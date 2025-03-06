Samantha Power, the former administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, hugs a supporter outside the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington on Thursday. Credit...Anna Rose Layden for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk’s PAC Launches $1 Million Ad Buy Touting Trump’s First 6 Weeks

What Happened: Elon Musk’s America PAC launched a nationwide $1 million TV ad praising Trump’s early presidency. The ad highlights immigration policies and government cuts, omitting Musk’s central role in slashing federal spending through gutting agencies and purges.

Why It Matters: After spending $280 million to elect Trump, Musk now wields unchecked influence over the government—leading mass layoffs, agency shutdowns, and federal asset sales with no congressional oversight. This ad campaign cements his role as the regime’s financial and political kingmaker.

Source: ABC News

Musk-Funded Group Pushes Deceptive Ads in Key Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

What Happened: A group backed by Elon Musk runs misleading ads and texts in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, using a previously deployed strategy against Kamala Harris. The ads, disguised as progressive endorsements for Judge Susan Crawford, are funded by a conservative group to undermine her support among moderates.

Why It Matters: Musk is deploying dark money tactics to manipulate elections, disguising attack ads as endorsements to mislead voters and tilt the judiciary in favor of conservative interests.

Source: Associated Press

Attorney General’s Brother Runs for D.C. Bar Leadership Amid DOJ Ethics Concerns

What Happened: Bradley Bondi, brother of Attorney General Pam Bondi, is running for president of the D.C. Bar Association. His candidacy comes as the association may soon face complaints about DOJ officials accused of injecting politics into prosecutions.

Why It Matters: With Pam Bondi aggressively targeting Trump’s perceived “enemies,” her brother’s leadership would influence the ethical oversight of DOJ lawyers. His deep ties to Trump’s business associates and Elon Musk are a conflict of interest at a time when legal accountability is under scrutiny.

Source: The New York Times

Packed Pacs: how billionaires in the US are bankrolling Republicans at the state level

What Happened: Republican candidates in state legislative races are heavily funded by billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Yass, and Betsy DeVos. These donors are pouring millions into state PACs to push an extremist right-wing agenda, targeting abortion rights, school privatization, labor laws, and voting restrictions.

Why It Matters: With state legislatures playing a crucial role in shaping policy, this flood of billionaire cash is a direct assault on democracy and state capture. Republicans are using dark money to advance an extremist agenda that does not reflect the will of voters, ensuring long-term conservative dominance.

Source: The Guardian

CBO: GOP Must Cut Medicare or Medicaid to Meet Budget Goals

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office reported that Republicans cannot achieve their $1.5 trillion budget-cutting goal without slashing Medicare, Medicaid, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Why It Matters: The GOP is pushing massive tax cuts for the ultra-rich. The only realistic way to pay for it? Gutting healthcare for tens of millions of Americans.

Source: The Washington Post

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Elon Musk Meets GOP to Lock DOGE Cuts Into Law

What Happened: Musk met with Republican lawmakers to discuss using budget rescissions to legally enshrine his federal budget cuts, following a Supreme Court ruling that temporarily blocked Trump’s freeze on $2 billion in foreign aid.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unchecked power over government spending is now moving to Congress, turning his cuts into law and cementing his control over U.S. policy with zero accountability.

Source: Associated Press

Musk Calls for Privatizing USPS and Amtrak

What Happened: Elon Musk, Trump's top government advisor, pushed for privatizing the U.S. Postal Service and Amtrak, claiming “everything we possibly can” should be privatized. His comments follow Trump’s proposal to merge USPS with the Commerce Department, a move Democrats say is illegal.

Why It Matters: Musk and Trump are accelerating efforts to dismantle public services, putting essential mail delivery and transportation at risk. Privatization would prioritize profit over accessibility, gutting rural services and increasing costs for everyday Americans.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s Speech to Congress Makes It Clear: They’re Coming for Social Security

What Happened: During his address to Congress, Trump ranted lies about alleged “fraud” in Social Security, signaling his regime’s intent to gut the program. He also boasted about dismantling environmental protections, attacking federal workers, and withdrawing from global agreements.

Why It Matters: Trump is laying the groundwork to slash Social Security under the guise of “fraud prevention.” His regime is already destabilizing the government, eroding democracy, and targeting social safety nets. This speech was a clear warning: they’re coming for Social Security next.

Source: Salon

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Moves to Dismantle Education Department

What Happened: A draft executive order directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin shutting down the Department of Education, citing a failure of federal oversight. The move aligns with conservative plans to shift education control to the states and dismantle civil rights protections.

