Financial news is displayed as Ppeople work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Selling Access: Business Leaders Pay Millions for Mar-a-Lago Dinners

What Happened: Business executives are paying up to $5 million for private meetings with Trump and $1 million per seat at exclusive Mar-a-Lago dinners. These high-priced events, linked to the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc., draw corporate elites—including tech leaders—seeking influence in his regime.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented pay-to-play scheme raises is blatant corruption, blurring the line between Trump’s presidency and his private business. Corporate interests are buying direct access to policy decisions, with little transparency on where the money is going.

Source: WIRED

Musk’s Operatives Rake in Six-Figure Salaries While Slashing Government Jobs

What Happened: Elon Musk’s operatives are drawing large taxpayer-funded salaries while gutting agencies and purges across federal agencies. Some employees earn up to $195,200 annually. Despite Musk’s earlier claims that his unvetted operatives’ work was unpaid, funding has surged to $40 million while transparency remains nonexistent.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk are justifying mass government layoffs under the guise of “efficiency” while paying their unvetted operatives top-dollar salaries. This double standard highlights cronyism, conflicts of interest, and Musk’s unchecked power over the federal government.

Source: WIRED

Ethical Concerns Surround Sen. Joni Ernst’s Relationships With Top Military Officials Who Lobbied Her Committee

What Happened: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), a key member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, had romantic relationships with two military officials responsible for lobbying Congress. One was Maj. Gen. Christopher Finerty, an Air Force legislative liaison under investigation for inappropriate relationships, and the other was a Navy official.

Why It Matters: Ernst's close personal ties to military lobbyists highlight conflicts of interest in defense policymaking. While Senate rules do not explicitly prohibit such relationships, they undermine public trust and create potential avenues for improper influence over military funding and policy decisions.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Moves to Sell Off Federal Buildings, Including FBI and DOJ Headquarters

What Happened: Trump announced plans to sell over 400 federal properties, including the FBI, DOJ, VA, and Labor Department headquarters. The General Services Administration claims the move could save over $430 million annually and reduce "underutilized" office space.

Why It Matters: Selling critical government buildings—including courthouses and law enforcement hubs— raises concerns about national security, workforce displacement, and the privatization of federal assets.

Source: CNN

Senate Repeals Biden-Era Crypto Tax Rule, Benefiting Trump and Insiders

What Happened: The Senate voted 70-27 to repeal a rule requiring DeFi platforms to report customer transactions to the IRS. The measure, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, is expected to become law.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented repeal under the Congressional Review Act benefits the crypto industry and could cost the U.S. $3.9 billion in tax revenue while weakening efforts to track illicit financial activities. This will enable corruption, benefiting Trump, his family, and political insiders with financial stakes in the sector.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Commerce Overhauls Rural Internet Program, Boosting Starlink’s Funding

What Happened: Trump is revising the $42.5 billion Internet for All program, making Elon Musk’s Starlink eligible for significantly more rural broadband funding. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s changes will remove Biden-era fiber-optic preferences, directing $10 billion to $20 billion to Starlink—up from an expected $4.1 billion.

Why It Matters: This benefits Musk’s companies while sidelining traditional broadband providers. It exemplifies Trump’s pattern of governance, favoring loyalists and billionaires while consolidating power with oligarchic influence and corruption.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump Drops CFPB Lawsuit Against Major Banks Over Zelle Fraud

What Happened: The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, effectively shuttered by Trump last month, dropped a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo over their failure to protect consumers from fraud on the Zelle payment platform.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit sought accountability for fraud that cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars. The decision to drop the case highlights regulatory capture as Trump dismantles consumer protections in favor of major financial institutions. The move follows broader efforts to weaken oversight, including gutting the CFPB and rolling back financial regulations.

Source: Reuters

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Plans to Cut Up to Half of IRS Workforce

What Happened: The IRS is drafting plans to lay off up to 45,000 employees—half of its workforce—through layoffs, attrition, and buyouts under Trump and Elon Musk’s government purge. The cuts would gut tax enforcement, which will cripple revenue collection and efforts to crack down on wealthy tax dodgers.

