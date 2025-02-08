A worker removes the U.S. Agency for International Development sign on their headquarters on February 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Kash Patel Took Payment From Russian Filmmaker With Kremlin Ties

What Happened: Kash Patel was paid $25,000 by Global Tree Pictures, a company owned by Igor Lopatonok, a filmmaker with direct Kremlin ties who has produced Russian propaganda. The payment was listed as an “honorarium” for Patel’s participation in a Tucker Carlson-backed docuseries that pushed anti-Western conspiracy theories and depicted Trump allies as victims of a deep-state plot.

Why It Matters: If confirmed, Patel would lead the agency responsible for countering Russian espionage, despite financial ties to a Kremlin-linked entity. His appointment signals a dangerous shift in U.S. intelligence, as Trump dismantles Russia sanctions enforcement and questions support for Ukraine.

Source: Washington Post

Trump's media company gave a roughly $800,000 stock award to his pick for FBI director

What Happened: Kash Patel received $800,000 in stock from Trump Media & Technology Group just days before his Senate confirmation hearing. Patel did not disclose the stock award in his financial disclosure report.

Why It Matters: Patel’s financial ties to Trump’s media company compromise FBI independence, mirroring Russia, where Kremlin loyalists have influence or control over various agencies. His appointment reinforces Trump’s intent to weaponize the FBI against political enemies.

Source: Business Insider

Trump Air Force nominee arranged satellite contract in manner that favored Musk's SpaceX

What Happened: Troy Meink, Trump’s Air Force Secretary nominee, allegedly structured a multibillion-dollar NRO spy satellite contract to favor Musk’s SpaceX. The 2021 deal, initially worth $1.8 billion, was tailored to SpaceX’s capabilities, prompting complaints and an internal probe. Meink reportedly warned L3Harris against protesting the award.

Why It Matters: This exposes more Trump-era corruption, with Fake DOGE allowing Musk and Trump’s loyalists to consolidate power, erode oversight, and enrich allies while dismantling accountability. Trump is outsourcing national security decisions to an unelected billionaire and his inner circle.

Source: Reuters

Trump Considering Blagojevich for Ambassador to Serbia

What Happened: Trump is reportedly considering Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor convicted on 17 corruption charges, for U.S. ambassador to Serbia. Blagojevich, whose sentence was commuted by Trump in 2020, has been a vocal Trump supporter and recently met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

Why It Matters: Appointing a convicted corrupt politician as the U.S. envoy to Serbia would be a blatant insult to democratic governance. It also raises ethics concerns, given Trump’s business ties in Serbia, including a proposed Trump-branded hotel in Belgrade. This further highlights Trump's prioritization of loyalty over diplomatic credibility.

Source: POLITICO

The Elite Lawyers Working for Elon Musk’s DOGE Include Former Supreme Court Clerks

What Happened: Elon Musk’s Fake DOGE has recruited conservative lawyers, including: James Burnham, former Trump White House lawyer and Gorsuch clerk, Keenan Kmiec, a former Chief Justice Roberts clerk, now with crypto ties, and Jacob Altik, a future Gorsuch clerk and former Neomi Rao clerk.

Why It Matters: FAKE DOGE is stacking itself with Supreme Court clerks and Trump DOJ loyalists to shield its corruption and legalize its power grab. As lawsuits challenge its legal strategy erodes the separation of powers. A Supreme Court showdown looms over Musk’s unchecked control and gutting of government agencies.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Purges Inspectors General Investigating Musk’s Businesses

What Happened: Trump fired over a dozen inspectors general, including at least five agencies that have investigated Elon Musk’s companies, many of which hold billions in government contracts. The move follows Musk’s $288 million in support for Trump’s 2024 campaign and his unprecedented power as head of the US government.

Why It Matters: This mass purge eliminates key watchdogs overseeing Musk’s businesses, removing oversight and accountability for potential fraud or abuse. With Musk already consolidating control over federal agencies, this move further shields him from scrutiny, solidifying fears of capture of government institutions.

