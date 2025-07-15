The Department of Education in Washington, D.C. Credit...Erin Schaff/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Landlord Seeks to Evict GOP Rep. Cory Mills Over $85K in Unpaid Rent

What Happened: Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills is being sued by his D.C. landlord for failing to pay over $85,000 in rent between March and July. The congressman blames a faulty payment link and says he’s tried to resolve the issue, but court records show repeated late payments and fees.

Why It Matters: A sitting member of Congress now faces public eviction proceedings and a pattern of financial mismanagement. The timing raises ethical concerns, especially as Mills is under separate investigation for an alleged assault at a nearby apartment.

Why Gov. Greg Abbott Won’t Release His Emails With Elon Musk

What Happened: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is refusing to release months of emails between his office and Elon Musk or Musk’s companies, despite a public records request. His office claims the emails contain “intimate and embarrassing” material, legal discussions, and confidential financial details not of “legitimate concern to the public.”

Why It Matters: Abbott’s secrecy raises red flags about Musk’s influence on Texas policy and undermines transparency. Experts warn that the governor is exploiting legal loopholes to hide communications with a billionaire whose companies directly benefit from state policies.

Defense Department to Begin Using Grok, Musk’s Controversial AI Model

What Happened: Elon Musk’s xAI landed a Pentagon contract worth up to $200 million to provide its “Grok for Government” AI tools across federal agencies. The deal was announced just days after Grok launched into an antisemitic rant, sparking backlash.

Why It Matters: Despite serious concerns about Grok’s reliability and bias, the U.S. military is moving forward with its adoption. The contract highlights the risks of rushing unproven AI into critical defense systems.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

US Nuclear Regulator Asks Job Seekers Political Questions

What Happened: A job posting at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission now asks applicants how they would advance Trump’s executive orders—sparking backlash over loyalty tests at an agency meant to be independent. Trump is pushing to expedite nuclear plant approvals and overhaul the NRC through executive directives and internal personnel.

Why It Matters: The Trump regime continues imposing loyalty tests on career officials and new hires. Injecting politics into NRC hiring threatens its impartiality and public safety mission—part of Trump’s broader push to erode professional standards and take over independent agencies.

More Immigration Judges Are Being Fired Amid Trump’s Efforts to Speed Up Deportations

What Happened: 15 more immigration judges were fired last week, bringing the total to over 65 let go during their probationary periods since Trump returned to office. The firings come as Trump accelerates mass deportations and pushes for quicker case resolutions.

Why It Matters: Trump is purging judges who don’t align with his agenda, undermining due process in immigration courts. Experts warn it's a politicized takeover of the judiciary designed to fast-track deportations.

DNC Threatens to Sue North Carolina Elections Board Over Plan to Purge 100,000 Voters

What Happened: The DNC warned it may sue North Carolina’s elections board after Republicans voted to require added ID info from voters, risking mass purges and forcing 98,000 to cast provisional ballots. Democrats say this violates federal law and targets voters in a key battleground state.

Why It Matters: This is another brazen voter suppression move. It could disenfranchise tens of thousands of eligible voters and tilt future elections in a state Trump narrowly won in 2024.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department Ethics Chief Says He Was Fired

What Happened: Joseph Tirrell, the DOJ’s top ethics attorney, says he was abruptly fired amid a broader purge of staff linked to former special counsel Jack Smith. At least a dozen officials have been dismissed in recent weeks as Trump targets those involved in his earlier federal indictments.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the DOJ to punish public servants who upheld the rule of law, gutting internal ethics oversight and turning the Justice Department into his tool of retribution.

Inside the Conservative Campaign That Took Down a University President

What Happened: A coordinated campaign led by the Jefferson Council and aided by Trump’s DOJ forced the resignation of UVA President James E. Ryan over his support for DEI programs. DOJ officials, including appointee Gregory Brown, flooded the university with legal threats, echoing talking points from conservative activists.

Why It Matters: This is a blunt act of government overreach. Trump officials continue hijacking civil rights enforcement to kill diversity programs—using the DOJ to impose ideological control over colleges and universities.

