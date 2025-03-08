Hundreds gather at the Lincoln Memorial for a “Stand up for Science” rally. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk’s Starlink Expands in Federal Government

What Happened: Despite Trump and Musk’s vow to “slash” federal spending, Musk’s Starlink is being rapidly adopted across federal agencies, including the GSA, FAA, and CBP—often bypassing standard review processes. The General Services Administration installed Starlink within days of Musk requesting it, a process that typically takes weeks or months.

Why It Matters: Musk, as a senior Trump adviser and CEO of SpaceX, is gutting U.S. agencies while profiting from contracts, creating a blatant conflict of interest. His ability to unilaterally control internet access during crises gives him outsized influence over national security and emergency response.

Source: NBC News

HUD Considers Crypto Experiment Amid Trump’s Push for Digital Assets

What Happened: The Department of Housing and Urban Development is discussing using blockchain and stablecoins to monitor federal grants, with some officials fearing it could pave the way for broader government adoption of cryptocurrency.

Why It Matters: This raises serious concerns about financial stability, fraud, and deregulation, particularly given Trump's ties to the crypto industry and his regime’s pro-crypto stance. Officials warn it could introduce an unregulated financial instrument into the housing market, echoing risks seen in the 2008 crisis.

Source: ProPublica

Tether CEO Defends Cooperation with Trump

What Happened: Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, the world’s most traded cryptocurrency, defended the company’s close ties to Trump’s cronies, claiming, “We’ve never been shady.” Tether, backed by Trump aide Howard Lutnick, now holds $140 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds—making it the 17th largest holder of U.S. government debt.

Why It Matters: Tether’s transformation from a target of regulatory scrutiny to a key government ally under Trump underscores corruption, financial secrecy, and money laundering risks. Its growing influence within the regime raises alarms over conflicts of interest and potential manipulation of U.S. monetary policy and financial regulations.

Source: The Guardian

US Approves High-Power Cell Service for Musk’s Starlink Despite Objections

What Happened: The FCC granted Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, approval to operate a high-power direct-to-cell service with T-Mobile, overriding objections from AT&T and Verizon, who warned of interference risks.

Why It Matters: The decision gives Starlink a major advantage in satellite-to-phone connectivity, expanding Musk’s control over the U.S. communications infrastructure. Critics warn of potential service disruptions and regulatory favoritism benefiting Musk’s business empire.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s Tariffs Could Help Tesla by Hurting Its Rivals More

What Happened: Trump’s new tariffs on Chinese, Mexican, and Canadian goods are expected to hurt global automakers, but Tesla is largely insulated due to its domestic manufacturing in Texas and California.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policies will give Elon Musk’s company a major advantage by shielding Tesla while squeezing competitors reliant on foreign supply chains.

Source: The New York Times

CBO: House GOP Budget Requires Medicaid Cuts to Fund Tax Breaks

What Happened: A Congressional Budget Office analysis found that House Republicans’ budget goals—cutting $1.5 trillion in spending—would require slashing Medicaid by at least $880 billion over a decade. The cuts would help fund Trump-backed tax breaks for the rich.

Why It Matters: The plan prioritizes tax cuts for the wealthy over healthcare for low-income Americans, exposing the corruption behind claims of fiscal responsibility.

Source: CBS News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Tightens Control Over FBI, DOJ in Unprecedented Power Grab

What Happened: FBI Director Kash Patel has bypassed traditional protocol by requesting direct, secure contact with Trump from his FBI office and home. Patel— along with senior Justice Department officials— has aligned the agency’s priorities with Trump’s extremist agenda, sidelining independent oversight.

Why It Matters: The direct White House influence over the FBI and DOJ shatters long-standing norms meant to protect law enforcement from political interference. This further reiterates Trump’s intent to use federal law enforcement as a political weapon to carry out his extremist agenda against opponents.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump Fires Two Senior DOJ Officials, Including Pardon Attorney

What Happened: Trump fired Liz Oyer, the Justice Department's Pardon Attorney, and Bobak Talebian, head of the Office of Information Policy, as part of a broader purge of career officials. Oyer, appointed in 2022, led clemency reviews, while Talebian oversaw FOIA requests.

