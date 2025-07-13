The use of the polygraph and the nature of the questioning are part of the F.B.I.’s broader crackdown on news leaks, reflecting, to a degree, the director's acute awareness of how he is publicly portrayed.Credit...Susan Harris for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 10

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

White House officials own up to $2.35 million in proposed national crypto reserve assets

What Happened: 19 White House staffers own between $875,000 and $2.35 million in cryptocurrencies named in Trump’s national crypto reserve plan. Trump’s executive order establishes federal holdings of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano—some of which he and his family personally profit from.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crypto reserve hands financial gains to insiders while legitimizing risky assets. It blurs the line between public policy and personal profit, highlighting more corruption and self-dealing.

America Has Never Seen Corruption Like This

What Happened: Trump’s second term is awash in historic corruption. He took a $400 million jet from Qatar, cut shady real estate deals with autocrats, and launched crypto coins linked to stalled prosecutions—while gutting anti-corruption safeguards across government.

Why It Matters: This is open kleptocracy. Trump has neutered oversight, claimed immunity, and turned the presidency into a profit machine where foreign dictators buy access with bribes, gifts, and deals. America is being auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Trump’s inaugural fund received $19m from fossil fuel industry, analysis shows

What Happened: Fossil fuel giants poured over $19 million into Trump’s 2025 inaugural fund, including $2 million from Chevron, helping drive the record $239 million haul. Soon after, Trump slashed environmental rules and backed expanded oil drilling.

Why It Matters: It’s corruption in plain sight. Big Oil bought influence—and got policies that cripple renewables, erase climate protections, and boost their profits.

Lobbyists linked to Trump paid millions by world’s poorest countries

What Happened: After Trump dismantled USAID, impoverished nations like Somalia and Yemen struck $17 million in lobbying deals with Trump-linked firms to secure U.S. aid or military backing—often offering rare minerals, ports, or base access in return.

Why It Matters: Trump has replaced humanitarian aid with a pay-to-play system. Desperate countries must barter their resources for help, while enriching Trump’s allies. His foreign policy is exploitation for profit.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Fired Justice Department official warns we are "driving straight into an abyss"

What Happened: Patty Hartman, a 17-year DOJ veteran who handled Jan. 6 case communications, was abruptly fired this week amid a wider purge of officials tied to Capitol insurrection prosecutions. She calls it political retaliation and proof that the DOJ takes orders from the White House.

Why It Matters: Hartman’s firing underscores the collapse of DOJ independence. Trump is using the department to rewrite history, pardon insurrectionists, investigate opponents, and punish those who defended democracy.

Texas Republicans Have a Brazen New Plan to Block Democrats from Retaking the House in 2026

What Happened: With DOJ backing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called a special session to redraw congressional maps just 2 years after the last round. The plan targets Black and Hispanic Democrats to secure up to five more GOP seats, even as Texas recovers from deadly floods and faces a federal trial over racial gerrymandering.

Why It Matters: This is a calculated attempt to rig elections by silencing voters. If it succeeds, it would cement GOP control and unleash retaliatory gerrymanders nationwide, accelerating the collapse of fair representation.

White House accuses Powell of mismanaging Federal Reserve, citing headquarters renovation

What Happened: Trump budget chief Russell Vought accused Fed Chair Jerome Powell of “mismanaging” a $2.5 billion HQ renovation, claiming it includes luxury perks and violates planning laws. Powell denied wrongdoing, but Vought implied he misled Congress and may have “broken the law.”

Why It Matters: This intensifies Trump’s war on the Fed in another push to remove Powell. Undermining the central bank’s independence threatens market stability and weakens critical checks on presidential power.

This Is DOGE 2.0

What Happened: Despite Musk’s exit, his unvetted DOGE operatives remain inside federal agencies, cycling through departments like the SSA and VA under new names. They continue stealing data and reshaping operations with no oversight, while Musk allies like Steve Davis still guide them via encrypted apps.

Why It Matters: Musk’s network is quietly creating a surveillance system and influencing federal policy from within, bypassing democratic checks and accountability.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

The F.B.I. Is Using Polygraphs to Test Officials’ Loyalty

What Happened: The FBI has ramped up polygraph testing, asking officials whether they’ve criticized Kash Patel. Dozens have reportedly faced loyalty questions, part of a wider crackdown on leaks and dissent, with employees fearing retaliation for past investigations.

Why It Matters: Loyalty tests based on personal allegiance—not national security—continue turning the FBI into an enforcement arm for Trump. This dangerous politicization mirrors authoritarian tactics in Russia, where security services serve the ruler, not the rule of law.

