📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 8- 9: Weekend Roundup

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Chinese investors privately take stakes in Elon Musk’s companies

What Happened: Wealthy Chinese investors have secretly invested in Elon Musk’s firms. They used special-purpose vehicles to avoid scrutiny. The investments targeted SpaceX, xAI, and Neuralink.

Why It Matters: These companies work on sensitive technologies. SpaceX has U.S. government contracts, while xAI and Neuralink deal with artificial intelligence and neuroscience. The hidden investments raise national security concerns as Musk gains access to secret U.S. information and the sensitive personal data of all Americans. Chinese financial influence could lead to espionage, intellectual property theft, or backdoor access to critical U.S. technology.

Source: Financial Times

Trump’s Crypto Deregulation Poses ‘Profound Risks’—Report

What Happened: A new report from the Center for Political Accountability warns of the dangers of Trump’s embrace of cryptocurrency, highlighting unchecked corporate political spending, weakened regulations, and Trump’s plan for a government-backed “crypto strategic reserve.” Crypto firms spent over $134 million in the 2024 election and have seen lawsuits against them dropped since Trump took office.

Why It Matters: With Trump eliminating regulatory oversight, crypto firms are gaining unprecedented influence over U.S. financial policy, fueling fears of corruption, financial instability, and investor manipulation.

Source: The Guardian

Musk’s SpaceX Confirms Starlink Lease Agreement with FAA

What Happened: SpaceX confirmed that it is providing Starlink satellite internet kits and services to the Federal Aviation Administration for free and “denied” reports that it is attempting to take over Verizon’s $2.4 billion contract to modernize the FAA’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Why It Matters: This is blatant corruption, and this deal further expands Musk’s influence over government infrastructure. By embedding Starlink into critical FAA systems, Musk is gaining leverage in national aviation safety and federal communications policy.

Source: The Hill

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Makes Aggressive New Claim of Executive Power To Circumvent The Senate

What Happened: Trump asserted a new executive power, claiming the president can bypass the Senate’s advice and consent role to appoint officials at independent agencies. In an email obtained by TPM, the White House justified installing Trump loyalist Pete Marocco as acting chairman of the U.S. African Development Foundation without Senate confirmation.

Why It Matters: This allows Trump to bypass the Senate and install loyalists in powerful agencies like the SEC and NLRB with zero oversight. It’s a direct assault on constitutional checks and balances, handing him unprecedented control over the federal government.

Source: TPM

Watchdogs fired by Trump raise alarms over future of independent government oversight

What Happened: Trump fired the heads of multiple independent oversight agencies, including the Office of Special Counsel, the Office of Government Ethics, and 17 inspectors general. These watchdogs were responsible for investigating government corruption, whistleblower complaints, and ethical violations.

Why It Matters: This authoritarian-style purge dismantles independent oversight, allowing Trump to operate without accountability. Watchdogs are critical in preventing abuses of power, and their removal paves the way for corruption, cover-ups, and retaliation against whistleblowers.

Source: CBS News

US Weather Agency to Fire 1,000 in Second Round of Cuts

What Happened: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration plans to lay off 1,029 employees, following a first round of 1,300 firings earlier this year. The cuts are part of Trump's plan to gut the federal workforce, reducing NOAA’s headcount by 20%. Other agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, are also facing deep cuts, with 80,000 VA jobs set to be eliminated.

Why It Matters: The NOAA cuts will weaken America’s ability to forecast extreme weather and conduct climate research, putting lives at risk. Meanwhile, gutting the VA will devastate healthcare and services for veterans. Trump and Musk’s aggressive dismantling of federal agencies mirrors authoritarian strategies—where mass layoffs serve to weaken government functions and consolidate power.

Source: Reuters

Pentagon Begins Mass Firings of Civilian Employees

What Happened: The Department of Defense has placed thousands of probationary employees on administrative leave ahead of mass firings, with 5,400 terminations expected in the coming weeks. The Musk and Trump layoffs will be followed by a hiring freeze and a planned cut of 60,000 more civilian workers.

Why It Matters: These mass firings endanger national security by slashing the Pentagon’s civilian workforce, including veterans and skilled personnel in critical roles. Trump is bypassing legal challenges to continue the purge, using “poor” performance lies as justification.

