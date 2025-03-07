People protest Elon Musk’s so-called ‘department of government efficiency’ in Washington DC on 19 February 2025. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 6

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Private Prison Companies Set to Make Billions Reopening Jails for ICE

What Happened: Trump has revived private immigration detention, awarding contracts to CoreCivic and GEO Group to reopen shuttered ICE facilities. This includes the South Texas Family Residential Center, which will detain 2,400 migrants, including children. More than 16 vacant facilities are slated for reopening nationwide, expanding mass detention and deportation operations.

Why It Matters: Private prison corporations are cashing in on Trump’s mass deportation plans, profiting from inhumane detention policies. These centers—many previously closed due to abuse and neglect scandals—are now being reactivated, highlighting a return to for-profit incarceration of migrants at an unprecedented scale.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump’s first White House Crypto Summit has VIPs pushing for favorable laws

What Happened: Trump created a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve using seized assets, with no audit or oversight. A new Treasury-run Digital Asset Stockpile will hold other confiscated crypto.

Why It Matters: With no audit of federal crypto holdings, the move raises concerns about potential corruption, hidden asset transfers, foreign influence, and Trump and his family’s financial interests in digital currencies.

Source: CNBC

CBO: House GOP Budget Requires Medicaid Cuts to Fund Tax Breaks

What Happened: A Congressional Budget Office analysis found that House Republicans’ budget goals—cutting $1.5 trillion in spending—would require slashing Medicaid by at least $880 billion over a decade. The cuts would help fund Trump-backed tax breaks for the rich.

Why It Matters: The plan prioritizes tax cuts for the wealthy over healthcare for low-income Americans, exposing the corruption behind claims of fiscal responsibility.

Source: CBS News

Secretive D.C. Influence Project Appears to Be Running a Group House for Right-Wing Lawmakers

What Happened: Evangelical pastor Steve Berger is running a Capitol Hill townhouse where House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Andy Ogles, and other Trump cronies reside. The home, owned by GOP megadonor Lee Beaman, serves as a hub for shaping far-right policy without transparency or lobbying disclosures.

Why It Matters: This secretive operation blurs the line between religious influence and policymaking, highlighting ethical and legal concerns about undisclosed lobbying and corruption in Trump’s inner circle.

Source: ProPublica

Ripple CEO’s Cozy Ties to Trump Raise Corruption Concerns

What Happened: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, once fighting an SEC lawsuit, has maneuvered into Trump’s inner circle, benefiting from the regime’s plan to stockpile digital assets—including XRP, the cryptocurrency Ripple holds in massive quantities.

Why It Matters: Garlinghouse’s influence over Trump’s crypto policy reeks of corruption. It raises questions about favoritism and backroom deals and reiterates that public policy is being shaped to enrich politically connected executives.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

GSA to reduce tech services arm by 50%, eliminate non-statutory work

What Happened: The GSA is cutting its Technology Transformation Services by half, eliminating non-statutory work. Director Thomas Shedd says only Trump-approved “critical” projects like Login.gov and FedRAMP will continue while layoffs and contract terminations are underway. The 18F tech team has been shut down.

Why It Matters: This move aligns with Trump’s push to gut government operations to only “core services.” The cuts raise concerns about the future of government tech modernization efforts, reducing federal capacity for digital transformation and innovation.

Source: FedScoop

Trump Cronies Push to Control D.C. Bar Association

What Happened: Trump cronies Bradley Bondi (AG Pam Bondi’s brother) and Alicia Long (a top deputy to Trump’s interim U.S. attorney for D.C.) are running for leadership positions in the influential D.C. Bar Association. The group oversees legal ethics and licensing for federal attorneys.

Why It Matters: Trump is politicizing legal oversight, shielding Trump-aligned lawyers from misconduct scrutiny while targeting those who oppose his agenda.

Source: NBC News

Trump Suspends Security Clearances for Perkins Coie Lawyers

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order suspending security clearances for employees of Perkins Coie, a law firm known for its Democratic ties and legal challenges to his policies. He cited the firm’s “DEI practices” as justification while restricting its lawyers' access to federal buildings.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant abuse of power to target political opponents and cripple legal challenges against his regime. It further erodes legal norms and weaponizes national security against dissent.

Source: CNN

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Musk Operatives Demand Access to Sensitive Child Support Database

What Happened: Elon Musk’s operatives sought access to a highly sensitive database containing income data on nearly all U.S. workers, sparking another clash with career civil servants. The database, maintained by HHS, is meant to enforce child support payments.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented power grab threatens privacy rights and could weaponize government data for political or financial control, raising serious concerns about the misuse of personal records.

