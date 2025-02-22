People protest during a rally outside the Treasury Department in Washington, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk Put Him in the Treasury Department. His Company Has Federal Contracts Worth Millions

What Happened: Tom Krause, CEO of Cloud Software Group, has been appointed the Treasury Department’s fiscal assistant secretary while retaining his private-sector role. Cloud Software holds federal contracts worth up to $11.8 million, including deals with the Treasury.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented dual role raises significant conflict-of-interest concerns, as Krause could influence federal contracting decisions that benefit his company, undermining ethical safeguards in government procurement.

Source: WIRED

U.S. could cut Ukraine’s access to Starlink internet services over minerals

What Happened: U.S. negotiators are pressing Ukraine to agree to a deal on its critical minerals—demanding 50% control in exchange for wartime aid. Sources say if Ukraine doesn’t comply, the U.S. could cut off its access to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet, which is vital for military communications and drone operations.

Why It Matters: Trump's threat to cut off Starlink—a vital lifeline for Ukraine's military—directly cripples its defense and serves as a blatant extortion tactic that reiterates his loyalty to Putin. This move not only undermines Ukraine's sovereignty but places the U.S. on Russia's side in assisting in its genocidal war.

Source: Reuters

DOGE’s Millions: As Musk and Trump Gut Government, Their Ax-Cutting Agency Gets Cash Infusion

What Happened: Elon Musk's unauthorized FAKE DOGE received nearly $40 million through the Economy Act to drive massive federal purges. Despite touting "maximal transparency," its staffing and spending remain hidden as it slashes government programs.

Why It Matters: This massive, opaque cash infusion enables Trump’s purge of federal agencies, cutting vital services for partisan gains. By sidestepping standard transparency laws, DOGE’s actions mirror authoritarian regimes where political loyalty overrides accountability and public interest.

Source: ProPublica

Under Trump, consumer watchdog drops case against online lender

What Happened: The CFPB, under Trump’s control, has withdrawn its lawsuit against online lender Solo Funds, which it accused of misleading borrowers about loan costs. This marks the first case dropped since the agency’s activities were frozen and staff were purged.

Why It Matters: This signals a broader rollback of consumer protections as Trump dismantles the CFPB, leaving borrowers vulnerable to deceptive lending practices and undermining efforts to hold financial institutions accountable.

Source: Reuters

Coinbase Says SEC Intends to Drop Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange

What Happened: The SEC intends to dismiss its two-year lawsuit against Coinbase—a key part of its effort to regulate crypto as a stock exchange—following the Trump regime’s shift in crypto policy.

Why It Matters: Dropping the lawsuit marks a blatant regulatory retreat that not only relaxes crypto rules but is happening as Trump, his allies, and his family profit at the expense of investor safety, exposing the market to higher risks and fraud.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Fires Joint Chiefs Chairman Amid Pentagon Purge

What Happened: Trump fired Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, replacing him with retired three-star General Dan Caine as part of a Friday night purge at the Pentagon. This was accompanied by additional dismissals of senior military officials and top legal advisors, all aimed at reshaping military leadership to align with Trump’s "America First" agenda.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented firing disrupts the longstanding norm of nonpartisan military leadership and risks politicizing the armed forces. By sidelining experienced commanders for politically loyalists, the regime endangers military readiness, national security, and undermines the credibility and stability of U.S. defense institutions.

Source: The New York Times

🚨 Pentagon Plans Mass Firings of Civilian Workforce

What Happened: The Pentagon announced plans to cut 5-8% of its civilian workforce—up to 76,000 jobs—with an initial 5,400 probationary employees set to be terminated next week. The decision, part of Trump's federal purge, targets non “mission-critical” roles to align with the regime’s "America First" agenda.

Why It Matters: This purge will undermine military readiness, as the Pentagon has not conducted the legally required analysis on how terminations could affect national security. The chaotic, rushed process mirrors broader efforts to hollow out federal institutions under an extremist agenda.

Source: CNN

Trump Fires Joint Chiefs Chairman and Top Pentagon Officials in Sweeping Purge

What Happened: Trump has ousted Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. including key judge advocates general for the Navy, Army, and Air Force.

