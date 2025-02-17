The Supreme Court is expected to act in the coming days on the Trump administration’s emergency application.Credit...Kenny Holston/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 15-16: Weekend Roundup

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk’s Mass Government Cuts Could Funnel Billions to Private Companies

What Happened: Elon Musk is gutting federal agencies, benefiting private companies—including his own. Defense firms like Lockheed Martin and Palantir expect new contracts, while SpaceX and Starlink expand their grip on NASA and national security. Musk continues to expand his control over federal spending and the government.

Why It Matters: With Trump removing watchdogs, he and Musk face no oversight, accelerating government privatization and funneling billions to regime-aligned cronies—mirroring Russia’s oligarch-controlled economy.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Musk Seeks IRS Access to Taxpayer Data, Raising Alarm

What Happened: Elon Musk is seeking access to IRS taxpayer databases, including the Integrated Data Retrieval System (IDRS), which contains sensitive financial data on millions of Americans. The White House is pressuring the IRS to grant FAKE DOGE operative Gavin Kliger access under the guise of IT modernization and fraud detection.

Why It Matters: Granting political appointees access to taxpayer data is unprecedented and dangerous and will lead to potential political targeting, leaks, and abuse. IRS officials fear the move jeopardizes the agency’s independence, especially as Trump previously floated using the IRS against political opponents.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump DOJ Moves to Control Investigations

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi’s DOJ is dropping cases against Trump allies, including NYC Mayor Eric Adams, prompting mass resignations. The department also demanded FBI agent lists from the Capitol riot probe and sued a state attorney general who won a fraud case against Trump. A new "Weaponization Working Group" targets prosecutors who pursued Trump.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is being reshaped to protect Trump and punish opponents, undermining prosecutorial independence and shifting law enforcement toward political control.

Source: Associated Press

Thousands of Federal Health Workers Fired Amid DOGE-Led Purge

What Happened: Thousands of probationary workers across federal health agencies were fired via letter on Saturday. The CDC, FDA, NIH, and Medicare services were among the affected agencies.

Why It Matters: The cuts weaken public health preparedness, affecting agencies managing pandemic stockpiles, disease detection, and medical regulation. The FDA’s oversight of tobacco and medical devices was hit, despite being funded by industry fees—not taxpayers. This is a politically driven purge that will cripple health and safety programs.

Source: CBS News

Trump Fires 400+ DHS Employees Amid Mass Layoffs

What Happened: Trump fired over 400 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees, targeting FEMA, CISA, and USCIS as part of a government-wide purge. Probationary workers received identical termination letters, and high-performing recruits were among those let go. Cuts also included Coast Guard DEI staff, reassigned to border duty.

Why It Matters: This sweeping purge weakens disaster relief, cybersecurity, and immigration services, while leaving ICE and CBP untouched. The firings continue to prioritize Trump’s extremist agenda over national security, with CISA’s election security role particularly at risk.

Source: CBS News

Trump Fires Hundreds of FAA Workers Amid Aviation Safety Crisis

What Happened: Trump fired hundreds of probationary FAA employees responsible for maintaining air traffic control infrastructure, according to their union. The cuts come weeks after a deadly midair collision over Washington, D.C., and ongoing FAA system failures.

Why It Matters: The firings exacerbate aviation safety risks, especially amid ongoing air traffic controller shortages and recent deadly crashes—compromising public safety.

Source: CNN

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Appeals to Supreme Court, Claims "Unprecedented Assault" on Presidential Power

What Happened: Trump is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that temporarily reinstated Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel, which protects whistleblowers. Dellinger was fired without cause as part of Trump's federal workforce purge. The Justice Department argues the ruling improperly restricts presidential authority.

Why It Matters: This case is a major test of executive power. A Supreme Court win for Trump would set a precedent for purging watchdog agencies and silencing whistleblowers—handing him Putin-like control over government oversight.

