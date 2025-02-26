Representative Kweisi Mfume, a Maryland Democrat, protests against Doge on 25 February. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk’s Starlink Lands FAA Contract

What Happened: The FAA awarded SpaceX’s Starlink a contract to modernize its air traffic control communications, despite Elon Musk’s role in gutting agencies, canceling contracts, and purging federal workers—including at the FAA. The contract, which could include 4,000 terminals over 12-18 months, follows Musk’s claim that the FAA’s existing Verizon system “is not working” and endangers travelers.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unelected position in the government while securing lucrative federal contracts for his companies highlights serious ethical concerns and corruption. Watchdogs warn of a “charade” where Musk, as a “special government employee,” avoids financial disclosures while influencing policy in ways that directly benefit his businesses, including future space mining ventures.

Source: CNN

Trump Unveils ‘Gold Card’ Visa for Wealthy Investors

What Happened: Trump proposed a new “Gold Card” visa program granting residency and a path to citizenship for foreign investors—including Russian oligarchs he specifically mentioned—who pay $5 million. The initiative, set to launch in two weeks, replaces the EB-5 visa program and, according to Trump, does not require congressional approval.

Why It Matters: While Trump escalates his crackdown on undocumented migrants, he is openly selling U.S. residency to the ultra-rich. This blatant pay-to-play scheme prioritizes oligarchs and billionaires while shutting the door on those fleeing persecution and seeking asylum.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump Staffers Keep Private Clients While Shaping Policy

What Happened: Key Trump officials, including Elon Musk and top aides, are operating as "Special Government Employees,” allowing them to work for both the government and private clients. These SGEs, exempt from public financial disclosures, influence federal policy while maintaining ties to corporations, lobbying firms, and foreign-backed entities.

Why It Matters: The blurred lines between public service and private business create massive conflicts of interest and endanger national security. Musk, overseeing government restructuring while leading Tesla and SpaceX, and others with deep corporate ties highlight corruption and private enrichment at the expense of transparency.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump’s SEC Pick Built Career Defending Corporations From Regulators

What Happened: Paul Atkins, Trump’s nominee for SEC chairman, has a history of defending corporations against regulatory enforcement. As a consultant, he has worked for major Wall Street firms, including AT&T and SAC Capital, often arguing that companies did not violate financial regulations. His role will lead to a rollback of SEC enforcement on issues like cryptocurrency and environmental disclosures.

Why It Matters: Atkins’s deep ties to the financial sector raise serious conflict-of-interest concerns. His history of advocating for companies facing SEC scrutiny highlights Trump’s plans for deregulation and weaker corporate oversight, favoring Wall Street over investors and his billionaire cronies.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump’s Ukraine Mineral Deal Seen as ‘Protection Racket’ Diplomacy

What Happened: Trump is pressuring Ukraine to hand over a portion of its mineral revenues in exchange for continued U.S. support against Russia. The deal offers no explicit security guarantees.

Why It Matters: This transactional approach marks a radical departure from traditional U.S. foreign policy, and is an extortion scheme rather than an alliance. This will undermine trust among allies and signals to adversaries that Trump will gladly sacrifice strategic commitments for economic gain.

Source: The New York Times

Lawmakers Warn China Could Leverage Musk to Influence Trump

What Happened: Bipartisan leaders of the House Select Committee on China warned that Beijing may use Elon Musk’s business interests in China to shape U.S. policy through his close relationship with Trump.

Why It Matters: Musk’s deep ties to China—through Tesla and other ventures—make him a potential conduit for Beijing to bypass hardline China hawks in Trump’s regime. Lawmakers fear Trump may put key U.S. interests, like support for Taiwan, on the table in future negotiations with Xi Jinping.

Source: Reuters

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

DOGE Developing AI to Automate Mass Firings

What Happened: Elon Musk is modifying AutoRIF, a Defense Department program, to automate mass government firings. Internal records show Musk operatives actively editing the software, with ex-Tesla engineer Riccardo Biasini leading the effort.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk are fast-tracking an AI-powered purge, gutting the federal workforce with mass firings that bypass due process, turning civil service into a political loyalty test.