Supreme Court Clears the Way for Trump’s Cuts to the Education Department

What Happened: The Supreme Court approved Trump’s plan to purge over 1,300 Education Department employees, gutting civil rights offices and slashing the agency’s workforce in half. The move follows Trump’s executive order to shut down the department without Congressional approval.

Why It Matters: The ruling expands presidential power and paves the way for dismantling an agency created by Congress. Critics warn it will harm millions of students, especially those relying on civil rights enforcement, disability services, and federal aid. The Supreme Court continues to do Trump’s bidding.

ICE Declares Millions of Undocumented Immigrants Ineligible for Bond Hearings

What Happened: A new ICE memo ordered agents to detain undocumented immigrants “for the duration of their removal proceedings,” eliminating their ability to request bond hearings. The sweeping policy applies to millions, including longtime residents with no criminal history, and follows a $45 billion expansion to double detention capacity.

Why It Matters: This cements Trump’s plan to normalize indefinite detention in cruel conditions without due process. Millions—including longtime residents with no criminal record—will be jailed for years.

Pentagon Pulls Top Officers from Colorado Security Conference, Claiming It Promotes 'Evil of Globalism'

What Happened: The Pentagon withdrew top brass from the Aspen Security Forum, calling it “anti-American” and accusing it of pushing “globalism.” Spokesperson Kingsley Wilson, who has posted antisemitic content, led the charge, with backing from Pete Hegseth.

Why It Matters: Trump’s politicized Pentagon continues to align with far-right ideology, cutting ties with bipartisan forums and embracing language tied to extremist conspiracy theories.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Under Trump, the Government Mobilizes in Response to Fringe Theories

What Happened: Trump is using federal resources to investigate and act on conspiracy theories, from lies about dead people receiving Social Security to the baseless idea of genocide against white farmers in South Africa. Agencies have launched investigations, restructured databases, and created refugee programs based on debunked assertions.

Why It Matters: Trump has hardwired disinformation into the federal government by embedding conspiracy theorists and elevating internet hoaxes to official policy. This diverts resources from real threats, legitimizes disinformation, and weaponizes federal power to serve political fiction over fact.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Youth baseball coach intervenes after ICE agents in NYC approach members of his team during practice

What Happened: During a July 3 practice in Riverside Park, 6 ICE agents approached a youth baseball team and began questioning players about their origins and parents. Coach Yeoman Wilder, who has a law degree, intervened, instructed the kids to stay silent, and cited their constitutional rights—prompting a heated response from one officer.

Why It Matters: U.S. citizen children were targeted by ICE in a public park simply because of their ethnic backgrounds. This reprehensible incident highlights how Trump’s deportation dragnet is fueling racial profiling, eroding trust, and instilling fear in communities.

Immigrants in overcapacity ICE detention say they're hungry, raise food quality concerns

What Happened: Immigrants held in ICE detention centers across at least seven states report hunger, food shortages, and spoiled meals as overcrowding surges. Advocates say detainees are getting sick and losing weight, while complaints have soared. At one facility, 57 people got food poisoning from reheated collard greens. The crisis follows Trump’s ramp-up of arrests and the shutdown of an internal oversight office meant to protect detainees.

Why It Matters: With ICE detaining nearly 60,000, food safety, sanitation, and basic human rights are deteriorating. Oversight has collapsed, and detainees now have fewer avenues to report abuse as conditions grow increasingly dangerous.

US Undocumented Farm Workers Feel ‘Hunted Like Animals’ Amid Trump’s Immigration Raids

What Happened: ICE raids have surged under Trump’s crackdown, causing injuries, deaths, and widespread fear among undocumented farm workers, many of whom are now hiding in their homes.

Why It Matters: Trump’s raids are turning essential workers into targets, driving fear into the communities that sustain America’s food supply. By criminalizing undocumented labor while shielding employers, the regime is creating a system of exploitation without accountability.

Hundreds of Detainees With No Criminal Charges Sent to Trump’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

What Happened: Trump’s Everglades internment camp holds hundreds of immigrants with no criminal charges, despite claims it houses only the “most vicious” offenders. Lawmakers visiting the site found inhumane conditions—overflowing toilets, meager food, excessive heat, and ICE agents secretly calling the shots.

