapon. They are gearing to ignore far-right violence while persecuting activists.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

USDA Cuts Over $1 Billion in School and Local Food Funding

What Happened: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has eliminated two federal programs that provided over $1 billion annually for schools and food banks to purchase from local farms. The cuts affect the $660 million Local Food for Schools program and the $500 million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which supported food banks.

Why It Matters: These cuts will hit schools, food banks, and small farmers hard, worsening food insecurity and disrupting local economies while hurting vulnerable children.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s Justification for Arresting Palestinian Protester Is Total B.S.

What Happened: Homeland Security agents arrested Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, under dubious claims of national security threats. Trump has provided no evidence linking him to Hamas or any criminal activity but is openly touting his detention as part of a broader crackdown on student protests. A federal judge has temporarily blocked his deportation.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant violation of the First Amendment, with legal experts warning that Trump is using immigration enforcement to silence political dissent. The arrest sets a dangerous precedent for punishing all activists based on their political views.

Source: Rolling Stone

Republican Refers to Transgender Member as a Man, Cutting Short a House Hearing

What Happened: Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) repeatedly misgendered Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), the first openly transgender member of Congress, during a House hearing. When challenged by Rep. William Keating (D-MA), Self doubled down and abruptly adjourned the session. Later, he defended his actions, citing Trump’s executive order mandating that the federal government only recognize two sexes.

Why It Matters: This highlights the GOP’s vile, escalating attacks on transgender rights, reinforcing a broader effort to erase legal recognition of transgender people. This political hostility threatens the dignity and participation of trans lawmakers amid a wider rollback of LGBTQ+ protections.

Source: The New York Times

Trump's Aid Cuts Fuel Global Tuberculosis Crisis

What Happened: Trump slashed U.S. funding for global health programs, devastating tuberculosis treatment worldwide. The U.S. was the largest donor to TB programs, and its withdrawal has led to collapsed testing and treatment in dozens of countries. Hundreds of thousands of patients, including many in Kenya, are growing sicker and spreading the disease.

Why It Matters: TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease, and without treatment, it spreads rapidly. Trump's cuts have not only endangered lives but also risk fueling a global public health catastrophe—including in the U.S.

Source: The New York Times

Lawsuit Threatens Disability Protections Under Rehabilitation Act

What Happened: A lawsuit led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenges updated regulations under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which mandates accessibility and accommodations for disabled Americans. Legal experts warn the lawsuit’s language could dismantle Section 504 entirely, jeopardizing protections in schools, hospitals, and public transportation.

Why It Matters: Millions of disabled Americans rely on these legal mandates to access essential services, remain integrated with society, and avoid institutionalization. If successful, the lawsuit could strip critical civil rights protections and funding for disability accommodations nationwide.

Source: The Washington Post

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Researchers are learning Trump axed their work to improve vaccination

What Happened: Trump abruptly canceled NIH-funded studies aimed at understanding vaccine hesitancy and improving access. Researchers were notified that their projects were being axed mid-stream, a highly unusual move.

Why It Matters: With a growing measles outbreak fueled by low vaccination rates, halting research into vaccine trust and access endangers public health. The decision aligns with Health Secretary RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine agenda, raising fears of broader attacks on immunization programs.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Cuts 1,000 Jobs at NOAA, Weakening Weather Monitoring

What Happened: Trump is slashing another 1,000 jobs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, amounting to a 10% workforce reduction. The cuts, part of a broader purge of federal agencies, will impact weather forecasting, ocean research, and fisheries management.

Why It Matters: NOAA plays a critical role in tracking extreme weather, climate change, and disasters. Cutting staff will endanger public safety, weaken disaster preparedness, and disrupt vital scientific research.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Shutters VA Office Investigating Racial Disparities in Veterans’ Care

What Happened: Trump has eliminated the Office of Equity Assurance at the Department of Veterans Affairs, which investigated racial and demographic disparities in veterans’ benefits.

Why It Matters: The closure guts efforts to ensure minority and marginalized veterans receive equal access to care and benefits. Advocates warn this will have “dire, wide-reaching, and deadly” consequences for veterans who already face systemic discrimination.