Source: WIRED

Trump Puts Don Jr.’s Hunting Buddy in Charge of U.S. Food Safety

What Happened: Trump appointed Kyle Diamantas, a Florida attorney and Don Jr.’s hunting pal, as acting deputy commissioner for human foods at the FDA, overseeing 80% of the U.S. food supply without Senate confirmation. His appointment follows mass firings at the FDA and the resignation of its food safety chief.

Why It Matters: Trump prioritizes loyalty over expertise, which will endanger food safety, especially as the U.S. grapples with bird flu and a deadly Listeria outbreak.

Source: The Guardian

Trump’s Large-Scale Federal Workforce Cuts Enter Next Phase

What Happened: Trump’s regime has begun notifying employees across multiple agencies of their dismissals as part of a “reduction in force” order. Housing and Urban Development, the General Services Administration, and USAID are among the agencies affected, with USAID set to cut 2,000 employees. This follows a wave of firings targeting probationary workers.

Why It Matters: The mass layoffs are causing chaos within agencies, with unclear directives and legal challenges from labor unions. The regime’s rushed approach is legally questionable and will severely impact government operations.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Allies Push Plan for ‘Processing Camps’ and Private Deportation Force

What Happened: A group led by ex-Blackwater CEO Erik Prince proposed a $25 billion plan to deport 12 million people by 2026. The plan includes military-run “processing camps,” a fleet of 100 planes, and a private force empowered to make arrests.

Why It Matters: This would privatize immigration enforcement, raising human rights concerns and the risk of a private army that Trump may use to later target Americans. Given Prince’s extremist operations and Trump’s past pardons of Blackwater contractors, it sets a dangerous precedent.

Source: Politico

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s Capitol Riot Pardon Shields Vet from Weapons, Classified Docs Case

What Happened: The Justice Department determined that Trump’s pardon of Army veteran Jeremy Brown for his role in the Capitol riot also clears him of separate charges for possessing stolen grenades, an unregistered rifle, and classified military documents. This is due to the broad interpretation of Trump’s blanket pardon for Jan. 6 rioters and insurrectionists.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass pardons are shielding violent offenders and those with unrelated criminal convictions, sending a clear message that loyalty to him outweighs the rule of law.

Source: Associated Press

Trump’s AG threatens 3 states over transgender sports policies

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi warned California, Maine, and Minnesota officials to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports or face legal action. The Education Department has also launched investigations that could lead to federal funding cuts for non-compliant schools.

Why It Matters: This weaponizes the Justice Department to enforce Trump’s attack on transgender rights, using federal funding as a coercive tool. It’s a blatant effort to erase Title IX protections and strong-arm states into adopting discriminatory policies and Trump’s extremist agenda.

Source: Politico

Outcry as DC US attorney claims he and colleagues are ‘President Trump’s lawyers’

What Happened: Interim US Attorney Ed Martin blatantly declared on X that he and his team are “President Trump’s lawyers.” This is a direct slap in the face to their constitutional oath to uphold the law—not to serve any president.

Why It Matters: Martin is acting as a political pawn and failing to serve the American people. Lawmakers called for Martin’s resignation for betraying his duty.

Source: Guardian

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

🚨White House Moves to Control Press Access, Picking Trump’s Pool Reporters

What Happened: Trump announced it will now handpick which media outlets can participate in the White House press pool, breaking decades of precedent where the White House Correspondents’ Association selected journalists. The move allows the regime to control which reporters have direct access to the president’s daily activities.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on press freedom, giving Trump control over media access and sidelining independent journalism. The WHCA and major news organizations have condemned the decision as an attempt to undermine accountability. The is an authoritarian tactic used to shape propaganda and limit transparency and is exactly what happens in Russia.

