Elon Musk visits the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2022.

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Hires Scam Promoter Amid Vows to Clean Up Washington

What Happened: Despite pledges to eliminate waste and fraud, the Trump regime appointed Frank Schuler IV—co-founder of Ornstein-Schuler and notorious for pushing fraudulent syndicated conservation easements—as a senior adviser to the General Services Administration.

Why It Matters: Hiring Schuler, whose firm exploited tax deductions at a massive cost to taxpayers and was labeled “the worst of the worst” by the IRS, exemplifies political patronage and the erosion of ethical standards in government. As with dictators, loyalty trumps competence, and corruption becomes a qualification rather than a disqualifier.

Source: ProPublica

Pentagon Purges Under Musk Highlight Corruption

What Happened: Trump has ordered defense agencies to submit lists of probationary employees for potential firing—a move expected to lead to thousands of dismissals at the Pentagon. Executed by Elon Musk’s operatives, the directive targets employees across defense and intelligence sectors as part of the broader purge.

Why It Matters: On top of endangering national security by removing experienced personnel, the purge opens the door to corruption. With Musk—whose companies have secured billions in Pentagon contracts—involved in staffing decisions, there are serious concerns over conflicts of interest and cronyism. This chaotic, politically driven shakeup mirrors the opaque, self-serving tactics seen in Russia, and will compromise the integrity of critical defense operations.

Source: The Washington Post

Crypto Industry Seeks to Cement Political Influence

What Happened: Trump’s crypto czar David Sacks announced a congressional working group to advance crypto regulation—a move hailed as “monumental” by industry supporters emboldened by significant election spending and early regulatory wins.

Why It Matters: Leveraging political clout to shape policy fosters conflicts of interest and political manipulation, reinforcing concerns that regulation is dictated by money rather than impartial oversight. This erosion of integrity mirrors corrupt systems where influence, rather than accountability, determines governance.

Source: Associated Press

Inside Trump’s Million-Dollar Dinners With Healthcare Executives

What Happened: During his presidential transition, Trump hosted over 50 high-dollar dinners at Mar-a-Lago with top healthcare leaders from the pharmaceutical, insurance, and hospital sectors. These meetings, attended by executives and influential donors, raised hundreds of millions in contributions.

Why It Matters: The lavish dinners underscore how deeply corporate money is entwined with Trump’s policymaking, highlighting serious conflicts of interest and an oligarchy. This close relationship will lead to regulatory shifts that favor big healthcare and pharmaceutical companies— at the expense of Americans.

Source: Wall Street Journal

French Billionaire Leverages Trump Ties to Shield His Luxury Empire

What Happened: Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH, is using decades-old personal and business ties with Trump to fend off steep tariffs on European luxury goods. With Trump's regime threatening tariffs that could hit LVMH hard, Arnault is mobilizing lobbying efforts and exploring major U.S. investments to protect his empire.

Why It Matters: Arnault’s strategy underscores how billionaires feel that personal relationships will shape trade policy and can buy the president. This interplay between politics and business affects international trade and highlights the influence of elite networks in steering economic outcomes.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Not Even DOGE Employees Know Who’s Legally Running DOGE

What Happened: Despite repeated claims that Elon Musk leads unauthorized FAKE DOGE, the White House lied in a court filing that Musk is merely a senior advisor with no formal authority over the fake agency. Even employees at the US DOGE Service remain clueless about who holds the administrator role, with rumors circulating about figures like Steve Davis but no definitive answer.

Why It Matters: This deliberate obscurity in leadership mirrors tactics used in autocratic regimes such as Russia, where ambiguity is leveraged to consolidate power and evade accountability. Without clear oversight, this allows unchecked authority and misuse/theft of government resources.

Source: WIRED

National Science Foundation Fires 168 Workers as Federal Purge Continues

What Happened: The NSF terminated nearly 170 employees via a Zoom call, including probationary staff and permanent workers, as part of the Trump regime’s federal workforce purge. Workers, some of whom had already completed their one-year probation, were suddenly told that the probation period should have been two years—leaving them vulnerable to termination.

