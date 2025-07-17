U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wait to detain a person, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 15

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Landlord Seeks to Evict GOP Rep. Cory Mills Over $85K in Unpaid Rent

What Happened: Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills is being sued by his D.C. landlord for failing to pay over $85,000 in rent on a luxury apartment. Mills blames a payment processing glitch, but records show repeated late payments and prior legal threats.

Why It Matters: Mills sits on powerful House committees and claims to fight for fiscal responsibility—yet he’s facing eviction while under ethics investigation for shady finances. It’s another MAGA hypocrisy exposed.

Trump’s CFPB Drops Major Cases Protecting Big Banks and Corporations

What Happened: Under Trump, the CFPB dropped lawsuits against Capital One, Walmart, Zelle, and Navy Federal, erasing billions in refunds and penalties owed to consumers. Overdraft fee caps were also repealed.

Why It Matters: The agency meant to protect consumers is now shielding corporations—leaving everyday Americans exposed to fraud and abuse.

US delays rule on Gulf of Mexico whale protections by two years

What Happened: Trump delayed protections for the critically endangered Rice’s whale—of which fewer than 100 remain—by two years. The move halts a proposed rule to limit oil and gas drilling in parts of the Gulf of Mexico, under pressure from fossil fuel interests, and reverses Biden-era efforts to expand the whale’s protected habitat.

Why It Matters: Trump is siding with oil lobbyists. Delaying protections risks driving a critically endangered whale to extinction—just to keep drilling unrestricted.

US SEC ends Cognizant bribery case that the Justice Department also abandoned

What Happened: The SEC dropped its civil bribery case against two former Cognizant execs after Trump froze enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The DOJ also dropped related criminal charges over a $2 million bribe to an Indian official. Trump called the FCPA a “horrible law” and claimed ending it would help U.S. businesses compete overseas.

Why It Matters: This is open season for corporate corruption. Trump has gutted America’s anti-bribery law, signaling that foreign bribery is now fair game if it helps U.S. companies profit.

US SEC ousts head of accounting watchdog

What Happened: SEC Chairman Paul Atkins forced out Erica Williams, head of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, effective July 22. Williams, a Democrat appointed in 2022, led aggressive reforms and imposed record penalties on corporate auditors. Her removal follows the GOP takeover of the SEC under Trump.

Why It Matters: This is another purge of a tough regulator. Trump’s SEC is dismantling financial oversight, weakening protections, as corporate accountability needs to be strengthened.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump wants 5-seat pickup from redraw of Texas congressional map

What Happened: Trump is pushing Texas Republicans to redraw congressional maps to add five new GOP-friendly seats, aiming to secure House control in 2026. The move comes ahead of a special legislative session and could spark similar efforts in other GOP-led states. “There could be some other states we’re going to get another three, or four or five in addition. Texas would be the biggest one.” Trump said. “Just a simple redrawing we pick up five seats.”

Why It Matters: This is another direct attack on fair elections. Trump is using gerrymandering to try and rig the system in his favor—redrawing districts to lock in GOP dominance and suppress opposition. It’s a power grab designed to bypass voters and entrench minority rule between election cycles.

Trump reshaped the Supreme Court. Now emergency appeals are helping him reshape the government

What Happened: Trump has turned the Supreme Court’s emergency docket into a political weapon, fast-tracking radical policies—like purging federal workers, stripping protections from immigrants, and gutting agencies like the Education Department—without full legal review. With a court he reshaped, Trump is bypassing lower courts, getting green lights with no explanations, and enacting sweeping changes while final rulings remain pending.

Why It Matters: This is judicial capture in action. Trump is rewriting the government by exploiting a shadow legal process, and the Supreme Court is letting him do it—with no transparency, accountability, and no way to undo the damaging actions.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

The FBI's Jeffrey Epstein Prison Video Had Nearly 3 Minutes Cut Out

What Happened: Metadata from the DOJ’s so-called “raw” Epstein prison video reveals nearly 3 minutes were removed just before the infamous “missing minute.” The FBI edited the footage using Adobe Premiere, stitched together two clips, and cut nearly 2:53 from one—undermining claims the video was unaltered.