Firings without explanation create culture of fear at Justice Dept., FBI

What Happened: Justice Department and FBI employees are being purged with no explanation, using Article II powers to justify abrupt terminations. Staff are being pushed out, demoted, or given ultimatums, fueling a culture of fear. Some were reportedly fired for using pronouns or past social media posts.

Why It Matters: Career experts are being replaced with Trump loyalists, hollowing out the rule of law from within. Prosecutors of Jan. 6 rioters have been targeted, and ethics-driven and law-abiding staff are fleeing—crippling the nation’s top law enforcement agencies.

Democrats release texts, emails to boost claims Trump nominee urged defiance of courts

What Happened: Senate Democrats released DOJ communications showing Trump judicial nominee Emil Bove urged lawyers to defy a court by telling the courts "fuck you," and proceed with mass deportations. Deportation flights continued despite the court’s block.

Why It Matters: The DOJ instructed prosecutors to lie to a judge and defy court orders—while Trump is attempting to reward Bove with lifetime power.

State Department says reorganization plan moving to implementation

What Happened: The State Department is preparing a mass purge after the Supreme Court upheld Trump’s executive order to overhaul the agency. Marco Rubio announced plans to slash over 300 bureaus and purge nearly 2,000 staff to align diplomacy with Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Why It Matters: This will decimate America’s foreign service and tighten Trump’s grip on U.S. diplomacy. This is about enforcing loyalty—at the expense of global influence and institutional knowledge.

Trump officials launch probe of DEI policy at George Mason University

What Happened: The Education Department has opened a civil rights investigation into George Mason University over alleged racial preferences in hiring. It’s the second federal probe into a Virginia public university’s DEI policies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown on diversity programs is intensifying. By threatening federal funding, his regime continues to pressure schools to abandon equity efforts—undermining academic independence and escalating the war on racial justice in education.

Years later, key figures in Russia investigation face new scrutiny

What Happened: The DOJ has opened investigations into former FBI Director James Comey and ex-CIA chief John Brennan over their roles in the Russia probe. A newly declassified CIA report criticizes Brennan’s handling of 2017 intel, as Trump allies escalate efforts to punish his critics.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the DOJ to target those who exposed Russia’s election attack to help install him into the White House, turning law enforcement into a tool for political revenge.

DOJ subpoenas more than 20 doctors and clinics that provide trans care to minors

What Happened: The DOJ subpoenaed over 20 doctors and clinics providing gender-affirming care to minors, accusing them of fraud and “mutilation.” That same day, the FTC hosted a workshop attacking trans healthcare, featuring detransitioners and anti-trans activists. Former FTC staff say the event was politically rigged and beyond the agency’s scope.

Why It Matters: This is a coordinated federal assault on trans youth and their doctors. By using fraud claims as cover, the regime is weaponizing law enforcement to intimidate providers, spread disinformation, and block access to medically endorsed care.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

DHS Tells Police That Common Protest Activities Are ‘Violent Tactics’

What Happened: DHS intelligence bulletins obtained via FOIA flag livestreaming, biking, mask-wearing, and skateboarding at protests as indicators of violent intent. The alerts, shared with local police, call for preemptive action against these lawful behaviors.

Why It Matters: This blurs the line between protest and terrorism, using lawful behavior as a pretext for force. By framing peaceful dissent as a threat, DHS is paving the way for militarized crackdowns—and eroding First Amendment rights under the guise of “domestic security.”

Violent clashes at San Francisco immigration court won't deter protesters, organizers say

What Happened: Protesters clashed with ICE agents outside a San Francisco immigration court as they tried to block a migrant’s detention. Video shows agents using pepper spray, shoving demonstrators, and driving an SUV through the crowd—injuring at least one person.

Why It Matters: Trump’s police state is turning violent. Federal agents are storming sanctuary cities with force, targeting peaceful protesters, and ignoring legal boundaries to spread fear and suppress resistance.

Masked immigration agents are spurring fear and confusion across the U.S.

What Happened: Masked immigration agents are carrying out disappearances and detentions across the U.S., often without explanation, a warrant, or ID. Videos show violent arrests, plainclothes officers in unmarked cars, and mistaken identity cases—including a U.S. citizen held for over 24 hours. DHS claims the masks prevent doxing, but critics say they fuel abuse and profiling.