Why It Matters: Trump is reshaping the Justice Department to enforce his agenda, sidelining career officials in favor of loyalists. Oyer’s removal raises concerns about politicized pardons, while Talebian’s firing will undermine government transparency.

Source: The Guardian

“Diversity” Dismissals Begin at Top US Intelligence Agency

What Happened: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has begun forcing officials involved in DEIA programs to resign or face termination.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to weaken intelligence agencies, and his purge of intelligence employees will endanger U.S. national security.

Source: Reuters

Trump Stacks Kennedy Center Board with Fox News Hosts Amid Backlash

What Happened: Trump has appointed Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo to the Kennedy Center board, finalizing his takeover of the prestigious arts institution after naming himself chair last month.

Why It Matters: Trump’s politicization of the Kennedy Center has sparked outrage in the arts community. Celebrities have announced boycotts, and Hamilton producers canceled upcoming shows in protest. Trump is turning a revered cultural institution into a partisan tool— a classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: The Hill

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

EPA Now Requires DOGE Approval for Spending Over $50,000

What Happened: The Environmental Protection Agency issued new guidance mandating that any expenditure above $50,000 must receive approval from Elon Musk. Staff must submit daily one-page justifications for funding actions, further centralizing financial control under Musk’s oversight.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented move hands direct financial oversight of environmental policy to an unelected billionaire, delaying critical programs and grants. It mirrors authoritarian governance, where financial bottlenecks are used to erode institutional independence and cripple regulatory agencies.

Source: Associated Press

Federal Prosecutors on Eric Adams Case Escorted Out After DOJ Drops Charges

What Happened: Two federal prosecutors involved in the corruption case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams were placed on leave and escorted from the Southern District of New York office. The move follows the Justice Department’s controversial decision to drop the case after Trump took office, using it as leverage to pressure Adams into supporting Trump’s immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: The DOJ’s actions were blatant political interference in prosecutions, undermining the rule of law, and they continue to purge prosecutors who refuse to break the law.

Source: NBC News

State Department Halts Air Quality Reporting at Embassies

What Happened: The State Department has ordered U.S. embassies and consulates to stop publishing air quality data, leaving staff and families without crucial pollution alerts. The department claims "funding constraints" forced the shutdown, despite minimal operating costs.

Why It Matters: The move strips Americans abroad of vital health information and is politically motivated, driven by Trump’s anti-climate ideology rather than budget concerns. The program previously helped expose pollution cover-ups in countries like China.

Source: CBS News

Homeland Security Ends TSA Collective Bargaining Agreement, Targeting Union Protections

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security announced the termination of the collective bargaining agreement for 47,000 TSA workers, stripping them of union protections. The Trump regime claims the agreement hindered security operations, but the TSA union calls the move a retaliatory attack against organized labor.

Why It Matters: This is a major step in Trump’s effort to dismantle federal worker protections and crush union power. It mirrors authoritarian tactics where governments suppress labor rights to consolidate control and weaken opposition. The move also threatens TSA workforce stability and will affect national security.

Source: Associated Press

CDC plans study into vaccines and autism, which has been debunked

What Happened: The CDC is planning a large-scale study into “potential links” between vaccines and autism, despite decades of scientific research debunking any connection. The move comes amid a deadly measles outbreak.

Why It Matters: This study legitimizes long-debunked conspiracy theories, further eroding public trust in vaccines when measles cases are surging due to declining immunization rates. Scientists warn that even conducting such research could fuel more disinformation and discourage parents from vaccinating their children.

Source: Reuters

CDC Posts ‘Conflicts of Interest’ Database on Vaccine Panel, Raising Concerns

What Happened: The CDC published a webpage listing alleged "conflicts of interest" for members of its vaccine advisory panel, part of HHS Secretary RFK Jr.'s push for "radical transparency." The list includes members' past clinical trial work or institutional grants from pharmaceutical companies, despite this information already being publicly available.

Why It Matters: The database is meant to fuel more vaccine skepticism by falsely implying undue industry influence over vaccine recommendations. Kennedy, a longtime vaccine conspiracy theorist, is using the agency to undermine public trust in immunization programs.

