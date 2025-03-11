Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 10

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

DHS Awards GOP-Linked Firms $200M Ad Campaign Without Competitive Bidding

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security bypassed standard competitive bidding procedures to award two Republican-linked firms the first contracts of a $200 million television ad campaign promoting Trump’s immigration policies. DHS justified the move by citing Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, allowing them to fast-track the contracts under “unusual and compelling urgency” rules.

Why It Matters: Taxpayer money is funding a Trump ad blitz, blurring the line between governance and propaganda. Skipping competitive bidding reeks of cronyism and politicizing federal resources.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Weakens Landmark Environmental Law, A Gift to Big Oil

What Happened: The Interior Department suspended a Biden-era legal opinion that held corporations liable for accidentally killing migratory birds under the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The reversal, championed by oil billionaire Harold Hamm, shields energy and construction companies from penalties for killing birds during drilling, mining, wind energy production, and construction.

Why It Matters: The guts accountability for industries responsible for some of the nation’s worst environmental disasters which killed hundreds of thousands of birds. Big Oil wins again while conservation efforts take a major hit.

Source: Washington Post

House GOP conservatives make plea to 'hesistant' moderates on Medicaid changes

What Happened: The House Freedom Caucus is pressuring GOP moderates to support major Medicaid cuts, framing them as necessary "reforms" to curb expansion and finance Trump’s domestic policies, including tax cuts for the wealthy.

Why It Matters: While claiming to fight waste, Republicans are slashing healthcare for vulnerable populations to bankroll tax breaks for the rich and push their extremist agenda.

Source: Politico

Trump Moves to Weaken Chemical Safety Rules

What Happened: The EPA announced plans to ease regulations on chemical safety screenings, potentially limiting restrictions on hazardous substances. The proposed changes would assume that workers handling toxic chemicals wear protective gear, making it harder to classify chemicals as dangerous.

Why It Matters: Loosening chemical safety regulations will lead to increased public health risks and reduce accountability for polluters, prioritizing corporate interests over environmental and consumer protections.

Source: The Hill

Amazon Streams Trump’s The Apprentice Amid Growing Ties with White House

What Happened: Amazon announced it will begin streaming Trump’s reality show The Apprentice, potentially funneling profits to Trump. The move follows Amazon’s $1 million donation to Trump’s inauguration and a $40 million budget for Melania Trump’s documentary.

Why It Matters: The deal highlights corporate cronyism as Jeff Bezos aligns with Trump. Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, has also curbed criticism of Trump, further undermining media independence.

Source: The Hill

BlackRock Becomes a Power Player in Global Shipping—With Help From Trump

What Happened: BlackRock secured a $22.8 billion deal for 40+ global ports, including key Panama Canal terminals, after Trump threatened Panama. The rushed sale, brokered through insider ties between Larry Fink, Trump officials, and billionaire dealmakers, highlights backroom dealings and corporate favoritism.

Why It Matters: This deal hands Wall Street massive control over global trade while rewarding Trump’s political allies. It highlights the blurred lines between private wealth and government power, as U.S. policy shifts benefit BlackRock’s empire over national security interests.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Musk Expands DOGE’s Grip on Government, Plans to Double Staff

What Happened: Musk announced plans to double his operatives of unauthorized FAKE DOGE to 200 employees, expanding its influence across nearly every federal agency. Musk made clear he isn’t leaving the government anytime soon, suggesting he may outlast his temporary appointment.

Why It Matters: Musk is slashing Social Security, IRS enforcement, and environmental protections while gutting the federal workforce under the guise of “efficiency.” His unchecked power raises constitutional concerns as watchdogs warn of illegal actions and lack of oversight.

Source: NBC News

It's 'shoot first and ask questions later' as DOGE tries to dismantle CFPB: Official

What Happened: A CFPB official testified that Trump’s FAKE DOGE attempted to fire the majority of the agency’s workforce and fulfill its legal obligations with a skeleton crew before a judge halted the takeover. Internal chaos ensued as officials scrambled to dismantle and partially reinstate parts of the agency, leading to lost data and disrupted services.

Why It Matters: The CFPB was created to protect consumers from predatory financial practices, and its dismantling signals an open season for corporate abuse. Trump and Musk continue to gut oversight, prioritizing corporate interests over consumer protections.