Why It Matters: Masked agents, disappearing people, and racial targeting are turning immigration enforcement into a campaign of terror—silencing communities and eroding accountability by design. These are tactics in places like Russia, and they have no place in a democracy.

Harvard Explores New Center for Conservative Scholarship Amid Trump Attacks

What Happened: Facing pressure from Trump officials, Harvard is fast-tracking a conservative-leaning scholarship center modeled after Stanford’s Hoover Institution. The move comes amid federal threats to funding and attacks on DEI programs and academic freedom.

Why It Matters: Harvard is trying to shield itself from Trump’s higher ed crackdown, but critics call the new center a political concession. As the regime pushes harder, a legal battle over the university’s independence is now on the horizon.

Nearly half of election officials concerned about politically motivated investigations

What Happened: Nearly half of local election officials fear politically motivated investigations, according to a new Brennan Center survey. The rise in anxiety follows Trump’s attacks on election workers, his push to investigate ex-cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs, and Project 2025’s call to prosecute officials under vague “election integrity” claims.

Why It Matters: This growing climate of fear threatens the foundation of American democracy. With 36% of officials reporting harassment and Trump signaling punishment for disloyalty, election workers now face intimidation and investigation threats.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Farmworkers detained, tear gas deployed at protesters in Ventura County immigration raid

What Happened: Federal agents raided a Ventura County farm, detaining dozens of workers and firing tear gas at protesters. Military trucks arrived as crowds grew, and paramedics treated multiple injuries. A simultaneous raid in Carpinteria blocked Rep. Salud Carbajal from entering the site.

Why It Matters: The aggressive tactics are escalating—militarized raids, silenced officials, and a climate of fear engulfing immigrant communities. This is about conditioning Americans to accept military force against civilians and expanding a police state that criminalizes protest and dissent.

Whistleblower Emails Expose Fresh Trump Abuses in Abrego Garcia Case

What Happened: DOJ whistleblower Erez Reuveni revealed internal emails showing Trump officials falsely labeled Kilmar Abrego Garcia as an MS-13 leader to justify his illegal disappearance and defiance of a Supreme Court order. Despite admitting they had no evidence, DHS and ICE continued to push the claim.

Why It Matters: They fabricated gang ties, defied the Supreme Court for months, and targeted whistleblowers to cover it up. You know where this happens—Russia. Manufacturing evidence to enforce regime orders is classic authoritarianism, now unfolding in the U.S.

US health department widens immigrant benefit restrictions

What Happened: HHS has expanded the definition of “federal public benefits,” now barring most immigrants from 44 programs—up from 31—including Head Start, Title X, and housing support. Though framed as targeting undocumented immigrants, the policy affects many legal residents and overturns a 1998 interpretation, taking effect immediately.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown now reaches into the lives of legal immigrants, stripping access to essential services for families and children. It’s a sweeping attack on immigrant communities and the social safety net.

UN says if US funding for HIV programs is not replaced, millions more will die by 2029

What Happened: The UN says Trump’s sudden halt to U.S. foreign aid—including $4 billion for global HIV programs—has caused a “systemic shock” to life-saving efforts. The PEPFAR initiative, once credited with treating millions, has largely collapsed in many countries as clinics close and testing vanishes.

Why It Matters: UNAIDS warns this could lead to 4 million deaths and 6 million new infections by 2029. Trump’s decision has wiped out two decades of global health progress and jeopardized a breakthrough HIV prevention drug just as it was set for rollout.

US agriculture agency to end consideration of race, sex in many farm programs

What Happened: Trump has ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture to eliminate race- and sex-based criteria from its farm loan, commodity, and conservation programs. USDA claims its past discrimination has been addressed and that future decisions will be based on “meritocracy” alone.

Why It Matters: This reverses decades of policy aimed at supporting farmers of color and women, despite persistent evidence of discrimination. Advocates warn the move shuts out marginalized producers just as they were beginning to gain access to USDA support.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Budget limits at DHS delayed FEMA’s Texas deployment, officials say

What Happened: FEMA officials say search and rescue during Texas’s deadly floods were delayed by a Trump rule requiring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to personally approve all FEMA contracts over $100,000. The slowdown came as over 120 people died and more than 170 are missing.

Why It Matters: Trump’s centralization of disaster response paralyzed FEMA when speed was critical. Bureaucratic micromanagement cost lives—and with climate disasters worsening, the system is dangerously unprepared.

