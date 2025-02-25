Protesters demonstrate against Elon Musk in Washington last week. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 24

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Draft US-Ukraine rare earth minerals deal not one President Zelensky would accept

What Happened: A leaked draft deal over Ukraine’s rare earth minerals is nothing more than blunt extortion. The proposal demands that Ukraine hand over its critical resources without any American obligations, essentially taking advantage of a war-torn nation under a genocidal attack.

Why It Matters: This deal is a blatant attempt to extort value from Ukraine by exploiting its vulnerable state. It undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and security, setting a dangerous precedent where the US leverages desperate circumstances for its gain—at the expense of Ukraine.

Source: CNN

Robinhood Says SEC Closes Crypto Investigation

What Happened: Robinhood announced that the SEC has closed its investigation into its crypto division over alleged failures to register certain crypto assets as securities, with no enforcement action forthcoming.

Why It Matters: This move is part of a broader pattern under Trump, where regulatory decisions are tilted in favor of industry insiders. Such corrupt favoritism undermines investor protections and sets a dangerous precedent for fair market oversight.

Source: Associated Press

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Appoints Right-Wing Podcaster Dan Bongino as FBI Deputy Director

What Happened: Trump has installed conspiracy, far-right extremist podcaster Dan Bongino as the FBI's deputy director. Despite having no FBI background, Bongino—known for his hostile rants against the media and previous FBI leaders—is now tasked with reforming the agency.

Why It Matters: This blatantly politicizes the FBI by putting a partisan extremist in a top leadership position. Trump is stripping the agency's impartiality and credibility, turning law enforcement into a tool for enforcing Trump's political agenda rather than upholding the Constitution.

Source: Associated Press

VA dismisses more than 1,400 probationary employees

What Happened: The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the dismissal of over 1,400 probationary employees, following a previous round of more than 1,000 terminations on February 13.

Why It Matters: The dismantles critical VA services, gutting support staff under the guise of efficiency. It will cripple workforce stability and degrade service quality for veterans.

Source: VA

Firings at US agency foreshadow second wave of mass government layoffs

What Happened: The Office of Personnel Management continues the purge by eliminating its entire 40-member procurement team and key groups managing sensitive employee data.

Why It Matters: This move against career civil servants will gut federal agencies, cripple critical government functions, and dismantle long-established employee protections.

Source: Reuters

60 Minutes Overtime: Justice Department shakeup under Trump "unprecedented," former acting attorney general says

What Happened: Following Trump's inauguration, the DOJ saw a rapid purge of staff—including high-profile firings and controversial pardons—aimed at "cleaning up" the department. Former acting Attorney General Peter Keisler criticized the moves as politically motivated, targeting dissenters while rewarding allies.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling the government, reshaping it into his personal enforcement arm—a blatant authoritarian power grab that destroys the justice system's independence.

Source: CBS News

Acting IRS Chief Set to Retire This Week

What Happened: Douglas O’Donnell, a 38-year IRS veteran and acting commissioner, will retire this week amid recent chaos, including the firing of over 6,000 probationary employees.

Why It Matters: O’Donnell’s departure deepens the instability at the IRS during tax season, raising concerns about the agency’s ability to manage drastic staff cuts and abrupt policy shifts under Trump.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Possible Tinker Air Force base layoffs lead to fear, concern

What Happened: Trump may terminate 600 civilian employees at Tinker Air Force Base, affecting aircraft maintenance, logistics, and cybersecurity roles.

Why It Matters: The layoffs risk disrupting aircraft readiness and straining operations at the largest single-site employer in Oklahoma, while also dealing a blow to the local economy.

Source: The Oklahoman

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Outcry as DC US attorney claims he and colleagues are ‘President Trump’s lawyers’

What Happened: Interim US Attorney Ed Martin blatantly declared on X that he and his team are “President Trump’s lawyers.” This is a direct slap in the face to their constitutional oath to uphold the law—not to serve any president.

Why It Matters: Martin is acting as a political pawn and failing to serve the American people. Lawmakers called for Martin’s resignation for betraying his duty.