Source: ABC News

Trump Cuts Election Cybersecurity Funding, Raising Meddling Fears

What Happened: Trump has halted millions in federal funding for two cybersecurity programs, including one supporting state and local election officials. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ended $10 million in annual funding to the nonprofit Center for Internet Security. The regime has also disbanded an FBI task force dedicated to investigating foreign influence in U.S. elections.

Why It Matters: Cutting election security funding weakens defenses against foreign and domestic interference and cyber threats, increasing the risk of meddling in upcoming elections. U.S. election integrity is being deliberately undermined.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Completes 83% Purge of USAID Programs

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Trump has completed its six-week dismantling of USAID, eliminating 83% of its programs. The remaining 18% will be transferred under the State Department’s control.

Why It Matters: USAID has been a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy for six decades, stabilizing economies, preventing conflict, and strengthening alliances. Its destruction will leave millions without humanitarian aid, weaken U.S. global influence, and create power vacuums for rivals like China and Russia to exploit.

Source: ABC News

Musk and DOGE try to slash government by cutting out those who answer to voters

What Happened: Trump and Musk are making massive cuts to the federal government—circumventing Congress and elected officials. Some fiscal conservatives are alarmed by the power grab, warning that no one accountable to voters is making these decisions.

Why It Matters: Musk continues to consolidate power, undermining democratic accountability and congressional authority over government spending.

Source: Associated Press

US Labor Board Declines to Defend Law Protecting Members from Trump’s Firings

What Happened: The National Labor Relations Board is abandoning its legal defense of a law restricting the president’s ability to fire board members at will. This comes as Trump pushes to remove Democratic NLRB member Gwynne Wilcox, challenging long-standing rules that shield independent agencies from White House control.

Why It Matters: This accelerates Trump’s effort to consolidate power over independent federal agencies, dismantling traditional checks on presidential authority. By gutting the NLRB’s independence, Trump is tilting labor policy to benefit corporations and allies like Musk, further eroding worker protections.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s IRS Overhaul Guts Enforcement

What Happened: Trump has laid off over 7,000 IRS employees, including auditors focused on large businesses and wealthy taxpayers, leaving tax enforcement in disarray. Trump is slashing the agency’s workforce by up to 50% while installing political loyalists, like former Congressman Billy Long, to take control.

Why It Matters: With fewer auditors, wealthy individuals and corporations face less scrutiny, while ordinary taxpayers may struggle to get assistance. Trump and Elon Musk are automating IRS functions, canceling contracts with tech vendors, and asserting unprecedented political control over an agency meant to operate independently.

Source: The New York Times

Musk’s Team Seized Social Security in a ‘Hostile Takeover,’ Former Official Says

What Happened: Musk and his operatives aggressively took control of the Social Security Administration, demanding access to sensitive taxpayer data while ignoring legal safeguards and established security protocols. Musk’s unvetted operatives, with no government experience, bypassed normal channels and recklessly exposed the private data of millions of Americans.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unrestricted access to taxpayer data is a major security risk, and his seizing the agency could disrupt Social Security payments for 73 million Americans. With Trump purging SSA leadership and executing mass layoffs, concerns grow over a deliberate effort to dismantle the agency.

Source: Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Education Civil Rights Office Redirected to Trump’s Political Agenda

What Happened: The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, historically responsible for enforcing disability rights and anti-discrimination laws in schools, has been repurposed under Trump to focus on his political priorities. Pending cases—including those involving students with disabilities—were stalled for weeks, while new investigations targeting antisemitism, transgender policies, and DEI programs have surged.

Why It Matters: The shift away from traditional civil rights enforcement leaves vulnerable students—especially those with disabilities—without crucial protections. Career staff have been sidelined or pressured out, further weakening oversight. Trump’s weaponization of the OCR highlights his intent to reshape civil rights enforcement to align with his extremist agenda rather than protect students from discrimination.

Source: Associated Press

Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances for Trump’s Political Enemies

What Happened: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stripped security clearances from top Biden officials, prosecutors who worked on Trump cases, and a key whistleblower attorney. Those targeted include Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Mark Zaid, the lawyer behind Trump’s first impeachment.

Why It Matters: Trump is using security clearances as a political weapon, punishing those who challenged him. The move escalates Trump’s revenge campaign against former officials and prosecutors who investigated him.