Why It Matters: Eliminating the department would gut federal student aid, protections for marginalized students, and school funding for low-income communities.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump Weighs Criminal Referrals in USAID Purge

What Happened: Trump is considering criminal referrals against USAID employees and aid recipients over alleged “misuse” of funds, signaling an escalation in its efforts to shut down the agency. Acting Deputy Administrator Peter Marocco raised the possibility in a closed-door meeting with lawmakers.

Why It Matters: This is a clear intimidation tactic aimed at justifying USAID’s destruction and suppressing opposition. The regime’s cuts and mass firings have already crippled oversight. Now, they're threatening prosecutions to dismantle U.S. foreign assistance further and silence dissent.

Source: The Hill

Trump Plans to Eliminate Dozens of HUD Offices

What Happened: The Department of Housing and Urban Development plans to close field offices in 34 states and Washington, D.C., despite federal law requiring at least one office per state. The cuts would leave only six field offices nationwide, undermining HUD’s ability to process mortgage insurance.

Why It Matters: Slashing HUD offices will cripple access to affordable housing programs, delay mortgage insurance processing, and destabilize housing markets. The move violates federal law and forces staff relocations or terminations, worsening the housing crisis.

Source: Bloomberg

GOP Lawmaker Pushes Criminal Referrals for Democratic Mayors Over Sanctuary City Policies

What Happened: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) announced she is referring four Democratic mayors—Eric Adams (NYC), Brandon Johnson (Chicago), Michelle Wu (Boston), and Mike Johnston (Denver)—to the DOJ for allegedly “violating” federal immigration laws by upholding sanctuary city policies. Attorney General Pam Bondi is already suing Chicago over the issue and has threatened to cut federal funding to sanctuary cities.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant escalation of Trump’s authoritarian crackdown on immigration, using the DOJ as a political weapon to intimidate local officials. Bondi’s actions signal a broader effort to defund and criminalize Democratic-led cities, further eroding federalism and local governance.

Source: The Hill

Trump-Appointed D.C. U.S. Attorney Blacklists Law Schools With DEI Programs

What Happened: D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin sent a letter to Georgetown Law’s dean warning that his office will not hire students or faculty from any law school that incorporates DEI initiatives. He demanded Georgetown eliminate DEI from its curriculum, calling the school a “locus” of anti-Trump activity.

Why It Matters: This is a direct escalation in Trump’s war on DEI, now targeting elite institutions and leveraging federal hiring to enforce ideological purity.

Source: The Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump’s GSA Scrubs List of Government Properties for Sale

What Happened: The General Services Administration published and then abruptly removed a list of over 400 federal properties slated for sale, including FBI and DOJ headquarters. The plan, pushed by Elon Musk’s operatives, aims to shrink federal real estate by 50% and move agencies into private leases.

Why It Matters: The lack of transparency raises serious concerns about corruption, privatization, and national security. The rushed sell-off of critical government buildings benefits corporate interests while gutting public infrastructure, with Musk’s cronies gaining unprecedented influence over federal property decisions.

Source: WIRED

DOJ Opens Antisemitism Probe Into University of California System

What Happened: The Justice Department launched a civil rights investigation into the University of California system, examining whether it allowed antisemitic discrimination during last year’s pro-Palestinian protests. The probe is part of Trump’s broader crackdown on campus dissent.

Why It Matters: This is a clear effort to intimidate students and silence political activism. Trump has already threatened to pull federal funding from universities over "illegal protests," setting a dangerous precedent to suppress opposition to his regime. Today, it’s framed as fighting antisemitism—tomorrow, it will be used to target anyone who dares to resist the regime.

Source: Reuters

Judges Face Rise in Threats as Musk Attacks Rulings

What Happened: Federal judges are facing escalating threats after Elon Musk and Trump cronies attacked them on social media, calling them "corrupt" and "radical" for blocking White House efforts to gut federal agencies. U.S. Marshals have warned of heightened security risks as threats surge.

Why It Matters: Musk's rhetoric fuels dangerous attacks on judicial independence, a core pillar of democracy. By undermining the courts, Trump’s sycophants are pushing authoritarian tactics to weaken checks on executive power.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘We’re going backwards’: the Black student unions being defunded on US campuses

What Happened: Black Student Unions across U.S. campuses are losing funding and resources as state-level DEI bans and Trump’s federal order to eliminate diversity programs take effect. At the University of Utah, the Black Cultural Center was shut down, and BSU’s budget was slashed, forcing it to disassociate from the school to continue its work.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war on DEI is erasing decades of progress in racial equity on campuses. With BSUs defunded and diversity programs dismantled, Black students at predominantly white institutions face increased isolation and fewer resources—part of a broader elimination of civil rights protections.