Source: NBC News

Trump Order Denies Student Loan Relief to Nonprofit Workers Deemed ‘Improper’

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order modifying the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to exclude nonprofit workers engaged in activities his regime deems “improper,” including immigration advocacy and certain foreign aid efforts.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant political attack on nonprofits that don’t align with Trump’s agenda, potentially violating First Amendment rights. It targets workers for their employer’s mission rather than public service, setting a dangerous precedent for ideological discrimination in federal programs.

Source: Yahoo

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trans Women Transferred to Men’s Prisons Despite Court Rulings Against Trump’s Order

What Happened: Trump has forcibly transferred incarcerated trans women to men’s prisons, despite multiple court rulings blocking his executive order. The Bureau of Prisons has also altered gender markers in official records. Civil rights attorneys report trans women facing sexual violence and severe mental distress.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policy violates federal law, including the Prison Rape Elimination Act, and disregards court orders. Trump’s regime continues to disregard court orders. Also, this endangers lives, stripping incarcerated trans women of basic human rights and exposing them to systemic abuse.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Purges 'Woke' Language from Government

What Happened: Trump has ordered federal agencies to eliminate hundreds of words related to diversity, equity, inclusion, race, gender, environmental policy, and mental health. Terms like equity, female, women, Black, Indigenous, pollution, pregnancy, and climate crisis are being scrubbed from official documents, grant proposals, and government websites

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian censorship, suppressing essential public discourse and reinforcing discrimination at the highest levels. I would compare it to Russia, but even there, hundreds of basic words are not banned.

Source: The New York Times

Pentagon DEI Purge Erases War Heroes, Historic Military Events

What Happened: The Pentagon has flagged over 26,000 images for deletion as part of Trump’s DEI purge, with estimates reaching as high as 100,000. Among the targeted content are photos of Medal of Honor recipients, the Tuskegee Airmen, the first female Marine infantry graduates, and commemorative events for Black, Hispanic, and female service members. Confusion over implementation also led to images being flagged simply because they contained the word “gay,” including references to the WWII Enola Gay aircraft.

Why It Matters: This sweeping erasure mirrors authoritarian tactics—rewriting history by eliminating contributions of minorities in the military. It goes beyond DEI programs, effectively erasing key milestones and historical events from military records to reshape propaganda in line with Trump’s extremist nationalist agenda.

Source: CBS News

Trump Sends Politically Charged Survey to Researchers

What Happened: Trump’s regime sent a questionnaire to researchers and organizations conducting overseas projects, requiring them to disclose any ties to “communist, socialist, or totalitarian parties” and state whether their work helps combat “Christian persecution.” The survey was sent to federally funded groups working on disease research, surveillance, and public health programs abroad. Recipients were given only 48 hours to respond.

Why It Matters: The survey injects political ideology into scientific and humanitarian work to revoke funding based on perceived political affiliations.

Source: The New York Times

Thrust into Unemployment, Axed Federal Workers Face Relatives Who Celebrate Their Firing

What Happened: Thousands of federal workers laid off under Trump and Musk are facing unexpected hostility from their own families, with some relatives celebrating their firings as necessary cuts to "government waste." Many laid-off federal workers, struggling to find work and replace lost benefits, are encountering hatred instead of support.

Why It Matters: This is state-driven indoctrination in action—mirroring Russia, where citizens absorb state propaganda, lose empathy for their family members, and even turn them in for political dissent. Trump’s relentless attacks on federal workers have created a cultural shift where public servants are vilified, fostering division and a willingness to dehumanize those affected by his regime’s purges.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Cancels $400 Million in Columbia University Grants

What Happened: Trump revoked $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University, citing the school's alleged failure to address antisemitic harassment. The move follows the regime’s “comprehensive review” of Columbia’s federal contracts amid tensions over campus protests.

Why It Matters: This sets a dangerous precedent where the federal government can financially punish institutions for political reasons. Today, it's framed as combating antisemitism—tomorrow, it will be used to silence dissent and academic freedom, furthering Trump’s authoritarian agenda.

Source: NBC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Justice Dept. Ends Louisiana Petrochemical Case, Cites ‘Dismantling Radical DEI’

What Happened: Trump dropped a federal lawsuit against Denka Performance Elastomer, a Louisiana petrochemical plant accused of endangering a majority-Black community with toxic emissions. The DOJ and EPA framed the move as part of their effort to eliminate “radical DEI programs” and Biden-era environmental justice initiatives.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant rollback of environmental protections, prioritizing corporate interests over public health, especially in marginalized communities. Trump’s regime favors industrial elites while suppressing protections for the public.