Source: ProPublica

E.P.A. to Shut Down Environmental Justice Offices

What Happened: Trump plans to close all Environmental Protection Agency offices focused on environmental justice, eliminating efforts to address pollution in poor and minority communities. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin framed the move as an “organizational improvement” aligned with Trump’s push to end DEI programs.

Why It Matters: This dismantles decades of work aimed at protecting vulnerable communities from disproportionate pollution exposure. With funding cuts and staff terminations, the move is part of a broader rollback of environmental protections, prioritizing industry deregulation over public health.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Cancels Disaster Training for Meteorologists

What Happened: Trump canceled critical disaster training for National Weather Service meteorologists due to staffing shortages and extreme travel budget cuts. Employees were blocked from booking travel, and those who already had were forced to cancel.

Why It Matters: This cripples the ability of meteorologists to respond to disasters like wildfires and hurricanes, delaying certification of new incident meteorologists and overburdening an already stretched workforce. With climate-related disasters increasing, gutting the NWS weakens public safety and emergency response.

Source: The Hill

Trump Halts Federal Weather Balloon Launches Amid Staffing Cuts

What Happened: Trump suspended critical weather balloon launches in Albany, NY; Gray, ME; and Kotzebue, AK due to staffing shortages caused by recent federal job cuts. These balloons collect essential weather data on temperature, humidity, and wind patterns.

Why It Matters: These suspensions weaken the accuracy of weather forecasting and will impact disaster preparedness. Cuts to the National Weather Service are already degrading critical services, raising concerns about the government's ability to track severe storms and climate patterns.

Source: The Hill

Trump Shutters Offshore Drilling Oversight Offices

What Happened: Trump and Musk are closing two key regional offices that oversee offshore oil and gas drilling in the Pacific and Gulf regions. These offices handle oil spill response, safety enforcement, and environmental compliance.

Why It Matters: The New Orleans office oversees 97% of U.S. offshore oil production, while the California office monitors drilling and emerging offshore wind projects. Shutting them down weakens regulatory oversight, increases environmental risks, and hampers emergency response efforts.

Source: NOTUS

Trump Cuts Staff Overseeing 26,000 U.S. Artworks

What Happened: Trump is dismantling the GSA’s fine arts and historic preservation units, firing staff responsible for maintaining federally owned artworks, some dating back to the 1850s. At least five regional offices have been shuttered.

Why It Matters: The move threatens national art preservation and raises fears of historic federal buildings being sold off.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump cuts target world-leading greenhouse gas observatory in Hawaii

What Happened: Trump is moving to cancel the lease for the Hilo, Hawaii office supporting the Mauna Loa Observatory, the world’s longest-running CO₂ monitoring station. The office is one of 20 NOAA facilities targeted by Musk under cost-cutting measures.

Why It Matters: The Mauna Loa station has tracked atmospheric CO₂ since 1956, producing the Keeling Curve, the foundation of modern climate science. Shutting down its support hub jeopardizes critical research on global warming just as emissions continue rising.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Intensifies Threats in Attack on Canada

What Happened: Trump doubled tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and reiterated his threat to annex Canada, declaring it should become “our cherished Fifty-First State.” Trump has repeatedly questioned the validity of the U.S.-Canada border treaty, claiming the divide is an “artificial line of separation.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s rhetoric is an unprecedented threat to Canadian sovereignty, with economic blackmail used to pressure the country into submission. Trump is mirroring Putin.

Source: The New York Times

US to Require Some Canadian Visitors to Register With DHS

What Happened: Trump will require Canadians staying in the US for more than 30 days to register with US Citizenship and Immigration Services and undergo fingerprinting. The rule, set to take effect on April 11, expands background check requirements at the US-Canada border.

Why It Matters: The policy marks a significant shift in US- Canada travel relations, adding bureaucratic hurdles for long-term visitors and raising concerns about increased surveillance and strained cross-border ties. Another reason for Canadians to not travel to the U.S.

Source: Bloomberg

EU chief says member countries must use a new defense loan to buy European, not American

What Happened: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that a new €150 billion ($163 billion) EU defense loan program must be used to purchase military equipment from European manufacturers, not American suppliers. The plan aims to strengthen Europe’s defense industry and ensure long-term contracts for domestic producers.