Why It Matters: This shake-up turns the military into a political weapon. Purging experienced officers—especially JAGs who ensure legal and constitutional compliance—undermines military judgment and oversight, endangering national security. It's a blatant move, echoing Trump's warnings that he’d use the military against Americans.

Source: Washington Post

OCC Joins Wave of Federal Regulator Layoffs

What Happened: The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced it is firing 76 probationary employees, effective March 8, as part of the Trump regime’s broader push to reduce federal workforce numbers. This move follows similar layoffs at the FDIC and CFPB.

Why It Matters: These cuts undermine regulatory stability by stripping experienced staff from key financial watchdogs, weakening oversight of the nation's banking system during a politically charged restructuring of federal agencies.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s Executive Order Raises Alarm at the Federal Reserve

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order allowing White House oversight of independent agencies, including the Federal Reserve’s regulatory functions, though excluding monetary policy. The order mandates a White House liaison in each agency, highlighting political interference in the Fed's bank supervision and crisis management programs.

Why It Matters: This undermines the Fed’s independence, a cornerstone of its credibility in financial markets, and will politicize bank regulation, weaken the Fed’s role as an impartial economic steward, and pave the way for political pressure on future monetary decisions.

Source: Politico

Postal Service Braces for Potential Takeover by Trump's Commerce Department

What Happened: The USPS Board of Governors held an emergency meeting after Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick's confirmation. Discussions are underway on dissolving the board and merging the Postal Service into the Commerce Department.

Why It Matters: This takeover would erode the USPS’s constitutional independence, disrupt essential mail and e-commerce services, and threaten critical communication access, especially in rural areas, reflecting a broader trend of politicizing and privatizing federal institutions.

Source: NBC News

CIA Fires Officers Over Diversity Work

What Happened: The CIA has dismissed over a dozen intelligence officers for their involvement in diversity-related assignments. Some of the fired officers are now challenging the terminations.

Why It Matters: This politically motivated purge undermines due process and federal workforce protections, reflecting how Trump’s extremist agendas are infiltrating national security agencies and threatening their operational integrity.

Source: CNN

FBI Shuffles 1,500 Personnel Amid Trump-Patel Consolidation

What Happened: Newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel announced that 1,500 staffers from the Washington headquarters will be relocated to regional offices nationwide—including 500 to Huntsville, Alabama.

Why It Matters: This sweeping personnel shift is meant to create internal chaos and confusion, undermining the agency’s stability as Trump and Patel tighten their grip on the FBI. The disruption will derail essential investigations and operational effectiveness and endanger the U.S.

Source: The Hill

US science agency reclassifies hundreds of workers as probationary, US lawmaker says

What Happened: Following an OPM mandate, the National Science Foundation reclassified hundreds of employees from permanent to probationary status—effectively stripping both union and non-union workers of job security without proper notice. The agency also fired 170 employees recently, affecting nearly 10% of its workforce.

Why It Matters: This reclassification undermines due process and labor protections, leaving essential science personnel vulnerable to arbitrary termination. It jeopardizes NSF’s ability to fund and support vital research and will harm U.S. scientific progress.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Targets Maine Over Transgender Sports Policy

What Happened: Trump launched a civil rights investigation into Maine’s transgender student sports participation policy after Governor Janet Mills refused to comply with Trump’s executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating specific school districts for alleged Title IX violations.

Why It Matters: This investigation shows the regime blatantly weaponizing federal agencies to push its ideological agenda, crushing states’ rights and the rule of law. It sets a dangerous precedent where political pressure overrides constitutional protections and erodes civil rights—initiated just hours after Trump sparred with the governor, who retorted, “See you in court.”

Source: Politico

Trump Imposes Conditions on California Wildfire Aid

What Happened: Trump’s special envoy Richard Grenell announced that federal aid for California wildfires will come with conditions. He suggested tying funds to the elimination of the California Coastal Commission, calling it a “disaster” and an obstacle to development.

Why It Matters: This move weaponizes disaster relief to push a political agenda, undermining state autonomy and weakening environmental protections. It reflects the Trump regime’s corrupt tactic of using federal funds as a tool to punish blue states and dismantle regulatory bodies—echoing similar authoritarian strategies seen in Russia.