Source: The Guardian

Trump DOJ Drops Lawsuit Protecting Emergency Abortion Access

What Happened: Trump withdrew a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s extreme abortion ban, reversing Biden-era efforts to ensure emergency room access for life-threatening pregnancies. Idaho’s law, one of the strictest in the country, only allows abortion if a woman’s life is at risk—not for serious health complications.

Why It Matters: Trump’s actions threaten emergency abortion access and could cut funding for critical reproductive health services, including STI testing and birth control. These moves further cement his regime’s anti-abortion agenda.

Source: CNN

Musk shares post calling for Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin

What Happened: Elon Musk publicly urged Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin’s conviction for murdering George Floyd. Chauvin remains in prison on both federal and state murder charges.

Why It Matters: Musk is using his influence to push Trump toward rewriting history on police brutality. A pardon would be a direct attack on civil rights and an endorsement of white supremacist narratives. Even if Trump grants it, Chauvin will remain in prison for his state conviction.

Source: Minnesota Star Tribune

Trump Officials Reopen Texas Detention Center for Migrant Families

What Happened: Trump is reopening the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, to detain migrant families, reversing Biden’s 2021 decision to end family detention. The facility, run by private prison contractor CoreCivic, will hold up to 2,400 parents and children, generating $180 million annually.

Why It Matters: This marks a return to Trump’s extremist and cruel immigration policies as he pushes for mass deportations. Detaining children has been widely condemned as inhumane, but Trump is expanding the detention capacity.

Source: The Washington Post

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Plans to Cut 80,000 Veterans Affairs Jobs

What Happened: An internal VA memo reveals plans to slash 80,000 jobs, reversing Biden-era expansions, including positions supporting veterans exposed to burn pits under the PACT Act. The agency-wide reorganization is set for August.

Why It Matters: These cuts will gut essential services for millions of veterans, reducing healthcare and benefits access while prioritizing budget reductions over veteran care.

Source: Associated Press

Mass Federal Layoffs Will Cripple U.S. Cybersecurity, Former NSA Official Warns

What Happened: Rob Joyce, former NSA cybersecurity director, warned Congress that Trump and Musk’s mass firings will devastate national security, eliminating critical cybersecurity talent needed to counter China’s cyber threats. Over 100,000 federal workers have been forced out, including 130+ from CISA.

Why It Matters: Cutting cybersecurity personnel weakens U.S. defenses against foreign cyberattacks, making critical infrastructure and federal networks more vulnerable. This reckless downsizing directly aids America’s adversaries—especially as the Pentagon orders a halt in offensive cyber operations against Russia.

Source: Reuters

Pentagon Begins Civilian Layoffs Amid Trump’s Defense Cuts

What Happened: The Defense Department started cutting civilian jobs this week, beginning with probationary employees at the Defense Logistics Agency. A Pentagon memo warns of further layoffs as part of a broader effort to “streamline operations.”

Why It Matters: These cuts weaken military support functions while prioritizing Trump’s dismantling and weakening of agencies. Civilian job losses at the Pentagon raise concerns about national security readiness and the impact on military logistics.

Source: CBS News

DOGE’s IRS Cuts Will Cost More Than They Save

What Happened: Musk has gutted the IRS, firing specialists who audit complex corporate and wealthy tax returns. Experts warn that these cuts will reduce tax revenue far more than any projected savings.

Why It Matters: By slashing IRS enforcement, Trump and Musk are ensuring billionaires and corporations can dodge taxes with impunity—ballooning the deficit while shifting the tax burden onto Americans. This isn’t about efficiency; it’s about protecting the ultra-rich.

Source: ProPublica

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Cuts Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine, Aiding Russia

What Happened: Trump has halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including military targeting data and warnings about Russian missile strikes.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant betrayal—Trump is actively assisting Russia in its genocidal war while pressuring Ukraine to surrender and extorting them for rare minerals. By cutting critical intelligence, the U.S. is weakening Ukraine’s defense while giving Russia an advantage in its daily terrorist attacks. Trump’s alignment with Putin is now undeniable.

Source: The New York Times

Macron Warns Russian Aggression ‘Knows No Borders’ as Trump Undermines NATO

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Russian aggression will not stop at Ukraine, calling on Europe to prepare for a future without guaranteed U.S. support. In a televised address, Macron criticized Trump’s cutting of U.S. aid to Ukraine and signaled that Europe must step up its defense efforts, including potentially extending France’s nuclear deterrence.