Source: Associated Press

U.S. Citizen Detained by ICE Questions His Vote for Trump

What Happened: Jensy Machado, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was stopped and handcuffed by ICE agents in Virginia while driving to work. Agents were searching for someone else with a deportation order but detained Machado instead, ignoring his attempts to show ID.

Why It Matters: Machado, a Trump voter, now questions his support after experiencing firsthand the regime’s aggressive immigration enforcement. His case highlights increasing racial profiling and civil rights violations under Trump’s policies.

Source: NBC News

Trump's Travel Ban May Include Afghanistan, Blocking U.S. Allies

What Happened: The State Department is reviewing visa programs as part of Trump's executive order targeting countries with "deficient vetting." Afghanistan may be added to the travel ban list, potentially barring thousands of Afghans—including U.S. allies—from entering the country.

Why It Matters: This will abandon Afghan allies who risked their lives working alongside U.S. forces. Tens of thousands are already stranded due to Trump’s suspension of refugee programs and foreign aid for evacuations.

Source: CNN

Trump Finalizing New Travel Ban Targeting Multiple Countries

What Happened: Trump is preparing a new travel ban that would bar entry to the U.S. for citizens from "red list" countries, including Sudan, Venezuela, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Libya, Cuba, and North Korea. Pakistan and Afghanistan are also expected to be added. Countries coded as “orange” will face limited restrictions, while “yellow” nations have 60 days to comply with U.S. demands before potential restrictions.

Why It Matters: This is a repeat of Trump’s controversial 2017 travel ban, which disproportionately targeted Muslim-majority nations. The policy will disrupt families, businesses, and diplomatic relations while increasing hostility toward U.S. travelers abroad. This is part of a broader nationalist and anti-immigrant agenda.

Source: USA Today

US Quits UN Climate Damage Fund Board

What Happened: The U.S. withdrew from the board of the UN's "loss and damage" climate fund, ending its pledged $17.5 million contribution. The move is part of Trump’s retreat from international climate efforts, including re-exiting the Paris Agreement and halting U.S. scientist participation in global climate research.

Why It Matters: This weakens international climate cooperation and leaves vulnerable nations with fewer resources to address climate disasters, reinforcing the regime’s anti-climate stance.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DOGE Cuts Cripple U.S. Cybersecurity, Leave Grid and Infrastructure Vulnerable

What Happened: Musk fired over 130 cybersecurity experts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, including top recruits working on the CyberSentry program—critical to detecting cyber threats against the U.S. power grid, pipelines, and water systems.

Why It Matters: These cuts gut America’s frontline defense against cyberattacks from Russia, China, and Iran, weakening protections for critical infrastructure and leaving the U.S. more vulnerable to foreign cyber threats.

Source: CBS News

DOGE Targets Social Security Payments for Fraud

What Happened: Musk’s unvetted operatives are reviewing $1.6 trillion in Social Security payments, raising concerns about wrongful denials of benefits. They are also questioning SSA’s telephone service, possibly signaling privatization or cuts.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented review of Social Security raises alarm bells about potential benefit cuts under the guise of fraud prevention. With Musk’s operatives in control, there are fears of mismanagement and wrongful denials that could harm millions of retirees, disabled individuals, and low-income beneficiaries.

Source: ABC News

Trump’s Planned Dismantling of the Education Department Puts Trillions in Student Loans at Risk

What Happened: Trump is moving to dismantle the Department of Education, leaving the fate of its $1.64 trillion student loan portfolio in limbo. Plans are being discussed to shift loan management to Treasury, Commerce, or the Small Business Administration. Meanwhile, Project 2025 suggests eliminating direct federal student lending and outsourcing loans to private companies, with taxpayers acting as "investors."

Why It Matters: The proposed shift will result in higher costs and stricter lending terms for students, prioritizing corporate profits over affordable education. The lack of clarity has caused confusion among staff and borrowers, raising concerns about loan forgiveness, repayment options, and government oversight of student debt.

Source: CNN

USDA Eliminates Two Food Safety Advisory Committees

What Happened: The U.S. Department of Agriculture disbanded the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods and the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection. The move was carried out under Trump’s executive order.