Source: The Washington Post

Marshals Escort DOGE Team Into African Aid Agency

What Happened: U.S. Marshals escorted Musk’s operatives into the U.S. African Development Foundation after its employees refused them entry. The Trump regime is trying to dismantle the aid agency, remove its president, and install a political loyalist, Pete Marocco, as acting leader.

Why It Matters: Using marshals to seize control of a legally independent agency is an authoritarian power grab, undermining the rule of law while consolidating Trump’s control over government institutions.

Source: The New York Times

Pentagon's DEI Purge Targets War Heroes, Military Firsts

What Happened: Trump’s DEI purge has flagged 26,000+ images for removal across all military branches, targeting diversity initiatives. This includes photos of Medal of Honor recipients, pioneering female Marines, and historic military milestones. Officials say up to 100,000 images and posts could be erased from Pentagon websites and social media.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown is not just eliminating DEI programs—it’s erasing history. The purge disproportionately targets women, minorities, and commemorative events, effectively rewriting military history to align with his regime’s extremist agenda.

Source: Military Times

Georgetown Law Blasts Trump Prosecutor’s ‘Attack’ on First Amendment

What Happened: Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor condemned Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Ed Martin for threatening to blacklist graduates over the school’s DEI policies. Treanor called it a violation of the First Amendment and an attack on the university’s Jesuit mission.

Why It Matters: Martin, a Stop the Steal activist with no prosecutorial experience, is using federal power to enforce Trump’s extreme ideological agenda, undermining academic freedom and constitutional protections.

Source: NBC News

Trump-Backed Bill Would Gut Environmental Protections

What Happened: Congress is considering industry-backed legislation to ban the EPA from using IRIS chemical assessments, which form the scientific basis for environmental protections. “Its scientists assess the toxicity of chemicals, estimating the amount of each that triggers cancer and other health effects.”

Why It Matters: If passed, the bill would cripple pollution limits, endanger public health, and allow corporations to challenge longstanding environmental rules. This is an attack on science and public safety in favor of industry profits.

Source: ProPublica

Trump DOJ Investigates University of California Over Pro-Palestinian Protests

What Happened: The Justice Department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, launched a civil rights investigation into the University of California system for alleged antisemitism amid pro-Palestinian campus protests. The probe will assess whether UC allowed a "hostile work environment" for Jewish employees.

Why It Matters: The move reflects Trump’s broader crackdown on campus activism and could set a precedent for suppressing protests, further politicizing federal civil rights enforcement.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Moves to Roll Back Chemical Plant Safety Rules

What Happened: Trump is seeking to pause legal challenges to 2024 Biden-era chemical plant safety regulations while it considers rolling them back. The rules, enacted after deadly industrial accidents, protect workers at 12,000 facilities nationwide.

Why It Matters: Weakening these safeguards risks worker safety and public health, echoing Trump’s first-term rollbacks that prioritized industry profits over lives.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Moves to Block Lawsuits With Costly Legal Hurdles

What Happened: A White House memo encourages agencies to invoke a rarely used rule requiring plaintiffs suing the government to post upfront payments, potentially deterring lawsuits. The move targets legal challenges to Trump’s policies, including immigration and spending cuts.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant attempt to limit judicial oversight and silence opposition by making it financially impossible for advocacy groups and individuals to challenge Trump’s agenda.

Source: CNN

Inside the White House’s new media strategy to promote Trump as ‘KING’

What Happened: The White House has transformed its press operation into a rapid-response influencer machine, using social media, memes, and viral content to promote Trump’s authoritarian branding. The strategy aims to silence critics while pushing pro-Trump propaganda directly to millions.

Why It Matters: This aggressive, state-sponsored disinformation campaign is designed to sideline traditional media, manipulate public perception, and normalize Trump’s power grab. This is a classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: The Washington Post

‘People Are Going Silent’: Fearing Retribution, Trump Critics Muzzle Themselves

What Happened: Six weeks into his second term, Trump’s threats and retribution have silenced critics across government, business, and academia. Fired federal workers, CEOs, and even Republican lawmakers fear backlash, online attacks, or financial ruin for speaking out.

Why It Matters: This chilling effect on public debate reiterates a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism, where fear of Trump and his cronies, including Elon Musk, stifles dissent.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Orders Staffers to Stop Reading the News at Work

What Happened: The Social Security Administration has banned employees from accessing “general news” websites on government computers, alongside restrictions on sports and online shopping.