Why It Matters: This raises serious questions about transparency and possible evidence tampering in Epstein’s death. The government’s timeline doesn’t add up—and DOJ is now accused of covering up key footage, fueling new suspicion from both allies and critics.

Immigration agents demand tenant information from landlords, stirring questions and confusion

What Happened: DHS is issuing subpoenas without a judge’s signature, pressuring landlords to hand over tenant files—leases, IDs, rental applications, even details on roommates. Legal experts say the subpoenas may not be enforceable and are being used to intimidate landlords into aiding mass deportations.

Why It Matters: This is another step toward turning private citizens into tools of state surveillance. Landlords are being coerced into spying on tenants—without warrants—as part of Trump’s broader effort to sidestep legal protections and expand his deportation dragnet.

Dismissals at Justice Dept. Would Bypass Civil Service and Whistle-Blower Laws

What Happened: Trump officials purged over 20 career Justice Department staff—including ethics lawyers and ex-Jack Smith prosecutors—without cause or proper process. Whistleblowers say they were targeted for resisting Trump’s revenge agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump continues replacing independent DOJ officials with subservients, eroding legal safeguards, and turning justice into a political weapon.

US opens probe into University of Michigan's foreign funding

What Happened: The Department of Education is investigating the University of Michigan over $86 million in alleged undisclosed foreign funding, citing national security concerns tied to a lab used by Chinese nationals—claims some experts dispute.

Why It Matters: This continues Trump’s crackdown on elite universities, using national security as a pretext to target campuses. It mirrors past politically driven probes and raises alarms about federal overreach and academic freedom.

Trump's Controversial Pick for Pentagon Personnel Chief Confirmed by Senate

What Happened: The Senate confirmed extremist and retired Gen. Anthony Tata as Pentagon personnel chief in a 52–46 party-line vote. Known for past Islamophobic remarks and conspiracy theories, Tata will now oversee 3 million Defense Department employees.

Why It Matters: Tata’s appointment marks another step in politicizing the military. He backs purging Biden-era officers and using troops domestically—advancing Trump’s goal of turning the Pentagon into a loyalist force.

U.S. senator wants DOGE out of sensitive payment system for farmers

What Happened: Sen. Tammy Baldwin is urging the USDA to revoke unauthorized DOGE’s access to a sensitive database controlling billions in farm payments and loans. An unvetted DOGE operative with no agricultural background was given unprecedented access to edit or cancel payments, raising alarm among lawmakers and farmers alike.

Why It Matters: Unauthorized DOGE’s control over farm data and relief systems threatens food security and farmers’ trust. Trump’s operatives are weaponizing access without oversight—delaying aid, risking manipulation, and turning vital infrastructure into a political tool while building a surveillance state.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump sues to oust Corporation for Public Broadcasting board members

What Happened: Trump filed a lawsuit to remove 3 CPB board members appointed by Biden, claiming they refused to step down after he fired them. This move escalates his broader push to defund and dismantle public media like PBS and NPR.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to seize control of public media by force—purging independent board members to silence dissenting voices and reshape U.S. broadcasting into a partisan echo chamber.

Trump says Democratic rival Schiff should be 'brought to justice' for alleged fraud

What Happened: Trump called for Sen. Adam Schiff to be “brought to justice” over alleged mortgage “fraud,” despite no charges being filed. Schiff denies wrongdoing, calling it political payback for leading Trump’s first impeachment.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian playbook 101—Trump is weaponizing federal power to punish enemies and intimidate dissent, echoing tactics used by Putin in Russia.

For Trump, Domestic Adversaries Are Not Just Wrong, They Are ‘Evil’

What Happened: Trump is escalating attacks on critics, calling Democrats and journalists “evil” and suggesting prosecutions, imprisonment, and even stripping citizenship. He pushed for jailing a former Biden official and floated deporting Rosie O’Donnell for criticism. Military officials, echoing his line, skipped a major security forum to avoid “globalists.”

Why It Matters: Labeling dissent as “evil” lays the groundwork for authoritarian crackdowns. Trump is reframing opposition as a threat to be eliminated—not debated—mirroring the tactics of autocrats who criminalize criticism.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows

What Happened: A leaked ICE memo shows Trump officials plan to block bond hearings for migrants, paving the way for indefinite detention. Backed by new funding to jail 100,000 people, the move would overturn decades of legal precedent.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting due process to expand mass detention. Stripping migrants of hearings is a dangerous step—criminalizing presence and flooding detention centers without judicial review.