Why It Matters: These committees provided scientific oversight on food safety and public health, offering independent recommendations on regulations. Their elimination will result in no government oversight, increasing contamination and foodborne illnesses.

Source: Reuters

No One Voted to Defund 1,000 Community Health Centers

What Happened: Trump’s Medicaid funding freeze and proposed budget cuts threaten the survival of over 1,000 community health centers that serve 32 million low-income Americans. These clinics provide essential medical, dental, and behavioral health care, especially in rural and underserved communities.

Why It Matters: Defunding CHCs will force millions of uninsured and low-income patients into emergency rooms, driving up healthcare costs while eliminating critical care options. The move is part of GOP’s efforts to dismantle safety net programs to provide tax cuts for the rich, disproportionately harming marginalized communities.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump’s Foreign Aid Cuts Raise Global Pandemic Risks

What Happened: Trump’s halt on foreign aid has crippled global disease prevention programs, leaving dangerous pathogens unsecured, halting inspections for Ebola and mpox, and stopping screenings at international checkpoints. Scientists warn that outbreaks, once contained by U.S.-funded efforts, now pose a greater risk of spreading worldwide, including to the U.S.

Why It Matters: Cutting disease prevention funding weakens global health security, increasing the likelihood of outbreaks reaching American soil. Experts say the move undermines efforts to control pandemics before they spread, making Americans more vulnerable.

Source: The New York Times

DOGE Is Putting Major Government Efficiency Projects at Risk

What Happened: Elon Musk has fired over 200 government technologists, gutting critical technology teams in the General Services Administration and the now-defunct United States Digital Service. The 18F division, which helped modernize digital government services, was hard hit—90 employees were abruptly terminated via a surprise email. These cuts have crippled vital public services, including disaster preparedness systems, passport processing, and tax filing improvements.

Why It Matters: In the name of “efficiency,” Musk is dismantling programs that improve government efficiency, crippling services that millions of Americans rely on.

Source: WIRED

Trump Weakens Anti-Corruption Measures, Undermining Fight Against Fentanyl

What Happened: Trump is scaling back enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act, a 2021 law requiring companies to disclose their real owners. The Treasury Department will now only enforce the rule for foreign-based entities, despite evidence that Mexican cartels and Chinese financiers exploit U.S. shell companies for money laundering in the fentanyl trade.

Why It Matters: By weakening financial transparency, Trump is undercutting his anti-fentanyl agenda, making it easier for drug traffickers to hide illicit funds. This cripples federal investigators' ability to track and dismantle transnational criminal networks and further reiterates that Trump is using cartels and fentanyl as a guise to pursue his extremist agendas.

Source: NOTUS

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump's '51st State' Talk Sparks Canadian Fears of Economic Annexation

What Happened: In a February call, Trump told Trudeau he questioned the legitimacy of the U.S.-Canada border treaty and wanted to renegotiate shared water agreements. He has continuously referred to Canada as the "51st state" and suggested using "economic force" to bring it under U.S. control. Trump questioned the border itself, implying it should be redrawn.

Why It Matters: Canadians see Trump’s rhetoric as a serious threat. With tariffs on Canadian exports now in place, Trudeau accused Trump of trying to "collapse the Canadian economy" to make annexation easier. The escalating trade war and Trump's border comments have strained U.S.-Canada relations and raised alarm over potential territorial ambitions. Trump is mirroring Putin in his imperial ambitions.

Source: The New York Times

Alarmed by Trump, Poland Must Consider Nuclear Options, Premier Says

What Happened: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that Trump’s shift in U.S. geopolitics has placed Poland and Ukraine in a vulnerable position. In response, Tusk said Poland must double its military manpower and explore nuclear and other advanced weapon options. He confirmed discussions with France about extending its nuclear umbrella to Poland and other European nations.

Why It Matters: With Trump casting doubt on NATO and scaling back U.S. security commitments, Poland—Europe’s top defense spender at 4% of GDP—is looking for alternative deterrence measures. A move toward nuclear capabilities marks a major shift in European security strategy and is only the beginning, as Trump’s policies will set off a nuclear arms race.