Source: Defense One

DOGE Is the Deep State

What Happened: FAKE unauthorized DOGE has quietly taken over key government functions, bypassing Congress and consolidating power. Operating without transparency, DOGE has executed mass firings, overridden congressional funding, and embedded Musk loyalists across all federal agencies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s fight against the “deep state” has created an unelected shadowy power structure run by Musk, mirroring authoritarian regimes. FAKE DOGE is reshaping the government to serve corporate interests, undermining democratic oversight, and expanding Musk’s control over policy— while granting dangerous access to America’s secrets and sensitive information of all Americans.

Source: WIRED

Trump Justice Department Fires Head of Organized Crime Drug Task Force

What Happened: Trump’s DOJ fired Adam Cohen, the director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, just hours after he helped draft a memo redirecting the task force to focus on illegal immigration under “Operation Take Back America.” Additionally, three assistant U.S. attorneys, including two involved in the corruption case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, were dismissed.

Why It Matters: The purge of career officials within the Justice Department continues as Trump seizes control over the DOJ. The move also shifts federal law enforcement’s focus from organized crime and drug trafficking to immigration enforcement.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS Uses Lie Detector Tests to Hunt “Leakers” Amid Mass Deportations

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security has been administering polygraph tests to employees to identify those “leaking” information about ongoing immigration raids. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that two alleged “leakers” have been identified and will be prosecuted.

Why It Matters: This crackdown on internal dissent mirrors authoritarian regimes, where mass purges and surveillance are used to silence whistleblowers. The use of lie detector tests raises concerns about intimidation tactics, the erosion of press freedom, and the broader implications for government accountability.

Source: CBS News

SBA Relocates Offices Out of ‘Sanctuary Cities’

What Happened: The Small Business Administration announced it will move six regional offices from cities that do not fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement—Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York City, and Seattle. SBA head Loeffler claims the relocation is “necessary” to cut costs and ensure compliance with federal immigration laws.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader retribution against blue states and sanctuary cities, and the politicization of the SBA will disrupt small business support in major economic hubs.

Source: The Hill

Legal immigration agency employees asked to volunteer to help ICE operations

What Happened: Trump’s regime has asked U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employees to volunteer for 60-day assignments assisting ICE in its mass deportation efforts.

Why It Matters: This diverts federal resources from handling legal immigration applications, worsening delays for citizenship, green cards, and asylum requests. Despite being labeled as "voluntary," employees will feel the need to volunteer under the threat of mass firings across all agencies.

Source: CBS News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Fear of Trump Has Elite Law Firms in Retreat

What Happened: Trump signed executive orders stripping elite law firms Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling of security clearances, government contracts, and federal building access. These firms have represented Democratic interests, including Special Counsel Jack Smith and the DNC. The move has created widespread fear among major law firms, many now reluctant to take cases against the regime.

Why It Matters: This is a clear authoritarian tactic—using government power to punish law firms for defending political opponents. By targeting firms that challenge his regime, Trump is undermining the legal system and chilling opposition litigation. Such attacks on independent legal representation are hallmarks of authoritarian regimes.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

CDC Asks Researchers to Align Studies with Trump’s Ideological Priorities

What Happened: The CDC sent a survey to federally funded researchers working abroad, asking whether their research aligns with Trump’s extremist agenda, including combating "Christian persecution," curbing illegal immigration, and opposing "gender ideology extremism." Scientists were also asked whether their work involved diversity or climate change initiatives.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian move to inject politics into scientific research, forcing scientists to conform to Trump’s ideological agenda instead of addressing urgent public health needs. Researchers fear the survey could be used to justify funding cuts, particularly for global health initiatives.

Source: ABC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

U.S. Added to Global Watchlist for Declining Civic Freedoms

What Happened: The U.S. has been placed on the Civicus Monitor Watchlist, joining countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pakistan, due to Trump’s escalating attacks on democratic norms. The watchdog cites mass federal firings, the appointment of Trump loyalists, withdrawal from global organizations, and suppression of protests as key reasons for the downgrade.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is now internationally recognized as backsliding on civil liberties, marking an unprecedented shift for a country historically seen as a democracy champion. Trump’s authoritarian policies are eroding constitutional freedoms and putting America on a fast track to a dictatorship.

Source: The Guardian

Panama Releases Detained U.S. Deportees into Legal Limbo

What Happened: Panama released dozens of migrants—including asylum seekers—who were held for weeks in a remote detention camp after being deported from the U.S. Many, now stranded without resources, were given 30 days to leave Panama.

Why It Matters: This exports U.S. deportation processes to other countries, leaving vulnerable asylum seekers without legal recourse. Human rights groups warn that migrants face grave dangers if forced to return home.