Trump Resumes Third-Country Deportation Flights

What Happened: Trump officials deported five migrants from Vietnam, Yemen, Laos, Jamaica, and Cuba to Eswatini, resuming third-country deportation flights after a Supreme Court greenlight.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court greenlit a policy of forcibly relocating migrants to countries they have no connection to—circumventing asylum rights and exposing them to danger. It’s state-sanctioned cruelty.

Irish Tourist Jailed by ICE for Three-Day Overstay: ‘Nobody Is Safe’

What Happened: Thomas, a 35-year-old tourist from Ireland, was jailed for nearly 100 days after overstaying his U.S. visa by just three days due to a medical emergency. Though he agreed to deportation, Trump’s policies kept him locked up in ICE and federal prison under brutal conditions.

Why It Matters: This shows the inhumanity of Trump’s immigration crackdown. Even minor visa issues by legal visitors now lead to mass detention—proof that under Trump, no one is safe from the regime’s cruelty and another reminder that it is not safe to travel to the U.S.

The Disorienting Saga of a Dallas Woman Detained By ICE on Her Honeymoon

What Happened: Ward Sakeik, a 22-year-old stateless wedding photographer, was detained by ICE after her honeymoon—despite living legally under supervision for 14 years. She endured five months in harsh detention before being released due to a grassroots campaign.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation machine is sweeping up longtime residents with no criminal record, ignoring due process, and targeting the most vulnerable. Stateless individuals like Ward are caught in a system with no accountability and no clear path to justice.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US farm agency ends program to support small businesses

What Happened: The USDA is shutting down the Regional Food Business Centers program, which aided over 5,500 small farms and food businesses. Trump’s Agriculture Secretary called it unsustainable, with closures beginning immediately.

Why It Matters: It’s a direct hit to small farmers. While claiming to back “real America,” Trump continues gutting vital rural support, leaving independent producers more vulnerable than ever.

Employees at the nation’s consumer financial watchdog say it’s become toothless under Trump

What Happened: CFPB staff say the agency has been paralyzed for six months. Trump’s unauthorized DOGE, run by Musk and Russell Vought, embedded operatives, reversed enforcement, and tried to purge 90% of staff—only stopped by the courts.

Why It Matters: The consumer watchdog is dead. Trump handed free rein to predatory lenders, gutting protections and leaving Americans exposed to financial abuse.

White House National Security Council hit by more departures, sources say

What Happened: 2 top officials at the National Security Council—its chief of staff and maritime director—have resigned, joining a wave of departures since Trump began purging “disloyal” personnel this spring. The NSC, once central to U.S. national security policy, has been gutted, sidelined by the Pentagon and State Department, and hollowed out following internal chaos and mass firings.

Why It Matters: Trump has gutted the nation’s top security body, swapping expertise for loyalty tests and fringe paranoia pushed by Laura Loomer. This cripples interagency coordination and leaves the U.S. dangerously exposed to domestic and foreign threats.

H.H.S. Finalizes Thousands of Layoffs After Supreme Court Decision

What Happened: HHS purged thousands of employees after a Supreme Court ruling let Trump bypass civil service protections. The cuts, led by RFK Jr., hit key agencies like the CDC, FDA, and NIH—targeting public health workers, contract staff, and oversight officials.

Why It Matters: We are watching the dismantling of America’s health infrastructure. Trump and Kennedy are gutting essential agencies, silencing experts, and leaving Americans exposed to future crises.

What’s Next for Trump’s Plans to Dismantle the Education Department

What Happened: Following a Supreme Court ruling allowing mass federal purges, Trump began gutting the Education Department—firing over 1,300 staff and shifting key programs to other agencies.

Why It Matters: Protections for low-income, disabled, and marginalized students are being stripped under the guise of “efficiency.”

Trump yanks $15m in research into Pfas on US farms: ‘not just stupid, it’s evil’

What Happened: Trump officials abruptly ended $15 million in EPA-funded studies into PFAS contamination on U.S. farmland, halting research on how toxic sludge and pesticides move into crops, livestock, and water. The decision follows mounting evidence from Maine, where dozens of farms were shut down due to PFAS-laced fertilizer.