Why It Matters: The purge undermines the NSF’s ability to support transformative scientific research by removing experienced experts and destabilizing its grant evaluation processes. It highlights a politically motivated effort to control federal agencies, risking long-term damage to scientific progress and institutional integrity.

Source: WIRED

DOGE Collects Pentagon Lists of Military Probationary Workers

What Happened: Musk operatives visited the Pentagon and received lists of defense civilian probationary employees—those new to their roles and potentially vulnerable to termination. While not all probationary personnel may be cut due to the critical nature of some positions, this move is part of a broader purge.

Why It Matters: This tactic further centralizes power and undermines federal oversight by targeting even essential defense civilians. The sweeping purge threatens national security by risking the loss of experienced staff and reflects an authoritarian approach to restructuring government agencies.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Orders Firing of All Remaining ‘Biden-Era’ U.S. Attorneys

What Happened: Trump announced on Truth Social that he has directed the DOJ to terminate all U.S. attorneys appointed during the Biden administration, lying that the department has been "politicized like never before." Several U.S. attorneys have already resigned, including those in key districts such as New York and Washington, D.C., as the White House circulates termination notifications.

Why It Matters: This purge aims to reshape the DOJ by removing officials further centralizing power under Trump. It highlights that the justice system has lost its independence, undermines public confidence, and reiterates Trump’s plan to control law enforcement for partisan ends—like in Russia.

Source: The Hill

Trump, Musk Target Federal Workforce in Continued Sweeping Purge

What Happened: Trump, via Musk’s operatives, is slashing thousands of federal jobs—from tax enforcers to rocket scientists, including potential layoffs at NASA—and partially replacing loyalists.

Why It Matters: These purges will cripple essential regulatory and technical functions, undermining national security and public safety. By prioritizing loyalty over expertise, the purge concentrates power in a way that echoes authoritarian practices.

Source: Reuters

FDIC Fires Employees Amid Government Layoffs, Raising Banking Oversight Concerns

What Happened: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation fired several probationary employees. The number of firings is unclear, but over 500 new employees were potentially affected.

Why It Matters: The FDIC, tasked with monitoring banks and insuring deposits, was already grappling with staffing shortages. These cuts will further erode financial oversight at a time of economic uncertainty, creating opportunities for deregulation that will benefit Trump’s cronies at the expense of Americans.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Senior DOJ Prosecutor Resigns Over Order to Investigate Biden Climate Spending

What Happened: Denise Cheung, the top criminal prosecutor in the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, resigned after refusing to launch a grand jury investigation into Biden-era EPA funding. Ordered by Trump-appointed superiors—including acting deputy AG Emil Bove and Ed Martin—she argued that the evidence was insufficient to justify freezing assets or pursuing a criminal probe.

Why It Matters: Cheung’s resignation highlights the politicization of the DOJ, where career prosecutors are pressured to pursue partisan investigations without solid evidence. This mirrors how authoritarian regimes like Russia weaponize the legal system, fabricating charges against opposition figures and critics.

Source: CNN

Trump Fires OPM Privacy Team, Blocking Oversight of DOGE Security Clearances

What Happened: Trump terminated multiple members of the Office of Personnel Management’s privacy and communications teams—those tasked with handling FOIA requests and safeguarding public records—effectively cutting off external access to information—including info on security clearances granted to Elon Musk and his operatives.

Why It Matters: This move severely undermines transparency and accountability in government hiring practices, allowing Musk and his operatives unchecked access to sensitive data—including information on all Americans. By eliminating staff responsible for public records requests, the regime is deploying authoritarian tactics to limit oversight, conceal conflicts of interest, and stifle dissent.