Source: Associated Press

DOE Threatens Schools Over ‘Discriminatory’ DEI Policies

What Happened: The Department of Education issued a four-page memo warning all schools to DEI policies or risk losing federal funding. Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor declared race-based decision-making "impermissible" and gave schools 14 days to comply.

Why It Matters: The memo is part of the Trump regime’s broader effort to dismantle DEI initiatives, following executive orders targeting race-conscious policies in federal agencies, education, and corporate governance. This move mirrors authoritarian tactics to suppress marginalized communities and erode civil rights protections.

Source: Politico

Trump Fires ‘Exceptional’ DOT Workers, Citing ‘Performance’ Issues

What Happened: Trump fired dozens of Department of Transportation employees, citing poor performance, despite supervisors rating them as ‘exceptional.’

Why It Matters: These rapid and disorganized layoffs raise concerns about politicized firings and a lack of due process, especially as some terminations are already being reversed due to errors. The broader 10% federal workforce reduction will disrupt critical government functions.

Source: NBC News

Trump DOJ Fires Immigration Judges Amid Backlog

What Happened: The Justice Department fired multiple immigration judges, including Biden-era appointees, in a sweeping personnel purge. At least five assistant chief judges and 13 judicial candidates were dismissed.

Why It Matters: The move worsens an already record-high immigration case backlog, contradicting Trump’s mass deportation plans, which need more judges to process removals. The politically motivated firings will cripple the immigration court system just as Trump escalates enforcement—reinforcing that his regime has no intention of offering undocumented immigrants their due process.

Source: NBC News

Ocasio-Cortez on Homan suggesting she’s ‘gonna be in trouble’

What Happened: Tom Homan, Trump’s “border czar,” suggested Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) could be in legal trouble for educating migrants on their rights. Homan, appearing on Fox News, questioned whether her efforts impeded law enforcement and said he was working with the DOJ to determine if she had “crossed the line.”

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian weaponization of federal agencies against opposition. The regime is prepared to weaponize the DOJ for political retaliation—targeting critics.

Source: The Hill

Trump vowed to champion US workers - the reality has been a relentless assault

What Happened: Trump is dismantling labor protections, firing thousands of federal workers, and crippling agencies like the NLRB and EEOC that enforce union rights and workplace discrimination laws. Trump is firing key labor officials, nullifying federal union contracts, and disbanding DEI programs. Meanwhile, Musk and Bezos are backing efforts to shut down the NLRB entirely, leaving workers with little recourse against corporate power.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk are weaponizing the government to crush labor rights, while anti-union billionaires like Musk and Bezos push to dismantle the NLRB entirely. With no enforcement, workers lose their ability to organize, fight unfair firings, and challenge discrimination—marking a shift toward authoritarian governance.

Source: The Guardian

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump’s Post Sparks Fears of Authoritarian Rule

What Happened: Trump posted, “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” sparking accusations of authoritarianism. The White House reshared it with his mugshot. This further shows Trump is positioning himself above the law.

Why It Matters: The post highlights that Trump is laying the groundwork for authoritarian rule, justifying rule-breaking as necessary for "saving the country," as his regime moves to consolidate power, purge government workers, and weaken legal oversight. And my millionth reminder— dictators write their own set of laws.

Source: ABC News

N.Y. Governor Rejects Louisiana’s Extradition Request for Abortion Doctor

What Happened: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul refused Louisiana’s request to extradite Dr. Margaret Daley Carpenter, a New York physician indicted for prescribing abortion pills via telehealth in Louisiana. Texas also fined Carpenter $100,000 for prescribing abortion medication across state lines, citing an alleged violation of state law for practicing without a local license.

Why It Matters: Republican-led states are becoming increasingly emboldened, using indictments and extradition requests to target doctors providing abortion care across state lines. This legal battle could set a dangerous precedent, undermining shield laws meant to protect providers and expanding the reach of restrictive state abortion bans beyond their borders.