Why It Matters: Slashing the IRS workforce will weaken tax enforcement, reduce government revenue, and allow the ultra-wealthy to evade taxes more easily.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Moves to Dismantle Department of Education

What Happened: Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced the department’s “final mission,” outlining plans to dismantle the agency. Her memo calls for cutting DEI programs, restricting curriculum topics, and expanding school vouchers. Trump is expected to sign an executive order for the department’s shutdown.

Why It Matters: Trump’s agenda aims to eliminate federal education oversight, gut programs like Title I and Pell Grants, and redirect public funds to private and religious schools. Without congressional action, he could still cripple the department by slashing its funding and authority.

Source: ABC News

Trump’s Federal Shake-Up Sparks Election Security Concerns

What Happened: Trump has “paused” the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s election security efforts. 17 CISA election security workers have already been put on administrative leave.

Why It Matters: Election experts warn that these disruptions will weaken U.S. election security, making it more vulnerable to cyber threats and foreign interference. CISA played a critical role in safeguarding election infrastructure and countering disinformation.

Source: The Hill

Trump Disbands Expert Panels on Economic Data

What Happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick disbanded two expert panels—the Federal Economic Statistics Advisory Committee and the Bureau of Economic Analysis Advisory Committee—that advised the government on inflation, employment, and GDP data.

Why It Matters: This will weaken the quality of U.S. economic data by eliminating expert input, making it intentionally harder to track economic trends accurately. The decision follows Lutnick’s controversial push to strip government spending from GDP reports, raising concerns that the regime is manipulating economic data— as seen in authoritarian regimes.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Here Comes Trump's Privatization of the Social Security Administration

What Happened: A leaked email from SSA Commissioner Leland Dudek outlines plans to outsource "nonessential functions" and cut 7,000 jobs, close 45 field offices, and consolidate operations. Former Commissioner Martin O’Malley warns these changes could collapse the agency and disrupt benefits.

Why It Matters: Trump and Elon Musk are gutting the SSA under the guise of efficiency, but experts say it’s a backdoor plan to privatize Social Security, risking delayed payments for millions of seniors.

Source: Common Dreams

Trump Installs Loyalist to Dismantle Foreign Aid Agency

What Happened: The White House fired the president and board of the Inter-American Foundation and installed Trump loyalist Peter Marocco as the agency's sole leader. Elon Musk’s operatives immediately began shutting down programs, terminating local contractors, and requesting access to grantee data.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting U.S. foreign aid, fueling chaos in Latin America and across the globe, and handing power to Russia and China. By ignoring Congress and ceding influence, Trump is escalating global instability—disastrous for the U.S. and beyond.

Source: The Guardian

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Republicans Advised to Avoid In-Person Town Halls Amid Viral Confrontations

What Happened: The National Republican Congressional Committee advised GOP lawmakers to avoid in-person town halls after multiple heated confrontations over mass layoffs went viral. Chairman Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) suggested lawmakers use alternative methods to reach constituents, echoing GOP strategies from 2017, when protests erupted over health care cuts.

Why It Matters: Facing backlash for gutting the government, Republicans are running scared, dodging accountability before the election. They know voters are angry—so they’re hiding.

Source: NBC News

Trump threatens funding cut to colleges allowing 'illegal protests'

What Happened: Trump threatened colleges that allowing “illegal protests” could lead to the loss of federal funding. He also threatened to deport foreign students and imprison or expel American students who participate in protests.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant attack on free speech and academic independence, using state power to criminalize dissent. Today, it’s framed as fighting antisemitism—tomorrow, it will be used to silence anyone who opposes the regime.

Source: Politico

Bowser Signals D.C. Will Paint Over BLM Plaza After GOP Funding Threats

What Happened: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced plans to repaint Black Lives Matter Plaza after a Republican-led bill threatened to cut $185 million in federal transportation funds unless the city erased and renamed the site to "Liberty Plaza."