As FEMA aids Texas flood victims, Noem urges eliminating US agency 'as it exists today'

What Happened: Kristi Noem said FEMA should be “eliminated as it exists today,” even as the agency is actively aiding flood-stricken Texas. Noem criticized FEMA’s response times and bureaucracy, calling for a state-led disaster system during a federal reform meeting.

Why It Matters: Her remarks come amid one of the deadliest natural disasters in Texas history. Shutting down FEMA is reckless and will cost many lives as extreme weather events increase.

FEMA leader is a no-show after deadly Texas flooding

What Happened: FEMA acting Administrator David Richardson has been missing from public view since catastrophic flooding in Texas. While Kristi Noem toured the disaster zone and spoke to the press, Richardson made no appearances or statements—breaking precedent, according to former FEMA officials.

Why It Matters: The FEMA chief is supposed to lead disaster response—but his absence raises concerns that emergency management is being sidelined. As lives are lost and confidence in federal support erodes, the lack of visible leadership is both dangerous and deeply alarming.

Dangerous weather predictions will get tougher after these Trump actions

What Happened: Trump is planning to purge NOAA staff, cutting climate programs, and halting key satellite data. Weather tools like Saildrones weren’t deployed, forecasts are suffering, and scientists were told to avoid the word “climate.” Hundreds were purged, and entire research sites were shut down.

Why It Matters: With extreme weather worsening, accurate forecasts are critical. These cuts endanger public safety and silence climate science experts, just as Americans face rising disasters.

Social Security pulls field office staff to answer overwhelmed phone line

What Happened: The Social Security Administration is reassigning 1,000 field office workers to handle a surge of calls to its overwhelmed 1-800 number. The move comes after a mass staffing purge, ongoing website crashes, and growing fear over benefit reductions. Call volume is up 30% since Biden’s last year, with average wait times now at 93 minutes.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts and mismanagement have crippled an agency serving 73 million people. As frontline workers are pulled from in-person help, the most vulnerable are left stranded in a bureaucratic nightmare.

State Department to Soon Begin Mass Layoffs

What Happened: Marco Rubio is initiating a mass purge that will affect up to 2,700 U.S.-based staff, following a Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way. The purges target civil servants and diplomats accused of supporting “radical political ideology.”

Why It Matters: By sidelining experts on human rights and democracy, the Trump-Rubio agenda is erasing institutional knowledge, hollowing out U.S. diplomacy, and replacing it with loyalists—weakening America’s position abroad when it’s needed most.

Trump Seeks to Cut Basic Scientific Research by Roughly One-Third, Report Shows

What Happened: Trump’s 2026 budget proposes slashing basic scientific research by 34% and overall science funding by 22%, with the National Science Foundation’s budget cut in half, according to the AAAS.

Why It Matters: These cuts will cripple U.S. innovation and hand China a competitive edge in AI, medicine, and tech. Experts warn Americans will be “less safe, poorer, and sicker” as Trump dismantles the very foundation of scientific progress.

Cops Probed Trump Terror Chief, 22, Over Teen Love Triangle

What Happened: Thomas Fugate, the 22-year-old Trump loyalist appointed to run DHS’s counterterrorism prevention office, was previously investigated by police for sending a threatening message to a teenager in a love triangle. Fugate, a former gardener, was not charged but now holds sweeping responsibilities over domestic extremism programs.

Why It Matters: Trump is handing national security roles to unvetted, unexperienced loyalists with shady pasts, putting public safety at risk and shredding any remaining standards of competence or accountability.

Missouri governor repeals paid sick leave law approved last year by voters

What Happened: Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe repealed a law granting paid sick leave and inflation-tied minimum wage hikes, just eight months after voters approved it. The repeal, backed by business interests, takes effect August 28, erasing benefits workers began earning in May.

Why It Matters: This is a direct override of the voters’ will. Kehoe sided with corporations over families, stripping away earned sick time and undermining democratic decision-making on workers’ rights.

French university courts American researchers seeking "scientific asylum" amid Trump's academic cuts

What Happened: Nearly 300 American researchers have applied for “scientific asylum” at France’s Aix-Marseille University, fleeing Trump’s academic cuts, funding freezes, and political interference. The university’s “Safe Place for Science” program was launched in response to growing fears of U.S. censorship.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war on science is pushing top scientists out of the country—undermining America’s leadership in research, innovation, and the fight against global crises like climate change.

Trump officials axed an online portal for its key climate report. Read it in full here

What Happened: Trump officials deleted the official U.S. climate report website and canceled contracts for the next National Climate Assessment, halting research and cutting off public access to crucial climate data. NASA will archive past reports, but scientists warn future assessments may be gutted or replaced with mis/disinformation.