Source: The New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Calls Putin ‘Generous,’ Says Ukraine Is ‘Difficult’

What Happened: Trump praised Putin as "more generous than he has to be" in peace talks while dismissing Ukraine as "difficult." He insisted, “We’re doing very well with Russia,” and reiterated lies that Putin wants peace. Trump relished in Ukraine’s suffering under the escalating relentless Russian bombings, quipping that he doesn’t blame Putin for escalating attacks, saying it was “what anybody else would do.” Meanwhile, the U.S. has cut off weapons, satellite imagery, and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, crippling its defenses.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments not only downplay Russian genocidal aggression but also signal tacit approval of Putin’s escalated assault on Ukraine. By cutting off critical U.S. support, he is actively undermining Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and assisting Russia.

Source: ABC News

Trump Cuts Satellite Access, Directly Aiding Putin’s War in Ukraine

What Happened: Trump has suspended Ukraine's access to U.S.-purchased commercial satellite imagery through the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery program. Maxar Technologies confirmed that the U.S. government ordered the suspension, which follows the regime’s cutting of intelligence-sharing with Kyiv.

Why It Matters: By cutting off Ukraine’s access to vital satellite intelligence, Trump is actively aiding Putin’s war effort, leaving Ukrainian forces blind on the battlefield and exposing civilians to greater danger as Russia escalates its attacks. With Russia deliberately targeting civilians, Trump’s actions weaken Ukraine’s defenses and serve as a pressure tactic to force Ukraine into surrender under the guise of “negotiations.”

Source: Reuters

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

DOGE Job Cuts Bring Pain to Trump Heartland

What Happened: Hundreds of federal workers in Parkersburg, West Virginia—many of whom voted for Trump—were abruptly fired as part of Musk’s purge. The layoffs have left once-loyal Trump supporters disillusioned, realizing the impact of his purging of government on their livelihoods.

Why It Matters: The cuts are hitting deep in Republican strongholds, sparking backlash as workers who backed Trump now find themselves jobless, and it is a direct economic blow for communities that helped elect him.

Source: Reuters

Trump and Allies Admit Economic Pain Is Coming, Contradicting Campaign Promises

What Happened: Trump and his cronies warn Americans of upcoming economic disruptions due to tariffs and mass federal layoffs, contradicting his campaign pledge to lower costs "on day one." Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called it a necessary “detox period,” while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick admitted prices on some goods will rise.

Why It Matters: This is a complete reversal from Trump’s campaign rhetoric, where he promised to “end inflation immediately” and denied tariffs would raise costs. Now, Americans face higher prices, job losses, and economic instability.

Source: NBC News

Canada Suspends Imports from Major U.S. Pork Plant Amid Trade War Tensions

What Happened: Canada has blocked imports from Smithfield Foods’ largest U.S. pork processing plant in North Carolina, citing noncompliance issues. While officials claim the move is unrelated to trade tensions, it comes amid escalating tariff disputes between Washington and Ottawa.

Why It Matters: This suspension hits the U.S. farm sector hard as it faces economic fallout from Trump’s trade wars. Retaliatory actions by major importers will further weaken demand for American agricultural exports, exacerbating financial strain on farmers.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s ‘Shock and Awe’ Agenda Leaves Virginia Businesses Scrambling

What Happened: Virginia businesses, particularly in construction and manufacturing, struggle to navigate uncertainty as Trump’s new tariffs threaten to increase costs. Builders report difficulty securing bids on imported materials like drywall, while banks and investors are hesitating on new projects.

Why It Matters: The instability caused by Trump’s yo-yo trade policies is slowing economic activity, with businesses unable to plan due to unpredictable costs. The regime’s aggressive economic agenda creates a chilling effect on investment and job growth.

Source: Reuters

Trump Escalates Trade War with Canada Over Dairy and Lumber

What Happened: Trump threatened reciprocal tariffs on Canadian dairy and lumber, claiming that Canada imposes a “200 percent tariff” on U.S. dairy and “tremendously high” tariffs on lumber. He warned Canada will face the same tariffs unless it drops its restrictions, suggesting the U.S. could impose them as early as next week.

Why It Matters: Trump’s threats continue to intensify an already growing trade war between the U.S. and Canada and will disrupt major industries on both sides of the border.

