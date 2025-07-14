Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents guard outside Delaney Hall, a migrant detention facility. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 11-13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 7

Google Meet: July 15, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSct6eN0zD4V-eFBAJgR2zCiIIo4ycjZysrCYixcdDpNfm1c1Q/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Mobile Keeps Charging My Credit Card And I Have No Idea Why

What Happened: Journalist Joseph Cox says Trump Mobile has repeatedly charged his credit card for a phone he never received—despite error messages, no shipping info, and unreachable customer service. Others report similar issues with unauthorized charges.

Why It Matters: Another Trump scam operation. Trump’s brand is profiting from chaos, billing supporters and customers while failing to deliver.

T-Mobile scraps DEI while awaiting deal approvals from FCC

What Happened: T-Mobile announced it will eliminate all DEI programs and scrub DEI language from its platforms while awaiting FCC approval for two acquisitions. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr praised the move, calling it a step toward “nondiscrimination.”

Why It Matters: This is political coercion masquerading as regulation. The FCC is pressuring corporations to abandon DEI or risk having deals blocked—weaponizing federal oversight to enforce right-wing ideology.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Emil Bove declines to rule out 3rd Trump term or denounce Jan. 6 rioters in Senate questionnaire

What Happened: Emil Bove, Trump’s former defense lawyer and current DOJ official, refused to denounce the Jan. 6 insurrection or say a third Trump term would violate the Constitution in a Senate questionnaire for his appeals court nomination. He also defended dropping the Eric Adams case, which sparked DOJ resignations.

Why It Matters: Bove’s answers reveal the growing normalization of Trumpist extremism within the judiciary. His nomination is part of a broader effort to stack the courts with subservients who won’t challenge authoritarian power grabs or follow the law.

White House reviews mass federal layoff plans, aims for swift action

What Happened: Trump is rushing to implement mass federal layoffs following the Supreme Court decision that gave him a green light. Over a dozen agencies, including State and HHS, are set to purge thousands of jobs, with legal challenges expected from unions and civil rights groups.

Why It Matters: Trump’s planned purge is an erasure of institutional knowledge and a calculated effort to take full control of federal agencies—part of a broader authoritarian agenda to replace seasoned officials with loyalists and consolidate power.

A Half Dozen Trump Officials Hold More Than One Big Job

What Happened: At least six Trump officials are holding multiple top roles, including Marco Rubio, who now serves as Secretary of State, acting national security adviser, acting archivist, and head of USAID. Others like Russ Vought and Richard Grenell oversee both budget and oversight agencies. Most appointments followed purges of prior leadership.

Why It Matters: This is textbook authoritarian power consolidation. Trump is dismantling institutional checks and stacking agencies with loyalists—shrinking government while centralizing control in a tight inner circle.

State Department cuts broader than anticipated, include diplomatic security

What Happened: Over 1,300 State Department employees were issued layoff notices Friday, including civil and foreign service staff in diplomacy, human rights, environmental, migration, and security roles. Some found out via HR portals overnight.

Why It Matters: This mass purge guts U.S. diplomatic capacity and signals Trump’s retreat from global engagement—ceding ground to China and Russia. By purging roles tied to human rights and cooperation, the regime is sidelining diplomacy for hardline nationalism and endangering national security.

Homan claims ICE officers ‘don’t need probable cause’ to ‘briefly detain’ people

What Happened: Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said ICE and Border Patrol don’t need probable cause to detain people briefly—just “articulable facts” like appearance or location. Civil rights groups called the claim false and dangerous, especially amid mass raids in California.

Why It Matters: This is legalized racial profiling. Homan is rebranding stop-and-frisk to justify detaining people based on looks—normalizing unconstitutional policing to fuel Trump’s mass deportation machine.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump sues California over egg prices and blames animal welfare laws

What Happened: Trump sued California to block its cage-free egg laws, claiming they inflate prices and “violate” the Constitution by affecting out-of-state producers. California officials say bird flu—not regulation—drove the spike.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using federal power to target blue states. By continuing to attack California, he’s escalating his broader campaign to weaponize government against his opponents.

