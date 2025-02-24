Elon Musk entering the White House last week. Photo: Nathan Howard/Reuters

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 22-23: Weekend Roundup

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Uses Merch to Monetize Agenda

What Happened: Trump’s team is profiting from MAGA-themed merchandise—including T-shirts with slogans like "Make Greenland Great Again" and "Gulf of America," as well as black “dark MAGA” caps worn by Elon Musk—to build a massive war chest. These items, launched rapidly to capitalize on current news cycles, have generated millions in revenue.

Why It Matters: Trump’s merch scheme is just another revenue generator for his endless campaign, funneling money to his political agenda and cronies. It turns hate speech and extremist ideology into profit, further cementing his grip on power.

Source: Axios

Elon Musk blurs the line between his government and business roles

What Happened: Elon Musk, operating as a “special government employee” under Trump’s unauthorized DOGE, alternates between his government advisory role and his business duties as CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and others. His appearances at events like CPAC highlight this dual role, where he is praised for gutting agencies while still running his private companies.

Why It Matters: This is reminiscent of practices in authoritarian regimes like Russia. Musk’s dual role—using his power to meet with world leaders and advance his business interests—compromises transparency, undermines ethical safeguards, and puts American interests at risk.

Source: NPR

Musk is laying off workers at the auto safety agency overseeing his car company

What Happened: Elon Musk is slashing jobs at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration—the federal agency that oversees auto safety and crash investigations, including those involving Tesla. The cuts come amid Musk’s ongoing criticisms of NHTSA’s investigations and recalls, and were executed through firings, buyouts, and layoffs.

Why It Matters: Cutting jobs at NHTSA will cripple its ability to enforce safety standards and investigate crashes, putting public safety directly at risk. It also conveniently blocks any chance to scrutinize Tesla’s safety practices, leaving Americans endangered.

Source: Associated Press

New Social Security chief was being investigated when Musk tapped him

What Happened: Leland Dudek, a Musk data analyst in Social Security’s anti-fraud office suspected of improperly sharing sensitive information with Musk’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE, was under investigation when Trump elevated him to acting Social Security commissioner—forcing longtime acting chief Michelle King to retire abruptly.

Why It Matters: This controversial appointment bypasses established protocols and imperils the integrity of Social Security’s sensitive data. By favoring political loyalty over expertise, it risks weaponizing benefit payments for partisan ends while leaving millions of Americans' personal and financial information dangerously exposed.

Source: The Washington Post

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Expected to Name Kash Patel as Acting ATF Director

What Happened: Sources say Trump will soon designate FBI Director nominee Kash Patel as the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Patel is expected to be sworn in early next week, following the recent firing of ATF general counsel Pamela Hicks by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who claimed Hicks was “targeting gun owners.”

Why It Matters: This move further consolidates Trump’s control over federal law enforcement, despite Patel’s controversial record and lack of ATF experience. His appointment raises red flags over potential political bias, as Patel has been a vocal critic of the FBI and has aligned himself with far-right extremists.

Source: ABC News

USAID Layoffs: 2,000 Fired, Majority Placed on Leave

What Happened: USAID emailed employees that approximately 2,000 will be laid off and most remaining staff placed on administrative leave, following a federal judge’s dissolution of a restraining order.

Why It Matters: These cuts severely cripple USAID's global humanitarian work and endangers U.S. national security while effectively handing another win to adversaries like Russia and China. Trump continues delivering for them.

Source: CNN Live Updates

Trump Appoints Dan Bongino as FBI Deputy Director

What Happened: Trump announced on Truth Social that Dan Bongino, a conservative talk show host and former law enforcement officer, will serve as the FBI's deputy director.

Why It Matters: Bongino’s appointment further politicizes the FBI by placing a partisan extremist, conspiracy theorist media figure in a key leadership role, highlighting impartiality and the integrity of law enforcement. This is shameful.

Source: Reuters

Hegseth Fires Top Military Lawyers to Impose a ‘Warrior Ethos’

What Happened: Defense Secretary Hegseth has dismissed the top judge advocates general from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This move is part of a broader effort to reshape the military by removing legal advisors to replace with loyalists.

Why It Matters: Firing seasoned military lawyers erodes essential legal oversight and constitutional safeguards, paving the way for unchecked, unlawful actions both on the battlefield and at home—as Trump has threatened to use the military against his opponents.