Source: NBC News

Bill Introduced to Make Trump’s Birthday a Federal Holiday

What Happened: Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) introduced legislation to make June 14—President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day—a federal holiday. The “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act” seeks to honor Trump’s “legacy” alongside the annual observance of Flag Day.

Why It Matters: The bill, absurdly comparing Trump to George Washington, is part of a broader effort to enshrine his “legacy” into U.S. law. This is a classic authoritarian tactic to cement his influence—will the government demand the placement of Trump gold statues in every town and city next?

Source: Press Release

Washington Post backs out of ‘Fire Elon Musk’ ad order

What Happened: The Washington Post backed out of a $115,000 advertising deal with advocacy group Common Cause, which planned to run a "Fire Elon Musk" ad campaign. The ad criticized Musk’s unchecked influence in the Trump regime and was set to appear as a wraparound on the paper's front and back pages, targeting Congress, the Pentagon, and the White House.

Why It Matters: The decision raises concerns about media independence and highlights the Post currying favor with the Trump regime. This also reflects an authoritarian shift in which media outlets are pressured to avoid content critical of Trump and Musk.

Source: The Hill

Axios Adopts ‘Gulf of America’ in Compliance with Trump

What Happened: Axios announced it would use “Gulf of America” in its reporting, following Trump’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico. The move comes after the White House banned the Associated Press’ access to the Oval Office and Air Force One for refusing to adopt the new name.

Why It Matters: This highlights the capitulation of media under pressure, raising serious press freedom concerns. The regime is strong-arming outlets to follow its narrative, a hallmark of authoritarian regimes where the government dictates editorial decisions and propaganda—eroding free speech and journalistic independence.

Source: The Hill

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump’s Anti-DEI Order Blocks National Guard from Honoring Frederick Douglass

What Happened: The Maryland National Guard refused to participate in a Frederick Douglass parade, citing the Pentagon’s new ban on “identity months” like Black History Month. The Massachusetts National Guard also withdrew, forcing organizers to cancel the parade portion of the event.

Why It Matters: The cancellation highlights the direct impact of Trump’s anti-DEI policies, erasing historical and cultural recognition efforts. With plans to expand these directives, more community events and federal programs promoting diversity will face similar restrictions. This is also part of a broader attempt by the Trump regime to rewrite history.

Source: Mother Jones

Schools serving military service members’ kids are pulling books on civil rights history after Trump’s DEI threats

What Happened: The DoD Education Activity (DoDEA) ordered military schools to remove books on civil rights, diversity, and Native American history, citing Trump’s executive orders. Black History Month events and cultural observances are also banned.

Why It Matters: This is censorship and the weaponization of government agencies to erase history. The American Library Association condemned it as a violation of First Amendment rights.

Source: The Independent

GOP-Led States Rapidly Mirror Trump’s Agenda

What Happened: Republican states are swiftly enacting Trump’s policies on immigration, school choice, and government restructuring, aligning with his regime’s push to cut government programs and target DEI initiatives. States like Florida and Tennessee have passed strict immigration laws, while Ohio and Arkansas are pushing work requirements for Medicaid.

Why It Matters: GOP states are weaponizing state power to enforce Trump’s policies, mirroring authoritarian governance tactics. More than nine states have launched fake “DOGE” task forces, mimicking Elon Musk’s illegal federal purge. Meanwhile, Democrats warn of deepening chaos, rights rollbacks, and an emboldened conservative movement at the state level.

Source: CNN

EEOC Drops Transgender Discrimination Cases Under Trump Order

What Happened: The EEOC moved to dismiss six gender identity discrimination cases, citing Trump’s executive order recognizing only biological sex. Trump also removed two Democratic commissioners and the EEOC general counsel, clearing the way for this shift.

Why It Matters: This weakens workplace protections for transgender and nonbinary employees, reversing prior civil rights enforcement, and is discriminatory and an abandonment of the agency’s mission.