Source: The Lever

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Treasury Warned DOGE’s Access to Payments Poses ‘Insider Threat’

What Happened: A confidential Treasury assessment flagged fake DOGE’s access to the U.S. government’s $5 trillion payment system as an “unprecedented insider threat risk.” The warning, issued by federal contractor Booz Allen Hamilton, urged the Treasury to immediately suspend DOGE’s access and investigate any changes made by Elon Musk’s operatives. Despite this, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appointed Musk ally Tom Krause—with no prior government experience—to oversee the system.

Why It Matters: The appointment of unvetted Musk operatives to control federal payments jeopardizes national security and risks exposing sensitive data of all Americans, U.S. spies, Pentagon contractors, and other sensitive recipients. Adversaries like Russia and China will exploit any vulnerabilities in the system.

Source: Washington Post

Musk Moves to Dismantle Consumer Protection Bureau

What Happened: Elon Musk’s operatives have infiltrated the CFPB, raising alarms over potential access to sensitive data. Musk posted “CFPB RIP” on X, signaling plans to dismantle the agency.

Why It Matters: The CFPB has recovered $20B for consumers and regulates financial institutions, including Musk’s X payments system. Critics warn of conflicts of interest, while Republicans cheer the move as long overdue.

Source: POLITICO

Members of Congress denied access to Department of Education

What Happened: Multiple Democratic lawmakers were denied entry to the Department of Education on Friday by Musk’s operatives. The lawmakers were seeking an emergency meeting over reports Trump plans to shut down the agency. Armed federal officers were called to the scene.

Why It Matters: Blocking elected officials from federal agencies signals increasing authoritarian control over government functions.

Source: The Hill

Musk’s DOGE Operatives Gain Access to Energy Department, Raising Security Concerns

What Happened: Three Musk operatives have started working inside the U.S. Energy Department, raising alarms about their access to personnel files, financial data, and federal grant disbursement records. One member, former SpaceX intern Luke Farritor, has been embedded in the department’s IT office, appearing in internal email and messaging systems.

Why It Matters: Despite claims that Musk’s operatives lack security clearances, their access to sensitive government data raises serious risks of breaches and misuse. This underscores Musk’s unchecked influence and the growing threat of corruption within federal agencies. With the regime repeatedly lying to push its agenda, official statements can no longer be trusted.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s Top DC Prosecutor Launches Probe Based on Musk’s Referral

What Happened: Ed Martin, Trump’s top prosecutor in DC, publicly announced an investigation into government employees accused of theft and threats, based on a referral from Elon Musk. The probe's details remain unclear, but Martin vowed to pursue those deemed disloyal to the regime.

Why It Matters: This politically motivated investigation weaponizes law enforcement to target civil servants, violating DOJ rules on impartiality. Martin, a Trump loyalist and Jan. 6 sympathizer, has openly advocated for insurrectionists. His public announcement of the probe signals a dangerous shift toward authoritarian lawfare—where justice is wielded as a tool of political retribution.

Source: Reuters

Trump DOJ Agrees to Delay Public Disclosure of FBI Agents on Jan. 6 Cases

What Happened: Trump reached a temporary agreement with the FBI Agents Association, ‘promising’ not to publicly release the names of FBI employees involved in Jan. 6 investigations without a two-day advance notice. The Justice Department originally demanded a full list of 5,000 personnel, raising fears of retaliation against career law enforcement officials.

Why It Matters: This does little to protect FBI agents who investigated Trump’s cronies and insurrectionists. His DOJ can still weaponize the list for purges, retaliation, or leaks to right-wing groups, putting agents at serious risk.

Source: POLITICO

At Justice Dept., Trump’s Former Criminal Defender Emerges as His Enforcer

What Happened: Emil Bove, Trump’s acting deputy attorney general, has become the regime’s chief enforcer, overseeing forced transfers of career officials, firing prosecutors investigating Trump, and demanding names of FBI agents who worked on Jan. 6 cases. His power grab has sparked internal resistance, with FBI leadership refusing to fully comply and lawsuits piling up.

