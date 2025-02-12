Elon Musk takes questions from reporters as President Trump looks on in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday.

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Freezes CFPB, Halting Big Tech Regulations

What Happened: Trump ordered a full work stoppage at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), halting investigations, lawsuits, and enforcement. Cases against Capital One, Walmart, and Cash App, along with new regulations on Apple, Google, and PayPal’s financial services, are suspended.

Why It Matters: The freeze shields corporations from scrutiny, allowing Big Tech to expand into finance unchecked. With Trump and Musk pushing to dismantle the CFPB, consumer protections will be gone. X will exploit the pause to grow its payments business without oversight.

Source: WIRED

Trump’s PACs Paid Millions to Lawyers Now On Government Payroll

What Happened: Trump appointed several of his personal attorneys, who were paid at least $35 million by his PACs, to key roles in his regime. Todd Blanche, now deputy attorney general, received nearly $10 million, while others, including Alina Habba, David Warrington, and John Sauer, were also rewarded with top positions.

Why It Matters: Trump is filling the Justice Department with loyalists who once defended him, creating conflicts of interest and undermining independent law enforcement. This is an effort to shield himself from legal accountability while consolidating control.

Source: ABC News

Trump Seeks Ukraine War Deal in Exchange for Resources

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine to meet President Zelensky as Trump pushes to ‘end’ the war. Trump signaled openness to supplying Ukraine with more weapons—but only in exchange for access to its rare earth minerals, oil, and gas, valued at $500 billion. Trump also hinted at ongoing communication with Putin but refused to disclose details.

Why It Matters: Trump's proposal turns U.S. aid to Ukraine fighting for its sovereignty and democracy into a transactional deal, prioritizing financial gain over geopolitical stability. With Ukraine’s most valuable resources located in Russian-occupied areas, this approach legitimizes Russia’s illegal territorial gains. His secretive contact with Putin raises further concerns over potential backroom deals.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Musk’s Business Empire Thrives as Trump Guts Oversight

What Happened: Trump’s mass firings at regulatory agencies have stalled over 30 investigations into Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink. Agencies like the SEC, NLRB, and FAA, which oversee Musk’s businesses, are now leaderless or controlled by Trump cronies.

Why It Matters: With oversight collapsing, Musk benefits from unchecked federal contracts while holding unprecedented power over government spending and agencies. This blurs the line between corporate interests and state power, accelerating corruption.

Source: The New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Moves to Gut Banking Regulators Without Congress

What Happened: Trump plans to merge the FDIC and OCC under the Treasury Department, bypassing Congress. This follows the shutdown of the CFPB and broader efforts to slash financial oversight. Staff cuts and regulatory rollbacks are expected, shifting power to political appointees.

Why It Matters: Centralizing control over banking regulators weakens financial oversight, increasing corruption and economic instability. With fewer safeguards, Wall Street gains unchecked power, endangering consumers and financial stability.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump Fires USAID Inspector General After Critical Report

What Happened: Trump fired USAID Inspector General Paul K. Martin just one day after his office released a damning report warning that $489 million in food aid was at risk due to Trump’s aid freeze. Martin was dismissed via email, violating a law requiring Congress to be notified 30 days in advance of such removals.

Why It Matters: This is a continued direct attack on independent oversight and officials who scrutinize Trump’s policies will be eliminated. With USAID already gutted by layoffs and an aid freeze, removing its watchdog worsens the crisis, putting millions at risk. By purging inspectors general, Trump gains unchecked control increasing risks of fraud and political misuse.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump Fires Top Labor Official Amid Crackdown on Worker Protections

What Happened: Trump has fired Susan Tsui Grundmann, chair of the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA), continuing his purge of labor officials. The FLRA oversees labor relations for 2.1 million federal employees.

Why It Matters: The firing, which may violate legal protections against Trump’s unilateral removal of FLRA board members, signals his broader push to weaken federal labor protections. Legal challenges are mounting as the regime consolidates control over independent labor agencies.

Source: The Guardian

Trump removes career DOJ official as head of national security division

What Happened: Trump removed Devin DeBacker as acting head of the DOJ’s National Security Division after just weeks in the role, replacing him with Sue Bai. No reason was given, and the move follows Trump’s purge of independent officials across federal agencies.