Source: The New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

🚨Acting U.S. Attorney Opens Inquiries into Democrats Alleging Possible “Threats” to FAKE DOGE, Supreme Court Justices

What Happened: Ed Martin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, opened inquiries into public statements by Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Robert Garcia. His memo, titled "Operation Whirlwind," alleges that these remarks could pose threats to U.S. Supreme Court justices and employees of Musk’s unauthorized DOGE.

Why It Matters: This investigation reflects the weaponization of state power to intimidate critics and silence dissent, a tactic commonly seen in authoritarian regimes like Russia. It underscores how politically motivated crackdowns can suppress free speech under the guise of scrutiny.

Source: CBS News

States Threaten Fines and Jail Time for Officials Resisting Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: In over 20 states, Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation that would impose lawsuits, fines, and even jail time on local officials who refuse to enforce Trump’s anti-sanctuary extremist policies.

Why It Matters: This forces local governments to comply with federal immigration demands, undermining state autonomy and democratic checks and balances, while setting a dangerous precedent for coercion and abuse of power.

Source: Associated Press

🚨 Pentagon Plans Mass Firings of Civilian Workforce

What Happened: The Pentagon announced plans to cut 5-8% of its civilian workforce—up to 76,000 jobs—with an initial 5,400 probationary employees set to be terminated next week. The decision, part of Trump's federal purge, targets non “mission-critical” roles to align with the regime’s "America First" agenda.

Why It Matters: This purge will undermine military readiness, as the Pentagon has not conducted the legally required analysis on how terminations could affect national security. The chaotic, rushed process mirrors broader efforts to hollow out federal institutions under an extremist agenda.

Source: CNN

How Retired Lt. Gen. Dan Caine Became Trump's Joint Chiefs Pick

What Happened: Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Caine was unexpectedly chosen by Trump to replace the ousted Joint Chiefs Chairman, Gen. Charles Brown Jr. Notably, Trump claimed that Caine once said he "loved" him and would "kill for you," underscoring the general’s fierce loyalty.

Why It Matters: Caine's appointment shatters long-standing military leadership traditions and highlights Trump politicizing the armed forces. Replacing experienced commanders with political loyalists will undermine military judgment, weaken checks on executive power, and endanger national security.

Source: CNN

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Banning NIH Grant Meetings, Trump Circumvents Courts That Blocked Funding Freeze

What Happened: Trump has circumvented court rulings blocking its funding freeze by banning public notices for NIH grant review meetings. This move, mandated by HHS, led to the cancellation of 42 of 47 scheduled NIH grant meetings and stalled 16,000 applications—worth approximately $1.5 billion in research funding—threatening vital biomedical research.

Why It Matters: This shreds transparency and derails groundbreaking medical research, potentially costing lives by stifling vital discoveries. It’s a stark display of authoritarian power—where the powerful make up their own rules—putting public health and progress at serious risk.

Source: Common Dreams

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

'The Bigotry Is Astounding:' Engineers Waste Time Scanning .Gov Sites for 'Transgender' and Other Terms

What Happened: HHS engineers—and counterparts at agencies like NOAA and EPA—have been ordered to scour websites and PDFs for banned keywords such as “gay,” “transgender,” “non-binary,” “DEI,” and others. This directive forces staff to divert from their regular duties to compile lists of offending content for removal.

Why It Matters: This purge wastes taxpayer money and cripples efficiency by erasing decades of inclusive content, in order to fuel an extremist agenda.

Source: 404 Media

Trump Launches ICE Effort to Deport Unaccompanied Migrant Children

What Happened: ICE has issued a memo directing agents to track down and deport unaccompanied migrant children—over 600,000 have crossed the border since 2019—by categorizing them into priority groups and employing fingerprinting and DNA tests of sponsors.

Why It Matters: This policy revives the harsh "zero tolerance" approach from Trump’s first term, risks permanent family separations, endangers minors, violates human rights, and worsens a humanitarian crisis by targeting vulnerable children without parental protection.

Source: Reuters

Trump Fires NIH Alzheimer's Center Staff, Including Incoming Director

What Happened: Trump terminated roughly 10% of the staff at the National Institutes of Health's Center for Alzheimer's and Related Dementias, including its incoming director, Kendall Van Keuren-Jensen, as part of broad cruel purges.