Source: NBC News

Trump Revokes Biden’s Access to Intelligence Briefings

What Happened: DNI Gabbard announced that Trump has officially revoked Biden’s access to the President’s Daily Brief, a classified intelligence report typically provided to former presidents.

Why It Matters: This is blatant political retribution, breaking from norms that allow former presidents access to intelligence to support national security continuity. Trump continues to weaponize intelligence access to punish political opponents, a hallmark of authoritarian regimes.

Source: ABC News

RFK Jr. Spreads Vaccine Disinformation Amid Deadly Measles Outbreak

What Happened: Health Secretary RFK Jr. downplayed the importance of measles vaccinations while promoting debunked health claims in a Fox News interview. He falsely suggested that natural measles immunity prevents cancer and heart disease and raised unproven concerns about vaccine injuries in Texas. His comments come as the measles outbreak is worsening in West Texas, infecting nearly 200 people and killing at least one child—the first U.S. measles death in a decade.

Why It Matters: Kennedy is using his official position to spread disinformation and discourage vaccinations amid a public health crisis. His anti-science rhetoric endangers lives, fueling outbreaks of preventable diseases while eroding trust in the medical system.

Source: The New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

RFK Jr. Muzzles Cancer Research on Vaccines, Autism, and Fluoride

What Happened: Health Secretary RFK Jr. has imposed strict controls on 23 “controversial” topics at the National Cancer Institute, including vaccines, fluoride, autism, and peanut allergies. All related publications and presentations now require special approval, delaying or blocking research publishing.

Why It Matters: Kennedy is censoring scientific research to push his anti-vaccine agenda, silencing experts and blocking critical health information. Scientists warn this crackdown will suppress research and endanger public health.

Source: ProPublica

CBS Urges FCC to Reject Complaint Over ‘60 Minutes’ Harris Interview

What Happened: CBS is pushing back against an FCC complaint accusing the network of news distortion over its interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes. The complaint alleges selective editing of her responses, but CBS maintains that editorial discretion is protected under the First Amendment.

Why It Matters: Trump has increasingly targeted the media, using federal agencies like the FCC to intimidate and control news coverage. CBS’s response is a broader fight over press freedom and government interference in independent media.

Source: Reuters

Justice Dept. Official Fired After Opposing Gun Rights Restoration for Mel Gibson

What Happened: Elizabeth G. Oyer, the Justice Department’s former pardon attorney, was fired after refusing to support restoring Mel Gibson’s gun rights—a move pushed by Trump’s officials.

Why It Matters: Trump is prioritizing political loyalty over public safety, using executive power to restore gun rights to convicted domestic abusers. Oyer’s firing sends the message to DOJ and all federal workers that Trump will fire anyone who does not obey his orders.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Tightens Grip on GOP, Using Fear and Favor to Enforce Loyalty

What Happened: Trump has cemented near-total control over congressional Republicans by mixing personal rewards with veiled threats. GOP lawmakers who fall in line with his agenda receive public praise and political backing, while those who resist face primary threats, online attacks, or political exile.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting Congress’s independence, turning it into a rubber stamp for his agenda. Lawmakers fall in line or face threats, just like in Russia.

Source: The New York Times

Top Washington Post columnist quits after piece critical of Bezos is scrapped

What Happened: Washington Post associate editor Ruth Marcus resigned after her column criticizing Jeff Bezos’s editorial changes was blocked from publication.

Why It Matters: The move cements ideological control over The Washington Post and erodes journalistic independence. More than 75,000 subscribers canceled in protest, highlighting fears that Bezos is turning the paper into a partisan mouthpiece.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Texas Bill Seeks to Criminalize Trans Identity

What Happened: A proposed Texas bill would make it a felony to identify as transgender on official documents, punishable by up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Another bill aims to ban all gender-affirming care for adults, expanding an existing law that restricts care for minors.

Why It Matters: The legislation reflects a growing push to criminalize transgender existence, escalating attacks on LGBTQ+ rights. While unlikely to pass, these bills highlight a dangerous shift toward state-sanctioned discrimination.