Source: CNN

Republicans Advance Kash Patel’s Nomination Amid Allegations of FBI Purges

Why It Matters: Patel’s confirmation would cement Trump’s grip over federal law enforcement, raising alarms over the politicization of the FBI. His past statements and reported purges of agents reiterate he will use the bureau as a tool for retribution against opponents, journalists, and dissenters—mirroring how authoritarian regimes consolidate power by turning security services against political adversaries.

Why It Matters: Patel will politicize the FBI, undermining its longstanding independence. This move echoes authoritarian tactics—using government power to silence dissent—and poses a serious threat to the democratic checks and balances that protect against abuses of power.

Source: NOTUS

Judge Demands Explanation Over Trump-Driven Drop of Adams Case

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Dale Ho ordered Mayor Eric Adams, his lawyers, and federal prosecutors to appear in court Wednesday to justify the decision to dismiss corruption charges against Adams. The dismissal effort—initiated by DOJ official Emil Bove, who claimed the case interfered with Adams’ reelection campaign and Trump’s immigration agenda—has already sparked mass resignations within the Justice Department.

Why It Matters: This case scrutinizes the politicized dismissal of a high-profile corruption case, exposing a quid pro quo between Adams and Trump. It highlights how the DOJ is being weaponized to secure political loyalty, echoing tactics used in authoritarian regimes to force compliance and shield allies from accountability.

Source: Politico

Noem Orders Polygraphs to Target Homeland Security Leaks

What Happened: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a directive requiring all DHS-administered polygraphs to include questions about unauthorized leaks to media and nonprofits. Officials claim leaks have disrupted immigration enforcement operations.

Why It Matters: This move expands surveillance within DHS, raising concerns about press freedom, whistleblower protections, and authoritarian-style crackdowns on internal dissent.

Source: Bloomberg Government

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

🚨 Trump signs order to claim power over independent agencies

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order that forces independent agencies to submit proposed regulations for White House review, grants the OMB power to block spending on projects contrary to his policies, and mandates that these agencies follow the Trump’s and Justice Department’s legal interpretations. This order targets agencies such as the SEC, FTC, FCC, and NLRB, and is part of a broader effort to centralize executive control over government functions.

Why It Matters: Trump's executive order, declaring that only the president or the Attorney General can speak for “what the law is,” undermines the independence of regulatory bodies established by Congress. This move consolidates presidential power, erodes checks and balances, and allows Trump to bypass congressional intent and oversight—paving the way for the unchecked executive overreach seen in dictatorships.

Source: Politico

Musk and Trump Slam “60 Minutes,” Call for Jail Time

What Happened: Musk, echoing Trump, attacked CBS’s "60 Minutes" over its coverage of USAID funding cuts and alleged election interference, claiming the journalists “deserves a long prison sentence.”

Why It Matters: This rhetoric escalates partisan attacks on independent journalism, setting a dangerous precedent for penalizing media outlets over unfavorable coverage. In Russia, similar tactics have led to the arrest, harassment, and worse of journalists who challenge the regime.

Source: Yahoo

Trump says AP will continue to be curtailed at White House until it changes style to Gulf of America

What Happened: Trump declared that The Associated Press will be barred from covering his events until it renames the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America." This is part of his broader campaign to control media narratives and punish outlets that refuse to align with his extremist agenda.

Why It Matters: This move exemplifies authoritarian overreach—using presidential power to dictate language and suppress independent journalism. It is a dangerous willingness to impose ideological terms and propaganda on the press.

Source: Associated Press

State Dept. Cancels Global News Subscriptions in Trump Regime's Media Crackdown

What Happened: The State Department ordered U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide to cancel all "non-mission critical" news subscriptions—including The New York Times, Politico, Bloomberg News, AP, Reuters, and The Economist.

Why It Matters: This mirrors authoritarian practices seen in Russia by restricting access to independent information and consolidating control over the information space.

Source: The Washington Post

Can Trump Ignore Congress' Spending Laws? The Impoundment Debate

What Happened: Trump claims the president has the inherent power of "impoundment"—refusing to spend funds appropriated by Congress—based on historical precedent. However, Supreme Court rulings and legal consensus affirm that the Constitution grants Congress the power of the purse, obligating the president to spend as directed.