Why It Matters: This continues Trump’s pattern of sidelining career professionals and replacing them with loyalists, raising concerns about political control over national security. Weakening independent oversight risks politicizing counterterrorism, espionage enforcement, and U.S. sanctions, prioritizing Trump’s interests over national security.

Source: ABC News

Musk Ally ‘Mistakenly’ Had Power to Alter Treasury Payments

What Happened: Treasury officials admitted Marko Elez, a Musk-backed ex-SpaceX engineer, was “mistakenly” given the ability to alter the federal payments system, which handles $5 trillion annually. Meant to have “read-only” access, Elez resigned after racist posts surfaced and was rehired.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s claims of limited access, Musk’s operatives could interfere with government payments, including foreign aid. This breach highlights Musk’s unchecked power and the serious national security risks of private actors manipulating federal funds.

Source: Politico

Musk’s Team Slashes Education Dept. Budget, Faces Legal Pushback

What Happened: Musk slashed $900 million from the Education Department, canceling 89 contracts and 29 diversity-related grants. Cuts target education research, including student learning and school safety. A federal judge temporarily restricted fake DOGE’s access to student data over privacy concerns.

Why It Matters: The cuts cripple education research and student support programs, including for disabled students. Musk’s unchecked power is dismantling public education infrastructure, another Project 2025 goal.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Orders ‘Large Scale’ Federal Work Force Cuts, Expands Musk’s Authority

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing agencies to plan for mass federal workforce reductions and granted Elon Musk sweeping power over future hiring. The order mandates that most agencies can only hire one employee for every four departures and must consult Musk’s team before making new career hires.

Why It Matters: This is a drastic restructuring of the federal government, centralizing hiring power under Musk and stripping agencies of control over their own workforce. The move accelerates Trump’s efforts to gut the civil service, replacing them with loyalists.

Source: The New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Targets FBI Recruits in Purge of Law Enforcement

What Happened: Trump ordered the FBI to provide a list of probationary employees, escalating fears of mass firings. The move follows a broader effort to purge officials involved in Jan. 6 investigations, with Trump appointees already forcing out senior leadership and installing loyalists, including an Elon Musk associate.

Why It Matters: This is a clear attempt to reshape the FBI into a political tool, removing independent law enforcement officials and replacing them with Trump-aligned figures. The chilling effect is already crippling federal law enforcement, creating internal chaos and undermining national security.

Source: NBC News

Musk and Trump Escalate Attacks on Judiciary

What Happened: Musk and Trump lashed out at judges blocking key policies, with Musk calling for impeachment and claiming a "judicial coup." Trump suggested judges were obstructing his agenda, while courts ruled against his spending freeze.

Why It Matters: Attacks on the judiciary undermine legal oversight, fueling fears Trump may defy court rulings. With rising threats against judges and Democratic AGs preparing countermeasures, judicial independence is in danger.

Source: Reuters

Trump Purges Federal Election Security Officials

What Happened: Trump placed 17 CISA election security staffers on leave, stripping state and local election offices of federal cybersecurity support. The sidelined officials had worked to counter cyber threats, foreign interference, and disinformation.

Why It Matters: This purge cripples federal election security, making U.S. elections more vulnerable to foreign manipulation. Trump has long attacked CISA for debunking his election fraud claims—this move cements his control by removing watchdogs and eliminating oversight.

Source: ABC News

Dept of Education Moves to Erase Transgender Athletes’ Records

What Happened: Trump’s Department of Education has ordered the NCAA and high school sports federations to erase records, titles, and awards won by transgender athletes competing in female categories. The move follows Trump’s executive order banning transgender participation in women’s sports, prompting the NCAA to revise its policies.

Why It Matters: This is a sweeping rollback of rights for transgender athletes, aligning sports policy with the regime’s broader crackdown on gender identity recognition. By retroactively stripping achievements, the regime sets a precedent for erasing trans inclusion from public records, fueling legal and civil rights battles. This tactic suggests that Trump will continue to weaponize agencies and erase any data he chooses.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump FBI Pick Accused of Secretly Ordering Purges

What Happened: Sen. Dick Durbin accused Trump’s FBI nominee, Kash Patel, of secretly orchestrating mass firings at the FBI while publicly denying involvement. Whistleblowers allege Patel issued orders via the White House to remove agents tied to Trump investigations, including Jan. 6 cases.