Source: NBC News

Trump’s Foreign Aid Freeze Cut Off Funds for Severely Malnourished Toddlers

What Happened: Trump’s executive order pausing U.S. foreign aid has forced NGOs to halt life-saving nutrition programs for starving children worldwide. In Afghanistan, Action Against Hunger had to stop accepting new patients at its malnutrition clinics, leaving severely malnourished toddlers without care. Similar aid programs in Haiti, Colombia, and Yemen have also been cut.

Why It Matters: Trump’s decision is directly endangering vulnerable children and families in crisis zones. Cutting food, medical aid, and shelter support will lead to preventable deaths and worsening humanitarian disasters while damaging U.S. credibility as a global leader.

Source: Mother Jones

U.S. Added to Global Watchlist for Declining Civic Freedoms

What Happened: The U.S. has been placed on the Civicus Monitor Watchlist, joining countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pakistan, due to Trump’s escalating attacks on democratic norms. The watchdog cites mass federal firings, the appointment of Trump loyalists, withdrawal from global organizations, and suppression of protests as key reasons for the downgrade.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is now internationally recognized as backsliding on civil liberties, marking an unprecedented shift for a country historically seen as a democracy champion. Trump’s authoritarian policies are eroding constitutional freedoms and putting America on a fast track to a dictatorship.

Source: The Guardian

Workers remove D.C. Black Lives Matter Plaza mural to avoid funding cuts

What Happened: Construction crews in Washington, D.C., have begun dismantling the Black Lives Matter mural painted on the street near the White House. The mural, created in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in 2020, had served as a symbol of protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Why It Matters: The removal of the mural marks another step in Trump’s effort to erase symbols of racial justice movements and part of a larger rollback of civil rights initiatives.

Source: Reuters

U.S. Withdraws from Global Climate Damage Compensation Fund

What Happened: Trump has formally pulled the U.S. out of the Loss and Damage Fund, an international climate finance program designed to compensate poorer nations for the devastating effects of climate change.

Why It Matters: The withdrawal denies crucial funding to vulnerable nations suffering from climate disasters caused by industrialized countries’ emissions. It will worsen global climate inequities and damage U.S. credibility in future diplomatic negotiations.

Source: Associated Press

Trump DOT Chief Eliminates Environmental Justice from Infrastructure Decisions

What Happened: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy rescinded Biden-era policies that required state agencies to consider environmental and social justice factors when planning infrastructure projects. The move eliminates previous guidelines that prioritized investments in disadvantaged communities disproportionately affected by pollution and climate change.

Why It Matters: This ends efforts to address historical pollution burdens in Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, and the move will worsen public health outcomes and environmental degradation, especially in areas already facing disproportionate harm from highways and industrial pollution.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Plans to Restrict Obamacare Enrollment

What Happened: Trump is shortening the enrollment period for Obamacare health plans, closing sign-ups on December 15, a month earlier than usual. It is also tightening special enrollment eligibility and income verification requirements while banning coverage for gender-affirming care and barring DACA recipients from enrolling.

Why It Matters: These changes will make it harder for millions of Americans—especially low-income individuals and transgender people—to access affordable healthcare. This is part of Trump’s effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act without a formal repeal.

Source: Reuters

Musk and Trump Bash Immigrants While Destroying Programs to Stabilize Their Home Countries

What Happened: Trump and Musk’s unauthorized DOGE operatives are dismantling two small but vital foreign aid agencies—the U.S. African Development Foundation and the Inter-American Foundation —despite their mission to reduce migration to the U.S. and prevent regional instability.

Why It Matters: Cutting these programs will worsen poverty, drive more people to flee their home countries, and create the very migration crises Trump claims to oppose. The USADF also plays a role in counterterrorism by preventing recruitment into extremist groups.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Threatens 60 Colleges With Antisemitism Penalties

What Happened: Trump’s regime warned 60 universities that they could face penalties over antisemitism investigations, days after cutting $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University and arresting a protest leader.

Why It Matters: While combating antisemitism is crucial, Trump is weaponizing federal funding to suppress political dissent on college campuses. The vague definition of “illegal protests” and selective targeting of institutions is setting a precedent for cracking down on broader dissent in the future.

Source: The New York Times

ICE Arrest of Columbia Student Signals Trump’s Crackdown on Campus Activism

What Happened: Homeland Security agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist. The regime claims Khalil engaged in “pro-Hamas” activities, revoking his legal status, while critics call it a political attack on free speech.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown on campus activism marks a new era of government intervention in student politics, with potential deportations and funding cuts for universities. Khalil’s case could set a precedent for broader government action against dissent on U.S. campuses.