Why It Matters: This move is an authoritarian attempt to isolate federal employees from independent information sources, controlling the narrative as Trump and Musk look to dismantle Social Security. The move highlights the lack of government transparency and prevents employees from accessing critical information.

Source: Rolling Stone

MAGA Turns on Justice Amy Coney Barrett for Defying Trump

What Happened: Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is facing backlash from MAGA activists for voting against Trump’s priorities in key 5-4 rulings. Right-wing figures accuse her of being “weak” and not loyal enough to Trump.

Why It Matters: The attacks highlight the authoritarian nature of Trump’s movement, demanding total loyalty over judicial independence and further eroding democratic norms.

Source: NBC News

'We're in a dark space,' US judge says on rising threats

What Happened: Federal judges warn that threats against the judiciary have surged “exponentially,” fueled by Trump cronies and Elon Musk’s attacks to discredit judges who block White House policies. Republican lawmakers are even pushing to impeach judges who rule against Trump.

Why It Matters: The judiciary is under siege as Trump and his allies escalate their authoritarian tactics, intimidating judges and eroding the rule of law to eliminate checks on executive power.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Weighs Revoking Legal Status for 240,000 Ukrainians, Fast-Tracking Deportations

What Happened: Trump is considering stripping legal protections from 240,000 Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion, potentially forcing them into deportation. The move is part of a broader crackdown targeting over 1.8 million migrants granted humanitarian parole under Biden.

Why It Matters: Deporting war refugees—especially Ukrainians amid an ongoing Russian invasion—would be a devastating betrayal of U.S. allies and a gift to Putin, further aligning Trump’s policies with Kremlin interests.

Source: Reuters

Trump Mulls Major Changes to Federal Student Loan Office

What Happened: Trump proposed moving the Federal Student Aid office out of the Education Department, arguing that managing student loans is “not their business.” He suggested shifting oversight to the Small Business Administration, led by former GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump's broader effort to dismantle the Education Department, jeopardizing federal student loan management and borrower protections. With staffing cuts already underway, the future of student aid is increasingly uncertain.

Source: USA Today

“The Entire System Will Collapse”: Inside the Purge of U.S. Immigration Courts

What Happened: Trump has fired 28 immigration court officials, including 15 immigration judges, 8 assistant chief judges, and 5 senior managers, as part of a sweeping purge. These dismissals, along with resignations and retirements, will eliminate over 10,000 hearings this year, worsening the already staggering 3.6 million-case backlog.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass firings cripple the immigration courts, sabotaging their ability to process cases while advancing his extreme deportation agenda. The chaos will force asylum seekers and immigrants into legal limbo for years while sending a chilling message to remaining judges: rule in favor of mass deportations or risk being next.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Revives Family Detention for Migrants

What Happened: Trump has reinstated the detention of migrant families with children, reversing Biden-era policies. ICE has begun holding families in Texas facilities as part of Trump’s planned mass deportations.

Why It Matters: The practice, condemned by advocates as harmful to children, was previously phased out due to legal and humanitarian concerns. Critics warn of severe psychological and human rights impacts.

Source: CBS News

Trump’s FDA Pick Signals Possible Abortion Pill Crackdown

What Happened: Trump’s FDA nominee, Dr. Marty Makary, said he would review the Biden-era rule allowing mifepristone to be dispensed without in-person visits, raising concerns about restricting access to the abortion pill.

Why It Matters: Conservatives have targeted mifepristone since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Reinstating in-person requirements would make it harder for patients to access abortion medication, furthering Trump’s anti-choice agenda.

Source: NBC News

ICE Raid Fears Keep Students Out of School

What Happened: School attendance has dropped as fear spreads over Trump’s policy allowing ICE arrests in schools. Educators report increased absenteeism, anxiety, and reduced parental involvement. Denver Public Schools is suing, arguing the policy harms students even without direct arrests.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown is terrorizing immigrant communities, disrupting education, and punishing children for their families’ legal status.

Source: NBC News

Trump’s Cuts to Bureau of Indian Affairs Threaten Tribal Rights

What Happened: Trump and Musk are directing the closure of 25 regional Bureau of Indian Affairs offices. These offices provide essential services, including infrastructure approvals and law enforcement funding.