Why It Matters: Canceling research on cancer-linked “forever chemicals” protects polluters while exposing millions to tainted food and water. Scientists warn the move will leave farmers, consumers, and regulators flying blind as PFAS quietly infiltrates the food chain.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Initiates Trade Investigation of Brazil

What Happened: Trump officials launched a formal trade investigation into Brazil, citing unfair tariffs, restrictions on U.S. tech firms, and “anti-corruption interference.” Trump is also imposing a 50% tariff on all Brazilian imports, citing Brazil’s prosecution of Jair Bolsonaro, his far-right insurrectionist ally, as a key reason.

Why It Matters: Trump is abusing tariff powers to shield authoritarian criminals like Bolsonaro, while escalating a major international dispute that will hurt U.S. farmers and tech companies.

How North Korea Is Giving Russia an Edge in the War on Ukraine

What Happened: North Korea has become a key weapons supplier for Russia, sending tens of thousands of artillery shells, rockets, and possibly 15,000 troops to aid Putin’s genocidal war on Ukraine. In return, NK is receiving food, fuel, advanced tech, and an estimated $20 billion in cash and goods.

Why It Matters: North Korea is propping up Putin’s genocidal invasion while testing its military against Western arms. Russia’s war is now fueling Kim’s regime, empowering two of the world’s most brutal authoritarian states.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Central Regions as US Envoy in Kyiv

What Happened: Russia unleashed another massive drone and missile assault on central Ukraine, hitting cities like Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia. The attack came as Trump’s envoy visited and pledged new weapons—only if NATO pays and Putin relents within 50 days.

Why It Matters: Russia’s genocidal terror campaign is escalating, as Trump continues to stall. Ukrainians are under relentless assault, and Ukraine’s defenses are stretched. Empty ultimatums won't stop Putin—only sustained support and weapons will.

State Dept. Layoffs Hit Russia and Ukraine Analysts

What Happened: The State Department purged over 1,300 staffers, including Russia and Ukraine analysts and the war crimes unit tracking Russian atrocities. Intelligence offices were merged under INR in a major shake-up ordered by Marco Rubio.

Why It Matters: This purge guts U.S. expertise on Ukraine and Russia at a critical moment. As Trump pushes a pro-Kremlin ceasefire, the cuts look like a political move to weaken intelligence and silence those tracking Putin’s war crimes and genocide.

Trump’s New Strategy on Epstein Fallout: Blame the Democrats

What Happened: Facing backlash from his base over the refusal to release Epstein files, Trump lashed out at former supporters and claimed the outrage was a “scam” by Democrats. His base rejected the deflection and demanded full transparency.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shifting Epstein narrative is backfiring, stirring anger inside his MAGA base. His efforts to reframe the scandal as a left-wing hoax expose cracks in his base—and a desperate push to dodge accountability.

Republicans Block Democratic Bid to Release Epstein Files

What Happened: House Republicans blocked a Democratic amendment to force the release of the full Epstein evidence trove, including videos, hard drives, and client lists. Trump’s DOJ reviewed the material and chose to keep it sealed, sparking MAGA infighting and backlash from conspiracy theorists.

Why It Matters: Blocking the release of the Epstein files fuels public distrust and signals elite protection. As Trump allies clash and Maxwell offers to testify, the case has become a proxy war over power, secrecy, and who gets held accountable.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Inflation Hits 2.7% as Tariffs Begin to Raise Consumer Prices

What Happened: Inflation rose to 2.7% in June, up from 2.4% in May, driven by tariffs that raised prices on goods like furniture and clothing. Core inflation hit 2.9% as companies passed import costs to consumers. While car prices dipped, overall goods inflation climbed amid supply chain pressures.

Why It Matters: While the full impact is still unfolding, the June data confirms tariffs are feeding inflation and straining household budgets. With economic growth uncertain, the Fed now faces a delicate balance between curbing inflation and avoiding recession.

Power prices are expected to soar under new tax cut and spending law

What Happened: Trump’s tax-and-spending law slashes federal incentives for wind and solar, sparking turmoil in the renewables sector and prompting a shift back to costlier gas plants. The policy is expected to raise electricity bills sharply—by 60% to 350% in some GOP-led states, according to Energy Innovation.