Why It Matters: Patel may have perjured himself under oath, but more critically, his actions mirror authoritarian purges—gutting independent law enforcement to install loyalists. Trump’s dismantling of the FBI signals a full-blown weaponization of justice to serve his regime.

Source: NBC News

Trump Blocks AP Reporter Over Refusal to Use ‘Gulf of America’

What Happened: Trump barred an AP reporter from an Oval Office event after the outlet refused to use "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico." AP rejected the name change, calling it lacking international authority.

Why It Matters: This move is an authoritarian attack on press freedom, punishing journalists for noncompliance and refusing to disseminate Trump’s propaganda.

Source: CBS News

PBS Eliminates DEI Office Under Trump Pressure

What Happened: PBS shut down its DEI office and let go of its staff, citing compliance with Trump’s executive order banning DEI initiatives. The move comes as PBS faces an FCC investigation led by Trump-appointed Chairman Brendan Carr, a key figure in Project 2025, which seeks to cut public broadcasting funding.

Why It Matters: By pressuring PBS, his regime is weaponizing federal oversight to dismantle DEI efforts, suppress independent journalism, and impose ideological control over public media.

Source: NPR

Trump White House to Keep Visitor Logs Secret

What Happened: Trump’s regime announced it would not release White House visitor logs during his second term, continuing his first-term policy. Unlike Biden, who published records monthly, Trump officials argue they are not required to disclose the logs under the Presidential Records Act.

Why It Matters: Hiding visitor records shields influence from lobbyists, foreign entities, and donors. With Trump’s purge of oversight, this secrecy raises alarms over accountability and government transparency.

Source: Fox News

FEMA Official Defies Court Order, Freezes Grants as Trump Escalates War on Federal Agencies

What Happened: A senior FEMA official froze grant funding despite a court ruling ordering aid restoration. This follows Trump’s push to dismantle FEMA, firing four officials for alleged disloyalty. Musk, overseeing budget cuts, echoed Trump’s attacks, claiming FEMA misused $59 million on migrant housing. Trump now calls for FEMA’s complete shutdown.

Why It Matters: Defying court rulings signals a constitutional crisis as Trump weaponizes agencies. The FEMA purge aligns with Musk’s push to gut oversight, leaving states vulnerable to disasters without federal aid.

Source: NBC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Orders Military to Erase Webpages on Women’s Service

What Happened: The Army and Navy have removed webpages highlighting the contributions of female service members to comply with Trump’s executive order eliminating DEI programs. The Navy’s “Women of Courage and Intelligence” page and the Army’s “Women in Army History” section were taken down, though some pages have been re-uploaded after backlash.

Why It Matters: Erasing the history of women in the military is part of a broader effort to rewrite history and further marginalize service members who have historically fought for recognition. This move aligns with the regime’s larger purge of diversity initiatives across government agencies, reinforcing a rigid ideological agenda at the expense of historical accuracy.

Source: Military Times

US aid freeze sets back fight against human trafficking in Cambodia

What Happened: Trump’s foreign aid freeze has forced shelters and rescue organizations fighting human trafficking in Cambodia to scale back or shut down. Victims of forced labor and scam operations, many lured under false pretenses, now have nowhere to turn as funding for rescues and shelters is cut off.

Why It Matters: The freeze abandons victims trapped in exploitative forced labor schemes, including those targeting Americans. By crippling anti-trafficking efforts, the regime is enabling criminal networks to expand, undermining U.S. commitments to combat modern slavery while further isolating vulnerable populations.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Moves to Weaken Federal Worker Protections

What Happened: Trump submitted draft regulations to strip civil service protections from career federal employees involved in policy, making it easier to fire those seen as obstructing Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: This paves the way for a purge of nonpartisan civil servants, replacing them with loyalists. It centralizes presidential power over government agencies, eroding institutional independence and accelerating Trump’s grip over the federal workforce.

Source: Politico

Military Ends Recruiting at Prestigious Black Engineering Event

What Happened: The Army and other military branches have dropped recruiting efforts at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards, a key event for STEM talent. This follows Trump’s purge of diversity initiatives in the military.

Why It Matters: The decision cuts off the military from a pipeline of highly qualified Black engineers, weakening efforts to attract top technical talent. It underscores the regime’s extremist agenda and will potentially harm military readiness and innovation.