Source: Politico

Musk Ally Demands Access to Public Messaging System

What Happened: Thomas Shedd, a Musk-aligned official overseeing Technology Transformation Services, demanded admin access to Notify.gov, a government system for mass texts. A GSA worker resigned in protest, warning Shedd's access would expose personally identifiable information, including phone numbers and details about recipients' participation in programs like Medicaid.

Why It Matters: Unrestricted access to sensitive public data creates severe privacy risks, paving the way for state surveillance and abuse—all in the name of fraud detection. This politicization of government systems under DOGE is dangerous and unacceptable.

Source: 404 Media

Justice Department Shuts Down Federal Law Enforcement Misconduct Tracker

What Happened: The DOJ has decommissioned its national police misconduct database, which tracked disciplinary records for nearly 150,000 federal officers. This move follows Trump’s executive order rescinding 78 Biden-era actions, effectively halting the system that allowed agencies to check an officer's history before hiring.

Why It Matters: Shutting down the database undermines transparency and public safety by preventing agencies from identifying “wandering officers” with histories of misconduct and abuses. This rollback removes critical due process protections and will allow officers with problematic records to slip between departments, posing a risk to Americans.

Source: CBS News

US declares administrative law judge removal rules unconstitutional

What Happened: The DOJ will no longer defend the removal restrictions that shield administrative law judges, labeling them "unelected and constitutionally unaccountable." This decision aligns with Trump’s push to weaken federal regulatory agencies.

Why It Matters: Removing these safeguards threatens judicial independence and opens the door to increased political interference in regulatory matters.

Source: Reuters

DOJ Accuses Judge Reyes of Misconduct in Trump Transgender Ban Case

What Happened: The U.S. Department of Justice filed a rare judicial misconduct complaint against U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes. The complaint alleges that during hearings on Trump’s transgender military ban, Reyes used inappropriate language.

Why It Matters: These allegations strike at the very core of our judicial system. Punishing Judge Reyes would erode public trust in the courts, politicize the legal process, and set a precedent for targeting judges who don't align with Trump's agenda.

Source: Reuters

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Staff at multiple agencies instructed not to speak to Congress

What Happened: Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) sent letters to Agriculture, Interior, and EPA heads alleging that federal employees have been ordered not to communicate with Congress. This directive follows widespread firings, including at the U.S. Forest Service, and a steep decline in agency communications since Trump took office.

Why It Matters: Blocking staff from sharing critical data with Congress shreds checks and balances, crippling oversight and allowing the executive to operate unchecked. This lack of transparency fuels long-term inefficiencies and directly harms public interests, especially in the management of natural resources and essential services.

Source: The Hill

DOGE Sparks Surveillance Fear Across the US Government

What Happened: Federal employees across agencies report heightened fears of surveillance following Trump’s workforce purges. Tools like Dynatrace and Splunk, once used for routine IT monitoring, are now seen as potential spying mechanisms under unauthorized DOGE. Anonymous threats targeting union leaders like Andrew Bernier, citing personal details possibly gleaned from work devices, further fueled paranoia.

Why It Matters: The fear of surveillance is creating a chilling effect, discouraging whistleblowing and dissent while compromising worker privacy. This reflects how authoritarian regimes use technology to suppress opposition and consolidate control and this is exactly what happens in Russia.

Source: WIRED

MAGA Takes Aim at Republican Hawks

What Happened: Top Trump loyalists, including Vance and close aides of Donald Trump Jr., are clashing with the GOP’s traditional defense hawks. They are sidelining established figures like Sen. Tom Cotton and former Gen. Keith Kellogg to reshape U.S. foreign policy along an America First agenda, prioritizing Trump’s relationships over conventional alliances.

Why It Matters: This move is authoritarian—targeting and threatening traditional lawmakers to force them to toe a narrow foreign policy line. It undermines support for Ukraine, endangers U.S. national security and global leadership, and silences dissent under the extremist MAGA agenda. These tactics mirror those employed in Russia.

Source: Politico

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Plans Military Detention for Undocumented Immigrants

What Happened: Trump is expanding its detention capacity by repurposing military sites across the country. The plan includes establishing a deportation hub at Fort Bliss, Texas—initially set to detain up to 1,000 undocumented immigrants, with potential expansion to 10,000—and extending similar facilities nationwide.