Source: Guardian

Pro-Trump Prosecutor Shields MAGA Rep from Arrest

What Happened: The U.S. Attorney’s Office, led by Trump loyalist Ed Martin, blocked an arrest warrant for Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) after D.C. police sought his arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman. The case was quietly reclassified as a "family disturbance," and MPD's Internal Affairs is now investigating the cover-up.

Why It Matters: This is pure political protection. Martin, who calls himself “Trump’s lawyer,” has also threatened Musk critics and defended Jan. 6th insurrectionists and rioters.

Source: The Daily Beast

DOGE Is Inside the National Institutes of Health’s Finance System

What Happened: Four Elon Musk operatives have been placed at the NIH, with three handling sensitive financial operations, including budgeting and procurement.

Why It Matters: Their presence in a key financial system raises concerns about oversight at a major biomedical research agency. This intrusion by unvetted operatives will jeopardize the integrity of critical funding decisions.

Source: WIRED

NYC Mayor Eric Adams to close Roosevelt Hotel migrant center targeted by Musk, Trump

What Happened: Mayor Adams announced the closure of the Roosevelt Hotel migrant center, which registered over 173,000 migrants since May 2023. This move is part of a plan to shutter 53 emergency shelters by June and recover $80 million in FEMA funds.

Why It Matters: This is the quid pro quo everyone warned about—if Adams follows Trump’s orders, the DOJ drops federal charges. It’s a blatant signal that loyalty to Trump buys legal protection.

Source: NBC News

Trump Ally Moves to Impeach Judge

What Happened: Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) filed an impeachment resolution against U.S. District Judge John Bates after the judge ordered health agencies to restore datasets scrubbed under Trump’s anti-“gender ideology” directive. Ogles accused Bates of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Why It Matters: The move targets judicial independence and aligns with Ogles’ broader push to consolidate Trump’s power. He also introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the Constitution, allowing Trump to seek a third term.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Idaho woman forcibly dragged from local Republican town hall by private security

What Happened: Teresa Borrenpohl was forcibly removed from a Kootenai County Republican town hall. Video footage shows law enforcement and private security escorting her out.

Why It Matters: This is a clear attack on free speech, using excessive force to silence dissent and intimidate critics at political events—another sign of escalating authoritarian control.

Source: NBC News

‘A true free-speech emergency’: alarm over Trump’s ‘chilling’ attacks on media

What Happened: Trump, via FCC Chair Brendan Carr, is launching hostile investigations into media outlets—targeting NPR, PBS, Comcast (NBC News), CBS News, and more. Carr’s actions aren’t routine checks; they’re a deliberate crackdown aimed at punishing any media critical of Trump, using flimsy complaints as a pretext.

Why It Matters: This isn’t oversight—it’s a blatant attack on free speech. By weaponizing the FCC, Trump is chilling independent journalism and undermining First Amendment rights, threatening the very foundation of our democracy.

Source: Guardian

Trump Orders $200M DHS Ad Campaign Praising Himself, Threatening Migrants

What Happened: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that Trump personally ordered a $200 million DHS ad campaign to thank him for "closing the border" and to warn undocumented immigrants to leave or be hunted down. The ads, featuring Noem, are airing across the U.S., Latin America, and the Middle East.

Why It Matters: This taxpayer-funded propaganda campaign promotes Trump while spreading fear among migrant communities. It’s an authoritarian misuse of government resources for political self-promotion and intimidation.

Source: Rolling Stone

Trump Lies— 6% Federal Worker Stat

What Happened: Despite clear evidence, officials have been pushing lies that only 6% of federal workers work full-time in offices—a figure from a dubious survey used to paint federal employees as lazy.

Why It Matters: This false stat is a deliberate tactic to justify government purges, attack federal workers, and erode trust in public institutions—hallmark behavior of authoritarian regimes.

Source: ProPublica

‘Not what we signed up for’: inside Trump’s ‘shocking’ Kennedy Center takeover

What Happened: Trump seized control of the Kennedy Center, ousting chair David Rubenstein and President Deborah Rutter. Ric Grenell, Trump’s appointee, now leads a partisan shift toward an “anti-woke” agenda, sparking a mass exodus of artists, donors, and cultural leaders.