Source: Military.com

🌐 Imperial Watch

GOP Lawmaker Proposes Renaming Greenland ‘Red, White, and Blueland’

What Happened: Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced the "Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025," proposing to rename Greenland and authorizing Trump to negotiate its acquisition from Denmark. The bill directs the Interior Secretary to enforce the name change on official maps and documents.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push to rename and acquire Greenland signals broader imperial ambitions, including past remarks on annexing Canada, stealing Gaza, and reclaiming the Panama Canal. Denmark and Greenland strongly oppose U.S. control, escalating geopolitical tensions and straining diplomatic relations with a NATO ally.

Source: The Hill

Trump’s Gaza Plan Mirrors Imperialist Playbook, Echoes Putin’s Land Grabs

What Happened: Trump doubled down on his plan to “own” and “cherish” Gaza, openly proposing the U.S. take control of the territory, remove Palestinians, and redevelop it into a ‘luxury’ destination. Ignoring Jordan’s objections, Trump insisted Palestinians should lose their land and be relocated to third countries and suggested he could pressure Jordan and Egypt by withholding U.S. aid.

Why It Matters: Trump’s rhetoric mirrors imperialist land grabs, treating Gaza as real estate for U.S. control while displacing its population. His vision—a forced resettlement followed by Western redevelopment—parallels Putin’s annexation of Ukrainian territory under the guise of “stabilization.”

Source: CNN

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge Orders HHS, CDC, and FDA to Restore Deleted Health Webpages

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration to restore deleted webpages containing crucial health information. The agencies had removed the content in compliance with Trump’s executive order banning “gender ideology.” The ruling grants a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit from Doctors for America, which argued the deletions violated federal law and endangered patient care.

Source: CBS News

Appeals Court Denies Trump Admin's Request to Maintain Funding Freeze

What Happened: A federal appeals court rejected Trump’s attempt to block a judge’s order requiring the immediate unfreezing of federal grants. The court ruled that the Justice Department failed to demonstrate specific harm from lifting the freeze.

Source: The Hill

Watchdog Sues DOJ for Trump Classified Docs Report, Questions FBI Nominee Kash Patel

What Happened: American Oversight has filed an emergency lawsuit demanding the release of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on Trump’s handling of classified documents. The report could shed light on Kash Patel’s involvement and whether he misled the public about Trump’s declassification claims. Patel’s nomination to lead the FBI is set for a vote this week.

Source: American Oversight

📊 By the Numbers

30+ federal investigations into Musk’s companies stalled

$489 million in food aid frozen after USAID watchdog fired

$35 million+ paid to Trump’s lawyers before they joined his administration

17 election security staffers placed on leave , crippling federal election oversight

$13 billion in federal contracts secured by Musk’s companies over 5 years

4 senior FEMA officials were fired for refusing to freeze disaster relief grants

800+ military recruits lost after Trump ends diversity outreach at Black engineering event

$900 million slashed from Education Department , gutting research and student programs

50+ lawsuits filed against Trump’s executive actions , setting up major legal battles

100+ contracts with 17 federal agencies linked to Musk’s companies

🔎 What to Watch Next

Constitutional Crisis in the Making: With Musk and Trump allies attacking judges and defying court rulings, will the administration outright refuse legal decisions?

Mass Deportations: DHS’s plan to deputize IRS agents for immigration enforcement raises concerns of civil rights abuses.

Ukraine Aid for Resources Deal: Will Ukraine accept Trump’s proposed trade of military aid for rare earth minerals, despite the risk of legitimizing Russian-occupied territory?

Election Security in Jeopardy: How will state and local election officials respond after Trump sidelined 17 CISA staffers, weakening cybersecurity defenses?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump Targets Watchdogs: The continued purge of ethics officials, inspectors general, and whistleblower protection leaders removes key safeguards against corruption and consolidation of power.

Weaponizing the DOJ: Trump is stacking his regime with former personal attorneys, blurring the line between his legal defense and federal law enforcement.

Attacks on Press Freedom: Trump banning an AP reporter for refusing to use "Gulf of America" shows an escalation in state-mandated terminology and media suppression.

Authoritarian Moves: Trump halts enforcement of anti-bribery laws, revokes security clearances of opponents, and fires labor board officials to crush unions.

🚨 Call to Action

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s media suppression tactics.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.