Why It Matters: This drastic militarization of immigration enforcement bypasses traditional ICE facilities, straining military resources and risking poor detention conditions. It marks a significant escalation in mass deportation tactics, raising serious human rights and legal concerns.

Source: The New York Times

Immigration Crackdown Sparks School Absences in Boston Area

What Happened: More than 1,000 students across Boston-area schools stayed home in late January, fearing deportation raids under Trump's ramped-up immigration enforcement. ICE patrol rumors spread through WhatsApp, prompting students to skip classes rather than risk returning home to find their families gone. Teachers report that many immigrant children, especially from Brazilian, Haitian, and Guatemalan families, are too scared to attend school.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policies are not just targeting undocumented adults—they’re destabilizing education for immigrant children, creating an atmosphere of fear in classrooms. Students are asking teachers about “ICE drills,” and schools are left without clear protocols to reassure them. This fear is disrupting education and exacerbating inequalities in immigrant communities.

Source: Mother Jones

CBC Slams Trump Suspension of USDA 1890 Scholars Program

What Happened: The USDA has indefinitely suspended the 1890 Scholarship Program—designed to fully fund students from HBCUs pursuing agricultural and natural resource degrees—pending further review. The decision comes amid broader executive orders gutting DEI.

Why It Matters: Suspending this historic program undermines efforts to rectify systemic racial discrimination in the land-grant system, depriving black students of crucial educational opportunities and jeopardizing the future of the agriculture industry.

Source: The Hill

BOP to Transfer Trans Inmates Under Trump Order

What Happened: The Bureau of Prisons is set to begin moving transgender inmates into facilities corresponding to their sex at birth—regardless of their current placement or surgical status—as early as next week.

Why It Matters: The planned transfers will compromise the safety and rights of vulnerable trans prisoners, exposing them to higher risks of assault and interruption of essential treatments. This move undermines established protections under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.

Source: NPR

Census Bureau Suspends Trans Rights Data Collection

What Happened: Following Trump’s executive order targeting gender identity, the Census Bureau halted work on collecting and releasing statistics intended to protect transgender rights. The agency removed gender identity questions from key surveys and cut public access to data, stalling research on issues affecting the trans community.

Why It Matters: Without accurate data on transgender populations, lawmakers and advocates lose a crucial tool for identifying discrimination and ensuring civil rights protections. This move undermines efforts to safeguard vulnerable communities and casts doubt on the integrity of federal data collection amid political interference.

Source: NPR

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DOGE’s USDS Purge Included the Guy Who Keeps Veterans’ Data Safe Online

What Happened: DOGE’s mass purge included Jonathan Kamens, the cybersecurity lead for VA.gov, the primary portal for veterans' benefits and sensitive data. Kamens’ firing leaves the site without a full-time security lead, jeopardizing critical protections for millions of veterans' personal and medical information.

Why It Matters: With Kamens gone, VA.gov faces increased vulnerability to cyberattacks and data breaches, putting veterans’ privacy and benefits at risk. This reckless cut reflects the broader dangers of politicized purges.

Source: WIRED

Recording Reveals New Details on Controversial DOGE Employee

What Happened: A recording from 2022 captures a heated dispute at Path Network over whether 17-year-old Edward Coristine should remain on the job despite suspicions he leaked proprietary data. The CEO defended retaining him under strict conditions to prevent exposure to sensitive information. Now 19 and known as “Big Balls,” Coristine is a “senior advisor” at Elon Musk’s unauthorized DOGE, with access to high-level government systems and all of our private data.

Why It Matters: This Musk operative appointment is a national security nightmare. His lack of experience and vetting while he has unfettered access to our most sensitive data—is an outrageous danger posed by the Trump regime.

Source: CNN

Trump Pushes Out Top China Export Policy Official, Sources Say

What Happened: Trump has forced out Matthew Borman, the principal deputy assistant secretary for export administration at the Department of Commerce, who played a key role in enforcing export restrictions on China.