Source: CBS News

CDC 'disease detectors' among hundreds fired as Trump ramps up agency cuts

What Happened: Trump fired hundreds of CDC employees, including disease detection fellows who handle outbreak response. Many had excellent performance reviews, but were dismissed for “poor performance.”

Why It Matters: Cuts to frontline public health programs weaken U.S. disease response amid bird flu and measles outbreaks, leaving the country vulnerable to future health crises.

Source: NBC News

Trump Aid Freeze Threatens HIV Treatment in South Africa

What Happened: Trump's global foreign aid freeze has disrupted HIV programs in South Africa, affecting millions of patients reliant on U.S.-funded treatment. The suspension of PEPFAR, which funds 17% of South Africa’s HIV programs, has led to clinic closures, staff layoffs, and medication shortages.

Why It Matters: Health workers warn of rising HIV infections and deaths as patients struggle to access care. Experts say the aid freeze abandons vulnerable communities and undermines U.S. global health leadership.

Source: Politico

📉 Government Collapse Watch

DOGE Data Release Sparks Intel Community Alarm; Trump Dismisses Concerns

What Happened: Elon Musk’s FAKE DOGE posted details about the National Reconnaissance Office—the agency overseeing U.S. intelligence satellites—on its website, including workforce size and budget information. Intelligence officials called it a significant security breach.

Why It Matters: Security experts warn revealing intelligence agency staffing and budget details will jeopardize national security and expose personnel to foreign threats. This further reiterates that unvetted Musk operatives have zero business handling sensitive classified data and operating with unchecked power.

Source: ABC News

Trump wants to un-fire nuclear safety workers but can’t figure out how to reach them

What Happened: Trump mistakenly fired National Nuclear Security Administration employees, then failed to contact them for reinstatement because their government emails were deactivated. The NNSA oversees the U.S. nuclear stockpile and tracks nuclear threats, including those in Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The firings jeopardize national security, disrupting oversight of America’s nuclear arsenal at a time of heightened global tensions. Musk and his operatives continue to help our adversaries—China and Russia.

Source: NBC News

Trump's FDA Cuts Target Food Safety and Medical Oversight

What Happened: Trump has fired FDA staff responsible for food safety, medical devices, and tobacco oversight, as part of a broader 5,200-worker purge at HHS agencies. The cuts hit probationary employees, particularly those reviewing food additives, medical devices, and e-cigarettes.

Why It Matters: Slashing FDA oversight weakens food and drug safety, limits consumer protections, and risks regulatory capture by private industry. Experts warn this will cripple hiring and inspections, worsening an already strained workforce.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Slashes Democracy & Election Security Programs

What Happened: Trump halted USAID and State Department democracy programs, fired key contractors, and paused all DHS election security efforts, sidelining officials and removing anti-disinformation resources.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts are deliberately weakening election protections, aiding authoritarian regimes, and dismantling democratic safeguards. This is part of his broader power grab to eliminate oversight, consolidate control, and pave the way for unchecked authoritarian rule.

Source: CNN

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Offers Concessions to Putin Ahead of U.S.-Russia Talks—Without Ukraine

What Happened: Trump is moving toward a deal with Russia on Ukraine, excluding European allies and attempting to weaken Kyiv's position. Trump is planning a direct meeting with Putin, while Secretary of State Rubio and other officials will “represent” the U.S. at Saudi-hosted talks. European leaders, alarmed by the shift, are holding an emergency summit in Paris.

Why It Matters: Trump is betraying Ukraine, undermining Western unity, emboldening authoritarianism, and legitimizing Russia’s genocidal invasion. His hostility toward NATO, alignment with far-right and Nazi parties in Europe, and willingness to hold talks without Ukraine hand Putin a strategic victory— reshaping global security in Moscow’s favor.

Source: CNN

Putin Has Long Wanted More Power in Europe. Trump Could Grant It

What Happened: At the Munich Security Conference, VP Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested the U.S. may move away from Europe and take a softer stance on Russia. Vance criticized European governments for restraining far-right parties—many linked to Russian influence—while Hegseth warned Europe not to assume continued U.S. military support.