Why It Matters: Tribal leaders warn that the closures could violate the U.S. government’s legal trust responsibilities to Indigenous nations, destabilizing communities and cutting off vital services. The move raises concerns over treaty obligations and the erosion of tribal sovereignty.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

CIA Fires Probationary Employees Amid Rising Foreign Recruitment Threats

What Happened: The CIA has begun terminating some probationary employees, typically those with fewer than two years on the job, citing a review of personnel suitability. The move follows a federal judge’s ruling allowing CIA Director John Ratcliffe to dismiss employees at his discretion.

Why It Matters: Intelligence agencies warn that foreign adversaries, including Russia and China, are actively recruiting disgruntled federal employees with security clearances. By slashing intelligence personnel without safeguards, Trump’s regime is creating serious national security risks—handing adversaries an opportunity to exploit newly jobless officers.

Source: Defense One

Trump’s Purge of U.S. Spy Agencies Sparks Fear, Weakens Intelligence

What Happened: Trump is firing thousands of intelligence personnel, including those at the CIA and Pentagon, targeting probationary employees and those involved in diversity programs. Morale is plummeting as uncertainty grips the intelligence community.

Why It Matters: The cuts undermine U.S. intelligence gathering on adversaries like Russia and China, weakening national security and driving out experienced analysts at a critical time.

Source: The Washington Post

Pentagon Slashes Programs Securing Loose Nukes and WMDs

What Happened: The Pentagon is considering cuts of up to 75%—or total elimination—of programs that prevent the spread of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons, according to internal documents obtained by WIRED.

Why It Matters: Cutting these programs weakens global security, increases the risk of rogue states developing WMDs, and dismantles pandemic surveillance efforts. These reckless cuts directly threaten U.S. national security and global stability.

Source: WIRED

A Sensitive Complex Housing a CIA Facility Was on GSA's List of US Properties for Sale

What Happened: The General Services Administration briefly published a list of 443 federal properties up for sale, including a sensitive CIA facility in Springfield, Virginia. The list was swiftly removed after concerns arose over the security implications of listing a site reportedly used for covert training in surveillance, hacking, and break-ins.

Why It Matters: The sale of sensitive government facilities raises serious national security risks and highlights the incompetence of Musk behind the rushed federal downsizing. The CIA facility’s inclusion underscores the insanity and danger to national security amid reckless mismanagement in Trump’s chaotic government purge, with critical intelligence assets now at risk of exposure or compromise.

Source: WIRED

Pentagon Freezes Government Credit Cards in DOGE Cost-Cutting Drive

What Happened: The Pentagon has suspended civilian government credit card use, ordering non-essential travel cancellations and reducing purchase card spending limits to just $1.

Why It Matters: This reckless freeze paralyzes daily Pentagon operations, disrupting procurement for essential supplies and grounding civilian personnel. Unauthorized, FAKE DOGE’s extreme austerity measures will cripple military readiness, forcing agencies to halt critical spending and contract obligations.

Source: Defense One

DOGE Cuts to VA Contracts Threaten Veterans’ Care

What Happened: Elon Musk is canceling 585 VA contracts, down from an initial 875, after backlash from VA employees. Many cuts target essential services like sterility certification, air quality testing, and PTSD research. The VA refuses to disclose the full list.

Why It Matters: Slashing these contracts endangers patient safety and veterans’ healthcare, exposing Trump’s agenda as reckless and harmful to those who served.

Source: NBC News

Trump to Close European Consulates, Cut State Department Staff

What Happened: Trump plans to shut down multiple U.S. consulates in Western Europe and cut State Department staff by at least 10%. Bureaus focused on human rights, refugees, and global criminal justice may also be merged or eliminated.

Why It Matters: Slashing America’s diplomatic footprint weakens U.S. global influence while empowering adversaries like Russia and China. Closing the Gaziantep office further undermines U.S. support for humanitarian efforts in Syria.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Moves to Shut Down Critical Volcano Monitoring Facilities

What Happened: Trump plans to terminate leases for key volcano observatories in Alaska and Hawaii, which provide early eruption warnings. Job cuts at the General Services Administration will further complicate efforts to relocate staff and equipment.

Why It Matters: Shutting down these observatories threatens public safety, leaving hundreds of thousands at risk near active volcanoes. This reckless move endangers lives and air travel.

Source: NOTUS

Trump to Close National Park Visitor Centers, Museums

What Happened: Trump plans to terminate leases for 34 National Park Service buildings, including visitor centers, museums, and law enforcement offices, as part of his purge. The closures will leave millions of artifacts vulnerable and disrupt park operations.