Source: The New York Times

Trump’s State Media: Propagandists Replace Journalists

What Happened: Trump has filled the White House press corps with far-right influencers while sidelining traditional media. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt openly targets legacy outlets, and the regime barred the AP from briefings for refusing to adopt Trump’s preferred terminology.

Why It Matters: Trump is manufacturing a pro-regime media bubble, ensuring only flattering coverage while blocking critical reporting—an authoritarian tactic to control public discourse.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Moves to Suspend Security Clearances of Lawyers Assisting Jack Smith

What Happened: Trump ordered the suspension of security clearances for attorneys at Covington & Burling, the law firm representing special counsel Jack Smith, as retaliation for Smith’s investigations into Trump. The firm, which had no role in prosecuting Trump’s cases, is now under direct political attack after it provided Smith with legal representation.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant abuse of power to punish legal professional. Targeting lawyers for defending a prosecutor undermines the rule of law and sends a chilling message: anyone who challenges Trump can expect government retaliation.

Source: Associated Press

Musk’s Shadow Rule Over DOGE Sparks Legal Chaos

What Happened: Despite the White House naming Amy Gleason as acting unauthorized FAKE DOGE administrator, Trump and Musk continue to assert Musk is running the agency. The Justice Department has taken contradictory positions in court, sometimes arguing that Musk is merely an advisor to shield him from legal challenges over his unchecked authority.

Why It Matters: This deliberate obscurity is an authoritarian tactic—shuffling titles and legal definitions to avoid accountability while unelected Musk wields enormous power over the federal government without Senate confirmation or oversight.

Source: NBC News

FAKE DOGE releases updated "wall of receipts" with more discrepancies

What Happened: FAKE DOGE’s updated “Wall of Receipts” doubled its listed contract cancellations, yet claimed savings dropped from $16.6B to $9.6B—while its overall savings claim jumped to $65B without documentation. Errors, double-counting, and zero-savings contracts plague the report.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian style data manipulation—fabricated figures to justify mass layoffs and agency purges. With no transparency or independent verification, Musk and Trump are gutting the government under false pretenses.

Source: CBS News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Plans to Deport Unaccompanied Migrant Children

What Happened: Trump is planning a nationwide ICE operation to track down and potentially deport unaccompanied migrant children whose sponsors failed to answer check-in calls or who lack scheduled court dates. The move follows Trump’s previous decision to cut legal aid services for migrant children, further limiting their ability to fight deportation.

Why It Matters: This inhumane crackdown targets vulnerable children, many of whom fled violence and have no legal representation. By using ICE to target unaccompanied minors, Trump is weaponizing the immigration system against the most defenseless while dismantling safeguards meant to protect them.

Source: NBC News

Trump Proposes Fines, Prison Time for Undocumented Immigrants Who Don’t Register

What Happened: Trump has launched a mandatory registry for undocumented immigrants, requiring them to submit personal information—including fingerprints and home addresses—or face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in prison. Immigrants have 30 days to comply, with the Justice Department prioritizing prosecutions for non-compliance.

Why It Matters: This registry criminalizes undocumented status, a drastic shift from previous immigration policies. It sets the stage for mass surveillance, deportations, and internment while overwhelming the justice system.

Source: Wall Street Journal

GOP Lawmakers Push to Undermine Same-Sex Marriage in 9 States

What Happened: Legislators in at least nine states introduced measures attacking same-sex marriage, with five states —MI, ID, MT, ND, SD— urging the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges. Meanwhile, MO, OK, TN, and TX proposed “covenant marriage” laws restricting marriage to one man and one woman.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attempt to roll back LGBTQ+ rights. Despite national support for same-sex marriage, GOP lawmakers are escalating attacks to erode protections and legal recognition.

Source: NBC News

NJ Attorney General Warns of Special Education Crisis Amid Trump’s DEI Crackdown

What Happened: New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is warning that Trump’s directive to end DEI programs in schools would jeopardize critical federal funding for special education and low-income students. Schools risk losing Title I and IDEA funds if they fail to comply by March 1, but the vague wording of the order has left educators uncertain about what programs will be targeted.