Why It Matters: The move highlights the authoritarian tactics of Trump-aligned Republicans, using financial coercion to erase symbols of racial justice and suppress dissent.

Source: The Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Pentagon Eliminates Civilian Protection Offices in Trump’s Military Overhaul

What Happened: Defense Secretary Hegseth has ordered the closure of the Pentagon’s Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Office, along with the Civilian Protection Center of Excellence. Over 160 positions focused on preventing civilian casualties in U.S. combat operations will be eliminated, including advisory roles at operational commands like Central Command and Africa Command.

Why It Matters: This dismantles key safeguards to prevent civilian harm in military operations, marking a dangerous shift in Pentagon policy. This will lead to increased civilian casualties and violations of international law, reflecting the Trump regime’s push for a more aggressive, less-regulated military strategy.

Source: The New York Times

RFK Jr sparks alarm after backing vitamins to treat measles amid outbreak

What Happened: Health Secretary RFK Jr. faced intense backlash after promoting vitamins instead of vaccines in response to a measles outbreak in Texas, which resulted in the first U.S. measles death in a decade. Kennedy called vaccination a "personal choice" and focused on nutrition and vitamin A in an opinion piece for Fox News, failing to endorse the 97% effective measles vaccine.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s stance undermines public health efforts and will fuel vaccine hesitancy, worsening an outbreak that has already infected 146 people and hospitalized over 20. Experts warn his messaging creates false equivalency between vaccines and vitamins, endangering children's lives.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Launches Fresh Attacks on Abortion Rights

What Happened: Trump moved to drop a lawsuit defending emergency abortion access in Idaho and back South Carolina’s attempt to block Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood. The DOJ will withdraw from a case challenging Idaho’s near-total abortion ban while also seeking to argue before the Supreme Court in support of South Carolina’s anti-Planned Parenthood policy.

Why It Matters: Trump’s actions threaten emergency abortion access and could cut funding for critical reproductive health services, including STI testing and birth control. These moves further cement his regime’s anti-abortion agenda.

Source: The Guardian

Trump’s Funding Freeze Rattles Domestic Violence Nonprofits

What Happened: Trump’s funding freeze on “woke” federal programs has hit domestic violence and sexual assault nonprofits. The DOJ’s Office on Violence Against Women removed all open grant opportunities from its website, directing applicants not to finalize funding requests.

Why It Matters: Nonprofits that rely on OVW grants to provide emergency shelter, legal aid, and crisis services warn that any cuts will destabilize lifesaving programs, disproportionately harming marginalized communities.

Source: Politico

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

State Department Halts Global Air Pollution Monitoring

What Happened: Trump abruptly ended a State Department program that used air quality sensors at more than 80 U.S. embassies and consulates to monitor global pollution levels. The program provided critical air quality data in regions with limited or unreliable monitoring. Officials cited "budget constraints" for the decision.

Why It Matters: The move eliminates a key source of independent pollution data, undermining public health efforts worldwide. The decision aligns with Trump’s broader extremist agenda to dismantle environmental monitoring and climate science, benefiting polluting industries while keeping the public in the dark about hazardous air conditions.

Source: The Washington Post

RFK Jr.’s Top HHS Spokesperson Abruptly Resigns

What Happened: Thomas Corry, the top communications official under HHS Secretary RFK Jr., resigned just two weeks after taking office. His departure followed RFK Jr.'s controversial response to a measles outbreak in Texas, where he downplayed its severity and lied about the number of deaths.