Why It Matters: Gutting the National Park Service will degrade visitor experiences, threaten cultural preservation, and weaken public access to protected lands—all under the guise of “cost-cutting.”

Source: The Washington Post

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Greenland PM Rejects Trump’s Push to ‘Get’ Island

What Happened: Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede rebuked Trump’s renewed call to acquire the island, declaring, “Greenland is ours” and “not for sale.” Trump told Congress the U.S. would take the Arctic territory “one way or the other.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s insistence on acquiring the island echoes Putin’s tactics, raising alarms about U.S. disregard for sovereignty while threatening a NATO member.

Source: ABC News

Poland, Baltics Back Macron’s Nuclear Deterrent Plan

What Happened: Poland and the Baltic states welcomed French President Macron’s proposal to extend France’s nuclear deterrent to Europe amid Russian threats. The Kremlin condemned the move as “extremely confrontational.”

Why It Matters: With the U.S. commitment uncertain under Trump, European nations are exploring independent security options to counter Russia’s aggression, signaling a shift in NATO dynamics.

Source: The Hill

Nuclear Watchdog Warns Trump May Trigger New Arms Race

What Happened: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warns that Trump’s policies, including withdrawing from arms control agreements, have pushed more countries—like Iran—to consider developing nuclear weapons. The risk of a new global arms race is rising.

Why It Matters: Trump’s reckless foreign policy has destabilized nuclear diplomacy, increasing the likelihood of nuclear proliferation and global security threats.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

As Trump pivots to Russia, allies weigh sharing less intel with U.S.

What Happened: U.S. allies, including Five Eyes members, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, are weighing whether to scale back intelligence sharing over fears that Trump’s pro-Russia stance could compromise foreign assets. Discussions are already underway as trust in U.S. security commitments erodes.

Why It Matters: A pullback in intelligence sharing would weaken U.S. security and signal a historic shift in alliances, highlighting that Trump’s policies benefit Moscow at the expense of Western stability.

Source: NBC News

Trump Questions NATO Defense of U.S., Ignoring Allies’ 9/11 Support

What Happened: Trump suggested NATO allies might not defend the U.S. in an attack, despite Article 5 being invoked after 9/11— the only time it was invoked. Over 1,000 allied troops died fighting alongside Americans in the War on Terror. He also reiterated threats to abandon allies who don’t meet defense spending targets.

Why It Matters: Trump's comments undermine NATO unity and echo his past remarks encouraging Russian aggression and withdrawing the U.S. from NATO. The rhetoric weakens U.S. alliances and signals instability to adversaries. America First will be America Alone.

Source: ABC News

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Stock Market Drops as Economic Fears Mount

What Happened: U.S. markets tumbled on Thursday amid fears of slowing economic growth and Trump’s tariffs see-saw. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, the Nasdaq dropped 2.6%, and the Dow slid 1%. Consumer spending is down, layoffs are surging, and inflation remains high, raising stagflation fears.

Why It Matters: Economic uncertainty and job losses are rising as Trump’s policies disrupt markets, fueling concerns of a 1970s-style crisis.

Source: CBS News

Layoffs Soar as Musk Slashes Federal Workforce

What Happened: U.S. layoffs hit 172,017 in February, the highest since 2020—a 245% increase from January. Over 62,000 cuts came from Musk’s purge, spanning 17 agencies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push to purge the government, along with trade war fears and contract cancellations, is fueling economic uncertainty and job market instability.

Source: CNBC

Trump’s Erratic Trade Policies Sow Chaos, Threaten Economic Growth

What Happened: Trump’s unpredictable tariff decisions on Canada, Mexico, and China are wreaking havoc on businesses, leaving companies unable to plan investments or set prices. After imposing 25% tariffs, he abruptly reversed course, suspending some levies for 30 days—just weeks after granting a similar reprieve.

Why It Matters: The instability is crippling businesses, stifling investment, and damaging North American trade. Trump’s chaotic trade approach erodes U.S. economic leadership while benefiting global competitors like China.

Source: Associated Press

HPE Cuts 2,500 Jobs as Stock Plummets 19%

What Happened: Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a 2,500-employee layoff after issuing weak earnings guidance. Despite beating revenue expectations, the stock plunged 19% as AI server inventory issues and heavy discounting hurt performance.

Why It Matters: The layoffs and financial struggles highlight volatility in the tech sector, particularly as companies adjust to shifting AI demands and market pressures due to economic instability.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Veterans Nationwide March: March 14, 2025

Trump is not a king, judge says in reinstating fired federal labor board member

What Happened: A federal judge reinstated Gwynne Wilcox to the National Labor Relations Board after Trump removed her without cause, ruling that the president’s power “is not absolute.” The case challenges Trump’s broad claims of executive authority.