Why It Matters: This is an internment camp run by the U.S. government—with more on the way. Immigrants are being jailed without due process, human rights are being violated, and taxpayer money is funding it with no oversight.

Farm worker who died after California Ice raid was ‘hardworking and innocent’, family says

What Happened: Jaime Alanís, a 57-year-old undocumented farm worker, died after falling from a greenhouse roof during an ICE raid in Ventura County. He was fleeing federal agents when he plummeted 30 feet and suffered fatal injuries.

Why It Matters: Alanís’ family said that he was a hardworking father and sole provider. His death underscores the deadly consequences of militarized immigration raids and the human toll on families and communities already living in fear.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pentagon Probes Examine Key Hegseth Allies

What Happened: 2 Pentagon investigations are targeting Pete Hegseth’s top aide, Ricky Buria, and attorney Tim Parlatore over their roles in the Signal controversy involving classified military communications. Probes are examining whether Buria helped bypass security protocols and whether either aide improperly handled or deleted sensitive messages.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is the one who should be under investigation. His inner circle is facing scrutiny for potential records and classification violations, and his chaotic leadership continues pushing the Pentagon deeper into dysfunction.

Two-Thirds of the DOJ Unit Defending Trump Policies in Court Have Quit

What Happened: Nearly two-thirds of lawyers in the DOJ’s Federal Programs Branch have resigned since Trump’s re-election, leaving the unit depleted as it faces a barrage of legal challenges to Trump’s policies. Former staff say they were demoralized by being asked to defend attacks on the Constitution.

Why It Matters: The exodus is hollowing out Trump’s legal defense team and exposing cracks inside the DOJ. As political loyalists replace seasoned prosecutors, legal norms are collapsing under pressure from Trump’s authoritarian agenda.

Bongino Still in Limbo as Trump Fumes and Vance Mediates

What Happened: Dan Bongino is considering resignation after a heated clash with Pam Bondi over the Epstein files, sparking Trump’s anger and intensifying internal DOJ conflict. JD Vance has tried to mediate between Bongino, Bondi, and Kash Patel, but Bongino’s ties to the White House are fraying.

Why It Matters: The Epstein scandal is deepening rifts inside Trump’s law enforcement team and fueling MAGA infighting. While Trump wants the issue buried, backlash and outrage are keeping it in the spotlight.

Firings at Trump's DOJ Complicate Case Against Florida Man Accused of Bilking Kids with Special Needs

What Happened: Trump’s purge of federal prosecutors has disrupted the case against Leo Govoni, who is accused of stealing $100 million from a fund for disabled children. Prosecutor Michael Gordon—also involved in Jan. 6 cases—was abruptly fired, raising fears of delay or derailment of the high-profile fraud case.

Why It Matters: The retribution purges are obstructing justice for thousands of vulnerable victims. Parents say the delays are compounding their trauma and eroding hope for accountability.

HHS Carries Out Mass Firings Across Health Agencies After Supreme Court Decision

What Happened: Thousands of employees at HHS, FDA, CDC, and NIH were officially terminated Monday after the Supreme Court cleared the way for Trump’s mass purge plan. The firings, part of a broader effort to purge 10,000 public health jobs, had been delayed by litigation.

Why It Matters: As climate disasters, pandemics, and health emergencies intensify, these politically motivated purges strip agencies of the expertise needed to protect the public, making future crises deadlier and putting all Americans in danger.

Food Banks Are Running Out of Food Exactly When More Americans Will Need Them

What Happened: Food banks across the country are overwhelmed as Trump slashes pandemic-era aid and cancels key federal food deliveries. At the same time, his new budget expands work requirements for SNAP that will result in benefit losses for over 3 million people.

Why It Matters: With fewer federal resources and more people in need, food banks are nearing collapse. Front-line pantries are preparing to cut visits and rations, pushing low-income families, veterans, and seniors deeper into a growing hunger crisis.

Trump Administration Says It Won’t Publish Major Climate Change Report on NASA Website as Promised

What Happened: After previously pledging to host national climate assessments on NASA’s website, Trump officials reversed course, saying NASA has no legal obligation to do so. This comes after the shutdown of official sites that previously published the reports, making the documents much harder for the public to access.