Why It Matters: With Trump abandoning Ukraine and threatening tariffs on European goods, Macron’s speech underscores the deepening transatlantic rift. Europe now faces a stark choice: rapidly build its defense capacity or risk Russian bloody imperialist ambitions with no U.S. backing.

Source: The Guardian

This Pentagon Press Secretary Has a Long History of Bigoted and Xenophobic Posts

What Happened: Trump’s Department of Defense hired 26-year-old Kingsley Wilson, a far-right internet provocateur with a history of racist, xenophobic, and transphobic rhetoric, as deputy press secretary. Wilson has ties to Trump’s 2020 campaign, the Center for Renewing America, and the far-right social platform Gettr.

Why It Matters: Wilson’s appointment signals the Pentagon’s shift toward overtly extremist rhetoric and policies. Her history of amplifying white nationalist conspiracies and attacking marginalized groups highlights how Trump’s military will handle diversity, immigration, and global security.

Source: Mother Jones

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Tariffs Shake Stock Market, Threaten 401(k) Savings

What Happened: The S&P 500 has dropped 3% since Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and 10% on Chinese imports, sparking investor fears of inflation and economic slowdown.

Why It Matters: With stocks tumbling and consumer sentiment weakening, retirement accounts like 401(k)s face heightened volatility. Trump's "little disturbance" means major losses for American workers' savings.

Source: CBS News

The Recession Trade Is Back on Wall Street

What Happened: Investors are dumping bank stocks and smaller companies as fears of a recession grow. Trump’s aggressive tariffs on key trading partners have rattled markets, sending the Nasdaq down 7.5% since mid-February.

Why It Matters: Wall Street miscalculated—assuming Trump’s tariff threats were bluffs. Now, markets are scrambling as his protectionist agenda takes full effect, potentially derailing economic growth and triggering a recession.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Private Sector Job Growth Plummets Amid Economic Uncertainty

What Happened: Private employers added just 77,000 jobs in February—far below the expected 148,000—marking the weakest growth since July. Trade, transportation, and utility jobs saw a steep decline of 33,000 positions, while education and health services shed 28,000 jobs.

Why It Matters: The sharp slowdown in hiring signals rising economic uncertainty, with Trump’s tariffs stoking fears of inflation and stagnation. Employers appear hesitant to expand as businesses brace for potential economic turbulence.

Source: CNBC

Trump Tariffs to Drive Up Consumer Prices, Major Retailers Warn

What Happened: CEOs of Best Buy, Walmart, and Target warned that Trump’s tariffs would result in higher prices for American consumers. Best Buy cited China and Mexico as key suppliers, while Target highlighted immediate price hikes for fresh produce.

Why It Matters: With retailers passing tariff costs onto consumers, Americans will face rising prices on everyday goods, from electronics to groceries. The tariffs will worsen inflation and weaken consumer spending, further straining the economy.

Source: CBS News

China Warns U.S.: "We’re Ready to Fight Till the End"

What Happened: China escalated its rhetoric against the U.S., declaring its readiness for “any type of war” in response to Trump’s tariffs. Beijing called the U.S. fentanyl-related justification for tariffs a “flimsy excuse” and announced retaliatory duties up to 15% on U.S. goods starting March 10, along with new export restrictions on American entities.

Why It Matters: Tensions between the world’s two largest economies are reaching a breaking point, with China signaling a more aggressive stance. The escalating trade war threatens global markets and supply chains, risking broader economic and geopolitical instability.

Source: CNBC

Canada Pulls U.S. Liquor as Trump’s Tariffs Hit

What Happened: Canadian liquor stores removed U.S. alcohol from shelves after Trump’s tariffs took effect. Provinces like Quebec and New Brunswick halted American liquor purchases.

Why It Matters: Retaliation will cost U.S. distilleries millions, escalating trade tensions and hurting exports. Furthermore, Trump’s reckless tariffs will ruin a strong relationship between the U.S. and Canada, worsening diplomatic and economic ties.

Source: NBC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge Blocks Trump’s NIH Research Cuts

What Happened: A federal judge in Boston issued a nationwide injunction blocking Trump’s plan to cut NIH research funding, citing risks to life-saving clinical trials and ongoing medical studies.

Source: USA Today

USDA Ordered to Reinstate Thousands of Fired Employees

What Happened: A federal civil service board ruled that the mass firing of over 5,000 probationary USDA employees may have been unlawful, ordering their reinstatement for at least 45 days.