Why It Matters: Unilateral impoundment would grant the executive unchecked power, eroding congressional authority and dismantling the system of checks and balances.

Source: NPR

Trump and Musk Spread Unfounded Rumors of Massive Social Security Fraud

What Happened: Trump and Musk have been disseminating disinformation—backed by an unverified chart—that millions of deceased individuals are fraudulently receiving Social Security benefits, despite evidence that improper payments are less than 1% of total disbursements.

Why It Matters: These baseless lies are meant to distract from genuine administrative issues, paving the way for drastic policy changes. Moreover, such tactics mirror those used by authoritarian regimes, which spread lies to lay the groundwork for their agenda—in this case, potentially cutting social security.

Source: CNN

Musk Claimed It Saved $8 Billion in One Contract. It Was Actually $8 Million

What Happened: Elon Musk published a “wall of receipts” claiming that canceling a contract for ICE support saved $8 billion. However, a closer look at federal procurement data reveals the contract was valued at $8 million.

Why It Matters: This glaring error is typical state propaganda of lies, where exaggerated figures are used to fabricate achievements. Such distortions undermine transparency and accountability, echoing authoritarian tactics that manipulate public perception to bolster political narratives.

Source: The New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Cuts Off Legal Aid For Youth Facing Deportation

What Happened: Trump issued a stop-work order for legal service providers funded by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, cutting legal representation for 25,000 unaccompanied minors and halting rights education for 100,000 more.

Why It Matters: This move strips vulnerable minors of essential due process protections and undermines Congress’s power of the purse, leaving them exposed as enforcement intensifies.

Source: Mother Jones

Kennedy to Probe Vaccine Schedule Despite Earlier Promise

What Happened: RFK Jr., who “vowed” not to change the existing childhood vaccine schedule to secure his appointment, announced that his new "Make America Healthy Again" commission will investigate the vaccine regimen.

Why It Matters: Kennedy predictably lied and is pushing to reexamine the vaccine schedule—amid a measles outbreak and mass HHS firings—undermining public trust and paving the way for policy changes that will weaken established disease prevention efforts, with dangerous public health consequences.

Source: Associated Press

ICE Detains Compliant Immigrants at Check-Ins and Court Hearings

What Happened: Trump’s ICE operations are now arresting immigrants who attend mandatory check-ins and court hearings. With daily arrest quotas of 1,200 to 1,500, officials have reportedly used deceptive tactics to detain individuals—even those with negligible or no criminal history—turning compliance into a liability.

Why It Matters: This counterproductive strategy instills fear within immigrant communities, discourages attendance at critical legal proceedings, and undermines the orderly adjudication process.

Source: Guardian

White House posts video of immigrants in shackles, calls deportation footage ‘ASMR’

What Happened: The White House posted a 41-second video on X showing immigrants in shackles being prepared for a deportation flight from Seattle. The clip, labeled “ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight,” emphasizes the sound of clanging chains and omits the faces of those detained.

Why It Matters: This release exemplifies an authoritarian approach to immigration enforcement—using state power to dehumanize and normalize mass deportations. By framing the footage as ASMR, the regime seeks to mask harsh policies as a sensory, even appealing, spectacle.

Source: CNBC

U.S. Plans to Shut Afghan Resettlement Office, Stranding Thousands

What Happened: The State Department has been ordered to plan the closure of the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts by April, potentially leaving up to 200,000 Afghans without a path to the U.S. This includes family members of Afghan-American military personnel, children, and former U.S. government workers at risk of Taliban retaliation.

Why It Matters: Shutting CARE would be a major betrayal of Afghan allies and U.S. veterans who supported them. Processing centers in Qatar and Albania, where thousands are stranded, would also close.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

F.D.A.’s Food Safety Chief Resigns Over Trump Layoffs

What Happened: Jim Jones, director of the FDA’s food division, resigned after Trump’s mass layoffs removed about 89 critical staff members from a 2,000-strong team. In his resignation letter, Jones decried the “indiscriminate” cuts and criticized comments by Health Secretary RFK Jr. that undermined the integrity of the food staff.