Source: Wall Street Journal

NIH to terminate or limit grants related to vaccine hesitancy and uptake

What Happened: The National Institutes of Health abruptly terminated or cut funding for over 40 grants studying vaccine hesitancy and uptake following an internal directive. RFK Jr. also ordered the CDC to re-examine the debunked vaccine-autism link, further legitimizing conspiracy theories.

Why It Matters: The decision undermines public health efforts when the measles outbreak is surging and vaccine refusal is rising. Cutting research into why people distrust vaccines will make it harder to combat disinformation and protect communities from preventable diseases.

Source: Washington Post

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Musk eyes Social Security and benefit programs for cuts while claiming widespread fraud

What Happened: Elon Musk signaled that Social Security and other entitlement programs would be key targets for cuts, claiming widespread fraud and inefficiencies. In a Fox Business interview, Musk falsely alleged that $500-$700 billion in waste must be eliminated and repeated debunked claims about payments to dead recipients.

Why It Matters: Musk’s push to gut Social Security contradicts Republicans’ past promises to protect benefits. His exaggerated fraud claims are being used to justify massive cuts, despite watchdog reports showing minimal waste. With agency closures already underway, millions of Americans could face disruptions to critical benefits.

Source: Associated Press

USDA Cuts Over $1 Billion in School and Local Food Funding

What Happened: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has eliminated two federal programs that provided over $1 billion annually for schools and food banks to purchase from local farms. The cuts affect the $660 million Local Food for Schools program and the $500 million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which supported food banks.

Why It Matters: These cuts will hit schools, food banks, and small farmers hard, worsening food insecurity and disrupting local economies while hurting vulnerable children.

Source: Reuters

Veterans Betrayed as Trump and Musk Gut VA Workforce

What Happened: Trump and Musk are preparing to fire 80,000 Veterans Affairs employees this summer, effectively dismantling the VA’s public healthcare system. The move is part of a broader effort to enrich billionaires at the expense of veterans who rely on these services.

Why It Matters: These cuts will devastate veterans who depend on VA healthcare, benefits, and employment. The mass firings will trigger financial crises for countless families, increase veteran homelessness, and lead to a surge in suicides. With no legislative majority to stop it, the destruction of the VA is an outright betrayal of those who served.

Source: Rolling Stone

What Happens to Student Loans If Trump Shuts Down the Education Department?

What Happened: Trump is moving forward with plans to shut down the Department of Education, which manages federal student loans for nearly 43 million borrowers. While the department’s closure wouldn’t eliminate student loans, regime officials say the loans would be transferred to another federal agency.

Why It Matters: Dismantling the Education Department raises major uncertainties about loan servicing, forgiveness programs, and borrower protections. Without clear oversight, repayment processes could become chaotic, and existing debt relief programs may be weakened or eliminated.

Source: USA Today

Trump Targets 30% Payroll Cut at National Park Service

What Happened: Trump is pushing for a 30% payroll reduction at the National Park Service. While not a direct staffing cut, the move is expected to slash park rangers, janitors, and conservation programs, affecting visitor services at Yellowstone, Glacier, and other national parks.

Why It Matters: The cuts would cripple park maintenance, reduce visitor safety, and endanger conservation efforts, turning America’s most iconic landscapes into understaffed, poorly maintained tourist traps.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Allies Consider Nuclear Weapons as Trump Undermines Global Security

What Happened: As Trump weakens alliances and pivots toward Russia, U.S. allies—including Germany, Poland, and South Korea—are reconsidering nuclear weapons development. France has offered to extend its nuclear umbrella over Europe, but concerns remain about its effectiveness against Russia’s massive arsenal. Meanwhile, South Korea is reportedly closest to pursuing its nuclear program, with Japan likely to follow.

Why It Matters: Trump’s abandonment of U.S. security commitments is triggering a potential global arms race. If one country begins nuclear development, others will follow, destabilizing international security and increasing the risk of conflict. Nuclear proliferation on this scale could provoke military responses from Russia and China, leading to a new Cold War—or worse.