Source: NBC News

WHO Warns of Tuberculosis Surge Due to USAID Cuts

What Happened: WHO warned that Trump’s cuts to USAID tuberculosis programs are crippling global efforts to combat the disease, disrupting drug supplies, lab services, and surveillance in 18 high-risk countries. The rollback has already led to an estimated 3,400 additional TB deaths and 6,000 new infections. Experts warn that the U.S. could also see a resurgence.

Why It Matters: Tuberculosis is the deadliest infectious disease worldwide, and slashing USAID funding endangers millions while increasing risks of outbreaks in the U.S. Crippling infectious diseases programs will backfire on American public health.

Source: NBC News

ICE Arrests Palestinian Activist Who Led Columbia Protests

What Happened: ICE agents arrested Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at his home, claiming his student visa and green card were revoked by a State Department order. His detention follows Trump’s vow to deport foreign students and imprison “agitators” involved in protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Why It Matters: This escalation is a crackdown on protestors. Today, it’s pro-Palestinian activists—tomorrow, any dissenters speaking out against Trump’s regime. The regime’s actions threaten free speech and due process, setting a dangerous precedent for political persecution.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Atomic Detectives Who Inspect Iran Sites Affected by Trump’s Aid Freeze

What Happened: Trump suspended U.S. funding for two programs that assist the International Atomic Energy Agency in monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities. One program was later restored, but the disruption weakened international efforts to track Iran’s potential development of nuclear weapons.

Why It Matters: The funding cuts undermine global nuclear nonproliferation efforts and reduce U.S. influence over monitoring Iran’s nuclear program. Experts warn this could embolden Tehran while discouraging international collaboration on arms control.

Source: New York Times

Trump Cuts Funding for National Fire Academy, Cancels Training

What Happened: FEMA announced the immediate cancellation of all National Fire Academy classes due to federal funding freezes and staffing cuts under Trump. The decision disrupts essential training for firefighters, EMS providers, and first responders nationwide.

Why It Matters: The NFA plays a critical role in preparing firefighters for disaster response, including combating deadly wildfires. Cutting its funding weakens national emergency preparedness and endangers first responders and the communities—at a time when the threat from wildfires across America is at an all-time high.

Source: CBS News

Scholars Stranded as State Department Freezes Funding for Fulbright, Other Programs

What Happened: The U.S. State Department has frozen funding for critical international education programs, including Fulbright, Gilman, and Critical Language scholarships. Scholars abroad have stopped receiving payments, leaving many stranded without financial support.

Why It Matters: The funding freeze threatens U.S. soft power and international diplomacy, cutting off vital educational exchanges. With no communication from officials, scholars face financial insecurity, and host institutions lose key educators. This further isolates the U.S. globally, leaving the door wide open for Russia and China.

Source: Associated Press

Federal Workers Face Mental Health Crisis Amid Trump Job Cuts

What Happened: As Trump slashes federal jobs, government employees—many of them veterans—are facing severe mental health distress. NBC News interviewed 20 federal workers who described experiencing panic attacks, weight loss, sleepless nights, and suicidal ideation. Some have visited emergency rooms after breakdowns, overwhelmed by uncertainty and hostility, including harassment on social media.

Why It Matters: The regime’s relentless demonization of federal workers—paired with mass layoffs—is causing a mental health crisis among those who have dedicated their lives to public service. Suicide prevention specialists, veterans, and other employees are now questioning their worth as Trump and Musk escalate their attacks.

Source: NBC News

Trump’s Policies Could Worsen Drug Trade Despite Anti-Fentanyl Rhetoric

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, combined with deep federal funding cuts, could weaken efforts to stop fentanyl trafficking. Experts warn that these measures may backfire by undermining drug detection capabilities and border security. Programs like the UN Container Control Programme, which flags suspicious shipments, are already stalling due to funding cuts.

Why It Matters: While Trump claims to be “cracking down” on fentanyl, his policies are stripping vital resources needed to combat drugs and could lead to an increase in drugs reaching the U.S.

Source: The Guardian

Chaos at the V.A.: Inside the DOGE Cuts Disrupting the Veterans Agency

What Happened: Purges at the Department of Veterans Affairs have delayed critical clinical trials, canceled contracts, and led to mass firings of support staff. A hiring freeze has stalled a major cancer drug trial in Pittsburgh, leaving veterans without treatment options.