Why It Matters: These assessments are vital tools for communities to understand and prepare for climate-related threats. Experts say Trump’s move buries life-saving data and reflects a broader effort to suppress science and public awareness.

Nursing homes struggle with Trump’s immigration crackdown

What Happened: Trump’s immigration policies are driving out immigrant caregivers, revoking protections like TPS and humanitarian parole. Nursing homes report sudden staff losses and major obstacles to hiring new workers.

Why It Matters: As demand for elder care grows, the loss of immigrant staff is pushing facilities to the brink. Without intervention, care quality will decline, and vulnerable residents may be left without support.

Drill Sergeant Under Investigation After Having Soldiers Do Push-Ups Under MAGA Flag

What Happened: The Army launched an investigation after Staff Sgt. Thomas Mitchell posted a TikTok video showing basic trainees doing push-ups and burpees beneath a “This Is Ultra MAGA Country” flag at Fort Benning. The display violated military regulations barring partisan political activity on federal property and has drawn sharp criticism for undermining the Army’s nonpartisan standards.

Why It Matters: The merging of MAGA ideology with military culture, especially under a Pentagon led by partisan loyalist Pete Hegseth, raises deep concerns about the politicization of the armed forces and potential coercion within the ranks.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

China Steps In as U.S. Pulls Back from Diplomacy, Report Says

What Happened: A Senate Foreign Relations Committee report says China is expanding its global influence as Trump slashes U.S. foreign aid and diplomatic staff. With USAID gutted and thousands of diplomats purged, China is filling the void with food aid, infrastructure deals, and vaccine donations.

Why It Matters: Trump’s retreat from global engagement is weakening U.S. influence and handing strategic ground to China. Experts warn this shift will cost millions of lives and reshape the global balance of power.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

‘50 Days Is a Very Long Time’ — EU Welcomes New US Action on Ukraine, Hesitant on Timeline, Kallas Says

What Happened: EU envoy Kaja Kallas welcomed Trump’s threat of severe tariffs on Russia but expressed concern over his 50-day deadline for a peace deal, saying civilians are dying daily. Trump also announced more Patriot missiles for Ukraine, to be reimbursed by NATO.

Why It Matters: While the EU sees U.S. pressure as positive, Trump’s delayed timeline and mixed messaging raise fears of diplomatic theater while Russia escalates its genocidal attacks.

Thune Hits Brakes on Russia Sanctions Package

What Happened: Senate Majority Leader John Thune paused a bipartisan sanctions bill after Trump vowed to act alone, threatening 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers if Putin doesn’t strike a deal in 50 days. The stalled bill had called for 500% tariffs on countries like China, India, and Brazil still trading with Russia.

Why It Matters: Trump’s unilateral move sidelined Congress and left tough sanctions in limbo, giving Russia 50 more days to fund its genocidal war with no accountability by the U.S.

Germany Seeks Two More Patriot Missile Batteries for Ukraine

What Happened: German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius asked Trump officials for 2 additional Patriot missile batteries to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s escalating attacks. The request followed a Pentagon meeting with Pete Hegseth.

Why It Matters: As Russia intensifies its missile and drone strikes, Ukraine’s survival depends on advanced air defense. Trump’s plan to sell weapons to NATO allies signals support, for now.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Moves to Impose 17% Tariff on Mexican Tomato Imports

What Happened: Trump pulled out of a longstanding tomato trade agreement with Mexico and imposed a new 17% tariff. Florida growers applauded the move, while Mexico’s government and farm groups slammed it as unjustified and politically motivated.

Why It Matters: Two-thirds of U.S. tomatoes come from Mexico, meaning this tariff will spike prices for American consumers. It’s the latest flashpoint in Trump’s escalating trade war with Mexico ahead of broader August tariffs.

EU to Hit US Aircraft, Cars and Food in Latest Retaliatory Strike

What Happened: The EU unveiled plans to impose tariffs on €72 billion worth of U.S. goods—including aircraft, cars, bourbon, and agricultural products—if Trump follows through with his 30% blanket tariff threat by August 1.