Source: Defense One

Greenland heads to the polls amid Trump’s threats to take over

What Happened: Greenland’s national elections, typically focused on local governance, have taken on international significance after Trump renewed his push to annex the Arctic territory. His statement—“I think we’re going to get it one way or the other”—has alarmed Greenland’s leaders, who firmly reject U.S. ownership.

Why It Matters: Trump’s renewed push to annex Greenland signals a dangerous imperialist overreach, directly threatening Greenland’s sovereignty and attacking Denmark, a key NATO ally.

Source: Politico EU

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Rubio: Ukraine Must Cede Land for Peace, Talks With Russia Required

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Ukraine must give up territory as part of any negotiated settlement with Russia. His remarks follow Trump’s decision to cut U.S. military aid and intel sharing to Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Trump’s demands fall entirely on Ukraine, while Russia faces no conditions. Trump continues to try to extort Ukraine on rare earth minerals while showing fealty to Russia. Trump’s “negotiations” are to try to force Ukraine to surrender to Russia.

Source: The New York Times

U.S. Senator Accuses Trump of Weakening Ukraine’s Defense, Dismisses Musk’s ‘Traitor’ Insult

What Happened: Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) criticized Trump’s suspension of intelligence-sharing, stating it has directly weakened Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian genocidal attacks. During a visit to Kyiv, he confirmed that recent deadly Russian strikes could have been mitigated if Ukraine had access to U.S. intelligence. Musk chimed in, calling Kelly a “traitor.”

Why It Matters: Trump's decision to cut off intelligence-sharing with Ukraine has directly resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths, leading to more Russian attacks.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s Break With Ukraine and Europe Sparks Security Crisis

What Happened: In just three weeks, Trump cut U.S. weapons and intelligence to Ukraine, ambushed and expelled Zelenskyy from the White House, and pushed Europe toward nuclear deterrence, raising fears of military escalation and NATO’s collapse.

Why It Matters: Europe is moving toward nuclear deterrence, with France offering its nuclear umbrella and Poland considering its own arsenal. Ukraine’s defenses are crumbling under intensified Russian airstrikes, while NATO's survival is in doubt. Trump continues delivering for Moscow.

Source: Reuters

Trump Ally Dana White Embraces Accused Sex Traffickers Andrew and Tristan Tate

What Happened: UFC President Dana White welcomed Andrew and Tristan Tate at a Las Vegas event despite their ongoing legal troubles, including human trafficking charges in Romania. A viral video captured White greeting them, “Welcome to the States, boys.”

Why It Matters: White’s warm embrace of these extremist influencers, known for misogynistic rhetoric, is on brand with Trump’s MAGA base. Meanwhile, Florida’s attorney general has opened a preliminary inquiry into the Tate brothers.

Source: The New York Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Tariff Chaos Wipes Out $4 Trillion in Stock Market Value

What Happened: The U.S. stock market has lost $4 trillion in value as Trump’s erratic tariff policies spook investors and drive fears of an economic downturn. The S&P 500 fell 2.7% on Monday, marking its biggest drop of the year, while the Nasdaq plunged 4%, confirming a 10% correction from its December peak.

Why It Matters: Trump’s back-and-forth trade war with Canada, Mexico, and China is destabilizing global markets, undermining corporate confidence, and driving investors away from U.S. equities. The market turmoil signals rising fears of a recession.

Source: Reuters

Tesla Shares Plunge 15%, Suffering Steepest Drop in Five Years

What Happened: Tesla stock dropped 15% on Monday, marking its worst single-day decline since 2020. The company has lost over 50% of its value since December, wiping out $800 billion in market cap. The sell-off coincides with Musk’s takeover of the Trump regime.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s stock is in freefall as Musk’s political entanglements, Trump’s tariff threats, and growing consumer backlash fuel instability.

Source: CNBC

Delta Air Lines Slashes Earnings Outlook on Weaker U.S. Demand

What Happened: Delta Air Lines cut its first-quarter revenue and profit forecasts, citing declining domestic travel demand from corporate and leisure customers. The company now expects revenue growth of no more than 5%—down from its earlier estimate of 6-8% —and slashed its earnings outlook by more than half.

Why It Matters: The pullback in travel spending signals weakening consumer and corporate confidence in the economy. Delta’s sharp downgrade adds to broader concerns about economic uncertainty under Trump’s erratic policies and recession fears.