Why It Matters: Another assault on science and public safety. As climate disasters escalate, Trump is burying evidence and silencing experts—leaving the public unprepared and misinformed. The war on facts is accelerating.

Planned Parenthood offices begin rejecting Medicaid after Trump signs bill to defund healthcare organization

What Happened: After Trump signed his spending and tax bill that defunds Planned Parenthood, at least 2 affiliates have stopped accepting Medicaid. Though a judge temporarily blocked the ban, confusion persists—and up to 200 clinics could be forced to close, hitting low-income patients hardest.

Why It Matters: Millions will lose access to basic healthcare because of the Republican political crusade to dismantle Planned Parenthood and erase reproductive rights.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Some of Iran’s Enriched Uranium Survived Attacks, Israeli Official Says

What Happened: A senior Israeli official revealed that parts of Iran’s near-weapons-grade uranium stockpile survived the recent joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. While centrifuges at key sites like Fordo and Natanz were destroyed, some uranium remains buried and potentially recoverable.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s claim that Iran’s nuclear program was “obliterated,” intelligence shows it wasn’t—and other assessments say it was only delayed by months. The U.S. is at risk of being pulled into a prolonged war with no strategy.

US threats to Aukus pact put united front against China at risk

What Happened: While 19 nations hold joint drills in Australia to counter China, Trump’s Pentagon is reassessing the AUKUS pact. Top aide Elbridge Colby questioned the sale of U.S. submarines to Australia, arguing it risks America’s military strength.

Why It Matters: Trump may walk away from a key alliance meant to deter China. Dismantling AUKUS would weaken Indo-Pacific security, shatter U.S. credibility, and embolden Beijing as threats to Taiwan escalate.

European leaders announce new equity fund for Ukraine and urge investment even as war accelerates

What Happened: At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, European leaders unveiled over €10 billion in public-private investments and a major equity fund to help rebuild Ukraine, even as Russian attacks intensify. Zelenskyy and Italian PM Meloni urged businesses to invest, highlighting Ukraine’s defense tech sector.

Why It Matters: As U.S. support wavers, Europe is stepping up. This fund is a vital lifeline for Ukraine’s economy and a clear message that Europe is committed to Ukraine’s recovery and security—with or without Washington.

U.S. issues sanctions against United Nations investigator probing abuses in Gaza

What Happened: Trump officials sanctioned U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese after she accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and supported ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders. This came as Trump hosted Netanyahu and ramped up efforts to punish critics of Israel’s war conduct.

Trump Wants ‘Alpha’ Twitter Troll Who Says ‘Straight White Males’ Are Persecuted to be Ambassador to Malaysia

What Happened: Trump nominated far-right troll Nick Adams—known for racist and misogynistic posts—as ambassador to Malaysia, raising diplomatic alarms. He also tapped fetal personhood advocate Joshua Craddock for a top DOJ role.

Why It Matters: Trump is stacking the government with extremists who promote misogyny, theocracy, and contempt for the rule of law. It’s an authoritarian power grab—and a growing embarrassment on the world stage.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian drones swarm Kyiv from all sides in apparent shift of tactics

What Happened: Russia unleashed a massive assault on Kyiv, firing 400 drones and 18 missiles from all directions. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 382, including all cruise and ballistic missiles, but at least two people were killed and dozens injured.

Why It Matters: Russia is testing new tactics in its ongoing genocidal war, launching nightly barrages of drones and missiles that turn Ukrainian homes into war zones. These are deliberate terror attacks, aimed at civilians while they sleep—more proof that Moscow’s goal is not just occupation, but annihilation.

European court finds Russia downed MH17, committed rights violations in Ukraine

What Happened: Europe’s top human rights court ruled that Russia is responsible for downing Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 and committing widespread human rights abuses in Ukraine—including executions, rape, and the abduction of tens of thousands of children. The court also found that Russia fabricated evidence and obstructed the MH17 investigations.

Why It Matters: This ruling legally affirms Russia’s guilt in a decade of war crimes. Though symbolic, it bolsters international efforts to hold Putin and his regime accountable for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

Russian State Media Turns on Trump After Putin Criticism

What Happened: After Trump accused Putin of talking “a lot of bullshit,” Russian state media launched a wave of attacks on his intelligence, loyalty, and mental state. Once-loyal propagandists like Solovyov and Skabeyeva are now mocking him and comparing him to Biden.