Why It Matters: Millions of vulnerable students—including those with disabilities—would lose essential services as Trump forces schools to dismantle diversity initiatives. Legal challenges are coming, but Platkin warns the immediate disruption to education will be devastating.

Source: NOTUS

Sudan Faces Famine as Trump’s USAID Freeze Takes Toll

What Happened: As Sudan's civil war rages, millions face starvation amid a collapsing economy. With USAID funds frozen under Trump’s executive order, critical humanitarian aid has vanished.

Why It Matters: This is a man-made disaster—Trump’s USAID halt is accelerating famine and depriving Sudan’s war-torn population of essential food and medical aid. The consequences are catastrophic, with no clear plan for resuming assistance.

Source: CBS News

Ohio University Enforces Trans Bathroom Ban

What Happened: The University of Cincinnati has begun displaying signs restricting restroom use based on "biological sex," making it the first Ohio college to comply with a controversial new state law. The law, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, mandates bathroom restrictions in both public and private schools and universities.

Why It Matters: This further marginalizes transgender students and sets a precedent for other schools to follow. With vague enforcement measures, the law leaves room for discrimination, escalating the battle over LGBTQ+ rights in education.

Source: NBC News

US threatens permanent visa bans on trans athletes based on sex markers

What Happened: The State Department ordered global visa bans on transgender athletes, enforcing Trump’s Feb. 5 executive order. Trans applicants deemed to have “misrepresented” their birth sex face a permanent fraud bar, banning them from the U.S. for life.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented expansion of immigration law targets trans people as a disfavored group, weaponizing visa policies to enforce Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

🚨DOGE to cancel government contracts that help veterans

What Happened: Musk is canceling 875 contracts at The Department of Veterans Affairs, eliminating funding for medical services, cancer programs, doctor recruitment, and burial services for veterans. VA Secretary Douglas Collins claims the cuts, totaling nearly $2 billion, target “waste,” but records show they affect critical veteran support programs.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk are gutting critical programs at the expense of veterans—who Republicans see as government “waste.” The cuts eliminate oversight, environmental safety measures, and crucial healthcare services, that will harm veterans and their families.

Source: The Washington Post

Fired VA Cybersecurity Chief Warns Veterans' Data at Risk

What Happened:

Jonathan Kamens, the former cybersecurity lead for VA.gov, warns that sensitive health and financial data for millions of veterans is now at risk after he and dozens of other U.S. Digital Service employees were abruptly fired as part of Elon Musk’s purge. Kamens says his role is unlikely to be replaced, leaving a major security gap.

Why It Matters: The reckless gutting of cybersecurity experts leaves veterans’ personal data vulnerable to breaches, identity theft, and cyberattacks. With no replacement in sight, Musk and Trump’s mass firings are actively endangering the security of critical government systems.

Source: Associated Press

Upheaval and firings at CDC raise fears about disease outbreak response

What Happened: Trump’s mass firings at the CDC have left the agency short-staffed amid rising infectious disease threats, including measles outbreaks, bird flu, and Ebola abroad. Over 750 CDC employees have been terminated, including disease detection experts, outbreak modelers, and lab scientists responsible for developing critical diagnostic tests.

Why It Matters: The cuts are crippling the America’s ability to respond to emerging health crises, leaving gaps in vaccine policy, outbreak tracking, and lab testing. Infectious disease experts warn that Trump’s politicization of public health will cost lives by delaying responses and creating chaos within the agency.

Source: NPR

Federal Employees Face More Demands to Justify Work at Musk’s Direction

What Happened: The Office of Personnel Management hinted that federal employees could face ongoing demands to justify their work after Elon Musk’s initial email directive. While OPM initially stated compliance was optional, a later memo suggested agencies should consider making such reports a regular requirement and sanction those who refuse. Trump reinforced the pressure, stating that non-compliance “eventually” leads to termination.