Why It Matters: Corry’s abrupt exit highlights internal chaos at HHS under RFK Jr.’s leadership, with frustrations over canceled vaccine meetings, stalled research funding, and mishandled public health crises. His departure raises further concerns about Trump’s radical overhaul of federal health agencies.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial Watch and Geopolitical Watch

UK MPs Condemn JD Vance’s ‘Deeply Disrespectful’ Comments

What Happened: Vance sparked outrage after dismissing a proposed Anglo-French peacekeeping force for Ukraine, referring to “20,000 troops from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years.” UK officials were enraged and swiftly condemned the remarks, calling them insulting to British and French soldiers who fought alongside the U.S. in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Why It Matters: Vance’s dismissive rhetoric weakens already strained U.S.-UK relations at a time when Western allies are working to bolster security guarantees for Ukraine. His remarks reinforce growing concerns about Trump’s America (Russia) First approach and hostility toward U.S. allies while cozying up to dictator thugs.

Source: The Guardian

Poll: 73% of French People No Longer See U.S. as an Ally

What Happened: A new Elab/BFMTV poll reveals that 73% of French citizens believe the U.S. is no longer an ally of France. The findings reflect growing skepticism toward U.S. foreign policy under Trump, particularly in the wake of his hostility toward NATO, tariffs on European goods, and strained relations with key allies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s diplomatic isolationism is eroding longstanding transatlantic ties. As European leaders push for greater defense autonomy, this shift will undermine NATO cohesion and further distance the U.S. from its historical allies while Trump aligns with Russia.

Source: Kethevane Gorjestani (France 24) on X

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin Played a Long Game. It’s Starting to Pay Off.

What Happened: Putin's long-standing strategy to weaken Western influence is bearing fruit as the U.S. shifts its foreign policy stance under Trump. The White House has paused military aid to Ukraine, distanced itself from NATO allies, and cozied up to Russia. Moscow sees this as a major strategic victory, with Russian officials expressing surprise at how quickly Trump has altered foreign policy alignments.

Why It Matters: The Kremlin is now in a stronger position to reshape the global order, with Trump echoing Russian propaganda and disinformation about Ukraine and prioritizing disengagement from Europe. The diplomatic realignment threatens to undermine NATO, embolden Russia’s bloody expansionist ambitions, and further isolate Ukraine in its war for survival.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Putin Sees Trump’s Ukraine Aid Freeze as a Victory

What Happened: Following Trump’s suspension of military aid to Ukraine, the Kremlin welcomed the decision, viewing it as a fracturing of Western unity. Russian media is amplifying Trump’s Oval Office humiliation of Zelenskyy, reinforcing Kremlin narratives.

Why It Matters: Trump’s NATO skepticism and retreat from Ukraine are weakening Western resolve. Sensing weakness, Putin may escalate and broaden military operations, knowing he has a supportive ally in Trump. Trump is carrying out a Russia First policy—domestically and abroad.

Source: NBC News

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Tariffs Could Raise U.S. Fuel Prices

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada took effect Tuesday, including a 10% levy on Canadian energy and a 25% tariff on Mexican energy. Given that the U.S. imports more oil from Canada than any other country, analysts warn that fuel prices could rise within the next few weeks.

Why It Matters: Experts predict gasoline prices in New England could jump by 15–25 cents per gallon, along with potential spikes in heating oil costs. The tariffs may also impact refineries that rely on Canadian crude oil, adding uncertainty to energy markets and increasing costs for consumers.

Source: The Hill

Stagflation Fears Surge as Trump Tariffs Hit Economy

What Happened: Concerns over stagflation—rising inflation combined with slowing growth—are mounting as Trump’s tariffs disrupt markets and consumer sentiment plunges. The Atlanta Fed now projects a 2.8% economic contraction for Q1, the worst drop since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Why It Matters: The stock market sell-off, declining factory activity, and weaker consumer spending signal economic turmoil. Trump’s trade war and immigration crackdown are fueling inflation while choking growth, reviving fears of a 1970s-style economic crisis.

Source: CNBC

Trump’s Trade War Wallops Stock Market

What Happened: The Dow Jones plunged 670 points on Tuesday, marking a two-day loss of over 1,300 points, after Trump imposed tariffs. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2%, and Nasdaq fell 0.4%, wiping out all gains since Election Day.