Why It Matters: This marks a major geopolitical shift, weakening NATO and handing Putin a long-sought victory. Trump is carrying out Russia’s strategic goals at the expense of U.S. allies and national security.

Source: The New York Times

As Trump Gifts Putin, He Betrays Ukraine

What Happened: At the Munich Security Conference, Vance shocked European leaders by downplaying Russia’s threat and launching an ideological attack on Europe, accusing it of stifling free speech and religion.

Why It Matters: European leaders see Trump’s policies as a betrayal of NATO and Western unity, handing Putin a strategic victory. The New York Times describes this as a “previously unthinkable victory” for Putin, reshaping the global balance of power.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Official Behind USAID Dismantling Met With Christian Nationalists Abroad

What Happened: Peter Marocco, now overseeing foreign aid in the Trump regime, secretly met with sanctioned Bosnian Serb operatives in 2018 while serving at the State Department. The meeting, which defied U.S. policy, legitimized far-right nationalist leaders pushing for a Christian Serb state. Now, as head of foreign assistance, Marocco has gutted USAID funding, sidelined staff, and is shutting down aid programs globally.

Why It Matters: Marocco’s history of prioritizing Christian nationalist policies over U.S. diplomatic objectives raises alarms about his role in dismantling foreign aid. His actions weaken U.S. influence, escalate sectarian tensions abroad, and align with far-right authoritarian movements.

Source: ProPublica

DOGE Official Cited Holocaust Denier as Influence

What Happened: Gavin Kliger, a Musk operative dismantling our agencies and gaining access to our information, credited Holocaust denier Ron Unz for his political awakening in a now-deleted post. Kliger’s social media history includes amplifying white nationalist Nick Fuentes and advocating for military tribunals for undocumented immigrants.

Why It Matters: A key DOGE operative embracing extremist views highlights the pattern of white nationalist influence within Musk’s federal overhaul. With Musk gaining control over agencies, radical ideologies are shaping U.S. policy.

Source: Mother Jones

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nationwide Protests Planned for Presidents Day Against Trump Policies

What Happened: The 50501 Movement is organizing protests across all 50 states on Presidents Day to oppose the Trump regime, including executive orders aimed at cutting federal agencies and rescinding DEI policies. Protesters are also calling for Elon Musk’s removal from his government role and demanding investigations into Trump’s appointees, particularly those tied to Project 2025.

Source: NPR

📊 By the Numbers

400+ — DHS employees fired, weakening cybersecurity , disaster relief, and immigration services.

5,200 — HHS workers cut, impacting FDA food safety , CDC disease detection , and Medicare services .

3.6M —Pending immigration cases backlog worsened as Trump DOJ fires immigration judges.

$400M — HIV funding frozen under Trump’s aid cuts, disrupting treatment in South Africa.

9+ —GOP-led states launched DOGE-inspired task forces to gut government oversight.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump-Putin Talks: Will Ukraine be sidelined in Saudi-hosted “negotiations” as the U.S. capitulates to Russia and Trump hands Putin countless victories? A reminder that Russia can end the war at any time by getting out of Ukraine.

Supreme Court Ruling: Will Trump gain unchecked power to fire independent agency heads?

IRS Data Access: Will Musk’s DOGE gain control over taxpayer information?

Election Security Cuts: How will states compensate for CISA’s halted election protections?

💡 Key Takeaways

Weaponization of Agencies: Mass firings and executive orders continue as Trump and Musk consolidate power.

Privatization of Government: Musk plans to funnel billions to private companies.

Attacks on Oversight: Watchdog agencies like the NLRB, EEOC, and DOJ are being crippled.

Civil Rights Rollbacks: DEI, labor rights, and public health programs continue to be systematically dismantled.

🚨 Call to Action

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.