Why It Matters: Bove’s actions signal a direct assault on the DOJ’s independence, using the Justice Department as a political weapon to purge those deemed disloyal. His targeting of Jan. 6 investigators raises fears of retaliation and intimidation, sending a chilling message to federal law enforcement. With Kash Patel expected to take over the FBI, Trump is consolidating absolute control over federal investigative powers, making institutional resistance nearly impossible.

Source: NYT

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Appoints Himself Kennedy Center Chair, Citing Disapproval of Drag Shows

What Happened: Trump announced he will take over as chairman of the Kennedy Center, removing existing board members and installing a new leadership team. He criticized the center for hosting drag performances and vowed to reshape its programming.

Why It Matters: This move politicizes a major cultural institution, signaling further government interference in the arts to push Trump’s ideological agenda. By targeting LGBTQ+ performances, the regime is escalating its broader culture war. A tactic seen in Russia.

Source: WSJ

Trump Megadonor Seeks to Overturn Press Freedom Ruling

What Happened: Steve Wynn, a Trump megadonor, has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn New York Times v. Sullivan, the 1964 ruling that protects journalists from lawsuits when reporting on public officials.

Why It Matters: This threatens press freedom, making it easier for powerful figures to silence journalists through lawsuits. It aligns with Trump’s broader authoritarian crackdown on the media, mirroring tactics used in Russia and China to suppress investigative reporting and shield corruption.

Source: David Enrich (NYT) on X

Pentagon Expels More News Outlets, Welcomes Right-Wing Media

What Happened: The Pentagon doubled the number of news organizations being forced out of their dedicated office spaces, including CNN, The Washington Post, The Hill, and The War Zone. This follows the eviction of The New York Times, NBC, Politico, and NPR.

Incoming replacements include Breitbart, Newsmax, OANN, and The Daily Caller—right wing outlets aligned with Trump. The Defense Department claims this is part of a "media rotation program."

Why It Matters: This is a clear purge of critical media voices, replacing them with pro-Trump outlets in a blatant attempt to reshape Pentagon coverage. By pushing out independent journalism and embedding partisan propaganda, the regime is eroding press freedom and further politicizing military reporting.

Source: Reuters

Trump Establishes White House Faith Office, Citing Christian Persecution

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order creating a White House Faith Office under the Domestic Policy Council, led by Rev. Paula White, a longtime religious adviser. The office will coordinate with Attorney General Pam Bondi to combat "anti-Christian bias" and push for faith-based influence in policymaking.

Why It Matters: This move mirrors authoritarian religious nationalism, using government power to favor Christianity, erode church-state separation, and embed religious influence in federal agencies. Similar to Putin’s use of the Orthodox Church, it signals a broader effort to consolidate power under a faith-based political agenda.

Source: The Hill

Trump Fires National Archivist

What Happened: Trump abruptly dismissed Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States, late Friday. White House official Sergio Gor announced the firing on X, thanking Shogan for her service but offering no explanation. Shogan, appointed by President Biden in 2022, was caught off guard by the firing.

Why It Matters: The National Archives played a key role in exposing Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, making this an act of political retaliation. With control over presidential records, Trump’s handpicked replacement could rewrite history, obstruct investigations, and shield his regime from future scrutiny.

Source: CNN

Trump Revokes Biden’s Security Clearance in Retaliatory Move

What Happened: Trump announced he revoked Joe Biden’s security clearance, citing Biden’s alleged mental decline and claiming the access was only a "courtesy" for former presidents.

Why It Matters: This move is a clear act of political retribution, further escalating Trump’s weaponization of government institutions. It sets a dangerous precedent where national security decisions are dictated by personal grievances rather than strategic necessity.