Attorney General Bondi fired at least 20 officials with ties to Jack Smith investigation: Sources

What Happened: Pam Bondi purged at least 20 Justice Department officials tied to former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Trump. Many were not prosecutors but support staff and U.S. marshals. A DOJ “weaponization working group” led by extremist Ed Martin identified the targets.

Why It Matters: By firing career officials over past investigations, Bondi is weaponizing the Justice Department to punish Trump’s critics and erase accountability—just like autocrats do when dismantling the rule of law.

Hassett says White House probing Fed renovation costs, authority to fire Powell

What Happened: Trump’s team is probing a $2.5 billion Fed headquarters renovation on possible grounds to fire Jerome Powell before his term ends in 2026. Economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Trump could remove Powell “for cause.

Why It Matters: This is a sham investigation designed to punish Powell for resisting Trump’s demands to slash interest rates. It mirrors tactics used in authoritarian regimes—using invented scandals to purge or prosecute officials.

IRS’s data-sharing deal with ICE will lead to ‘dangerous’ mistakes, digital rights group argues

What Happened: The Electronic Frontier Foundation urged a federal court to block the IRS’s data-sharing deal with ICE, warning it violates tax privacy laws and could trigger wrongful deportations. Trump officials are using bulk IRS data to target undocumented immigrants.

Why It Matters: This shatters post-Watergate safeguards meant to prevent government abuse. Sharing sensitive tax records with ICE—especially under AI surveillance—risks sweeping up innocent people and accelerates Trump’s assault on civil liberties and privacy protections.

Trump's attorney general drops fraud case tied to COVID vaccinations

What Happened: Pam Bondi dropped charges against a Utah doctor who destroyed vaccines and issued fake COVID vaccination cards. The doctor had injected minors with saline, but Bondi praised him for offering “choice” during the pandemic.

Why It Matters: This rewards anti-vax fraud and further politicizes the Justice Department. Trump’s DOJ is shielding allies who defied public health laws and endangered lives while targeting his opponents.

ICE Set to Vastly Expand Its Reach With New Funds

What Happened: Trump secured $170 billion to expand ICE and DHS—adding 10,000 agents, more detention centers, AI surveillance, and border wall construction. New taxes target immigrants as mass deportations ramp up nationwide.

Why It Matters: This is the infrastructure of a police state, and immigrants are the test case. Trump is building a vast deportation machine with permanent funding, eroding civil rights, enriching private prisons, and turning immigration enforcement into a tool of mass repression.

Metadata Shows the FBI’s ‘Raw’ Jeffrey Epstein Prison Video Was Likely Modified

What Happened: Metadata from the FBI’s “raw” Epstein prison video reveals it was processed with Adobe Premiere and stitched from multiple clips. Experts say this undermines claims that the footage was untouched. The FBI and DOJ offered no clear explanation, and the footage includes a one-minute gap during a crucial time frame.

Why It Matters: In a case shrouded in mistrust, the DOJ’s mishandling of key evidence fuels public suspicion. The altered video raises new questions about Epstein’s death—and further fractures trust in the Justice Department’s official story.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump says he’s considering ‘taking away’ Rosie O’Donnell’s US citizenship

What Happened: Trump said he’s “considering” taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship because she’s “not in the best interests” of the U.S. This would be unconstitutional, as O’Donnell was born in the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump is floating the idea of stripping citizenship as retaliation against a critic—echoing tactics used by dictators to silence dissent. It’s a test balloon for normalizing political persecution in America.

DOJ Describes Plan To Denaturalize Citizens on Scale That Has Never Been Tried

What Happened: A leaked DOJ memo reveals a sweeping Trump policy to “maximally pursue” denaturalization across 10 categories, including fraud, financial crimes, and vague “national interest” claims. The process is civil—meaning no jury, right to counsel, and time limit—so decades-old errors can cost someone their citizenship.

Why It Matters: Trump is creating a system where naturalized citizens will live under permanent threat. It weaponizes civil courts to strip citizenship—undermining equal rights and due process—and will be used to silence critics and punish dissent.