Why It Matters: Markets are reacting negatively to Trump’s aggressive trade war, with investors fearing higher costs, slower growth, and economic instability. Consumer sentiment is falling, inflation is plateauing, and businesses are warning of severe disruptions from Trump’s policies.

Source: The Hill

Illinois Farmers Fear Losing Corn Sales as Trump Tariffs Spark Retaliation

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs on Mexican imports have Illinois farmers worried that Mexico, the world’s top corn importer, will retaliate by turning to South American suppliers.

Why It Matters: Illinois farmers rely heavily on Mexican buyers, particularly those using rail links to ship corn over 1,000 miles south. With grain prices already low and input costs rising, any loss of exports could further strain the U.S. agricultural sector.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s Tariffs Threaten Consumer Prices, Agriculture, and Auto Industry

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs hit major imports like cars, auto parts, electronics, clothing, tequila, and agricultural products—prompting retaliation from trading partners.

Why It Matters: These tariffs will raise prices on everyday goods, from avocados to cars, fueling inflation and economic instability. Farmers and manufacturers fear severe losses as trading partners retaliate, echoing the disruptions of Trump’s first trade war.

Source: Associated Press

Car Prices Poised for $12,000 Surge on Trump’s New Tariffs

What Happened: The Anderson Economic Group found that Trump’s tariffs could add $4,000 to crossover vehicles, $9,000 to SUVs, and up to $12,000 for EVs. Additional steel and aluminum tariffs could push costs even higher.

Why It Matters: The tariffs will significantly increase car prices, making vehicles less affordable for consumers. Retaliatory tariffs from Canada and Mexico could further escalate costs, harming the auto industry and driving inflation.

Source: Bloomberg

American Businesses Reel as Trump’s Tariffs Take Effect

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs are causing companies relying on foreign materials and labor to scramble, adjust pricing, absorb costs, or halt investments.

Why It Matters: The tariffs are expected to cost the average U.S. family $1,200 a year while disrupting supply chains and slowing business growth. The uncertainty has already paused investments and hiring, pushing businesses into survival mode instead of expansion.

Source: NPR

Target CEO Warns of Price Increases Due to Trump Tariffs

What Happened: Target and Best Buy warned consumers to expect immediate price hikes following Trump’s tariffs. Target CEO Brian Cornell said fresh produce prices could rise "in the next couple of days," while Best Buy anticipates higher costs for electronics.

Why It Matters: The tariffs are triggering inflationary pressure on everyday goods, from food to electronics. With over 40% of U.S. imports affected, consumers and businesses are bracing for financial pain.

Source: CNN

📣 In Propaganda News

Trump Lawyer on Fired Veterans: ‘Perhaps They’re Not Fit to Have a Job’

What Happened: Alina Habba, Trump’s top attorney, defended mass layoffs of veterans in the federal workforce, suggesting some may be “not fit to have a job” or unwilling to work.

Why It Matters: Veterans make up nearly one-third of the federal workforce, and many rely on these jobs due to service-related disabilities. Trump’s purge is leaving thousands of veterans unemployed, undermining support for those who served. This regime is treating veterans like government waste.

Source: Military Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump’s Sweeping Agenda

What Happened: Demonstrations erupted in all 50 states as thousands protested Trump’s policies on tariffs, Ukraine, government cuts, and civil rights. Organized by the new 50501 Movement, the rallies targeted Trump’s economic and foreign policy decisions, along with Elon Musk’s control over the government.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Faces Fired Federal Workers at Joint Address

What Happened: At Tuesday’s joint session of Congress, Democrats invited dozens of fired federal workers as guests to highlight the human cost of Trump’s mass layoffs. Among them are veterans, USAID staff, and longtime civil servants who lost their jobs in Trump’s purge of the federal workforce.