Why It Matters: This takeover isn’t just bureaucratic reshuffling—it’s a full-blown coup on a cherished cultural institution. By turning the Kennedy Center into a political pawn, Trump is undermining the very essence of American arts and free expression.

Source: Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Arizona latest state to consider bounties to aid Trump deportations

What Happened: Arizona lawmakers are about to vote on a bill that would pay police $2,500 for every illegal immigrant they help deport—financed by taxing international money transfers.

Why It Matters: This bounty scheme, pushed by Trump allies, incentivizes racial profiling and aggressive immigration enforcement and will undermine law enforcement.

Source: Reuters

Iowa Republicans back a bill that would strip gender identity from the state’s civil rights code

What Happened: Republican lawmakers in Iowa advanced a bill at the state Capitol that would remove gender identity as a protected class from the state’s civil rights code.

Why It Matters: The bill would expose transgender Iowans to discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations. If enacted, this move would mark the first time a state explicitly removes nondiscrimination safeguards for gender identity.

Source: Associated Press

Trump rescinds order on rights abuses with US-supplied weapons, sources say

What Happened: Trump has scrapped the Biden-era NSM-20 order that required reporting on potential rights abuses by allies using US weapons, effectively removing oversight of arms used by countries like Israel.

Why It Matters: This rollback abandons accountability and undermines Congress’ oversight, compromising US values and taxpayer interests.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s unlawful attempt to redefine racial discrimination

What Happened: Trump’s Department of Education issued a Dear Colleague Letter, declaring that all race-conscious initiatives, including DEI programs, violate federal civil rights law under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The guidance, citing the 2023 Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard ruling, gave institutions 14 days to comply.

Why It Matters: The DCL expands the definition of illegal racial discrimination beyond what Title VI or recent court rulings require, effectively outlawing DEI efforts. Legal experts argue Trump lacks the legal authority to redefine federal law, making enforcement unlikely due to due process protections and OCR’s limited capacity.

Source: Brookings Institute

Trump Fires Alabama's Only School Civil Rights Investigator

What Happened: Trump fired Victoria DeLano, Alabama's sole federal civil rights investigator for schools, as part of widespread cuts under FAKE unauthorized DOGE. DeLano handled cases involving discrimination and unfair treatment of students with disabilities.

Why It Matters: Her firing leaves Alabama families with little recourse for addressing civil rights violations in schools. With no local or state accountability and limited federal oversight, parents fear their children will face discrimination without intervention.

Source: AL.com

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump aid freeze disrupts anti-narcotics program at Mexican ports

What Happened: Trump’s foreign aid freeze halted funding for a UN-backed program that provided training and equipment to improve cargo screening at key Mexican ports, disrupting efforts to block drug cartels from smuggling fentanyl chemicals.

Why It Matters: With funding on hold, Mexico's ports become more vulnerable to narcotics trafficking, weakening US counternarcotics operations and border security. This shows the hypocrisy of this regime.

Source: Reuters

‘It’s bedlam’: Federal workers left in limbo as clock ticks down to Musk’s email deadline

What Happened: Federal employees are in chaos trying to navigate conflicting orders over Musk’s email demand to report last week’s accomplishments. Some agencies said to comply while others declared it voluntary, leaving workers scrambling amid mixed messages and unclear leadership. Critical agencies like the DOJ, State, and FAA are now distracted from their primary duties.

Why It Matters: Musk’s email chaos isn’t just dysfunction—it’s a direct threat to national security. Federal workers are distracted from critical duties, jeopardizing essential operations and undermining America’s safety.

Source: CNN

Trump Weighs Cutting U.S. Africa Command in Military Downsizing

What Happened: Trump is considering dismantling U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), folding it into a subcommand under U.S. European Command (EUCOM), according to two U.S. officials.

Why It Matters: AFRICOM plays a critical role in counterterrorism, training African allies, and monitoring Russian and Chinese influence across the continent. Downgrading AFRICOM would weaken U.S. strategic oversight in Africa and undermine partnerships crucial for regional stability.

Source: Courtney Kube NBC

US Auto Safety Agency Laid Off 4% of Staff, Spokesperson Says

What Happened: NHTSA cut 4% of its workforce—about 32 jobs—from a staff of 800 as part of a government-wide reduction in probationary employees, even as the agency continues key investigations into Tesla’s safety features.