Source: CNBC

China Hits Back at Trump’s Tariffs With 15% Levies on U.S. Farmers

What Happened: China has retaliated against Trump’s tariff hikes by imposing a 15% tax on key U.S. agricultural exports, including chicken, pork, soybeans, and beef. The move comes after Trump doubled tariffs on Chinese imports to 20% last week.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are a blow to American farmers, many of whom rely heavily on exports to China.

Source: Associated Press

Ontario Slaps 25% Tax Increase on U.S. Electricity Exports in Trade War Retaliation

What Happened: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a 25% hike in electricity prices for 1.5 million American homes and businesses in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan in response to Trump’s escalating trade war. Ford warned that if Trump increases tariffs further, Ontario could cut off U.S. electricity exports entirely.

Why It Matters: This directly impacts American consumers and businesses, escalating economic tensions between the U.S. and Canada. With Trump’s tariffs disrupting supply chains, higher electricity costs could further strain key U.S. industries and lead to broader economic consequences.

Source: Associated Press

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Veterans Nationwide March: March 14, 2025

Meet the federal worker who went rogue: ‘I hope that it lights a fire under people’

What Happened: Karen Ortiz, an administrative judge at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, defied a directive to freeze LGBTQ+ discrimination cases following Trump’s executive order limiting federal recognition to only two sexes. When she urged colleagues to resist the mandate, her email mysteriously disappeared from agency servers.

Source: Associated Press

Judge Orders Musk’s DOGE to Release Secretive Records

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Musk and unauthorized DOGE must disclose records about its operations. The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics sued over DOGE’s secrecy, arguing that it functions as a government agency subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

Source: Reuters

Judge Orders U.S.A.I.D. and State Dept. to Pay Funds ‘Unlawfully’ Withheld

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump unlawfully withheld foreign aid funds appropriated by Congress and ordered the State Department and USAID to pay contractors and grant recipients for work completed before Feb. 13.

Source: The New York Times

Judge Rules Trump’s Jan. 6 Pardon Doesn’t Cover Murder Plot Against Investigators

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s blanket pardon for Jan. 6 rioters does not apply to Edward Kelley, who conspired to kill law enforcement officials investigating him.

Source: Politico

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

83% — Percentage of USAID programs Trump has dismantled in six weeks.

$4 trillion — Value wiped from the U.S. stock market due to Trump’s tariff chaos.

$22.8 billion — BlackRock’s deal for 40+ global ports, including Panama Canal terminals, after Trump’s threats to Panama.

73 million — Americans relying on Social Security, now at risk due to Musk’s hostile takeover of the SSA.

7,000+ — IRS auditors laid off under Trump, gutting tax enforcement for corporations and the wealthy.

200+ — Cases of measles in 12 states as RFK Jr. spreads anti-vaccine disinformation.

30% — Payroll reduction Trump is pushing at the National Park Service.

$1 billion+ — School and food bank funding cut by USDA, impacting local farmers, children, and food security.

15% — Tariff China imposed on U.S. farmers in response to Trump’s trade war escalation.

25% — Electricity tax increase Ontario imposed on U.S. homes and businesses in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Musk’s Expanding Control Over Government — With Musk’s operatives doubling in size, will Musk move to seize more federal agencies?

Trump’s Crackdown on Universities — Will more colleges lose funding as Trump targets student activists and DEI programs?

Foreign Response to Trump’s Isolationism — As U.S. allies consider nuclear options, will there be a new arms race?

Election Security Under Threat — With Trump slashing cybersecurity funding, will the 2026 midterms face foreign or domestic interference?

Will Courts Rein in Trump’s Power Grabs? — With judges ruling against Trump’s overreach, will legal challenges slow his agenda?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets.

Musk’s Federal Takeover Accelerates — Musk continues consolidating unchecked power while gutting critical government agencies.

Crushing Social Services to Fund Tax Cuts — Medicaid, Social Security, and IRS enforcement are on the chopping block to finance tax cuts for the wealthy.

Media & Corporate Cronyism — Bezos and BlackRock, aligning with Trump, benefit from deregulation and lucrative deals.

Democracy Under Siege — From revoking security clearances to targeting universities, Trump is escalating attacks on democratic institutions.

U.S. Global Influence Weakens — With allies alarmed at Trump’s fealty to Russia, his foreign policy is isolating America.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.