Source: ABC News

Democratic Women Wear Pink in Protest of Trump’s Policies

What Happened: Dozens of Democratic congresswomen wore bright pink to Trump’s joint address to Congress as a symbol of protest against his policies affecting women and families. Led by Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, the Democratic Women's Caucus declared that Trump’s agenda is harmful to women’s economic security, health, and safety.

Source: CBS News

Democratic Rep. Al Green Removed for Disrupting Trump’s Speech

What Happened: Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was removed from the House Chamber after shouting and shaking his cane at Trump during the president’s joint address to Congress. The disruption caused chaos as lawmakers both cheered and booed.

Source: NBC News

Judge Blocks Trump’s Order Restricting Gender-Affirming Care

What Happened: A federal judge issued an injunction against Trump’s executive order that threatened to cut federal funding for hospitals and clinics providing gender-affirming care for minors. The lawsuit, filed by the ACLU and Lambda Legal, argued that the order disrupted care for transgender youths and their families.

Source: NBC News

Judge Blocks Trump’s Firing of Merit Board Chair

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s firing of Cathy Harris, chair of the Merit Systems Protection Board, was unlawful. The board plays a key role in reviewing federal employee firings. Harris can remain in her role unless she is removed for cause.

Source: CNN

📊 By the Numbers

$5 Million — Cost for a private meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, as part of a pay-to-play scheme.

$1 Million — Price per seat at exclusive Mar-a-Lago dinners for corporate elites seeking influence.

$195,200 — Annual taxpayer-funded salaries for Musk’s operatives while they gut federal agencies.

$3.9 Billion — Projected loss in tax revenue over a decade from repealing the Biden-era crypto tax rule.

$10 Billion-$20 Billion — Expected funding increase for Starlink under Trump’s revised broadband program.

17 — Number of election security officials placed on leave as Trump dismantles CISA’s election protections.

45,000 — Number of IRS jobs at risk as Trump and Musk push for mass layoffs.

7,000 — Social Security Administration jobs targeted for cuts.

25% — Tariffs imposed on all imports from Mexico and Canada, excluding energy products.

10% — Tariffs imposed on Canadian energy imports under Trump’s trade war.

15-25¢ — Projected increase per gallon in gasoline prices in New England due to tariffs.

2.8% — Projected contraction in U.S. GDP for Q1 2025, the worst since the COVID-19 shutdown.

1,300 — Points lost by the Dow Jones over two days following Trump’s tariff trade war announcement.

73% — Percentage of French citizens who no longer see the U.S. as an ally.

$1,200 — Estimated annual cost to the average U.S. family due to Trump’s tariffs.

146 — Confirmed measles cases in Texas amid RFK Jr.’s vaccine skepticism.

20,000 — Troops proposed for an Anglo-French peacekeeping force in Ukraine, mocked by JD Vance.

160+ — Pentagon jobs eliminated as Trump dismantles civilian harm mitigation programs.

80+ — U.S. embassies and consulates affected by Trump’s shutdown of global air pollution monitoring.

$12,000 — Anticipated surge in car prices due to Trump’s tariffs.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Will Trump Escalate His Trade War? — Trump’s trade war and potential new tariffs on European and Asian imports could further disrupt global markets.

Further Military Aid Cuts — After freezing Ukraine aid, will Trump abandon NATO commitments?

Musk’s Expanding Influence — More federal contracts and deregulation benefiting Musk companies.

Election Security Under Threat — Will Democrats address Trump’s dismantling of CISA’s election security efforts ahead of 2026?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Imposing tariffs that raise prices for Americans while destabilizing global markets.

Pay-to-Play Presidency — Corporate elites buying influence through million-dollar Mar-a-Lago meetings.

Gutting Government While Rewarding Insiders — The gutting of agencies under the guise of “efficiency” while Musk’s operatives collect taxpayer-funded salaries.

Putin’s Strategic Victory — Trump’s cozying up to Russia is weakening NATO, betraying U.S. allies, and emboldening Russia.

Silencing Dissent — Free speech and protest rights under attack as Trump threatens college funding and deportations.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.