Why It Matters: This regime is actively vilifying civil servants, creating a hostile work environment designed to push them out. By making federal jobs intolerable, Trump and Musk are gutting agencies through intimidation rather than legal terminations, forcing critical government functions into collapse.

Source: Associated Press

Mass Federal Firings Hit Alaska, Hundreds Expected to Lose Jobs

What Happened: Trump’s mass firings of federal employees are having a major impact on Alaska’s 15,000 federal workers, with over 1,378 probationary employees expected to be fired. The layoffs have affected multiple agencies, including the Air Force, DHS, Interior, and Agriculture.

Why It Matters: The cuts will cripple Alaska’s economy and disrupt critical services, including national parks, energy development, and tourism. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R) warns that the firings will do more harm than good and is urging Congress to push back. Unions are preparing a class-action lawsuit against the regime.

Source: High North News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Aligns U.S. With Russia, North Korea, and Belarus at U.N.

What Happened: The U.S., under Trump, voted against a U.N. resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, siding with Russia, North Korea, and Belarus. This starkly contrasted with traditional U.S. allies like Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, and Japan, who supported the measure.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly shifting U.S. foreign policy, aligning with autocratic regimes and isolating Western allies. His deference to Moscow is unraveling decades-long alliances, weakening NATO unity, and emboldening Russia’s geopolitical ambitions.

Source: The New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

‼️Feb. 28 Economic Blackout: Boycott of Major Retailers Planned

What Happened:

The People’s Union USA is calling for a nationwide boycott of major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and fast food chains on Feb. 28. The 24-hour "economic blackout" aims to protest corporate greed and rising prices. Celebrities like John Leguizamo and Stephen King have promoted the initiative.

Source: Yahoo News, The People’s Union USA

21 U.S. Digital Service Staff Members Quit, Refusing to Assist Musk’s Effort

What Happened: Twenty-one civil servants from the U.S. Digital Service resigned rather than help implement Elon Musk’s demanded changes. The group accused Musk of compromising government systems, mishandling sensitive data, and dismantling public services.

Source: The New York Times

Fired Federal Workers Storm GOP Senators' Offices, Demand Meetings

What Happened: Dozens of terminated federal employees crowded into the offices of Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), demanding answers after being fired by Elon Musk. Protesters recounted their termination stories and pressed for meetings with lawmakers, with staffers eventually agreeing to brief discussions.

Source: ABC News

Teachers Union Sues Over Trump’s Order to End School Diversity Programs

What Happened: The American Federation of Teachers and the American Sociological Association filed a lawsuit against the Trump’s mandate requiring schools to eliminate all “race-based” practices within two weeks or lose federal funding. The lawsuit argues that the directive violates the First and Fifth Amendments, restricting free speech and leaving schools uncertain about compliance.

Source: Associated Press

White House Reinstates HBCU Scholars Program After Backlash

What Happened: The Trump regime has reopened applications for the USDA’s 1890 National Scholars Program, which funds agriculture studies at historically Black colleges and universities. The program was abruptly suspended last week but reinstated after pressure from lawmakers.

Source: The Hill

Canadians Push to Revoke Musk’s Citizenship Over ‘Attack on Sovereignty’

What Happened: A petition signed by over 230,000 Canadians calls for Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship to be revoked, accusing him of working against Canada’s national interest. Musk dismissed the petition on X, stating, “Canada is not a real country.” We should do the same!

Source: The New York Times

Judge Orders Trump to Release Frozen Foreign Aid

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that the Trump must release millions in frozen foreign aid after violating a court order within 48 hours. Judge Amir Ali blasted DOJ lawyers for ignoring a temporary restraining order issued on Feb. 13. The regime attempted to invoke “sovereign immunity” to avoid payment but failed to justify noncompliance.

Source: ABC News

Judge Blocks Trump’s Refugee Ban

What Happened: A federal judge in Seattle blocked Trump’s executive order pausing refugee admissions, ruling that it likely exceeded presidential authority and violated congressional mandates. The order had already resulted in staff layoffs at refugee agencies and the indefinite suspension of family reunifications.