Source: WSJ

Trump Defies Court, Pushes Birthright Citizenship Ban

What Happened: A federal judge ruled Trump’s order ending birthright citizenship unconstitutional, issuing a nationwide block. The judge accused Trump of ignoring the rule of law.

Why It Matters: Trump’s defiance of court rulings signals a dangerous erosion of judicial authority. His regime’s push to override constitutional protections sets the stage for a legal and constitutional crisis, reinforcing his authoritarian grip.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Moves to Restart Family Detention for Migrants

What Happened: Trump is preparing to reinstate family detention centers, reversing Biden-era policies that allowed families to remain in the U.S. under monitoring programs. ICE is soliciting bids from private prison companies to reopen large-scale family detention facilities in Texas, with the potential for more centers to follow. Tens of thousands of families with final deportation orders could soon be fast-tracked for arrest and removal.

Why It Matters: This mass detention plan risks separating mixed-status families, forcing legal U.S. residents to choose between staying or leaving with deported relatives. Civil rights groups warn it revives Trump’s past human rights abuses, including the loss of young children in detention, leading to trauma, overcrowding, and legal violations.

Source: NBC News

Trump’s Deportation Tactics Spark International Outrage Over Shackling of Indian Migrants

What Happened: Over 100 Indian migrants deported from the U.S. were shackled for the entire 40-hour flight, including during bathroom breaks, fueling outrage in India. Protests erupted in New Delhi, with lawmakers condemning Trump’s crackdown and mocking his friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Why It Matters: The treatment of deportees has escalated diplomatic tensions just days before Modi’s scheduled visit to the White House. Indian officials and deportees are demanding accountability, questioning the harsh measures and their implications for U.S.-India relations.

Source: CNN

Trump Slashes University Research Funds, Threatening Medical Breakthroughs

What Happened: Trump announced a new NIH policy capping indirect research funds at 15%, down from 50-60% at some institutions. This will gut $9 billion in support for lab facilities, equipment, and staff at top universities, including Harvard, Yale, and Johns Hopkins. The policy, set to take effect Monday, aligns with Project 2025 goals to defund institutions seen as promoting “woke” policies.

Why It Matters: This drastic cut threatens biomedical research, stalling clinical trials, halting life-saving treatments, and crippling efforts to combat cancer, Alzheimer’s, and infectious diseases. Universities, already budgeting for these funds, face devastating shortfalls that could result in mass layoffs, lab closures, and an exodus of top scientists.

Source: NYT

USAID Humanitarian Work Halted as Trump Guts Agency

What Happened: Trump’s takeover of USAID has effectively stopped all humanitarian aid, despite claims of waivers for lifesaving programs. Elon Musk has seized control, furloughing staff and blocking funds, leaving aid organizations unable to continue operations.

Why It Matters: This deliberate sabotage of U.S. foreign aid has left millions without emergency food, medicine, and shelter, causing mass layoffs and forcing American families stationed abroad into crisis. With no staff left to process funding requests, aid partners are collapsing, and USAID families face homelessness upon returning to the U.S. Trump and Musk’s move to dismantle USAID is not just a political power play—it is a global humanitarian disaster that benefits Russia and China and weakens U.S. influence worldwide.

Source: ABC News

More GOP-led states seek to follow Trump’s lead in defining male and female

What Happened: Alabama and multiple GOP-led states are moving to legally define male and female based solely on reproductive anatomy at birth, following Trump’s executive order rejecting gender transition. At least nine states have already enacted similar laws, and more bills are advancing in Nebraska, Wyoming, Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, and South Carolina.

Why It Matters: This coordinated push seeks to erase legal recognition of transgender individuals, restricting access to ID changes, bathrooms, healthcare, and legal protections. By weaponizing state laws against trans rights, these measures escalate discrimination, put marginalized communities at greater risk of violence, and solidify an extreme federal-state crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights.