Trump authorizes Ice agents to protect themselves using ‘whatever means’ necessary

What Happened: Trump granted ICE agents “total authorization” to use “whatever means necessary” following clashes during immigration raids in California and a shooting in Texas. He ordered arrests of anti-ICE protesters, defied DHS guidance halting workplace raids, and backed aggressive enforcement that led to over 200 arrests and one death.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning ICE into a militarized force. Empowered to suppress dissent and operate beyond legal norms, this is a major step toward authoritarian policing under the guise of immigration enforcement.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Detained immigrants at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ say there are worms in food and wastewater on the floor

What Happened: Migrants held at Trump’s Everglades internment camp say they face inhumane conditions: food with worms, overflowing sewage, insect swarms, and no medical care or lawyer access. Some say they’re pressured to self-deport. At least one child is detained inside.

Why It Matters: The facility—celebrated by Trump as a model—is a legal and human rights nightmare. It exposes the regime’s intent to normalize abuse, secrecy, and human rights violations as tools of immigration enforcement.

Exclusive: Hundreds at Alligator Alcatraz have no criminal charges, Miami Herald learns

What Happened: At least 250 people held at Trump’s internment camp have no U.S. criminal convictions or charges, despite officials branding detainees as “vicious” criminals. Many are asylum seekers or migrants detained for civil immigration violations, including traffic stops and ICE check-ins.

Why It Matters: This underscores a mass detention system that targets nonviolent immigrants under the guise of public safety. Detaining people without charges or due process mirrors the tactics of authoritarian regimes.

California farm worker injured in immigration raids dies; More than 300 arrested, feds say

What Happened: Over 300 immigrants were arrested during massive ICE and CBP raids on two California cannabis farms, with one farmworker later dying after a fall during the operation. The raid triggered violent clashes, injuries, and a temporary court-ordered halt after the ACLU intervened.

Why It Matters: This is state-sponsored terror. Trump’s raids are tearing families apart, brutalizing peaceful workers, and turning legal job sites into militarized zones. A man is dead, children were detained, and citizens were caught in the sweep.

Disabled veteran who is a US citizen was taken during Camarillo immigration raid, family says

What Happened: George Retes, a 25-year-old disabled veteran and U.S. citizen, was allegedly beaten, pepper-sprayed, and detained by ICE agents during the Camarillo cannabis farm raid. His family says he was trying to leave the area when officers smashed his car window and dragged him out. His whereabouts remain unknown days later.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass raids are disappearing American citizens, including veterans. Retes’ disappearance is a stark example of unchecked federal power—and the terrifying collapse of due process. Disappearing people off the streets is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes.

Trump says he wants to deport ‘the worst of the worst.’ Government data tells another story

What Happened: Trump says his mass deportation push targets “the worst of the worst,” but ICE data shows over 70% of detainees have no criminal convictions—and only a tiny share are violent offenders. Arrests of non-criminals surged after Trump imposed daily quotas.

Why It Matters: This exposes the deportation campaign as a propaganda tool—not a public safety initiative. Trump’s lies fuel fear, justify sweeping crackdowns and expansion of power, and dehumanize immigrant communities. Immigrants are the test case for a broader assault on civil rights and the stripping of due process protections.

ICE may deport migrants to countries other than their own with just six hours notice, memo says

What Happened: A new Trump memo allows ICE to deport migrants to third countries—not their home nations—with as little as six hours’ notice. The change follows a Supreme Court ruling lifting prior legal limits on such removals.

Why It Matters: This fast-track deportation policy bypasses basic due process and will send people to unfamiliar and dangerous countries. It's a brutal escalation of Trump’s mass deportation operation—and a threat to legal rights and safety.

N.H. green card holder denied re-entry to U.S. after visiting native Canada

What Happened: Chris Landry, a Canadian-born legal U.S. resident of 43 years, was denied re-entry into the U.S. after a family trip to Canada. Border agents cited past minor convictions from over 15 years ago, warning him not to return without facing detention and an immigration judge.

Why It Matters: This shows how Trump’s hardline immigration policies are targeting even longtime green card holders over decades-old offenses. Families are being torn apart—including those who support him—revealing a system with no regard for stability, contribution, or due process.