Why It Matters: Borman’s removal erodes critical expertise in managing U.S. export controls, particularly those designed to limit China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology and will compromise national security and economic strategy.

Source: Reuters

Outcry as Trump Withdraws Support for Climate-Related Research

What Happened: Trump is cutting funding for scientific research that mentions "climate," stripping grants from projects in the U.S. and abroad. This includes altering government websites, course materials, and rescinding previously awarded grants, forcing researchers to remove or retitle studies to avoid the banned term.

Why It Matters: This stifles critical climate research and undermines efforts to address public health and environmental crises— echoing the tactics of authoritarian regimes that suppress inconvenient data.

Source: Guardian

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump says he's had 'good talks' with Putin but not Ukraine as he escalates criticism of Zelenskyy

What Happened: Trump stated he’s had “good talks” with Putin but not with Ukraine, accusing Ukrainian President Zelenskyy of lacking negotiating leverage. He argued that Ukraine “doesn't have any cards” and again implied that the war wouldn’t have occurred if he were president.

Why It Matters: This rhetoric isn’t just divisive—it highlights that Trump is acting as a puppet for Putin. By shifting support from Ukraine to Russia, he destabilizes the Western consensus and undermines international efforts to counter aggression.

Source: ABC News

The Christian Nationalist Driving Trump’s Purges

What Happened: Russell Vought, Trump’s newly confirmed head of the Office of Management and Budget and Project 2025 architect, is quietly orchestrating mass federal layoffs under the guise of government efficiency. A devout Christian nationalist, Vought views his role as not just shrinking the state but reshaping it according to his ideological vision.

Why It Matters: Vought’s influence extends beyond budget cuts—he’s using his position to inject Christian nationalist ideals into federal governance while dismantling the administrative state. His rhetoric about "traumatizing" civil servants reflects the authoritarian mindset driving Trump's agenda.

Source: Vox

Third-Term Push for Trump Gains Ground at CPAC

What Happened: Shane Trejo, a GOP activist who co-hosted the far-right podcast Blood Soil and Liberty, is leading the “Third Term Project” at CPAC, portraying Trump as a modern-day Caesar. The effort aligns with Rep. Andy Ogles' bill proposing a constitutional amendment to allow Trump a third term.

Why It Matters: This authoritarian push threatens constitutional limits on presidential power, echoing tactics used in Russia to consolidate control.

Source: Mother Jones

Far-Right French Leader Cancels Speech After Bannon Nazi Salute

What Happened: French far-right leader Jordan Bardella canceled his speech at CPAC after Steve Bannon, former Trump advisor, made a gesture described as a Nazi salute on stage. Bardella, head of France’s National Rally, said the gesture contradicted the values he intended to promote and immediately withdrew from the event.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores how Trump’s far-right movement is pushing boundaries even European far-right extremist leaders find unacceptable.

Source: France 24

Far-Right Influencer Posobiec Gains Access to Trump Cabinet Travel

What Happened: Jack Posobiec, a far-right activist with a history of promoting antisemitic and white supremacist content, has been invited to join trips with Trump Cabinet members, including a European trip organized by Defense Secretary Hegseth. He claims to have attended as part of a press delegation, though his participation underscores troubling ties between extremist figures and top government officials.

Why It Matters: Posobiec's inclusion signals a dangerous normalization of extremist views within official settings and lends credibility to hate-fueled narratives. This mirrors tactics seen in authoritarian regimes, where political elites use such associations to legitimize their agenda and erode public trust.

Source: NPR

Trump’s Kennedy Center to Host “Celebration of Christ”

What Happened: Ric Grenell, Trump’s newly appointed Kennedy Center president, announced plans for a “huge celebration of the birth of Christ” as the centerpiece of the institution’s December programming. This follows Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center, purging the board and replacing its leadership with loyalists like Grenell.

Why It Matters: This politicizes a historically nonpartisan cultural institution, pushing religious programming while sidelining events like the Gay Men’s Chorus and other inclusive performances. It underscores how Trump is reshaping public institutions to align with his ideological agenda.

Source: New York Times

J6 Prison Choir Not Confirmed for Kennedy Center, Despite Bannon’s Claims

What Happened: Steve Bannon told the CPAC crowd that the J6 Prison Choir—composed of men jailed for the January 6 Capitol riot—would perform at the Kennedy Center under Trump appointee Ric Grenell. The Kennedy Center, however, denied any confirmed booking for the event.