Source: The Hill

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Veterans Nationwide March: March 14, 2025

Thousands “Stand Up for Science” Nationwide Amid Trump’s Attacks on Research

What Happened: Scientists, Nobel laureates, medical researchers, and concerned Americans rallied across the U.S. in the largest pro-science protest of Trump’s second term. “Stand Up for Science" demonstrations took place in Washington, D.C., and over 30 other locations, protesting historic cuts to federally funded research, mass firings at science agencies, and the removal of DEI initiatives from NIH, CDC, and FDA websites.

Source: Mother Jones

States Sue Trump Over Mass Federal Worker Firings

What Happened: Maryland and 19 other states have sued Trump, alleging that the mass firings of probationary federal workers are illegal. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown filed the lawsuit, arguing the dismissals violate employment protections and harm state economies. The lawsuit also seeks an immediate restraining order to halt further firings and reinstate dismissed employees.

Source: Associated Press

Nationwide Protests Planned Against Trump’s Agenda on International Women’s Day

What Happened: Activists and organizations, including the Women’s March, are organizing nationwide protests on International Women’s Day to resist Trump’s “takeover of freedoms.” The mobilization aims to build networks to counter what activists describe as Trump’s growing authoritarian shift.

Source: NBC News

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

130 — Number of cybersecurity experts fired from CISA, weakening U.S. cyber defenses.

$1.64 trillion — Total student loan debt in limbo as Trump moves to dismantle the Department of Education.

$400 million — Federal grants revoked from Columbia University in political retaliation.

26,000+ — Number of military images flagged for deletion in the Pentagon’s DEI purge.

$880 billion — Medicaid cuts proposed to fund tax breaks for the wealthy.

47,000 — TSA workers stripped of collective bargaining rights by Trump’s DHS.

1,000+ — Community health centers at risk of closure.

$140 billion — Value of U.S. Treasury bonds held by Tether, raising financial manipulation concerns.

32 million — Low-income Americans relying on community health centers now facing uncertainty.

100,000 — Estimated military photos and documents set for removal under Trump’s censorship policies.

$17.5 million — U.S. funding withdrawn from the UN’s climate damage fund.

19 — Number of states suing Trump over mass federal worker firings.

48 hours — Time given to federally funded researchers to respond to Trump’s ideological survey.

2 — USDA food safety advisory committees eliminated under Trump’s executive order.

2 — Federal prosecutors fired and escorted from SDNY— who worked on the Eric Adams corruption case.

2 — Senior DOJ officials fired in Trump’s purge, including Pardon Attorney, Liz Oyer, and FOIA head Bobak Talebian.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Trump’s Expansion of Federal Purges — Which agencies will face the next round of mass firings?

Courts and Trump’s Executive Orders — Will legal challenges slow down Trump’s authoritarian policies?

Trump’s Next Travel Ban Targets — Will Pakistan and Afghanistan be added to the red list?

Further Retaliation Against Universities — Will more institutions lose federal funding over political disputes?

DOJ’s Next Politicized Case Dismissal — Which investigations will be shut down to protect Trump’s allies?

Escalation in the U.S.-Canada Trade War — Will Trump push for more tariffs or border restrictions?

More Authoritarian Language Bans? — Will Trump expand his censorship policies across all federal agencies?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Trump’s yo-yo tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets.

Federal Purge Accelerates — Thousands of career officials have been fired across key agencies, consolidating Trump’s control.

Trump Aiding Putin — Cutting off Ukraine’s access to intelligence, satellite, and military support directly assists Russia’s genocidal war.

Musk’s Growing Influence — Starlink and SpaceX are expanding across federal agencies, bypassing oversight and creating conflicts of interest.

Censorship at Scale — The Trump regime is banning hundreds of words related to race, gender, and climate from government documents.

Crushing Worker Protections — Trump’s policies are dismantling unions, labor rights, and workplace protections across federal agencies.

Weaponizing the DOJ — Prosecutors are being fired or pressured to drop cases against Trump cronies while loyalists take over key positions.

Dismantling Public Health — The gutting of food safety committees and vaccine disinformation push will put millions at risk.

Targeting Higher Education — Trump is using federal funding as a weapon to punish universities that oppose his agenda.

Authoritarian Tactics Expand — Trump is reshaping U.S. institutions to consolidate power, control narratives, and suppress opposition.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.