Why It Matters: Firing vital personnel at CARD jeopardizes crucial Alzheimer's research that benefits nearly 7 million Americans. It stifles scientific collaboration and setback breakthrough treatments essential for public health.

Source: ABC News

Trump Officials Plan to Revive Title 42 to Expel Migrants

What Happened: Internal documents reveal that Trump is preparing to reinstate Title 42, a border measure that allows for the swift expulsion of unauthorized migrants on public health grounds. The plan would classify migrants as disease risks under the Public Health Service Act, bypassing standard asylum procedures.

Why It Matters: Reviving Title 42 will strip migrants of their right to seek asylum, further militarizing the border and undermining legal protections. This move is a stark example of how the regime is weaponizing “public health” as a pretext to enforce harsh immigration policies, with significant humanitarian and legal implications.

Source: CBS News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Musk Email Throws Federal Agencies Into Chaos

What Happened: Federal employees received an OPM email demanding five bullet points summarizing their weekly accomplishments, with Elon Musk warning on X that failure to reply would be taken as a resignation. Confusion has spread across agencies—from NOAA to NIH—as staff receive conflicting instructions, sparking fears over job losses and security risks.

Why It Matters: This insane mandate distracts essential personnel, cripples operational efficiency, and fosters a culture of fear. It showcases how Trump is weaponizing chaos to dismantle accountability and further consolidate power.

Source: WIRED

Musk Email Sparks Power Clash Across Federal Agencies

What Happened: Federal employees received an OPM email demanding weekly accomplishments, with Musk warning non-response equals resignation. Several agency heads, including FBI Director Patel, told employees to disregard the email throwing agencies into chaos.

Why It Matters: This mandate disrupts essential work, exposes a rift among Trump loyalists, and highlights the dangerous politicization of federal agencies, endangering national security and public services.

Source: Politico

Federal Funding Freeze Leaves Farmers in Limbo

What Happened: Billions in federal grants for conservation and agricultural projects have been frozen by Trump. Farmers across the U.S. now face financial peril as planned investments in irrigation, fencing, and other vital infrastructure are put on hold.

Why It Matters: With spring approaching, the freeze threatens to derail critical farm improvements, risking crop loss and financial instability. This disruption endangers small farms and will destabilize the broader food supply chain.

Source: NBC News

Anxiety Mounts Among Social Security Recipients as DOGE Troops Settle In

What Happened: Elon Musk’s operatives have moved into the Social Security Administration, initiating cuts that include closing at least 10 local offices and eliminating 41 jobs. These firings, led by appointee Leland Dudek, has sparked alarm among beneficiaries and staff across the nation.

Why It Matters: With critical in-person services vital for 15 million SSI and SSDI recipients, these drastic cuts would delay benefits and leave America’s most vulnerable without essential support.

Source: ProPublica

Trump’s Targeting of Pentagon Disrupts POW/MIA Recovery

What Happened: As Trump guts agencies, Defense Secretary Hegseth’s purge have put the POW/MIA Accounting Agency at risk. This agency, responsible for repatriating America's missing soldiers, faces potential budget cuts and office closures that could hinder its crucial mission.

Why It Matters: This move jeopardizes a vital national and humanitarian effort to return fallen soldiers to their families, undermining decades of work to honor our war dead. By dismantling key functions of the Defense Department, Trump and Musk betray a sacred commitment to those who served.

Source: The Washington Post

They Worked to Prevent Death. Trump Fired Them.

What Happened: Federal public health workers—critical to climate adaptation research and safeguarding vulnerable populations—are being fired in a sweeping purge by Musk and Trump.

Why It Matters: By dismantling vital research teams, the regime is offloading the costs and risks of climate change onto individuals. This reckless cut not only delays scientific breakthroughs but also jeopardizes public safety, echoing authoritarian tactics where government capacity is systematically weakened.

Source: ProPublica

NIH Funding Freeze Halts $1.5 Billion in Research Grants

What Happened: The NIH has frozen new grant reviews—stalling 16,000 applications worth $1.5 billion—as Trump blocks required Federal Register notices.

Why It Matters: This disruption delays life-saving biomedical research and risks critical breakthroughs in treating diseases like cancer, undermining public health.

Source: NPR

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump ‘Surrendering to the Russians’ on Ukraine, Top Democrat Says

What Happened: Senator Jack Reed and other Democratic lawmakers accused Trump of capitulating to Russia by shifting blame for the war onto Ukraine. Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, defended talks with Putin as the only path to “peace,” while Reed denounced Trump’s rhetoric as surrender to Russia.