ICE handcuffs 71-year-old grandmother, a U.S. citizen, at San Diego immigration court

What Happened: Barbara Stone, a 71-year-old U.S. citizen, was handcuffed and detained for eight hours by ICE agents at a San Diego courthouse after being accused of “pushing” an officer—a charge she denies. Stone was there to observe immigration hearings and support asylum seekers.

Why It Matters: This alarming detention of a peaceful elderly woman sends a chilling message to court observers and immigrant advocates and highlights escalating federal intimidation tactics under Trump’s DHS against those defending civil liberties.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DOGE staffer takes on Trump reform role at independent Nuclear Regulatory Commission

What Happened: A DOGE operative has been placed inside the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to implement Trump’s executive order aimed at “reforming” the independent agency. The staffer, Adam Blake, is overseeing purges and structural changes meant to accelerate nuclear licensing.

Why It Matters: This undermines the NRC’s independence and exposes Trump’s drive to seize control of agencies traditionally protected from political meddling. Infiltrating regulators with unvetted loyalists dismantles safeguards and erodes critical checks on executive power.

FEMA Didn’t Answer Thousands of Calls From Flood Survivors, Documents Show

What Happened: FEMA failed to answer most survivor calls after the Texas floods, with response rates plunging below 20% after Kristi Noem let key call center contracts lapse. She waited five days to renew them, stalling aid.

Why It Matters: Noem’s micromanagement paralyzed FEMA’s disaster response. Survivors were left in limbo, highlighting how Trump’s cuts and politicized oversight are crippling basic emergency services.

FBI Deputy Director Bongino May Resign Over Epstein Files Fallout

What Happened: Dan Bongino is considering resigning after a blowup with Pam Bondi over the Epstein case. Tensions peaked over missing video footage and public backlash from MAGA allies, who feel the DOJ downplayed Epstein’s death and is withholding the files.

Why It Matters: The scandal has exposed deep rifts between Trump’s FBI and DOJ leadership, fueled MAGA conspiracies, and raised doubts about Trump’s “credibility” in the MAGA universe.

Fallout Over Handling of Epstein Case Erupts Into the Open

What Happened: Tensions over the Epstein case burst into the open as Pam Bondi accused Dan Bongino of leaking stories blaming her for public backlash. Bongino, once a top Epstein conspiracy promoter, is reportedly considering resignation amid the chaos.

Why It Matters: The Epstein case has become a full-blown political liability for Trump. Infighting among top officials reveals more dysfunction at the highest levels, as threats to the U.S. remain high at home and abroad.

Trump Is Gutting Weather Science and Reducing Disaster Response

What Happened: Trump is gutting FEMA, NOAA, and the National Weather Service—purging staff, closing labs, and cutting billions from climate and disaster programs. Forecasting tools, hurricane data flights, and flood gauges are being defunded, while FEMA grants for resilience and recovery are frozen or eliminated.

Why It Matters: As extreme weather intensifies, Trump is tearing down the federal capacity to predict, prepare for, and respond to disasters. Americans will face floods, fires, and storms with fewer warnings, less aid, and no safety net.

HHS facing billion-dollar backlog of delayed grants after DOGE

What Happened: HHS has over $1 billion in delayed grants after Musk’s unauthorized DOGE imposed new bureaucratic hurdles. Purges gutted key staff, forcing HHS to ask some back temporarily. Vital programs for HIV care, migrant children, and Indigenous survivors have been affected.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war on public services is sabotaging basic government functions. DOGE’s chokehold on funding is delaying aid to vulnerable communities and threatening long-standing federal programs.

Trump’s NASA Cuts Would Hurt America for a Long, Long Time

What Happened: Trump’s proposed budget slashes NASA’s Earth Science Division by over 50%, threatening satellite missions, climate research, and the training of future scientists. Former NASA leaders warn it would dismantle decades of scientific progress for just 0.03% of federal spending.

Why It Matters: These cuts gut U.S. leadership in climate science and space innovation at a time of increasing global crisis.

Trump yanks $15m in research into Pfas on US farms: ‘not just stupid, it’s evil’

What Happened: Trump abruptly canceled nearly $15 million in PFAS contamination studies on U.S. farmland, despite evidence that toxic sludge used as fertilizer is tainting crops and water. The move, pushed by Musk’s unauthorized DOGE, halts research into how these “forever chemicals” enter food systems.