Why It Matters: Europe is preparing for a full-blown economic clash with Trump, targeting politically sensitive U.S. exports. With both sides trading threats, global markets—and key industries like aviation and autos—face growing instability.

Trump’s Threatened Tariffs Would Hobble Trans-Atlantic Trade, European Official Says

What Happened: EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said Trump’s sudden threat to impose a 30% tariff on all EU goods derailed negotiations that were near completion. European leaders were blindsided by the move and warned it could trigger a full-blown trade war.

Why It Matters: A trans-Atlantic tariff war would devastate the world’s largest trading partnership. With Europe preparing billions in retaliatory tariffs, Trump’s unpredictability continues threatening global economic stability.

24 States Sue Trump Over $6.8 Billion Withheld From Education

What Happened: A coalition of 24 states and D.C. sued Trump for illegally withholding $6.8 billion in federal education funds just weeks before school starts. The money supports after-school programs, teacher training, and help for children learning English.

L.A.’s Protest Movement Shifts Tactics as ICE Raids Continue

What Happened: As ICE raids and National Guard deployments continue in Los Angeles, local organizers have transitioned from mass protests to strategic grassroots resistance. Activists are monitoring raid sites, organizing know-your-rights trainings, launching a citywide strike, and suing DHS for alleged constitutional violations.

US Court Blocks Trump From Revoking Afghans’ Protected Status

What Happened: A federal appeals court temporarily halted Trump’s move to strip protected status from tens of thousands of Afghans, following an emergency lawsuit by advocacy group CASA. The decision blocks deportations until at least July 21 while the case proceeds.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$85,000+ — Unpaid rent GOP Rep. Cory Mills allegedly owes his D.C. landlord

$200 million — Value of Pentagon’s AI contract with Elon Musk’s xAI

15 — Immigration judges purged last week under Trump’s crackdown

98,000 — North Carolina voters forced to cast provisional ballots under new GOP rule

1,300+ — Education Department staff approved for termination by the Supreme Court

60,000 — Immigrants currently detained by ICE

57 — Detainees sickened by food poisoning from reheated collard greens

10,000 — Public health jobs targeted in Trump’s purge plan

3.2 million — Americans expected to lose SNAP benefits under Trump’s new work rules

2/3 — Proportion of DOJ Federal Programs Branch lawyers who have quit

24 — States suing Trump over $6.8 billion in withheld education funds

€72 billion — U.S. exports that will be targeted in EU retaliatory tariff plans

30% — Tariff Trump threatened on all EU goods

17% — New U.S. tariff on Mexican tomatoes

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is gutting America’s public health system in the face of rising threats — Will more Americans die in future disasters as expert agencies are hollowed out?

Trump is normalizing indefinite immigrant detention without due process — How far will ICE go as courts are sidelined and family separation becomes permanent policy?

Trump’s raids are terrorizing farmworker communities — Will undocumented laborers who feed America continue living in fear while employers go untouched?

The Supreme Court is greenlighting Trump’s dismantling of federal agencies — Will anyone push back as Trump gains unchecked power to purge thousands and shut down departments?

ICE is racially profiling children — Will federal agents be held accountable for targeting U.S. citizen kids based on their ethnicity?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Transparency Under Assault — From Greg Abbott hiding emails with Elon Musk to Musk’s unproven AI gaining Pentagon contracts, the public is being shut out while private interests profit.

Mass Purges Are Dismantling Institutions — Career experts are being replaced with subservients at DOJ, NRC, and the Education Department, threatening impartial governance and public safety.

Trump’s Immigration Agenda Is Normalizing Abuse — Hunger, abuse, and indefinite detention are becoming normalized as oversight disappears and ICE power grows.

The U.S. Retreats From Global Leadership — America is slashing foreign service and losing strategic influence worldwide, as China steps in with aid and diplomacy.

Disinformation As Official Policy — Trump is embedding conspiracy theorists in federal agencies, turning fringe lies into state actions that waste resources and distort reality.

America’s Hunger Crisis — With SNAP cuts and food bank shortfalls, millions are being pushed into poverty while safety nets are dismantled.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.