Why It Matters: With critical probes into Tesla underway, these cuts will weaken NHTSA's capacity to enforce auto safety standards and protect Americans.

Source: Reuters

Former Heritage Foundation Staffer Orders Treasury Employees to Respond to Musk’s Email

What Happened: Treasury workers got an email from John W. York—using a "Secretary of the Treasury" address—ordering them to detail their weekly work in response to Elon Musk’s mandate. Employees are baffled by York’s identity and authority.

Why It Matters: This confusing, unofficial directive worsens the chaos around Musk’s email demand and risks accidental disclosure of sensitive info.

Source: 404 Media

Musk will use AI to assess the responses of federal workers who were told to justify their jobs via email

What Happened: Federal workers must justify their jobs in five bullet points, with AI deciding if they’re essential. Elon Musk’s operatives are using this data to slash the federal workforce, with non-compliance treated as resignation.

Why It Matters: Musk, an unelected billionaire, plans to use AI to purge federal workers, gutting protections and crippling agencies through secretive, algorithmic firings. This is insane.

Source: NBC News

HHS warns employees that responses to Elon Musk's request may 'be read by malign foreign actors'

What Happened: HHS sent an email warning its employees that any responses to OPM’s directive might be intercepted by hostile foreign actors. The email clarified that replying is voluntary and advised staff to keep their responses general to protect sensitive data.

Why It Matters: This highlights serious concerns about cybersecurity and the potential exposure of critical information amid controversial federal directives, emphasizing the risk of foreign interference in government communications.

Source: NBC News

Medical research labs brace for possible funding cuts that could disrupt their work

What Happened: Trump’s plan to cap NIH indirect costs at 15%—down from 56%—threatens vital biomedical research, forcing layoffs and halting critical projects.

Why It Matters: Slashing indirect costs guts the backbone of U.S. biomedical research, delaying critical studies on diseases like COVID-19 and the flu. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the cap, but the future of research funding remains in jeopardy.

Source: NPR

Mass firing hits national parks ahead of busy summer season

What Happened: Trump and Musk fired 1,000 National Park Service employees, leaving parks, already running 20% below staffing levels, dangerously understaffed. The cuts will cause shorter operating hours, longer lines, and canceled guided tours at key sites like Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Zion.

Why It Matters: These mass firings threaten the upkeep and safety of our national parks. Losing experienced, full-time staff will lead to a deteriorating state of public lands just as summer crowds hit.

Source: CNN

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. votes against U.N. resolution condemning Russia for Ukraine war

What Happened: The UN General Assembly approved a resolution, drafted by Ukraine and the EU, condemning Russia for its full-scale invasion. Backed by 93 countries, the measure was opposed by the US, Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Israel, Hungary, etc. The resolution labels Russia as an aggressor and demands troop withdrawal.

Why It Matters: The U.S. siding with Russia and North Korea against its European allies exposes a stark, dangerous shift in U.S. policy under Trump, fracturing longstanding alliances and emboldening authoritarian regimes.

Source: Washington Post

‘Dark MAGA’ spreads as conservatives embrace Musk’s influence on Trump

What Happened: At CPAC, conservatives ditched subtlety, mixing red MAGA with black “Dark MAGA” hats—a clear nod to Elon Musk’s rising clout in conservative politics. Musk flaunted his chainsaw and radical anti-government stance.

Why It Matters: Musk’s takeover is a raw display of billionaire self-interest merging with Trump’s reckless policies. It’s a blatant power grab that favors the ultra-rich at the expense of the American people.

Source: Associated Press

👊🏼 In Resistance News

AI Video of Trump Sucking Musk's Toes Blasted on Government Office TVs

What Happened: An AI-generated video showing Trump sucking on Elon Musk’s toes—accompanied by the text “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING”—was broadcast on loop for about five minutes on TV screens at HUD headquarters in Washington, D.C. Building staff, unable to turn it off, had to manually unplug TVs on every floor.