Why It Matters: Ending PFAS research shields polluters and leaves millions exposed to cancer-linked toxins in food and water. Experts say the decision is “not just stupid, it’s evil.”

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump’s 30 percent tariff threat provokes anger and frustration in Europe

What Happened: Trump threatened to impose 30% tariffs on European and Mexican goods starting August 1, derailing trade talks and provoking outrage across the EU. European leaders, led by Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron, are warning of immediate retaliatory tariffs if no deal is reached.

Why It Matters: This escalates the risk of a transatlantic trade war. Trump’s erratic tariff moves will devastate exporters, fuel inflation, and fracture U.S.–EU relations—just as Russia and China seek to divide the West.

Russia Warns US, South Korea and Japan Against Forming Security Alliance Targeting North Korea

What Happened: During a high-level visit to North Korea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the U.S., South Korea, and Japan against forming a trilateral military alliance. Lavrov defended North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and praised Pyongyang for backing Russia’s genocidal war on Ukraine, including sending troops.

Why It Matters: This underscores a dangerous deepening of the Moscow–Pyongyang axis. As Trump weakens U.S. alliances, Russia is strengthening an anti-Western military bloc—one that includes a nuclear-armed North Korea openly supporting Russia’s genocidal war in Europe.

France launches criminal investigation into Musk’s X over algorithm manipulation

What Happened: French prosecutors launched a criminal probe into Musk’s X for alleged algorithm manipulation and illegal data harvesting tied to foreign interference. Complaints accuse the platform of amplifying hateful content to distort France’s democratic debate.

Why It Matters: France’s investigation adds legal firepower to EU efforts under the Digital Services Act to hold Musk accountable for fueling extremism and destabilizing elections, something the U.S. should have done.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Senate panel approves $500M of Ukraine aid

What Happened: The Senate Armed Services Committee approved a $500 million defense package for Ukraine in the 2026 defense bill, extending the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through 2028. The vote passed 26–1, amid growing Russian genocidal aggression and renewed NATO coordination.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s hostility toward Ukraine, this would signal a tactical pivot—though actions speak louder than words. NATO’s missile deployments and rising defense budgets show the West bracing for prolonged conflict with Russia.

Trump-whisperer Laura Loomer sharpens her knives for Pam Bondi

What Happened: Far-right influencer Laura Loomer is demanding that Pam Bondi resign over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein probe. Loomer claims Bondi created a PR crisis by failing to release Epstein’s so-called “client list,” stirring outrage among MAGA supporters and allegedly clashing with top DOJ officials.

Why It Matters: The MAGA base is ramping up its attacks on Bondi, revealing fractures inside Trump’s inner circle. Loomer’s influence shows how conspiracy-driven loyalty tests are reshaping power dynamics in Trump’s world.

Trump faces a revolt from his MAGA base over the Epstein files

What Happened: There was backlash at a Turning Point summit after Trump defended Pam Bondi on Truth Social and downplayed Epstein revelations, despite a DOJ memo claiming no client list or blackmail evidence.

Why It Matters: After years of hyping Epstein disclosures, Trump is now seen by parts of his base as covering up for Epstein—fueling backlash, betrayal, and growing rebellion within the MAGA movement.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Vietnam Surprised by Trump Tariff Decision, Seeks Lower Rate

What Happened: Trump blindsided Vietnam with a 20% tariff—double what they expected. Vietnam is still pushing for a lower rate, while scrambling to meet U.S. demands on Chinese transshipments without angering Beijing.

Why It Matters: The move highlights Trump’s erratic trade policy and signals broader chaos as Trump plans blanket tariffs on more countries.

Trump announces 30% tariffs against EU, Mexico to begin Aug. 1, rattling major US trading partners

What Happened: Trump announced 30% tariffs on the EU and Mexico, set to begin Aug. 1, blaming “unfair trade” and accusing Mexico of failing to stop fentanyl and migration.

Why It Matters: These tariffs will upend U.S. relations with key allies and rattle global markets. Trump’s escalating trade war risks economic fallout at home and deepens diplomatic rifts abroad.