Why It Matters: This resignation undermines the FDA’s ability to safeguard the nation’s food supply by stripping away experienced leadership and reducing the capacity to oversee food safety, manage chemical risks, and respond to outbreaks.

Source: The New York Times

Coast Guard Data Breach Delays Pay for 1,135 Service Members

What Happened: A security breach in the Coast Guard payroll system delayed the biweekly pay of 1,135 service members. A junior petty officer flagged irregular activity, prompting an investigation and a temporary shutdown of the pay system while officials work to restore service and secure the system.

Why It Matters: This is most likely due to Musk and his operatives disrupting systems, signaling the beginning of deeper systemic failures as experienced personnel are purged and government functions are politicized.

Source: Military Times

USDA Accidentally Fires Bird Flu Officials, Now Scrambles to Rehire

What Happened: Over the weekend, the USDA mistakenly terminated several employees crucial to the federal bird flu response, including those in food safety and inspection roles. The agency is now trying to reverse the firings and rehire the affected workers.

Why It Matters: These accidental firings risk derailing efforts to combat the H5N1 outbreak, compromising food safety and public health. The loss of experienced personnel amid a broader workforce purge highlights the recklessness of Musk and Trump, prioritizing political loyalty over public safety.

Source: NBC News

Trump Fires FAA Safety Staff Amid Deadly Crashes

What Happened: Trump has begun firing hundreds of FAA employees—including engineers, technicians, and other safety workers—despite a series of recent fatal crashes. Many of those terminated were probationary staff with limited job protections, targeted as part of the broader purge.

Why It Matters: Removing experienced technical staff responsible for maintaining critical air traffic control systems risks public safety, especially with the multiple deadly accidents. This politically motivated purge undermines aviation safety and will have long-lasting and potentially fatal consequences.

Source: Guardian

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump's Disseminates Russian Propaganda: Zelenskyy "Should Have Never Started" the War with Russia

What Happened: Trump declared that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy "should have never started" the war with Russia, insisting that he could have brokered a “peace deal” despite Russia invading and occupying parts of Ukraine since 2014. His comments came after a U.S.-Russian meeting in Saudi Arabia, where Ukraine was notably excluded.

Why It Matters: Trump's assertion shifts the blame for Russia’s genocidal invasion onto Ukraine, repeating Russian propaganda and undermining established U.S. foreign policy. This rhetoric further entrenches disinformation that serves Russian interests.

Source: The Hill

U.S. and Russia Hold Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine and Europe, Ultimate Betrayal

What Happened: U.S. and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia for initial talks on Ukraine—excluding Ukrainian and European representatives. These talks signal U.S. capitulation to Russia rather than support for Ukraine. Further underscoring this shift, Trump’s team has even invited Russian spies back to the Russian embassy in the U.S., reinforcing his regime’s embrace and loyalty to Putin’s regime.

Why It Matters: This marks a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy, betraying Ukraine and our European allies. It’s a shameful capitulation to Russia—a regime responsible for genocide.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Cabinet Officials Embrace Far-Right Influencer Who Praised Fascists

What Happened: Trump Cabinet officials have embraced MAGA provocateur Jack Posobiec—a far-right influencer who has hailed fascist leaders like Franco and Pinochet—as he champions extremist rhetoric and conspiracy theories. Despite his promotion of dangerous ideas, key officials have aligned with him.

Why It Matters: By endorsing Posobiec, Trump’s team is blurring the line between political persuasion and outright fascist ideology. This highlights the radical policy shifts that will destabilize U.S. governance.