Why It Matters: The Kremlin is pressuring Trump by running targeted information operations, signaling it no longer sees him as a fully reliable asset. Moscow is testing how far it can push him—and what it might extract in return.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump affirms 50% tariff on copper imports will start Aug. 1

What Happened: Trump announced a 50% tariff on copper imports starting August 1, targeting a key material for semiconductors, EVs, and clean energy tech. He claims it will boost U.S. production and cut foreign dependence.

Why It Matters: The tariff threatens to raise costs for electronics, vehicles, and renewables, while benefiting domestic mining allies.

Trump Slaps 35% Tariffs on Canada, Threatens More If Ottawa Responds

What Happened: Trump announced 35% tariffs on all Canadian imports starting August 1, citing “fentanyl flows” and Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs. In a Truth Social post, he warned Prime Minister Mark Carney that any Canadian response would trigger additional duties.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing trade policy for political gain, escalating a tariff war that threatens North American supply chains. Linking fentanyl to Canada without evidence turns national security into a partisan tool and further fractures a key alliance.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

New Hampshire judge pauses Trump’s birthright citizenship order nationwide via class action lawsuit

What Happened: A federal judge in New Hampshire issued a preliminary injunction halting Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship, certifying a nationwide class-action lawsuit on behalf of all children affected. The case, brought by the ACLU, argues that Trump’s move violates the 14th Amendment.

Why a Devoted Justice Department Lawyer Became a Whistle-Blower

What Happened: Erez Reuveni, a longtime DOJ lawyer who once defended Trump’s harshest immigration policies, was purged in April after refusing to lie in court about a botched deportation. He later filed a whistleblower complaint revealing that senior officials, including Trump judicial nominee Emil Bove, pushed plans to defy court orders and fabricate claims to speed up removals.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says she worries about state of democracy

What Happened: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson warned that threats to U.S. democracy keep her up at night, citing rising attacks on the rule of law. In recent dissents, she opposed Trump-era rulings on executive immunity and the dismantling of federal oversight—standing alone against the Court’s approval of Trump’s plan to gut the civil service.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$2.35 million — Total value of cryptocurrencies held by 19 White House staffers named in Trump’s national crypto reserve

$400 million — Value of the private jet bribe Trump accepted from Qatar

$19 million — Fossil fuel industry donations to Trump’s 2025 inaugural fund

$17 million — Lobbying contracts paid by impoverished nations to Trump-linked firms after USAID was dismantled

34% — Proposed cut to basic scientific research in Trump’s 2026 budget

22% — Total proposed reduction in U.S. science spending

4 million — Estimated global deaths by 2029 if HIV funding isn't replaced

6 million — Projected new HIV infections by 2029 without U.S. aid

2,700 — Planned purge at the State Department under Trump’s reorganization order

44 — Federal programs now restricted to immigrants under Trump’s expanded benefits rule (up from 31)

400+ — Drones launched by Russia in its daily terror attack on Kyiv

$10 billion+ — Value of new European investments pledged at the Ukraine Recovery Conference

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s FEMA rules and staffing purge delayed disaster response — How many more lives will be lost as emergency aid is bogged down by red tape and mismanagement?

Trump is weaponizing immigration raids to condition Americans for military force at home — Will the public resist before dissent is criminalized?

Trump is replacing diplomats, scientists, and prosecutors with subservients — How long before the U.S. government becomes a full-blown patronage machine?

Trump is dismantling alliances that check authoritarian regimes — Will Europe hold the line if America walks away from NATO and AUKUS?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s War on Science — He’s slashing research budgets, censoring climate data, and driving top scientists to seek “asylum” abroad. The U.S. is surrendering its global leadership in innovation, medicine, and climate response.

Police State Playbook — From masked ICE raids to surveillance-driven protest crackdowns, Trump is normalizing authoritarian tactics at home—mirroring regimes like Russia.

Kleptocracy Is Out in the Open — Bribes, crypto grifts, and foreign deals are flowing to Trump and his allies. The presidency is being sold to the highest bidder.

GOP Assault on Democracy Is Systematic — They are redrawing maps to silence voters, gutting the DOJ, and threatening election officials. The infrastructure of free elections is under siege.

GOP War on Vulnerable Communities — From cutting Planned Parenthood to stripping immigrant benefits, their policies are targeting the poor, sick, and marginalized.

Trump Is Replacing Facts with Fear — By deleting climate sites, muzzling scientists, and pushing disinformation in court, Trump is reshaping the institutions that hold power accountable.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.