Why It Matters: The move cripples clean energy development just as power demand surges from data centers and manufacturing. Trump calls renewables a “blight,” but experts warn his chaotic energy policy will hit consumers hard, stall climate progress, and boost dependence on fossil fuels.

Trump Effect Starts to Show Up in Economy

What Happened: New data show Trump’s economic policies are hitting home. Tariffs are driving up prices on goods like clothing and furniture, while immigration crackdowns are shrinking the labor force and slowing job growth in key industries.

Why It Matters: Inflation is creeping back up, especially for core goods, and the average household could take a $2,800 annual hit. Copper, steel, and aluminum costs are surging, hurting construction and manufacturing.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

How ICE’s Arrest of a High School Student Activated a Massachusetts Town

What Happened: Marcelo Gomes da Silva, an 18-year-old Brazilian honors student in Massachusetts, was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice. Agents claimed they were looking for his father but detained Marcelo anyway, holding him for six days. His arrest, part of Trump’s mass deportation crackdown, sparked outrage in Milford, where classmates, teachers, and residents rallied for his release.

With temporary protections for some Afghans set to expire, appeals court steps in

What Happened: A federal appeals court has paused Trump’s move to end Temporary Protected Status for nearly 12,000 Afghans, granting a one-week stay after a lawsuit by the immigrant advocacy group CASA. TPS had shielded Afghan evacuees from deportation and allowed them to work legally in the U.S.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$85,000 — Unpaid rent Rep. Cory Mills allegedly owes, triggering eviction proceedings

2 years — Delay in Rice’s whale protections under Trump, risking extinction of a species with fewer than 100 left

$2 million — Bribe at the center of the dropped Cognizant case after Trump froze anti-bribery enforcement

20+ — Career DOJ officials purged without cause as Trump dismantles legal safeguards

5 — Migrants deported to unrelated countries like Eswatini under the resumed third-country flight policy

1,300+ — State Department staff purged, including Ukraine analysts and Russian war crimes investigators

3 minutes — Epstein prison video footage cut by the FBI before the “missing minute”

2.7% — U.S. inflation rate in June, up from 2.4% in May, driven by Trump’s tariffs

60-350% — Potential electricity bill spike in GOP-led states under Trump’s new energy policy

90% — Share of CFPB staff Trump’s DOGE tried to purge, paused only by court intervention

5,500+ — Small farms and food businesses affected by the USDA shutdown of regional support centers

12,000 — Afghans temporarily protected from deportation by a court stay on Trump’s TPS rollback

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is gutting legal firewalls across the Justice Department and Intelligence community — How long before resistance from inside government is fully purged and replaced with loyalist enforcers?

Trump’s attacks on universities are accelerating under the guise of national security — Will elite academic institutions buckle under political pressure or fight back against surveillance and suppression?

The Supreme Court’s shadow docket is enabling sweeping changes with no accountability — How far will Trump go using rulings to rewrite government without public debate?

Mass layoffs are crippling government services from HHS to the Education Department — Will public health, schools, and scientific research survive this dismantling?

Public media is under siege — How much damage will be done to rural communities if Trump succeeds in defunding NPR and PBS, their primary sources of trusted local news and emergency information?

Trump’s deregulation push is leaving Americans defenseless against corporate abuse — How long before the fallout from gutted consumer, environmental, and financial protections becomes irreversible?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Judicial Capture Is Here — Trump is reshaping America through emergency court appeals and loyalist judges, bypassing transparency and legal review to fast-track extremist change.

Surveillance State Expansion — From ICE subpoenas to DOGE’s control of farm data, Trump is weaponizing federal systems to build a surveillance state, monitor civilians, and dismantle rights under the cover of bureaucracy.

Institutional Purges Are Escalating — Thousands of career staff are being purged across agencies, hollowing out expertise and consolidating power in loyalist hands.

Gerrymandering as Governance — Trump wants to redraw maps to rig elections in advance, bypassing voters and locking in power.

Dehumanization Is Policy — Stateless people, tourists, even honors students are being detained without cause—underscoring that cruelty is the point and no one is safe.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.