Why It Matters: Europe is shifting toward military self-sufficiency, spurred by Trump’s threats that the US will not provide security guarantees. It deepens the rift between the US and EU as the U.S. is no longer seen as a reliable ally—delivering another win for Russia.

Source: Associated Press

Greenland's pro-business opposition wins election amid Trump control pledge

What Happened: Greenland’s opposition, the Demokraatit party, won, defeating the ruling left-wing coalition. The election was overshadowed by Trump’s threat to invade Greenland, calling it vital to American security.

Why It Matters: Trump is threatening to invade Greenland—under NATO protection— using economic pressure and security claims. The island’s vast resources and Arctic position make it a prime target.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Restores Ukraine Aid in Exchange for 30-Day Cease-Fire

What Happened: Trump has agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day cease-fire, contingent on Russian approval.

Why It Matters: The U.S. cannot be trusted as Trump serves Russia’s strategic goals. While this deal may provide a temporary pause in hostilities, it ultimately undermines Ukraine under a Russian genocidal assault.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Stocks Drop as Trump’s Tariffs Escalate Trade War, Recession Fears Grow

What Happened: The Dow fell 475 points, extending a market selloff triggered by Trump’s tariffs. In retaliation, Ontario briefly imposed a 25% tariff on U.S. electricity, later withdrawn after talks with U.S. officials. China also hit back with tariffs on American goods.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic trade war is rattling markets, increasing costs for businesses, and fueling fears of a recession. The escalating tensions with key trading partners threaten economic stability.

Source: ABC News

Ray Dalio Warns of ‘Shocking Developments’ from U.S. Debt Crisis

What Happened: Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio warned that the U.S. faces a severe debt supply-demand problem, requiring the government to sell debt that global markets may not want to buy. He cautioned that this could lead to austerity, debt restructuring, or geopolitical pressure to force purchases.

Why It Matters: With U.S. deficits at unsustainable levels, Dalio predicts economic turmoil and drastic measures to manage debt. His warning comes as trade tensions and market uncertainty escalate.

Source: CNBC

Trump Promised a Boom, Now Braces Americans for Economic Turbulence

What Happened: After promising a historic economic boom, Trump is now warning of economic “disturbance” and a “detox period” as his tariffs and mass public sector layoffs take effect. Stock markets have plummeted, consumer confidence has tanked, and job cuts are rising.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic trade war and deep job cuts are fueling economic instability, contradicting his campaign promises of prosperity. His regime is preparing Americans for economic pain instead of the boom he sold them.

Source: USA Today

Major US Airlines Warn of Slowing Demand Amid Crashes, Economic Uncertainty

What Happened: Delta, Southwest, United, and American Airlines all reported weaker-than-expected bookings, citing economic uncertainty, reduced corporate and government travel, and consumer hesitation following two recent deadly plane crashes. Delta alone expects $500 million less revenue this quarter.

Why It Matters: The decline signals broader economic instability under Trump’s policies, as corporate belt-tightening, government layoffs, and recession fears ripple through the travel industry. Air safety concerns are also shaking consumer confidence.

Source: ABC News

Trump’s Economic Chaos Sparks Stagflation Fears

What Happened: Trump’s erratic economic policies—tariffs, tax cuts, and deep spending cuts—are fueling concerns of stagflation, where rising prices are met with stagnant wages and job losses. Investors fear a repeat of the 1970s economic crisis.

Why It Matters: Higher consumer costs alongside declining employment could tank economic growth, eroding public confidence and setting up long-term financial instability.

Source: NBC News

Kentucky Bourbon Industry Hit by Trump’s Trade War

What Happened: Small bourbon producers in Kentucky, like Brough Brothers Distillery, are facing major setbacks as Trump’s trade war triggers retaliatory tariffs on American whiskey in Canada and Europe. The uncertainty has forced distillers to pause expansion plans.

Why It Matters: Kentucky’s bourbon industry, a key driver of the state’s economy, is becoming “collateral damage” in Trump’s trade policies. The tariffs threaten jobs, exports, and the global competitiveness of U.S. whiskey.