Why It Matters: The cuts are severely disrupting medical care and research for 9.1 million veterans. The V.A. is now facing uncertainty, with deeper cuts looming.

Source: New York Times

Pentagon’s Climate Program Cuts Could Undermine U.S. National Security

What Happened: Musk and the Pentagon are eliminating climate-related programs, labeling them "wasteful" and outside the military’s core mission. Officials and experts warn that the cuts will weaken military readiness, disrupt operations, and increase long-term costs from extreme weather damage to bases and infrastructure.

Why It Matters: Military leaders and analysts argue that climate preparedness is essential for national security. Cutting climate resilience programs will leave troops vulnerable, disrupt operations, and weaken America’s ability to counter adversaries.

Source: CNN

Utah to Become First State to Ban Fluoride in Public Water

What Happened: Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced he will sign a bill banning fluoride from public water systems, making Utah the first state to enact such a measure.

Why It Matters: Fluoridation is one of the most effective public health measures for preventing tooth decay, particularly benefiting low-income communities with limited access to dental care. The move aligns with RFK’s anti-science stance and the conspiracies he has spread.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Rubio and Musk Turn on Polish Foreign Minister in Fight Over Starlink Use in Ukraine

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk attacked Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski over Ukraine’s use of Starlink. Musk implied he could turn off Starlink, a key system for Ukraine’s military. Sikorski pushed back, noting Poland pays $50 million a year for the service and would seek alternatives if SpaceX became unreliable. Rubio escalated the fight, demanding Sikorski "say thank you" for U.S. aid.

Why It Matters: The Trump regime’s demand for public gratitude from allies is pure authoritarianism. Musk’s threats to cut Ukraine off from Starlink show the dangerous power he holds over critical warzone infrastructure. Trump and Musk are using every chance to break alliances with key U.S. partners.

Source: The Independent

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. Blocks Canada’s Push to Crack Down on Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’

What Happened: The U.S. vetoed a Canadian proposal at the G7 to establish a task force targeting Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, which are used to bypass sanctions and fund its genocidal war in Ukraine. The U.S. also pushed to soften language on Russia’s ability to “maintain its war” by replacing it with “earn revenue.”

Why It Matters: While European allies seek to seize Russian tankers under international law, the U.S. is actively working to assist Russia.

Source: The Guardian

Britain urged to form breakaway 'Four Eyes' alliance without the US after Trump's 'unprecedented' decision to block intelligence sharing with Ukraine

What Happened: The U.K. is considering forming a breakaway "Four Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance with Australia, Canada, and New Zealand—excluding the U.S.—after Trump blocked the sharing of U.S. intelligence with Ukraine. Trump's actions, which affect key allies in the Five Eyes alliance, have alarmed defense officials and resulted in hundreds of Ukrainian deaths.

Why It Matters: Trump’s alignment with Russia is driving a wedge between the U.S. and its closest allies, jeopardizing NATO security. Intelligence officials fear Trump will leak or withhold critical info. Allies are now considering a Four Eyes alliance to bypass U.S. interference—which would permanently reshape global security.

Source: Daily Mail

Plan to Return Russian Diplomats to U.S. Poses Espionage Risk

What Happened: Trump is negotiating the return of Russian diplomats to the United States, reversing years of expulsions due to espionage concerns. This is part of Trump’s broader alignment with Russia.

Why It Matters: Russia will seize this chance to flood the U.S. with spies, expanding its espionage network as it ramps up operations against the West. With Trump gutting counterintelligence efforts, the Kremlin stands to gain unchecked access.

Source: New York Times

Trump’s Affinity for Putin Grows More Consequential Than Ever

What Happened: Trump continues to align himself with Putin, dismissing past intelligence assessments that found Russia interfered in U.S. elections to help him win. His regime’s foreign policy shifts—including cutting military aid to Ukraine and assisting Moscow—are benefiting the Kremlin.

Why It Matters: Trump’s admiration for Putin now translates into tangible policy moves that weaken U.S. alliances, embolden Russia’s global ambitions, and undermine democratic norms. Trump’s desire for unchecked power mirrors Putin’s authoritarian rule.