Source: NBC News

Archivists Recreate Pre-Trump CDC Website, Hosting It in Europe

What Happened: A team of volunteer archivists launched RestoredCDC.org, a mirror of the CDC website as it existed before Trump’s second term, after his regime purged critical health data on vaccines, HIV care, reproductive health, and disease surveillance.

Source: 404Media

Tesla Sales Plummet in Europe as Musk’s Politics Backfire

What Happened: Tesla sales in Germany plunged 76% in February, part of a broader decline across Europe. The drop comes amid growing anger over Elon Musk’s alignment with Trump and his support of far-right parties in Europe.

Source: The New York Times

Hundreds of Iowans gather in the rain to ‘march forth against fascism’ at Iowa Capitol

What Happened: Over 300 protesters gathered at the Iowa Capitol to "march forth against fascism," part of the nationwide 50501 Movement against Trump’s regime. The demonstration followed Iowa’s passage of Senate File 418, which removes gender identity protections from the state’s Civil Rights Act.

Source: Des Moines Register

40-Day Target Boycott Begins After Company Caves on DEI

What Happened: Target, once praised for its DEI initiatives, announced in January that it would end hiring, supplier recruitment, and promotion goals for women, minorities, LGBTQ+ people, veterans, and people with disabilities. In response, Rev. Jamal Bryant and other activists launched a 40-day boycott, urging consumers to "fast" from shopping at Target and sell company stock.

Source: The Hill

‘Hamilton’ Cancels Kennedy Center Shows After Trump Takeover

What Happened: The producers of Hamilton announced they are canceling the musical’s upcoming performances at the Kennedy Center in response to Trump’s takeover of the institution.

Source: The Washington Post

📊 By the Numbers

45,000 — Number of IRS jobs Trump and Musk plan to cut.

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

100,000+ — Federal workers forced out as part of Trump and Musk’s purge.

$1.5 trillion — Budget cuts Republicans must make to benefit the wealthy, potentially resulting in Medicare and Medicaid cuts.

76% — Drop in Tesla sales in Germany amid backlash against Musk’s political activities.

$180 million — Annual revenue expected from reopening the Texas migrant detention center for families.

$2 billion — Foreign aid frozen by Trump before the Supreme Court blocked the move.

$280 million — Amount Musk spent to help elect Trump in 2024.

34 — Number of states losing HUD field offices under Trump’s planned cuts.

40 — Days of nationwide Target boycott after the company abandoned DEI initiatives.

$1 million — Cost of Musk’s America PAC nationwide TV ad campaign praising Trump’s presidency.

400+ — Number of federal properties slated for sale, including FBI and DOJ headquarters.

2,400 — Number of parents and children the private prison contractor CoreCivic can hold at the reopened Texas migrant center as part of Trump's inhumane deportation agenda.

7.5% — Drop in the Nasdaq since mid-February, as fears of Trump’s economic policies grow.

77,000 — Private sector jobs added in February, far below the expected 148,000.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Will Trump Escalate His Trade War? — Trump’s trade war and potential new tariffs on European and Asian imports could further disrupt global markets.

Musk’s Influence Over Government Spending — Will Congress move to enshrine Musk-led budget cuts into law?

Threats Against Judges Surge — How will the judiciary respond to escalating attacks from Trump and Musk?

Europe’s Response to Trump’s Ukraine Betrayal — Will European leaders increase defense spending and move away from U.S. security reliance?

Trump’s Crackdown on Dissent — How far will the regime go in targeting protests, universities, and sanctuary cities?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Imposing tariffs raises prices for Americans and destabilizes global markets.

Musk’s Takeover of the Government — Musk continues consolidating power, using his influence to gut federal agencies, manipulate elections, and push for the privatization of public services.

Attacks on Social Safety Nets — Trump’s budget cuts make it clear that Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security are on the chopping block to fund tax breaks for the ultra-rich.

Judicial System Under Attack — Musk and Trump sycophants escalate attacks on federal judges, increasing threats and undermining judicial independence.

Escalating Authoritarianism — The administration is weaponizing the DOJ against political opponents, targeting Democratic mayors, universities, and sanctuary cities.

Mass Layoffs & Economic Instability — Mass federal job cuts are crippling agencies, weakening cybersecurity, and slowing economic growth.

Foreign Policy in Crisis — Trump’s cut of Ukraine aid and intelligence sharing directly benefits Russia, while his trade war strains U.S. traditional alliances.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.