Why It Matters: Bannon’s announcement highlights the Trump regime’s effort to transform cultural institutions like the Kennedy Center into platforms for extremist narratives. It’s another example of Trump elevating insurrectionists.

Source: Los Angeles Times

Former Proud Boys Leader Tarrio Arrested for Assault

What Happened: Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, was arrested near the U.S. Capitol for allegedly striking a protester’s phone and arm during a gathering with far-right figures, including Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes.

Source: Guardian

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Backlash Against Musk and DOGE at GOP Town Halls

What Happened: Republican lawmakers faced heated town halls across the country as voters vented frustration over Elon Musk's federal purge. In Georgia, Rep. Richard McCormick was met with boos, while constituents like Army Reservist Anna Foy shared stories of lost job offers due to agency cuts. Protests spread to lawmakers' offices and Tesla dealerships.

Source: The Washington Post

AP Sues Trump Over Press Ban

What Happened: The Associated Press filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump regime after its reporters were barred from presidential events, including Oval Office briefings and Air Force One travel. The AP claims the ban violates the First and Fifth Amendments, stemming from their refusal to adopt Trump’s preferred term “Gulf of America” instead of “Gulf of Mexico.”

Source: CNN

Corruption Case Against NYC Mayor Adams Continues Amid DOJ's Request to Drop Charges

What Happened: A judge appointed former Solicitor General Paul Clement as an amicus curiae to argue against the DOJ’s request to drop federal charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Prosecutors claimed the case hindered Adams’ campaign and cooperation with Trump’s immigration crackdown, leading to the trial’s indefinite postponement.

Source: CBS News

📊 By the Numbers

$40 million — Federal funding funneled to Musk's unauthorized DOGE agency under the Economy Act to drive mass federal purges.

76,000 — Civilian Pentagon jobs potentially targeted for elimination under Trump's federal workforce purge.

1,500 — FBI staff relocated from Washington headquarters under Kash Patel’s reorganization.

11.8 million — Federal contract value held by Cloud Software Group while its CEO serves as Treasury’s fiscal assistant secretary.

$3.4 billion — Market value of Trump’s digital token following his crypto embrace.

10% — Workforce reduction at the National Science Foundation after the reclassification and firing of 170 employees.

5-8% — Annual Pentagon budget cut ordered by Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

$19 million — Amount previously allocated to HBCU students through the now-suspended USDA 1890 Scholars Program.

10,000 — Immigrants planned to be detained at Fort Bliss under Trump’s military detention expansion.

1,000 — Students across Boston-area schools stayed home in late January, fearing deportation raids.

50% — The share of Ukraine's critical minerals the U.S. is trying to extort for past wartime aid, threatening to cut Starlink access if Ukraine refuses.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Starlink Ultimatum — Will Ukraine be forced to surrender 50% control of its critical minerals under U.S. extortion to keep vital Starlink access?

Putin Puppet — Will more lawmakers and Americans speak out against Trump’s fealty to Putin?

Pentagon Purge Fallout — How will Trump’s military purge affect national security, military readiness, and civilian oversight?

Federal Workforce — Will the purge escalate across agencies as unauthorized FAKE DOGE expands its reach?

Judicial Clampdown — Will Judge Ana Reyes face disciplinary action for challenging Trump’s transgender military ban?

💡 Key Takeaways

Authoritarian Overreach — Trump’s purges, from the Pentagon to the CIA and NSF, are centralizing power and undermining democratic institutions.

Economic Conflicts — Musk's unauthorized FAKE DOGE agency and appointees like Tom Krause blur the line between public service and private profit.

Weaponized Governance — From Starlink extortion to disaster relief conditions, Trump is leveraging federal power to enforce loyalty.

Silencing Dissent — The DOJ’s attack on Judge Reyes and orders for federal staff to avoid Congress reflect a broader suppression of opposition.

Consumer Risk — Deregulation, like dropping the Coinbase and Solo Funds lawsuits, exposes Americans to financial exploitation.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers, and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