Source: AP

📰 In Other Alarming News

DOGE operative fired from cybersecurity internship for leaking company information

What Happened: A 19-year-old Musk operative, Edward Coristine, was previously fired from a cybersecurity internship for leaking company information, raising serious concerns about his access to federal systems. Coristine later bragged in online chats that he retained access to company servers and could have wiped them if he wanted.

Why It Matters: These unvetted, extremist operatives now have access to sensitive government data, including classified materials, personnel records, data of all Americans, and federal payments.

Source: The Independent

Trump Calls for Rehiring DOGE Staffer Who Resigned Over Racist Posts

What Happened: Marko Elez, a DOGE operative embedded at the Treasury Department, resigned after reports linked him to a deleted social media account advocating racism and eugenics. Despite the controversy, Trump, JD Vance, and Elon Musk are reinstated him.

Why It Matters: The reinstatement an unvetted official with extremist views shows how Trump and Musk are remaking the government with ideological loyalists. Elez’s access to sensitive financial systems highlights the dangerous lack of oversight as Musk consolidates control.

Source: WSJ

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s USAID Purge

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s plan to place 2,200 USAID workers on leave, dealing a setback to his regime’s push to gut the foreign aid agency. The lawsuit, filed by government employee groups, argues that the regime is illegally dismantling USAID without congressional approval.

Source: Washington Post

19 States Sue to Block Musk’s DOGE from Accessing Americans’ Personal Data

What Happened: Nineteen Democratic attorneys general sued the Trump regime, arguing that Elon Musk’s FAKE DOGE unlawfully accessed sensitive Treasury Department records, including Social Security numbers and bank account details. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims DOGE’s access violates federal law and threatens the privacy and security of millions of Americans.

Source: AP

📊 By the Numbers

$800K – Undisclosed stock award Kash Patel received from Trump’s media company before his FBI nomination.

$25,000 – Payment Kash Patel received from Global Tree Pictures, owned by a pro-Kremlin filmmaker.

$1.8 Billion – Initial value of the 2021 classified spy satellite contract awarded to Elon’s SpaceX.

19 – Number of states suing to block DOGE from accessing Americans' personal financial data.

100+ – Indian migrants shackled during 40-hour deportation flight, sparking international outrage.

5 – Inspectors General fired after investigating Musk’s businesses under Trump’s orders.

$9B – Research funds cut from universities due to Trump’s NIH cap on indirect funding.

1964 – Year of New York Times v. Sullivan, the landmark ruling protecting journalists from libel lawsuits when reporting on public officials.

5,000 FBI Personnel – Trump’s DOJ demanded a full list, raising fears of mass retaliation and purges.

$20 Billion – Amount recovered by CFPB for consumers, now under attack by Musk’s Fake DOGE.

$5 Trillion – Treasury’s payment system flagged as an "unprecedented insider threat risk" due to Musk’s access.

$288 Million – Amount Musk spent to help elect Trump, now reaping rewards through unchecked government control.

17 Corruption Charges – Conviction record of Rod Blagojevich, whom Trump is considering for U.S. ambassador to Serbia.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Patel’s FBI Confirmation Fight – Will Senate Republicans break ranks over his undisclosed stock award and Russia-linked payment?

DOGE’s Next Target – After USAID and the CFPB, which government agency will Musk’s operatives infiltrate next?

Supreme Court Cases – How will legal challenges to Trump’s executive overreach, including birthright citizenship and federal purges, unfold?

Trump’s Meeting with Modi – Will India escalate diplomatic tensions over the treatment of deported migrants?

The Fate of the FBI – With Trump already demanding lists of Jan. 6 investigators, will a mass purge of FBI agents begin next week?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump continues to cement his authoritarian grip by stacking federal agencies with loyalists and purging career officials.

Elon Musk’s unchecked power over government operations, finance, and law enforcement poses a massive national security risk.

Trump’s disregard for legal rulings on birthright citizenship and DOJ independence signals a constitutional crisis in the making.

The weaponization of law enforcement against civil servants and political opponents is accelerating, with DOJ and FBI leadership facing extreme partisan control.