Under Attack by Trump’s Tariffs, Asian Countries Seek Out Better Friends

What Happened: Trump’s tariff threats have shaken Asian economies, prompting countries like South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia to pursue new trade deals and alliances. Some are fast-tracking regional agreements, increasing bilateral trade, and reducing reliance on the U.S. as a dominant buyer.

Why It Matters: Trump’s escalating tariffs risk isolating the U.S. and weakening long-standing alliances. Asian nations are building new trade blocs and partnerships that could leave America sidelined.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Judge Blocks Trump’s Tactics in L.A. Immigration Raids

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily halted Trump’s immigration raids in L.A., banning racial profiling and requiring access to lawyers after lawsuits exposed indiscriminate arrests and rights violations by masked agents sweeping Latino neighborhoods.

Miami archbishop slams Everglades immigrant detention site as 'unbecoming' and 'corrosive'

What Happened: Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski denounced Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz as “corrosive” and “unbecoming” of public officials. He blasted officials for boasting about alligators and pythons as deterrents and raised alarms over isolation, extreme heat, lack of medical care, and blocked access to chaplains.

Judge rules Los Angeles police can't use nonlethal weapons against journalists

What Happened: A federal judge issued a 14-day restraining order blocking the LAPD from targeting journalists with rubber bullets, tear gas, or forced removals during protests. The ruling follows allegations that police assaulted reporters covering anti-ICE and anti-Trump demonstrations.

📊 By the Numbers

7/16 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$170 billion — Funding secured by Trump to expand ICE and DHS police state infrastructure

1,300+ — State Department employees purged

250+ — Immigrants detained at “Alligator Alcatraz” with no criminal convictions

$15 million — Canceled PFAS farm contamination research funding

10,000 — New ICE agents funded under Trump’s expansion plan

20 — DOJ staffers fired by Pam Bondi over Jack Smith investigations

70%+ — ICE detainees with no criminal convictions under Trump raids

1 — Child confirmed held in Trump’s Florida internment camp

71-year-old — U.S. citizen detained by ICE for 8 hours in a San Diego courthouse

30% — Tariff Trump imposed on EU and Mexican goods, sparking transatlantic backlash

$1 billion+ — Delayed HHS grants due to unauthorized DOGE-imposed hurdles

20% — FEMA’s call response rate after deadly Texas floods

26–1 — Senate vote approving $500 million in Ukraine defense aid

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is building a mass deportation machine with permanent funding — Will anyone stop ICE, with $170 billion and a mandate, from operating beyond legal norms?

Trump is purging federal agencies and stacking them with loyalists — Will any independent institutions remain?

Trump is floating citizenship-stripping as a punishment for critics — Will the courts stop him before dissent becomes criminalized?

Trump is turning ICE into a militarized force to crush opposition — How soon before peaceful protests are treated as a crime?

Trump’s DOJ is targeting naturalized citizens for denaturalization — Will anyone stop civil courts from being fully weaponized to revoke rights?

Trump’s base is splintering over Epstein secrecy and Bondi’s DOJ — Will MAGA rebellion derail Trump’s inner circle?

Trump is gutting U.S. disaster and climate readiness — What happens when the next catastrophe hits and FEMA can't respond?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Immigrants Are the Test Case — From mass raids to denaturalization, Trump is targeting immigrants first to normalize authoritarian tactics and expand executive powers that will be used against critics.

Trump’s Authoritarian Playbook — He continues to purge agencies, reward loyalists, and weaponize federal agents to crush opposition and seize full control of government.

Weaponized DOJ — Pam Bondi is purging investigators, dropping cases against allies, and shielding lawbreakers while punishing dissenters.

Media and Speech Under Siege — From threats against citizens and media to protester arrests, Trump is escalating his crackdown on critics—normalizing retaliation as policy.

Federal Institutions Are Crumbling — From the State Department to FEMA to HHS, Trump’s purges are erasing institutional knowledge and paralyzing public services.

The Rule of Law Is on Life Support — With ICE detaining citizens, DOJ targeting naturalized Americans, and courts stacked with loyalists, the Constitution is being twisted in real time to serve an extremist agenda.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.