Source: New York Times

Defiant Ukrainians Blame Trump for Battlefield Losses as Russia Advances

What Happened: Ukrainians are outraged at Trump’s decision to cut military aid and intelligence support, which they say has given Russia a major battlefield advantage. In the latest assaults, Russian forces used an abandoned oil pipeline to bypass Ukrainian defenses in Kursk, while elite airborne and marine units—backed by North Korean soldiers—launched frontal assaults under heavy artillery and drone cover. There is also a worry that Russia's sudden advantage in Kursk could be the result of receiving intel from the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump’s abandonment of Ukraine has left it defenseless, handing Russia the advantage to escalate attacks. His alignment with Putin is a betrayal, and as Russian offensives intensify, Trump’s actions are fueling devastating losses and strengthening Moscow.

Source: The Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Companies Warn Investors That Musk Cuts Could Hurt Business

What Happened: As earnings season begins, multiple industries warn investors that Musk’s cuts could negatively impact their businesses. Many federal contractors remain uncertain about which contracts will be slashed, while others fear disruptions to drug approvals and real estate demand due to mass federal layoffs.

Why It Matters: The instability caused by Musk’s chaotic gutting of the federal government is shaking markets and discouraging investment. Even companies that expected to benefit from Trump’s "business-friendly" policies are now facing economic uncertainty. Such unpredictable government interference is characteristic of authoritarian regimes, where rapid policy changes destabilize private industries.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump Won’t Rule Out Recession Amid Trade War Chaos

What Happened: Trump refused to rule out a U.S. recession in 2025, acknowledging that his trade tariffs could fuel inflation. He downplayed stock market volatility triggered by his erratic tariff policies, claiming economic "transition" was necessary.

Why It Matters: Trump's economic policies are destabilizing markets and risking a recession, contradicting his campaign promise, and his erratic approach to trade is fueling inflation fears.

Source: The Guardian

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Thousands Gather to Oppose Trump on International Women’s Day

What Happened: About 300 demonstrations took place across the U.S. as thousands protested Trump’s presidency, his handling of the war in Ukraine, attacks on reproductive rights, and mass firings of federal workers.

Source: New York Times

Senate Democrats File Complaint Against DC U.S. Attorney Ed Martin

What Happened: Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats filed a complaint against District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, accusing him of professional misconduct. They allege that Martin, who previously defended January 6 defendants, dismissed charges against his former clients after taking office and failed to recuse himself, creating a clear conflict of interest. The complaint also accuses him of threatening government employees with prosecution to intimidate them.

Source: The Hill

Tribes and Native American Students Sue Over Bureau of Indian Education Firings

What Happened: Three tribal nations and five Native American students have sued Trump over mass firings at Bureau of Indian Education schools. The lawsuit alleges that cuts, made without tribal consultation, have led to unsafe conditions, class cancellations, and delayed financial aid.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

5,400 — Number of civilian Pentagon employees expected to be fired in the coming weeks.

1,029 — Number of NOAA employees set to be laid off in the second round of firings.

$134 million — Amount spent by cryptocurrency firms on political influence during the 2024 election.

3,400 — Estimated additional tuberculosis deaths since Trump cut USAID funding.

$50 million — Amount Poland pays annually for Starlink services amid Musk’s threats to cut off Ukraine.

$2.4 billion — Value of Verizon’s FAA contract reportedly at risk of being handed to Musk’s Starlink.

1,300 — Number of NOAA workers already fired this year.

9.1 million — Veterans who rely on VA healthcare services now facing deep service cuts.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Will Allies Form a ‘Four Eyes’ Intelligence Pact? — The U.K. is considering breaking from the U.S. after Trump blocked intelligence sharing with Ukraine and over worries of Trump’s relationship with Russia.

Escalation in the U.S.-Canada Trade War — Will Trump push for more tariffs or border restrictions?

More DOJ Purges Incoming? — Trump’s Justice Department is firing career officials—who’s next?

Musk’s FAA Power Grab — Will the FAA cancel Verizon’s $2.4 billion contract and hand it to Starlink?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Trump’s yo-yo tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets.

U.S. Democracy on the Decline — The U.S. was added to a global watchlist for eroding civil liberties under the Trump regime.

Trump’s Abandonment of Ukraine — Cutting aid and intelligence has left Ukraine exposed to catastrophic Russian advances and hundreds of deaths as Russia escalates bombings.

Musk’s Expanding Government Control — Starlink’s FAA deal and layoffs at federal agencies show Musk’s growing grip over U.S. infrastructure and government.

DOJ & Law Enforcement Purge — Trump is eliminating oversight and redirecting law enforcement to focus on political enemies and immigration raids.

Trump’s Affinity for Putin — Trump’s policies are benefiting Russia, alarming U.S. allies and intelligence officials.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