Source: ABC News

Judge Orders Trump to Pay USAID Debts by Monday

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump must pay at least nine aid groups after Trump froze foreign assistance and attempted to shut down USAID. The Supreme Court upheld the decision, with payments due by Monday.

Source: NBC News

Canadians Fight Back Against Trump’s Tariffs

What Happened: Canadians are boycotting U.S. products, canceling trips to America, and protesting Trump’s tariffs and threats to annex Canada. Businesses are replacing American goods with domestic alternatives, while tensions flare at sports events.

Source: CNN

Judge Blocks Trump from Ousting African Development Foundation Head

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily halted Trump’s attempt to remove U.S. African Development Foundation CEO Ward Brehm. The agency sued FAKE DOGE and a State Department official, alleging illegal efforts to dismantle the foundation.

Source: Politico

Trump-era resignation letters take center stage: ‘We will not falter’

What Happened: Dozens of federal officials have resigned or been forced out under Trump’s crackdown on career civil servants. Many are publishing scathing resignation letters condemning his regime’s hostility toward public servants and its toxic work environment.

Source: The Washington Post

Tesla Sales Drop as Musk’s Ties to Trump Alienate Buyers

What Happened: Tesla’s brand is taking a hit as Elon Musk’s deepening alliance with Trump turns off core EV buyers. Once seen as a symbol of environmental progress, Tesla is now being compared to a "big red MAGA hat," leading some longtime owners to sell their cars.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

1.8 million — Migrants who could lose legal status under Trump's plan to revoke humanitarian parole.

$1.5 trillion — Amount House GOP aims to cut in spending, requiring Medicaid cuts.

26,000+ — Number of military images flagged for removal in Trump's DEI purge, including Medal of Honor recipients.

5,400 — Pentagon employees expected to be fired as part of Trump’s intelligence agency purge.

34 — National Park visitor centers and museums slated for closure under Trump’s budget cuts.

240,000 — Ukrainians who could lose legal status and face deportation under Trump’s immigration crackdown.

585 — Number of VA contracts Musk has canceled, down from an initial 875.

100,000 — Estimated number of legal cases that will be delayed due to Trump’s immigration court firings.

$100 billion+ — Value of XRP cryptocurrency held by Ripple, now benefiting from Trump’s new digital asset policy.

172,017 — Number of U.S. layoffs in February, the highest since 2020 , driven by Musk’s government purge.

16 — Number of vacant ICE detention centers being reopened under Trump's private prison expansion.

12,000 — Industrial facilities impacted by Trump’s plan to roll back Biden-era chemical plant safety rules.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

DOJ’s Crackdown on Universities — Will Trump expand federal investigations into higher education over DEI policies and protests?

More U.S. Consulate Closures? — Will Trump continue dismantling America’s diplomatic presence in Europe and beyond?

Trump’s NATO Ultimatum — Will Trump look to withdraw the U.S. from NATO?

Crypto Stockpile Fallout — Will Trump’s unregulated U.S. crypto reserves trigger financial instability or corruption scandals?

Federal Workforce Purge Continues — How many more career civil servants and intelligence personnel will be purged?

State-Level Resistance to Trump’s Policies — Will governors and local leaders push back against Trump’s immigration crackdowns and budget cuts?

Musk’s Expanding Influence — What’s next in Musk’s takeover of government?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Trump’s yo-yo tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets.

Weaponizing the Government — Trump and Musk are using federal agencies to target political opponents, strip security clearances from law firms, purge civil servants, and consolidate power.

Mass Deportation Profiteering — Private prison companies stand to make billions as Trump expands migrant detention, reviving inhumane policies.

Judicial Intimidation — Trump’s cronies are threatening and discrediting judges who oppose his policies, undermining the rule of law.

Authoritarian Media Control — The White House’s new propaganda machine aggressively pushes pro-Trump narratives while silencing critics.

Targeting Vulnerable Communities — Trump’s rollbacks of Medicaid, student aid, and immigration protections disproportionately harm low-income Americans, students, and refugees.

Foreign Policy Chaos — Trump’s hostility toward NATO, embrace of Russia, and erratic trade policies weaken U.S. global standing and embolden adversaries.

Democratic Backlash — Judges, civil servants, states, and activists are resisting Trump’s authoritarian overreach, using the courts and protests to fight back.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.