Why It Matters: This dangerous pivot undermines U.S. support for Ukraine, weakens international alliances, and emboldens Russian aggression. Trump’s actions reiterate that he is Putin’s puppet— lobbying on behalf of the Kremlin.

Source: Guardian

Two Trump officials decline to say Russia started the war in Ukraine

What Happened: 2 senior Trump officials have refused to say that Russia started the war in Ukraine. When pressed on Fox News Sunday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed direct finger-pointing as unproductive, instead calling the situation “very complicated.” This comes after Trump blamed Ukraine for provoking Russia’s genocidal full-scale invasion and labeled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a “dictator.”

Why It Matters: This dangerous pivot undermines U.S. support for Ukraine, weakens international alliances, and emboldens Russia’s expanded aggressions against other European countries. Trump’s actions and rhetoric reiterate that he is Putin’s puppet— lobbying on behalf of the Kremlin.

Source: NBC News

Bomb threat sent to anti-Trump conference singles out officer who tangled with ex-Proud Boys leader

What Happened: At the Principles First conference in Washington, a bomb threat email signed “Enrique T” forced an evacuation. The threat, allegedly linked to former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, targeted former officer, Michael Fanone, as well as several other participants. Tarrio denied any connection.

Why It Matters: This highlights the dangerous rise of political violence stoked by Trump and his supporters. Extremist rhetoric and provocation now fuel harassment and threats— putting public officials at serious risk.

Source: Guardian

Trump Celebrates Mass Federal Firings at Far-Right CPAC Rally

What Happened: At a CPAC event known for its white nationalist and extremist supporters, Trump lauded his regime’s sweeping federal layoffs, declaring “nobody’s ever seen anything like this.” He celebrated the purge of tens of thousands of federal workers as a monumental achievement, claiming it would “dominate Washington” and forge a new era of “America-First” governance.

Why It Matters: Trump’s celebration at a far-right gathering exposes the cruelty behind his mass firings—leaving thousands of public servants, including veterans, unemployed and struggling to pay their bills. This isn’t just about budget cuts; it’s a calculated move to consolidate power, gut the government, weaponize job insecurity, and pave the way for authoritarian control. Meanwhile, Trump and Musk gloat as lives are upended.

Source: PBS

Global Right-Wing Leaders Rally Under Trump’s America First Vision

What Happened: At CPAC, far-right figures from Europe, Latin America, and beyond gathered to celebrate Trump’s re-election. Leaders like Liz Truss, Nigel Farage, and Eduardo Bolsonaro declared the moment a turning point—viewing it as a “second American Revolution” that will reshape global politics by advancing a radical, nationalist extremist agenda.

Why It Matters: This marks a dangerous global shift as far-right movements rally behind Trump’s agenda to dismantle the international order. By undermining democratic norms and Western alliances, these figures are openly working to destabilize global security and replace it with authoritarian rule.

Source: The New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

"Stand Up for the People": Wisconsin Lawmaker Confronted at Fiery Town Hall

What Happened: At a town hall in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, GOP Rep. Glenn Grothman was challenged by voters—one woman criticized his support for Trump’s policies that demean people with disabilities, and an off-camera attendee urged him to "stand up for the people who elected you." Protesters outside the event booed him and demanded stronger representation on issues like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

Source: CNN

From Target to Walmart: Boycott Movement Targets Corporate America

What Happened: Grassroots group The People's Union USA has organized three 24-hour spending blackout days and a 40-day boycott of Target—dubbed the "Target Fast"—to protest corporate rollback of DEI initiatives and the overwhelming influence of billionaires like Elon Musk over government and industry. The first blackout is scheduled for February 28, coinciding with the 40 days of Lent.

Source: Asbury Park Press

The ‘whisper-network’ readies a state-level resistance to Trump

What Happened: Freshmen Democrats from 2018—such as Rep. Mikie Sherrill, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and Deb Haaland—are launching gubernatorial bids in New Jersey, Virginia, and New Mexico. They aim to counter Trump’s dismantling of federal protections and to assert state power over his far-reaching agenda.

Source: Politico

Hundreds Rally Against Trump Administration at Henderson County Courthouse

What Happened: Hundreds gathered, on Saturday, at the historic Henderson County Courthouse in Hendersonville, NC to protest Trump’s policies—highlighting issues like immigration, trans rights, and racism—and denouncing Project 2025 and Elon Musk.