Source: Mother Jones

Right-Wing Media Hails U.S. Capitulation to Russia as a “Breath of Fresh Air”

What Happened: Trump’s decision to engage directly with Russia on a potential “settlement” for Ukraine—excluding Ukraine from the talks—has been widely celebrated by right-wing media figures. Prominent voices like Kari Lake, Charlie Kirk, and Jack Posobiec applauded the move.

Why It Matters: Trump's direct talks with Russia mark a radical shift in U.S. foreign policy, betraying Ukraine and jeopardizing trans-Atlantic alliances. By whitewashing Russia’s genocidal war, this hands victories to Putin while the far-right’s praise underscores their decade-long alignment with Russian disinformation and influence operations.

Source: The New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

US Catholic Bishops Sue Trump Over Refugee Settlement Funding Halt

What Happened: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops filed a lawsuit against Trump for abruptly stopping federal funding for refugee resettlement. The regime’s decision—affecting reimbursements and leading to layoffs—alleges to violate laws and Congress’s constitutional power of the purse, jeopardizing the nation’s largest private resettlement program.

Source: Associated Press

Judge Halts Trump’s Ouster of MSPB Chair Cathy Harris

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily reinstated Cathy Harris as chair of the Merit Systems Protection Board after Trump fired her via a one-sentence email with no stated reason. The judge ruled that her termination violated federal law, which only allows removal for inefficiency, neglect, or malfeasance.

Source: The Washington Post

Judge Halts Firing of 11 Intelligence Officers

What Happened: A federal judge issued a five-day restraining order stopping the termination of 11 CIA and ODNI officers assigned to DEIA programs, pausing their firing.

Source: NBC News

📊 By the Numbers

$55 billion — The amount Musk’s DOGE “claims” to have saved ( with no proof ).

$8 billion — The amount DOGE lied and claimed to have saved by canceling an $8 million contract.

168 — National Science Foundation employees fired in the purge.

200,000 — Afghans left in limbo as Trump shuts down refugee resettlement.

1,000 — Rocket scientists fired from NASA.

400+ — FAA employees fired , raising serious air safety concerns .

51 — CIA and ODNI intelligence officers targeted for firing as Trump purges national security ranks.

11 — CIA officers temporarily spared after a judge blocked their dismissal.

$500 million — Amount raised at Trump’s pay-for-access luxury dinners with healthcare executives.

1,135 — Coast Guard service members unpaid after payroll disruptions.

$1.8 billion — Pentagon contract with Musk’s SpaceX .

500+ — FDIC employees fired, despite ongoing financial instability.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Purge Targets — With federal firings accelerating, expect more mass layoffs in agencies like the State Department, DOJ, FBI IRS, and SEC, further crippling government oversight.

Reaction from NATO and the EU – How will European allies, especially frontline states like Poland and the Baltics, respond to Trump's betrayal and capitulation to Russia?

Kash Patel’s FBI Takeover — Patel is expected to accelerate purges within the FBI and potentially launch investigations into Trump’s political opponents and media critics.

Will the judge block Trump’s interference in the NYC Mayor’s corruption case? The court is expected to hear the case this week—will it stand up to executive pressure or allow Trump to rewrite the legal system?

Financial System at Risk — After mass layoffs at FDIC, Treasury, and IRS, expect deregulation efforts benefiting Wall Street and Trump’s cronies—will bank collapses or financial instability follow?

Suppression of Press and Dissent — With Musk and Trump attacking "60 Minutes" and AP, while cutting off global news access in embassies, will more journalists face retaliation under the regime’s media crackdown?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Power Grab – Declaring only the president or AG can interpret the law erodes regulatory independence, bypasses Congress, and enables unchecked executive overreach—mirroring authoritarian rule.

Trump’s Capitulation to Russia – By engaging in direct talks with Russia while excluding Ukraine and European allies, Trump signals a dangerous shift in U.S. foreign policy, abandoning long-standing commitments to counter Russian aggression.

Weaponization of the DOJ – The firing of prosecutors, suppression of investigations, and politically motivated legal actions mirror authoritarian tactics, reinforcing Trump’s grip on the justice system.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