Source: NBC News

Federal Board Orders Reinstatement of Six Workers Fired by Trump

What Happened: The Merit Systems Protection Board ruled that 6 wrongfully terminated federal employees must be reinstated through April 10 while an investigation continues. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel found “reasonable grounds” to believe the firings violated federal law.

Source: NPR

Farmers, Green Groups Sue USDA Over Climate Data Purge

What Happened: Farmers and environmental groups, including Earthjustice and the Natural Resources Defense Council, filed a lawsuit against the USDA for deleting climate-related policies, datasets, and resources from its website. The suit argues this violates multiple federal laws, including the Paperwork Reduction Act and the Freedom of Information Act.

Source: The Hill

Apple Shareholders Reject Ban on DEI Programs

What Happened: Apple investors voted down a proposal to eliminate the company’s DEI programs, rejecting an initiative from a conservative think tank. The vote aligns with Apple’s recommendation, as the company defends DEI as vital to its culture.

Source: The Washington Post

📊 By the Numbers

$25 billion — Proposed cost of Erik Prince’s private deportation force, including “processing camps” and a fleet of 100 planes.

12 million — Undocumented immigrants targeted for deportation before the 2026 midterms under Trump’s plan.

$5 million — The price foreign investors must pay for U.S. residency under Trump’s proposed “Gold Card” visa program.

80% — The portion of the U.S. food supply now overseen by Kyle Diamantas, Don Jr.’s hunting pal, after Trump appointed him as acting deputy commissioner for human foods at the FDA.

4,000 — Starlink terminals planned for FAA air traffic control communications upgrade, highlighting Musk conflict of interest and corruption.

2,000 — USAID employees notified of layoffs as part of Trump’s federal workforce purge.

230,000 — Canadians who signed a petition calling for Musk’s citizenship to be revoked over his “attack on sovereignty.”

21 — Federal employees who resigned rather than implement Musk’s potentially illegal government overhaul.

9 — States where GOP lawmakers are pushing to undermine same-sex marriage.

6 — Federal employees ordered reinstated by the Merit Systems Protection Board after being wrongfully terminated by Trump.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Data Lockdown — Will courts extend protections against Musk’s access to sensitive federal, personal, and student data?

Mass Deportation Trials — How will courts handle legal challenges to Trump’s rushed, large-scale deportation hearings?

Federal Worker Exodus — Will more civil servants resign rather than assist Musk’s potentially illegal dismantling of government agencies?

State Resistance — How will blue states push back against Trump’s threats to cut education funding over DEI policies?

Press Access Fight — Will the White House Correspondents’ Association take legal action over Trump’s control of the press pool?

Private Army Expansion — Will Erik Prince’s deportation plan pave the way for broader paramilitary involvement in domestic enforcement?

Trump’s Supreme Court Moves — Will he attempt to fast-track legal challenges to LGBTQ+ rights and immigration policies?

💡 Key Takeaways

Federal Purge Escalates — The elimination of entire procurement teams and critical workforce groups is crippling government operations and threatening essential services.

Musk’s Power Grab — Securing lucrative federal contracts while gutting agency budgets exposes deep corruption and unchecked influence.

Press Freedom Under Siege — Trump’s move to handpick reporters covering his regime mirrors authoritarian state media tactics.

Deportation Crisis Looms — Mass deportation plans, including Erik Prince’s private contractors and “processing camps,” raise grave human rights concerns.

Transactional Diplomacy — Trump’s push to extort Ukraine for mineral rights undermines alliances and emboldens adversaries.

China’s Backdoor to Trump — Lawmakers warn Beijing could leverage Musk’s business interests to shape U.S. foreign policy.

AI-Powered Firings — Musk’s automation of mass government layoffs threatens due process and accelerates the collapse of public services.

Authoritarian Playbook — From mass firings to media suppression, Trump is dismantling democratic safeguards and consolidating power.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers, and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.