Source: Associated Press

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Veterans Nationwide March: March 14, 2025

Judge to Consider Blocking Mass Firings of Government Workers After 20 States Sue

What Happened: A federal judge in Maryland will hear arguments on whether to block Trump’s mass firing of over 20,000 probationary federal employees. The lawsuit, filed by 20 Democratic attorneys general, argues that the terminations were illegal as they were carried out without the required 60-day notice.

Source: ABC News

Perkins Coie Sues to Block Trump Order Stripping Lawyers’ Security Clearances

What Happened: Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit against Trump’s executive order, which mandates stripping security clearances from its lawyers, terminating government contracts, and barring the firm’s employees from federal buildings. The order is seen as retaliation for the firm’s past representation of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Source: ABC News

Democrats Sue to Block Trump’s Takeover of Election Commission

What Happened: The Democratic Party is asking a judge to halt Trump’s executive order granting him greater control over the Federal Election Commission. The order weakens the independence of regulatory agencies and gives Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi authority over election-related decisions.

Source: CBS News

Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to Deport Columbia Activist—for Now

What Happened: A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student, after Trump moved to expel him. The court will hold a hearing Wednesday to review his case.

Source: CBS News

Court Asked to Halt USAID Document Destruction Amid Agency Purge

What Happened: A union representing USAID contractors petitioned a federal judge to intervene after an email ordered employees to shred and burn classified documents. The request comes as Trump dismantles USAID, cutting 83% of programs and laying off most staff.

Source: Associated Press

Judge Blocks Trump’s $600M Cut to Teacher Training Programs

What Happened: A federal judge in Boston temporarily halted Trump’s plan to slash $600 million from teacher training programs. The ruling sides with eight states arguing the cuts, targeting diversity and educator development programs, were abrupt and politically motivated.

Source: Associated Press

Judge Orders Musk’s DOGE to Release Internal Records

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Musk and unauthorized DOGE must comply with transparency laws and release internal documents. The decision rejects Trump’s claims that DOGE is beyond the Freedom of Information Act's oversight, citing its sweeping authority over government job cuts, USAID dismantling, and access to sensitive databases. Musk had argued that DOGE’s social media posts were sufficient transparency.

Source: The Guardian

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

$100 Million — Amount Elon Musk is funneling into Trump’s political operation.

$2.4 Billion — FAA telecom contract under scrutiny, with Musk’s Starlink eyeing a takeover.

1,300+ — Employees laid off as Trump moves to dismantle the Department of Education.

97% — Percentage of U.S. offshore oil production overseen by the New Orleans drilling office that Trump is shutting down.

168 — EPA employees placed on leave as Trump guts environmental justice offices.

26,000 — Pieces of federally owned artwork at risk as Trump slashes the GSA fine arts unit.

$1 Billion — Federal school and food bank funding cut by the USDA.

20 — Number of states suing to block Trump’s mass federal employee firings.

50% — Reduction in staff at the Justice Department’s corruption unit.

$280 Million — Musk’s estimated spending to elect Trump and secure influence in the White House.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Lawsuits Against Trump’s Power Grabs — Will courts block Trump’s efforts to strip oversight from federal agencies?

Musk’s Push for More Federal Contracts — With Starlink eyeing the FAA telecom deal, will Musk tighten his grip on government infrastructure?

Trump’s War on Federal Employees — How far will Trump go in gutting the civil service, and will mass firings trigger further protests?

Future of Student Loans & Federal Aid — With the Education Department gutted, will student loan forgiveness and federal grants disappear?

Federal Weather Monitoring in Crisis — With NOAA job cuts and halted weather balloon launches, what will happen to disaster preparedness?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets.

Musk’s Deepening Ties to Trump — The billionaire is consolidating power through political donations, government contracts, and policy influence.

Gutting Federal Oversight — The SEC, DOJ, and other agencies are being stripped of independent enforcement powers, shielding Trump’s cronies.

Weaponizing Law Enforcement — The FBI and DOJ are increasingly being used to target Trump’s critics and blue states.

Environmental & Climate Rollbacks — The shutdown of key EPA and NOAA offices weakens protections and threatens public safety.

Dismantling Public Services — Cuts to veterans’ care, Social Security oversight, and disaster preparedness programs erode government functions.

Authoritarian Creep — From persecuting political opponents to suppressing protests, Trump’s second term is escalating into full-blown authoritarianism.