Source: WLOS

Tesla Takeover: How the Protests Against Elon Musk Signal a National Turning Point

What Happened: Nationwide protests under the #TeslaTakedown banner have erupted outside Tesla showrooms, driven by grassroots organizers and federal worker networks. Sparked by Elon Musk’s escalating influence, demonstrations have spread across 100+ cities.

Source: Rolling Stone

📊 By the Numbers

76,000 — Civilian Pentagon jobs potentially targeted for elimination under Trump's purge.

2,000 — USAID employees fired as part of Trump’s systematic dismantling of humanitarian aid programs.

600,000+ — Unaccompanied migrant children targeted for deportation under ICE’s new “flight risk” crackdown.

5-8% — Annual Pentagon budget cut ordered by Trump’s Defense Secretary Hegseth.

50% — The share of Ukraine's critical minerals the U.S. is trying to extort for past wartime aid, threatening to cut Starlink access if Ukraine refuses.

100+ — Cities across the U.S. where #TeslaTakedown protests have taken place, targeting Musk's growing influence.

$1.5 billion — Value of NIH research grants stalled after Trump's ban on public notices for grant review meetings.

16,000 — NIH grant applications frozen due to Trump’s suppression of federal research funding.

42 of 47 — Number of NIH grant review meetings canceled under Trump’s HHS directive.

5,400 — Probationary civilian Pentagon employees slated for termination this week.

10 — Local Social Security offices closed under Musk’s operatives at SSA, further straining access to benefits.

1,000+ — Federal NIH employees fired amid Trump’s broad scientific workforce purge.

$29 million — Daily economic impact projected if the 40-day "Target Fast" boycott succeeds.

7 million — Americans at risk of delayed Alzheimer’s treatments due to NIH’s CARD staff cuts.

100+ — Far-right leaders and representatives from across the globe who gathered at CPAC to endorse Trump’s authoritarian agenda.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Pentagon Purge Fallout — How will Trump’s military purge affect national security, military readiness, and civilian oversight?

Social Security in Chaos — Will Musk’s takeover of the Social Security Administration lead to benefit disruptions and data breaches?

FBI Under Patel and Bongino — How will Kash Patel and Dan Bongino reshape the FBI’s priorities, and will the agency become a tool for political retaliation?

Target Fast Impact — Will the 40-day boycott of Target gain traction and force corporate America to reconsider its rollback of DEI initiatives?

Federal Workforce Exodus — As mass firings continue, will key government services collapse under the weight of understaffing and fear-driven resignations

#TeslaTakedown Momentum — Will the expanding protests outside Tesla showrooms push shareholders to question Musk’s leadership and his grip on government power?

Ukraine Aid Extortion — Will Ukraine bow to U.S. demands for critical mineral access, or will Trump follow through on threats to cut Starlink and future aid?

Healthcare Crisis — How will the freeze on NIH grants and the gutting of Alzheimer’s research affect patient care and scientific breakthroughs?

💡 Key Takeaways

Authoritarian Overreach — Trump’s purges, from the Pentagon to the CIA and NSF, are centralizing power and elimininating democratic institutions.

Musk’s Expanding Influence — Musk’s dual role as government advisor and corporate CEO is blurring ethical lines, allowing him to shape federal policies for personal gain.

Social Security at Risk — Leland Dudek’s controversial appointment as acting commissioner threatens benefit stability and the security of millions of Americans’ personal data.

Targeting Vulnerable Populations — ICE’s renewed focus on deporting unaccompanied migrant children revives Trump’s cruel immigration tactics, violating human rights and risking permanent family separations.

Weaponized Chaos — The Musk-led demand for federal employees to justify their jobs is creating confusion across agencies, undermining operational stability and endangering national security.

Environmental and Scientific Rollbacks — Trump’s freeze on NIH grants and dismantling of climate programs are setting back critical research and leaving vulnerable communities unprotected.

Resistance is Growing — Protests like #TeslaTakedown, boycotts of Target, and state-level organizing by Democratic leaders signal a rising grassroots movement against this authoritarian regime.

Trump's Fealty To Putin — By blaming Ukraine for the war and labeling Zelensky a "dictator," Trump is aligning the U.S. with terrorist Russia, alienating U.S. Western allies.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers, and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