Source: 404 Media

Advocacy Groups Pressure Trump to Reverse Afghan Resettlement Ban

What Happened: Over 250 advocacy groups, under the banner #AfghanEvac, are urging Trump to reverse his decision to block resettlement for an estimated 200,000 Afghans who aided U.S. forces. The coalition is calling on veterans to speak out against the regime’s move, which includes plans to shut down the State Department office overseeing Afghan relocation.

Source: PBS News

Judge blocks Trump from making immigration arrests at some places of worship

What Happened: A federal judge in Maryland issued a preliminary injunction that stops Trump from conducting immigration arrests at certain houses of worship used by Quakers, Cooperative Baptists, and Sikhs. The ruling reinstates a 2021 memo that protected these locations from enforcement actions, following a lawsuit arguing that the new policy violates First Amendment rights and burdens religious exercise.

Source: CBS News

Judge blocks Department of Education, federal personnel office from sharing data with Musk

What Happened: A federal judge in Maryland issued a temporary restraining order that stops the Department of Education and the Office of Personnel Management from sharing sensitive personal data of union plaintiffs with Elon Musk’s operatives. The judge found that disclosing information like Social Security numbers, birth dates, and addresses likely violated the Privacy Act and could cause irreparable harm.

Source: NBC News

Judge Questions Constitutionality of Musk’s Cost-Cutting Operation

What Happened: A federal judge raised constitutional concerns about Elon Musk's unauthorized Fake "Department of Government Efficiency,” questioning its legality under the appointments clause, as Musk was neither nominated by the president nor confirmed by the Senate.

Source: The New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

$200 million — Taxpayer funds allocated for DHS ad campaign praising Trump and threatening migrants, per Kristi Noem's CPAC speech.

1 ,400 — VA probationary employees, following a previous round of more than 1,000.

$800,000 — U.S. funding frozen for UN-backed anti-fentanyl port program in Mexico, halting operations at Manzanillo port.

1,000 — National Park Service employees fired, forcing closures and reduced operations at key parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite.

$40 million — Federal funding funneled to Musk's unauthorized DOGE agency under the Economy Act to drive mass federal purges.

600 — Civilian employees set for termination at Tinker Air Force Base, disrupting critical maintenance and logistics operations.

4% — Workforce cut from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, undermining ongoing Tesla safety investigations and road safety.

15% cap — Trump’s proposed NIH indirect cost cap, down from 56%, threatening biomedical research and lab stability.

40 — Office of Personnel Management procurement staff fired, gutting the team managing sensitive employee data.

6% — Lie pushed by Trump officials claiming only 6% of federal workers work full-time in offices.

$2,500 — Bounty Arizona lawmakers propose to pay police for every undocumented immigrant they help deport.

250 — Advocacy groups under #AfghanEvac urging Trump to reverse the Afghan resettlement ban. 🔎 What to Watch Next

Judicial Attack — Will Trump allies push more impeachments against judges blocking authoritarian moves?

Data Lockdown — Will courts extend protections against Musk’s access to sensitive federal, personal, and student data?

FBI Under Patel and Bongino — How will Kash Patel and Dan Bongino reshape the FBI’s priorities, and will the agency become a tool for political retaliation?

Federal Workforce Exodus — As mass firings continue, will key government services collapse under the weight of understaffing and fear-driven resignations

Foreign Influence — Will Musk’s takeover of government systems expose sensitive data to foreign actors?

EU-US Rift — Will Trump’s alignment with Russia collapse relationships with European allies?

💡 Key Takeaways

Federal Purge Escalates — The elimination of entire procurement teams and critical workforce groups is crippling government operations and threatening essential services.

Weaponized AI Firings — Musk’s AI-driven job evaluations will enable mass firings without oversight, eroding federal worker protections and operational capacity.

Trump's Fealty To Putin — By blaming Ukraine for the war and labeling Zelensky a "dictator," Trump has aligned the U.S. with terrorist Russia, alienating U.S. Western allies.

Propaganda Machine — Trump's $200 million DHS ad campaign praising himself and threatening migrants is a blatant misuse of taxpayer dollars for political gain.

Judicial Independence Under Attack — Trump's allies are weaponizing impeachment threats against judges who challenge his administration’s unconstitutional policies.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers, and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.